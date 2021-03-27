Live updates: High school football, Week 3

The third week of this unusual spring season of high school football in California continues tonight. Around the North Coast, Analy High School hosts St. Vincent, Sonoma Valley hosts Casa Grande and Ukiah travels to El Molino, while Healdsburg is at San Rafael and Cardinal Newman is on the road at Vanden in Fairfield.

Santa Rosa was slated to travel to Piner in the debut of Santa Rosa City Schools district teams, but that game has been called off.

Follow all tonight’s action with our Twitter feed below: