Major League Baseball box scores for games of Sept. 24, 2023

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b411210.262
Yastrzemski lf200011.243
a-Haniger ph-lf200001.207
Flores 3b202000.285
Davis 3b300001.246
Pederson dh300021.243
Estrada 2b502000.275
Conforto rf200010.243
1-Ramos pr-rf000000.204
d-Bailey ph100000.241
Slater rf000000.258
Luciano ss401003.320
Sabol c300002.239
Fitzgerald cf412000.333
Totals3528259
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b401001.309
Freeman 1b400000.332
Smith c300011.261
Muncy 3b401001.214
Martinez dh412001.273
2-Rosario pr010000.243
Outman cf211201.244
b-Hernández ph-cf100000.250
e-Wong ph100000.200
Taylor lf-ss401101.237
Heyward rf300001.268
Rojas ss200001.235
c-Peralta ph-lf100001.258
Totals3336319
San Francisco0000200000281
Los Angeles0200000001360

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-grounded out for Outman in the 7th. c-struck out for Rojas in the 8th. d-grounded out for Ramos in the 10th. e-grounded out for Hernández in the 10th.

1-ran for Conforto in the 9th. 2-ran for Martinez in the 10th.

E – Flores (8). LOB – San Francisco 11, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Martinez 2 (27). HR – Wade Jr. (17), off Lynn; Outman (22), off Beck. RBIs – Wade Jr. 2 (45), Outman 2 (68), Taylor (54). CS – Estrada (6). S – Sabol.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Estrada 2, Haniger 3); Los Angeles 2 (Smith, Taylor). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 7; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Wade Jr., Freeman, Hernández, Wong. GIDP – Bailey, Martinez.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Luciano, Estrada, Wade Jr.); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Freeman).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker100002113.14
Beck4⅓42203674.05
Wood110001194.55
Jackson1⅔00002232.97
Ty.Rogers100011133.12
Doval, L, 6-61100033.02
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn652236994.50
Vesia10001144.53
Brasier0000030.74
Graterol10000071.24
Phillips110011152.11
S.Miller, W, 3-0110011151.80

Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0, Brasier 1-0. IBB – off Phillips (Wade Jr.), off S.Miller (Pederson). HBP – Phillips (Conforto).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:52. A – 48,315 (56,000).

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 1st
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh401001.336
Harris II cf400001.292
Albies 2b300010.274
Olson 1b301010.278
Murphy c421102.258
Rosario lf401000.259
Pillar rf201100.227
Lopez ss301001.293
L.Williams 3b300001.000
Totals3026226
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss300101.245
Thomas rf400002.269
Smith 1b301010.257
Meneses dh402001.280
García 2b411001.261
Alu lf422000.234
Kieboom 3b301012.216
Millas c301001.308
Young cf202200.259
Totals30310328
Atlanta010000001260
Washington02000100x3100

LOB – Atlanta 4, Washington 7. 2B – Lopez (3), Alu (2), Meneses (35), Millas (2), Young (7). HR – Murphy (21), off Finnegan. RBIs – Pillar (28), Murphy (68), Young 2 (9), Abrams (63). CS – Smith (1), Pillar (1). SF – Pillar, Abrams.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (Acuña Jr.); Washington 6 (Thomas 4, Abrams, Alu). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 2; Washington 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Abrams, Millas. LIDP – Harris II, García. GIDP – Millas.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Olson; Olson, Lopez); Washington 1 (Abrams, Smith, Abrams).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winans, L, 1-2572226894.33
Wright331102317.22
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rutledge, W, 1-1531124866.00
Garcia, H, 5220002283.82
Harvey, H, 19100000122.79
Finnegan, S, 27-3511110083.74

HBP – Winans (Young).

Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:23. A – 31,989 (41,376).

Atlanta 8, Washington 5, 2nd
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Harris II cf500001.289
Albies 2b501001.273
Riley 3b321021.282
Olson 1b523101.281
Ozuna dh401011.268
d'Arnaud c400002.227
Arcia ss422310.272
Pillar rf411201.227
Wall lf211220.375
Totals36810868
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss512000.247
Thomas rf522101.270
Ruiz c513200.251
Meneses dh501001.279
García 2b513200.265
Smith 1b500001.254
Vargas 3b301010.251
Alu lf200011.231
a-Call ph-lf100001.199
Young cf400001.247
Totals40512526
Atlanta0004022008101
Washington0030010015121

a-struck out for Alu in the 8th.

E – Arcia (12), Abrams (22). LOB – Atlanta 8, Washington 10. 2B – Olson (27), Arcia (25), Riley (29), Abrams (27), Ruiz (22). HR – Pillar (8), off Adon; Wall (1), off Ferrer; García (9), off Strider; Thomas (27), off Iglesias. RBIs – Olson (133), Arcia 3 (64), Pillar 2 (30), Wall 2 (2), Ruiz 2 (62), García 2 (49), Thomas (85). SB – Wall (3), Thomas (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Arcia, Albies, d'Arnaud); Washington 5 (Smith 2, Young 2, Meneses). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 13; Washington 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – d'Arnaud, Harris II, Ozuna. LIDP – Arcia.

DP – Washington 1 (Smith).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 19-55⅔74414953.81
Chavez, H, 1400010101.42
Jiménez110001163.13
Minter110001173.73
Iglesias131100162.91
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Adon, L, 2-44⅔54445886.42
Weems01111153.27
Ferrer23311254.64
Abbott110001156.81
La Sorsa120000134.94
Ward10000056.55

Inherited runners-scored – Chavez 1-0, Weems 2-0, Ferrer 1-1, Abbott 2-2, Ward 1-0. HBP – Ward (d'Arnaud). WP – Adon.

Umpires – Home, Jacob Metz; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:57. A – 34,501 (41,376).

Detroit 2, Oakland 0
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling rf411010.259
Ibáñez lf-2b302011.257
Torkelson 1b402201.232
Cabrera dh400012.252
Rogers c401002.219
Nevin 3b200001.193
a-McKinstry ph-lf201000.230
Báez ss401001.220
Short 2b-3b401002.205
Meadows cf412001.212
Totals352112311
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz lf402001.256
Gelof 2b300011.273
Rooker rf402001.243
A.Díaz 3b300000.227
b-Brown ph100001.221
Allen ss000000.208
Langeliers dh402001.204
Noda 1b300011.232
C.Pérez c201010.230
c-Kemp ph100001.209
Smith ss-3b300001.185
d-Soderstrom ph100000.168
Butler cf200010.212
Totals3107048
Detroit0020000002110
Oakland000000000071

a-singled for Nevin in the 6th. b-struck out for A.Díaz in the 8th. c-struck out for C.Pérez in the 9th. d-grounded out for Smith in the 9th.

E – Rooker (4). LOB – Detroit 11, Oakland 8. 2B – Torkelson (33), Meadows (4), Vierling (19), Ruiz (24), Langeliers 2 (19). RBIs – Torkelson 2 (88). SB – Ruiz 2 (65), Gelof (14). CS – Ruiz (12). S – Ibáñez.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 7 (Cabrera 3, Meadows 2, Nevin 2); Oakland 4 (Butler, Soderstrom, Ruiz 2). RISP – Detroit 2 for 9; Oakland 0 for 11.

Runners moved up – Noda. GIDP – Báez, Smith, A.Díaz.

DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Short, Torkelson; Báez, Short, Torkelson); Oakland 1 (Gelof, Noda).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 12-97500451003.40
Foley, H, 281000172.69
Lange, S, 25-311⅓10002163.84
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, L, 5-13562227974.49
Martínez220012364.92
Muller12000097.26
Neal110002167.03

Inherited runners-scored – Lange 1-0, Muller 1-0. HBP – Martínez (Torkelson). WP – Rodriguez, Muller.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Walsh.

T – 2:34. A – 13,102 (46,847).

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McNeil cf-lf400000.270
Mauricio 2b411203.260
Alonso dh400003.217
Lindor ss200010.250
Vientos 1b300002.219
Stewart rf301001.264
Alvarez c200001.211
Narváez c100000.197
Baty 3b300002.215
Locastro lf211000.227
a-Ortega ph-cf100001.227
Totals29232113
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh200011.197
Turner ss411000.263
Harper 1b311111.292
Bohm 3b400000.279
Stott 2b411002.281
Realmuto c412201.253
Castellanos rf211211.276
Marsh cf300002.275
Cave lf300002.225
Totals29565310
New York000002000230
Philadelphia00041000x560

a-struck out for Locastro in the 8th.

LOB – New York 1, Philadelphia 4. 2B – Turner (33). HR – Mauricio (2), off Sánchez; Castellanos (29), off Butto. RBIs – Mauricio 2 (9), Realmuto 2 (63), Castellanos 2 (106), Harper (70). SB – Realmuto (16), Stott (30), Castellanos (11). CS – Lindor (3).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 0; Philadelphia 3 (Cave, Stott, Marsh). RISP – New York 1 for 1; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – McNeil, Bohm. GIDP – Turner.

DP – New York 1 (Baty, Mauricio, Vientos).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Butto, L, 1-3444425863.75
Hartwig1⅓21112325.13
Kay1⅔00002190.00
Gott10000184.50
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, W, 3-57322110963.48
Kerkering, H, 1100002120.00
Lorenzen, S, 1-1100001135.89

Inherited runners-scored – Kay 1-0. HBP – Kay (Schwarber).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:24. A – 41,139 (42,901).

San Diego 12, St. Louis 2
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf201000.263
Siani cf200000.000
Edman 2b200000.241
Fermín 2b201001.225
Goldschmidt dh200001.269
a-Yepez ph-dh200001.184
Walker rf301011.274
Palacios lf412001.264
Baker 1b311210.217
Herrera c400000.267
Lopez 3b400003.000
Winn ss200011.175
Totals3226239
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts dh522101.282
Kim ss522000.266
Soto lf523400.273
Grisham cf000000.198
Tatis Jr. rf422100.262
b-Profar ph-lf100000.286
Campusano c413000.319
Sullivan c100001.200
Cooper 1b411111.248
Batten 2b402111.272
Rosario 3b512200.250
Azocar cf-rf411101.238
Totals4212181125
St. Louis000000200262
San Diego32121300x12180

a-struck out for Goldschmidt in the 6th. b-flied out for Tatis Jr. in the 7th.

E – Walker (5), Lopez (1). LOB – St. Louis 6, San Diego 8. 2B – Palacios 2 (4), Bogaerts (31), Campusano (7), Kim (22), Soto (31), Rosario (1). 3B – Rosario (1), Bogaerts (2). HR – Baker (2), off Wacha; Soto (33), off Rom; Azocar (2), off Lawrence. RBIs – Baker 2 (7), Soto 4 (105), Bogaerts (55), Batten (11), Tatis Jr. (78), Azocar (9), Cooper (14), Rosario 2 (6).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Lopez 3, Walker 2); San Diego 3 (Bogaerts 2, Soto). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 9; San Diego 8 for 17.

Runners moved up – Goldschmidt, Herrera. GIDP – Palacios, Azocar.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Baker); San Diego 1 (Batten, Kim, Cooper).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rom, L, 1-43⅓118614807.98
Lawrence1⅔21100215.62
Suárez353311557.50
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 13-47622161043.39
Hill10000198.88
Espada100022250.00

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 2:38. A – 42,505 (40,222).

Texas 9, Seattle 8
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss512101.266
Rodríguez cf422012.284
Raleigh c421011.235
T.Hernández rf422212.264
Kelenic lf411211.254
Suárez 3b402202.233
1-Caballero pr000000.222
Ford dh200001.227
a-Haggerty ph-dh101100.244
c-Canzone ph-dh200000.219
France 1b402000.250
Rojas 2b200000.257
b-Moore ph-2b200000.204
Totals388138410
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b422201.277
Seager ss311200.333
Lowe 1b300010.268
Jung 3b400001.274
García rf411102.244
Heim c400001.261
Garver dh321011.273
Taveras cf322210.273
Carter lf411203.318
Totals3298939
Seattle0110033008130
Texas10240200x980

a-tripled for Ford in the 6th. b-popped out for Rojas in the 7th. c-popped out for Haggerty in the 7th.

1-ran for Suárez in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 8, Texas 3. 2B – France (32), Rodríguez (37), Suárez (27). 3B – Haggerty (1). HR – T.Hernández (26), off Eovaldi; Crawford (17), off Eovaldi; Semien (26), off Woo; Seager (33), off Woo; García (36), off Woo; Taveras (13), off Woo; Semien (27), off Speier; Carter (4), off Bazardo. RBIs – T.Hernández 2 (92), Crawford (58), Kelenic 2 (49), Suárez 2 (92), Haggerty (5), Semien 2 (97), Seager 2 (96), García (103), Taveras 2 (65), Carter 2 (10). SB – Kelenic (13). SF – Suárez.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (France, Crawford, Raleigh 2, Canzone 2); Texas 1 (García). RISP – Seattle 4 for 11; Texas 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Rojas, Lowe, Jung.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo, L, 4-53⅓56626814.39
Speier11101104.06
Bazardo212211253.18
Muñoz100000132.70
Topa110001162.31
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi, W, 12-4565526863.26
Pérez, H, 21⅔12221404.57
Stratton31100132.54
J.Hernández, H, 9120000186.04
Burke, H, 120000134.27
Leclerc, S, 4-9110002162.85

Stratton pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 3-3, Stratton 2-2, J.Hernández 2-0, Burke 2-0. HBP – Muñoz (Seager).

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:02. A – 35,412 (40,000).

Minnesota 9, L.A. Angels 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grichuk lf521001.218
Neto ss412102.227
Drury 1b501202.258
O'Hoppe c401002.221
Moustakas dh402002.248
Adell rf401002.229
Stefanic 3b301011.267
Fletcher 2b301001.230
Phillips cf300003.186
a-Escobar ph101000.219
Totals363113116
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 2b310021.261
Polanco 3b511100.260
Kepler rf512200.253
Stevenson lf000000.219
Kirilloff 1b411001.266
Wallner dh222010.247
Farmer ss411100.253
Jeffers c422301.270
Larnach lf-rf301210.212
Taylor cf400001.223
Totals34910944
Los Angeles0020100003110
Minnesota01100250x9100

a-singled for Phillips in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 9, Minnesota 6. 2B – Adell (3), Drury (28), Grichuk (11), Neto (16), Wallner (9). 3B – Jeffers (2). HR – Polanco (14), off Fulmer; Kepler (23), off Marte; Jeffers (12), off Marte. RBIs – Drury 2 (77), Neto (33), Larnach 2 (34), Polanco (48), Jeffers 3 (39), Kepler 2 (62), Farmer (42). CS – Neto (1). S – Fletcher.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Drury 2, Grichuk, Adell, Stefanic, O'Hoppe); Minnesota 3 (Kirilloff, Farmer, Taylor). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; Minnesota 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Polanco, Larnach.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wantz221111413.96
Fulmer, L, 0-1443312706.75
Marte145520269.72
Barría100001175.60
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 11-106733010914.31
Paddack0000000.00
Varland, H, 2110002154.75
Floro120002175.29
Funderburk110012271.00

Paddack pitched to 0 batters in the 7th

HBP – Fulmer (Wallner), Funderburk (Neto). WP – Fulmer.

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:30. A – 24,232 (38,544).

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moreno c512101.292
Carroll rf-lf522001.285
Pham dh312101.257
Walker 1b311200.261
Gurriel Jr. lf300000.260
Rivera 3b100001.262
Longoria 3b301201.223
1-McCarthy pr-rf110001.243
Lawlar ss300010.130
Thomas cf300010.235
Perdomo 2b210110.252
Totals3278736
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b201031.243
Judge dh301122.268
Torres 2b501001.270
Wells c300010.160
Volpe ss400002.208
Kiner-Falefa lf200002.242
a-Bauers ph-rf211001.198
Cabrera rf-lf401001.221
Peraza 3b400001.199
Florial cf401001.231
Totals33161612
Arizona200000311780
New York000000001162

a-struck out for Kiner-Falefa in the 7th.

1-ran for Longoria in the 7th.

E – Florial (1), Kiner-Falefa (6). LOB – Arizona 4, New York 11. 2B – Carroll (28), Moreno (18), Judge (15), Bauers (15), Cabrera (11). 3B – Florial (1). RBIs – Pham (29), Walker 2 (97), Longoria 2 (28), Perdomo (45), Moreno (47), Judge (71). CS – Lawlar (1). SF – Pham, Walker, Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Moreno 2, Carroll, McCarthy); New York 7 (Volpe 2, Torres 2, Judge, Wells 2). RISP – Arizona 2 for 8; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Walker.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 17-8630028913.49
Thompson100001110.00
Ginkel110022282.12
Frías121121344.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, L, 3-76⅓55314935.74
Vásquez2⅓32222652.88
McAllister0000027.36

Inherited runners-scored – Vásquez 1-1, McAllister 1-0. WP – Vásquez.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:02. A – 39,018 (47,309).

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-ChW-Bos

Sep 24, 2023 2:25 PM - words

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss301202.255
Benintendi lf301000.263
Robert Jr. cf000010.264
Thompson cf200001.197
Jiménez dh311000.274
Vaughn 1b301001.260
Sheets rf110110.203
Sosa 3b300001.187
Remillard 2b200002.239
Lee c110010.071
Totals2134337
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela cf301000.294
Devers 3b300000.274
Turner 1b300000.276
Yoshida dh301000.288
Duvall rf211100.249
Abreu lf311100.362
Reyes ss200000.289
Valdez 2b201000.258
Wong c000000.240
Totals2125200
Chicago000021341
Boston010001250

E – Lee (4). LOB – Chicago 4, Boston 4. 2B – Benintendi (34), Andrus (19), Jiménez (22), Yoshida (31), Valdez (7). HR – Abreu (2), off Clevinger; Duvall (21), off Clevinger. RBIs – Andrus 2 (44), Sheets (43), Abreu (11), Duvall (58). SB – Robert Jr. (20), Sheets (1). SF – Sheets. S – Wong.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Benintendi, Vaughn, Jiménez); Boston 3 (Reyes, Devers 2). RISP – Chicago 2 for 8; Boston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Thompson. GIDP – Devers.

DP – Chicago 1 (Remillard, Andrus, Vaughn).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, W, 9-8652200873.40
BostonHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 6-85⅓43337934.23
Murphy0000074.66

Inherited runners-scored – Murphy 2-1. HBP – Clevinger 2 (Wong,Duvall).

Umpires – Home, David Arrieta; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 1:43. A – 33,399 (37,755).

Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tovar ss400002.259
Rodgers 2b411200.243
Jones lf211120.286
Díaz dh300010.269
2-Bouchard pr000000.158
Montero 1b401000.238
Goodman rf300002.212
b-Blackmon ph100000.276
Trejo 3b300001.213
c-McMahon ph100001.245
Wynns c311000.229
Doyle cf201000.198
Totals3035336
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel dh400011.239
Hoerner 2b300001.285
Happ lf401002.247
Bellinger 1b300011.305
Suzuki rf322010.283
Swanson ss311011.250
Gomes c201200.269
Wisdom 3b211210.207
Mastrobuoni 3b100000.246
Canario cf200001.250
a-Tauchman ph101000.256
1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf100000.000
Totals2947457
Colorado002001000350
Chicago01000300x470

a-doubled for Canario in the 6th. b-flied out for Goodman in the 9th. c-struck out for Trejo in the 9th.

1-ran for Tauchman in the 6th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

LOB – Colorado 4, Chicago 9. 2B – Wynns (5), Gomes (20), Suzuki (30), Tauchman (17). HR – Rodgers (2), off Wicks; Jones (18), off Wicks; Wisdom (22), off Blach. RBIs – Rodgers 2 (17), Jones (55), Gomes 2 (55), Wisdom 2 (45). CS – Doyle (5). SF – Gomes. S – Doyle.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (McMahon); Chicago 4 (Swanson, Hoerner, Morel, Gomes). RISP – Colorado 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Suzuki. LIDP – Happ.

DP – Colorado 1 (Montero).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blach, L, 3-35⅓64435895.42
Hollowell10001155.34
Bard100021204.47
Suter10000093.51
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wicks, W, 4-1643313883.00
Palencia, H, 2100001134.50
Cuas, H, 5110001103.27
Merryweather, S, 2-3100021183.38

HBP – Blach 2 (Gomes,Hoerner).

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:31. A – 37,060 (41,363).

Kansas City 6, Houston 5
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Olivares lf500000.262
Blanco lf000000.226
Witt Jr. ss310012.275
Perez dh411203.252
Velázquez rf322210.239
Isbel cf000000.234
Loftin 1b411000.354
Pratto 1b000000.229
Massey 2b400002.225
Duffy 3b411201.249
Waters cf-rf300011.234
Porter c201020.250
Totals3266659
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b512100.311
Bregman 3b500001.261
Alvarez lf422101.295
Tucker rf210010.281
J.Abreu 1b301111.234
McCormick dh401101.281
Diaz c411101.285
Dubón cf401000.280
Peña ss300002.261
Totals3458527
Kansas City033000000661
Houston112010000580

E – Porter (1). LOB – Kansas City 4, Houston 7. 2B – J.Abreu (21), McCormick (17). HR – Velázquez 2 (14), off Brown; Duffy (2), off Brown; Perez (22), off Brown; Alvarez (29), off Marsh. RBIs – Velázquez 2 (27), Duffy 2 (15), Perez 2 (74), J.Abreu (84), Altuve (49), McCormick (70), Diaz (60), Alvarez (95). SB – Waters (16). S – Peña.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Olivares); Houston 5 (McCormick 2, Dubón 2, Bregman). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 1; Houston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Altuve, Diaz. GIDP – Olivares.

DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cruz131100244.66
Marsh, W, 3-85⅓34326775.66
Davidson, H, 20000075.40
Hernández, H, 16110000104.98
McArthur, S, 3-3110001125.31
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brown, L, 11-13366614655.12
Urquidy300012445.84
Graveman100011152.57
Neris10000171.81
Pressly100021233.71

HBP – Marsh (Alvarez).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:37. A – 41,438 (41,000).

Miami 6, Milwaukee 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh501003.276
Contreras c402001.288
Santana 1b402001.241
Canha lf200011.296
Frelick cf400000.263
Adames ss301010.213
Donaldson 3b400002.205
Turang 2b311000.221
a-Monasterio ph100001.263
Taylor rf401103.233
Totals34181212
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Soler dh503000.249
Bell 1b413111.276
Gurriel 1b000000.253
Burger 3b312001.313
Hampson ss201000.284
Chisholm Jr. cf522001.248
De La Cruz lf401200.258
Sánchez rf400002.253
Berti ss-3b422301.286
Stallings c300011.192
Edwards 2b403000.303
Totals38617627
Milwaukee000010000180
Miami01302000x6170

a-struck out for Turang in the 9th.

LOB – Milwaukee 9, Miami 10. 2B – Contreras (37), Chisholm Jr. 2 (10). HR – Berti (5), off Peralta; Bell (11), off Peralta; Berti (6), off Teheran. RBIs – Taylor (31), Berti 3 (32), Bell (21), De La Cruz 2 (76). SB – Edwards 2 (3), Turang (26).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Donaldson 2, Santana, Frelick); Miami 4 (Soler, Chisholm Jr., De La Cruz 2). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 7; Miami 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Adames, Chisholm Jr.. GIDP – Yelich, Soler, Chisholm Jr., De La Cruz.

DP – Milwaukee 3 (Adames, Turang, Santana; Donaldson, Turang, Santana; Contreras, Santana); Miami 1 (Berti, Bell).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta, L, 12-10394404703.86
Teheran362222634.66
Bukauskas220001280.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, W, 7-7551125844.22
Moore10000190.00
Robertson110002155.89
Nardi120001202.62
Scott100003162.38

Inherited runners-scored – Moore 2-0. HBP – Cabrera (Canha).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:46. A – 17,538 (37,446).

Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson 3b400010.258
Rutschman c302120.276
Santander rf400112.258
McKenna rf000000.254
O'Hearn 1b500000.300
Kjerstad dh110011.227
a-Hicks ph-dh211011.291
Hays lf300012.276
Mullins cf311110.240
Westburg 2b411102.260
Mateo ss412100.217
Totals3357588
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400001.272
Ramírez 3b413000.281
J.Naylor dh400001.307
Calhoun 1b400100.221
Laureano cf301012.248
Giménez 2b300000.252
Brennan rf300000.264
Fry c201001.238
Tena ss200000.192
b-Freeman ph-ss100001.237
Totals3015116
Baltimore030110000570
Cleveland000100000150

a-singled for Kjerstad in the 5th. b-struck out for Tena in the 8th.

LOB – Baltimore 9, Cleveland 4. 2B – Westburg (16), Mateo (14), Rutschman 2 (31), Ramírez (36), Fry (6). RBIs – Westburg (22), Mateo (33), Santander (92), Rutschman (76), Mullins (74), Calhoun (23). SB – Hicks (6). CS – Giménez (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 6 (O'Hearn 3, Mateo, Westburg, Santander); Cleveland 1 (Ramírez). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 13; Cleveland 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Mateo, Henderson, J.Naylor, Calhoun. GIDP – J.Naylor.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Westburg, Mateo, O'Hearn).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, W, 15-9751114954.86
Coulombe100001152.76
Hall100001153.78
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, L, 0-21⅔13360526.17
Morgan221102363.86
Hentges1⅓21112273.68
Karinchak110001143.11
Sandlin100012213.61
De Los Santos110000133.39
Stephan100001133.92

Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0, Morgan 3-0, Hentges 1-0. HBP – Gibson (Fry).

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:45. A – 20,287 (34,788).

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe 1b500001.236
Reynolds lf400010.267
Hayes 3b400001.276
Andujar rf300010.267
Triolo 2b302011.297
Suwinski cf311112.220
Peguero ss300001.233
b-Palacios ph000010.236
Williams ss000000.198
Davis dh412001.214
Delay c402100.255
Totals3327257
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b222020.242
Friedl cf212320.280
Steer lf400002.270
Fraley dh400001.259
Encarnacion-Strand 3b-1b311110.279
Votto 1b301002.205
1-Fairchild pr-rf000000.223
Stephenson c400002.246
De La Cruz ss400001.229
Benson rf200000.266
a-Senzel ph-rf-3b100000.236
Totals2946458
Pittsburgh000020000271
Cincinnati00000211x460

a-flied out for Benson in the 7th. b-walked for Peguero in the 8th.

1-ran for Votto in the 8th.

E – Peguero (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Triolo (6), Davis 2 (10), India (21). HR – Suwinski (26), off Williamson; Friedl (17), off Priester; Encarnacion-Strand (11), off Jackson. RBIs – Suwinski (70), Delay (18), Friedl 3 (63), Encarnacion-Strand (32).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Davis 3, Hayes 2); Cincinnati 3 (Steer, Fraley, Stephenson). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 11; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Steer. GIDP – Peguero, Steer.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Triolo, Joe); Cincinnati 1 (India, Votto).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Priester622254927.86
Hernandez, L, 1-221100204.69
Jackson1⅓21104254.76
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williamson4⅓42213744.54
Farmer10021254.07
Moll10000170.83
Sims, W, 7-3120000123.22
Díaz, H, 2100022242.98
Gibaut, S, 3-9100000103.28

Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0, Farmer 1-0, Moll 2-0. HBP – Priester (Votto). WP – Williamson.

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 2:36. A – 31,191 (43,891).

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 5
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf511302.258
Bichette ss512100.303
Guerrero Jr. dh522200.266
Biggio 1b500003.231
Chapman 3b411011.241
Kirk c311010.247
Varsho lf412100.221
Merrifield 2b311211.278
Kiermaier cf411000.268
Totals38911937
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b211000.328
Basabe 2b301001.220
H.Ramírez lf513000.308
Mead 3b411011.273
Paredes 2b-1b412311.251
Caminero dh501102.222
Lowe rf411003.284
Margot cf401001.254
Pinto c401002.242
Walls ss301111.203
Totals385135312
Toronto0500010129110
Tampa Bay2001002005130

LOB – Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 9. 2B – Varsho (23), Lowe (30). 3B – Varsho (3). HR – Springer (21), off Bradley; Guerrero Jr. (25), off Bradley; Bichette (20), off E.Ramírez; Guerrero Jr. (26), off E.Ramírez; Paredes (30), off García. RBIs – Merrifield 2 (67), Springer 3 (71), Guerrero Jr. 2 (94), Varsho (56), Bichette (71), Paredes 3 (95), Caminero (1), Walls (33). SB – Chapman (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Kiermaier, Merrifield); Tampa Bay 3 (Caminero, Basabe, Margot). RISP – Toronto 3 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 11.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kikuchi493307733.82
Richards, W, 2-1210012444.57
García, H, 19122201164.24
Swanson, H, 29110012243.11
Hicks100010162.05
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradley, L, 5-8776624925.52
Poche121111202.15
E.Ramírez122202245.93

IBB – off Poche (Merrifield).

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:54. A – 22,472 (25,025).

