Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b400002.306
Freeman 1b433100.334
Smith c321202.259
Martinez dh311301.274
a-Wong ph-dh100000.321
Heyward rf401000.270
Peralta lf400000.254
Hernández 3b400002.262
Outman cf300002.250
Rojas ss200000.236
1-Rosario pr-ss000000.256
Totals3266609
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b310010.259
Yastrzemski rf200020.235
Flores 3b312210.284
Pederson dh300012.237
Estrada 2b400000.273
Conforto lf400002.241
Luciano ss300011.250
Sabol c300001.235
Fitzgerald cf300001.240
Totals2822267
Los Angeles201003000660
San Francisco101000000220

a-flied out for Martinez in the 8th.

1-ran for Rojas in the 7th.

LOB – Los Angeles 1, San Francisco 5. 2B – Freeman (59). HR – Smith (19), off Winn; Freeman (29), off Winn; Martinez (33), off Winn; Flores (23), off Lynn. RBIs – Smith 2 (76), Freeman (102), Martinez 3 (103), Flores 2 (59).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 0; San Francisco 3 (Pederson, Conforto 2). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 1; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Estrada, Flores. GIDP – Peralta, Estrada.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rojas, Betts, Freeman); San Francisco 1 (Estrada, Luciano, Wade Jr.).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, W, 7-2622244854.36
Brasier100011180.70
Kelly100011151.74
Graterol100001131.20
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winn, L, 1-35⅓66605754.68
Hjelle3⅔00004566.52

HBP – Winn (Smith), Hjelle (Rojas).

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, David Arrieta.

T – 2:25. A – 38,159 (41,915).

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Noda 1b300011.233
Gelof 2b210010.267
Rooker dh301111.243
Bleday lf300010.202
Díaz 3b402000.226
Butler cf401001.211
Ruiz rf400001.256
Allen ss300001.215
Soderstrom c300000.162
Totals2914145
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b401110.283
Neto ss301001.223
Drury dh401000.258
O'Hoppe c311010.236
Grichuk lf411000.220
Adell rf400001.220
Moniak cf422201.282
Stefanic 3b300010.293
Fletcher 2b412100.250
Totals3359433
Oakland001000000142
Los Angeles00032000x590

E – Bleday 2 (1). LOB – Oakland 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Rooker (18). HR – Moniak (14), off Waldichuk. RBIs – Rooker (67), Fletcher (12), Schanuel (6), Moniak 2 (45).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Bleday, Ruiz); Los Angeles 4 (Drury, O'Hoppe 3). RISP – Oakland 0 for 3; Los Angeles 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Stefanic. GIDP – Díaz, Ruiz.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Neto, Fletcher, Schanuel; Fletcher, Neto, Schanuel).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk, L, 4-8575433945.29
Martínez220000214.92
F.Pérez100000126.32
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Silseth421133613.96
Daniel, W, 1-1520012612.19

HBP – Silseth (Gelof), Waldichuk (Neto). WP – Waldichuk.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:18. A – 32,333 (45,517)

Boston 3, Baltimore 0
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela cf310011.253
Devers 3b400101.270
Turner dh402000.276
1-Valdez pr-dh000000.261
Duvall rf400001.244
Refsnyder lf311000.249
a-Abreu ph-lf100000.329
Story ss311210.200
Reyes 2b300000.280
Dalbec 1b300002.222
Wong c300002.237
Totals3134327
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400001.238
Mountcastle 1b402001.268
O'Hearn dh400002.298
Hays lf300001.277
Kjerstad rf300002.261
Westburg 3b301001.259
Frazier 2b300002.242
McCann c200012.228
Mateo ss300001.220
Totals29030113
Boston000020001340
Baltimore000000000031

a-flied out for Refsnyder in the 9th.

1-ran for Turner in the 9th.

E – McCann (1). LOB – Boston 3, Baltimore 3. 2B – Refsnyder (9), Turner (31), Westburg (16). HR – Story (3), off Means. RBIs – Story 2 (12), Devers (99). SB – Story (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Wong, Story 2); Baltimore 1 (McCann). RISP – Boston 1 for 6; Baltimore 0 for 2.

GIDP – Refsnyder, Mateo.

DP – Boston 1 (Story, Reyes, Dalbec); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Frazier, Mountcastle).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, W, 10-97200110874.04
Whitlock, S, 1-2210003335.15
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Means, L, 1-16⅓32204822.60
López1⅔00012266.10
Fujinami111111324.88

Inherited runners-scored – López 1-0. WP – Pivetta.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 2:24. A – 28,192 (45,971)

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf402010.271
Ramírez dh400012.280
J.Naylor 1b501001.305
Laureano rf221030.252
Giménez 2b511000.253
Freeman 3b512302.242
Rocchio ss512102.260
B.Naylor c422201.244
Straw cf402000.235
Totals38713658
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Meadows cf502200.248
Torkelson 1b512101.234
Cabrera dh403000.260
Carpenter rf500003.280
Vierling 3b-lf511000.256
McKinstry 2b-3b411201.230
Báez ss411000.219
Baddoo lf110010.214
a-Ibáñez ph-2b201000.259
Rogers c402000.223
Totals39513515
Cleveland0340000007130
Detroit0202000015131

a-lined out for Baddoo in the 6th.

E – Carpenter (3). LOB – Cleveland 9, Detroit 9. 2B – Rocchio 2 (6), B.Naylor (13), Kwan (36), Cabrera 2 (19), Báez (17). 3B – Meadows (2). HR – B.Naylor (11), off Wentz; Freeman (3), off Wentz; McKinstry (9), off Quantrill; Torkelson (31), off Clase. RBIs – Rocchio (7), B.Naylor 2 (32), Freeman 3 (17), McKinstry 2 (35), Meadows 2 (13), Torkelson (94). SB – Laureano 2 (3), Kwan (21), Straw (19). CS – Laureano (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 5 (Ramírez, Straw, Rocchio, J.Naylor 2); Detroit 5 (Torkelson, Carpenter, McKinstry, Meadows, Vierling). RISP – Cleveland 5 for 17; Detroit 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Freeman, Kwan, Giménez. GIDP – Laureano, Torkelson.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Giménez, J.Naylor); Detroit 1 (Báez, McKinstry, Torkelson).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 4-75844131015.24
Hentges, H, 17110000133.61
De Los Santos, H, 16110001153.34
López, H, 8120001200.00
Clase, S, 44-5611110093.22
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz, L, 3-132⅓87732626.90
Vasquez1⅔00011179.39
Wingenter110002195.82
Holton230000212.13
Cisnero210013285.31

Inherited runners-scored – Vasquez 1-0. HBP – Quantrill (Cabrera). WP – Cisnero.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Bacon; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:49. A – 30,053 (41,083)

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Soler dh411012.247
Bell 1b401201.266
2-Gurriel pr-1b110000.251
Burger 3b402100.302
Chisholm Jr. cf300101.249
De La Cruz lf-rf401000.261
Berti 2b-lf200020.295
Sánchez rf201001.252
a-Edwards ph-2b200001.301
Hampson ss412001.270
Stallings c201000.189
b-Arraez ph101000.353
1-Fortes pr-c010000.206
Totals33410437
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe 1b302020.241
Reynolds lf400012.265
Hayes 3b500100.275
Suwinski cf401001.223
Triolo 2b411001.302
Davis dh400002.220
Palacios rf401001.239
Rodríguez c322110.202
Peguero ss402002.230
Totals3539249
Miami0000000404101
Pittsburgh001200000391

a-struck out for Sánchez in the 8th. b-singled for Stallings in the 8th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 8th. 2-ran for Bell in the 8th.

E – Hampson (3), Hayes (5). LOB – Miami 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – Burger (12), Bell (7), Joe (29), Triolo (8). RBIs – Bell 2 (21), Burger (27), Chisholm Jr. (49), Hayes (62), Rodríguez (11). SB – Peguero (5). SF – Chisholm Jr.. S – Fortes.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Edwards 2, Hampson, Berti, Gurriel); Pittsburgh 6 (Suwinski 2, Reynolds, Hayes 3). RISP – Miami 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Chisholm Jr., Hayes, Davis. GIDP – Soler, Stallings, Burger, Suwinski, Rodríguez.

DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Hampson, Bell; Hampson, Gurriel); Pittsburgh 3 (Peguero, Triolo, Joe; Hayes, Triolo, Joe; Hayes, Triolo, Joe).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera3⅔63233674.22
Okert1⅓10001254.58
Chargois110012203.76
Brazoban, W, 4-2100002184.29
Robertson, H, 1110001115.59
Scott, S, 10-1410000092.38
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bido220012366.36
Stratton220000272.70
Nicolas, H, 02100033227.00
Borucki, H, 81⅓00001152.54
Selby, L, 2-1, BS, 0-244410197.50
Mlodzinski10010112.29
Bolton100001186.52

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 3-1, Mlodzinski 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:00. A – 16,387 (38,753)

Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 4
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz dh212210.328
a-Aranda ph-dh100001.213
H.Ramírez rf-1b411000.307
Mead 2b411000.282
Arozarena lf100020.255
Paredes 1b-3b400002.250
Caminero ss401200.158
Margot cf401001.265
Basabe 3b300002.220
Tapia rf100001.000
Pinto c411003.245
Totals32474310
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf400012.257
Belt dh411102.252
b-Schneider ph-dh100001.268
Guerrero Jr. 1b433010.266
Bichette ss534100.307
Espinal ss000000.249
Biggio 2b422211.234
Kirk c512300.251
Kiermaier cf302101.265
c-Eden ph-lf100001.000
Chapman 3b412110.242
Varsho lf-cf500003.218
Totals4011169411
Tampa Bay000004000473
Toronto01331210x11160

a-struck out for Díaz in the 7th. b-struck out for Belt in the 7th. c-struck out for Kiermaier in the 8th.

E – Margot 2 (0), Basabe (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 10. 2B – Pinto (2), H.Ramírez (17), Guerrero Jr. 2 (30), Kiermaier (21), Bichette (29). HR – Díaz (21), off Kikuchi; Kirk (8), off Civale; Belt (18), off E.Ramírez; Chapman (17), off E.Ramírez. RBIs – Díaz 2 (76), Caminero 2 (2), Kirk 3 (43), Kiermaier (36), Belt (42), Chapman (54), Biggio 2 (39), Bichette (72). SF – Kiermaier.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Basabe, H.Ramírez); Toronto 7 (Belt 2, Varsho 2, Springer 2, Biggio). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 7; Toronto 4 for 11.

GIDP – Caminero, Mead.

DP – Toronto 2 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, L, 2-21⅔21123405.36
Littell1⅓33321353.68
E.Ramírez386404625.93
Bradley121101215.52
Poche110002132.26
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi, W, 11-6553324763.86
Green121112245.73
García100002114.15
Jackson200002262.12

Inherited runners-scored – Littell 2-0, Green 1-1. HBP – Jackson (Arozarena).

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:45. A – 42,394 (49,282)

Washington 10, Atlanta 6
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss500002.243
Thomas rf511101.266
Meneses dh511000.276
Ruiz c532100.255
García 2b512000.266
Kieboom 3b421312.213
Smith 1b411201.253
Alu lf311111.231
Young cf401001.242
Totals401010828
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf211100.336
Pillar rf412101.228
Albies 2b503111.276
Riley 3b500012.282
Olson 1b101110.281
1-L.Williams pr-1b300002.000
Ozuna dh512001.268
Rosario lf502100.254
d'Arnaud c302011.224
Lopez ss521001.293
Wall cf513002.375
Totals436175411
Washington00040330010102
Atlanta1100400006173

1-ran for Olson in the 3rd.

E – García (8), Ferrer (1), Chavez (0), Lopez (0), Riley (11). LOB – Washington 5, Atlanta 15. 2B – García (17), Ozuna (28). 3B – Albies (4). HR – Kieboom (4), off Winans; Alu (2), off Winans; Ruiz (18), off Winans; Smith (12), off Hand; Thomas (28), off Chavez. RBIs – Kieboom 3 (11), Alu (16), Ruiz (63), Smith 2 (46), Thomas (86), Olson (136), Acuña Jr. (105), Rosario (73), Pillar (31), Albies (107). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (70), Young 2 (10), L.Williams (2), Wall (4). CS – Young (0).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Smith, Thomas, Abrams, Young); Atlanta 7 (Lopez 2, Rosario, Riley 2, L.Williams 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 11; Atlanta 3 for 17.

Runners moved up – Rosario, Albies.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Williams3⅓72224755.55
Machado1110175.36
Ferrer, BS, 0-232201195.08
Weems, W, 5-0121121193.31
La Sorsa, H, 210001164.82
Harvey1⅔20002312.72
Finnegan110001133.69
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winans5⅓66622834.33
Hand, L, 2-1, BS, 1-221102206.35
Chavez123102261.38
Stephens200002293.60

Inherited runners-scored – Machado 2-0, Ferrer 1-1, Weems 1-1, La Sorsa 1-0, Harvey 1-0, Hand 1-1. IBB – off Weems (Riley). HBP – T.Williams (d'Arnaud).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:16. A – 41,481 (41,149)

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss302101.285
Tatis Jr. rf500002.259
Soto lf401010.274
Machado dh501003.258
Kim 2b300021.257
Cooper 1b501001.248
Sullivan c310011.233
Batten 3b320013.254
Grisham cf301210.197
Totals34363612
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss501000.245
Benintendi lf400011.262
Jiménez dh300010.274
1-Remillard pr000000.241
Moncada 3b512101.260
Vaughn 1b300012.259
Sheets rf301011.202
Andrus 2b402002.255
Thompson cf400002.187
Lee c201001.077
a-Naquin ph000000.000
b-Pérez ph-c111110.233
Totals34282510
San Diego000012000360
Chicago000000011281

a- for Lee in the 7th. b-walked for Naquin in the 7th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 9th.

E – Andrus (12). LOB – San Diego 12, Chicago 11. 2B – Grisham (30), Moncada (20), Sheets (10). HR – Moncada (11), off Suarez; Pérez (1), off Hader. RBIs – Bogaerts (58), Grisham 2 (50), Moncada (40), Pérez (3). SF – Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Batten, Machado 2, Tatis Jr. 2); Chicago 6 (Benintendi 2, Thompson, Vaughn 2, Anderson). RISP – San Diego 1 for 8; Chicago 1 for 10.

GIDP – Moncada.

DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cooper).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, W, 6-4520028763.43
Barlow, H, 7110001113.18
L.García, H, 1020000104.14
Cosgrove, H, 700010151.79
Suarez, H, 8121111234.23
Hader, S, 33-38111110201.30
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, L, 7-95411271044.58
Ramirez122212912.00
D.García1⅓00011213.24
Peralta00002144.42
Ramsey1000175.85
Shaw100010154.33

Inherited runners-scored – Cosgrove 2-0, D.García 2-0, Ramsey 1-0. IBB – off Cease (Soto). HBP – Ramirez (Bogaerts), Hader (Jiménez). WP – Cease(3).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 3:04. A – 20,491 (40,241)

Kansas City 12, N.Y. Yankees 5
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Florial cf400001.236
Judge dh321010.267
Torres 2b412000.272
Wells c411400.197
Volpe ss401001.207
Bauers 1b402000.203
Peraza 3b411001.195
Cabrera rf300002.214
Pereira lf400102.153
Totals3458517
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b-ss422111.273
Witt Jr. ss322310.273
Massey 2b000000.228
Perez 1b413310.252
Pratto 1b000000.228
Olivares lf511201.265
Blanco lf000000.229
Velázquez rf511003.232
Loftin dh512000.316
Duffy 2b-3b311111.249
Porter c410012.217
Isbel cf423200.233
Totals3712151258
New York000311000580
Kansas City90100020x12150

LOB – New York 4, Kansas City 8. 2B – Peraza (8), Judge (16), Perez (20), Isbel (21). HR – Wells (4), off Lyles; Olivares (10), off Rodón; Witt Jr. (29), off Middleton. RBIs – Wells 4 (13), Pereira (9), Perez 3 (75), Olivares 2 (33), Duffy (15), Isbel 2 (32), Garcia (49), Witt Jr. 3 (93). SB – Loftin (1). SF – Witt Jr.. S – Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Pereira); Kansas City 3 (Porter 2, Velázquez). RISP – New York 1 for 7; Kansas City 6 for 11.

Runners moved up – Pereira, Wells, Garcia. GIDP – Porter.

DP – New York 1 (Peraza, Torres, Bauers).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, L, 3-868820356.85
Bowman231101369.00
Vásquez3⅔41126702.87
McAllister00001710.13
Middleton122210211.88
Ramirez10000082.66
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, W, 5-17645514886.24
Davidson110001135.30
McArthur110001215.31
Bowlan120001264.50

Inherited runners-scored – Bowman 3-3, McAllister 3-0. HBP – Ramirez (Duffy). WP – Middleton, Lyles.

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:46. A – 18,374 (38,427)

Cincinnati 19, St. Louis 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b432211.244
Friedl cf421100.279
Fairchild cf211000.225
Steer lf412101.270
b-Senzel ph-rf211000.238
Encarnacion-Strand 1b522300.274
Martini dh-lf522301.242
Stephenson c521201.245
De La Cruz ss421212.235
Marte 3b512200.295
Benson rf522101.266
Spiers p-p000000---
Totals4519171727
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b200010.245
c-Lopez ph-2b100000.000
Goldschmidt 1b300002.266
Querecuto 1b100000.100
Walker rf400001.270
Baker dh100010.203
a-Wainwright ph-dh100000.000
Barnes p000000---
Liberatore p000000---
d-Yepez ph101000.186
Nootbaar cf200000.261
Siani cf200000.000
Knizner c401000.240
Fermín 3b411000.213
Palacios lf311200.267
Winn ss302000.175
Totals3226223
Cincinnati34070005019171
St. Louis002000000263

a-grounded out for Baker in the 6th. b-singled for Steer in the 8th. c-flied out for Edman in the 8th. d-singled for Liberatore in the 9th.

E – India (8), Winn 2 (3), Fermín (2). LOB – Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 5. 2B – Friedl (22), Martini (3), Steer (36), Knizner (11). 3B – Benson (8), De La Cruz (7). HR – Martini (5), off Woodford; India (17), off Woodford; Steer (23), off Woodford; Marte (2), off Lawrence; Encarnacion-Strand (13), off Lawrence; Stephenson (13), off Suárez; Palacios (6), off Williamson. RBIs – Martini 3 (15), Benson (31), India 2 (61), Steer (86), Marte 2 (12), Friedl (66), Encarnacion-Strand 3 (37), Stephenson 2 (55), De La Cruz 2 (42), Palacios 2 (16). SB – Benson (18).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (Benson, Stephenson); St. Louis 3 (Fermín 2, Walker). RISP – Cincinnati 9 for 17; St. Louis 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Marte. GIDP – Edman, Knizner.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (India, De La Cruz, Encarnacion-Strand; Marte, India, Encarnacion-Strand).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williamson, W, 5-5652222824.46
Spiers, S, 1-1310001406.92
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodford, L, 2-31⅔67710506.23
Lawrence1⅔45502326.84
Suárez3⅔55213687.16
Barnes122001215.93
Liberatore10000195.31

Inherited runners-scored – Barnes 3-3. HBP – Lawrence (India).

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:45. A – 38,964 (44,494)

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3 (10)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf401012.251
Hoerner 2b300000.283
Mastrobuoni 2b000000.246
a-Wisdom ph-2b200002.205
Happ lf411102.247
Bellinger 1b400001.307
Suzuki rf301012.286
Swanson ss400002.246
Candelario 3b411101.227
Morel dh312010.243
Gomes c400102.266
Totals35363314
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf301021.277
Contreras dh511101.288
1-Perkins pr010000.216
Santana 1b502300.250
Frelick rf400001.246
Adames ss301011.212
Donaldson 3b300011.192
Mitchell cf300011.258
Caratini c412000.251
Turang 2b311010.220
Totals3348466
Chicago0000000210361
Milwaukee0000300001480

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Mastrobuoni in the 8th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 10th.

E – Hendricks (2). LOB – Chicago 6, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Morel (16), Adames (28), Santana (8). 3B – Morel (3), Santana (1). HR – Candelario (6), off Andrews; Happ (21), off Boushley. RBIs – Candelario (17), Gomes (58), Happ (83), Contreras (78), Santana 3 (32). SB – Morel (6). CS – Mitchell (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Tauchman, Wisdom 2); Milwaukee 3 (Mitchell, Adames, Frelick). RISP – Chicago 0 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Gomes, Santana. GIDP – Swanson, Turang, Santana.

DP – Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Swanson, Bellinger; Swanson, Bellinger); Milwaukee 1 (Donaldson, Turang, Santana).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks4⅓53332733.74
Merryweather1⅔00002133.38
Smyly110011184.82
Alzolay100011172.67
Leiter Jr.10010143.50
Cuas, L, 0-21100073.04
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rea520006674.55
Wilson, H, 5110001212.58
Andrews, H, 11⅔222123927.00
Boushley, W, 1-02⅓11125383.86

Inherited runners-scored – Merryweather 1-0, Cuas 1-0. IBB – off Boushley (Tauchman). WP – Boushley.

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:03. A – 39,216 (41,700)

Minnesota 7, Colorado 6
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Solano 1b-2b400002.280
Polanco 2b301001.255
Kirilloff 1b201000.266
Luplow lf221010.228
a-Larnach ph-lf211100.217
Jeffers c413110.274
1-Stevenson pr010000.212
Pagán p000000---
Farmer ss502100.256
W.Castro 3b501002.256
Kepler rf211120.259
Vázquez dh-c500002.221
Taylor cf412201.222
Totals38713648
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh512001.285
Rodgers 2b511101.266
Jones lf503101.294
Montero 1b511100.246
McMahon 3b400004.241
Díaz c411001.264
Bouchard rf312011.265
Trejo ss312310.224
B.Doyle cf401002.199
Totals386136211
Minnesota1210002017130
Colorado0113100006131

a-homered for Luplow in the 7th.

1-ran for Jeffers in the 9th.

E – Montero (6). LOB – Minnesota 10, Colorado 7. 2B – Kepler (22), Díaz (25). 3B – Taylor (1). HR – Taylor (21), off Blach; Larnach (7), off Hollowell; Jeffers (14), off Hollowell; Montero (10), off Ryan; Trejo (4), off Ryan; Rodgers (4), off Ryan. RBIs – Farmer (46), Taylor 2 (51), Larnach (36), Jeffers (43), Kepler (63), Montero (38), Jones (61), Trejo 3 (26), Rodgers (20). SB – Blackmon (4), Jones (19). CS – Trejo (1). SF – Kepler.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 6 (Polanco, W.Castro 2, Taylor 2, Solano); Colorado 3 (Rodgers 2, Díaz). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 12; Colorado 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Farmer 2, Taylor, Rodgers. GIDP – Larnach, Farmer, Rodgers.

DP – Minnesota 1 (W.Castro, Polanco, Solano); Colorado 2 (Trejo, Rodgers, Montero; Montero, Trejo, Montero).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan586616914.51
Stewart30001250.66
Thielbar0000032.67
Funderburk, W, 2-0210013280.82
Pagán, S, 1-611000193.03
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blach574424885.54
Hollowell, BS, 1-21⅓22210226.06
Lawrence1⅔20013343.77
Kinley, L, 0-4121101146.46

Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 3-0, Lawrence 1-0. HBP – Blach (Solano). WP – Blach.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Chris Guccione; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:58. A – 47,272 (50,144)

Houston 2, Arizona 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b401002.315
Bregman 3b412001.261
Alvarez dh401002.293
Tucker rf411002.282
J.Abreu 1b301210.235
Brantley lf400000.294
Dubón cf000000.279
McCormick cf-lf401002.278
Peña ss301000.264
Maldonado c300001.191
Totals33282110
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf301010.287
Marte 2b301010.278
Pham dh300010.240
Walker 1b400000.259
Thomas cf410001.232
Gurriel Jr. lf400001.260
Moreno c401101.284
1-Lawlar pr000000.148
Peterson 3b301010.189
Perdomo ss300001.249
Totals3114144
Houston000002000281
Arizona000000001140

1-ran for Moreno in the 9th.

E – Altuve (7). LOB – Houston 5, Arizona 7. 2B – Peña (32), J.Abreu (22), Carroll (30), Moreno (19). RBIs – J.Abreu 2 (87), Moreno (50). SB – Peterson (4), Carroll 2 (54), Altuve (14), Marte (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Maldonado, J.Abreu, Brantley, Tucker); Arizona 6 (Thomas, Walker, Pham 2, Perdomo, Peterson). RISP – Houston 1 for 8; Arizona 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Alvarez, Marte. LIDP – Brantley. GIDP – Pham.

DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu); Arizona 1 (Marte, Walker, Marte).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, W, 3-3620032705.29
Maton, H, 9100001123.05
Neris, H, 30110010161.76
Pressly, S, 31-37111001183.58
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, L, 17-96⅓722171043.47
Thompson11000180.69
Saalfrank0000160.00
Ginkel10000192.48

Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 1-0, Saalfrank 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 2:30. A – 36,133 (48,359)

Seattle 8, Texas 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b302011.278
Duran 2b000010.276
Seager ss100020.331
J.Smith ss200000.185
Garver dh400011.274
García rf200012.245
Jankowski rf000010.263
Lowe 1b300002.261
Jung 3b401001.269
Heim c300000.258
Hedges c100001.208
Taveras cf200000.268
Grossman lf100011.239
Carter lf-cf400003.281
Totals30030812
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss321412.266
Caballero ss000000.222
Rodríguez cf400002.278
Canzone lf000000.220
Suárez 3b401101.232
Raleigh c400002.235
T.Hernández rf311001.259
Haggerty lf-cf000010.250
Ford dh210012.226
a-Torrens ph-dh100000.286
France 1b321100.250
Kelenic lf-rf300002.251
Rojas 2b322200.280
Totals30868312
Texas000000000030
Seattle00350000x860

a-lined out for Ford in the 8th.

LOB – Texas 12, Seattle 2. 2B – Suárez (29). HR – France (12), off Eovaldi; Rojas (4), off Eovaldi; Crawford (19), off Burke. RBIs – France (58), Rojas 2 (14), Suárez (95), Crawford 4 (65).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Hedges, Lowe, Jung 2, Garver); Seattle 1 (Raleigh). RISP – Texas 0 for 9; Seattle 2 for 4.

Runners moved up – Garver, Carter.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, L, 12-53⅓57725803.62
Burke11101134.37
Sborz100003165.68
W.Smith100001114.40
Latz200012290.00
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo3⅔20035824.21
Saucedo10001143.64
Thornton, W, 1-21⅔00001232.16
Campbell100012192.93
Bazardo100023242.92
Leone100020154.35

Inherited runners-scored – Burke 3-3, Thornton 1-0. HBP – Woo (Lowe), Eovaldi (France).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:49. A – 45,274 (47,929)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.