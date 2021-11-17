Local sports notebook: West County wins NBL-Redwood cross country title

In the first cross country season since the merger between Analy and El Molino High Schools, the newly formed West County High School brought home both the boys’ and girls’ pennants at the North Bay League Redwood Division Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

On the boys side, Ukiah junior Nathan Gibson finished first on the 2.97-mile course at Rancho Cotate High School with a time of 16 minutes, 20.75 seconds, but was one of only two Ukiah runners to place in the top ten. West County had six runners place in the top ten, led by seniors Joey Thompson and Ben Neargarder, who finished second and third, respectively, with times of 16:47.28 and 16:55.06.

Healdsburg freshman Kaeden Anderson (16:57.97) and West County senior Lium Williams (17:14.97) rounded out the top five.

On the girls side, West County senior Carolina Dawson turned in the fastest time with an 18:55.62 to lead a pack of six teammates who finished in the top ten in the team competition, including sophomore Rosemary Harris, the second-place finisher (19:23.78).

Rounding out the top five were Cardinal Newman junior Siena Brunetti (20:12.47), Ukiah senior Kaylee Gaylord (21:02.66) and Rancho Cotate sophomore Kayla Pounds (21:03.03).

The Coastal Mountain Conference also held its cross country championships last week, running on a modified 2.87-mile course at Spring Lake on Wednesday. Sonoma Academy captured the boys title behind a first-place finish from junior Colby Tiernan (15:29.1). As a team, the Coyotes had five runners finish in the top ten. On the girls side, Sonoma Academy senior Lucy Gott finished with the second-best time of 18:08.5 but Middletown claimed the team title.

Next up are the North Coast Section Championships at Hayward High School on Saturday.

SRJC football wins season finale

After a rough start to the season, the Bear Cubs ended their 2021 campaign on a high note, rallying from two scores down to beat Sierra 24-21 on a late field goal for their second straight win and to finish the year at 3-7 overall.

Otis Cain’s field goal from the 20-yard line broke a 21-21 tie with 3:44 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. SRJC (3-7, 3-2 Big 8) had trailed 14-0 early in the first before scoring 21 unanswered points to take a 21-14 lead into the fourth. Sierra (5-4, 2-2) tied the game early in the frame before Cain put the Bear Cubs back on top late.

Jack Simmons passed for 249 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and connected with Micha Fontenot six times for 109 yards and a score. Devonte Manning and Preston Williams also caught touchdown passes.

SSU women’s soccer make NCAA tourney

While the Seawolves came up just short in the championship game of their conference tournament over the weekend, their season rolls on as they earned their sixth-straight berth to the NCAA Division II tournament which starts this week.

SSU (14-5) was awarded the No. 4 seed in the West Region and will play No. 5 Hawaii-Hilo (12-3) in the first round on Thursday.

The Seawolves will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to Cal State East Bay in the California Collegiate Athletic Association Tournament title game on Sunday. They led 1-0 early in the second half thanks to a penalty kick from Julia Pritchard but the Pioneers responded with a goal in 61st minute before netting the game-winner not long after.

If the Seawolves can get past the Vulcans on Thursday, they’d face top-seeded Seattle Pacific (17-1), the No. 4-ranked team in the nation, in the semifinals.

All-League volleyball teams unveiled

The NBL-Redwood and North Central League recently released their all-league volleyball teams.

In the NBL-Redwood, Rancho Cotate’s Teagan Irish and Piner’s Maritza Perez shared Player of the Year honors.

In the NCL I, Roseland University Prep’s Rahasya Hernandez was named league MVP after leading the Knights to a league title with an undefeated record in their first season since jumping up from the NCL II.

In the NCL II, Sonoma Academy’s Francesca Zanin was selected as the league MVP after leading the Coyotes to a league title with a 12-0 record.

And in the NCL III, Gigi McCusker of Mendocino was named MVP as the Cardinals went 12-0 to win league.

Complete all-league teams are listed below.

NBL-Redwood

First Team

Kylie Lopes, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Abby Johnson, So., Rancho Cotate

Taylor Melland, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Naomi Lunceford, Sr., Ukiah

Sophia Dunnicliff, Sr., Ukiah

Zoey White, Sr., Ukiah

Teresa Helfrick, Jr., Healdsburg

Sophia Skubic, Sr., St. Vincent

Second Team

Keyonee Neal, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Angie Gomez-Diaz, Sr., Rancho Cotate

McKenna Bird, So., Ukiah

Julia Maldonado, Sr., Ukiah