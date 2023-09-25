Major League Baseball box scores for games of Sept. 24, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .262 Yastrzemski lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .243 a-Haniger ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Flores 3b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .285 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Pederson dh 3 0 0 0 2 1 .243 Estrada 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .275 Conforto rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .243 1-Ramos pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 d-Bailey ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Slater rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Luciano ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .320 Sabol c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Fitzgerald cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333 Totals 35 2 8 2 5 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .309 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .332 Smith c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214 Martinez dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .273 2-Rosario pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .243 Outman cf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .244 b-Hernández ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 e-Wong ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Taylor lf-ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .237 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Rojas ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .235 c-Peralta ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Totals 33 3 6 3 1 9

San Francisco 000 020 000 0 2 8 1 Los Angeles 020 000 000 1 3 6 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-grounded out for Outman in the 7th. c-struck out for Rojas in the 8th. d-grounded out for Ramos in the 10th. e-grounded out for Hernández in the 10th.

1-ran for Conforto in the 9th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 10th.

E – Flores (8). LOB – San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Martinez 2 (27). HR – Wade Jr. (17), off Lynn; Outman (22), off Beck. RBIs – Wade Jr. 2 (45), Outman 2 (68), Taylor (54). CS – Estrada (6). S – Sabol.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Estrada 2, Haniger 3); Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Taylor). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Wade Jr., Freeman, Hernández, Wong. GIDP – Bailey, Martinez.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Luciano, Estrada, Wade Jr.); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Freeman).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.14 Beck 4⅓ 4 2 2 0 3 67 4.05 Wood 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.55 Jackson 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.97 Ty.Rogers 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.12 Doval, L, 6-6 ⅓ 1 1 0 0 0 3 3.02

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynn 6 5 2 2 3 6 99 4.50 Vesia ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.53 Brasier ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.74 Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 1.24 Phillips 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.11 S.Miller, W, 3-0 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 1.80

Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0, Brasier 1-0. IBB – off Phillips (Wade Jr.), off S.Miller (Pederson). HBP – Phillips (Conforto).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:52. A – 48,315 (56,000).