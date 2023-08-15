Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.323
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.258
|H.Ramírez dh
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.299
|Paredes 2b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.246
|Siri cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Mead 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Bethancourt c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.223
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.249
|Basabe ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Totals
|44
|10
|18
|9
|4
|12
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|b-Davis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Meckler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Pederson dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|c-Ramos ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Sabol lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Slater ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|320
|122
|10
|18
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|010
|2
|6
|1
a-lined out for Sabol in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.
E – Díaz (3), Beck (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 12, San Francisco 8. 2B – Díaz (26), Siri (10), Estrada (21). 3B – H.Ramírez (2). HR – Bethancourt (8), off Jackson. RBIs – Basabe 2 (2), Díaz (60), Bethancourt 2 (25), Margot (30), Paredes (70), Siri (49), H.Ramírez (42), Estrada 2 (36). SB – Siri (8). CS – Arozarena (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 8 (Arozarena, Margot 3, Díaz 3, Paredes); San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr. 2, Slater, Meckler 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 5 for 16; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Margot, H.Ramírez. GIDP – Estrada.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Basabe, Paredes, Díaz).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 6-3
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|7
|87
|3.01
|Lopez, S, 1-1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|47
|3.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|39
|2.28
|Beck, L, 3-2
|3
|10
|5
|5
|1
|2
|60
|3.61
|Jackson
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|30
|2.65
|Alexander
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|4.21
|Ta.Rogers
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|2.83
Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 1-0. HBP – Jackson (H.Ramírez), Lopez (Davis). WP – Alexander, Ta.Rogers.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:45. A – 25,748 (41,915).
St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Gelof 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Brown rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Rooker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Soderstrom 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.202
|Butler cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Díaz ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Allen ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|3
|6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.277
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Contreras c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Knizner c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|O'Neill lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.238
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Baker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Walker rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.258
|Motter 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|10
|11
|Oakland
|000
|020
|300
|5
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|020
|40x
|7
|8
|2
a-grounded out for Butler in the 8th.
E – Contreras (7), Romero (2). LOB – Oakland 7, St. Louis 10. 2B – Gelof (9). 3B – Walker (1). HR – Ruiz (2), off Mikolas; Goldschmidt (19), off Sears. RBIs – Ruiz 2 (37), Gelof (14), Brown 2 (38), Edman (36), Goldschmidt 2 (61), Nootbaar (39), Walker 3 (33). SB – Goldschmidt (10), Walker (6), O'Neill (3). CS – Walker (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Soderstrom, Brown, Gelof); St. Louis 6 (O'Neill, Nootbaar 3, Arenado, Motter). RISP – Oakland 2 for 9; St. Louis 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Diaz, O'Neill. LIDP – Nootbaar. GIDP – Diaz, Soderstrom.
DP – Oakland 1 (Butler, Gelof, Butler); St. Louis 2 (Motter, Edman, Goldschmidt; Motter, Goldschmidt).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears
|5
|6
|3
|3
|4
|6
|97
|4.27
|Erceg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.62
|Felipe, L, 1-1, H, 4
|⅓
|0
|3
|3
|3
|1
|20
|4.20
|Pérez, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|4.50
|Neal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|6.75
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|6⅓
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|99
|4.27
|Gallegos, BS, 9-15
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|3.75
|VerHagen, H, 10
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.37
|Romero, W, 3-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 3-3, Gallegos 2-2, Romero 1-0. HBP – Mikolas (Allen).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:55. A – 34,793 (44,494).
Colorado 6, Arizona 4
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.160
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|1
|11
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh-rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Tovar ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.205
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Toglia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.155
|a-Trejo ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Lawrence p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Montero 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|1
|13
|Arizona
|110
|002
|000
|4
|5
|0
|Colorado
|000
|011
|04x
|6
|11
|0
a-singled for Toglia in the 8th.
LOB – Arizona 2, Colorado 5. 2B – Walker (34), Thomas (14), Moreno (12), Tovar (27), Rodgers (1). HR – Walker (25), off Flexen; Montero (5), off Kelly; Tovar (13), off Kelly. RBIs – Walker 3 (76), Moreno (29), Montero (20), Tovar (53), Rodgers 2 (4), Jones (30), Trejo (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Carroll, Lewis); Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Montero, Jones). RISP – Arizona 1 for 4; Colorado 4 for 8.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|11
|92
|3.05
|M.Castro, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.86
|Mantiply, L, 1-1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|7.20
|McGough, BS, 9-14
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.76
|Nelson
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.16
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen
|6
|5
|4
|4
|1
|6
|83
|7.78
|Suter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.47
|Koch, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.64
|Lawrence, S, 10-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored – McGough 3-3, Nelson 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:19. A – 24,157 (50,144).
Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.237
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|O'Hearn 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.295
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Hicks lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Hays lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Westburg 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|2
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Tatis Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Campusano c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|3
|6
|Baltimore
|010
|030
|000
|4
|9
|1
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000
|1
|4
|0
E – Hicks (2). LOB – Baltimore 5, San Diego 3. 2B – Henderson (17), Mullins (17). HR – O'Hearn (10), off Darvish; Cooper (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs – O'Hearn (40), Henderson 3 (55), Cooper (1). SB – Tatis Jr. (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (O'Hearn, Westburg, Mullins); San Diego 1 (Campusano). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 7; San Diego 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Santander, Urías, Cronenworth. GIDP – Westburg, Santander, Soto, Cooper, Machado.
DP – Baltimore 3 (Henderson, O'Hearn; Urías, Westburg, O'Hearn; Urías, Westburg, O'Hearn); San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 3-3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|95
|5.44
|Webb, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Bautista, S, 32-38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|21
|1.57
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 8-8
|7
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|81
|4.24
|Cosgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.57
|García
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.75
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:16. A – 38,176 (40,222).
Kansas City 7, Seattle 6
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.257
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.233
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Canzone rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|1-Caballero pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Marlowe lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|b-T.Hernández ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Ford dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|c-Haggerty ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Moore ss-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|4
|11
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.288
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|2-Taylor pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Perez c
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.251
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Blanco lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Velázquez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Beaty 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|a-Duffy ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|35
|7
|13
|7
|4
|8
|Seattle
|000
|000
|042
|6
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|300
|011
|002
|7
|13
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Beaty in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Marlowe in the 9th. c-walked for Ford in the 9th.
1-ran for France in the 9th. 2-ran for Massey in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 6, Kansas City 9. 2B – Ford (6), Rodríguez (27). HR – Perez (19), off Gilbert; Witt Jr. (22), off Gilbert. RBIs – Rodríguez 4 (71), Suárez (74), Rojas (2), Perez 4 (53), Witt Jr. (72), Garcia (39), Blanco (13). SB – Waters (7), Rodríguez (28), Taylor (7). CS – Waters (4). SF – Perez. S – Massey.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Raleigh 2); Kansas City 5 (Duffy, Witt Jr. 2, Massey 2). RISP – Seattle 5 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 7.
GIDP – Perez.
DP – Seattle 1 (Rojas, Moore, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|4⅓
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|98
|3.80
|Saucedo
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|2.19
|Campbell
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.31
|Topa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.33
|Brash, L, 8-4, BS, 2-7
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|3.35
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|7⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|106
|4.91
|C.Hernández
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|4.37
|Cox, H, 3
|⅓
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|22
|3.90
|Wittgren, W, 1-0
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.97
Inherited runners-scored – Saucedo 1-0, Campbell 3-1, C.Hernández 2-2, Wittgren 2-2. HBP – Singer (Moore).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 3:04. A – 11,878 (38,427).
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Reynolds dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.268
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Suwinski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.212
|Peguero 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.191
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|7
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Locastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|McNeil rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Alvarez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.223
|Vientos 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Mendick 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Ortega cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Araúz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.130
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|4
|5
|Pittsburgh
|101
|000
|000
|2
|5
|0
|New York
|111
|211
|00x
|7
|9
|1
E – Carrasco (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 10, New York 6. 2B – Joe (21), Hayes (18), Alonso (12), Lindor (26). HR – Vogelbach (9), off Priester; Araúz (1), off Priester; Nimmo (16), off Bido. RBIs – Davis (18), Hayes (44), Alonso (88), Vogelbach (34), McNeil 2 (41), Araúz 2 (4), Nimmo (48). SB – Ortega (3), Lindor (20). CS – Davis (4). SF – McNeil.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Rivas 2, Reynolds, Hayes, Rodríguez); New York 2 (Alvarez, Vientos). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 11; New York 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Williams.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Priester, L, 2-2
|5
|7
|6
|6
|3
|3
|102
|9.10
|Bido
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|54
|5.05
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|88
|6.40
|Miller, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|31
|0.00
|Coonrod
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|0.00
|Bickford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|10.29
|Gott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.86
|Ottavino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.38
WP – Priester(2). PB – Rodríguez (3).
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 2:58. A – 23,151 (42,136).
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Stanton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|a-Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|b-McKinney ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Cabrera lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|33
|3
|11
|3
|2
|5
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.337
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.288
|Riley 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Ozuna dh
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.241
|Rosario lf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.249
|Arcia ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.289
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.700
|Totals
|36
|11
|15
|10
|8
|6
|New York
|110
|000
|001
|3
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|134
|001
|02x
|11
|15
|0
a-struck out for Stanton in the 9th. b-walked for LeMahieu in the 9th.
LOB – New York 5, Atlanta 9. 2B – Volpe (14), Rosario (19), Ozuna (15). 3B – Volpe (4). HR – Riley (29), off Schmidt; Rosario (17), off Abreu. RBIs – Bader (37), Kiner-Falefa (35), Volpe (47), Riley (76), Lopez 3 (8), Harris II (36), Rosario 4 (55), Arcia (44). SB – Cabrera (7), Lopez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Higashioka 2, LeMahieu 2); Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Riley 2, Harris II). RISP – New York 1 for 7; Atlanta 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Bader. GIDP – Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Higashioka, Riley, d'Arnaud.
DP – New York 3 (Volpe, LeMahieu; Torres, Volpe, LeMahieu; Volpe, Torres, LeMahieu); Atlanta 3 (Riley, Lopez, Olson; Arcia, Lopez, Olson; Riley, Lopez, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, L, 8-7
|2⅓
|9
|8
|8
|2
|3
|68
|4.76
|Hamilton
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|48
|1.87
|Abreu
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|49
|4.76
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 4-1
|6
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|83
|2.57
|Johnson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Jiménez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|2.72
Inherited runners-scored – Hamilton 1-0, Johnson 1-0. WP – Schmidt, Abreu, Fried.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 2:50. A – 42,717 (41,149).
Miami 5, Houston 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.323
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Singleton 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|a-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|5
|2
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|De La Cruz cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Sánchez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.366
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.326
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|García lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Berti ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Wendle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|1
|5
|Houston
|000
|000
|100
|1
|8
|0
|Miami
|002
|000
|03x
|5
|7
|0
a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.
LOB – Houston 10, Miami 3. 2B – Altuve (13), Fortes (6), Berti (14). HR – Soler (29), off Valdez; Arraez (5), off Valdez; Bell (5), off Neris. RBIs – Altuve (28), Berti (24), Soler (63), Arraez (58), Bell (10). SB – Altuve (12), Berti (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Maldonado 2, Bregman, Tucker 2); Miami 1 (Fortes). RISP – Houston 2 for 12; Miami 1 for 3.
LIDP – Bregman. GIDP – Peña.
DP – Miami 2 (Arraez; Berti, Arraez, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 9-8
|7⅔
|6
|4
|3
|1
|4
|95
|3.31
|Neris
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|1.81
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, W, 7-3
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|3.91
|Nardi, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|2.88
|López, H, 1
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.70
|Scott, H, 23
|1⅓
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|2.73
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|6.00
Inherited runners-scored – Scott 1-1. WP – Garrett, López, Scott. PB – Maldonado (9).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:37. A – 13,263 (37,446).
