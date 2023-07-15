Little League roundup: Mark West 12U, Petaluma National 11U open section tournament with walk-off wins

The five District 35 Little League teams still standing continued their postseason All-Star runs with victories Friday night, the start of section playoffs for a majority.

The newly crowned District 35 champs from Mark West (12U) and Petaluma National (11U and 10U) each opened their Section 1 tournaments with wins, while the District 35 champs from the Juniors division, Rincon Valley, joined them.

Both Mark West and the 11U Petaluma National teams won via walk-offs.

The Rincon Valley Seniors, who have already won both District 35 and Section 1 titles, also stayed alive in their deep run with a bounceback win in the NorCal state playoffs.

Here’s a closer look at how local teams fared Friday. Tournaments continue this week and into next week.

12U: Mark West 1, Tiburon Peninsula 0

MWLL, fresh off winning the District 35 12U title for the first time in almost 40 years, opened the Section 1 playoffs with a thrilling 1-0 walk-off win over Tiburon Peninsula, the District 3 champs, on Friday in Vacaville.

With two outs and a runner, Nolan Oglesby, on second in a scoreless game in the bottom of the sixth, Rylan Nouguier reached base on an error that allowed Oglesby to scamper home and send MWLL into the second round. They’ll face top-seeded Vacaville American at 9 a.m. Saturday.

“They are unbelievably tough,” MWLL manager Cliff Walker said of Vacaville American. “They’re the real deal. They are the toughest team we’ll play so far.”

Brady Greene and Angel Rodriguez allowed just four hits with four strikeouts and no walks over a scoreless first four innings. Maddox Bussell shut things down out of the bullpen, needing just seven pitches to get the final four outs of the game.

“Biggest thing for us was our defense,” Walker said. “The kids were so stellar. Everyone was sure-handed and that was the difference.”

11U: Petaluma National 2, Lafayette 1

Not to be outdone by MWLL, PNLL opened its Section 1 tournament run with a walk-off 2-1 victory on an error in the bottom of the sixth.

After a quick two outs to open the frame, Jordan Cannistra reached base on a walk before Bodie Dennison chopped a ball to third base. Lafayette’s third baseman fielded the ball cleanly, but his throw to first was low and skipped into foul territory, allowing Cannistra to score all the way from first.

Cannistra had two hits, scored both PNLL runs and pitched 4⅔ quality innings with two strikeouts, four hits and a run allowed. Liam Ganley also had two hits and an RBI and Henry Jennings got the final four outs to earn the win out of the bullpen.

PNLL will face Benicia, the District 53 champion, on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The 11U Section 1 tournament is being hosted by Petaluma American Little League.

10U: Petaluma National 10, Lafayette 4

PNLL held off Lafayette to punch its ticket to the second round of the Section 1 tournament.

PNLL led 7-0 through three innings before Lafayette plated its four runs in the top of the fourth. PNLL responded with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth to seal the win. They’ll face District 3 champion Twin Cities at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ari Jacquez and Ethan Wallace each had a double and two RBIs, Jakob Floraday added two RBIs with a hit, while Paolo Pumilia had two hit and two runs, Matthew Mason had a double and an RBI and Riley Adams recorded an RBI.

Floraday and Brennan Pelkey combined to shut down Lafayette over the final two innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with a strikeout.

Seniors: Rincon Valley 13, Bollinger Canyon 3 (6 innings)

RVLL stayed alive and will have a chance to play for the NorCal state title Saturday after a resounding 13-3 win over Bollinger Canyon on Friday.

The win eliminates Bollinger Canyon and sets up a rematch with Los Altos. RVLL lost to Los Altos 12-11 in the second round of NorCals on Wednesday and will need to win twice Saturday to claim the title and advance to regionals.

Game 1 is scheduled for 10 a.m. with Game 2, if necessary, to follow at 2 p.m.

A tight game through four innings, RVLL brought things to a quick end with an eight-run bottom of the fifth. They added another run in the bottom of the sixth to trigger the 10-run rule.

Zach Brandt had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs, Callaghan Faircloth had three RBIs, Tristian Jordan had two hits and two RBIs and Daniel Mills had three hits and three runs.

Mills also pitched all six innings with five strikeouts, two walks, seven hits and three runs allowed on just 69 pitches.

RVLL will look to avenge their prior loss, where Los Altos scored five runs over the final two innings to rally from a 10-7 deficit. Cooper Bluestone had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs, Miles Frengel drove in two runs and Brandt collected three hits.

Against Bollinger Canyon, Charlie Toig had a home run and a double in a three-hit, two-RBI outing while Mills fired five innings of three-hit ball with no runs, three strikeouts and two walks.

RVLL swept Healdsburg 13-5 and 16-1 to win District 35 in late June and then swept to the Section 1 title with two wins over San Francisco, 14-3 and 15-3.

Juniors: Rincon Valley 18, Sonoma 2 (5 innings)

RVLL made quick work of District 53 champion Sonoma, dropping 11 runs in the fourth en route to a convincing run-rule win in their Section 1 opener at St. Helena High School.

Dylan Nunn had a game-high three RBIs with two hits, while Tysen Norlund tripled in a two-hit game with two RBIs and Colin Rossi had two hits and two RBIs to lead the way offensively. Caden Thom added two RBIs, Andrew Godfrey two hits and an RBI and Antony Ambrose two hits and an RBI.

On the mound, Spencer Mathis, Nunn and Norlund combined to allow just three hits and two earned runs, but walked eight with three strikeouts.

They’ll face either West Marin, Winters or NoSo Oakland on Sunday at 1 p.m.

RVLL won District 35 with wins over El Molino (3-2), Mark West (10-0) and El Molino (12-2) two weeks ago.

50-70 Intermediate: Petaluma Valley falls in Section 1 title game

Petaluma Valley swept through the District 35 tournament and nearly advanced out of Sections but lost to Woodland American in the championship game to see their postseason run close a few weeks ago.

PVLL claimed the District 35 title with wins over Sebastopol (16-0), Mark West (15-0) and Rincon Valley (6-2, 7-1). It then dropped its Section 1 opener to Alameda but rallied out of the loser’s bracket with wins over Mill Valley, American Canyon and Alameda.

In the championship game, Woodland American took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth before PVLL came back to tie the game 2-2 in the fifth. But Woodland American retook the lead in the top of the sixth for the win.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.