Little League roundup: Margins get slimmer for Mark West, Petaluma National following losses in section tournament

The road got a little bumpier for the four District 35 Little League teams from Sonoma County in action Saturday.

Mark West (12U) and Petaluma National (11U and 10U) all dropped heartbreakers in the Section 1 playoffs, setting up possible elimination games Sunday.

The Rincon Valley Seniors saw their extended postseason run end to Los Altos in the NorCal title game, while the Rincon Valley Juniors were idle Saturday and will resume Section 1 play Sunday.

Here are more details on how local teams fared Saturday.

12U: Vacaville American 8, Mark West 7

Scoreless through three innings, both teams’ bats came alive down the stretch, but it was Vacaville that escaped with the win.

MWLL scored four runs in the top of the sixth after entering the inning trailing 8-3. MWLL had taken a 3-2 lead after the top of the fifth but Vacaville surged ahead with six runs in the bottom of the frame.

With a run already in in the sixth, MWLL loaded the bases and scored two runs on passed balls before Brodie Pearson brought Maddox Bussell in with a sacrifice fly, making it 8-7. VALL came back and got the next batter to ground out to end the game and send MWLL into the loser’s bracket.

Rylan Nouguier had two RBIs and Pearson one, while Brady Greene allowed just two hits with a walk and struck out six over a quality three-inning start.

MWLL will look to stave off elimination at noon Sunday against Tiburon Peninsula. MWLL beat TPLL 1-0 on a walk-off error to open section playoffs.

11U: Benicia 6, Petaluma National 4

PNLL will also look to stay alive after falling Saturday to a late rally from Benicia.

PNLL had taken a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning but were unable to close out Benicia, which scored three runs in the top of the sixth for the come-from-behind win.

Jordan Cannistra hit a two-run home run, Bodie Dennison had an RBI double, Louie Damone had an RBI and Sawyer Banducci had two hits to lead PNLL offensively.

PNLL will face either Vacaville American or Lafayette in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Sunday at Petaluma American.

10U: Twin Cities 3, Petaluma National 1

Just like in 11U, PNLL fell behind after a late rally from Twin Cities, the District 3 champion.

TCLL took the lead in the top of the sixth on a two-run error after tying the game a few innings earlier.

PNLL took a 1-0 lead in the first thanks to an RBI hit from Ari Jacquez but managed just two more hits the rest of the contest. TCLL tied things at 1-1 in the fourth.

Brennan Pelkey pitched five strong innings for PNLL, allowing just three hits and two earned runs in his start.

PNLL will look to avoid elimination at 11 a.m. Sunday at Lafayette Little League.

Seniors: Los Altos 2, Rincon Valley 1

It was the end of the line Saturday for RVLL, as its deep postseason run came to a close with a heartbreaking loss in the NorCal title game.

Los Altos, the team that beat RVLL 12-11 earlier this week, scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to advance to regional play.

RVLL’s Colin Bone pitched 6⅔ innings, surrendering just four hits, two earned runs and two walks with four strikeouts, while Charlier Toig drove in their lone in the bottom of the third.

