Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Reynolds cf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .253 Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 c-VanMeter ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .190 Gamel rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .244 Castro 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .217 Cruz ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .211 Allen dh 4 1 2 1 0 2 .189 Marcano lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246 d-Madris ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Totals 37 3 10 3 1 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .249 b-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Belt 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .226 Flores 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .252 Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 2 3 0 0 .225 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .219 Estrada 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Wade Jr. dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 a-Longoria ph-dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 .241 González rf-lf 3 0 1 2 0 0 .264 Wynns c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .227 Totals 28 5 7 5 6 4

Pittsburgh 000 101 100 3 10 0 San Francisco 021 010 01x 5 7 0

a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-singled for Chavis in the 8th. d-grounded out for Delay in the 9th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 8. 2B – Cruz (6), Yastrzemski (22), González (16). 3B – Castro (3). HR – Castro (2), off Rodón; Gamel (5), off Rodón; Allen (1), off Szapucki; Yastrzemski (12), off Wilson. RBIs – Castro (5), Gamel (29), Allen (5), Yastrzemski 3 (44), González 2 (32). SF – González. S – Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Reynolds, Cruz, Marcano 3); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Slater). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Newman, Flores, Belt.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Castro, Marcano, Cruz, Marcano).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson, L, 2-7 5⅓ 6 4 4 2 1 85 5.93 Bañuelos 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.76 Holderman 0 0 0 2 0 24 1.44 Brice 1⅔ 1 1 1 2 2 32 5.79

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón, W, 11-6 6⅔ 6 2 2 0 7 110 2.95 Szapucki, H, 1 ⅓ 2 1 1 0 1 13 54.00 Brebbia, H, 12 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.36 Young, H, 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.69 Doval, S, 16-18 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.87

Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 1-0, Young 2-0. IBB – off Wilson (Crawford). HBP – Wilson (Pederson). WP – Szapucki.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:15. A – 33,328 (41,915)