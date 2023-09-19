Major League Baseball box scores for games of Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Seattle 5, Oakland 0
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.265
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.231
|France 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Moore lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Haggerty dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Caballero 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.225
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|5
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Noda 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.237
|Gelof 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Brown rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-Ruiz ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Butler cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|b-Rooker ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Diaz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Soderstrom dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|c-Smith ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|6
|8
|Seattle
|010
|201
|001
|5
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
a-lined out for Brown in the 6th. b-walked for Butler in the 6th. c-flied out for Soderstrom in the 7th.
LOB – Seattle 9, Oakland 9. 2B – Torrens (2). HR – Caballero (4), off Sears. RBIs – Crawford (55), Caballero 2 (26), Torrens (1), Suárez (89). SB – Gelof (12), Caballero (26), Ruiz 2 (61).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (France, Crawford, Moore 2); Oakland 5 (Allen, Langeliers 2, Brown 2). RISP – Seattle 3 for 9; Oakland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Caballero. GIDP – France, Gelof.
DP – Seattle 2 (Caballero, Crawford, France; Suárez, Caballero, France); Oakland 1 (Gelof, Noda).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo, W, 4-4
|5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|86
|3.90
|Saucedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.38
|Topa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.42
|Thornton
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.14
|Campbell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.38
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, L, 5-12
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|4
|6
|89
|4.52
|Muller
|3⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|48
|7.35
Inherited runners-scored – Muller 1-0. HBP – Sears (Rodríguez).
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:41. A – 4,972 (46,847).
Baltimore 8, Houston 7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson 3b-ss
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|O'Hearn 1b-lf
|5
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.248
|Hicks rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Pérez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|McCann 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Westburg 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|a-Frazier ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Kjerstad dh-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Cano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|b-Santander ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Totals
|41
|8
|16
|8
|2
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.312
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|1-Meyers pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.284
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Dubón cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.191
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|5
|3
|Baltimore
|001
|020
|203
|8
|16
|1
|Houston
|100
|004
|110
|7
|10
|0
a-struck out for Westburg in the 8th. b-struck out for Mateo in the 8th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.
E – Santander (1). LOB – Baltimore 9, Houston 8. 2B – O'Hearn (21), Rutschman (26), Mullins (22), Altuve 2 (19), Tucker (33), J.Abreu (20). 3B – Henderson (9), Tucker (3). HR – Mullins (15), off Pressly; J.Abreu (16), off Coulombe; Maldonado (14), off Baumann. RBIs – Rutschman 2 (75), O'Hearn 2 (57), Mullins 4 (73), Tucker (106), McCormick (65), Peña (50), Altuve 2 (48), J.Abreu (82), Maldonado (34). SB – McCormick (19). SF – Rutschman.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hays, Hicks, Kjerstad, Mateo, Mullins); Houston 4 (McCormick 3, Bregman). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 11; Houston 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Rutschman, J.Abreu.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Rutschman, Mullins).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|86
|3.60
|Fujinami, BS, 2-5
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|4.73
|Webb
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|3.44
|Coulombe
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|12
|2.47
|Baumann, W, 10-1
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.82
|Pérez, H, 10
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.18
|Cano, S, 7-12
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.96
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|89
|3.93
|Montero, BS, 1-6
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|5.04
|Neris, H, 28
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.90
|Pressly, L, 3-5, BS, 30-36
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|31
|3.84
Inherited runners-scored – Webb 1-1, Baumann 1-0, Cano 1-0. WP – Fujinami, Verlander, Pressly.
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 3:20. A – 34,456 (41,000).
Boston 4, Texas 2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Verdugo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Duvall rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Reyes ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Story dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Urías 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Wong c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|32
|4
|8
|4
|3
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.334
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Taveras cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Carter lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|12
|Boston
|000
|010
|030
|4
|8
|0
|Texas
|100
|001
|000
|2
|5
|0
LOB – Boston 5, Texas 5. 2B – Dalbec (1), Wong (25). 3B – Carter (1). HR – Semien (25), off Crawford. RBIs – Urías (13), Refsnyder 2 (28), Duvall (53), Semien 2 (91). SB – Devers (4). SF – Duvall.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Rafaela, Reyes 2); Texas 1 (Carter). RISP – Boston 2 for 8; Texas 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Wong. GIDP – Refsnyder.
DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|84
|4.19
|Winckowski, W, 4-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|21
|2.88
|Whitlock, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.19
|Martin, S, 2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.07
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|95
|3.29
|W.Smith, L, 2-7, BS, 22-27
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|20
|4.47
|Stratton
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|2.33
|Burke
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.30
Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-1, Burke 1-0. IBB – off W.Smith (Devers). WP – Montgomery.
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 2:36. A – 27,375 (40,000).
St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frelick cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Willi.Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Tellez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Turang 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|a-Monasterio ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|2
|5
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Burleson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Wills.Contreras c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Palacios lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Walker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Winn ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|0
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|100
|00x
|1
|5
|0
a-singled for Turang in the 8th.
LOB – Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4. 2B – Adames (24). HR – Wills.Contreras (20), off Peralta. RBIs – Wills.Contreras (67). SB – Canha (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Willi.Contreras, Donaldson, Tellez); St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 4; St. Louis 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Adames. GIDP – Taylor, Santana.
DP – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Winn, Goldschmidt; Winn, Goldschmidt; Winn, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, L, 12-9
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|86
|3.71
|Uribe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.33
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.62
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, W, 5-11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|93
|7.40
|King, H, 8
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.72
|Helsley, S, 12-16
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.43
Inherited runners-scored – Helsley 1-0. WP – Wilson.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:06. A – 33,176 (44,494).
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.197
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Harper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Castellanos rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Marsh lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.283
|Rojas cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.300
|Totals
|34
|7
|7
|7
|5
|11
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.336
|Wall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|a-Pillar ph-lf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|2
|9
|Philadelphia
|021
|103
|000
|7
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-grounded out for Rosario in the 7th.
LOB – Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B – Acuña Jr. (33), Ozuna (24). HR – Rojas (2), off Wright; Harper (18), off Wright; Realmuto (19), off Wright; Castellanos (25), off Tonkin; Schwarber (45), off Tonkin; Albies (31), off Wheeler. RBIs – Rojas 2 (21), Harper (63), Realmuto (57), Castellanos (96), Schwarber 2 (99), Albies (98).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Stott 2, Schwarber, Realmuto); Atlanta 3 (Ozuna 2, Pillar). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 7; Atlanta 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Harper, Rojas.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 12-6
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|99
|3.63
|Soto
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.82
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.24
|Covey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.89
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 0-3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|78
|7.71
|Tonkin
|3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|3
|52
|4.08
|Luetge
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|7.24
Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:31. A – 39,216 (41,149).
Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.268
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.261
|Jiménez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Thompson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Andrus 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Totals
|39
|6
|15
|6
|4
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.197
|L.García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Alu lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Young cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|0
|7
|Chicago
|000
|033
|000
|6
|15
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|1
|6
|1
E – Anderson (13), Ruiz (8). LOB – Chicago 10, Washington 5. 2B – Moncada 2 (19), Jiménez (21), Abrams (23). HR – Robert Jr. (36), off Adon; Smith (10), off Clevinger. RBIs – Robert Jr. 3 (78), Vaughn (76), Andrus (42), Benintendi (45), Smith (43). SB – Thomas (19), Abrams (42).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Robert Jr., Grandal 2, Andrus, Moncada, Sheets); Washington 4 (Thomas, Meneses 2, Ruiz). RISP – Chicago 4 for 16; Washington 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Sheets 2, Meneses. GIDP – Benintendi, Andrus, Sheets.
DP – Washington 3 (L.García, Abrams, Smith; L.García, Abrams, Smith; Abrams, Smith).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 8-8
|9
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|109
|3.42
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adon, L, 2-3
|5
|9
|5
|5
|2
|5
|87
|6.28
|Ferrer
|⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|3.77
|Abbott
|2⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|6.90
|Ward
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|6.89
Inherited runners-scored – Ferrer 2-1, Abbott 2-0. WP – Abbott.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:30. A – 20,977 (41,376).
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|McNeil lf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Mauricio 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.308
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Vientos dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Ortega lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Sánchez rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Hampson lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|0
|1
|9
|New York
|000
|010
|001
|2
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|1
|5
|2
a-popped out for Guillorme in the 9th.
E – Burger 2 (5). LOB – New York 8, Miami 4. HR – McNeil (10), off Scott. RBIs – Vientos (17), McNeil (53). SB – Mauricio (6), Lindor (27).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Nimmo, McNeil, Alonso); Miami 0. RISP – New York 1 for 7; Miami 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Wendle. GIDP – Guillorme, Wendle.
DP – New York 1 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso); Miami 1 (Wendle, Bell).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Butto
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|95
|3.09
|Hartwig
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.46
|Bickford, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.32
|Ottavino, S, 11-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.87
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|5⅓
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|77
|4.35
|Puk
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.03
|Robertson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|6.48
|Scott, L, 8-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|2.23
Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0. IBB – off Puk (Alonso).
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Tom Hanahan.
T – 2:32. A – 14,577 (37,446).
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Lewis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Correa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|a-K.Farmer ph-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Wallner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|1
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Steer lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Fraley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|b-Senzel ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Stephenson c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|De La Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Marte 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Benson rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.268
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|5
|7
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|101
|3
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|020
|200
|30x
|7
|9
|1
a-reached on error for Correa in the 2nd. b-singled for Fraley in the 7th.
E – De La Cruz (13). LOB – Minnesota 4, Cincinnati 6. 2B – K.Farmer (12), Steer (32). HR – Lewis (15), off Phillips; Kirilloff (9), off Phillips; Benson (11), off Ryan. RBIs – Lewis (52), Kirilloff (35), K.Farmer (39), Marte (9), Benson 3 (30), Steer (82), Votto 2 (37). SF – Benson.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Wallner 2); Cincinnati 3 (Benson, India, Stephenson). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Cincinnati 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – K.Farmer, Kirilloff, Fraley, Marte, Stephenson. GIDP – Stephenson.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Lewis, Vázquez, Kirilloff).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, L, 10-10
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|84
|4.30
|Keuchel
|3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|58
|5.67
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Phillips, W, 1-0
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|93
|5.74
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.78
|Young
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3.42
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jacob Metz.
T – 2:13. A – 15,364 (43,891).
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Fry 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Arias ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.215
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|B.Naylor c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|4
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Melendez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|1-Blanco pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Velázquez dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Waters rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Porter c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Isbel cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|5
|3
|5
|Cleveland
|020
|101
|000
|4
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|001
|04x
|6
|6
|0
1-ran for Melendez in the 8th.
LOB – Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4. 2B – B.Naylor (12), Calhoun (6), Waters 2 (9). 3B – Melendez (5). HR – Arias (10), off Singer; Velázquez (11), off Quantrill. RBIs – B.Naylor (25), Straw (27), Arias 2 (25), Melendez (50), Velázquez (21), Massey (53), Waters 2 (32). SB – Ramírez (26), Witt Jr. (48), B.Naylor (5), Straw (18), Giménez (29). CS – Giménez (5). SF – Straw, Arias.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Brennan, Calhoun, Kwan, J.Naylor); Kansas City 3 (Pratto, Porter, Velázquez). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – J.Naylor. LIDP – Calhoun.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Pratto, Witt Jr., Pratto).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|96
|5.26
|Hentges, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.67
|López, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Stephan, L, 6-7, H, 27
|⅔
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|31
|3.76
|De Los Santos, BS, 0-2
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.41
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|6
|8
|4
|4
|2
|4
|77
|5.52
|Davidson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|5.19
|Kowar, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.91
|McArthur, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.48
Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 3-3. IBB – off Davidson (Ramírez). HBP – Stephan (Velázquez). WP – Kowar. PB – B.Naylor (5).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:30. A – 9,736 (38,427).
L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Vierling ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|McKinstry 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|b-Ibáñez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Carpenter rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Rogers c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.221
|Nevin 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Meadows cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Lipcius 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|13
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.335
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.266
|Rosario 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Rojas ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|3
|7
|Detroit
|000
|030
|000
|3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|014
|001
|20x
|8
|9
|0
a-pinch hit for Baddoo in the 7th. b-struck out for McKinstry in the 7th.
LOB – Detroit 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B – Carpenter (14). HR – Rogers (20), off Lynn; Martinez 2 (28), off Rodriguez; Rojas (5), off Cisnero. RBIs – Rogers 3 (47), Martinez 5 (91), Smith (72), Hernández (24), Rojas (30). SB – Freeman (20). CS – Freeman (1). SF – Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Baddoo, Rogers 2); Los Angeles 0. RISP – Detroit 1 for 5; Los Angeles 4 for 4.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 11-9
|3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|70
|3.57
|Wingenter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|5.14
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|40
|5.69
|Vest
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.91
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 6-2
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|93
|4.67
|Vesia, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.60
|Ferguson, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.44
|S.Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.89
|J.Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored – Wingenter 1-0, Vest 1-0. HBP – Lynn (McKinstry). WP – Cisnero.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, David Arrieta; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:43. A – 37,239 (56,000).
San Diego 11, Colorado 9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Bryant 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Jones lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Montero dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.245
|Díaz c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|McMahon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Doyle cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.195
|Totals
|41
|9
|13
|9
|3
|13
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|Machado dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Campusano c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.307
|Cooper 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.239
|Batten 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Azocar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Rosario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|9
|4
|6
|Colorado
|012
|002
|022
|9
|13
|2
|San Diego
|023
|240
|00x
|11
|15
|1
E – McMahon (13), Díaz (10), Bogaerts (8). LOB – Colorado 9, San Diego 7. 2B – Tovar (34), Díaz (24), Bogaerts (29), Batten (6). 3B – Doyle (4), Bogaerts (1). HR – Jones (17), off Hernandez; Cooper (3), off Blach; Campusano (7), off Blach; Rosario (2), off Blach. RBIs – Rodgers 2 (14), Tovar (71), Jones 2 (54), Blackmon 2 (38), Doyle (40), Díaz (71), Cooper 2 (13), Campusano 3 (29), Rosario 2 (4), Soto 2 (100). SB – Bogaerts (17).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Doyle 2, Tovar 2); San Diego 3 (Campusano 2, Tatis Jr.). RISP – Colorado 5 for 10; San Diego 5 for 10.
GIDP – Azocar.
DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Tovar, Bryant).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach, L, 3-2
|3⅔
|9
|7
|7
|2
|3
|87
|5.32
|Vodnik
|1
|4
|4
|3
|2
|1
|46
|17.18
|Bard
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.56
|Mears
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.88
|Bird
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.34
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 12-4
|5
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|91
|3.44
|Hernandez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|33
|12.00
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.13
|Cosgrove
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|1.91
|García
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|4.11
|Hader, S, 30-35
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.26
Inherited runners-scored – Vodnik 2-0, Bard 1-0, Hader 1-1. HBP – Hernandez (Blackmon).
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:13. A – 42,062 (40,222).
