Major League Baseball box scores for games of Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|Peralta lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.331
|Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Muncy 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Taylor lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Rosario 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Outman cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Hernández ss-lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Luciano ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Conforto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.239
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Fitzgerald cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Schmitt 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.206
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|005
|000
|5
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|010
|2
|3
|0
E – Rosario (1). LOB – Los Angeles 8, San Francisco 5. HR – Hernández (5), off Ta.Rogers; Schmitt 2 (5), off Pepiot. RBIs – Rosario (18), Outman (70), Hernández 3 (30), Schmitt 2 (30). SB – Outman (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Wong, Muncy, Freeman); San Francisco 1 (Pederson). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 9; San Francisco 0 for 1.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Miller
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|57
|3.76
|González, W, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.01
|Pepiot, H, 2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|53
|2.14
|Phillips, S, 24-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.05
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Harrison
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|94
|4.15
|Brebbia, L, 3-5
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|10
|3.99
|Ta.Rogers
|⅓
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|14
|3.83
|Stripling
|3⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|55
|5.36
Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 2-2, Stripling 1-0. HBP – Harrison 3 (Freeman,Smith,Taylor), Pepiot (Estrada). WP – B.Miller, Stripling.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, David Arrieta; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:44. A – 38,359 (41,915).
L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Gelof 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Rooker dh
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Butler cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Soderstrom c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|4
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Neto ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Drury 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.262
|O'Hoppe c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.236
|Adell rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Escobar dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Stefanic 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Fletcher 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|5
|6
|10
|Oakland
|000
|000
|111
|3
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|101
|131
|00x
|7
|10
|1
E – Noda (7), Neto (7). LOB – Oakland 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B – Rooker (20), Allen (4), Drury (30), Neto (17). HR – Rooker (30), off Suarez; Drury (25), off Sears; Grichuk (8), off Sears; Drury (26), off Muller. RBIs – Allen (20), Rooker (69), Ruiz (47), Drury 3 (83), Grichuk (17), Escobar (15). SB – Ruiz (67), Adell (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 5 (Bleday 2, Butler, Gelof 2); Los Angeles 5 (Phillips 2, Grichuk, Adell 2). RISP – Oakland 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
GIDP – Butler, Allen, Drury.
DP – Oakland 1 (Gelof, Noda); Los Angeles 2 (Neto, Fletcher, Drury; Fletcher, Neto, Drury).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, L, 5-14
|4
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|65
|4.54
|Muller
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|27
|7.60
|Miller
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|39
|3.78
|Neal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.67
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer, W, 1-1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3
|75
|2.70
|Suarez, H, 2
|3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|45
|8.29
|Herget
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.66
IBB – off Sears (Fletcher). HBP – Miller (Drury), Neal (Neto). WP – Miller, Suarez.
Umpires – Home, Brian Walsh; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jose Navas.
T – 2:32. A – 26,539 (45,517).
Colorado 3, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Solano 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Luplow lf-rf-p
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.206
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Kepler dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|a-Larnach ph-dh-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Jeffers c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Julien 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|W.Castro cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Vázquez 1b-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Wallner rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|40
|2
|9
|2
|6
|15
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Jones lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.297
|Bryant dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|b-Bouchard ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Díaz c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|B.Doyle cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Totals
|35
|3
|4
|2
|2
|17
|Minnesota
|020
|000
|000
|00
|2
|9
|1
|Colorado
|000
|100
|010
|01
|3
|4
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Kepler in the 6th. b-homered for Wynns in the 8th.
E – Solano (5), Blackmon (1). LOB – Minnesota 14, Colorado 5. HR – Jones (20), off Ober; Bouchard (4), off Alcala. RBIs – Julien (37), Kirilloff (41), Jones (62), Bouchard (7). SB – Jones (20). CS – Luplow (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 7 (Larnach, Kirilloff, Luplow 2, Wallner, Julien, Solano); Colorado 3 (McMahon, B.Doyle, Rodgers). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 14; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Jeffers, W.Castro, Stevenson, Blackmon.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|96
|3.43
|Stewart, H, 8
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.65
|Alcala, BS, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|39
|6.23
|Funderburk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|0.75
|Luplow, L, 0-1
|⅓
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.38
|Seabold
|4
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|75
|7.52
|Mears
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|21
|3.72
|Bird
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.33
|Lawrence
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.72
|Kinley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.06
|Koch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.12
|Hollowell, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.88
HBP – Hollowell (Solano). WP – Luplow.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 3:07. A – 33,375 (50,144).
Washington 10, Atlanta 9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Thomas rf
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Meneses 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Alu lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Ruiz dh
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.260
|1-Chavis pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|a-García ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|Vargas 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Call lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|b-Smith ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Millas c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.286
|Young cf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|10
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Albies 2b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Lopez 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Ozuna dh
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.271
|Harris II cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Rosario lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|9
|4
|8
|Washington
|410
|000
|023
|10
|15
|0
|Atlanta
|203
|000
|211
|9
|11
|0
a-walked for Kieboom in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Call in the 9th.
1-ran for Ruiz in the 9th.
LOB – Washington 10, Atlanta 8. 2B – Meneses (36), Ruiz (24), Thomas (36), Vargas (13), Riley (31), Rosario (23), Harris II (32). HR – Ozuna (37), off Rutledge; Ozuna (38), off Finnegan. RBIs – Meneses (89), Ruiz 3 (67), Call (38), Young 3 (12), Abrams (64), Millas (6), Olson 2 (137), Ozuna 4 (96), Harris II 2 (55), Arcia (64). SB – Abrams 2 (47), Young (13). CS – Thomas (5). S – Millas, Vargas.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Thomas 2, Young 2, Meneses); Atlanta 4 (Rosario, d'Arnaud 2, Harris II). RISP – Washington 8 for 20; Atlanta 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Vargas, Millas, Meneses, Ruiz, Young, Lopez.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rutledge
|5
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|92
|6.75
|Abbott
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|34
|6.64
|Ferrer
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.03
|Harvey, W, 4-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.82
|Finnegan, S, 28-36
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.76
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dodd
|6
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|89
|7.62
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.60
|Hand, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|6.62
|Jiménez, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.07
|Tonkin, L, 7-2, BS, 1-3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|33
|3.99
Inherited runners-scored – Ferrer 3-2, Jiménez 2-2. IBB – off Tonkin (Smith). HBP – Rutledge 2 (Ozuna,Lopez).
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 3:09. A – 40,697 (41,149).
San Diego 2, Chicago White Sox 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Batten 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Kim 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Soto dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|a-Choi ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.065
|Tatis Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Azocar rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Rosario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Sullivan c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|36
|2
|7
|2
|7
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Remillard 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Sheets rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Grandal dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|1-Lee pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.201
|Naquin lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|40
|1
|7
|1
|3
|16
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|11
|2
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|10
|1
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Soto in the 4th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 11th.
E – Avila (1). LOB – San Diego 11, Chicago 12. 2B – Azocar (6). RBIs – Kim (60), Profar (7), Remillard (18). SB – Batten (2), Thompson (2), Grisham (15). CS – Bogaerts (2). SF – Kim.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Batten, Azocar 2, Profar 2, Rosario); Chicago 6 (Thompson, Grandal, Remillard, Naquin 2, Sheets). RISP – San Diego 1 for 8; Chicago 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Sullivan, Vaughn, Pérez, Grandal, Naquin. GIDP – Cooper, Grandal.
DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Batten, Cooper); Chicago 2 (Sosa, Remillard, Vaughn; Remillard, Vaughn).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Avila
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|81
|3.22
|Kerr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|4.33
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.07
|Cosgrove
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.75
|Hader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.28
|Hill, W, 1-4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|27
|8.23
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña
|6
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|99
|4.10
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|9.00
|Crochet
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.55
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.14
|D.García
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|23
|2.89
|Cronin, L, 0-1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|9.00
IBB – off Cosgrove (Sosa). HBP – Avila (Thompson). PB – Pérez (1).
Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:07. A – 20,588 (40,241).
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.235
|Votto 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Stephenson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Marte 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Benson rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Senzel 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Fairchild cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|0
|14
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Nootbaar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Walker rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Baker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.209
|Palacios lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Fermín 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|a-Wainwright ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Querecuto 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Winn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|1
|9
|Cincinnati
|101
|000
|100
|3
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|013
|000
|00x
|4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Fermín in the 8th.
LOB – Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 7. 2B – Fairchild 2 (16), De La Cruz (15), Marte (7), Palacios (6), Walker (19), Baker (3). HR – Martini (6), off Mikolas. RBIs – Martini (16), De La Cruz (44), Fairchild (28), Lopez (1), Walker (51), Baker (10), Fermín (4). SB – Edman (27), Benson (19). CS – Benson (3), Edman (4). SF – Lopez. S – Fermín.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Fairchild 2, Maile, Stephenson); St. Louis 4 (Lopez 3, Winn). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 8; St. Louis 3 for 7.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Knizner, Lopez, Knizner).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, L, 4-7
|5
|9
|4
|4
|1
|6
|101
|4.82
|Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.86
|Busenitz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.57
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 9-13
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|10
|90
|4.78
|King, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.45
|Helsley, S, 14-19
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.45
HBP – Greene 2 (Knizner,Palacios).
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:16. A – 44,614 (44,494).
Boston 6, Baltimore 1
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|b-Refsnyder ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Devers 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Reyes 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.287
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|c-McGuire ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Yoshida lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|1-Rafaela pr-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.203
|Abreu cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.316
|Dalbec 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.204
|Valdez 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Totals
|34
|6
|5
|3
|6
|16
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss-3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Rutschman dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|O'Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|a-Mountcastle ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Urías 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Kjerstad lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Mateo ss-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Westburg 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|McCann c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Boston
|002
|000
|400
|6
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|1
|2
|3
a-lined out for O'Hearn in the 6th. b-walked for Verdugo in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Turner in the 7th.
1-ran for Yoshida in the 6th.
E – Westburg (2), Henderson 2 (14). LOB – Boston 7, Baltimore 5. RBIs – Devers (100), Story (14), Abreu (14), Rutschman (80). SB – Devers (5), Rafaela (3), McGuire (2), Reyes (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 5 (Valdez, Yoshida, Turner, Dalbec 2); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP – Boston 2 for 12; Baltimore 1 for 2.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, W, 6-10
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|87
|5.01
|Bernardino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.20
|Schreiber
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.86
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|32
|2.83
|Coulombe, L, 5-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|23
|2.81
|Wells
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|3.64
|Fujinami
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|4.85
|Hall
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.26
|Pérez
|⅔
|2
|4
|0
|3
|1
|30
|3.54
|Cano
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.11
|Irvin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.42
Inherited runners-scored – Cano 2-0. WP – Wells, Fujinami. PB – Wong (7).
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:44. A – 36,640 (45,971).
Tampa Bay 12, Toronto 8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Caminero ss-2b
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.235
|Lowe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.292
|a-Basabe ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Ramírez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Paredes 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Aranda 1b
|5
|1
|3
|6
|0
|1
|.230
|Mead 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Margot cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Tapia lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pinto c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Totals
|43
|12
|16
|11
|3
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Belt dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Schneider 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Biggio 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Espinal 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Varsho cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.231
|Eden lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|40
|8
|13
|7
|3
|7
|Tampa Bay
|170
|111
|100
|12
|16
|1
|Toronto
|030
|003
|110
|8
|13
|0
a-singled for Lowe in the 7th.
E – Caminero (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 10. 2B – Lowe (33), Paredes (24), Aranda (4), Ramírez (19), Schneider 2 (10). 3B – Heineman (1), Bichette (2). HR – Aranda (2), off Parsons; Margot (4), off Parsons; Caminero (1), off Mayza; Belt (18), off Bradley. RBIs – Aranda 6 (13), Caminero 2 (7), Lowe (83), Margot (38), Ramírez (68), Heineman 3 (0), Biggio (39), Varsho 2 (60), Belt (42). SB – Tapia 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Caminero, Basabe, Tapia, Margot 2, Paredes); Toronto 5 (Belt, Eden 2, Biggio 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 6 for 15; Toronto 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – Margot.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, W, 1-0
|5⅓
|8
|6
|5
|2
|4
|88
|4.38
|Kelly
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|37
|3.22
|Bradley
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|5.59
|Kittredge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.09
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Parsons, L, 0-1
|4
|10
|9
|9
|3
|3
|89
|20.25
|Mayza
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|1.38
|Richards
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.90
|Cabrera
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|2.38
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.73
|Swanson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.02
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-0. HBP – Parsons (Ramírez), Lopez (Biggio), Kelly (Heineman). WP – Lopez, Parsons(2).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:47. A – 42,058 (49,282).
Houston 8, Arizona 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|b-Kessinger ph-2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|c-Dubón ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|d-Singleton ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|McCormick cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|a-Diaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|6
|3
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lawlar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Longoria dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Rivera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|Zavala c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Perdomo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Houston
|410
|010
|200
|8
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010
|1
|6
|1
a-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th. b-grounded out for Altuve in the 8th. c-struck out for Bregman in the 9th. d-flied out for Alvarez in the 9th.
E – Rivera (3). LOB – Houston 5, Arizona 7. 2B – Tucker (37), Zavala (1), Gurriel Jr. (34). 3B – Bregman (4), Tucker (5). HR – Bregman (25), off K.Nelson; J.Abreu (18), off Frías. RBIs – Bregman 2 (98), Peña (52), Tucker (112), J.Abreu 2 (90), Gurriel Jr. (81). SF – Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Maldonado, Bregman); Arizona 3 (Zavala, Longoria, McCarthy). RISP – Houston 2 for 7; Arizona 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Altuve, Peterson. GIDP – Thomas.
DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, J.Abreu).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 10-5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|80
|4.56
|Sousa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Montero
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|5.08
|Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.09
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|K.Nelson, L, 7-3
|⅓
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|12
|3.88
|Jarvis
|2⅔
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|51
|3.00
|J.Martinez
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|35
|14.62
|Castro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.38
|Frías
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|29
|3.72
|R.Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.35
Inherited runners-scored – Jarvis 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:40. A – 30,703 (48,359).
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|a-Pache ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Wilson lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Marsh lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.276
|Sosa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Cave 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Rojas cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Stubbs c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.191
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|4
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Mauricio 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Alvarez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Pérez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Stewart rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Locastro lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|2
|8
|Philadelphia
|001
|001
|016
|9
|12
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|1
|2
|0
a-walked for Schwarber in the 5th.
E – Nelson (1). LOB – Philadelphia 6, New York 2. 2B – Stott (31). 3B – Rojas (1). HR – Bohm (19), off Butto; Marsh (11), off Kay; Locastro (2), off Nelson. RBIs – Stott (61), Bohm 2 (95), Marsh 4 (56), Rojas (22), Stubbs (11), Locastro (3). SB – Stubbs (1), Mauricio (7). SF – Bohm.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Marsh); New York 1 (Vientos). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 10; New York 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Wilson. GIDP – Sosa, Baty.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Sosa, Cave); New York 1 (Baty, Mauricio, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.32
|Nelson, W, 1-0
|5⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|69
|1.69
|Domínguez, H, 13
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.83
|Soto, H, 23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.70
|Lorenzen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.63
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Butto, L, 1-4
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|99
|3.64
|Reyes
|2⅓
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|47
|7.78
|Kay
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-0, Kay 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:31. A – 41,212 (42,136).
Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Wells c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Higashioka dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Peraza 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Pereira lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.151
|Florial cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|3
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Melendez rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Olivares lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Blanco cf
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Duffy dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Totals
|32
|5
|11
|5
|1
|8
|New York
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|1
|Kansas City
|020
|210
|00x
|5
|11
|0
E – Brito (1). LOB – New York 6, Kansas City 6. 2B – Higashioka (13), Wells 2 (6). 3B – Witt Jr. (11). HR – Melendez (16), off King; Olivares (12), off King; Blanco (3), off King. RBIs – Kiner-Falefa 2 (37), Melendez (56), Pratto (35), Olivares (36), Blanco (18), Perez (80). SB – Blanco 2 (24). CS – Witt Jr. (15). SF – Perez. S – Blanco.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Kiner-Falefa 3, Cabrera); Kansas City 3 (Garcia 2, Pratto). RISP – New York 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Higashioka. GIDP – Higashioka, LeMahieu.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Perez, Pratto; Massey, Witt Jr., Pratto).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King, L, 4-8
|4
|8
|4
|4
|0
|1
|71
|2.75
|Brito
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|47
|4.28
|Weissert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.05
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 2-15
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|70
|5.06
|Clarke
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|5.95
|Hernández, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.27
|McArthur, S, 4-4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|26
|4.63
Inherited runners-scored – Clarke 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:24. A – 20,662 (38,427).
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|b-Brennan ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Rocchio ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|B.Naylor c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Freeman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Tena 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|1
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Vest p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|a-Nevin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Lange p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Cabrera dh-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Short 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Carpenter rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Vierling 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Ibáñez 2b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.221
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|6
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|110
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Detroit
|111
|020
|00x
|5
|9
|1
a-struck out for Vest in the 8th. b-singled for Gonzalez in the 9th.
E – Freeman (4), Rodriguez (1). LOB – Cleveland 5, Detroit 9. 2B – J.Naylor (31), Baddoo (13), Báez (18), Vierling 2 (21). HR – Freeman (4), off Rodriguez; Vierling (10), off Giolito. RBIs – Rocchio (8), Freeman (18), Carpenter (64), Báez (59), Ibáñez (41), Vierling 2 (44). SB – Laureano (4), Baddoo (14).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Rocchio, J.Naylor, B.Naylor); Detroit 5 (Cabrera, Torkelson, Ibáñez 2, Nevin). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 7; Detroit 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Gonzalez, Meadows. GIDP – Carpenter.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Rocchio, J.Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 1-4
|5
|7
|5
|5
|4
|4
|106
|7.04
|Sandlin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.75
|De Los Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.29
|Stephan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.06
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 13-9
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|94
|3.30
|Vest, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.98
|Lange, S, 26-32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.68
WP – Lange.
Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:28. A – 41,425 (41,083).
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crow-Armstrong cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Morel ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Candelario dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Canario rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Young 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Mastrobuoni 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|2
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|1-Perkins pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|a-Frelick ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Canha 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Tellez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Monasterio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.169
|Mitchell cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Taylor rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Turang 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|6
|13
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|300
|001
|00x
|4
|6
|0
a-walked for Santana in the 7th.
1-ran for Yelich in the 4th.
LOB – Chicago 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Tauchman (18), Caratini (4). HR – Taylor (10), off Duffey. RBIs – Canha (33), Donaldson (11), Mitchell (7), Taylor (35). SB – Contreras (6), Yelich (28), Crow-Armstrong (2). SF – Mitchell.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom 3, Morel); Milwaukee 2 (Contreras, Taylor). RISP – Chicago 0 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Monasterio.
DP – Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Young).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 11-11
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|28
|5.00
|Little
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|28
|0.00
|Palencia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37
|4.45
|Duffey
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|31
|4.50
|Greene
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, W, 8-5
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|72
|4.12
|Chafin, H, 2
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.82
|Junk
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|4.91
Inherited runners-scored – Little 3-1. WP – Palencia.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:23. A – 42,946 (41,700).
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edwards 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Wendle ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Stallings dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|11
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Triolo 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.298
|Andujar rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Palacios pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Peguero ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Gonzales 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Bae cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|5
|9
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|03x
|3
|6
|1
1-ran for Andujar in the 8th.
E – Berti (12), Gonzales (3). LOB – Miami 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B – Gonzales (8), Joe (31), Andujar (7), Suwinski (21). 3B – Peguero (1). RBIs – Andujar (18), Suwinski 2 (74). CS – Wendle (1), Davis (5), Bae (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Wendle); Pittsburgh 4 (Bae, Andujar, Gonzales 2). RISP – Miami 0 for 1; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.
GIDP – Gurriel.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Peguero, Gonzales, Joe).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weathers
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|99
|7.62
|Brazoban
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|4.14
|Hoeing, L, 2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|34
|5.48
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|49
|4.33
|Bido
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.86
|Nicolas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|11.81
|Moreta, W, 5-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.72
|Bednar, S, 39-42
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.00
WP – Nicolas.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 2:17. A – 22,954 (38,753).
Seattle 1, Texas 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|García rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Jung 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Carter lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Moore ss-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Caballero ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Torrens c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|France 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Canzone lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|Seattle
|000
|100
|00x
|1
|4
|0
LOB – Texas 3, Seattle 5. 2B – Carter (4). RBIs – Canzone (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 1 (Semien); Seattle 2 (Rojas 2). RISP – Texas 0 for 1; Seattle 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Canzone. GIDP – Taveras.
DP – Seattle 1 (Rojas, Crawford, France).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 12-7
|3⅓
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|54
|3.70
|Pérez
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|41
|4.45
|J.Hernández
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.40
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, W, 13-10
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|75
|3.35
|Berroa, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Thornton, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.08
|Campbell, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.83
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 3-1. HBP – Pérez (Ford).
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:01. A – 43,997 (47,929).