Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b602102.323
Arozarena lf422021.258
H.Ramírez dh533101.299
Paredes 2b601103.246
Siri cf502101.220
Mead 3b523001.238
Bethancourt c523202.223
Margot rf401111.249
Basabe ss411210.286
Totals4410189412
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b300000.261
b-Davis ph-1b100000.245
Meckler cf300012.000
Bailey c400001.262
Pederson dh311001.233
c-Ramos ph-dh100001.229
Conforto rf312010.246
Estrada 2b402200.274
Sabol lf200001.246
a-Slater ph-lf200000.254
Crawford ss300011.200
Camargo 3b401002.250
Totals3326239
Tampa Bay00032012210181
San Francisco000010010261

a-lined out for Sabol in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.

E – Díaz (3), Beck (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 12, San Francisco 8. 2B – Díaz (26), Siri (10), Estrada (21). 3B – H.Ramírez (2). HR – Bethancourt (8), off Jackson. RBIs – Basabe 2 (2), Díaz (60), Bethancourt 2 (25), Margot (30), Paredes (70), Siri (49), H.Ramírez (42), Estrada 2 (36). SB – Siri (8). CS – Arozarena (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 8 (Arozarena, Margot 3, Díaz 3, Paredes); San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr. 2, Slater, Meckler 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 5 for 16; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Margot, H.Ramírez. GIDP – Estrada.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Basabe, Paredes, Díaz).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, W, 6-3631137873.01
Lopez, S, 1-1331102473.00
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker220014392.28
Beck, L, 3-23105512603.61
Jackson1⅓11113302.65
Alexander1⅔32212324.21
Ta.Rogers122201142.83

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 1-0. HBP – Jackson (H.Ramírez), Lopez (Davis). WP – Alexander, Ta.Rogers.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:45. A – 25,748 (41,915).

St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz lf-cf411202.250
Gelof 2b511102.277
Brown rf502200.223
Rooker dh301010.238
Diaz 3b300011.246
Soderstrom 1b400000.155
Langeliers c301011.202
Butler cf311000.200
a-Díaz ph-lf100000.216
Allen ss321000.202
Totals3458536
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss512101.251
Goldschmidt 1b222230.277
Arenado 3b500002.283
Contreras c101010.261
Knizner c211010.253
O'Neill lf210031.238
Nootbaar cf310111.280
Baker dh400003.217
Walker rf312310.258
Motter 2b400003.167
Totals317871011
Oakland000020300580
St. Louis01002040x782

a-grounded out for Butler in the 8th.

E – Contreras (7), Romero (2). LOB – Oakland 7, St. Louis 10. 2B – Gelof (9). 3B – Walker (1). HR – Ruiz (2), off Mikolas; Goldschmidt (19), off Sears. RBIs – Ruiz 2 (37), Gelof (14), Brown 2 (38), Edman (36), Goldschmidt 2 (61), Nootbaar (39), Walker 3 (33). SB – Goldschmidt (10), Walker (6), O'Neill (3). CS – Walker (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Soderstrom, Brown, Gelof); St. Louis 6 (O'Neill, Nootbaar 3, Arenado, Motter). RISP – Oakland 2 for 9; St. Louis 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Diaz, O'Neill. LIDP – Nootbaar. GIDP – Diaz, Soderstrom.

DP – Oakland 1 (Butler, Gelof, Butler); St. Louis 2 (Motter, Edman, Goldschmidt; Motter, Goldschmidt).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears563346974.27
Erceg100010126.62
Felipe, L, 1-1, H, 403331204.20
Pérez, BS, 0-111112204.50
Neal110012216.75
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas6⅓54434994.27
Gallegos, BS, 9-1521100133.75
VerHagen, H, 1010000144.37
Romero, W, 3-11⅓00002173.72

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 3-3, Gallegos 2-2, Romero 1-0. HBP – Mikolas (Allen).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:55. A – 34,793 (44,494).

Colorado 6, Arizona 4
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf310012.269
Marte 2b400002.278
Gurriel Jr. lf411000.257
Walker 1b412301.270
Lewis dh400002.162
Peterson 3b400003.160
Thomas cf311000.237
Moreno c301100.274
Perdomo ss300001.267
Totals32454111
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh-rf312010.271
Tovar ss423101.260
McMahon 3b411003.250
Díaz c400001.263
Rodgers 2b412201.205
Jones lf401101.267
Toglia rf300003.155
a-Trejo ph101100.253
Lawrence p000000---
Montero 1b411100.194
Doyle cf300003.194
Totals346116113
Arizona110002000450
Colorado00001104x6110

a-singled for Toglia in the 8th.

LOB – Arizona 2, Colorado 5. 2B – Walker (34), Thomas (14), Moreno (12), Tovar (27), Rodgers (1). HR – Walker (25), off Flexen; Montero (5), off Kelly; Tovar (13), off Kelly. RBIs – Walker 3 (76), Moreno (29), Montero (20), Tovar (53), Rodgers 2 (4), Jones (30), Trejo (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Carroll, Lewis); Colorado 4 (McMahon 2, Montero, Jones). RISP – Arizona 1 for 4; Colorado 4 for 8.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly6522111923.05
M.Castro, H, 11100002143.86
Mantiply, L, 1-133300117.20
McGough, BS, 9-1421100124.76
Nelson1000053.16
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen654416837.78
Suter100000102.47
Koch, W, 2-0100002111.64
Lawrence, S, 10-14100003152.76

Inherited runners-scored – McGough 3-3, Nelson 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:19. A – 24,157 (50,144).

Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c310010.268
Henderson ss402302.237
Santander rf400000.248
O'Hearn 1b312110.295
Mountcastle dh401002.271
Mullins cf401001.253
Urías 3b400002.253
Hicks lf312000.261
Hays lf100001.279
Westburg 2b411000.276
Totals3449428
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b400001.283
Tatis Jr. rf301012.261
Soto lf300011.266
Machado 3b400001.254
Bogaerts ss201010.272
Cronenworth 1b300000.230
Campusano c301000.316
Cooper dh311100.188
Grisham cf300001.209
Totals2814136
Baltimore010030000491
San Diego000001000140

E – Hicks (2). LOB – Baltimore 5, San Diego 3. 2B – Henderson (17), Mullins (17). HR – O'Hearn (10), off Darvish; Cooper (1), off Rodriguez. RBIs – O'Hearn (40), Henderson 3 (55), Cooper (1). SB – Tatis Jr. (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (O'Hearn, Westburg, Mullins); San Diego 1 (Campusano). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 7; San Diego 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Santander, Urías, Cronenworth. GIDP – Westburg, Santander, Soto, Cooper, Machado.

DP – Baltimore 3 (Henderson, O'Hearn; Urías, Westburg, O'Hearn; Urías, Westburg, O'Hearn); San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 3-3731116955.44
Webb, H, 1110000110.00
Bautista, S, 32-38100020211.57
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, L, 8-8784416814.24
Cosgrove100011171.57
García110001114.75

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:16. A – 38,176 (40,222).

Kansas City 7, Seattle 6
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf512401.257
Suárez 3b401112.233
Raleigh c500003.222
Canzone rf-lf401001.200
France 1b300010.252
1-Caballero pr-ss000000.221
Marlowe lf200011.300
b-T.Hernández ph-rf110000.242
Ford dh311001.221
c-Haggerty ph-dh010010.178
Moore ss-1b310001.208
Rojas 2b412101.217
Totals34676411
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b412111.288
Witt Jr. ss534100.277
Massey 2b402000.224
2-Taylor pr010000.188
Perez c412400.251
Melendez lf400003.222
Blanco lf100100.238
Velázquez dh401001.333
Beaty 1b100011.231
a-Duffy ph-1b110010.265
Waters rf301012.238
Isbel cf401000.237
Totals35713748
Seattle000000042670
Kansas City3000110027130

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Beaty in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Marlowe in the 9th. c-walked for Ford in the 9th.

1-ran for France in the 9th. 2-ran for Massey in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 6, Kansas City 9. 2B – Ford (6), Rodríguez (27). HR – Perez (19), off Gilbert; Witt Jr. (22), off Gilbert. RBIs – Rodríguez 4 (71), Suárez (74), Rojas (2), Perez 4 (53), Witt Jr. (72), Garcia (39), Blanco (13). SB – Waters (7), Rodríguez (28), Taylor (7). CS – Waters (4). SF – Perez. S – Massey.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Raleigh 2); Kansas City 5 (Duffy, Witt Jr. 2, Massey 2). RISP – Seattle 5 for 7; Kansas City 3 for 7.

GIDP – Perez.

DP – Seattle 1 (Rojas, Moore, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert4⅓74425983.80
Saucedo1⅓21110222.19
Campbell1⅓20011252.31
Topa100002132.33
Brash, L, 8-4, BS, 2-722200203.35
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer7⅓222181064.91
C.Hernández32202224.37
Cox, H, 302220223.90
Wittgren, W, 1-020011234.97

Inherited runners-scored – Saucedo 1-0, Campbell 3-1, C.Hernández 2-2, Wittgren 2-2. HBP – Singer (Moore).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 3:04. A – 11,878 (38,427).

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf511003.238
Reynolds dh310022.268
Hayes 3b502100.256
Suwinski cf300011.209
Davis rf301111.228
Rodríguez c400000.225
Rivas 1b200021.212
Peguero 2b401001.254
Williams ss300012.191
Totals32252711
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo lf522100.261
Locastro lf000000.000
Lindor ss322010.245
Alonso 1b301110.224
McNeil rf301200.260
Alvarez c400002.225
Vogelbach dh211121.223
Vientos 3b400002.198
Mendick 3b000000.205
Ortega cf411000.244
Araúz 2b411200.130
Totals3279745
Pittsburgh101000000250
New York11121100x791

E – Carrasco (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 10, New York 6. 2B – Joe (21), Hayes (18), Alonso (12), Lindor (26). HR – Vogelbach (9), off Priester; Araúz (1), off Priester; Nimmo (16), off Bido. RBIs – Davis (18), Hayes (44), Alonso (88), Vogelbach (34), McNeil 2 (41), Araúz 2 (4), Nimmo (48). SB – Ortega (3), Lindor (20). CS – Davis (4). SF – McNeil.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Rivas 2, Reynolds, Hayes, Rodríguez); New York 2 (Alvarez, Vientos). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 11; New York 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Williams.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Priester, L, 2-25766331029.10
Bido321112545.05
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco342235886.40
Miller, W, 1-0200020310.00
Coonrod110012280.00
Bickford1000101210.29
Gott100002133.86
Ottavino100002113.38

WP – Priester(2). PB – Rodríguez (3).

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:58. A – 23,151 (42,136).

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kiner-Falefa 3b413100.261
Judge dh402000.284
Torres 2b400000.267
Stanton rf200011.205
a-Allen ph100001.150
Bader cf401100.265
LeMahieu 1b301001.241
b-McKinney ph010010.237
Volpe ss402100.214
Higashioka c400001.232
Cabrera lf312001.209
Totals33311325
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf301020.337
Harris II cf301121.288
Riley 3b522101.281
Olson 1b302020.276
d'Arnaud c510001.259
Ozuna dh332020.241
Rosario lf533400.249
Arcia ss511103.289
Lopez 2b413300.700
Totals3611151086
New York1100000013110
Atlanta13400102x11150

a-struck out for Stanton in the 9th. b-walked for LeMahieu in the 9th.

LOB – New York 5, Atlanta 9. 2B – Volpe (14), Rosario (19), Ozuna (15). 3B – Volpe (4). HR – Riley (29), off Schmidt; Rosario (17), off Abreu. RBIs – Bader (37), Kiner-Falefa (35), Volpe (47), Riley (76), Lopez 3 (8), Harris II (36), Rosario 4 (55), Arcia (44). SB – Cabrera (7), Lopez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Higashioka 2, LeMahieu 2); Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Riley 2, Harris II). RISP – New York 1 for 7; Atlanta 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Bader. GIDP – Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Higashioka, Riley, d'Arnaud.

DP – New York 3 (Volpe, LeMahieu; Torres, Volpe, LeMahieu; Volpe, Torres, LeMahieu); Atlanta 3 (Riley, Lopez, Olson; Arcia, Lopez, Olson; Riley, Lopez, Olson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, L, 8-72⅓98823684.76
Hamilton2⅔20031481.87
Abreu343332494.76
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, W, 4-1682212832.57
Johnson220001240.00
Jiménez111112222.72

Inherited runners-scored – Hamilton 1-0, Johnson 1-0. WP – Schmidt, Abreu, Fried.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 2:50. A – 42,717 (41,149).

Miami 5, Houston 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b403110.323
Tucker rf400010.294
Bregman 3b300011.252
Alvarez dh301010.274
McCormick lf402000.283
Singleton 1b400000.167
Peña ss412000.249
Meyers cf400001.227
Maldonado c200010.178
a-Diaz ph100000.274
Totals3318152
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
De La Cruz cf-lf400001.260
Soler rf411100.244
Sánchez rf000000.264
Arraez 2b411101.366
Bell dh412101.326
Burger 3b401002.311
Gurriel 1b300000.263
García lf200010.182
Chisholm Jr. cf000000.246
Fortes c311000.221
Berti ss311100.288
Wendle ss000000.235
Totals3157415
Houston000000100180
Miami00200003x570

a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.

LOB – Houston 10, Miami 3. 2B – Altuve (13), Fortes (6), Berti (14). HR – Soler (29), off Valdez; Arraez (5), off Valdez; Bell (5), off Neris. RBIs – Altuve (28), Berti (24), Soler (63), Arraez (58), Bell (10). SB – Altuve (12), Berti (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Maldonado 2, Bregman, Tucker 2); Miami 1 (Fortes). RISP – Houston 2 for 12; Miami 1 for 3.

LIDP – Bregman. GIDP – Peña.

DP – Miami 2 (Arraez; Berti, Arraez, Gurriel).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, L, 9-87⅔64314953.31
Neris1110181.81
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, W, 7-3540021753.91
Nardi, H, 9100010232.88
López, H, 111100114.70
Scott, H, 231⅓30011352.73
Robertson100010146.00

Inherited runners-scored – Scott 1-1. WP – Garrett, López, Scott. PB – Maldonado (9).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:37. A – 13,263 (37,446).