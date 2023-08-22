Major League Baseball box scores for games of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Pederson dh 2 1 2 1 1 0 .238 a-Slater ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Flores 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .304 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Matos lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .245 Bailey c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .264 Ramos rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .220 Camargo ss 3 0 0 1 0 0 .235 Sabol lf-c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .247 Meckler cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Schmitt 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .197 b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Totals 32 4 9 4 3 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .183 Cave lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Turner ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .251 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .276 Harper dh 5 1 2 2 0 1 .293 Bohm 1b 4 3 3 1 0 0 .285 Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .253 Stott 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .295 Sosa 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .252 Rojas cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .296 Totals 38 10 16 10 2 9

San Francisco 101 000 002 4 9 3 Philadelphia 121 020 40x 10 16 0

a-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. b-flied out for Schmitt in the 9th.

E – Meckler (1), Camargo (1), Flores (4). LOB – San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Stott (26), Bohm (22). 3B – Sosa (2), Rojas (1). HR – Pederson (12), off Nola; Wade Jr. (13), off Nola; Sosa (8), off Manaea; Bohm (13), off Manaea; Harper (10), off Hjelle; Schwarber (33), off Hjelle. RBIs – Pederson (41), Wade Jr. (35), Camargo (2), Sabol (37), Harper 2 (42), Sosa 2 (23), Bohm (77), Stott (51), Rojas 2 (16), Schwarber 2 (80).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Davis); Philadelphia 5 (Sosa 2, Schwarber, Realmuto, Harper). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 5; Philadelphia 6 for 14.

LIDP – Meckler. GIDP – Flores, Camargo, Castellanos, Turner.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Flores, Schmitt, Wade Jr.; Flores, Schmitt, Wade Jr.); Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, Bohm; Stott, Turner, Bohm; Bohm, Turner, Bohm).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander ⅔ 3 1 1 0 2 19 4.23 Manaea, L, 4-4 2⅔ 3 3 3 2 3 60 5.06 Hjelle 4⅔ 10 6 6 0 4 60 8.59

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 11-8 7 7 2 2 1 5 100 4.49 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.30 Covey 2 2 2 2 0 25 5.00 Hoffman 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.65

Covey pitched to 5 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Manaea 2-0, Hjelle 1-0, Hoffman 3-0. HBP – Hjelle (Bohm), Covey (Camargo). PB – Bailey (4).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:44. A – 36,274 (42,901).