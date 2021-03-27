Subscribe

Live updates: High school football, Week 3

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2021, 6:59PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The third week of this unusual spring season of high school football in California continues tonight. Around the North Coast, Analy High School hosts St. Vincent, Sonoma Valley hosts Casa Grande and Ukiah travels to El Molino, while Healdsburg is at San Rafael and Cardinal Newman is on the road at Vanden in Fairfield.

Santa Rosa was slated to travel to Piner in the debut of Santa Rosa City Schools district teams, but that game has been called off.

Follow all tonight’s action with our Twitter feed below:

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette