Local sports notebook: St. Helena boys soccer gets big playoff win

St. Helena’s boys soccer team, the No. 5 seed in Division 1, is playing full of confidence in the North Coast Section postseason after knocking off No. 4 seed Cloverdale to reach the semifinals. The Eagles went 14-0 to win the North Central League I title and handed the Saints, the No. 5 seed, their only two losses of the year.

But the Saints got their revenge on Saturday, blanking Cloverdale 2-0 in the quarterfinals behind goals from David Lopez and Aaron Cruz. Cruz leads the Saints (18-2) with 39 goals on the year even after missing a few games due to injury.

St. Helena now hits the road to face No. 1 seed Fortuna (18-0) on Thursday for a spot in the section championship game.

In Division 2, top-seeded Sonoma Academy continues to roll. After winning their opener 8-0 against No. 16 seed Emery, the Coyotes (13-1-2) blanked South Fork 4-0 in the quarterfinals for their seventh straight win.

They’ll go for eight straight with a spot in the section title game on the line on Wednesday when they host No. 5 seed Calistoga (9-4).

On the girls’ side, Credo and Roseland University Prep will be playing in the semifinals in Division 1.

RUP, which earned the No. 2 seed after winning the NCL I title and going 14-0-1 during the regular season, held on to beat No. 7 seed Middletown 4-3 in a dramatic quarterfinals game that was decided in a penalty-kick shootout.

The Mustangs, the reigning Division 1 champs, led 2-0 at halftime before the Knights scored three straight goals in the second half. Middletown knotted things up at 3-3 just before the end of regulation to send the game to overtime, where neither team was able to score during the two 10-minute periods.

But in penalties it was all RUP, as the Knights made their first three attempts to bring the match to a close.

On the other side of the bracket, the Gryphons (11-1-1), the No. 5 seed, scored twice in the second half to beat McKinleyville 2-0 on the road on Saturday. Freshman Lorelei Koldis and senior Shae Dougherty scored the two goals. Credo will travel back up north for a date with No. 1 seed Arcata in the semifinals on Wednesday.

If both Credo and RUP win their semifinal games, the two will face each other at Elsie Allen High School on Saturday for the section title.

SRJC football picks up first win

The Bear Cubs’ trying and emotional fall campaign took a turn for the better last weekend as SRJC held on to beat Shasta 23-14 in Redding for its first win of the season.

SRJC (1-7) broke a 7-7 tie midway through the third quarter when quarterback Jake Simmons connected with Micha Fontenot for a 34-yard touchdown. They then extended their lead to 21-7 early in the fourth on a six-yard touchdown run from Simmons, who finished 15-of-25 passing for 177 yards and had 22 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Shasta (4-4) answered with a touchdown with two minutes left in the fourth and then got the ball back with 1:24 on the clock but the Bear Cubs’ TJ Tallamoni-Marcks sacked quarterback Toren Tuttle in the end zone for a safety to end the game.

SRJC will close out the 2021 season at home on Saturday when they face Sierra (5-3) at 5 p.m.

SSU women’s soccer clinches conference title

The Seawolves clinched their second straight CCAA title last Thursday with a 3-1 win over San Francisco State to end the regular season at 13-4 overall and 8-3 in conference.

Julia Pritchard, Julia Betti and Victoria Chavez all scored against the Gators.

The Seawolves also earned the No. 1 seed for the CCAA Tournament this week. It’s the third time the Seawolves have earned the top spot since seeding began. They had a first-round bye and will face No. 5 seed Cal State LA in the semifinals on Friday.

SRJC men’s cross country advances to state meet

The Bear Cubs finished fourth out of 14 teams at the Northern California Cross Country Championships to advance to the CCCAA State Championship meet in Fresno on Nov. 20.

Andrew Engel, who made the All-Region second team, paced SRJC at the four-mile course, finishing 14th overall with a time of 22 minutes, 21.6 seconds. Paden Collard (23:08.9) finished 29th and Nathan Hayes (23:33.8) 38th to round out SRJC’s top three finishers.

SRJC men’s basketball opens season

The Bear Cubs began their 2021-22 campaign with a 1-2 showing in the San Francisco City Tip-Off Classic over the weekend.

SRJC lost its first two games of the tournament to East LA, 73-58, and San Francisco, 79-53, before beating Yuba 83-78 on Sunday.

Shannon Ferguson, a sophomore guard from North High School in Bakersfield, leads the team with a scoring average of 18.7 points per game.

Next, the Bear Cubs will play in the Shasta College Invitational from Nov. 18-20. Their home opener will be Dec. 1 against Gavilan.

NBL cross country championships this week

The top distance runners in the county will duke it out on Friday and Saturday at the North Bay League championships.

In the Oak Division, Maria Carrillo will enter the race as the team favorite for boys and girls. Both teams are undefeated in dual league meets this year. The Pumas are also looking to repeat as NBL-Oak champs after winning the league pennant in 2019.

In the Redwood Division, West County boys and girls will enter the league finals with 5-0 records in league.

Both races were originally set to take place at Spring Lake, but due to poor trail conditions, had to be moved. The Redwood final will take place at Rancho Cotate on Saturday. The Oak, which will race on Friday, is still working on finding a new location.

Petaluma schools own VVAL cross country final

Thanks to four top-10 finishers, Petaluma won the boys’ cross country title at the Vine Valley Athletic League Championship at Alston Park on Saturday.

Senior Drake Newell finished second with a time of 17:18.5 around the three-mile course. Junior Javier Gutierrez (fourth, 17:27.2), sophomore Raymond Somoff (sixth, 17:29) and freshman Mattias Morehouse (seventh, 17:30.6) also turned in strong performances to help the Trojans to their first league title since 2012.

On the girls’ side, Casa Grande brought home the league pennant. The Gauchos had six top-10 finishers, led by freshman Avery Codington, who finished first with a time of 20:44.8. She’s the first Casa girl to win a league final since 2010.

