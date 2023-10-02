Major League Baseball box scores for games of Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Solano 3b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .282 Luplow lf-rf-p 5 0 0 0 1 3 .206 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .253 Kepler dh 2 1 1 0 0 0 .260 a-Larnach ph-dh-rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .213 Jeffers c 5 1 2 0 0 2 .276 Julien 2b-1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .263 W.Castro cf-lf 3 0 1 0 2 1 .257 Kirilloff 1b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .270 Vázquez 1b-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .223 Wallner rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Stevenson cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Totals 40 2 9 2 6 15

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .258 Jones lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .297 Bryant dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .233 McMahon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Montero 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243 Tovar ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Wynns c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .214 b-Bouchard ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .316 Díaz c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267 B.Doyle cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .203 Totals 35 3 4 2 2 17

Minnesota 020 000 000 00 2 9 1 Colorado 000 100 010 01 3 4 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kepler in the 6th. b-homered for Wynns in the 8th.

E – Solano (5), Blackmon (1). LOB – Minnesota 14, Colorado 5. HR – Jones (20), off Ober; Bouchard (4), off Alcala. RBIs – Julien (37), Kirilloff (41), Jones (62), Bouchard (7). SB – Jones (20). CS – Luplow (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 7 (Larnach, Kirilloff, Luplow 2, Wallner, Julien, Solano); Colorado 3 (McMahon, B.Doyle, Rodgers). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 14; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Jeffers, W.Castro, Stevenson, Blackmon.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ober 6⅔ 2 1 1 0 9 96 3.43 Stewart, H, 8 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 5 0.65 Alcala, BS, 0-1 2 1 1 1 2 4 39 6.23 Funderburk 1 1 0 0 0 3 16 0.75 Luplow, L, 0-1 ⅓ 0 1 0 0 0 3 0.00

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suter 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.38 Seabold 4 6 2 2 1 5 75 7.52 Mears 1 0 0 0 2 2 21 3.72 Bird 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 4.33 Lawrence 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 3.72 Kinley 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 6.06 Koch 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 5.12 Hollowell, W, 2-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 22 5.88

HBP – Hollowell (Solano). WP – Luplow.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:07. A – 33,375 (50,144).