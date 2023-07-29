Little League: Rincon Valley Juniors squad comes up short in NorCal title game

A stellar postseason run for the Rincon Valley Junior All-Stars team has come to an end.

The Juniors lost to Dublin 7-3 in the NorCal All-Star Tournament championship game Friday, falling just one game shy of a regional berth. It was their second loss to Dublin is as many nights, ending their postseason run.

“We just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities to take us where we could have been,” Rincon Valley head coach Josh Leveron said.

Dublin took a 4-3 lead after a wildly entertaining first inning. Tysen Norlund’s RBI double kicked the scoring off for RV in the bottom of the frame, and that was followed by a Will Pratt RBI single. Norlund then scored on a double play.

Those three runs were all RV would get during the game, however, as Dublin scored one run in the fifth and another pair in the sixth.

Dublin emerged from the loser’s bracket. RV, coming from the winner’s bracket, would only need to win one of the two games, while Dublin would need to win twice in a row.

Thursday’s first game went down to the wire, with Dublin clinging to a 4-2 lead in the top of the seventh. A hit batter, followed by a Norlund double, put runners on second and third with no outs. Caden Thom scored on a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-3. Norlund was then caught stealing third, and Carter Shearer grounded out to end the game.

To get to the championship series, RV had to beat Delta Sunrise, Lincoln Glen and Visalia. They were able to do so with ease, winning each game by no fewer than four runs.

In the opener against Delta, it was all Norlund. He drove in four runs in three hits at the plate: a double in the first, another in the third and a third double in the seventh. RV has 18 total hits in the game and won 13-4.

Against Lincoln Glen, Pratt threw a gem on the bump. The southpaw gave up two hits with no unearned runs while striking out a pair in the 7-1 win. The rest of the squad backed him up offensively, scoring two runs in the third and another five in the seventh.

RV’s next opponent was Visalia in the semifinals, and despite falling into an early 0-2 hole, answered right back with two runs of their own. RV then capped it off by scoring five runs in the seventh inning for the second straight game, booking their ticket to the championship game.

Friday’s loss marks the end of an amazing run for the Juniors, who continued the strong play Rincon Valley All-Stars teams have showed in recent years. They won both the district and section tournaments.

‘I am the luckiest coach to ever coach the game of baseball,” Leveron said. “These boys have graduated from boys to men during this run and it’s an absolute blessing.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.