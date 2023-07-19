Little League roundup: Rincon Valley Juniors win Section 1 title, advance to state tournament

The Rincon Valley Juniors All-Star team brought home the Section 1 title Tuesday night, beating North/South Oakland 3-2 in the championship game at St. Helena.

Rincon Valley is the last District 35 Little League team standing and advances to the state playoffs in Millbrae this weekend.

Over the weekend, Mark West (12U) and Petaluma National (11U and 10U) all saw their postseason runs end in section play.

Here’s a closer look at all the recent games.

Juniors: Rincon Valley 3, North/South Oakland 2

RVLL got a stellar pitching performance from starter Spencer Mathis and constant contributions from its offense in a solid team win Tuesday night.

Mathis went all seven innings, striking out three with two walks, four hits and one earned run allowed to lead RVLL into the state playoffs next week.

RVLL took a 1-0 lead in the first before NoSo Oakland scored a run in each of the second and third innings to take the lead. But RVLL came back with solo runs in the third and fourth before Mathis locked in down the stretch.

Beyond Mathis, catcher Andrew Godfrey came up with a clutch play in the sixth, throwing out a runner trying to steal third.

Carter Shearer and Jaxon-Kai Purugganan each had RBIs for RVLL, which got its seven hits from seven individual players. Devin Jereb and Tysen Norlund each doubled and scored runs.

RVLL also beat NoSo Oakland in dramatic fashion Sunday to advance to Tuesday’s title game.

RVLL led 2-0 heading into the sixth when NoSo Oakland plated four runs to surge ahead 4-2. RVLL responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame to tie the game and send it to extras, where Anthony Ambrose ended the marathon with a two-out RBI single.

Ambrose had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs in the contest while Caden Thom added a pair of RBIs with a hit. Jereb earned the win out of the bullpen, going the final 1⅔ innings with one hit and a strikeout.

“It’s a testament to the kids’ hard work and them really buying into the coaching philosophy of pitching and defense, timely hitting and respecting the game – don’t assume anything until the last out is called,” RVLL manager Josh Leveron said.

RVLL continues its postseason run this weekend in the state playoffs in Millbrae. The first game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mills High School.

12U: Tiburon Peninsula 4, Mark West 0

After a magical run to a district pennant, MWLL saw its postseason run end in a three-hit shutout by Tiburon Peninsula on Sunday.

TPLL took a 1-0 lead in the second and then put the game away with three runs in the fifth.

Brodie Pearson, Maddox Bussell and Rylan Nouguier each collected hits for MWLL and Luke Walker pitched all five innings with five strikeouts and a walk.

11U: Lafayette 7, Petaluma National 6

PNLL lost a heartbreaker Sunday, falling to Lafayette in walk-off fashion.

LLL rallied with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead before PNLL tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the sixth. But in the bottom of the sixth, Lafayette needed just two batters for the walk-off win. Following a leadoff single, the runner advanced to second on a passed ball before a double to left field scored him, sending LLL to the next round.

Willie Moylan had two hits and two RBIs for PNLL, Louis Damone added an RBI on two hits, Bodie Dennison had two hits and two runs with an RBI and Braden Wheale chipped in an RBI as well.

10U: Lafayette 10, Petaluma National 9

In another close battle, PNLL roared back from a 6-0 deficit to take an 8-7 lead in the fifth, only for LLL to plate three runs in the top of the sixth and hold off a last-ditch effort from PNLL to advance.

PNLL made it 10-9 in the bottom of the sixth and had the tying run at first, but a groundout ended the rally.

Paolo Pumilia had two hits and four RBIs, Benjamin Reidy hit a solo home run, Matthew Mason doubled twice with an RBI, Cody Rieger had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and Jakob Floraday had two hits with an RBI.

