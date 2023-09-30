Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.334
|Smith c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.259
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.274
|a-Wong ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Hernández 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|1-Rosario pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|0
|9
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Flores 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.284
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Conforto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Luciano ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Fitzgerald cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|28
|2
|2
|2
|6
|7
|Los Angeles
|201
|003
|000
|6
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|000
|2
|2
|0
a-flied out for Martinez in the 8th.
1-ran for Rojas in the 7th.
LOB – Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 5. 2B – Freeman (59). HR – Smith (19), off Winn; Freeman (29), off Winn; Martinez (33), off Winn; Flores (23), off Lynn. RBIs – Smith 2 (76), Freeman (102), Martinez 3 (103), Flores 2 (59).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 0; San Francisco 3 (Pederson, Conforto 2). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 1; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Estrada, Flores. GIDP – Peralta, Estrada.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rojas, Betts, Freeman); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Luciano, Wade Jr.).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 7-2
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|85
|4.36
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.70
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.74
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.20
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winn, L, 1-3
|5⅓
|6
|6
|6
|0
|5
|75
|4.68
|Hjelle
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|56
|6.52
HBP – Winn (Smith), Hjelle (Rojas).
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, David Arrieta.
T – 2:25. A – 38,159 (41,915).
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Gelof 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Butler cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Ruiz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Soderstrom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Neto ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|O'Hoppe c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Grichuk lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Moniak cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Stefanic 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|4
|3
|3
|Oakland
|001
|000
|000
|1
|4
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|320
|00x
|5
|9
|0
E – Bleday 2 (1). LOB – Oakland 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Rooker (18). HR – Moniak (14), off Waldichuk. RBIs – Rooker (67), Fletcher (12), Schanuel (6), Moniak 2 (45).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Bleday, Ruiz); Los Angeles 4 (Drury, O'Hoppe 3). RISP – Oakland 0 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Stefanic. GIDP – Díaz, Ruiz.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Neto, Fletcher, Schanuel; Fletcher, Neto, Schanuel).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk, L, 4-8
|5
|7
|5
|4
|3
|3
|94
|5.29
|Martínez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.92
|F.Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.32
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Silseth
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|61
|3.96
|Daniel, W, 1-1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|2.19
HBP – Silseth (Gelof), Waldichuk (Neto). WP – Waldichuk.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:18. A – 32,333 (45,517)
Boston 3, Baltimore 0
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|1-Valdez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Refsnyder lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|a-Abreu ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.329
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.200
|Reyes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|2
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Kjerstad rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Westburg 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|13
|Boston
|000
|020
|001
|3
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
a-flied out for Refsnyder in the 9th.
1-ran for Turner in the 9th.
E – McCann (1). LOB – Boston 3, Baltimore 3. 2B – Refsnyder (9), Turner (31), Westburg (16). HR – Story (3), off Means. RBIs – Story 2 (12), Devers (99). SB – Story (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Wong, Story 2); Baltimore 1 (McCann). RISP – Boston 1 for 6; Baltimore 0 for 2.
GIDP – Refsnyder, Mateo.
DP – Boston 1 (Story, Reyes, Dalbec); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Frazier, Mountcastle).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 10-9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|87
|4.04
|Whitlock, S, 1-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|5.15
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, L, 1-1
|6⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|82
|2.60
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|6.10
|Fujinami
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|4.88
Inherited runners-scored – López 1-0. WP – Pivetta.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 2:24. A – 28,192 (45,971)
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Laureano rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.252
|Giménez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Freeman 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.242
|Rocchio ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|B.Naylor c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|6
|5
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Carpenter rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Vierling 3b-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|McKinstry 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.230
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Baddoo lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|a-Ibáñez ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Totals
|39
|5
|13
|5
|1
|5
|Cleveland
|034
|000
|000
|7
|13
|0
|Detroit
|020
|200
|001
|5
|13
|1
a-lined out for Baddoo in the 6th.
E – Carpenter (3). LOB – Cleveland 9, Detroit 9. 2B – Rocchio 2 (6), B.Naylor (13), Kwan (36), Cabrera 2 (19), Báez (17). 3B – Meadows (2). HR – B.Naylor (11), off Wentz; Freeman (3), off Wentz; McKinstry (9), off Quantrill; Torkelson (31), off Clase. RBIs – Rocchio (7), B.Naylor 2 (32), Freeman 3 (17), McKinstry 2 (35), Meadows 2 (13), Torkelson (94). SB – Laureano 2 (3), Kwan (21), Straw (19). CS – Laureano (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Ramírez, Straw, Rocchio, J.Naylor 2); Detroit 5 (Torkelson, Carpenter, McKinstry, Meadows, Vierling). RISP – Cleveland 5 for 17; Detroit 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Freeman, Kwan, Giménez. GIDP – Laureano, Torkelson.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Giménez, J.Naylor); Detroit 1 (Báez, McKinstry, Torkelson).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 4-7
|5
|8
|4
|4
|1
|3
|101
|5.24
|Hentges, H, 17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.61
|De Los Santos, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.34
|López, H, 8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Clase, S, 44-56
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.22
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz, L, 3-13
|2⅓
|8
|7
|7
|3
|2
|62
|6.90
|Vasquez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|9.39
|Wingenter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.82
|Holton
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.13
|Cisnero
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|5.31
Inherited runners-scored – Vasquez 1-0. HBP – Quantrill (Cabrera). WP – Cisnero.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Bacon; Third, James Hoye.
T – 2:49. A – 30,053 (41,083)
Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|2-Gurriel pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|De La Cruz lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Berti 2b-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Edwards ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Hampson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|b-Arraez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|1-Fortes pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|3
|7
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Triolo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Palacios rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Rodríguez c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.202
|Peguero ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|2
|4
|9
|Miami
|000
|000
|040
|4
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|200
|000
|3
|9
|1
a-struck out for Sánchez in the 8th. b-singled for Stallings in the 8th.
1-ran for Arraez in the 8th. 2-ran for Bell in the 8th.
E – Hampson (3), Hayes (5). LOB – Miami 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – Burger (12), Bell (7), Joe (29), Triolo (8). RBIs – Bell 2 (21), Burger (27), Chisholm Jr. (49), Hayes (62), Rodríguez (11). SB – Peguero (5). SF – Chisholm Jr.. S – Fortes.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Edwards 2, Hampson, Berti, Gurriel); Pittsburgh 6 (Suwinski 2, Reynolds, Hayes 3). RISP – Miami 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – Chisholm Jr., Hayes, Davis. GIDP – Soler, Stallings, Burger, Suwinski, Rodríguez.
DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Hampson, Bell; Hampson, Gurriel); Pittsburgh 3 (Peguero, Triolo, Joe; Hayes, Triolo, Joe; Hayes, Triolo, Joe).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|3⅔
|6
|3
|2
|3
|3
|67
|4.22
|Okert
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.58
|Chargois
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.76
|Brazoban, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.29
|Robertson, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.59
|Scott, S, 10-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.38
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bido
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|6.36
|Stratton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|2.70
|Nicolas, H, 0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|27.00
|Borucki, H, 8
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.54
|Selby, L, 2-1, BS, 0-2
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|19
|7.50
|Mlodzinski
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.29
|Bolton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|6.52
Inherited runners-scored – Okert 3-1, Mlodzinski 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 3:00. A – 16,387 (38,753)
Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 4
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.328
|a-Aranda ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|H.Ramírez rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Mead 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Arozarena lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Paredes 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Caminero ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.158
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Basabe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Tapia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pinto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Belt dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|b-Schneider ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Bichette ss
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Espinal ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Biggio 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.234
|Kirk c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.251
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|c-Eden ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Varsho lf-cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Totals
|40
|11
|16
|9
|4
|11
|Tampa Bay
|000
|004
|000
|4
|7
|3
|Toronto
|013
|312
|10x
|11
|16
|0
a-struck out for Díaz in the 7th. b-struck out for Belt in the 7th. c-struck out for Kiermaier in the 8th.
E – Margot 2 (0), Basabe (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 10. 2B – Pinto (2), H.Ramírez (17), Guerrero Jr. 2 (30), Kiermaier (21), Bichette (29). HR – Díaz (21), off Kikuchi; Kirk (8), off Civale; Belt (18), off E.Ramírez; Chapman (17), off E.Ramírez. RBIs – Díaz 2 (76), Caminero 2 (2), Kirk 3 (43), Kiermaier (36), Belt (42), Chapman (54), Biggio 2 (39), Bichette (72). SF – Kiermaier.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Basabe, H.Ramírez); Toronto 7 (Belt 2, Varsho 2, Springer 2, Biggio). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 7; Toronto 4 for 11.
GIDP – Caminero, Mead.
DP – Toronto 2 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 2-2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|40
|5.36
|Littell
|1⅓
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|35
|3.68
|E.Ramírez
|3
|8
|6
|4
|0
|4
|62
|5.93
|Bradley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|5.52
|Poche
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.26
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, W, 11-6
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|4
|76
|3.86
|Green
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|5.73
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.15
|Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.12
Inherited runners-scored – Littell 2-0, Green 1-1. HBP – Jackson (Arozarena).
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:45. A – 42,394 (49,282)
Washington 10, Atlanta 6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Meneses dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ruiz c
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|García 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.213
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Alu lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Young cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|40
|10
|10
|8
|2
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.336
|Pillar rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|1-L.Williams pr-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Lopez ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Wall cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Totals
|43
|6
|17
|5
|4
|11
|Washington
|000
|403
|300
|10
|10
|2
|Atlanta
|110
|040
|000
|6
|17
|3
1-ran for Olson in the 3rd.
E – García (8), Ferrer (1), Chavez (0), Lopez (0), Riley (11). LOB – Washington 5, Atlanta 15. 2B – García (17), Ozuna (28). 3B – Albies (4). HR – Kieboom (4), off Winans; Alu (2), off Winans; Ruiz (18), off Winans; Smith (12), off Hand; Thomas (28), off Chavez. RBIs – Kieboom 3 (11), Alu (16), Ruiz (63), Smith 2 (46), Thomas (86), Olson (136), Acuña Jr. (105), Rosario (73), Pillar (31), Albies (107). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (70), Young 2 (10), L.Williams (2), Wall (4). CS – Young (0).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Smith, Thomas, Abrams, Young); Atlanta 7 (Lopez 2, Rosario, Riley 2, L.Williams 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 11; Atlanta 3 for 17.
Runners moved up – Rosario, Albies.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Williams
|3⅓
|7
|2
|2
|2
|4
|75
|5.55
|Machado
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|5.36
|Ferrer, BS, 0-2
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|5.08
|Weems, W, 5-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|19
|3.31
|La Sorsa, H, 2
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.82
|Harvey
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|2.72
|Finnegan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.69
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winans
|5⅓
|6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|83
|4.33
|Hand, L, 2-1, BS, 1-2
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|6.35
|Chavez
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|26
|1.38
|Stephens
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored – Machado 2-0, Ferrer 1-1, Weems 1-1, La Sorsa 1-0, Harvey 1-0, Hand 1-1. IBB – off Weems (Riley). HBP – T.Williams (d'Arnaud).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 3:16. A – 41,481 (41,149)
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Machado dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Cooper 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Sullivan c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Batten 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.254
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.197
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|6
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|1-Remillard pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Andrus 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Thompson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|Lee c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|a-Naquin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Pérez ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|5
|10
|San Diego
|000
|012
|000
|3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|011
|2
|8
|1
a- for Lee in the 7th. b-walked for Naquin in the 7th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 9th.
E – Andrus (12). LOB – San Diego 12, Chicago 11. 2B – Grisham (30), Moncada (20), Sheets (10). HR – Moncada (11), off Suarez; Pérez (1), off Hader. RBIs – Bogaerts (58), Grisham 2 (50), Moncada (40), Pérez (3). SF – Bogaerts.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Batten, Machado 2, Tatis Jr. 2); Chicago 6 (Benintendi 2, Thompson, Vaughn 2, Anderson). RISP – San Diego 1 for 8; Chicago 1 for 10.
GIDP – Moncada.
DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cooper).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, W, 6-4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|76
|3.43
|Barlow, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.18
|L.García, H, 10
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.14
|Cosgrove, H, 7
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.79
|Suarez, H, 8
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|4.23
|Hader, S, 33-38
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|1.30
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, L, 7-9
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|104
|4.58
|Ramirez
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|29
|12.00
|D.García
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.24
|Peralta
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.42
|Ramsey
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|5.85
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.33
Inherited runners-scored – Cosgrove 2-0, D.García 2-0, Ramsey 1-0. IBB – off Cease (Soto). HBP – Ramirez (Bogaerts), Hader (Jiménez). WP – Cease(3).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 3:04. A – 20,491 (40,241)
Kansas City 12, N.Y. Yankees 5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Florial cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Judge dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Wells c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.197
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Peraza 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Pereira lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.153
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|1
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b-ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.273
|Massey 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Perez 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.252
|Pratto 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Olivares lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Velázquez rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Loftin dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Duffy 2b-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.249
|Porter c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|37
|12
|15
|12
|5
|8
|New York
|000
|311
|000
|5
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|901
|000
|20x
|12
|15
|0
LOB – New York 4, Kansas City 8. 2B – Peraza (8), Judge (16), Perez (20), Isbel (21). HR – Wells (4), off Lyles; Olivares (10), off Rodón; Witt Jr. (29), off Middleton. RBIs – Wells 4 (13), Pereira (9), Perez 3 (75), Olivares 2 (33), Duffy (15), Isbel 2 (32), Garcia (49), Witt Jr. 3 (93). SB – Loftin (1). SF – Witt Jr.. S – Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Pereira); Kansas City 3 (Porter 2, Velázquez). RISP – New York 1 for 7; Kansas City 6 for 11.
Runners moved up – Pereira, Wells, Garcia. GIDP – Porter.
DP – New York 1 (Peraza, Torres, Bauers).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 3-8
|6
|8
|8
|2
|0
|35
|6.85
|Bowman
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|36
|9.00
|Vásquez
|3⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|70
|2.87
|McAllister
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|10.13
|Middleton
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|1.88
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.66
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, W, 5-17
|6
|4
|5
|5
|1
|4
|88
|6.24
|Davidson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.30
|McArthur
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.31
|Bowlan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Bowman 3-3, McAllister 3-0. HBP – Ramirez (Duffy). WP – Middleton, Lyles.
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:46. A – 18,374 (38,427)
Cincinnati 19, St. Louis 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.244
|Friedl cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Fairchild cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Steer lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|b-Senzel ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Martini dh-lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Stephenson c
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.235
|Marte 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Benson rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Spiers p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Totals
|45
|19
|17
|17
|2
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|c-Lopez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Querecuto 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Baker dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|a-Wainwright ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Liberatore p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Yepez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Nootbaar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Siani cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Fermín 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Palacios lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Winn ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|3
|Cincinnati
|340
|700
|050
|19
|17
|1
|St. Louis
|002
|000
|000
|2
|6
|3
a-grounded out for Baker in the 6th. b-singled for Steer in the 8th. c-flied out for Edman in the 8th. d-singled for Liberatore in the 9th.
E – India (8), Winn 2 (3), Fermín (2). LOB – Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 5. 2B – Friedl (22), Martini (3), Steer (36), Knizner (11). 3B – Benson (8), De La Cruz (7). HR – Martini (5), off Woodford; India (17), off Woodford; Steer (23), off Woodford; Marte (2), off Lawrence; Encarnacion-Strand (13), off Lawrence; Stephenson (13), off Suárez; Palacios (6), off Williamson. RBIs – Martini 3 (15), Benson (31), India 2 (61), Steer (86), Marte 2 (12), Friedl (66), Encarnacion-Strand 3 (37), Stephenson 2 (55), De La Cruz 2 (42), Palacios 2 (16). SB – Benson (18).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Benson, Stephenson); St. Louis 3 (Fermín 2, Walker). RISP – Cincinnati 9 for 17; St. Louis 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Marte. GIDP – Edman, Knizner.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (India, De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand; Marte, India, Encarnacion-Strand).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williamson, W, 5-5
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|2
|82
|4.46
|Spiers, S, 1-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|40
|6.92
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodford, L, 2-3
|1⅔
|6
|7
|7
|1
|0
|50
|6.23
|Lawrence
|1⅔
|4
|5
|5
|0
|2
|32
|6.84
|Suárez
|3⅔
|5
|5
|2
|1
|3
|68
|7.16
|Barnes
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.93
|Liberatore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.31
Inherited runners-scored – Barnes 3-3. HBP – Lawrence (India).
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:45. A – 38,964 (44,494)
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3 (10)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Mastrobuoni 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Wisdom ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Morel dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|3
|3
|14
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.277
|Contreras dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|1-Perkins pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Frelick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Mitchell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Caratini c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|6
|6
|Chicago
|000
|000
|021
|0
|3
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|030
|000
|1
|4
|8
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Mastrobuoni in the 8th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 10th.
E – Hendricks (2). LOB – Chicago 6, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Morel (16), Adames (28), Santana (8). 3B – Morel (3), Santana (1). HR – Candelario (6), off Andrews; Happ (21), off Boushley. RBIs – Candelario (17), Gomes (58), Happ (83), Contreras (78), Santana 3 (32). SB – Morel (6). CS – Mitchell (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Tauchman, Wisdom 2); Milwaukee 3 (Mitchell, Adames, Frelick). RISP – Chicago 0 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Gomes, Santana. GIDP – Swanson, Turang, Santana.
DP – Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Swanson, Bellinger; Swanson, Bellinger); Milwaukee 1 (Donaldson, Turang, Santana).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|4⅓
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|73
|3.74
|Merryweather
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.38
|Smyly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.82
|Alzolay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.67
|Leiter Jr.
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.50
|Cuas, L, 0-2
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.04
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rea
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|67
|4.55
|Wilson, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.58
|Andrews, H, 1
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|39
|27.00
|Boushley, W, 1-0
|2⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|38
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Merryweather 1-0, Cuas 1-0. IBB – off Boushley (Tauchman). WP – Boushley.
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:03. A – 39,216 (41,700)
Minnesota 7, Colorado 6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 1b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Kirilloff 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Luplow lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|a-Larnach ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|1-Stevenson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Farmer ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|W.Castro 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.259
|Vázquez dh-c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|6
|4
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Jones lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Montero 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.241
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bouchard rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Trejo ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.224
|B.Doyle cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|2
|11
|Minnesota
|121
|000
|201
|7
|13
|0
|Colorado
|011
|310
|000
|6
|13
|1
a-homered for Luplow in the 7th.
1-ran for Jeffers in the 9th.
E – Montero (6). LOB – Minnesota 10, Colorado 7. 2B – Kepler (22), Díaz (25). 3B – Taylor (1). HR – Taylor (21), off Blach; Larnach (7), off Hollowell; Jeffers (14), off Hollowell; Montero (10), off Ryan; Trejo (4), off Ryan; Rodgers (4), off Ryan. RBIs – Farmer (46), Taylor 2 (51), Larnach (36), Jeffers (43), Kepler (63), Montero (38), Jones (61), Trejo 3 (26), Rodgers (20). SB – Blackmon (4), Jones (19). CS – Trejo (1). SF – Kepler.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 6 (Polanco, W.Castro 2, Taylor 2, Solano); Colorado 3 (Rodgers 2, Díaz). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 12; Colorado 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Farmer 2, Taylor, Rodgers. GIDP – Larnach, Farmer, Rodgers.
DP – Minnesota 1 (W.Castro, Polanco, Solano); Colorado 2 (Trejo, Rodgers, Montero; Montero, Trejo, Montero).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan
|5
|8
|6
|6
|1
|6
|91
|4.51
|Stewart
|⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|0.66
|Thielbar
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.67
|Funderburk, W, 2-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|0.82
|Pagán, S, 1-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.03
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|88
|5.54
|Hollowell, BS, 1-2
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|6.06
|Lawrence
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|34
|3.77
|Kinley, L, 0-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|6.46
Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 3-0, Lawrence 1-0. HBP – Blach (Solano). WP – Blach.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:58. A – 47,272 (50,144)
Houston 2, Arizona 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.235
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Pham dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Thomas cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|1-Lawlar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Houston
|000
|002
|000
|2
|8
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|0
1-ran for Moreno in the 9th.
E – Altuve (7). LOB – Houston 5, Arizona 7. 2B – Peña (32), J.Abreu (22), Carroll (30), Moreno (19). RBIs – J.Abreu 2 (87), Moreno (50). SB – Peterson (4), Carroll 2 (54), Altuve (14), Marte (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Maldonado, J.Abreu, Brantley, Tucker); Arizona 6 (Thomas, Walker, Pham 2, Perdomo, Peterson). RISP – Houston 1 for 8; Arizona 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Alvarez, Marte. LIDP – Brantley. GIDP – Pham.
DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu); Arizona 1 (Marte, Walker, Marte).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 3-3
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|70
|5.29
|Maton, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.05
|Neris, H, 30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.76
|Pressly, S, 31-37
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.58
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 17-9
|6⅓
|7
|2
|2
|1
|7
|104
|3.47
|Thompson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.69
|Saalfrank
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.48
Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 1-0, Saalfrank 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 2:30. A – 36,133 (48,359)
Seattle 8, Texas 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Duran 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Seager ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.331
|J.Smith ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|García rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Jankowski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Grossman lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Carter lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|8
|12
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|2
|.266
|Caballero ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Canzone lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|T.Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Haggerty lf-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Ford dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|a-Torrens ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|France 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Kelenic lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Rojas 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|30
|8
|6
|8
|3
|12
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
|Seattle
|003
|500
|00x
|8
|6
|0
a-lined out for Ford in the 8th.
LOB – Texas 12, Seattle 2. 2B – Suárez (29). HR – France (12), off Eovaldi; Rojas (4), off Eovaldi; Crawford (19), off Burke. RBIs – France (58), Rojas 2 (14), Suárez (95), Crawford 4 (65).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Hedges, Lowe, Jung 2, Garver); Seattle 1 (Raleigh). RISP – Texas 0 for 9; Seattle 2 for 4.
Runners moved up – Garver, Carter.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, L, 12-5
|3⅓
|5
|7
|7
|2
|5
|80
|3.62
|Burke
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.37
|Sborz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|5.68
|W.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.40
|Latz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|0.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|82
|4.21
|Saucedo
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.64
|Thornton, W, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.16
|Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.93
|Bazardo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|24
|2.92
|Leone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored – Burke 3-3, Thornton 1-0. HBP – Woo (Lowe), Eovaldi (France).
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:49. A – 45,274 (47,929)
