Major League Baseball box scores for games of Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Philadelphia 10, San Francisco 4
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b411101.259
Pederson dh212110.238
a-Slater ph-dh100001.241
Flores 3b412001.304
Conforto rf301000.250
Matos lf010010.245
Bailey c301000.264
Ramos rf000010.220
Camargo ss300100.235
Sabol lf-c402101.247
Meckler cf400002.143
Schmitt 2b300001.197
b-Davis ph100000.248
Totals3249437
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411212.183
Cave lf000000.252
Turner ss512001.251
Castellanos rf501002.276
Harper dh512201.293
Bohm 1b433100.285
Realmuto c412002.253
Stott 2b311110.295
Sosa 3b412201.252
Rojas cf412200.296
Totals3810161029
San Francisco101000002493
Philadelphia12102040x10160

a-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. b-flied out for Schmitt in the 9th.

E – Meckler (1), Camargo (1), Flores (4). LOB – San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Stott (26), Bohm (22). 3B – Sosa (2), Rojas (1). HR – Pederson (12), off Nola; Wade Jr. (13), off Nola; Sosa (8), off Manaea; Bohm (13), off Manaea; Harper (10), off Hjelle; Schwarber (33), off Hjelle. RBIs – Pederson (41), Wade Jr. (35), Camargo (2), Sabol (37), Harper 2 (42), Sosa 2 (23), Bohm (77), Stott (51), Rojas 2 (16), Schwarber 2 (80).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Davis); Philadelphia 5 (Sosa 2, Schwarber, Realmuto, Harper). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 5; Philadelphia 6 for 14.

LIDP – Meckler. GIDP – Flores, Camargo, Castellanos, Turner.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Flores, Schmitt, Wade Jr.; Flores, Schmitt, Wade Jr.); Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, Bohm; Stott, Turner, Bohm; Bohm, Turner, Bohm).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander31102194.23
Manaea, L, 4-42⅔33323605.06
Hjelle4⅔106604608.59
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 11-87722151004.49
Strahm10000293.30
Covey22220255.00
Hoffman10000062.65

Covey pitched to 5 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Manaea 2-0, Hjelle 1-0, Hoffman 3-0. HBP – Hjelle (Bohm), Covey (Camargo). PB – Bailey (4).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:44. A – 36,274 (42,901).

Arizona 4, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b502001.278
Seager ss410011.341
Lowe 1b501200.278
García rf511103.253
Garver dh400001.274
2-J.Martinez pr-dh000000.286
Grossman lf300001.231
Jankowski lf100000.280
Heim c400000.273
Duran 3b410002.284
Taveras cf301011.259
Totals38353210
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b422111.273
Kennedy 3b300011.143
Perdomo 3b111100.267
Pham rf501201.250
Walker 1b400001.272
Gurriel Jr. lf301010.258
Longoria dh301001.239
1-Peterson pr-dh100000.147
Moreno c410001.271
Ahmed ss400001.228
Thomas cf301001.249
a-Carroll ph100000.273
Totals3647438
Texas00000010002350
Arizona00000000103471

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Thomas in the 11th.

1-ran for Longoria in the 8th. 2-ran for Garver in the 10th.

E – Ju.Martinez (1). LOB – Texas 6, Arizona 5. 2B – Taveras (23), Lowe (35), Perdomo (19), Pham (5). HR – García (31), off Cecconi; Marte (20), off Chapman. RBIs – García (93), Lowe 2 (67), Marte (63), Perdomo (40), Pham 2 (14). SB – Semien (13), Seager (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Lowe 2, García, Seager, Duran); Arizona 2 (Moreno, Walker). RISP – Texas 2 for 12; Arizona 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Jankowski, Semien, Pham, Ahmed. GIDP – Moreno, Pham.

DP – Texas 3 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery840016921.73
Chapman, BS, 1-3211112322.00
W.Smith, L, 1-5, BS, 22-2623210154.17
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mantiply1000056.45
McGough1⅓00003234.48
Cecconi531102732.93
Ju.Martinez100012188.59
Castro100000105.08
Sewald100001143.86
Ginkel, W, 7-0112112162.26

Inherited runners-scored – McGough 1-0. IBB – off Chapman (Gurriel Jr.), off Ginkel (Seager), off W.Smith (Marte). PB – Heim (5).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:53. A – 21,829 (48,359).

Oakland 6, Kansas City 4
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b301101.286
Witt Jr. ss411100.281
Massey dh-2b401102.228
Perez 1b400001.252
Melendez lf311011.235
Fermin c300101.293
Waters rf300001.229
Taylor 2b201000.185
a-Beaty ph111000.294
Clarke p000000---
Coleman p000000---
Isbel cf210011.240
Totals2946428
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz lf300002.246
b-Kemp ph-lf101000.214
Gelof 2b511100.304
Noda 1b221020.231
Rooker dh411202.245
Díaz ss301000.226
1-Allen pr-ss000000.199
Brown rf401102.219
Diaz 3b411102.230
Butler cf402002.250
Langeliers c411101.205
Totals346106211
Kansas City010001020461
Oakland0110110026100

No outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Taylor in the 8th. b-singled for Ruiz in the 8th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 7th.

E – Fermin (8). LOB – Kansas City 2, Oakland 10. 2B – Beaty (4), Díaz (14). 3B – Melendez (4). HR – Witt Jr. (25), off Blackburn; Diaz (9), off Hearn; Gelof (9), off Marsh; Langeliers (12), off Marsh; Rooker (21), off Coleman. RBIs – Fermin (30), Witt Jr. (80), Garcia (42), Massey (43), Diaz (22), Gelof (17), Brown (42), Langeliers (40), Rooker 2 (53). SB – Ruiz (49), Taylor (8), Massey (6). CS – Massey (2). SF – Fermin, Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr.); Oakland 5 (Diaz 2, Díaz, Brown, Gelof). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 5; Oakland 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Isbel, Gelof, Díaz. GIDP – Massey.

DP – Oakland 1 (Noda, Díaz, Noda).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davidson100010144.91
Hearn21101167.71
Marsh5⅔53319905.56
Clarke120001155.66
Coleman, L, 0-21220048.84
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn642216824.00
Snead, H, 3100000132.45
Erceg, BS, 0-222210256.75
Jiménez0000016.75
May, W, 4-4100002144.50

Inherited runners-scored – Marsh 1-0, Jiménez 1-0. HBP – Marsh 2 (Díaz,Rooker), Coleman (Noda). WP – Erceg.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:41. A – 3,095 (46,847).

San Diego 6, Miami 2
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Soler dh400003.241
Arraez 2b201000.358
Berti 2b200001.282
Bell 1b412102.300
Chisholm Jr. cf400002.242
Burger 3b312011.373
De La Cruz lf301010.257
J.Sánchez rf201110.269
a-Gurriel ph100000.257
Wendle ss300001.230
b-A.García ph100001.189
Fortes c400001.216
Totals33272312
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b422401.280
Tatis Jr. rf300012.262
Soto lf401001.261
Machado 3b312200.251
Bogaerts ss401000.265
Cronenworth 1b401001.230
Campusano c310010.295
Cooper dh210020.192
Grisham cf110021.210
Totals2867666
Miami000002000270
San Diego14001000x670

a-popped out for J.Sánchez in the 9th. b-struck out for Wendle in the 9th.

LOB – Miami 7, San Diego 5. 2B – Burger (6), J.Sánchez (20), Kim (19). HR – Bell (7), off Wacha; Kim (17), off Weathers; Machado (24), off Hoeing. RBIs – Bell (12), J.Sánchez (40), Machado 2 (74), Kim 4 (49). SB – Tatis Jr. (23), Kim (28). CS – Soto (5). SF – Machado.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Wendle, Burger 2); San Diego 0. RISP – Miami 1 for 6; San Diego 2 for 3.

Runners moved up – De La Cruz. GIDP – Wendle.

DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Cronenworth).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weathers, L, 1-63⅓55554836.25
Hoeing4⅔21112584.15
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 10-25⅓51127942.62
Avila21101151.17
Wilson100002153.31
Suarez100011154.73
Cosgrove10000171.73

Inherited runners-scored – Hoeing 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:33. A – 32,192 (40,222).

Houston 9, Boston 4
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf513000.274
Devers 3b501001.273
Yoshida lf511100.296
Casas 1b401011.253
Duvall cf513301.250
Story dh400013.186
Reyes ss400000.320
McGuire c402001.275
Urías 2b110020.250
Totals37411447
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b611001.322
Bregman 3b323120.256
Tucker rf301010.297
Alvarez dh411200.278
McCormick lf522402.286
Diaz 1b512101.281
Peña ss502000.248
Meyers cf512001.231
Maldonado c512103.176
Totals41916938
Boston3000010004112
Houston13030002x9160

E – McGuire (1), Verdugo (2). LOB – Boston 11, Houston 13. 2B – Verdugo (32), Duvall (17), Maldonado (10), Peña (22), Bregman (19). HR – Duvall (12), off Javier; McCormick (18), off Paxton; McCormick (19), off Murphy; Diaz (18), off Murphy. RBIs – Duvall 3 (38), Yoshida (61), Alvarez 2 (68), Maldonado (23), Bregman (82), McCormick 4 (54), Diaz (44). SF – Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 7 (Reyes, Duvall 2, Yoshida, McGuire, Story, Devers); Houston 8 (Altuve, Meyers 3, Peña 2, Diaz, Tucker). RISP – Boston 3 for 18; Houston 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Verdugo, Yoshida, Altuve. GIDP – Devers.

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, Diaz).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paxton, L, 7-44976341013.79
Murphy472204803.72
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 9-25733331054.52
Martinez121111265.40
Neris, H, 25100002222.09
Abreu, H, 21110000122.17
Pressly110001132.82

HBP – Javier (Urías). WP – Paxton.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:12. A – 31,590 (41,000).

Seattle 14, Chicago White Sox 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss420021.263
Suárez 3b322010.233
Caballero 2b101100.240
France 1b522000.256
Raleigh c533601.225
a-O'Keefe ph-c100001.143
Hernández rf512303.255
Canzone lf511100.234
Marlowe cf411010.268
Ford dh400012.214
Rojas 2b-3b523100.256
Totals4214151258
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss512002.241
Benintendi lf402002.274
Robert Jr. cf300001.268
Thompson cf100001.174
Jiménez dh301111.278
Moncada 3b301000.228
Remillard 3b100001.264
Sheets 1b400002.214
Grandal c401002.235
Colás rf411001.217
Sosa 2b400001.148
Totals36281114
Seattle50002204114151
Chicago100000001282

a-struck out for Raleigh in the 9th.

E – Rojas (2), Grandal (4), Colás (5). LOB – Seattle 8, Chicago 8. 2B – Raleigh (19), France (30), Rojas (2), Andrus (15), Jiménez (15), Benintendi (28), Colás (7). HR – Raleigh (23), off Toussaint; Hernández (19), off Toussaint; Raleigh (24), off Honeywell Jr.; Canzone (2), off Honeywell Jr.. RBIs – Raleigh 6 (61), Rojas (5), Hernández 3 (69), Canzone (3), Caballero (24), Jiménez (51). SB – Marlowe (4), Benintendi (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (Hernández, Crawford, Canzone); Chicago 6 (Robert Jr., Andrus, Remillard 2, Moncada, Colás). RISP – Seattle 7 for 16; Chicago 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Canzone, Crawford.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 10-7751109953.15
Bazardo120012264.50
McCaughan111003245.40
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint, L, 1-5477743965.33
Banks232202285.23
Honeywell Jr.2344124211.12
Ramsey121101174.91

HBP – Banks (France), Honeywell Jr. (Caballero). WP – Toussaint, Ramsey.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:45. A – 15,275 (40,241).

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 4
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf422011.270
Lindor ss522301.254
McNeil 2b513100.266
Alonso 1b512100.226
Vogelbach dh501102.225
Stewart rf312201.246
Locastro lf100000.167
Narváez c511002.203
Ortega lf-rf321212.242
Araúz 3b300001.116
Totals39101410210
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf512001.332
Harris II cf501201.286
Riley 3b400002.277
Olson 1b200022.268
Ozuna dh422201.251
Murphy c400001.270
Pillar lf400002.229
Arcia ss212010.282
a-Williams ph100001.000
Grissom 2b402000.282
Totals35494311
New York03004300010140
Atlanta012100000490

a-struck out for Arcia in the 9th.

LOB – New York 6, Atlanta 7. 2B – Harris II (20), Grissom (3). HR – Stewart (6), off Winans; Ortega (1), off Winans; Lindor (23), off Hand; Ozuna 2 (26), off Peterson. RBIs – Stewart 2 (12), Ortega 2 (5), McNeil (47), Alonso (95), Vogelbach (39), Lindor 3 (78), Ozuna 2 (62), Harris II 2 (39). S – Stewart, Araúz.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Ortega, Narváez 2); Atlanta 3 (Olson, Acuña Jr., Harris II). RISP – New York 5 for 10; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Narváez. GIDP – Riley.

DP – New York 1 (Araúz, McNeil, Alonso).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson4⅔74424935.59
Bickford, W, 1-11⅓10003278.38
Coonrod100001130.00
Ottavino100011183.24
Smith110002193.92
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winans, L, 1-14⅓97714945.17
Hand1⅓23311267.36
McHugh3⅓30005483.31

Inherited runners-scored – Bickford 1-0, Hand 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:02. A – 33,216 (41,149).

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 1
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman cf400001.246
O'Neill lf301010.243
Goldschmidt 1b200000.276
Baker 1b100001.200
Arenado 3b300001.281
Motter 3b100001.182
Contreras dh301000.260
b-R.Palacios ph101000.300
Walker rf401002.260
Knizner c311111.267
Fermín 2b300011.160
Winn ss300001.214
Totals3115139
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b511000.257
a-Capra ph-3b101000.200
Reynolds lf511002.268
Rivas 1b100000.175
McCutchen dh512001.252
Joe 1b-rf443110.246
Rodríguez c423110.267
J.Palacios rf-lf422511.220
Peguero 2b301222.238
Suwinski cf500003.202
Williams ss402110.224
Totals4111161069
St. Louis000010000151
Pittsburgh20240003x11161

a-singled for Hayes in the 8th. b-singled for Contreras in the 9th.

E – Fermín (1), Rodríguez (1). LOB – St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 12. 2B – O'Neill (11), Walker (13), Reynolds (25), Hayes (20), Joe 3 (25), J.Palacios (9), Williams (4). HR – Knizner (10), off Falter; J.Palacios (5), off Rom. RBIs – Knizner (28), Rodríguez (8), Peguero 2 (16), Joe (29), J.Palacios 5 (23), Williams (5). SB – Peguero (3).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Winn 2); Pittsburgh 8 (Suwinski 4, Joe, Rivas, Williams 2). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 9 for 23.

Runners moved up – Fermín, Reynolds. GIDP – Arenado.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Peguero, Joe).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rom, L, 0-13⅔886449014.73
Lawrence4⅓83325925.00
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hatch320011451.93
Falter, W, 1-0631128813.26

WP – Rom.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 2:43. A – 12,270 (38,753).

Chicago Cubs 7, Detroit 6

BC-BBO--EXP-BOX-ChC-Det

Aug 21, 2023 6:46 PM - words

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman lf401012.271
Hoerner 2b500000.280
Happ dh511100.240
Bellinger cf501101.322
Swanson ss311010.250
Suzuki rf422100.259
Candelario 1b410001.339
Gomes c401001.270
1-Mastrobuoni pr010000.212
Amaya c000000.250
Madrigal 3b412201.274
Totals3879526
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf400010.224
Greene rf400011.299
Torkelson 1b534100.239
Carpenter dh523101.287
Vierling 3b411111.267
Meadows cf501002.200
Báez ss401202.223
McKinstry 2b301110.236
Kelly c400002.000
Totals38611649
Chicago030100012791
Detroit0000020316112

1-ran for Gomes in the 9th.

E – Swanson (6), Torkelson 2 (8). LOB – Chicago 6, Detroit 9. 2B – Madrigal 2 (12), Gomes (15), Carpenter (12), Torkelson (28), Báez (13). 3B – Happ (4). HR – Suzuki (13), off Faedo; Torkelson (23), off Assad; Carpenter (19), off Assad. RBIs – Madrigal 2 (22), Suzuki (44), Bellinger (65), Happ (58), Torkelson (69), Carpenter (48), Báez 2 (53), McKinstry (28), Vierling (30).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Tauchman, Suzuki, Candelario 2); Detroit 4 (Meadows, Baddoo, Vierling, Greene). RISP – Chicago 4 for 11; Detroit 4 for 14.

GIDP – Greene.

DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Candelario).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Assad5⅓52224913.12
Wesneski, H, 10000164.61
Cuas, H, 2100011160.00
Fulmer, BS, 1-443311214.55
Palencia, W, 3-00000174.97
Leiter Jr., S, 4-6121101252.82
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo634224924.91
White100001134.73
Vasquez21100153.86
Vest10001103.31
Brieske, L, 0-1132200173.00

Inherited runners-scored – Wesneski 1-0, Palencia 2-0, Vest 1-0. WP – Faedo.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, John Bacon; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:52. A – 20,560 (41,083).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.