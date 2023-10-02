Major League Baseball box scores for games of Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf301010.307
Peralta lf101000.259
Freeman 1b400001.331
Smith c412000.261
Martinez dh500003.271
Muncy 3b310011.212
Taylor lf100001.237
Wong 2b200001.300
Rosario 2b-ss411101.256
Outman cf311110.248
Hernández ss-lf-rf411300.262
Totals3457538
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss400002.194
Luciano ss000000.231
Wade Jr. 1b400000.256
Estrada 2b300000.271
Conforto lf300013.239
Pederson dh400001.235
Yastrzemski rf300012.233
Fitzgerald cf400001.219
Sabol c301000.235
Schmitt 3b322200.206
Totals3123229
Los Angeles000005000571
San Francisco000001010230

E – Rosario (1). LOB – Los Angeles 8, San Francisco 5. HR – Hernández (5), off Ta.Rogers; Schmitt 2 (5), off Pepiot. RBIs – Rosario (18), Outman (70), Hernández 3 (30), Schmitt 2 (30). SB – Outman (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Wong, Muncy, Freeman); San Francisco 1 (Pederson). RISP – Los Angeles 3 for 9; San Francisco 0 for 1.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
B.Miller410014573.76
González, W, 3-3100001124.01
Pepiot, H, 2322213532.14
Phillips, S, 24-27100001152.05
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Harrison500024944.15
Brebbia, L, 3-512211103.99
Ta.Rogers43301143.83
Stripling3⅓20002555.36

Inherited runners-scored – Ta.Rogers 2-2, Stripling 1-0. HBP – Harrison 3 (Freeman,Smith,Taylor), Pepiot (Estrada). WP – B.Miller, Stripling.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, David Arrieta; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:44. A – 38,359 (41,915).

L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz rf401110.254
Gelof 2b500002.267
Noda 1b401001.229
Rooker dh313110.246
Bleday lf300011.195
Butler cf411001.211
Diaz 3b301010.221
Soderstrom c400001.160
Allen ss413100.221
Totals34310346
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grichuk lf511101.216
Neto ss412001.225
Drury 1b433300.262
O'Hoppe c110040.236
Adell rf501003.207
Escobar dh402102.219
Stefanic 3b401001.290
Fletcher 2b210020.247
Phillips cf400002.175
Totals337105610
Oakland0000001113101
Los Angeles10113100x7101

E – Noda (7), Neto (7). LOB – Oakland 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B – Rooker (20), Allen (4), Drury (30), Neto (17). HR – Rooker (30), off Suarez; Drury (25), off Sears; Grichuk (8), off Sears; Drury (26), off Muller. RBIs – Allen (20), Rooker (69), Ruiz (47), Drury 3 (83), Grichuk (17), Escobar (15). SB – Ruiz (67), Adell (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 5 (Bleday 2, Butler, Gelof 2); Los Angeles 5 (Phillips 2, Grichuk, Adell 2). RISP – Oakland 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

GIDP – Butler, Allen, Drury.

DP – Oakland 1 (Gelof, Noda); Los Angeles 2 (Neto, Fletcher, Drury; Fletcher, Neto, Drury).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, L, 5-14443324654.54
Muller133312277.60
Miller231123393.78
Neal100011196.67
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fulmer, W, 1-1520033752.70
Suarez, H, 2362212458.29
Herget121101134.66

IBB – off Sears (Fletcher). HBP – Miller (Drury), Neal (Neto). WP – Miller, Suarez.

Umpires – Home, Brian Walsh; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jose Navas.

T – 2:32. A – 26,539 (45,517).

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Solano 3b502001.282
Luplow lf-rf-p500013.206
Farmer ss400011.253
Kepler dh211000.260
a-Larnach ph-dh-rf300003.213
Jeffers c512002.276
Julien 2b-1b401111.263
W.Castro cf-lf301021.257
Kirilloff 1b302100.270
Vázquez 1b-2b100011.223
Wallner rf200002.249
Stevenson cf300000.189
Totals40292615
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf500000.279
Rodgers 2b400003.258
Jones lf311112.297
Bryant dh300012.233
McMahon 3b400002.240
Montero 1b400003.243
Tovar ss400002.253
Wynns c200001.214
b-Bouchard ph111100.316
Díaz c101000.267
B.Doyle cf411002.203
Totals35342217
Minnesota02000000000291
Colorado00010001001341

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Kepler in the 6th. b-homered for Wynns in the 8th.

E – Solano (5), Blackmon (1). LOB – Minnesota 14, Colorado 5. HR – Jones (20), off Ober; Bouchard (4), off Alcala. RBIs – Julien (37), Kirilloff (41), Jones (62), Bouchard (7). SB – Jones (20). CS – Luplow (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 7 (Larnach, Kirilloff, Luplow 2, Wallner, Julien, Solano); Colorado 3 (McMahon, B.Doyle, Rodgers). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 14; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Jeffers, W.Castro, Stevenson, Blackmon.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober6⅔21109963.43
Stewart, H, 80000150.65
Alcala, BS, 0-1211124396.23
Funderburk110003160.75
Luplow, L, 0-10100030.00
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suter100001103.38
Seabold462215757.52
Mears100022213.72
Bird110012224.33
Lawrence110012173.72
Kinley110001126.06
Koch100001165.12
Hollowell, W, 2-0100011225.88

HBP – Hollowell (Solano). WP – Luplow.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:07. A – 33,375 (50,144).

Washington 10, Atlanta 9
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss612100.245
Thomas rf624000.268
Meneses 1b511100.275
Alu lf000000.226
Ruiz dh513300.260
1-Chavis pr-dh010000.242
Kieboom 3b301000.207
a-García ph-2b010020.266
Vargas 2b-3b412000.252
Call lf311111.200
b-Smith ph-1b010010.254
Millas c200120.286
Young cf501300.252
Totals3910151061
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf100001.338
Pillar rf400000.233
Albies 2b332020.278
Riley 3b512002.281
Olson 1b101200.282
Lopez 1b220010.286
Ozuna dh322410.271
Harris II cf502200.292
d'Arnaud c500003.229
Rosario lf511001.256
Arcia ss401101.264
Totals38911948
Washington41000002310150
Atlanta2030002119110

a-walked for Kieboom in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Call in the 9th.

1-ran for Ruiz in the 9th.

LOB – Washington 10, Atlanta 8. 2B – Meneses (36), Ruiz (24), Thomas (36), Vargas (13), Riley (31), Rosario (23), Harris II (32). HR – Ozuna (37), off Rutledge; Ozuna (38), off Finnegan. RBIs – Meneses (89), Ruiz 3 (67), Call (38), Young 3 (12), Abrams (64), Millas (6), Olson 2 (137), Ozuna 4 (96), Harris II 2 (55), Arcia (64). SB – Abrams 2 (47), Young (13). CS – Thomas (5). S – Millas, Vargas.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Thomas 2, Young 2, Meneses); Atlanta 4 (Rosario, d'Arnaud 2, Harris II). RISP – Washington 8 for 20; Atlanta 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Vargas, Millas, Meneses, Ruiz, Young, Lopez.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rutledge555524926.75
Abbott1⅔12222346.64
Ferrer1000095.03
Harvey, W, 4-4121101132.82
Finnegan, S, 28-36121101193.76
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dodd695511897.62
Chavez110010121.60
Hand, H, 112210176.62
Jiménez, BS, 0-120000143.07
Tonkin, L, 7-2, BS, 1-3123330333.99

Inherited runners-scored – Ferrer 3-2, Jiménez 2-2. IBB – off Tonkin (Smith). HBP – Rutledge 2 (Ozuna,Lopez).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 3:09. A – 40,697 (41,149).

San Diego 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Oct 1, 2023 3:31 PM - words

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bogaerts ss201001.285
Batten 2b201011.258
Kim 2b-ss400100.260
Soto dh000010.275
a-Choi ph-dh300011.065
Tatis Jr. rf100000.257
Azocar rf311012.231
Profar lf502100.295
Cooper 1b400010.239
Grisham cf401011.198
Rosario 3b411011.250
Sullivan c400001.210
Totals3627278
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss510002.251
Remillard 2b503101.252
Vaughn 1b501003.258
Sheets rf501001.203
Grandal dh501001.234
1-Lee pr000000.077
Sosa 3b301022.201
Naquin lf500004.000
Thompson cf300012.171
Pérez c400000.204
Totals40171316
San Diego00000000011271
Chicago00000000010170

a-grounded out for Soto in the 4th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 11th.

E – Avila (1). LOB – San Diego 11, Chicago 12. 2B – Azocar (6). RBIs – Kim (60), Profar (7), Remillard (18). SB – Batten (2), Thompson (2), Grisham (15). CS – Bogaerts (2). SF – Kim.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Batten, Azocar 2, Profar 2, Rosario); Chicago 6 (Thompson, Grandal, Remillard, Naquin 2, Sheets). RISP – San Diego 1 for 8; Chicago 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Sullivan, Vaughn, Pérez, Grandal, Naquin. GIDP – Cooper, Grandal.

DP – San Diego 1 (Kim, Batten, Cooper); Chicago 2 (Sosa, Remillard, Vaughn; Remillard, Vaughn).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Avila530007813.22
Kerr110013234.33
Barlow100011173.07
Cosgrove110011141.75
Hader100001161.28
Hill, W, 1-4221003278.23
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña640033994.10
Ramirez110012249.00
Crochet100002163.55
Shaw100010174.14
D.García101021232.89
Cronin, L, 0-1121000179.00

IBB – off Cosgrove (Sosa). HBP – Avila (Thompson). PB – Pérez (1).

Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:07. A – 20,588 (40,241).

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Martini lf411102.264
De La Cruz ss401103.235
Votto 1b100001.202
Stephenson 1b300000.243
Encarnacion-Strand dh401001.270
Marte 3b401001.316
Benson rf413000.275
Senzel 2b400003.236
Fairchild cf412101.228
Maile c300002.235
Totals35393014
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman cf412001.248
Nootbaar dh400002.261
Walker rf413100.276
Baker 1b411102.209
Palacios lf311000.258
Knizner c301002.241
Fermín 3b101110.235
a-Wainwright ph100001.000
Querecuto 3b000000.100
Lopez 2b300100.000
Winn ss300001.172
Totals3049419
Cincinnati101000100390
St. Louis01300000x490

a-struck out for Fermín in the 8th.

LOB – Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 7. 2B – Fairchild 2 (16), De La Cruz (15), Marte (7), Palacios (6), Walker (19), Baker (3). HR – Martini (6), off Mikolas. RBIs – Martini (16), De La Cruz (44), Fairchild (28), Lopez (1), Walker (51), Baker (10), Fermín (4). SB – Edman (27), Benson (19). CS – Benson (3), Edman (4). SF – Lopez. S – Fermín.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Fairchild 2, Maile, Stephenson); St. Louis 4 (Lopez 3, Winn). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 8; St. Louis 3 for 7.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Knizner, Lopez, Knizner).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, L, 4-75944161014.82
Young10000183.86
Busenitz200002232.57
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 9-137733010904.78
King, H, 10100002121.45
Helsley, S, 14-19120002162.45

HBP – Greene 2 (Knizner,Palacios).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:16. A – 44,614 (44,494).

Boston 6, Baltimore 1
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf311000.264
b-Refsnyder ph-rf110010.248
Devers 3b100110.271
Reyes 3b110020.287
Turner dh300002.276
c-McGuire ph-dh210000.267
Yoshida lf301001.289
1-Rafaela pr-cf200001.241
Story ss401103.203
Abreu cf-lf301112.316
Dalbec 1b400004.204
Valdez 2b321011.266
Wong c400002.235
Totals34653616
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss-3b-ss300011.255
Rutschman dh301111.277
Santander rf401000.257
O'Hearn 1b200001.289
a-Mountcastle ph-1b200000.270
Mullins cf300002.233
Urías 3b100001.264
Kjerstad lf300010.233
Frazier 2b200001.240
Mateo ss-cf100000.217
Westburg 3b-2b300002.260
McCann c210010.222
Totals2912149
Boston002000400650
Baltimore000000010123

a-lined out for O'Hearn in the 6th. b-walked for Verdugo in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Turner in the 7th.

1-ran for Yoshida in the 6th.

E – Westburg (2), Henderson 2 (14). LOB – Boston 7, Baltimore 5. RBIs – Devers (100), Story (14), Abreu (14), Rutschman (80). SB – Devers (5), Rafaela (3), McGuire (2), Reyes (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 5 (Valdez, Yoshida, Turner, Dalbec 2); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP – Boston 2 for 12; Baltimore 1 for 2.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck, W, 6-10610036875.01
Bernardino100001143.20
Schreiber111011243.86
Robertson100001176.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish200015322.83
Coulombe, L, 5-3122102232.81
Wells100013253.64
Fujinami100010134.85
Hall110003153.26
Pérez24031303.54
Cano0000132.11
Irvin200001244.42

Inherited runners-scored – Cano 2-0. WP – Wells, Fujinami. PB – Wong (7).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:44. A – 36,640 (45,971).

Tampa Bay 12, Toronto 8
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Caminero ss-2b622202.235
Lowe rf411102.292
a-Basabe ph-rf211000.218
Ramírez dh422101.313
Paredes 3b321021.250
Aranda 1b513601.230
Mead 2b-ss400010.253
Margot cf511100.264
Tapia lf513000.333
Pinto c512002.252
Totals4312161139
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield rf500001.275
Belt dh512101.251
Bichette ss411011.307
Schneider 2b422011.268
Biggio 1b422100.232
Espinal 3b511002.249
Varsho cf502200.220
Heineman c312310.231
Eden lf501001.000
Totals40813737
Tampa Bay17011110012161
Toronto0300031108130

a-singled for Lowe in the 7th.

E – Caminero (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 10. 2B – Lowe (33), Paredes (24), Aranda (4), Ramírez (19), Schneider 2 (10). 3B – Heineman (1), Bichette (2). HR – Aranda (2), off Parsons; Margot (4), off Parsons; Caminero (1), off Mayza; Belt (18), off Bradley. RBIs – Aranda 6 (13), Caminero 2 (7), Lowe (83), Margot (38), Ramírez (68), Heineman 3 (0), Biggio (39), Varsho 2 (60), Belt (42). SB – Tapia 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Caminero, Basabe, Tapia, Margot 2, Paredes); Toronto 5 (Belt, Eden 2, Biggio 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 6 for 15; Toronto 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – Margot.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lopez, W, 1-05⅓86524884.38
Kelly1⅔21113373.22
Bradley121100175.59
Kittredge110000133.09
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Parsons, L, 0-141099338920.25
Mayza111102141.38
Richards121100204.90
Cabrera121102172.38
Green100001105.73
Swanson110001163.02

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-0. HBP – Parsons (Ramírez), Lopez (Biggio), Kelly (Heineman). WP – Lopez, Parsons(2).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:47. A – 42,058 (49,282).

Houston 8, Arizona 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b411001.311
b-Kessinger ph-2b-3b100000.200
Bregman 3b422200.262
c-Dubón ph-2b100001.278
Tucker rf422101.284
Alvarez dh311010.293
d-Singleton ph-dh100000.194
J.Abreu 1b422201.237
Brantley lf300010.278
Meyers cf000000.227
McCormick cf-lf400002.273
Peña ss301111.263
Maldonado c300001.191
a-Diaz ph-c100001.282
Totals3689639
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lawlar ss400001.148
McCarthy rf411001.243
Gurriel Jr. lf402101.260
Longoria dh300011.226
Thomas cf401000.230
Rivera 1b301010.260
Peterson 3b300011.189
Zavala c401001.400
Perdomo 2b300000.248
Totals3216136
Houston410010200890
Arizona000000010161

a-struck out for Maldonado in the 8th. b-grounded out for Altuve in the 8th. c-struck out for Bregman in the 9th. d-flied out for Alvarez in the 9th.

E – Rivera (3). LOB – Houston 5, Arizona 7. 2B – Tucker (37), Zavala (1), Gurriel Jr. (34). 3B – Bregman (4), Tucker (5). HR – Bregman (25), off K.Nelson; J.Abreu (18), off Frías. RBIs – Bregman 2 (98), Peña (52), Tucker (112), J.Abreu 2 (90), Gurriel Jr. (81). SF – Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Maldonado, Bregman); Arizona 3 (Zavala, Longoria, McCarthy). RISP – Houston 2 for 7; Arizona 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Altuve, Peterson. GIDP – Thomas.

DP – Houston 1 (Altuve, Peña, J.Abreu).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 10-5630024804.56
Sousa110001140.00
Montero121101225.08
Brown100010155.09
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
K.Nelson, L, 7-323211123.88
Jarvis2⅔42103513.00
J.Martinez2111113514.62
Castro100011204.38
Frías222202293.72
R.Nelson100001125.35

Inherited runners-scored – Jarvis 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:40. A – 30,703 (48,359).

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh200000.197
a-Pache ph-dh211011.232
Castellanos rf300000.273
Wilson lf211000.286
Stott 2b413110.277
Bohm 3b412201.273
Marsh lf-rf512400.276
Sosa ss500003.255
Cave 1b310011.215
Rojas cf411100.303
Stubbs c322111.191
Totals37912947
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf300011.219
Mauricio 2b401002.248
Alonso 1b400000.217
Lindor ss200010.254
Vientos dh300001.211
Baty 3b300000.212
Alvarez c200001.209
Pérez c100000.500
Stewart rf300001.238
Locastro lf311102.232
Totals2812128
Philadelphia0010010169121
New York001000000120

a-walked for Schwarber in the 5th.

E – Nelson (1). LOB – Philadelphia 6, New York 2. 2B – Stott (31). 3B – Rojas (1). HR – Bohm (19), off Butto; Marsh (11), off Kay; Locastro (2), off Nelson. RBIs – Stott (61), Bohm 2 (95), Marsh 4 (56), Rojas (22), Stubbs (11), Locastro (3). SB – Stubbs (1), Mauricio (7). SF – Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Marsh); New York 1 (Vientos). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 10; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Wilson. GIDP – Sosa, Baty.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Sosa, Cave); New York 1 (Baty, Mauricio, Alonso).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strahm100002133.32
Nelson, W, 1-05⅓21123691.69
Domínguez, H, 130000033.83
Soto, H, 2310000294.70
Lorenzen100001145.63
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Butto, L, 1-4652224993.64
Reyes2⅓65512477.78
Kay12211157.36

Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-0, Kay 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:31. A – 41,212 (42,136).

Kansas City 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b311010.243
Volpe ss401002.209
Wells c413000.229
Higashioka dh401000.236
Kiner-Falefa 3b401201.242
Cabrera rf400001.211
Peraza 2b400000.191
Pereira lf300012.151
Florial cf200011.230
Totals3227237
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b400001.272
Witt Jr. ss412001.276
Perez c300101.255
Melendez rf412101.235
Olivares lf411100.263
Massey 2b300011.229
Blanco cf323100.258
Pratto 1b402102.232
Duffy dh301001.251
Totals32511518
New York000002000271
Kansas City02021000x5110

E – Brito (1). LOB – New York 6, Kansas City 6. 2B – Higashioka (13), Wells 2 (6). 3B – Witt Jr. (11). HR – Melendez (16), off King; Olivares (12), off King; Blanco (3), off King. RBIs – Kiner-Falefa 2 (37), Melendez (56), Pratto (35), Olivares (36), Blanco (18), Perez (80). SB – Blanco 2 (24). CS – Witt Jr. (15). SF – Perez. S – Blanco.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Kiner-Falefa 3, Cabrera); Kansas City 3 (Garcia 2, Pratto). RISP – New York 2 for 9; Kansas City 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Higashioka. GIDP – Higashioka, LeMahieu.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Garcia, Perez, Pratto; Massey, Witt Jr., Pratto).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
King, L, 4-8484401712.75
Brito331106474.28
Weissert100011154.05
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, W, 2-15541122705.06
Clarke121100205.95
Hernández, H, 17100011145.27
McArthur, S, 4-4210004264.63

Inherited runners-scored – Clarke 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:24. A – 20,662 (38,427).

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400001.268
Ramírez dh401001.282
J.Naylor 1b402000.308
Laureano cf410001.243
Gonzalez rf300001.214
b-Brennan ph101000.266
Rocchio ss400102.247
B.Naylor c400002.237
Freeman 3b311100.242
Tena 2b200010.226
Totals3325218
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Meadows cf410010.240
Torkelson 1b301010.233
Vest p000000---
a-Nevin ph100001.200
Lange p000000---
Cabrera dh-1b300012.257
Short 2b000000.204
Carpenter rf311111.278
Vierling 3b423200.261
Ibáñez 2b-1b401100.264
Baddoo lf311010.218
Báez ss402100.222
Rogers c300013.221
Totals3259567
Cleveland000110000251
Detroit11102000x591

a-struck out for Vest in the 8th. b-singled for Gonzalez in the 9th.

E – Freeman (4), Rodriguez (1). LOB – Cleveland 5, Detroit 9. 2B – J.Naylor (31), Baddoo (13), Báez (18), Vierling 2 (21). HR – Freeman (4), off Rodriguez; Vierling (10), off Giolito. RBIs – Rocchio (8), Freeman (18), Carpenter (64), Báez (59), Ibáñez (41), Vierling 2 (44). SB – Laureano (4), Baddoo (14).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Rocchio, J.Naylor, B.Naylor); Detroit 5 (Cabrera, Torkelson, Ibáñez 2, Nevin). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 7; Detroit 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Gonzalez, Meadows. GIDP – Carpenter.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Rocchio, J.Naylor).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 1-45755441067.04
Sandlin10000193.75
De Los Santos110010193.29
Stephan110012224.06
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 13-9742115943.30
Vest, H, 11100001122.98
Lange, S, 26-32110002123.68

WP – Lange.

Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, James Hoye; Second, John Libka; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:28. A – 41,425 (41,083).

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crow-Armstrong cf300011.000
Morel ss402000.247
Candelario dh401000.234
Canario rf400002.294
Tauchman lf301012.252
Wisdom 3b401002.205
Young 1b400001.186
Amaya c300000.214
Mastrobuoni 2b300000.241
Totals3205028
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf211011.278
1-Perkins pr-rf100001.217
Contreras c211011.291
Caratini c101000.259
Santana dh300002.249
a-Frelick ph-dh000010.246
Canha 1b311101.287
Tellez 1b000010.215
Adames ss201011.217
Monasterio 2b100000.259
Donaldson 3b300111.169
Mitchell cf300101.246
Taylor rf-lf411102.234
Turang 2b-ss300002.218
Totals28464613
Chicago000000000050
Milwaukee30000100x460

a-walked for Santana in the 7th.

1-ran for Yelich in the 4th.

LOB – Chicago 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Tauchman (18), Caratini (4). HR – Taylor (10), off Duffey. RBIs – Canha (33), Donaldson (11), Mitchell (7), Taylor (35). SB – Contreras (6), Yelich (28), Crow-Armstrong (2). SF – Mitchell.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom 3, Morel); Milwaukee 2 (Contreras, Taylor). RISP – Chicago 0 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Monasterio.

DP – Chicago 1 (Wisdom, Young).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, L, 11-1123330285.00
Little1⅔00014280.00
Palencia220004374.45
Duffey211103314.50
Greene210022330.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, W, 8-5530025724.12
Chafin, H, 21⅓10000145.82
Junk2⅔10003314.91

Inherited runners-scored – Little 3-1. WP – Palencia.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:23. A – 42,946 (41,700).

Pittsburgh 3, Miami 0
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edwards 2b401001.291
De La Cruz lf400002.259
Sánchez rf401002.253
Gurriel 1b300000.247
Hampson cf301001.275
Wendle ss200011.212
Stallings dh300002.191
Fortes c300001.204
Berti 3b300001.296
Totals29030111
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe 1b312010.247
Rivas 1b000000.234
Triolo 3b310012.298
Andujar rf401101.250
1-Palacios pr-rf010000.239
Suwinski lf401201.224
Davis dh300011.213
Peguero ss301011.237
Gonzales 2b401000.209
Bae cf200012.231
Delay c300001.251
Totals2936359
Miami000000000031
Pittsburgh00000003x361

1-ran for Andujar in the 8th.

E – Berti (12), Gonzales (3). LOB – Miami 3, Pittsburgh 7. 2B – Gonzales (8), Joe (31), Andujar (7), Suwinski (21). 3B – Peguero (1). RBIs – Andujar (18), Suwinski 2 (74). CS – Wendle (1), Davis (5), Bae (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Wendle); Pittsburgh 4 (Bae, Andujar, Gonzales 2). RISP – Miami 0 for 1; Pittsburgh 2 for 8.

GIDP – Gurriel.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Peguero, Gonzales, Joe).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weathers620035997.62
Brazoban110003184.14
Hoeing, L, 2-3133321345.48
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jackson410012494.33
Bido210002245.86
Nicolas1100021611.81
Moreta, W, 5-2100003133.72
Bednar, S, 39-42100002152.00

WP – Nicolas.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:17. A – 22,954 (38,753).

Seattle 1, Texas 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400002.276
Seager ss400001.327
Garver dh400002.270
García rf301001.245
Lowe 1b300002.262
Jung 3b300002.266
Heim c301000.258
Taveras cf300000.266
Carter lf302001.306
Totals30040011
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss300000.266
Moore ss-cf100000.207
Rodríguez cf300001.275
Caballero ss100001.221
Raleigh c300002.232
Torrens c100001.250
Suárez 3b311001.232
Kelenic rf301001.253
France 1b201010.250
Canzone lf300102.215
Ford dh201001.228
Rojas 2b300000.272
Totals28141110
Texas000000000040
Seattle00010000x140

LOB – Texas 3, Seattle 5. 2B – Carter (4). RBIs – Canzone (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 1 (Semien); Seattle 2 (Rojas 2). RISP – Texas 0 for 1; Seattle 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Canzone. GIDP – Taveras.

DP – Seattle 1 (Rojas, Crawford, France).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, L, 12-73⅓41114543.70
Pérez3⅔00004414.45
J.Hernández100002115.40
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, W, 13-10630007753.35
Berroa, H, 1100002170.00
Thornton, H, 4100001132.08
Campbell, S, 1-1110001132.83

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 3-1. HBP – Pérez (Ford).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:01. A – 43,997 (47,929).