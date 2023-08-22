Major League Baseball box scores for games of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Pederson dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|a-Slater ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Flores 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Matos lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Bailey c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Ramos rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Sabol lf-c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Meckler cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Schmitt 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.183
|Cave lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Bohm 1b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.295
|Sosa 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.252
|Rojas cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.296
|Totals
|38
|10
|16
|10
|2
|9
|San Francisco
|101
|000
|002
|4
|9
|3
|Philadelphia
|121
|020
|40x
|10
|16
|0
a-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. b-flied out for Schmitt in the 9th.
E – Meckler (1), Camargo (1), Flores (4). LOB – San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Stott (26), Bohm (22). 3B – Sosa (2), Rojas (1). HR – Pederson (12), off Nola; Wade Jr. (13), off Nola; Sosa (8), off Manaea; Bohm (13), off Manaea; Harper (10), off Hjelle; Schwarber (33), off Hjelle. RBIs – Pederson (41), Wade Jr. (35), Camargo (2), Sabol (37), Harper 2 (42), Sosa 2 (23), Bohm (77), Stott (51), Rojas 2 (16), Schwarber 2 (80).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Davis); Philadelphia 5 (Sosa 2, Schwarber, Realmuto, Harper). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 5; Philadelphia 6 for 14.
LIDP – Meckler. GIDP – Flores, Camargo, Castellanos, Turner.
DP – San Francisco 2 (Flores, Schmitt, Wade Jr.; Flores, Schmitt, Wade Jr.); Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, Bohm; Stott, Turner, Bohm; Bohm, Turner, Bohm).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|4.23
|Manaea, L, 4-4
|2⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|60
|5.06
|Hjelle
|4⅔
|10
|6
|6
|0
|4
|60
|8.59
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 11-8
|7
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|100
|4.49
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.30
|Covey
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|25
|5.00
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.65
Covey pitched to 5 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Manaea 2-0, Hjelle 1-0, Hoffman 3-0. HBP – Hjelle (Bohm), Covey (Camargo). PB – Bailey (4).
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:44. A – 36,274 (42,901).
Arizona 4, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.341
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.253
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|2-J.Martinez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Duran 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Totals
|38
|3
|5
|3
|2
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Kennedy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Perdomo 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Pham rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Longoria dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|1-Peterson pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Moreno c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|a-Carroll ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|3
|8
|Texas
|000
|000
|100
|02
|3
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001
|03
|4
|7
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Thomas in the 11th.
1-ran for Longoria in the 8th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.
E – Ju.Martinez (1). LOB – Texas 6, Arizona 5. 2B – Taveras (23), Lowe (35), Perdomo (19), Pham (5). HR – García (31), off Cecconi; Marte (20), off Chapman. RBIs – García (93), Lowe 2 (67), Marte (63), Perdomo (40), Pham 2 (14). SB – Semien (13), Seager (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Lowe 2, García, Seager, Duran); Arizona 2 (Moreno, Walker). RISP – Texas 2 for 12; Arizona 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Jankowski, Semien, Pham, Ahmed. GIDP – Moreno, Pham.
DP – Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|92
|1.73
|Chapman, BS, 1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|2.00
|W.Smith, L, 1-5, BS, 22-26
|⅔
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|15
|4.17
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mantiply
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.45
|McGough
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|4.48
|Cecconi
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|73
|2.93
|Ju.Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|8.59
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.08
|Sewald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
|Ginkel, W, 7-0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|16
|2.26
Inherited runners-scored – McGough 1-0. IBB – off Chapman (Gurriel Jr.), off Ginkel (Seager), off W.Smith (Marte). PB – Heim (5).
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:53. A – 21,829 (48,359).
Oakland 6, Kansas City 4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Massey dh-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Perez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Melendez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Fermin c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Taylor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Beaty ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Coleman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Isbel cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|b-Kemp ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Gelof 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Noda 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Rooker dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.245
|Díaz ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|1-Allen pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Brown rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Butler cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|2
|11
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|020
|4
|6
|1
|Oakland
|011
|011
|002
|6
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Taylor in the 8th. b-singled for Ruiz in the 8th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 7th.
E – Fermin (8). LOB – Kansas City 2, Oakland 10. 2B – Beaty (4), Díaz (14). 3B – Melendez (4). HR – Witt Jr. (25), off Blackburn; Diaz (9), off Hearn; Gelof (9), off Marsh; Langeliers (12), off Marsh; Rooker (21), off Coleman. RBIs – Fermin (30), Witt Jr. (80), Garcia (42), Massey (43), Diaz (22), Gelof (17), Brown (42), Langeliers (40), Rooker 2 (53). SB – Ruiz (49), Taylor (8), Massey (6). CS – Massey (2). SF – Fermin, Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr.); Oakland 5 (Diaz 2, Díaz, Brown, Gelof). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 5; Oakland 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Isbel, Gelof, Díaz. GIDP – Massey.
DP – Oakland 1 (Noda, Díaz, Noda).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.91
|Hearn
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|7.71
|Marsh
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|9
|90
|5.56
|Clarke
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.66
|Coleman, L, 0-2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|8.84
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|82
|4.00
|Snead, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.45
|Erceg, BS, 0-2
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|6.75
|Jiménez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.75
|May, W, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored – Marsh 1-0, Jiménez 1-0. HBP – Marsh 2 (Díaz,Rooker), Coleman (Noda). WP – Erceg.
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:41. A – 3,095 (46,847).
San Diego 6, Miami 2
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Arraez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.358
|Berti 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.373
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|J.Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|a-Gurriel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|b-A.García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|12
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.280
|Tatis Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Machado 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Campusano c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Cooper dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.192
|Grisham cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.210
|Totals
|28
|6
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Miami
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|0
|San Diego
|140
|010
|00x
|6
|7
|0
a-popped out for J.Sánchez in the 9th. b-struck out for Wendle in the 9th.
LOB – Miami 7, San Diego 5. 2B – Burger (6), J.Sánchez (20), Kim (19). HR – Bell (7), off Wacha; Kim (17), off Weathers; Machado (24), off Hoeing. RBIs – Bell (12), J.Sánchez (40), Machado 2 (74), Kim 4 (49). SB – Tatis Jr. (23), Kim (28). CS – Soto (5). SF – Machado.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Wendle, Burger 2); San Diego 0. RISP – Miami 1 for 6; San Diego 2 for 3.
Runners moved up – De La Cruz. GIDP – Wendle.
DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Cronenworth).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers, L, 1-6
|3⅓
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|83
|6.25
|Hoeing
|4⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|58
|4.15
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 10-2
|5⅓
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|94
|2.62
|Avila
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|1.17
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.31
|Suarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.73
|Cosgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.73
Inherited runners-scored – Hoeing 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:33. A – 32,192 (40,222).
Houston 9, Boston 4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Yoshida lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Duvall cf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.250
|Story dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.186
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Urías 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|4
|7
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.256
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|McCormick lf
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.286
|Diaz 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Meyers cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Maldonado c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.176
|Totals
|41
|9
|16
|9
|3
|8
|Boston
|300
|001
|000
|4
|11
|2
|Houston
|130
|300
|02x
|9
|16
|0
E – McGuire (1), Verdugo (2). LOB – Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B – Verdugo (32), Duvall (17), Maldonado (10), Peña (22), Bregman (19). HR – Duvall (12), off Javier; McCormick (18), off Paxton; McCormick (19), off Murphy; Diaz (18), off Murphy. RBIs – Duvall 3 (38), Yoshida (61), Alvarez 2 (68), Maldonado (23), Bregman (82), McCormick 4 (54), Diaz (44). SF – Alvarez.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 7 (Reyes, Duvall 2, Yoshida, McGuire, Story, Devers); Houston 8 (Altuve, Meyers 3, Peña 2, Diaz, Tucker). RISP – Boston 3 for 18; Houston 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Verdugo, Yoshida, Altuve. GIDP – Devers.
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Diaz).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton, L, 7-4
|4
|9
|7
|6
|3
|4
|101
|3.79
|Murphy
|4
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|80
|3.72
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 9-2
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|3
|105
|4.52
|Martinez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|5.40
|Neris, H, 25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.09
|Abreu, H, 21
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.17
|Pressly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.82
HBP – Javier (Urías). WP – Paxton.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:12. A – 31,590 (41,000).
Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Caballero 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|France 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Raleigh c
|5
|3
|3
|6
|0
|1
|.225
|a-O'Keefe ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.255
|Canzone lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Marlowe cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Rojas 2b-3b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|42
|14
|15
|12
|5
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Robert Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Thompson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Remillard 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Colás rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Sosa 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Totals
|36
|2
|8
|1
|1
|14
|Seattle
|500
|022
|041
|14
|15
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|001
|2
|8
|2
a-struck out for Raleigh in the 9th.
E – Rojas (2), Grandal (4), Colás (5). LOB – Seattle 8, Chicago 8. 2B – Raleigh (19), France (30), Rojas (2), Andrus (15), Jiménez (15), Benintendi (28), Colás (7). HR – Raleigh (23), off Toussaint; Hernández (19), off Toussaint; Raleigh (24), off Honeywell Jr.; Canzone (2), off Honeywell Jr.. RBIs – Raleigh 6 (61), Rojas (5), Hernández 3 (69), Canzone (3), Caballero (24), Jiménez (51). SB – Marlowe (4), Benintendi (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Hernández, Crawford, Canzone); Chicago 6 (Robert Jr., Andrus, Remillard 2, Moncada, Colás). RISP – Seattle 7 for 16; Chicago 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Canzone, Crawford.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 10-7
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|9
|95
|3.15
|Bazardo
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.50
|McCaughan
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|24
|5.40
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, L, 1-5
|4
|7
|7
|7
|4
|3
|96
|5.33
|Banks
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|5.23
|Honeywell Jr.
|2
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|42
|11.12
|Ramsey
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.91
HBP – Banks (France), Honeywell Jr. (Caballero). WP – Toussaint, Ramsey.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:45. A – 15,275 (40,241).
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.254
|McNeil 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Locastro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Narváez c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Ortega lf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.242
|Araúz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.116
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|10
|2
|10
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.332
|Harris II cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.268
|Ozuna dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Pillar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Arcia ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|a-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Grissom 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|11
|New York
|030
|043
|000
|10
|14
|0
|Atlanta
|012
|100
|000
|4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Arcia in the 9th.
LOB – New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B – Harris II (20), Grissom (3). HR – Stewart (6), off Winans; Ortega (1), off Winans; Lindor (23), off Hand; Ozuna 2 (26), off Peterson. RBIs – Stewart 2 (12), Ortega 2 (5), McNeil (47), Alonso (95), Vogelbach (39), Lindor 3 (78), Ozuna 2 (62), Harris II 2 (39). S – Stewart, Araúz.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Ortega, Narváez 2); Atlanta 3 (Olson, Acuña Jr., Harris II). RISP – New York 5 for 10; Atlanta 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Narváez. GIDP – Riley.
DP – New York 1 (Araúz, McNeil, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|4⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|93
|5.59
|Bickford, W, 1-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|8.38
|Coonrod
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.24
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.92
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winans, L, 1-1
|4⅓
|9
|7
|7
|1
|4
|94
|5.17
|Hand
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|26
|7.36
|McHugh
|3⅓
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|48
|3.31
Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 1-0, Hand 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:02. A – 33,216 (41,149).
Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|O'Neill lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Baker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Motter 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|b-R.Palacios ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Fermín 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|Winn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|9
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|a-Capra ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Reynolds lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Joe 1b-rf
|4
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Rodríguez c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|J.Palacios rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|1
|.220
|Peguero 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.238
|Suwinski cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Williams ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|Totals
|41
|11
|16
|10
|6
|9
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000
|1
|5
|1
|Pittsburgh
|202
|400
|03x
|11
|16
|1
a-singled for Hayes in the 8th. b-singled for Contreras in the 9th.
E – Fermín (1), Rodríguez (1). LOB – St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 12. 2B – O'Neill (11), Walker (13), Reynolds (25), Hayes (20), Joe 3 (25), J.Palacios (9), Williams (4). HR – Knizner (10), off Falter; J.Palacios (5), off Rom. RBIs – Knizner (28), Rodríguez (8), Peguero 2 (16), Joe (29), J.Palacios 5 (23), Williams (5). SB – Peguero (3).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Winn 2); Pittsburgh 8 (Suwinski 4, Joe, Rivas, Williams 2). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 9 for 23.
Runners moved up – Fermín, Reynolds. GIDP – Arenado.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Peguero, Joe).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rom, L, 0-1
|3⅔
|8
|8
|6
|4
|4
|90
|14.73
|Lawrence
|4⅓
|8
|3
|3
|2
|5
|92
|5.00
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hatch
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|1.93
|Falter, W, 1-0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|81
|3.26
WP – Rom.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 2:43. A – 12,270 (38,753).
Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Happ dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Bellinger cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.322
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Candelario 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.339
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|1-Mastrobuoni pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Amaya c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Totals
|38
|7
|9
|5
|2
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Greene rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Torkelson 1b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Carpenter dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Vierling 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Meadows cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.223
|McKinstry 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|4
|9
|Chicago
|030
|100
|012
|7
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|002
|031
|6
|11
|2
1-ran for Gomes in the 9th.
E – Swanson (6), Torkelson 2 (8). LOB – Chicago 6, Detroit 9. 2B – Madrigal 2 (12), Gomes (15), Carpenter (12), Torkelson (28), Báez (13). 3B – Happ (4). HR – Suzuki (13), off Faedo; Torkelson (23), off Assad; Carpenter (19), off Assad. RBIs – Madrigal 2 (22), Suzuki (44), Bellinger (65), Happ (58), Torkelson (69), Carpenter (48), Báez 2 (53), McKinstry (28), Vierling (30).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Tauchman, Suzuki, Candelario 2); Detroit 4 (Meadows, Baddoo, Vierling, Greene). RISP – Chicago 4 for 11; Detroit 4 for 14.
GIDP – Greene.
DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Candelario).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Assad
|5⅓
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|91
|3.12
|Wesneski, H, 1
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.61
|Cuas, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Fulmer, BS, 1-4
|⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|4.55
|Palencia, W, 3-0
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.97
|Leiter Jr., S, 4-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|2.82
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo
|6
|3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|92
|4.91
|White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.73
|Vasquez
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.86
|Vest
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.31
|Brieske, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Wesneski 1-0, Palencia 2-0, Vest 1-0. WP – Faedo.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, John Bacon; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:52. A – 20,560 (41,083).
