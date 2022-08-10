Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2 (Game 1)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock lf401000.239
Robert cf401000.298
Jiménez dh401002.285
Abreu 1b411001.300
Vaughn rf401001.298
Moncada 3b300101.196
García ss300000.214
Harrison 2b311101.242
Zavala c201001.272
a-Sheets ph100001.226
Grandal c100000.192
Totals3327208
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf400002.232
Eaton rf000000.238
Witt Jr. 3b400000.255
Perez c311011.213
Pasquantino dh411200.227
Taylor cf412000.278
Massey 2b401000.333
Pratto 1b413201.222
Isbel rf-lf400003.216
Lopez ss301000.248
Totals3449417
Chicago001000001271
Kansas City00200200x490

a-struck out for Zavala in the 8th.

E – Abreu (7). LOB – Chicago 7, Kansas City 7. 2B – Vaughn (21), Pratto (4). HR – Harrison (6), off Singer; Pasquantino (4), off Lynn; Pratto (3), off Lynn. RBIs – Harrison (21), Moncada (31), Pasquantino 2 (8), Pratto 2 (7). SF – Moncada.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Grandal, Jiménez, Abreu); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Isbel, Melendez). RISP – Chicago 0 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 7.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, L, 2-56⅔74415905.88
Kelly1⅔00001105.18
Foster1⅔20001134.40
Kansas CityHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 5-47⅓51106993.49
Barlow, H, 500001112.19
Coleman, H, 1021100132.98
Cuas, S, 1-10000193.09

Inherited runners-scored – Barlow 2-0, Cuas 2-0. HBP – Singer (Harrison), Coleman (García).

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:36.

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2 (Game 2)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock rf400010.235
Moncada 3b411100.197
Jiménez lf303010.302
1-Robert pr-cf010000.298
Abreu dh400002.297
Grandal c300011.189
Sheets 1b402100.230
García ss400003.211
Engel cf-lf400002.240
Sosa 2b412101.188
Totals3438339
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c300010.230
Witt Jr. ss400001.252
Perez dh401001.213
Pasquantino 1b312110.237
2-Isbel pr010000.216
Dozier 3b400002.245
Pratto lf300102.212
Taylor cf400001.274
Lopez 2b301000.248
Eaton rf301001.250
Totals3125228
Chicago001001010380
Kansas City000100001250

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Sheets (12). HR – Sosa (1), off Heasley; Moncada (6), off Heasley; Pasquantino (5), off Martin. RBIs – Sosa (1), Moncada (32), Sheets (27), Pasquantino (9), Pratto (8). SF – Pratto.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (García 2, Pollock); Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Dozier). RISP – Chicago 0 for 5; Kansas City 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Sheets. GIDP – Abreu.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pasquantino).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martin, W, 2-3531113834.25
Diekman, H, 1500011114.10
López, H, 51⅔10002152.91
Graveman, H, 191⅔0000192.64
Hendriks, S, 23-261⅔11101113.26
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, L, 1-75⅓72215935.61
Garrett0000174.91
Mills1⅔00010164.56
Cuas1⅔11111173.33
Staumont1⅔00002134.59

Inherited runners-scored – Diekman 1-0, Garrett 2-0. WP – Hendriks(2), Heasley.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:54. A – 12,700 (37,903)

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf421010.297
Rosario ss413100.290
Ramírez 3b401000.284
Gonzalez rf412200.299
Naylor 1b401101.273
Miller dh411000.238
Giménez 2b402001.302
Hedges c300100.173
Straw cf400000.214
Totals35511512
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf402002.245
Báez ss400003.220
H.Castro 1b411000.287
Cabrera dh301001.268
1-Reyes pr-dh111000.273
Candelario 3b200021.207
W.Castro rf401002.241
Schoop 2b400001.203
Barnhart c300001.198
a-Haase ph000110.239
Baddoo lf400000.140
Totals33261311
Cleveland0000110305110
Detroit000000002260

a-walked for Barnhart in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.

LOB – Cleveland 5, Detroit 7. 2B – Rosario 2 (21), Kwan (18), Gonzalez (14), Giménez (18). RBIs – Hedges (21), Rosario (45), Gonzalez 2 (18), Naylor (54), Haase (27). SF – Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Kwan); Detroit 3 (Barnhart, Baddoo 2). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 10; Detroit 0 for 6.

GIDP – Naylor.

DP – Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 7-67⅔40018913.21
Karinchak1⅔0000281.84
Morgan22221254.05
Clase, S, 25-270000031.35
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 2-67⅔72202843.83
Vest1⅔33310203.77
Peralta1⅔10000152.29
Inherited runners-scored_Clase 3-1. WP_Clase.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:41. A – 16,359 (41,083)

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 2b400002.257
Cooper dh201021.275
Aguilar 1b401001.241
De La Cruz rf400002.208
Bleday lf311112.218
Rojas ss400001.233
Leblanc 3b401000.419
Stallings c300011.205
Burdick cf401002.231
Totals32151412
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf412001.207
Hoskins 1b401001.253
Bohm 3b311110.294
Realmuto c412201.268
Castellanos dh200010.257
Segura 2b312100.283
Vierling rf300000.231
Sosa ss300001.186
Marsh cf300002.231
Totals2948426
Miami000100000151
Philadelphia10021000x481

E – De La Cruz (5), Hoskins (8). LOB – Miami 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B – Aguilar (17), Cooper (23), Realmuto (16), Hoskins (21), Schwarber (15). HR – Bleday (2), off Wheeler; Realmuto (13), off Garrett; Segura (7), off Garrett. RBIs – Bleday (2), Realmuto 2 (54), Segura (20), Bohm (46). SB – Castellanos (5). CS – Bohm (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (De La Cruz 3); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Bohm). RISP – Miami 0 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

LIDP – Vierling. GIDP – Stallings, Hoskins, Vierling.

DP – Miami 3 (Leblanc, Wendle, Aguilar; Wendle, Aguilar; Wendle, Rojas, Wendle); Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett, L, 2-6484303824.02
Bender1⅓00010153.44
Bleier1⅔00002103.90
Hernandez1⅔00011166.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 11-56⅔511381092.63
Alvarado, H, 101⅔00012184.73
Robertson, H, 11⅔00001122.08
Domínguez, S, 7-81⅔0000151.56

Inherited runners-scored – Bender 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 2:46. A – 22,087 (42,792)

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b311210.277
Lowe 2b400001.247
Arozarena rf400000.256
D.Peralta lf411001.276
Choi 1b200001.249
a-Paredes ph-1b100000.221
Siri cf301101.173
L.Raley dh300002.190
Bethancourt c311001.239
Walls ss200000.170
Totals2934317
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf210021.262
Adames ss312010.224
Tellez 1b310012.238
McCutchen dh412200.255
Renfroe rf400003.243
Wong 2b401201.257
Urías 3b311001.230
Caratini c300001.226
Taylor cf401103.227
Totals30575412
Tampa Bay002000100341
Milwaukee11003000x570

a-grounded out for Choi in the 7th.

E – Yacabonis (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Siri (6), McCutchen (20), Wong (18). HR – Díaz (6), off F.Peralta. RBIs – Díaz 2 (36), Siri (11), McCutchen 2 (50), Taylor (40), Wong 2 (30). SB – Adames (4). S – Walls.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 0; Milwaukee 4 (Tellez, Taylor, Renfroe, Urías). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 2; Milwaukee 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Paredes, Caratini. GIDP – McCutchen.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yacabonis1⅔110102116.20
Yarbrough, L, 0-73⅓43315635.08
Thompson21101193.76
Beeks1⅔00022172.35
Armstrong2⅔00004273.77
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
F.Peralta, W, 4-25⅔22204654.37
Gott, H, 111⅔00010184.14
Milner, H, 61⅔21101163.12
Boxberger, H, 201⅔0000082.53
Bush, S, 1-21⅔00002118.10

Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 2-2. HBP – Yarbrough 2 (Urías,Caratini). WP – Yarbrough(2).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:46. A – 30,030 (41,900)

Houston 7, Texas 5
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b421111.239
Seager ss512201.250
Lowe 1b300000.282
García rf311101.248
Heim c300011.249
Taveras cf400002.290
J.Smith 3b310001.220
Thompson lf402102.211
Miller dh200000.200
a-Culberson ph-dh101000.260
b-Viloria ph100001.263
Totals33575210
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b422101.286
Gurriel 1b200110.238
Alvarez dh400001.297
Bregman 3b322010.251
Tucker rf311110.242
Díaz lf411402.251
McCormick lf000000.236
Peña ss300000.246
Vázquez c301000.278
Meyers cf310000.217
Totals2977734
Texas102110000570
Houston00042100x770

a-doubled for Miller in the 6th. b-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.

LOB – Texas 6, Houston 2. 2B – Culberson (6), Thompson (1), Altuve (24), Tucker (17). HR – Semien (16), off Urquidy; Seager (25), off Urquidy; García (19), off Urquidy; Díaz (10), off Pérez. RBIs – Semien (53), Seager 2 (57), Thompson (1), García (71), Díaz 4 (31), Altuve (39), Gurriel (31), Tucker (68). SB – J.Smith (3), Thompson (3), Altuve (10). SF – Gurriel.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras, Semien, Seager 2); Houston 1 (Vázquez). RISP – Texas 1 for 10; Houston 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Alvarez. GIDP – García, Alvarez.

DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe); Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, L, 9-35⅔67732792.85
Leclerc2⅔00001204.01
Martin1⅔10001163.96
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, W, 11-45⅔55524963.85
W.Smith, H, 11⅔10002142.25
Montero, H, 171⅔00000111.55
Neris, H, 191⅔00002123.48
Pressly, S, 22-261⅔10002203.00

Inherited runners-scored – Leclerc 1-0. HBP – Urquidy 2 (García,J.Smith), Montero (Lowe).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:49. A – 30,629 (41,168)

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b501003.248
Senzel cf500002.248
K.Farmer 3b-ss402000.252
Votto 1b400002.215
Solano dh312010.305
Aquino rf300011.182
Fraley lf311210.215
Barrero ss300003.190
a-Lopez ph-3b100001.242
Romine c302001.190
b-Almora Jr. ph100000.237
Totals35282313
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Canha cf221010.266
Marte rf300012.292
Lindor ss411200.268
Alonso dh300011.278
Ruf 1b412200.223
McNeil lf412200.306
Escobar 3b301011.220
Guillorme 2b401000.278
Nido c411000.226
Totals3169644
Cincinnati000000200280
New York00210120x690

a-struck out for Barrero in the 8th. b-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.

LOB – Cincinnati 9, New York 6. 2B – Ruf (11). HR – Fraley (3), off Carrasco; Lindor (20), off Minor; McNeil (7), off Minor. RBIs – Fraley 2 (8), Lindor 2 (79), McNeil 2 (44), Ruf 2 (43).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Lopez 2, Senzel, Barrero); New York 2 (Ruf, McNeil). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 5; New York 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Aquino, Marte, Lindor. GIDP – Nido, Guillorme.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Votto; K.Farmer, India, Votto).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor, L, 1-95⅓544331106.24
Cessa1000085.97
Kuhnel22211125.77
Detwiler0000053.44
Hendrix1⅔1000085.40
New YorkHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, W, 13-4672219883.76
Givens, H, 70000143.71
May1⅔10023297.15
Lugo1⅔00000143.59

Inherited runners-scored – Cessa 1-0, Detwiler 2-0, Givens 2-0. IBB – off Kuhnel (Alonso). HBP – Kuhnel (Canha).

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:59. A – 30,816 (41,922)

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
García ss400010.284
Voit 1b300013.233
Cruz dh200001.233
a-Franco ph-dh211000.229
Hernandez lf412001.272
Robles cf000000.233
Meneses rf-lf422201.300
Ruiz c322410.247
Thomas cf-rf401002.239
Hernández 2b400000.238
Vargas 3b401001.250
Totals3469639
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf501101.234
Contreras c411102.253
Happ lf502001.276
Suzuki rf523100.252
Reyes dh401101.250
1-Velazquez pr-dh000010.239
Hoerner ss502101.297
Wisdom 1b401001.220
McKinstry 3b413001.138
Morel 2b411001.263
Totals40515519
Washington010300020690
Chicago0100004005150

a-popped out for Cruz in the 5th.

1-ran for Reyes in the 7th.

LOB – Washington 4, Chicago 10. 2B – Happ (29). HR – Ruiz 2 (6), off Stroman; Meneses (3), off Leiter Jr.; Suzuki (9), off Espino. RBIs – Ruiz 4 (29), Meneses 2 (5), Suzuki (33), Ortega (25), Contreras (44), Reyes (1), Hoerner (36). CS – Thomas (2), Suzuki (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Morel, Contreras, Suzuki 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 2; Chicago 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Morel. LIDP – Happ. GIDP – Thomas.

DP – Washington 1 (Thomas, Ruiz, Thomas); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Morel, Wisdom).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino5⅔61105864.04
Ramírez, H, 31⅔32200203.61
Finnegan, W, 3-21⅔42200143.63
Machado, H, 210001134.57
Edwards Jr., S, 1-21⅓10013273.35
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman5⅔54426904.20
Uelmen2⅔10010253.52
Leiter Jr., L, 2-5, BS, 0-22⅔32203344.72

Inherited runners-scored – Finnegan 2-1, Edwards Jr. 1-0. HBP – Espino (Contreras).

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T – 3:17. A – 37,193 (41,649)(41,649)

Atlanta 9, Boston 7 (F/11)
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf533010.273
Swanson ss612101.292
Riley 3b613501.298
Olson 1b411020.248
Contreras c501111.255
Grossman lf200010.200
a-Rosario ph-lf210010.172
Ozuna dh500001.213
Arcia 2b411110.243
Adrianza 2b000000.180
Harris II cf512100.288
Totals44913974
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf512112.233
Devers 3b400011.310
Bogaerts ss521001.310
Verdugo rf523001.272
Martinez dh401203.281
Hosmer 1b200001.167
Dalbec 1b300003.203
Arroyo 2b512302.273
Plawecki c501000.177
Duran cf311101.229
b-J.Davis ph100001.333
Totals427117216
Atlanta103001010129130
Boston021110010107110

a-walked for Grossman in the 7th. b-struck out for Duran in the 11th.

LOB – Atlanta 11, Boston 8. 2B – Swanson 2 (24), Harris II (11), Arcia (7), Verdugo 2 (26), Arroyo (7), Plawecki (5), Bogaerts (29), Pham (3). 3B – Riley (2), Contreras (1). HR – Riley (30), off Hill; Arroyo (5), off Morton; Pham (2), off Morton; Duran (3), off Morton. RBIs – Riley 5 (74), Contreras (30), Harris II (34), Swanson (59), Arcia (26), Arroyo 3 (16), Pham (4), Duran (14), Martinez 2 (44). SB – Acuña Jr. (24). SF – Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Contreras, Rosario, Riley, Swanson, Ozuna 2); Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Pham, Plawecki, Devers). RISP – Atlanta 5 for 15; Boston 4 for 16.

Runners moved up – Hosmer. GIDP – Acuña Jr., Devers.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson, Olson); Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Hosmer).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton6⅔65517964.26
McHugh10001203.19
Minter0000142.54
Iglesias, BS, 0-11⅔21103223.00
Jansen1⅔10011133.48
Lee, W, 3-01⅔11001181.74
Matzek, S, 1-11⅔00002133.86
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill4⅔74410684.75
Brasier1⅔00010285.10
Barnes, BS, 2-411120257.45
Sawamura1⅔00022203.25
Schreiber0000161.88
Whitlock2⅔21101263.13
Ort, L, 0-1133110269.00
A.Davis0000014.76

Inherited runners-scored – Minter 2-0, Sawamura 2-0, Schreiber 2-0, A.Davis 2-0. IBB – off Jansen (Devers), off Ort (Olson). HBP – McHugh (Duran). WP – Morton, Sawamura.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Adam Beck; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Marty Foster.

T – 4:13. A – 34,972 (37,755)

Colorado 16, St. Louis 5
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf400012.241
Gorman dh511001.237
Goldschmidt 1b300011.329
a-Dickerson ph100000.218
Arenado 3b411101.300
Donovan 3b100000.281
O'Neill lf400000.226
Nootbaar rf221021.229
DeJong ss311201.162
Knizner c402201.220
Edman 2b402000.258
Totals3558548
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf511101.263
Daza cf100000.296
Iglesias ss523100.316
Hampson ss101000.234
Rodgers 2b534110.284
Cron 1b522500.280
McMahon 3b421211.242
Grichuk cf-rf535300.270
Montero dh522001.283
Díaz c502200.229
Hilliard lf511102.180
Totals4616221625
St. Louis000023000581
Colorado30900220x16220

a-lined out for Goldschmidt in the 9th.

E – Arenado (8). LOB – St. Louis 8, Colorado 8. 2B – Nootbaar (6), Gorman (8), Arenado (27), Díaz 2 (14), Cron (26). HR – DeJong (5), off Feltner; Cron (23), off Mikolas; Grichuk (12), off Naughton; McMahon (11), off McFarland. RBIs – DeJong 2 (19), Arenado (69), Knizner 2 (19), Cron 5 (79), Díaz 2 (33), Hilliard (14), Iglesias (41), Rodgers (52), Grichuk 3 (58), Blackmon (61), McMahon 2 (52).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Carlson 4, DeJong); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Cron, Díaz, Iglesias). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 8; Colorado 9 for 16.

Runners moved up – Cron, Blackmon.

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, L, 8-9214101002723.50
Naughton254413554.94
McFarland232210296.61
ColoradoHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, W, 2-3545533906.02
Bird1⅓20013315.56
Lamet2⅔20002308.16

Inherited runners-scored – Naughton 1-1, McFarland 2-1, Bird 2-2. HBP – Bird (DeJong). WP – McFarland, Lamet.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:05. A – 35,011 (50,445)

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman ss500002.258
Reynolds cf300010.257
Hayes 3b412000.248
Gamel rf411100.244
Chavis 1b422300.254
Castro 2b300010.189
Cruz dh402001.212
Allen lf400001.143
Delay c300000.254
b-Madris ph000010.198
Totals3447434
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b522001.273
Thomas cf400010.250
Marte 2b411201.261
Walker 1b323110.210
Varsho rf300010.239
McCarthy lf402300.260
Beer dh100010.200
a-Rivera ph-dh201000.300
C.Kelly c400001.223
Perdomo ss412000.205
Totals34611643
Pittsburgh000001030470
Arizona10100040x6110

a-singled for Beer in the 6th. b-walked for Delay in the 9th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 8. 2B – Gamel (15), Rojas (16), Perdomo (8), Walker (15). HR – Chavis (11), off Henry; Chavis (12), off Devenski. RBIs – Chavis 3 (37), Gamel (25), Walker (62), McCarthy 3 (15), Marte 2 (41). SB – McCarthy (7). CS – Rivera (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Allen); Arizona 5 (Thomas 2, Beer, McCarthy, C.Kelly). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 2; Arizona 4 for 14.

Runners moved up – Varsho, Thomas.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Delay, Castro, Delay).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 3-9452232855.08
Stout10000133.72
Underwood Jr.1⅔54411314.64
Y.Ramirez1⅔0000084.50
Crowe0000053.05
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry, W, 1-17⅔41123883.75
Devenski1⅔33300194.76
Melancon, S, 16-191⅔00011184.42

Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-0, Underwood Jr. 1-0, Y.Ramirez 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:00. A – 12,901 (48,686)

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton dh412201.222
Correa ss401000.265
Polanco 2b400003.237
Miranda 1b400002.275
Urshela 3b411002.262
Celestino cf402101.275
Kepler rf400002.233
León c300000.200
Gordon lf311000.279
Totals34373011
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf311011.276
a-Thompson ph-rf111000.255
T.Turner ss512301.306
Freeman 1b421010.323
Smith c513201.275
Muncy 3b512202.178
J.Turner dh402101.260
Lux 2b411000.297
Gallo lf411002.214
Bellinger cf411200.212
Totals3910151028
Minnesota010000020372
Los Angeles13110022x10150

a-doubled for Betts in the 8th.

E – León (1), Megill (2). LOB – Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Smith (19), Gallo (1), Bellinger (20), T.Turner 2 (29), J.Turner (23), Muncy (13), Thompson (8). 3B – Urshela (2). HR – Buxton (27), off Bickford; Muncy (12), off Ryan. RBIs – Celestino (10), Buxton 2 (49), Smith 2 (61), Bellinger 2 (48), T.Turner 3 (80), Muncy 2 (39), J.Turner (55).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 0; Los Angeles 5 (Gallo 2, T.Turner, Muncy, Freeman). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 1; Los Angeles 5 for 16.

Runners moved up – J.Turner, Lux.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, L, 8-55⅔965141103.95
Megill1⅓32212353.33
Pagán132202325.13
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 12-67⅔51108902.49
Bickford1⅔22200235.35
Ferguson1⅔00003130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 1-0. WP – Ryan.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:13. A – 47,874 (56,000)

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
La Stella 3b302000.255
a-Davis ph-3b200001.239
Belt 1b300110.233
Wade Jr. dh311100.189
b-Longoria ph-dh101100.248
Pederson lf501001.245
Estrada 2b-ss402000.269
Yastrzemski cf-rf310011.220
Crawford ss300001.218
c-Flores ph-2b111000.251
González rf300001.266
d-Slater ph-cf010000.266
Wynns c301111.210
Totals3449436
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf512001.252
Soto rf332111.252
Machado 3b522300.290
Bell 1b412101.296
Drury dh400001.266
Cronenworth 2b201111.237
Kim ss401101.248
Grisham cf300012.192
Nola c401001.246
Totals34711739
San Francisco100000003491
San Diego0001020137110

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for La Stella in the 8th. b-singled for Wade Jr. in the 8th. c-singled for Crawford in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for González in the 9th.

E – Wynns (2). LOB – San Francisco 9, San Diego 7. 2B – Estrada (17), Soto (19), Bell (25), Kim (18). HR – Wade Jr. (5), off Musgrove; Soto (22), off Cobb; Machado (20), off Rogers. RBIs – Wade Jr. (17), Wynns (11), Belt (23), Longoria (20), Soto (47), Bell (59), Cronenworth (57), Kim (38), Machado 3 (63). SF – Longoria, Cronenworth.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, Estrada, Pederson); San Diego 3 (Grisham 2, Profar). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; San Diego 4 for 8.

GIDP – Belt, Machado.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford); San Diego 1 (Kim, Bell).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb5⅔63327914.15
Marte1⅔00000145.23
J.García1⅔10001173.12
Leone1⅔21111204.35
Rogers, L, 2-423200184.85
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove7⅔61104952.91
Morejon, S, 1-120000124.73
L.García0000053.51
Hader, BS, 29-3213331374.66
Hill, W, 3-00000143.24

Inherited runners-scored – Marte 2-1, L.García 2-0, Hill 2-0. IBB – off Leone (Cronenworth). HBP – Musgrove (Belt), Hader (Slater).

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:32. A – 38,626 (40,209)

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b500002.286
Judge rf301021.303
Benintendi lf501002.306
Donaldson 3b300002.228
1-Locastro pr000000.194
Gonzalez 3b000010.215
Torres 2b500001.254
Andújar dh501003.241
Hicks cf300010.222
Trevino c400001.261
Kiner-Falefa ss400002.268
Totals37030414
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b401000.243
France 1b500000.298
Haniger dh-rf401011.265
Lamb lf400013.111
Suárez 3b510003.227
Raleigh c502001.204
Crawford ss400000.255
Haggerty rf-cf302020.323
Kelenic cf300002.127
a-Santana ph100000.198
Brash p000000---
b-Torrens ph101100.217
Totals39171410
New York0000000000000030
Seattle0000000000001170

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Kelenic in the 11th. b-singled for Brash in the 13th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 10th.

LOB – New York 7, Seattle 11. 2B – Raleigh (13). RBIs – Torrens (10). SB – Benintendi (7). CS – Haggerty (1), Judge (1), Benintendi (3). S – Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa 2, Andújar 3); Seattle 4 (Suárez 2, Raleigh, Haggerty). RISP – New York 0 for 10; Seattle 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Trevino, France, Crawford. LIDP – Hicks. GIDP – Donaldson, France, Santana.

DP – New York 2 (Torres, LeMahieu; Torres, LeMahieu); Seattle 3 (Frazier, France; Frazier, Crawford, Frazier; Crawford, Brash, Suárez, Frazier).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole7⅔400081093.38
Chapman1⅔10000224.28
Holmes1⅔00000152.22
Effross1⅔0000196.75
Peralta1⅓0001062.28
Trivino00021205.75
Loáisiga, L, 1-32101086.57
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo8⅔300271101.84
Muñoz1⅔00003152.80
Sewald1⅔00001152.36
Festa1⅔0000093.44
Brash, W, 3-32⅔00023295.40

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-0. IBB – off Peralta (Haggerty), off Brash (Judge), off Loáisiga (Haggerty). HBP – Holmes (Frazier), Sewald (Donaldson).

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 4:07. A – 38,804 (47,929)

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette