Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pollock rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .235 Moncada 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .197 Jiménez lf 3 0 3 0 1 0 .302 1-Robert pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .298 Abreu dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .297 Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .189 Sheets 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .230 García ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .211 Engel cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Sosa 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .188 Totals 34 3 8 3 3 9

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Melendez c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Witt Jr. ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Perez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .213 Pasquantino 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .237 2-Isbel pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .216 Dozier 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .245 Pratto lf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .212 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Lopez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Eaton rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Totals 31 2 5 2 2 8

Chicago 001 001 010 3 8 0 Kansas City 000 100 001 2 5 0

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Sheets (12). HR – Sosa (1), off Heasley; Moncada (6), off Heasley; Pasquantino (5), off Martin. RBIs – Sosa (1), Moncada (32), Sheets (27), Pasquantino (9), Pratto (8). SF – Pratto.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (García 2, Pollock); Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Dozier). RISP – Chicago 0 for 5; Kansas City 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Sheets. GIDP – Abreu.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pasquantino).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martin, W, 2-3 5 3 1 1 1 3 83 4.25 Diekman, H, 15 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 1 11 4.10 López, H, 5 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.91 Graveman, H, 19 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.64 Hendriks, S, 23-26 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 1 11 3.26

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heasley, L, 1-7 5⅓ 7 2 2 1 5 93 5.61 Garrett 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.91 Mills 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 16 4.56 Cuas 1⅔ 1 1 1 1 1 17 3.33 Staumont 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.59

Inherited runners-scored – Diekman 1-0, Garrett 2-0. WP – Hendriks(2), Heasley.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:54. A – 12,700 (37,903)