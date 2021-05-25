Lewis homers, Mariners top A's 4-2 to end 6-game skid

OAKLAND — Kyle Lewis homered and made a diving catch in center field, Yusei Kikuchi pitched six smooth innings before leaving with a possible back injury, and the Seattle Mariners ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Monday night.

Jarred Kelenic also went deep for Seattle, playing its sixth of 12 straight road games in California covering separate trips. And this is a long haul for the club, with Monday marking the fourth game of a stretch with 30 in 31 days.

Ty France doubled in his return from the injured list. Mitch Haniger added two hits, including an RBI double.

Mark Canha hit his 10th home run for Oakland.

Lewis struck out swinging in his first at-bat before hitting a two-out drive to left field off starter Frankie Montas in the third. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year also robbed Chad Pinder of extra bases with a diving grab in right-center in the bottom of the inning.

Kikuchi (2-3) scattered four hits and allowed one run — Canha’s homer in the third. The lefty didn’t permit another runner past first base but appeared to get hurt when Jed Lowrie reached on an infield single leading off the seventh.

Kikuchi grabbed at his lower back as manager Scott Servais went to the mound followed by a team trainer and translator, and was escorted off the field.

Rafael Montero and Erik Swanson got three outs apiece. Keynan Middleton pitched the ninth for his third save.

Montas (5-4) had a season-high 11 strikeouts in six innings but allowed four runs and six hits.

The A’s are 14-14 since winning 13 straight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: INF/OF Sam Haggerty was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. … LHP Marco Gonzales (forearm strain) is scheduled to throw a simulated game this week of about 40-45 pitches.

Athletics: LHP Jesús Luzardo, recovering from a hairline fracture in his pitching pinkie sustained playing video games, will pitch for Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday in his first rehab outing. ... DH Mitch Moreland (sore ribs) has resumed swinging a bat. ... LHP A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) is set to pitch Tuesday for Las Vegas. ... RHP J.B. Wendelken (strained left oblique) has thrown out to 90 feet and will soon move back to 120 feet.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (0-2, 9.45 ERA) makes his third career start. Oakland LHP Cole Irvin (3-5, 3.59) faces Seattle for the first time and looks to bounce back from a loss to Houston.