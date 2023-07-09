Little League: Mark West squad gets title victory decades in the making

For the first time in almost 40 years, Mark West Little League’s 12-and-under team is the District 35 champion.

MWLL captured its first 12U district title since 1986 with a 14-4 win over Petaluma National in Saturday afternoon’s championship game, completing a dominant run through the district tournament.

MWLL played spoiler for a potential Petaluma sweep on Saturday, as Petaluma National took the 11U and 10U District 35 titles.

All three teams advance to the section tournament next week for a chance to move on to the state tournament.

Here’s more on each game.

12U: Mark West 14, Petaluma National 4

Tied 1-1 after three innings, MWLL broke things open with five runs in the fourth before tacking on eight more runs over the final two innings to win going away.

The win completed a dominant run through the District 35 tournament that saw Mark West outscore its opponents 62-5 and throw two no-hitters. Saturday was its fourth victory of 10 or more runs.

The core of this group has been playing together for the last three seasons. They won the District 35 10U title two years ago, started playing travel ball in the offseason and then finished as runners-up in 11U last year. That chemistry and continuity propelled them to their new banner this year.

“They get along so well and everyone loves each other and they play for each other,” MWLL manager Cliff Walker said. “They pick each other up in the dugout and they’re a dream to coach. I can only say that the whole Mark West Little League is so proud of them because of what they accomplished today.”

Quinton Leo, Brodie Pearson and Mason Nojima led the way offensively for MWLL. Leo went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, Nojima had two hits — including a double — with three RBIs and Pearson a double with three RBIs.

Angel Rodriguez and Rylan Nouguier each added a pair of hits with an RBI, while Luke Walker earned the win on the mound with six strikeouts, two walks and nine hits over 5⅓ strong innings.

For PNLL, Bella Fontana had two hits, Zoran Morvai had two hits with an RBI and Jack Smith added an RBI.

The loss ended an impressive run by Petaluma National. After losing in the second round, PNLL rattled off five straight wins to advance out of the loser’s bracket and into the finals.

Mark West will open Section 1 play, hosted by Vacaville Little League, on Thursday.

11U: Petaluma National 7, Petaluma American 3

Part of another dominant run, Petaluma National capped off their District 35 title with a 7-3 win over crosstown rival Petaluma American.

PNLL had won its first three games via mercy-rule shutouts, coasting to the championship tilt with a 47-0 scoring margin.

Against PALL on Saturday, PNLL scored early and often, taking a 6-0 lead through three innings before their rivals plated three runs in the top of the fifth in a late rally.

Liam Ganley led PNLL at the plate, knocking in three runs in a two-hit day, while Louis Damone had two RBIs and Bodie Dennison collected a pair of hits.

Dennison also got the win on the mound with eight strikeouts, five hits and one earned run allowed in 4⅓ innings. Jordan Cannistra finished things off with the strikeouts over a perfect final 1⅓ innings out of the bullpen.

Sal Amato had two RBIs to lead PALL offensively. The loss ended a near-miracle run for PALL through the district tournament. They lost their first game 5-4 to Rincon Valley, then rattled off four straight wins to advance out of the loser’s bracket and into the title game. Michael Morris fired a no-hitter in a 1-0 revenge win over Rincon Valley on Thursday to punch their ticket to Saturday.

PNLL will begin the Section 1 tournament, hosted by Petaluma American, on Friday.

10U: Petaluma National 12, Mark West 2

Petaluma National started the day with a 12-2 win in four innings over Mark West to claim the District 35 title.

PNLL beat MWLL 12-1 in the semifinals Wednesday, sending MWLL into the loser’s bracket. MWLL advanced to the championship game with a dramatic 8-7 win over Petaluma Valley, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth for the win.

On Saturday, PNLL pulled away late with five runs in the bottom of the third and fourth innings to trigger the mercy-rule win. They wracked up 21 hits in the game, led by three-hit days from Brayden Fong, Ari Jacquez and Paolo Pumilia. Cody Rieger and Ethan Wallace both added two hits with a pair of RBIs and Brennan Pelkey pitched all four innings to earn the win.

PNLL will open the Section 1 tournament, hosted by Lafayette Little League, on Thursday.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.