A’s equipment manager Steve Vucinich, set to retire after 54 seasons, has ‘seen it all’

Steve Vucinich has been around the A’s for so long, has known so many people and seen so many things, that when he starts talking about the old days, one story seems to flow into the next. It almost has to.

This year marks Vucinich’s 54th with the franchise — the team’s entire run in Oakland — and it vaults the A’s equipment manager ahead of the venerable Connie Mack when it comes to years of service with the team. Mack, of course, began managing the Philadelphia Athletics in the team’s inaugural season in 1901 and held the position for the next 50 years, abetted by the not-inconsequential detail that he was also the team’s owner (a role he continued until 1954 when he sold the debt-ridden franchise).

Should one manage to vault ahead of such a legend, one becomes, by way of the transitive property, a legend oneself. And legends have stories. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to hear some of them from Vucinich, one barely acknowledged transition at a time.

“Lew Krausse had one of the worst tempers ever,” said Vucinich, 69, one recent day from behind his desk at the Oakland Coliseum. “He’d take a bat to his locker and just hammer it, screaming. Catfish Hunter was the opposite. One time we were screwing around in the clubhouse, playing football. Cat was pulled from the game early; he snuck in and went, ‘Aha! Caught you!’ He was just so mellow even though he’d just gotten his ass kicked. Hunter’s best friend on the team was Paul Lindblad, a guy from Chanute, Kansas, an avid hunter and fisherman. That’s why they clicked. Paul was one of the first guys I ever saw run for exercise. He ended up playing in Texas, and he liked it so much that he stayed there and became a home builder. One time, a bunch of guys went deer hunting, and Paul takes his dog with him. Well, they got so far out, and here comes Paul two hours later carrying the dog. The dog got so tired he didn’t want to move, and Paul had to carry the dog the last two miles back. That was a guy in great shape.”

Eat your heart out, Connie Mack.

This season will be Vucinich’s final one with the A’s; in March he announced that, after spring training next year, he will finally retire. He’s already booked a summer cruise to Alaska, as if to protect himself from revisiting the decision.

‘He’s Catholic, Al. Hire him’

Through Vucinich’s decades with the A’s — during which his positions have included peanut vendor, ball boy, home clubhouse attendant, assistant equipment manager, visiting clubhouse manager and, since 1993, home clubhouse and equipment manager — he has seen the first major league game played in Oakland, two perfect games, five work stoppages and six World Series appearances. He watched the birth of the Swingin’ A’s, the advent of Billy Ball, the rise and fall of the Bash Brothers and the creation of Moneyball.

He has packed the team for one trip to Mexico and three to Japan, and twice visited Catfish Hunter’s farm in Hertford, North Carolina. He’s been on hand for 21 postseason series (plus three wild-card play-in games) and four championships, mopping up more spilled champagne than a Times Square street cleaner on New Year’s Day.

In the process, Vucinich, who is called Vuc (pronounced “Voose”) by pretty much everybody, has become the institutional memory of his club.

“If you want to know any history about the Oakland Athletics, call Vuc,” said Ray Fosse, who played with the A’s from 1973 to 1975 and has been part of the team’s broadcast crew since 1986. “He knows it all because he’s seen it all.”

“People will tell you how Vuc is the historian of the organization,” added Billy Beane, the team’s executive vice president of baseball operations, “but that’s about 50th on the list of who he is and what he’s meant to the team.”

Vucinich is a local, born in Alameda, just across a narrow estuary from where the Athletics have played since arriving from Kansas City in 1968. He began hawking peanuts at the Coliseum in 1966 as a teenager, first for the Raiders and then, two years later, for the A’s. The latter job lasted all of four days, at which point one of the team’s clubhouse attendants unexpectedly quit. Vucinich descended into the depths of the Coliseum, glad-handing a security guard to gain access to the clubhouse office of the equipment man Al Zych. There, he lobbied Zych and a club vice president who happened to be making the rounds.

“What high school do you go to, kid?” asked Joe DiMaggio, the vice president in question.

“St. Joe’s,” said Vuc.

“He’s Catholic, Al,” the Hall of Famer said. “Hire him.”