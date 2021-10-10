Local college and prep notes: Montgomery runner Hanne Thomsen shines at Clovis

Montgomery freshman Hanne Thomsen continues to impress on the cross country circuit. On Saturday at the Clovis Invitational at Woodward Park in Fresno, Thomsen ran the 5K course in 17 minutes, 39.9 seconds, good for 7th overall in the Girls Championship division, comprised of the top runners at the event.

Earlier this season, Thomsen broke the Montgomery freshman record on the 2-mile course at Spring Lake at the Viking Opener. Thomsen finished in 11:21, well ahead of the previous best of 11:38 set by Sara Hall in 1997.

Thomsen’s 2-mile time is currently the best in the North Coast Section and her 5K time at Clovis is ranked No. 2.

Thomsen wasn’t the only local standout to run at Clovis. Fellow Montgomery teammate Jude DeVries finished 11th overall in the Medium Varsity Boys division with a time of 16:00.03.

Jacob Donohue and Noe Vierya of Maria Carrillo finished 27th and 47th, respectively, in the Boys Championship division. Donohue clocked a 15:36.4 and Vierya a 15:51.1. On the girls side for Maria Carrillo, Ashley Busienei finished 56th in the Championship Girls division.

Maria Carrillo also finished second in the Small-Medium Frosh/Soph Boys division behind top-five finishes from Gabe Sitton (4th, 17:38.03) and Grant Sanderson (5th, 18:05.4) while the Pumas girls also finished second in Frosh/Soph across all divisions. Katherine Choe (8th, 20:08.4) and Brooke Szczekocki (9th, 20:20.6) led the Pumas in that race.

Newman, Windsor volleyball continue success

Cardinal Newman and Windsor volleyball keep on winning.

The Cardinals are now 19-2 overall and 6-0 in the North Bay League-Oak. They’ve won eight in and a row and have only dropped one set in league play, which came against Windsor in a 3-1 win. The Cardinals are now ranked by the California Interscholastic Federation as the No. 7 team in Northern California, an area comprised of the North Coast, Northern, Sac-Joaquin, Oakland and San Francisco sections.

Windsor, meanwhile, is in the midst of its best season in recent memory. With their 3-0 sweep of Maria Carrillo on Thursday, the Jaguars are now 22-6 overall and 4-1 in league. It’s just their second 20-win season since 2004 and one more win will equal their previous high over that span when they went 23-10 overall in 2015.

SSU women’s soccer extends win streak

The nationally ranked Seawolves scored twice in the second half to pick up a 2-0 win over Cal State San Marcos on Friday for their fifth straight victory.

The win came days after SSU jumped two spots in the national ranking from No. 15 to 13.

Junior midfielder Molly Murph is currently tied for the conference lead for goals scored with four. Her 11 points are also tied for second in the conference.

The Seawolves are now 8-1-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.

SSU women’s golf wins home tournament

The Seawolves made up a four-stroke difference on the final day of play to win the SSU Invitational Championship at Valley of the Moon from Oct. 4-5.

SSU shot a final-round 310 as a team to finish with a total score of 620 for the tournament, one stroke better than runner-up Cal State San Marcos, which shot a 315 in the final round.

Lexi Nielsen and Lauren Garcia each carded 9-over par 153 for the tournament to pace SSU. Both finished in the top 10 individually and received all-tournament honors.

SRJC wrestling off to good start

The Bear Cubs picked up their first win of the conference slate last week, 24-17 over Skyline. It was also the 200th career dual meet win for SRJC head coach Jake Fitzpatrick.

Jacob Larsen recorded a fall, his 10th of the season, in the first period of his match to improve his overall record to 11-2 on the year.

SRJC competed in a tournament at Modesto on Saturday, finishing sixth out of 11 teams.

