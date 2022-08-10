Machado's 3-run homer gives Padres dramatic win over Giants

Manny Machado hit a game-ending, three-run homer and Juan Soto connected for his first long ball with the San Diego Padres, who overcame a blown save by Josh Hader to beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Machado capped the night in dramatic fashion with his one-out shot off Tyler Rogers (2-4), a half-inning after Hader allowed three runs to let the Giants tie it.

The Padres started their winning rally when Jurickson Profar hit a one-out single off Rogers and Soto reached on catcher's interference. Machado then drove his 20th homer to left field and was welcomed by a wild celebration at home.

Hader blew the save in his first opportunity with the Padres, allowing three runs as the Giants tied it at 4 in the ninth. He walked in two and allowed Evan Longoria's tying sacrifice fly. Hader faced seven batters and got just two outs on 37 pitches before making way for Tim Hill (3-0), who struck out Joc Pederson.

Hader was trying for his major league-leading 30th save.

The All-Star lefty was acquired from Milwaukee on Aug. 1, a day before the Padres landed Soto and Josh Bell in a blockbuster deal with Washington.

The Padres, whose offense looked miserable in two straight shutouts, snapped a five-game losing streak. They had been 1-5 since acquiring Soto and Bell, and hadn't scored since the fourth inning Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Soto led off the fourth with a homer deep into the seats in right to tie the game at 1 and end San Diego's 26-inning scoreless streak. He watched the ball sail out of the yard and threw his bat down while starting his trot. It was his 22nd this season.

Brandon Drury, obtained from Cincinnati on Tuesday, was robbed of a home run on a leaping catch by center fielder Mike Yastrzemski to end the inning.

When the heart of the order came up in the sixth, Soto hit a leadoff double into the right field corner, advanced on Machado’s single to left and scored the go-ahead run on Bell’s single to center. Jake Cronenworth added a sacrifice fly.

Bell doubled and scored on Kim Ha-seong's ground-rule double in the eighth for a 4-1 lead.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove held the Giants to one run and six hits in seven innings while striking out four and walking none.

Musgrove allowed LaMonte Wade Jr.'s solo homer with two outs in the first, his fifth.

Giants starter Alex Cobb allowed three runs and six hits in five-plus innings, struck out seven and walked two.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: SS Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a double, triple and walked twice in the third game of his rehab assignment with Double-A San Antonio. He had been scheduled to play CF but played SS because of slick outfield grass. The Padres anticipate the rehab assignment to last 7-10 days. He had his fractured left wrist surgically repaired in mid-March. ... C Jorge Alfaro should be able to avoid the injured list with the sore right knee that forced him out of Monday night's game, manager Bob Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Giants RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA) and Padres LHP Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74) are scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday afternoon.