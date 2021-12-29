Local sports notebook: Rosters for Tri-County All-Star football games released

The Tri-County All-Star football game between the best seniors from Marin, Napa and Sonoma is set to make its return after a one-year hiatus. The 8th annual game is scheduled for Jan. 8 at Santa Rosa Junior College with a noon kickoff.

This year’s teams will be White and Green. The White team features players from the North Bay League and North Central League I while the Green team is comprised of Vine Valley Athletic League and Marin Catholic players.

Casa Grande had eight players selected to the game, the most of any local team. Windsor was second in the county with seven selections.

Here’s the full school-by-school list:

Casa Grande: Linebacker Antonio Bernardini, center Garrison Crockett, linebacker Joe Ellis, offensive lineman Colin Patchet, quarterback Jacob Porteous, wide receiver Shane Runyeon, wide receiver Marcus Scott and offensive lineman Nick Tobin.

Windsor: Running back Damian Escarcega, defensive back Drew Gehrett, offensive lineman Cayden Homan, wide receiver Makhi Johnson, linebacker Joey Skinner, quarterback Chase Vehmeyer and defensive end Dominic Roderick.

Rancho Cotate: Fullback Ryan Kane, defensive back Jimmy LeMar, defensive end Gino Mencarini, offensive lineman Tama Peleti, center Alex Prado and offensive lineman Gabe Roncancino.

Cardinal Newman: Offensive lineman Gabriel Bardis, defensive back Nicholas Beste, defensive back Jacob Carinalli, defensive back Preston Kohut and offensive lineman Dylan Wagner.

St. Vincent: Defensive back Dante Antonini, defensive end Killian Collins, tight end Jake DeCarli and offensive lineman Dominic Minton.

Petaluma: Linebacker Neill Crudo, defensive back Anthony Drolet, running back Francisco Perez and defensive back Doren Shaw.

Santa Rosa: Linebacker Ryan Hesz, defensive tackle Boris Martinez, running back Carlitos Pardo and wide receiver Anmol Singh.

West County: Offensive lineman Brenden Fox, wide receiver Ian Hocheder, wide receiver Josh Kidd and linebacker Anthony Pacheco.

Montgomery: Wide receiver Mason Hallin, defensive tackle George Meisler and offensive lineman Frankie Rivera.

Maria Carrillo: Defensive end Alex Avelar and wide receiver Jesse DeBaca.

Piner: Quarterback Dominic Feliciano and linebacker Fabian Phillips.

Cloverdale: Offensive lineman Javi Alvarez.

For complete rosters and more information about the game, visit www.tricountyallstargame.com.

Neal records consecutive triple doubles

Rancho Cotate girls basketball star Keyonee Neal has put up some eye-popping numbers this season, but her stat lines in back-to-back games against Santa Rosa a few weeks ago might be her best to date.

On Dec. 18, the senior forward/guard finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds, 11 steals and 5 blocks in a 70-41 win over the Panthers. A few days later, she went for 21 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in a 52-42 win. That’s two triple doubles in two straight games.

Neal currently leads the 7-7 Cougars in every major statistic. To date she is averaging 21.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game. She’s scored over 30 points four times already this season and dropped a career-high 44 points in a 73-39 win over Credo early in December.

Neal is also the school’s all-time girls scoring leader, a mark she set early this season.

SRJC’s Manning named All-American, signs with Division 2 college

Just over a week after hauling in numerous postseason accolades, Santa Rosa Junior College defensive end Devonte Manning signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career at Harding University, an NCAA Division. II college in Searcy, Arkansas.

Manning, a former Santa Rosa High standout, was a two-way threat for SRJC this fall but did most of his damage on the defensive end. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound sophomore finished the season with 105 all-purpose yards on offense with a receiving touchdown, 37 total tackles and had team-highs in tackles for loss (13) and sacks (5.5). The latter two marks also landed him within the top three in the conference.

For his efforts, Manning was named the Defensive Player of the Year for California Junior Colleges in Region I and was one of six defensive lineman to make the All-California First-Team Defense. Along with those honors, he was also named to the All-America First-Team Defense by the California Community College Football Coaches Association.

For most of the last decade, Harding has been a perennial contender in the Great American Conference. Since 2012, the Bisons have compiled an 88-22 record, finished second in the conference six times and won the conference title twice, including this season.

https://twitter.com/lwagner31/status/1475533156056920065/photo/1

SRJC women, men jump into state basketball rankings

The Bear Cubs have gotten off to strong starts this season and are now being rewarded for it in the CCCAA coaches polls.

The SRJC men, who just won the Kris Kringle tournament and are currently on a five-game winning streak, came in at No. 25 in the most recent men’s basketball rankings on Dec. 21. The Bear Cubs are 8-5 and are set to open conference play Thursday against Sierra.

The women came in at tied for No. 16 in the state in the rankings, which were released Dec. 20. At the time they were 8-4 but have since dropped their conference opener to San Jaoquin Delta on Dec. 21 to fall to 8-5. The Bear Cubs leaped into the top 20 thanks to a seven-game win streak that stretched over the first two weeks of December. Former Montgomery standout Trinity Hawkins currently leads the Bear Cubs with 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.