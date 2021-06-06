Lower-level Sonoma race offers NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe a sneak peek

As big rig haulers carrying the stock cars of the NASCAR Cup Series arrived on the Sonoma Raceway grounds Saturday night in advance of the “show up and start” Toyota/Save Mart 350, only one driver in Sunday’s race had already taken laps on the course this weekend.

And that driver ended up in victory lane after his first race on Sonoma County’s 12-turn road course.

Chase Briscoe won Saturday’s ARCA Menard West Series General Tire 200, leading all 51 laps after starting third as the only Cup Series driver in the field of the lower-level stock car race.

Briscoe’s NASCAR hauler didn’t even arrive at the track until hours after his ARCA win, as the big rig was seen on the raceway’s Instagram live feed at about 7:15 p.m. driving on the track’s drag strip toward the pit area. He’s the only driver who will get time on the road course this weekend before Sunday’s main event.

“This is the one track that more than any other, I was wanting to make sure that I can somehow run something,” Briscoe said. “Just never being out here, it’s one thing to kind of learn an oval on the go, but a road course is definitely challenging. This is the only track on the schedule I’ve never been to.

“... I couldn’t imagine just showing up tomorrow and lap one of seeing the racetrack is in the race.”

Briscoe’s inaugural season in the Cup Series has been quite the uphill challenge, having recorded just one top 10 finish through 15 races after replacing Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford. That finish was at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, a sixth-place run. That race was one of the few in which drivers were able to practice and qualify in advance.

He’ll have an uphill battle from the 25th starting position on Sunday, trying to break through against the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports trio that will start in the first three positions, with a familiar Northern Californian starting on the pole.

Elk Grove native Kyle Larson is once again in the lead spot for another Toyota/Save Mart 350, having won the pole for three straight Cup races at Sonoma from 2017-2019.

Larson was given the top spot for Sunday’s race through NASCAR’s “show up and start” performance metrics formula, which is being used in lieu of qualifying runs at some tracks.

The formula’s ingredients: 25% from the driver’s finishing position in the previous race, 25% from the car owner’s finishing position in the previous race, 35% from the team owner’s points ranking and 15% from the fastest lap in the previous race.

Larson won last week’s event for Rick Hendrick’s 269th Cup victory as a car owner, passing Petty Enterprises for the all-time record. Hendrick’s other three cars finished in the top 5 and defending series champion Chase Elliot shares the front row Sunday with Larson, while teammate William Byron starts third.

Not that Briscoe is worried about the Hendrick powerhouse. He said he picked up small tidbits in Saturday’s 51-lap ARCA contest that wouldn’t have been possible without track time. In talking with teammate Kevin Harvick while at the Ford simulator on Tuesday, Briscoe said he was able to get information on certain spots along the Sonoma track and apply that advice during Saturday’s win.

“Talking to Kevin was a huge help,” said Briscoe, adding “there’s things that I was doing on the simulator that were wrong. Kevin kind of told me things he would do here in real life. I tried those today and even on the simulator this past week and it was a huge pickup for me.

“You don’t know what you don’t know until you get out there.”

The green flag for Sunday’s race will drop at 1 p.m. The race is at capacity and tickets are sold out, but it will air on Fox Sports 1. Traffic delays are expected near the raceway, located at the intersection of state highways 37 and 121.