Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Díaz 1b 6 0 2 1 0 2 .323 Arozarena lf 4 2 2 0 2 1 .258 H.Ramírez dh 5 3 3 1 0 1 .299 Paredes 2b 6 0 1 1 0 3 .246 Siri cf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .220 Mead 3b 5 2 3 0 0 1 .238 Bethancourt c 5 2 3 2 0 2 .223 Margot rf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .249 Basabe ss 4 1 1 2 1 0 .286 Totals 44 10 18 9 4 12

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261 b-Davis ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Meckler cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Bailey c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Pederson dh 3 1 1 0 0 1 .233 c-Ramos ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Conforto rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .246 Estrada 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .274 Sabol lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246 a-Slater ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Totals 33 2 6 2 3 9

Tampa Bay 000 320 122 10 18 1 San Francisco 000 010 010 2 6 1

a-lined out for Sabol in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Wade Jr. in the 7th. c-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.

E – Díaz (3), Beck (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 12, San Francisco 8. 2B – Díaz (26), Siri (10), Estrada (21). 3B – H.Ramírez (2). HR – Bethancourt (8), off Jackson. RBIs – Basabe 2 (2), Díaz (60), Bethancourt 2 (25), Margot (30), Paredes (70), Siri (49), H.Ramírez (42), Estrada 2 (36). SB – Siri (8). CS – Arozarena (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 8 (Arozarena, Margot 3, Díaz 3, Paredes); San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr. 2, Slater, Meckler 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 5 for 16; San Francisco 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Margot, H.Ramírez. GIDP – Estrada.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Basabe, Paredes, Díaz).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow, W, 6-3 6 3 1 1 3 7 87 3.01 Lopez, S, 1-1 3 3 1 1 0 2 47 3.00

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 2 2 0 0 1 4 39 2.28 Beck, L, 3-2 3 10 5 5 1 2 60 3.61 Jackson 1⅓ 1 1 1 1 3 30 2.65 Alexander 1⅔ 3 2 2 1 2 32 4.21 Ta.Rogers 1 2 2 2 0 1 14 2.83

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 1-0. HBP – Jackson (H.Ramírez), Lopez (Davis). WP – Alexander, Ta.Rogers.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:45. A – 25,748 (41,915).