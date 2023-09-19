Major League Baseball box scores for games of Monday, Sept. 18, 2023

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Henderson 3b-ss 5 3 3 0 0 1 .261 Rutschman c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .269 O'Hearn 1b-lf 5 1 5 2 0 0 .306 Hays lf-rf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .282 Mullins cf 5 1 2 4 0 1 .248 Hicks rf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .288 Pérez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- McCann 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Westburg 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266 a-Frazier ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Kjerstad dh-lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .333 Cano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 --- Mateo ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .216 b-Santander ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Totals 41 8 16 8 2 12

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Altuve 2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .312 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .296 1-Meyers pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .230 J.Abreu 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .235 Tucker rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .284 McCormick lf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .284 Peña ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .262 Dubón cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .278 Maldonado c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .191 Totals 37 7 10 7 5 3

Baltimore 001 020 203 8 16 1 Houston 100 004 110 7 10 0

a-struck out for Westburg in the 8th. b-struck out for Mateo in the 8th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

E – Santander (1). LOB – Baltimore 9, Houston 8. 2B – O'Hearn (21), Rutschman (26), Mullins (22), Altuve 2 (19), Tucker (33), J.Abreu (20). 3B – Henderson (9), Tucker (3). HR – Mullins (15), off Pressly; J.Abreu (16), off Coulombe; Maldonado (14), off Baumann. RBIs – Rutschman 2 (75), O'Hearn 2 (57), Mullins 4 (73), Tucker (106), McCormick (65), Peña (50), Altuve 2 (48), J.Abreu (82), Maldonado (34). SB – McCormick (19). SF – Rutschman.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Hays, Hicks, Kjerstad, Mateo, Mullins); Houston 4 (McCormick 3, Bregman). RISP – Baltimore 4 for 11; Houston 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Rutschman, J.Abreu.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Rutschman, Mullins).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means 5 4 1 1 3 1 86 3.60 Fujinami, BS, 2-5 ⅓ 3 3 3 0 0 21 4.73 Webb ⅔ 1 1 1 1 1 16 3.44 Coulombe ⅔ 1 1 1 1 0 12 2.47 Baumann, W, 10-1 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 0 15 3.82 Pérez, H, 10 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.18 Cano, S, 7-12 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.96

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander 6 8 3 3 1 5 89 3.93 Montero, BS, 1-6 1 4 2 2 0 1 21 5.04 Neris, H, 28 1 1 0 0 0 3 24 1.90 Pressly, L, 3-5, BS, 30-36 1 3 3 3 1 3 31 3.84

Inherited runners-scored – Webb 1-1, Baumann 1-0, Cano 1-0. WP – Fujinami, Verlander, Pressly.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 3:20. A – 34,456 (41,000).