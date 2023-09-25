Major League Baseball box scores for games of Sept. 24, 2023

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Yastrzemski lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|a-Haniger ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Flores 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.243
|Estrada 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|1-Ramos pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|d-Bailey ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Slater rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Luciano ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.320
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Fitzgerald cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|5
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|2-Rosario pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Outman cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|b-Hernández ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|e-Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Taylor lf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|c-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|San Francisco
|000
|020
|000
|0
|2
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|000
|1
|3
|6
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-grounded out for Outman in the 7th. c-struck out for Rojas in the 8th. d-grounded out for Ramos in the 10th. e-grounded out for Hernández in the 10th.
1-ran for Conforto in the 9th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 10th.
E – Flores (8). LOB – San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Martinez 2 (27). HR – Wade Jr. (17), off Lynn; Outman (22), off Beck. RBIs – Wade Jr. 2 (45), Outman 2 (68), Taylor (54). CS – Estrada (6). S – Sabol.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Estrada 2, Haniger 3); Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Taylor). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Wade Jr., Freeman, Hernández, Wong. GIDP – Bailey, Martinez.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Luciano, Estrada, Wade Jr.); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Freeman).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.14
|Beck
|4⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|67
|4.05
|Wood
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.55
|Jackson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.97
|Ty.Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.12
|Doval, L, 6-6
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.02
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|6
|99
|4.50
|Vesia
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.53
|Brasier
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.74
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.24
|Phillips
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.11
|S.Miller, W, 3-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0, Brasier 1-0. IBB – off Phillips (Wade Jr.), off S.Miller (Pederson). HBP – Phillips (Conforto).
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:52. A – 48,315 (56,000).
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 1st
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Murphy c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Pillar rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|L.Williams 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|2
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Alu lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Millas c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Young cf
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|30
|3
|10
|3
|2
|8
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|001
|2
|6
|0
|Washington
|020
|001
|00x
|3
|10
|0
LOB – Atlanta 4, Washington 7. 2B – Lopez (3), Alu (2), Meneses (35), Millas (2), Young (7). HR – Murphy (21), off Finnegan. RBIs – Pillar (28), Murphy (68), Young 2 (9), Abrams (63). CS – Smith (1), Pillar (1). SF – Pillar, Abrams.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (Acuña Jr.); Washington 6 (Thomas 4, Abrams, Alu). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 2; Washington 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Abrams, Millas. LIDP – Harris II, García. GIDP – Millas.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Olson; Olson, Lopez); Washington 1 (Abrams, Smith, Abrams).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winans, L, 1-2
|5
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|89
|4.33
|Wright
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|7.22
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rutledge, W, 1-1
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|86
|6.00
|Garcia, H, 5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.82
|Harvey, H, 19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.79
|Finnegan, S, 27-35
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|3.74
HBP – Winans (Young).
Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:23. A – 31,989 (41,376).
Atlanta 8, Washington 5, 2nd
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Harris II cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Riley 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Olson 1b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Arcia ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.272
|Pillar rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Wall lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.375
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|6
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Thomas rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.251
|Meneses dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|García 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Smith 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Alu lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|a-Call ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Young cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|40
|5
|12
|5
|2
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|402
|200
|8
|10
|1
|Washington
|003
|001
|001
|5
|12
|1
a-struck out for Alu in the 8th.
E – Arcia (12), Abrams (22). LOB – Atlanta 8, Washington 10. 2B – Olson (27), Arcia (25), Riley (29), Abrams (27), Ruiz (22). HR – Pillar (8), off Adon; Wall (1), off Ferrer; García (9), off Strider; Thomas (27), off Iglesias. RBIs – Olson (133), Arcia 3 (64), Pillar 2 (30), Wall 2 (2), Ruiz 2 (62), García 2 (49), Thomas (85). SB – Wall (3), Thomas (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Albies, d'Arnaud); Washington 5 (Smith 2, Young 2, Meneses). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 13; Washington 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – d'Arnaud, Harris II, Ozuna. LIDP – Arcia.
DP – Washington 1 (Smith).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 19-5
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|95
|3.81
|Chavez, H, 14
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.42
|Jiménez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.13
|Minter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.73
|Iglesias
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.91
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Adon, L, 2-4
|4⅔
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|88
|6.42
|Weems
|⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|3.27
|Ferrer
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|25
|4.64
|Abbott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|6.81
|La Sorsa
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.94
|Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.55
Inherited runners-scored – Chavez 1-0, Weems 2-0, Ferrer 1-1, Abbott 2-2, Ward 1-0. HBP – Ward (d'Arnaud). WP – Adon.
Umpires – Home, Jacob Metz; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:57. A – 34,501 (41,376).
Detroit 2, Oakland 0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Ibáñez lf-2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.232
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Nevin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|a-McKinstry ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Short 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Meadows cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|35
|2
|11
|2
|3
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Gelof 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Rooker rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|A.Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|b-Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Allen ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|C.Pérez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|c-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Smith ss-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|d-Soderstrom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Butler cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Totals
|31
|0
|7
|0
|4
|8
|Detroit
|002
|000
|000
|2
|11
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|1
a-singled for Nevin in the 6th. b-struck out for A.Díaz in the 8th. c-struck out for C.Pérez in the 9th. d-grounded out for Smith in the 9th.
E – Rooker (4). LOB – Detroit 11, Oakland 8. 2B – Torkelson (33), Meadows (4), Vierling (19), Ruiz (24), Langeliers 2 (19). RBIs – Torkelson 2 (88). SB – Ruiz 2 (65), Gelof (14). CS – Ruiz (12). S – Ibáñez.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 7 (Cabrera 3, Meadows 2, Nevin 2); Oakland 4 (Butler, Soderstrom, Ruiz 2). RISP – Detroit 2 for 9; Oakland 0 for 11.
Runners moved up – Noda. GIDP – Báez, Smith, A.Díaz.
DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Short, Torkelson; Báez, Short, Torkelson); Oakland 1 (Gelof, Noda).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 12-9
|7
|5
|0
|0
|4
|5
|100
|3.40
|Foley, H, 28
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.69
|Lange, S, 25-31
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.84
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, L, 5-13
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|97
|4.49
|Martínez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|4.92
|Muller
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.26
|Neal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|7.03
Inherited runners-scored – Lange 1-0, Muller 1-0. HBP – Martínez (Torkelson). WP – Rodriguez, Muller.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Walsh.
T – 2:34. A – 13,102 (46,847).
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McNeil cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Mauricio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.260
|Alonso dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Vientos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Alvarez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Narváez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Locastro lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|1
|13
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Harper 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.253
|Castellanos rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.276
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|3
|10
|New York
|000
|002
|000
|2
|3
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|410
|00x
|5
|6
|0
a-struck out for Locastro in the 8th.
LOB – New York 1, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Turner (33). HR – Mauricio (2), off Sánchez; Castellanos (29), off Butto. RBIs – Mauricio 2 (9), Realmuto 2 (63), Castellanos 2 (106), Harper (70). SB – Realmuto (16), Stott (30), Castellanos (11). CS – Lindor (3).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Philadelphia 3 (Cave, Stott, Marsh). RISP – New York 1 for 1; Philadelphia 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – McNeil, Bohm. GIDP – Turner.
DP – New York 1 (Baty, Mauricio, Vientos).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Butto, L, 1-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|86
|3.75
|Hartwig
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|5.13
|Kay
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.50
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, W, 3-5
|7
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|96
|3.48
|Kerkering, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Lorenzen, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.89
Inherited runners-scored – Kay 1-0. HBP – Kay (Schwarber).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:24. A – 41,139 (42,901).
San Diego 12, St. Louis 2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Siani cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Edman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Fermín 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Goldschmidt dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|a-Yepez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Walker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Palacios lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Baker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.217
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Winn ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Kim ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.273
|Grisham cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|b-Profar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Campusano c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Sullivan c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Batten 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Rosario 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Azocar cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Totals
|42
|12
|18
|11
|2
|5
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|200
|2
|6
|2
|San Diego
|321
|213
|00x
|12
|18
|0
a-struck out for Goldschmidt in the 6th. b-flied out for Tatis Jr. in the 7th.
E – Walker (5), Lopez (1). LOB – St. Louis 6, San Diego 8. 2B – Palacios 2 (4), Bogaerts (31), Campusano (7), Kim (22), Soto (31), Rosario (1). 3B – Rosario (1), Bogaerts (2). HR – Baker (2), off Wacha; Soto (33), off Rom; Azocar (2), off Lawrence. RBIs – Baker 2 (7), Soto 4 (105), Bogaerts (55), Batten (11), Tatis Jr. (78), Azocar (9), Cooper (14), Rosario 2 (6).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Lopez 3, Walker 2); San Diego 3 (Bogaerts 2, Soto). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 9; San Diego 8 for 17.
Runners moved up – Goldschmidt, Herrera. GIDP – Palacios, Azocar.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Baker); San Diego 1 (Batten, Kim, Cooper).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rom, L, 1-4
|3⅓
|11
|8
|6
|1
|4
|80
|7.98
|Lawrence
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|5.62
|Suárez
|3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|1
|55
|7.50
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 13-4
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|104
|3.39
|Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|8.88
|Espada
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 2:38. A – 42,505 (40,222).
Texas 9, Seattle 8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Raleigh c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.264
|Kelenic lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.254
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.233
|1-Caballero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Haggerty ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|c-Canzone ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|b-Moore ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|8
|4
|10
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Garver dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Taveras cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.273
|Carter lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.318
|Totals
|32
|9
|8
|9
|3
|9
|Seattle
|011
|003
|300
|8
|13
|0
|Texas
|102
|402
|00x
|9
|8
|0
a-tripled for Ford in the 6th. b-popped out for Rojas in the 7th. c-popped out for Haggerty in the 7th.
1-ran for Suárez in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 8, Texas 3. 2B – France (32), Rodríguez (37), Suárez (27). 3B – Haggerty (1). HR – T.Hernández (26), off Eovaldi; Crawford (17), off Eovaldi; Semien (26), off Woo; Seager (33), off Woo; García (36), off Woo; Taveras (13), off Woo; Semien (27), off Speier; Carter (4), off Bazardo. RBIs – T.Hernández 2 (92), Crawford (58), Kelenic 2 (49), Suárez 2 (92), Haggerty (5), Semien 2 (97), Seager 2 (96), García (103), Taveras 2 (65), Carter 2 (10). SB – Kelenic (13). SF – Suárez.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (France, Crawford, Raleigh 2, Canzone 2); Texas 1 (García). RISP – Seattle 4 for 11; Texas 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Rojas, Lowe, Jung.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo, L, 4-5
|3⅓
|5
|6
|6
|2
|6
|81
|4.39
|Speier
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.06
|Bazardo
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|3.18
|Muñoz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.70
|Topa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.31
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 12-4
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|6
|86
|3.26
|Pérez, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|40
|4.57
|Stratton
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.54
|J.Hernández, H, 9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|6.04
|Burke, H, 12
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4.27
|Leclerc, S, 4-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.85
Stratton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 3-3, Stratton 2-2, J.Hernández 2-0, Burke 2-0. HBP – Muñoz (Seager).
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:02. A – 35,412 (40,000).
Minnesota 9, L.A. Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk lf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Neto ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.227
|Drury 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.258
|O'Hoppe c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Moustakas dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Adell rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Stefanic 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.186
|a-Escobar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|1
|16
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Polanco 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Kepler rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Stevenson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Wallner dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Farmer ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Jeffers c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Larnach lf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.212
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|9
|4
|4
|Los Angeles
|002
|010
|000
|3
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|011
|002
|50x
|9
|10
|0
a-singled for Phillips in the 9th.
LOB – Los Angeles 9, Minnesota 6. 2B – Adell (3), Drury (28), Grichuk (11), Neto (16), Wallner (9). 3B – Jeffers (2). HR – Polanco (14), off Fulmer; Kepler (23), off Marte; Jeffers (12), off Marte. RBIs – Drury 2 (77), Neto (33), Larnach 2 (34), Polanco (48), Jeffers 3 (39), Kepler 2 (62), Farmer (42). CS – Neto (1). S – Fletcher.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Drury 2, Grichuk, Adell, Stefanic, O'Hoppe); Minnesota 3 (Kirilloff, Farmer, Taylor). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Minnesota 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Polanco, Larnach.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wantz
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|41
|3.96
|Fulmer, L, 0-1
|4
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|70
|6.75
|Marte
|1
|4
|5
|5
|2
|0
|26
|9.72
|Barría
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.60
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 11-10
|6
|7
|3
|3
|0
|10
|91
|4.31
|Paddack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Varland, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.75
|Floro
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|5.29
|Funderburk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|1.00
Paddack pitched to 0 batters in the 7th
HBP – Fulmer (Wallner), Funderburk (Neto). WP – Fulmer.
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 2:30. A – 24,232 (38,544).
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moreno c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Carroll rf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Pham dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Rivera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|1-McCarthy pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Lawlar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.130
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Perdomo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|3
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|.243
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.268
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Wells c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|a-Bauers ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Cabrera rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Florial cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|6
|12
|Arizona
|200
|000
|311
|7
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|1
|6
|2
a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 7th.
1-ran for Longoria in the 7th.
E – Florial (1), Kiner-Falefa (6). LOB – Arizona 4, New York 11. 2B – Carroll (28), Moreno (18), Judge (15), Bauers (15), Cabrera (11). 3B – Florial (1). RBIs – Pham (29), Walker 2 (97), Longoria 2 (28), Perdomo (45), Moreno (47), Judge (71). CS – Lawlar (1). SF – Pham, Walker, Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Moreno 2, Carroll, McCarthy); New York 7 (Volpe 2, Torres 2, Judge, Wells 2). RISP – Arizona 2 for 8; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Walker.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 17-8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|91
|3.49
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Ginkel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|2.12
|Frías
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|34
|4.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 3-7
|6⅓
|5
|5
|3
|1
|4
|93
|5.74
|Vásquez
|2⅓
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|65
|2.88
|McAllister
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored – Vásquez 1-1, McAllister 1-0. WP – Vásquez.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 3:02. A – 39,018 (47,309).
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2
BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-ChW-Bos
Sep 24, 2023 2:25 PM - words
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.255
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Robert Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Thompson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Sheets rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.203
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Remillard 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Lee c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.071
|Totals
|21
|3
|4
|3
|3
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Turner 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Yoshida dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Duvall rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Abreu lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.362
|Reyes ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Valdez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Wong c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|21
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|021
|3
|4
|1
|Boston
|010
|001
|2
|5
|0
E – Lee (4). LOB – Chicago 4, Boston 4. 2B – Benintendi (34), Andrus (19), Jiménez (22), Yoshida (31), Valdez (7). HR – Abreu (2), off Clevinger; Duvall (21), off Clevinger. RBIs – Andrus 2 (44), Sheets (43), Abreu (11), Duvall (58). SB – Robert Jr. (20), Sheets (1). SF – Sheets. S – Wong.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Benintendi, Vaughn, Jiménez); Boston 3 (Reyes, Devers 2). RISP – Chicago 2 for 8; Boston 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Thompson. GIDP – Devers.
DP – Chicago 1 (Remillard, Andrus, Vaughn).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, W, 9-8
|6
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|87
|3.40
|Boston
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 6-8
|5⅓
|4
|3
|3
|3
|7
|93
|4.23
|Murphy
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.66
Inherited runners-scored – Murphy 2-1. HBP – Clevinger 2 (Wong,Duvall).
Umpires – Home, David Arrieta; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 1:43. A – 33,399 (37,755).
Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Jones lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.286
|Díaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|2-Bouchard pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Goodman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|b-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Trejo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|c-McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Wynns c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Doyle cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|3
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Suzuki rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.207
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Canario cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|4
|5
|7
|Colorado
|002
|001
|000
|3
|5
|0
|Chicago
|010
|003
|00x
|4
|7
|0
a-doubled for Canario in the 6th. b-flied out for Goodman in the 9th. c-struck out for Trejo in the 9th.
1-ran for Tauchman in the 6th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.
LOB – Colorado 4, Chicago 9. 2B – Wynns (5), Gomes (20), Suzuki (30), Tauchman (17). HR – Rodgers (2), off Wicks; Jones (18), off Wicks; Wisdom (22), off Blach. RBIs – Rodgers 2 (17), Jones (55), Gomes 2 (55), Wisdom 2 (45). CS – Doyle (5). SF – Gomes. S – Doyle.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (McMahon); Chicago 4 (Swanson, Hoerner, Morel, Gomes). RISP – Colorado 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Suzuki. LIDP – Happ.
DP – Colorado 1 (Montero).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach, L, 3-3
|5⅓
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|89
|5.42
|Hollowell
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.34
|Bard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|4.47
|Suter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.51
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wicks, W, 4-1
|6
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|88
|3.00
|Palencia, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.50
|Cuas, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.27
|Merryweather, S, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|3.38
HBP – Blach 2 (Gomes,Hoerner).
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 2:31. A – 37,060 (41,363).
Kansas City 6, Houston 5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Olivares lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Blanco lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.252
|Velázquez rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|Isbel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Loftin 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.354
|Pratto 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.249
|Waters cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Porter c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|5
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Alvarez lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Tucker rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|McCormick dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Diaz c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|2
|7
|Kansas City
|033
|000
|000
|6
|6
|1
|Houston
|112
|010
|000
|5
|8
|0
E – Porter (1). LOB – Kansas City 4, Houston 7. 2B – J.Abreu (21), McCormick (17). HR – Velázquez 2 (14), off Brown; Duffy (2), off Brown; Perez (22), off Brown; Alvarez (29), off Marsh. RBIs – Velázquez 2 (27), Duffy 2 (15), Perez 2 (74), J.Abreu (84), Altuve (49), McCormick (70), Diaz (60), Alvarez (95). SB – Waters (16). S – Peña.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Olivares); Houston 5 (McCormick 2, Dubón 2, Bregman). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 1; Houston 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Altuve, Diaz. GIDP – Olivares.
DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cruz
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|4.66
|Marsh, W, 3-8
|5⅓
|3
|4
|3
|2
|6
|77
|5.66
|Davidson, H, 2
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.40
|Hernández, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.98
|McArthur, S, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.31
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, L, 11-13
|3
|6
|6
|6
|1
|4
|65
|5.12
|Urquidy
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|5.84
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.57
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.81
|Pressly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|3.71
HBP – Marsh (Alvarez).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:37. A – 41,438 (41,000).
Miami 6, Milwaukee 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Canha lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Frelick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Monasterio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.233
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|2
|12
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Soler dh
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Gurriel 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Burger 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Hampson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Berti ss-3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Edwards 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|38
|6
|17
|6
|2
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000
|1
|8
|0
|Miami
|013
|020
|00x
|6
|17
|0
a-struck out for Turang in the 9th.
LOB – Milwaukee 9, Miami 10. 2B – Contreras (37), Chisholm Jr. 2 (10). HR – Berti (5), off Peralta; Bell (11), off Peralta; Berti (6), off Teheran. RBIs – Taylor (31), Berti 3 (32), Bell (21), De La Cruz 2 (76). SB – Edwards 2 (3), Turang (26).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Donaldson 2, Santana, Frelick); Miami 4 (Soler, Chisholm Jr., De La Cruz 2). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 7; Miami 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – Adames, Chisholm Jr.. GIDP – Yelich, Soler, Chisholm Jr., De La Cruz.
DP – Milwaukee 3 (Adames, Turang, Santana; Donaldson, Turang, Santana; Contreras, Santana); Miami 1 (Berti, Bell).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, L, 12-10
|3
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|70
|3.86
|Teheran
|3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|63
|4.66
|Bukauskas
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, W, 7-7
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|84
|4.22
|Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.89
|Nardi
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.62
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.38
Inherited runners-scored – Moore 2-0. HBP – Cabrera (Canha).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:46. A – 17,538 (37,446).
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.276
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.258
|McKenna rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|O'Hearn 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Kjerstad dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|a-Hicks ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.240
|Westburg 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|8
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Calhoun 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Fry c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Tena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|b-Freeman ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|6
|Baltimore
|030
|110
|000
|5
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|0
a-singled for Kjerstad in the 5th. b-struck out for Tena in the 8th.
LOB – Baltimore 9, Cleveland 4. 2B – Westburg (16), Mateo (14), Rutschman 2 (31), Ramírez (36), Fry (6). RBIs – Westburg (22), Mateo (33), Santander (92), Rutschman (76), Mullins (74), Calhoun (23). SB – Hicks (6). CS – Giménez (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (O'Hearn 3, Mateo, Westburg, Santander); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 13; Cleveland 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Mateo, Henderson, J.Naylor, Calhoun. GIDP – J.Naylor.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Westburg, Mateo, O'Hearn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 15-9
|7
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|95
|4.86
|Coulombe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.76
|Hall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.78
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|1
|3
|3
|6
|0
|52
|6.17
|Morgan
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|36
|3.86
|Hentges
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|3.68
|Karinchak
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.11
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.61
|De Los Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.39
|Stephan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.92
Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0, Morgan 3-0, Hentges 1-0. HBP – Gibson (Fry).
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:45. A – 20,287 (34,788).
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Andujar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Triolo 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.297
|Suwinski cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.220
|Peguero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|b-Palacios ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Williams ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Delay c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Friedl cf
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.280
|Steer lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Fraley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Encarnacion-Strand 3b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|1-Fairchild pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Benson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Senzel ph-rf-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|5
|8
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|000
|2
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|11x
|4
|6
|0
a-flied out for Benson in the 7th. b-walked for Peguero in the 8th.
1-ran for Votto in the 8th.
E – Peguero (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Triolo (6), Davis 2 (10), India (21). HR – Suwinski (26), off Williamson; Friedl (17), off Priester; Encarnacion-Strand (11), off Jackson. RBIs – Suwinski (70), Delay (18), Friedl 3 (63), Encarnacion-Strand (32).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Davis 3, Hayes 2); Cincinnati 3 (Steer, Fraley, Stephenson). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Steer. GIDP – Peguero, Steer.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Triolo, Joe); Cincinnati 1 (India, Votto).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Priester
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|4
|92
|7.86
|Hernandez, L, 1-2
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.69
|Jackson
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|25
|4.76
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williamson
|4⅓
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|74
|4.54
|Farmer
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|4.07
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.83
|Sims, W, 7-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.22
|Díaz, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|2.98
|Gibaut, S, 3-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.28
Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0, Farmer 1-0, Moll 2-0. HBP – Priester (Votto). WP – Williamson.
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 2:36. A – 31,191 (43,891).
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.258
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Biggio 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Kirk c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|9
|3
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Basabe 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|H.Ramírez lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Mead 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Paredes 2b-1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.251
|Caminero dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.203
|Totals
|38
|5
|13
|5
|3
|12
|Toronto
|050
|001
|012
|9
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|100
|200
|5
|13
|0
LOB – Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 9. 2B – Varsho (23), Lowe (30). 3B – Varsho (3). HR – Springer (21), off Bradley; Guerrero Jr. (25), off Bradley; Bichette (20), off E.Ramírez; Guerrero Jr. (26), off E.Ramírez; Paredes (30), off García. RBIs – Merrifield 2 (67), Springer 3 (71), Guerrero Jr. 2 (94), Varsho (56), Bichette (71), Paredes 3 (95), Caminero (1), Walls (33). SB – Chapman (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Kiermaier, Merrifield); Tampa Bay 3 (Caminero, Basabe, Margot). RISP – Toronto 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 11.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|4
|9
|3
|3
|0
|7
|73
|3.82
|Richards, W, 2-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|4.57
|García, H, 19
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|4.24
|Swanson, H, 29
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.11
|Hicks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.05
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradley, L, 5-8
|7
|7
|6
|6
|2
|4
|92
|5.52
|Poche
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|2.15
|E.Ramírez
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|5.93
IBB – off Poche (Merrifield).
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:54. A – 22,472 (25,025).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: