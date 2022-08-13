Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b501000.264
Reynolds cf500003.253
Chavis 1b300001.246
c-VanMeter ph-1b101000.190
Gamel rf412100.244
Castro 3b412100.217
Cruz ss301011.211
Allen dh412102.189
Marcano lf401001.230
Delay c300002.246
d-Madris ph100000.188
Totals373103110
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pederson lf200000.249
b-Slater ph-cf100011.265
Belt 1b310010.226
Flores 3b301010.252
Yastrzemski cf-rf412300.225
Crawford ss311012.219
Estrada 2b401000.268
Wade Jr. dh100000.186
a-Longoria ph-dh110011.241
González rf-lf301200.264
Wynns c311010.227
Totals2857564
Pittsburgh0001011003100
San Francisco02101001x570

a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 6th. b-walked for Pederson in the 7th. c-singled for Chavis in the 8th. d-grounded out for Delay in the 9th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 8. 2B – Cruz (6), Yastrzemski (22), González (16). 3B – Castro (3). HR – Castro (2), off Rodón; Gamel (5), off Rodón; Allen (1), off Szapucki; Yastrzemski (12), off Wilson. RBIs – Castro (5), Gamel (29), Allen (5), Yastrzemski 3 (44), González 2 (32). SF – González. S – Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Reynolds, Cruz, Marcano 3); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Slater). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Newman, Flores, Belt.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Castro, Marcano, Cruz, Marcano).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wilson, L, 2-75⅓64421855.93
Bañuelos1⅔00001134.76
Holderman00020241.44
Brice1⅔11122325.79
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, W, 11-66⅔622071102.95
Szapucki, H, 1211011354.00
Brebbia, H, 121⅔20000122.36
Young, H, 100011141.69
Doval, S, 16-181⅔0000192.87

Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 1-0, Young 2-0. IBB – off Wilson (Crawford). HBP – Wilson (Pederson). WP – Szapucki.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:15. A – 33,328 (41,915)

Houston 7, Oakland 5
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf312000.220
b-Piscotty ph-lf200001.194
Laureano dh501103.224
Brown 1b400001.235
Murphy c201020.243
Pinder rf300011.236
Machín 3b422001.213
Bride 2b312111.229
Stevenson cf201001.400
a-Bolt ph-cf211200.205
Allen ss401000.207
Totals34511449
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b411010.280
Gurriel 1b411100.240
Alvarez dh311012.296
Bregman 3b311010.255
Tucker rf412400.249
Díaz lf412001.258
McCormick lf000000.232
Peña ss413100.249
Vázquez c400000.274
Dubón cf200111.195
Totals32711744
Oakland0110003005110
Houston00006001x7110

a-doubled for Stevenson in the 7th. b-struck out for Kemp in the 7th.

LOB – Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B – Bride 2 (3), Bolt (1), Altuve (25), Peña (13). HR – Tucker (21), off Moll. RBIs – Bride (2), Bolt 2 (12), Laureano (29), Gurriel (32), Tucker 4 (74), Peña (40), Dubón (12). SB – Peña (7). CS – Laureano (6). SF – Dubón.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Pinder 2, Bolt 2); Houston 1 (Vázquez). RISP – Oakland 3 for 10; Houston 2 for 4.

Runners moved up – Allen, Vázquez. GIDP – Pinder, Díaz, Gurriel.

DP – Oakland 2 (Machín, Bride, Brown; Allen, Bride, Brown); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oller452232787.26
Moll, L, 2-134410143.03
Pruitt1⅓10000194.50
Puk1⅔10002162.27
Acevedo1⅔11100153.16
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 9-86⅔84426974.03
Smith, H, 21110193.86
Stanek, H, 111⅓20021271.12
Neris, S, 2-41⅔0000173.33

Inherited runners-scored – Moll 1-1, Pruitt 1-1, Smith 2-2, Stanek 1-1. WP – Garcia.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:19. A – 31,230 (41,168)

Cleveland 8, Toronto 0
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf421010.299
Rosario ss511201.284
Ramírez 3b313410.285
1-Freeman pr-3b000000.250
Naylor 1b512202.271
Giménez 2b401000.303
Gonzalez rf502000.304
Jones dh503000.280
Hedges c310010.172
Benson cf521001.105
Totals39814834
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gurriel Jr. lf300000.306
a-Zimmer ph100000.105
Guerrero Jr. dh401000.287
Kirk c300002.302
Hernández rf300001.271
Bichette ss300002.262
Chapman 3b300000.240
Biggio 1b301001.221
Merrifield 2b300000.241
Bradley Jr. cf301002.212
Totals2903008
Cleveland0053000008140
Toronto000000000030

a-lined out for Gurriel Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Ramírez in the 8th.

LOB – Cleveland 10, Toronto 2. 2B – Guerrero Jr. (23), Biggio (15). HR – Naylor (15), off Berríos; Ramírez (22), off Berríos. RBIs – Rosario 2 (47), Ramírez 4 (92), Naylor 2 (56). SF – Ramírez.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Benson 2, Jones); Toronto 2 (Hernández, Merrifield). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 10; Toronto 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Hedges. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..

DP – Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Giménez, Naylor).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 9-57⅔10007983.67
Morgan1⅔10001233.97
Sandlin1⅔10000112.43
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 8-54⅔88821735.61
Pop1⅔10000120.00
Richards1⅔00012165.15
Thornton1⅔20001174.17
Cimber1⅔10000113.21
Phelps1⅔20000212.66

HBP – Berríos 2 (Hedges,Giménez).

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:33. A – 41,677 (53,506).

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1 (10)
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott ss423000.219
Hoskins 1b501001.248
Bohm 3b401200.292
Realmuto c500001.263
Castellanos rf402002.256
Hall dh401002.274
Segura 2b401001.279
Marsh cf400003.227
Vierling lf401001.228
Totals382102011
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400000.267
Marte rf401000.292
Lindor ss401000.270
Alonso 1b210021.281
Ruf dh301001.224
b-Vogelbach ph-dh100000.245
Canha lf-3b200110.262
McNeil 2b100000.306
Naquin lf300001.259
Escobar 3b000000.220
a-Guillorme ph-2b401000.281
Nido c301002.227
Totals3115135
Philadelphia10000000012100
New York0100000000150

a-grounded out for Escobar in the 2nd. b-flied out for Ruf in the 9th.

LOB – Philadelphia 9, New York 5. 2B – Stott (10), Ruf (12), Marte (20). RBIs – Bohm 2 (48), Canha (38). SB – Segura (10), Stott (5), Castellanos (6). SF – Bohm, Canha.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Hoskins 2, Segura, Hall, Bohm 2); New York 2 (Guillorme 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 9; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Hoskins, Lindor, Canha. GIDP – Segura, Ruf, Nimmo.

DP – Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Hoskins, Stott, Segura, Hoskins; Vierling, Realmuto, Vierling); New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez7⅔31124933.52
Alvarado1⅔1000084.59
Domínguez, W, 6-31⅔1001081.49
Robertson, S, 16-211⅔00001112.03
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer7⅔91106981.93
Ottavino1⅔10002182.20
Díaz1⅔0000281.36
Givens, L, 6-31⅔01001133.63

IBB – off Domínguez (Alonso). HBP – Scherzer (Stott).

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:54. A – 38,467 (41,922).

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf400001.237
W.Castro rf300012.246
Báez ss402000.224
H.Castro 1b400002.283
Cabrera dh300011.266
Candelario 3b300003.202
Haase c300002.233
Schoop 2b300002.202
Baddoo lf201011.158
Totals29030314
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock lf301011.236
Vaughn rf401200.296
Robert cf302000.301
Engel cf000000.240
Abreu 1b300011.296
E.Jiménez dh301011.297
1-García pr-dh000000.211
Grandal c100021.203
Moncada 3b411000.197
Harrison 2b412001.245
Sosa ss400001.107
Totals2928256
Detroit000000000030
Chicago00000020x280

1-ran for E.Jiménez in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 5, Chicago 10. 2B – Pollock (19). RBIs – Vaughn 2 (55). SB – Baddoo (2), Báez (5). CS – Robert (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Greene, Candelario); Chicago 5 (Vaughn, Abreu 2, Moncada, Sosa). RISP – Detroit 0 for 4; Chicago 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Cabrera, Moncada. GIDP – Báez, E.Jiménez, Abreu.

DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Schoop, H.Castro; Candelario, Schoop, H.Castro); Chicago 1 (Moncada, Harrison, Abreu).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Norris440021640.00
Foley1⅓10002183.14
Lange, L, 4-31⅔32211183.40
Peralta1⅔00022232.23
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech6⅔000311853.18
López, W, 5-21⅔10001222.84
Graveman, H, 201⅔10001102.59
Hendriks, S, 24-271⅔10001173.18

Inherited runners-scored – Foley 1-0. HBP – Norris (Grandal), Lange (Engel).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 2:53.

Atlanta 4, Miami 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf400001.268
Swanson ss300100.292
Riley 3b401000.297
Olson 1b411100.248
Contreras c401001.260
Rosario lf302000.186
b-Grossman ph-lf100001.182
Ozuna dh400001.211
Grissom 2b311002.429
Harris II cf322200.294
Totals3348406
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 3b401000.261
a-Cooper ph100001.273
Bleier p000000---
Berti 2b502001.274
Aguilar dh300010.238
1-Williams pr-dh-3b100001.258
Bleday cf400012.227
Anderson rf412111.261
Rojas ss311021.232
Díaz 1b401010.161
Stallings c413000.215
Burdick lf402101.250
Totals37312268
Atlanta000101020480
Miami0200000103120

a-struck out for Wendle in the 8th. b-struck out for Rosario in the 9th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.

LOB – Atlanta 3, Miami 13. 2B – Rosario (6), Harris II (12), Riley (34), Grissom (1), Stallings 2 (9), Berti (11), Burdick (2). HR – Olson (22), off López; Harris II (11), off Hernandez; Anderson (4), off Odorizzi. RBIs – Olson (71), Swanson (61), Harris II 2 (36), Anderson (13), Burdick (2). SB – Williams (10), Bleday (2). CS – Berti (4). SF – Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Ozuna, Olson); Miami 7 (Díaz 2, Berti 3, Wendle, Rojas). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 4; Miami 1 for 14.

Runners moved up – Acuña Jr., Stallings. GIDP – Ozuna, Stallings.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Grissom, Olson); Miami 1 (Wendle, Berti, Díaz).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi4⅔82212874.15
McHugh2⅔10012363.06
Matzek, W, 2-21⅔10021193.71
Yates, H, 2211001313.50
Minter, H, 200000192.45
Jansen, S, 25-291⅔00022223.40
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López542204933.55
Okert0000072.75
Brazoban1⅔10000191.04
Hernandez, L, 2-61⅔22201156.22
Bleier1⅔10001143.78

Inherited runners-scored – Minter 1-0, Okert 1-0. IBB – off Matzek (Anderson). WP – Yates.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 3:37. A – 10,459 (36,742).

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf613200.266
Rutschman c311211.251
Mountcastle 1b500000.255
Santander dh523001.263
Vavra lf300001.333
Phillips rf200001.147
Hays rf-lf422011.263
Odor 2b524201.203
Urías 3b301200.246
Mateo ss525200.230
Totals4110191026
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arozarena rf411202.256
Peralta lf300011.278
Díaz 3b401002.274
Lowe dh400002.237
Paredes 2b000000.217
Chang 2b-p400001.218
Choi 1b400001.245
Bethancourt c411001.239
Walls ss301101.170
Siri cf311000.173
Totals33353111
Baltimore11001411110191
Tampa Bay000002100350

E – Urías (8). LOB – Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – Mateo 2 (17), Santander (18), Hays (25), Walls (13). HR – Rutschman (6), off Kluber; Mullins (10), off Yacabonis; Arozarena (14), off Voth. RBIs – Rutschman 2 (21), Mateo 2 (36), Odor 2 (41), Urías 2 (42), Mullins 2 (48), Arozarena 2 (54), Walls (19). CS – Mullins (7), Mateo (7). SF – Rutschman, Urías 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Urías, Mullins 3); Tampa Bay 1 (Arozarena). RISP – Baltimore 7 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Siri.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth, W, 3-15⅓32215803.21
Akin1⅔00002152.71
Krehbiel21101192.45
Pérez1⅔00002151.12
Head1⅔00001120.00
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, L, 7-75107714884.40
Armstrong1⅓41102283.90
Yacabonis1⅔211101413.50
Chang1⅔31100149.00

Inherited runners-scored – Akin 1-0, Armstrong 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:07. A – 12,380 (25,000).

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (10)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 2b501000.282
1-Locastro pr000000.194
Gonzalez 2b000000.215
Judge rf221121.305
Rizzo 1b501102.224
Donaldson 3b401012.226
Torres dh500001.249
Benintendi lf401000.304
Trevino c402000.265
Kiner-Falefa ss401001.265
Hicks cf401001.223
Totals3729238
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf501103.227
Devers 3b301010.307
Bogaerts ss310011.307
Verdugo rf311010.274
Martinez dh403200.281
Hosmer 1b400001.211
Arroyo 2b411001.273
Duran cf100010.233
a-Dalbec ph100001.207
J.Davis cf100000.333
Plawecki c300001.167
b-McGuire ph101000.247
Totals3338348
New York1010000000290
Boston0001000011380

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Duran in the 8th. b-singled for Plawecki in the 10th.

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 10th.

LOB – New York 10, Boston 7. 2B – Rizzo (17), Devers (31), Verdugo (28). HR – Judge (46), off Eovaldi. RBIs – Rizzo (67), Judge (100), Martinez 2 (46), Pham (9). SB – Judge (12), Locastro (7). CS – Donaldson (2).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Donaldson, Torres 2, LeMahieu 2); Boston 3 (Arroyo, Verdugo, Plawecki). RISP – New York 1 for 10; Boston 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – J.Davis. GIDP – Torres, Arroyo, Bogaerts, Hosmer.

DP – New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo); Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Hosmer).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán6⅔51124864.18
Effross, H, 21⅔00001105.40
Chapman, H, 11⅔00002114.13
Holmes, BS, 17-2211120202.39
Peralta0000162.20
Trivino, L, 1-721000125.70
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi6⅔822231084.15
Barnes1⅔10002246.75
Brasier1⅔0000095.32
Whitlock, W, 3-22⅔00013273.03

Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 2-0. HBP – Barnes (Judge).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 3:24. A – 36,434 (37,755).

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf400002.256
Adames ss301011.225
McCutchen dh400001.253
Brosseau 3b300002.275
a-Tellez ph-1b100001.238
Renfroe rf301010.246
Hiura 1b300002.239
Wong 2b101000.258
Urías 2b-3b411001.231
Caratini c403100.233
Taylor cf401001.224
Totals34181211
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf311011.238
O'Neill lf300011.219
Goldschmidt 1b411201.331
Arenado 3b311111.303
Pujols dh401000.244
1-Donovan pr-dh000000.280
Edman 2b400000.255
DeJong ss301001.188
Molina c300001.212
Nootbaar rf301000.241
Totals3036336
Milwaukee000000100180
St. Louis20000100x360

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

LOB – Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 6. 2B – Caratini (7). 3B – Urías (1). HR – Goldschmidt (28), off Lauer; Arenado (25), off Lauer. RBIs – Caratini (22), Goldschmidt 2 (89), Arenado (73). SB – Nootbaar (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (McCutchen, Adames); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Arenado). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 4.

GIDP – Taylor.

DP – St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Edman, Goldschmidt).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, L, 8-46⅔53325953.64
Suter1⅓00001164.09
Alexander10010185.52
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 2-06⅔400281080.00
Pallante, H, 51⅔21100243.03
Helsley, S, 12-152⅔20003290.76

WP – Lauer.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:53. A – 45,669 (45,494).

San Diego 10, Washington 5
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf412010.254
a-Batten ph-3b100000.105
Soto rf612100.255
Machado 3b522202.296
b-Myers ph-lf101000.238
Bell 1b500011.293
Drury dh433210.273
Cronenworth 2b410100.239
Kim ss502102.249
Grisham cf311320.197
Nola c511002.246
Totals4310141057
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
García ss302010.289
Franco 3b111100.231
Voit 1b411002.230
Cruz dh400101.233
c-Palacios ph111000.188
Hernandez lf200030.267
Meneses rf412011.370
Ruiz c501100.245
Hernández 2b400111.239
Thomas cf500001.235
Vargas 3b-ss412100.271
Totals37510566
San Diego00017002010141
Washington0000110035102

a-grounded out for Profar in the 9th. b-doubled for Machado in the 9th. c-doubled for Cruz in the 9th.

E – Kim (5), Voit (4), García (13). LOB – San Diego 12, Washington 12. 2B – Profar (26), Drury (24), Soto (20), Machado 2 (27), Kim (20), Myers (7), Palacios (1). HR – Grisham (14), off Arano; Drury (23), off Clippard; Franco (9), off Scott. RBIs – Kim (40), Machado 2 (67), Cronenworth (59), Grisham 3 (45), Soto (48), Drury 2 (71), Cruz (53), Vargas (6), Franco (39), Ruiz (30), Hernández (25). SB – Hernández (6), Kim (8).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Drury, Machado, Bell, Nola 3); Washington 6 (Vargas, Thomas, Meneses, Ruiz, García, Hernandez). RISP – San Diego 5 for 17; Washington 2 for 17.

Runners moved up – Bell 2, Cruz, Thomas. GIDP – Meneses.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Bell).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 4-45⅔31143943.47
Crismatt2⅔31012462.92
Suarez1⅔00001153.00
Scott43310296.75
Martinez0000063.32
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, L, 0-24⅔43335905.94
Arano55111395.45
Ramírez1⅓1000093.53
McGee1⅔00000136.75
Clippard1⅔32211306.00
Harvey1⅔10000143.45

Inherited runners-scored – Martinez 3-1, Arano 2-2, Ramírez 2-0. HBP – Clevinger (Voit), Clippard (Cronenworth).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 4:03. A – 35,390 (41,339).

Colorado 5, Arizona 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b401001.271
Thomas cf300000.246
a-Luplow ph-rf100001.172
Marte 2b400001.258
Walker dh311010.213
Varsho rf-cf311010.241
McCarthy lf311010.266
Hummel c401201.172
Beer 1b300000.190
Perdomo ss300000.200
Totals3135234
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf401100.262
Grichuk rf000000.268
Iglesias ss300100.318
Rodgers 2b400001.285
Cron 1b310012.277
McMahon 3b311010.243
Montero dh401201.278
Hilliard lf311000.188
Bernard cf311001.333
Serven c311101.244
Totals3056526
Arizona010200000351
Colorado00021020x561

a-struck out for Thomas in the 8th.

E – Beer (1), Senzatela (1). LOB – Arizona 4, Colorado 4. 2B – Hummel (5), Montero (7), Hilliard (6). HR – Serven (5), off Davies. RBIs – Hummel 2 (13), Montero 2 (6), Serven (13), Blackmon (63), Iglesias (45). SB – Bernard (1). SF – Iglesias.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Beer, Perdomo); Colorado 1 (Bernard). RISP – Arizona 1 for 5; Colorado 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Hummel, Beer, Bernard. GIDP – Thomas, Hummel.

DP – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies5⅔33322824.11
Devenski, L, 2-11⅓22201196.43
Mantiply1000151.97
Ginkel1⅔00002148.44
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela6⅔53332944.67
Lamet, W, 1-11⅔0000197.63
Gilbreath, H, 111⅔00001113.63
Estévez, S, 2-31⅔00000184.28

Inherited runners-scored – Mantiply 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, David Rackley.

T – 2:33. A – 32,055 (50,445).

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf310020.272
T.Turner ss512200.309
Freeman 1b411111.324
Smith c501000.274
J.Turner 3b400101.257
C.Taylor lf400013.230
Muncy dh210020.179
Alberto 2b200000.250
a-Lux ph-2b121010.296
Thompson cf423300.272
Totals3488775
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez dh210020.235
Witt Jr. 3b400000.254
Perez c411200.218
Pasquantino 1b411000.247
Pratto lf400002.197
M.Taylor cf401101.273
Massey 2b301011.333
Isbel rf100011.220
b-Eaton ph-rf200001.241
Lopez ss400000.243
Totals3234346
Los Angeles000000530881
Kansas City000000120341

a-singled for Alberto in the 7th. b-grounded out for Isbel in the 7th.

E – J.Turner (3), Lynch (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 6. 2B – Thompson (9), Freeman (37), M.Taylor (7), Massey (2). HR – Thompson (5), off Payamps; Perez (17), off Moronta. RBIs – T.Turner 2 (83), Freeman (72), J.Turner (56), Thompson 3 (22), M.Taylor (30), Perez 2 (52). SF – J.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Smith 2); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Eaton). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 7; Kansas City 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Lopez. GIDP – J.Turner.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, W, 14-1621133852.24
Price, H, 40000042.59
Moronta1⅔12211224.79
Bickford1⅔10002155.22
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch5⅔200431054.52
Garrett1⅔00001154.75
Staumont, L, 3-245510195.77
Weaver1⅔02221259.00
Payamps2⅔21100283.32

Inherited runners-scored – Price 2-0, Weaver 2-2, Payamps 2-2. WP – Weaver.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 3:12. A – 24,333 (37,903).

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf401013.223
Correa ss401000.263
Miranda dh412000.282
Polanco 2b400001.234
Arraez 1b401100.332
Urshela 3b423101.268
Celestino lf311211.273
Kepler rf400001.227
León c200022.185
Totals3349449
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher ss302010.250
Ohtani dh400002.253
Rengifo 2b402000.272
Ward rf400000.266
Adell lf400002.226
Walsh 1b400001.222
Stassi c200012.210
Rojas 3b300002.108
Duggar cf200011.183
Totals30040310
Minnesota020001010490
Los Angeles000000000040

LOB – Minnesota 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Urshela (18), Miranda (15), Rengifo (16). HR – Celestino (1), off Sandoval; Urshela (11), off Mayers. RBIs – Celestino 2 (12), Urshela (46), Arraez (37).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Kepler); Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Ward 2). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Correa, Polanco. GIDP – Miranda, Correa, Rojas.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Correa, Urshela, Arraez); Los Angeles 2 (Rojas, Rengifo, Walsh; Rengifo, Walsh).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle, W, 1-06⅔30026863.00
Fulmer, H, 211⅔00001123.07
Duran1⅔00012151.99
López1⅔10001101.72
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 3-85⅔52244953.42
Mayers4⅔42205624.50

WP – Duran.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:56. A – 33,459 (45,517)

