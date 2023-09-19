Major League Baseball box scores for games of Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Seattle 5, Oakland 0
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss211130.265
Rodríguez cf400001.285
Hernández rf501002.262
Suárez 3b302121.231
France 1b500000.252
Moore lf411002.209
Haggerty dh411000.241
Caballero 2b422200.225
Torrens c401100.400
Totals3559556
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf300011.213
Noda 1b201021.237
Gelof 2b301010.269
Brown rf200001.219
a-Ruiz ph-cf201000.250
Langeliers c400002.201
Butler cf200001.215
b-Rooker ph-rf100010.241
Diaz 3b401000.228
Soderstrom dh201001.171
c-Smith ph-dh100010.192
Allen ss400001.211
Totals3005068
Seattle010201001590
Oakland000000000050

a-lined out for Brown in the 6th. b-walked for Butler in the 6th. c-flied out for Soderstrom in the 7th.

LOB – Seattle 9, Oakland 9. 2B – Torrens (2). HR – Caballero (4), off Sears. RBIs – Crawford (55), Caballero 2 (26), Torrens (1), Suárez (89). SB – Gelof (12), Caballero (26), Ruiz 2 (61).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 4 (France, Crawford, Moore 2); Oakland 5 (Allen, Langeliers 2, Brown 2). RISP – Seattle 3 for 9; Oakland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Caballero. GIDP – France, Gelof.

DP – Seattle 2 (Caballero, Crawford, France; Suárez, Caballero, France); Oakland 1 (Gelof, Noda).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo, W, 4-4530046863.90
Saucedo100011163.38
Topa100001102.42
Thornton120000172.14
Campbell100010113.38
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, L, 5-125⅔64446894.52
Muller3⅓31110487.35

Inherited runners-scored – Muller 1-0. HBP – Sears (Rodríguez).

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:41. A – 4,972 (46,847).

Baltimore 8, Houston 7
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson 3b-ss533001.261
Rutschman c411201.269
O'Hearn 1b-lf515200.306
Hays lf-rf411012.282
Mullins cf512401.248
Hicks rf401011.288
Pérez p000000---
McCann 1b000000.223
Westburg 2b300001.266
a-Frazier ph-2b200002.247
Kjerstad dh-lf502001.333
Cano p000000---
Mateo ss311001.216
b-Santander ph-3b100001.252
Totals418168212
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b512200.312
Bregman 3b500000.267
Alvarez dh400010.296
1-Meyers pr000000.230
J.Abreu 1b412110.235
Tucker rf512100.284
McCormick lf311121.284
Peña ss411100.262
Dubón cf310010.278
Maldonado c412102.191
Totals37710753
Baltimore0010202038161
Houston1000041107100

a-struck out for Westburg in the 8th. b-struck out for Mateo in the 8th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

E – Santander (1). LOB – Baltimore 9, Houston 8. 2B – O'Hearn (21), Rutschman (26), Mullins (22), Altuve 2 (19), Tucker (33), J.Abreu (20). 3B – Henderson (9), Tucker (3). HR – Mullins (15), off Pressly; J.Abreu (16), off Coulombe; Maldonado (14), off Baumann. RBIs – Rutschman 2 (75), O'Hearn 2 (57), Mullins 4 (73), Tucker (106), McCormick (65), Peña (50), Altuve 2 (48), J.Abreu (82), Maldonado (34). SB – McCormick (19). SF – Rutschman.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hays, Hicks, Kjerstad, Mateo, Mullins); Houston 4 (McCormick 3, Bregman). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 11; Houston 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Rutschman, J.Abreu.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Rutschman, Mullins).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Means541131863.60
Fujinami, BS, 2-533300214.73
Webb11111163.44
Coulombe11110122.47
Baumann, W, 10-11⅓11100153.82
Pérez, H, 100000083.18
Cano, S, 7-120000131.96
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander683315893.93
Montero, BS, 1-6142201215.04
Neris, H, 28110003241.90
Pressly, L, 3-5, BS, 30-36133313313.84

Inherited runners-scored – Webb 1-1, Baumann 1-0, Cano 1-0. WP – Fujinami, Verlander, Pressly.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 3:20. A – 34,456 (41,000).

Boston 4, Texas 2
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela cf400002.296
Devers 3b312011.278
Refsnyder lf401201.245
Verdugo rf000000.268
Duvall rf-lf300102.247
Reyes ss400000.295
Story dh300011.181
Dalbec 1b412001.263
Urías 2b312111.226
Wong c411001.245
Totals32484310
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b412201.278
Seager ss400000.334
Lowe 1b401001.276
Garver dh400002.267
Jung 3b401001.274
García rf300012.243
Heim c400001.259
Taveras cf200012.268
Carter lf311002.286
Totals32252212
Boston000010030480
Texas100001000250

LOB – Boston 5, Texas 5. 2B – Dalbec (1), Wong (25). 3B – Carter (1). HR – Semien (25), off Crawford. RBIs – Urías (13), Refsnyder 2 (28), Duvall (53), Semien 2 (91). SB – Devers (4). SF – Duvall.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 3 (Rafaela, Reyes 2); Texas 1 (Carter). RISP – Boston 2 for 8; Texas 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Wong. GIDP – Refsnyder.

DP – Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford642207844.19
Winckowski, W, 4-2100023212.88
Whitlock, H, 310000065.19
Martin, S, 2-3110002181.07
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery751108953.29
W.Smith, L, 2-7, BS, 22-2723321204.47
Stratton1⅓10010262.33
Burke0000174.30

Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-1, Burke 1-0. IBB – off W.Smith (Devers). WP – Montgomery.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 2:36. A – 27,375 (40,000).

St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frelick cf402000.268
Willi.Contreras c301011.283
Santana 1b400001.230
Canha lf401000.317
Adames ss401000.212
Tellez dh300002.214
Donaldson 3b300001.217
Turang 2b100010.220
a-Monasterio ph-2b101000.267
Taylor rf300000.227
Totals3006025
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf400002.263
Goldschmidt 1b400001.271
Burleson dh301000.242
Arenado 3b300001.269
Wills.Contreras c311101.265
Palacios lf300001.259
Walker rf301001.273
Edman 2b301000.241
Winn ss301001.179
Totals2915108
Milwaukee000000000060
St. Louis00010000x150

a-singled for Turang in the 8th.

LOB – Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4. 2B – Adames (24). HR – Wills.Contreras (20), off Peralta. RBIs – Wills.Contreras (67). SB – Canha (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Willi.Contreras, Donaldson, Tellez); St. Louis 1 (Goldschmidt). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 4; St. Louis 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Adames. GIDP – Taylor, Santana.

DP – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Winn, Goldschmidt; Winn, Goldschmidt; Winn, Edman, Goldschmidt).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta, L, 12-9641106863.71
Uribe100002151.33
Wilson110000102.62
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, W, 5-11740023937.40
King, H, 82000081.72
Helsley, S, 12-161⅓00002182.43

Inherited runners-scored – Helsley 1-0. WP – Wilson.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:06. A – 33,176 (44,494).

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh411212.197
Turner ss502001.272
Harper 1b411111.290
Bohm 3b400001.279
Stott 2b400001.285
Realmuto c411100.248
Castellanos rf321111.272
Marsh lf210022.283
Rojas cf411202.300
Totals34777511
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf401000.336
Wall lf000000.333
Albies 2b411101.267
Riley 3b300012.276
Olson 1b301010.279
Ozuna dh401002.265
Rosario lf200000.262
a-Pillar ph-lf-rf200000.227
Murphy c300002.262
Arcia ss300001.267
Harris II cf300001.294
Totals3114129
Philadelphia021103000770
Atlanta100000000140

a-grounded out for Rosario in the 7th.

LOB – Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 5. 2B – Acuña Jr. (33), Ozuna (24). HR – Rojas (2), off Wright; Harper (18), off Wright; Realmuto (19), off Wright; Castellanos (25), off Tonkin; Schwarber (45), off Tonkin; Albies (31), off Wheeler. RBIs – Rojas 2 (21), Harper (63), Realmuto (57), Castellanos (96), Schwarber 2 (99), Albies (98).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Stott 2, Schwarber, Realmuto); Atlanta 3 (Ozuna 2, Pillar). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 7; Atlanta 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Harper, Rojas.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 12-6631125993.63
Soto100002124.82
Strahm100001103.24
Covey110001213.89
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, L, 0-3454445787.71
Tonkin323313524.08
Luetge200003207.24

Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:31. A – 39,216 (41,149).

Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss514001.251
Benintendi lf311120.268
Robert Jr. cf511303.261
Jiménez dh502000.271
Moncada 3b512003.259
Vaughn 1b412110.260
Grandal c401010.236
Sheets rf401000.207
Thompson rf000000.189
Andrus 2b411101.257
Totals39615648
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss402000.244
Thomas rf401002.272
Meneses dh400000.278
Ruiz c400001.251
Smith 1b411100.260
Kieboom 3b400003.197
L.García 2b300000.254
Alu lf301001.221
Young cf301000.232
Totals3316107
Chicago0000330006151
Washington000000001161

E – Anderson (13), Ruiz (8). LOB – Chicago 10, Washington 5. 2B – Moncada 2 (19), Jiménez (21), Abrams (23). HR – Robert Jr. (36), off Adon; Smith (10), off Clevinger. RBIs – Robert Jr. 3 (78), Vaughn (76), Andrus (42), Benintendi (45), Smith (43). SB – Thomas (19), Abrams (42).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Robert Jr., Grandal 2, Andrus, Moncada, Sheets); Washington 4 (Thomas, Meneses 2, Ruiz). RISP – Chicago 4 for 16; Washington 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Sheets 2, Meneses. GIDP – Benintendi, Andrus, Sheets.

DP – Washington 3 (L.García, Abrams, Smith; L.García, Abrams, Smith; Abrams, Smith).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 8-89611071093.42
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Adon, L, 2-3595525876.28
Ferrer31100193.77
Abbott2⅓20011266.90
Ward110012246.89

Inherited runners-scored – Ferrer 2-1, Abbott 2-0. WP – Abbott.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:30. A – 20,977 (41,376).

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf501002.266
Lindor ss401000.250
Stewart rf401003.265
Alonso 1b300012.221
McNeil lf-2b412100.266
Mauricio 3b411003.308
Narváez c301010.188
Vientos dh401100.219
Guillorme 2b300000.231
a-Alvarez ph100000.218
Ortega lf000000.225
Totals35282210
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b402000.354
Soler dh400001.241
Bell 1b400001.255
Chisholm Jr. cf400003.253
Burger 3b401001.305
Sánchez rf210012.261
Hampson lf302000.289
Wendle ss300000.216
Stallings c300001.199
Totals3115019
New York000010001280
Miami000010000152

a-popped out for Guillorme in the 9th.

E – Burger 2 (5). LOB – New York 8, Miami 4. HR – McNeil (10), off Scott. RBIs – Vientos (17), McNeil (53). SB – Mauricio (6), Lindor (27).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Nimmo, McNeil, Alonso); Miami 0. RISP – New York 1 for 7; Miami 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Wendle. GIDP – Guillorme, Wendle.

DP – New York 1 (Guillorme, Lindor, Alonso); Miami 1 (Wendle, Bell).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Butto641116953.09
Hartwig110001195.46
Bickford, W, 3-210000085.32
Ottavino, S, 11-14100002122.87
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera5⅓41114774.35
Puk1⅔00012154.03
Robertson120002186.48
Scott, L, 8-5121102242.23

Inherited runners-scored – Puk 1-0. IBB – off Puk (Alonso).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Tom Hanahan.

T – 2:32. A – 14,577 (37,446).

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh300011.265
Polanco 2b400002.260
Lewis 3b411100.308
Kepler rf412000.255
Correa ss000000.230
a-K.Farmer ph-ss401100.246
Kirilloff 1b411101.271
Wallner lf400002.239
Vázquez c300001.213
Taylor cf300002.227
Totals3335319
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b310021.245
Friedl cf401000.273
Steer lf413101.269
Fraley dh300000.265
b-Senzel ph-dh111000.238
Stephenson c310010.248
Votto 1b412201.208
De La Cruz ss300012.233
Marte 3b311110.304
Benson rf311302.268
Totals3179757
Minnesota000100101350
Cincinnati02020030x791

a-reached on error for Correa in the 2nd. b-singled for Fraley in the 7th.

E – De La Cruz (13). LOB – Minnesota 4, Cincinnati 6. 2B – K.Farmer (12), Steer (32). HR – Lewis (15), off Phillips; Kirilloff (9), off Phillips; Benson (11), off Ryan. RBIs – Lewis (52), Kirilloff (35), K.Farmer (39), Marte (9), Benson 3 (30), Steer (82), Votto 2 (37). SF – Benson.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Wallner 2); Cincinnati 3 (Benson, India, Stephenson). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Cincinnati 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – K.Farmer, Kirilloff, Fraley, Marte, Stephenson. GIDP – Stephenson.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Lewis, Vázquez, Kirilloff).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, L, 10-10554435844.30
Keuchel343322585.67
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Phillips, W, 1-0732217935.74
Law10000073.78
Young121102153.42

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Jacob Metz.

T – 2:13. A – 15,364 (43,891).

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400010.273
Ramírez 3b201020.279
J.Naylor dh400001.311
Calhoun 1b411002.233
Fry 1b000000.232
Giménez 2b413000.248
Arias ss311202.215
Brennan rf412000.269
B.Naylor c301110.233
Straw cf300102.227
Totals3149447
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b401000.272
Witt Jr. ss411000.278
Melendez lf301110.233
1-Blanco pr-lf010000.226
Velázquez dh321101.235
Massey 2b310110.226
Waters rf402200.232
Pratto 1b400002.231
Porter c300002.308
Isbel cf210010.232
Totals3066535
Cleveland020101000490
Kansas City00100104x660

1-ran for Melendez in the 8th.

LOB – Cleveland 6, Kansas City 4. 2B – B.Naylor (12), Calhoun (6), Waters 2 (9). 3B – Melendez (5). HR – Arias (10), off Singer; Velázquez (11), off Quantrill. RBIs – B.Naylor (25), Straw (27), Arias 2 (25), Melendez (50), Velázquez (21), Massey (53), Waters 2 (32). SB – Ramírez (26), Witt Jr. (48), B.Naylor (5), Straw (18), Giménez (29). CS – Giménez (5). SF – Straw, Arias.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Brennan, Calhoun, Kwan, J.Naylor); Kansas City 3 (Pratto, Porter, Velázquez). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 11; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – J.Naylor. LIDP – Calhoun.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Pratto, Witt Jr., Pratto).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill5⅔52203965.26
Hentges, H, 15100000133.67
López, H, 40000130.00
Stephan, L, 6-7, H, 2704330313.76
De Los Santos, BS, 0-21000183.41
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer684424775.52
Davidson100020185.19
Kowar, W, 2-0110002154.91
McArthur, S, 1-1100001176.48

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 3-3. IBB – off Davidson (Ramírez). HBP – Stephan (Velázquez). WP – Kowar. PB – B.Naylor (5).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:30. A – 9,736 (38,427).

L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf300001.221
a-Vierling ph-lf100001.265
McKinstry 2b200001.229
b-Ibáñez ph-2b100001.254
Cabrera dh411003.257
Carpenter rf312010.291
Rogers c411303.221
Nevin 1b401000.176
Meadows cf401002.195
Báez ss300010.217
Lipcius 3b400001.286
Totals33363213
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf310010.308
Freeman 1b321010.335
Smith c300101.263
Martinez dh423501.266
Rosario 2b400002.245
Muncy 3b311010.210
Taylor lf401002.236
Hernández cf401101.259
Rojas ss322100.239
Totals3189837
Detroit000030000360
Los Angeles01400120x890

a-pinch hit for Baddoo in the 7th. b-struck out for McKinstry in the 7th.

LOB – Detroit 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B – Carpenter (14). HR – Rogers (20), off Lynn; Martinez 2 (28), off Rodriguez; Rojas (5), off Cisnero. RBIs – Rogers 3 (47), Martinez 5 (91), Smith (72), Hernández (24), Rojas (30). SB – Freeman (20). CS – Freeman (1). SF – Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Baddoo, Rogers 2); Los Angeles 0. RISP – Detroit 1 for 5; Los Angeles 4 for 4.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, L, 11-9355511703.57
Wingenter200002295.14
Cisnero1⅔43322405.69
Vest1⅓00002182.91
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, W, 6-2563326934.67
Vesia, H, 1010000194.60
Ferguson, H, 18100003142.44
S.Miller100001151.89
J.Kelly100002172.84

Inherited runners-scored – Wingenter 1-0, Vest 1-0. HBP – Lynn (McKinstry). WP – Cisnero.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, David Arrieta; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:43. A – 37,239 (56,000).

San Diego 11, Colorado 9
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf412201.283
Tovar ss511101.256
Bryant 1b500002.253
Jones lf523201.284
Montero dh511004.245
Díaz c421110.273
McMahon 3b501002.244
Rodgers 2b413210.250
Doyle cf411112.195
Totals419139313
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss433010.279
Tatis Jr. rf412011.262
Soto lf412210.267
Machado dh400011.250
Campusano c523300.307
Cooper 1b511202.239
Batten 2b412001.273
Azocar cf400001.247
Rosario 3b422200.263
Totals381115946
Colorado0120020229132
San Diego02324000x11151

E – McMahon (13), Díaz (10), Bogaerts (8). LOB – Colorado 9, San Diego 7. 2B – Tovar (34), Díaz (24), Bogaerts (29), Batten (6). 3B – Doyle (4), Bogaerts (1). HR – Jones (17), off Hernandez; Cooper (3), off Blach; Campusano (7), off Blach; Rosario (2), off Blach. RBIs – Rodgers 2 (14), Tovar (71), Jones 2 (54), Blackmon 2 (38), Doyle (40), Díaz (71), Cooper 2 (13), Campusano 3 (29), Rosario 2 (4), Soto 2 (100). SB – Bogaerts (17).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 4 (Doyle 2, Tovar 2); San Diego 3 (Campusano 2, Tatis Jr.). RISP – Colorado 5 for 10; San Diego 5 for 10.

GIDP – Azocar.

DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Tovar, Bryant).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blach, L, 3-23⅔97723875.32
Vodnik1443214617.18
Bard1⅓00001184.56
Mears110000131.88
Bird110001164.34
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 12-4553206913.44
Hernandez1222223312.00
Barlow100003153.13
Cosgrove122211261.91
García22201174.11
Hader, S, 30-352000081.26

Inherited runners-scored – Vodnik 2-0, Bard 1-0, Hader 1-1. HBP – Hernandez (Blackmon).

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:13. A – 42,062 (40,222).