Major League Baseball box scores for Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Soler dh 4 1 1 0 1 2 .247 Bell 1b 4 0 1 2 0 1 .266 2-Gurriel pr-1b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .251 Burger 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .302 Chisholm Jr. cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .249 De La Cruz lf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Berti 2b-lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .295 Sánchez rf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .252 a-Edwards ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Hampson ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Stallings c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .189 b-Arraez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .353 1-Fortes pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .206 Totals 33 4 10 4 3 7

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Joe 1b 3 0 2 0 2 0 .241 Reynolds lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .265 Hayes 3b 5 0 0 1 0 0 .275 Suwinski cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Triolo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .302 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Palacios rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Rodríguez c 3 2 2 1 1 0 .202 Peguero ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .230 Totals 35 3 9 2 4 9

Miami 000 000 040 4 10 1 Pittsburgh 001 200 000 3 9 1

a-struck out for Sánchez in the 8th. b-singled for Stallings in the 8th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 8th. 2-ran for Bell in the 8th.

E – Hampson (3), Hayes (5). LOB – Miami 7, Pittsburgh 9. 2B – Burger (12), Bell (7), Joe (29), Triolo (8). RBIs – Bell 2 (21), Burger (27), Chisholm Jr. (49), Hayes (62), Rodríguez (11). SB – Peguero (5). SF – Chisholm Jr.. S – Fortes.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Edwards 2, Hampson, Berti, Gurriel); Pittsburgh 6 (Suwinski 2, Reynolds, Hayes 3). RISP – Miami 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Chisholm Jr., Hayes, Davis. GIDP – Soler, Stallings, Burger, Suwinski, Rodríguez.

DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Hampson, Bell; Hampson, Gurriel); Pittsburgh 3 (Peguero, Triolo, Joe; Hayes, Triolo, Joe; Hayes, Triolo, Joe).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cabrera 3⅔ 6 3 2 3 3 67 4.22 Okert 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 1 25 4.58 Chargois 1 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.76 Brazoban, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 4.29 Robertson, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 5.59 Scott, S, 10-14 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.38

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bido 2 2 0 0 1 2 36 6.36 Stratton 2 2 0 0 0 0 27 2.70 Nicolas, H, 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 32 27.00 Borucki, H, 8 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.54 Selby, L, 2-1, BS, 0-2 4 4 4 1 0 19 7.50 Mlodzinski ⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 11 2.29 Bolton 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 6.52

Inherited runners-scored – Okert 3-1, Mlodzinski 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:00. A – 16,387 (38,753)