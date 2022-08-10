Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2 (Game 1)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|a-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Eaton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Pasquantino dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pratto 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Isbel rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|1
|7
|Chicago
|001
|000
|001
|2
|7
|1
|Kansas City
|002
|002
|00x
|4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Zavala in the 8th.
E – Abreu (7). LOB – Chicago 7, Kansas City 7. 2B – Vaughn (21), Pratto (4). HR – Harrison (6), off Singer; Pasquantino (4), off Lynn; Pratto (3), off Lynn. RBIs – Harrison (21), Moncada (31), Pasquantino 2 (8), Pratto 2 (7). SF – Moncada.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Grandal, Jiménez, Abreu); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Isbel, Melendez). RISP – Chicago 0 for 5; Kansas City 1 for 7.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 2-5
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|90
|5.88
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.18
|Foster
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.40
|Kansas City
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 5-4
|7⅓
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|99
|3.49
|Barlow, H, 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.19
|Coleman, H, 10
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.98
|Cuas, S, 1-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.09
Inherited runners-scored – Barlow 2-0, Cuas 2-0. HBP – Singer (Harrison), Coleman (García).
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:36.
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2 (Game 2)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|1-Robert pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|Sheets 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Engel cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Sosa 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|3
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|2-Isbel pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Pratto lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|Chicago
|001
|001
|010
|3
|8
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|001
|2
|5
|0
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th. 2-ran for Pasquantino in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Sheets (12). HR – Sosa (1), off Heasley; Moncada (6), off Heasley; Pasquantino (5), off Martin. RBIs – Sosa (1), Moncada (32), Sheets (27), Pasquantino (9), Pratto (8). SF – Pratto.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (García 2, Pollock); Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Dozier). RISP – Chicago 0 for 5; Kansas City 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Sheets. GIDP – Abreu.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pasquantino).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martin, W, 2-3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|83
|4.25
|Diekman, H, 15
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.10
|López, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.91
|Graveman, H, 19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.64
|Hendriks, S, 23-26
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.26
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, L, 1-7
|5⅓
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|93
|5.61
|Garrett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.91
|Mills
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.56
|Cuas
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.33
|Staumont
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.59
Inherited runners-scored – Diekman 1-0, Garrett 2-0. WP – Hendriks(2), Heasley.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:54. A – 12,700 (37,903)
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Miller dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.173
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|1
|2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Candelario 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.207
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|a-Haase ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|3
|11
|Cleveland
|000
|011
|030
|5
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002
|2
|6
|0
a-walked for Barnhart in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 7th.
LOB – Cleveland 5, Detroit 7. 2B – Rosario 2 (21), Kwan (18), Gonzalez (14), Giménez (18). RBIs – Hedges (21), Rosario (45), Gonzalez 2 (18), Naylor (54), Haase (27). SF – Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Kwan); Detroit 3 (Barnhart, Baddoo 2). RISP – Cleveland 4 for 10; Detroit 0 for 6.
GIDP – Naylor.
DP – Detroit 1 (H.Castro, Báez, H.Castro).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 7-6
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|91
|3.21
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.84
|Morgan
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|25
|4.05
|Clase, S, 25-27
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.35
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 2-6
|7⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|2
|84
|3.83
|Vest
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|3.77
|Peralta
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.29
|Inherited runners-scored_Clase 3-1. WP_Clase.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:41. A – 16,359 (41,083)
Philadelphia 4, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Bleday lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.218
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Leblanc 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.419
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Burdick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|4
|12
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Castellanos dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Vierling rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Sosa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|2
|6
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|100
|210
|00x
|4
|8
|1
E – De La Cruz (5), Hoskins (8). LOB – Miami 8, Philadelphia 3. 2B – Aguilar (17), Cooper (23), Realmuto (16), Hoskins (21), Schwarber (15). HR – Bleday (2), off Wheeler; Realmuto (13), off Garrett; Segura (7), off Garrett. RBIs – Bleday (2), Realmuto 2 (54), Segura (20), Bohm (46). SB – Castellanos (5). CS – Bohm (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (De La Cruz 3); Philadelphia 2 (Castellanos, Bohm). RISP – Miami 0 for 3; Philadelphia 2 for 6.
LIDP – Vierling. GIDP – Stallings, Hoskins, Vierling.
DP – Miami 3 (Leblanc, Wendle, Aguilar; Wendle, Aguilar; Wendle, Rojas, Wendle); Philadelphia 1 (Sosa, Segura, Hoskins).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett, L, 2-6
|4
|8
|4
|3
|0
|3
|82
|4.02
|Bender
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.44
|Bleier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.90
|Hernandez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|6.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 11-5
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|109
|2.63
|Alvarado, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.73
|Robertson, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
|Domínguez, S, 7-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.56
Inherited runners-scored – Bender 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 2:46. A – 22,087 (42,792)
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.277
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Choi 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|a-Paredes ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.173
|L.Raley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|1
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|McCutchen dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.227
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|4
|12
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|100
|3
|4
|1
|Milwaukee
|110
|030
|00x
|5
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Choi in the 7th.
E – Yacabonis (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Siri (6), McCutchen (20), Wong (18). HR – Díaz (6), off F.Peralta. RBIs – Díaz 2 (36), Siri (11), McCutchen 2 (50), Taylor (40), Wong 2 (30). SB – Adames (4). S – Walls.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 0; Milwaukee 4 (Tellez, Taylor, Renfroe, Urías). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 2; Milwaukee 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Paredes, Caratini. GIDP – McCutchen.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yacabonis
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|21
|16.20
|Yarbrough, L, 0-7
|3⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|63
|5.08
|Thompson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.76
|Beeks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|17
|2.35
|Armstrong
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|3.77
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|F.Peralta, W, 4-2
|5⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|65
|4.37
|Gott, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.14
|Milner, H, 6
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.12
|Boxberger, H, 20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.53
|Bush, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|8.10
Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 2-2. HBP – Yarbrough 2 (Urías,Caratini). WP – Yarbrough(2).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:46. A – 30,030 (41,900)
Houston 7, Texas 5
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.239
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|García rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Culberson ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|b-Viloria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|2
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|2
|.251
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Meyers cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Texas
|102
|110
|000
|5
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|421
|00x
|7
|7
|0
a-doubled for Miller in the 6th. b-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.
LOB – Texas 6, Houston 2. 2B – Culberson (6), Thompson (1), Altuve (24), Tucker (17). HR – Semien (16), off Urquidy; Seager (25), off Urquidy; García (19), off Urquidy; Díaz (10), off Pérez. RBIs – Semien (53), Seager 2 (57), Thompson (1), García (71), Díaz 4 (31), Altuve (39), Gurriel (31), Tucker (68). SB – J.Smith (3), Thompson (3), Altuve (10). SF – Gurriel.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras, Semien, Seager 2); Houston 1 (Vázquez). RISP – Texas 1 for 10; Houston 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Alvarez. GIDP – García, Alvarez.
DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Seager, Lowe); Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 9-3
|5⅔
|6
|7
|7
|3
|2
|79
|2.85
|Leclerc
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.01
|Martin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.96
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 11-4
|5⅔
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|96
|3.85
|W.Smith, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.25
|Montero, H, 17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.55
|Neris, H, 19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.48
|Pressly, S, 22-26
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Leclerc 1-0. HBP – Urquidy 2 (García,J.Smith), Montero (Lowe).
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:49. A – 30,629 (41,168)
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|K.Farmer 3b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Solano dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Fraley lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.215
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|a-Lopez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Romine c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|b-Almora Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|3
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Canha cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Marte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Ruf 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|McNeil lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Nido c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|4
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200
|2
|8
|0
|New York
|002
|101
|20x
|6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Barrero in the 8th. b-grounded out for Romine in the 9th.
LOB – Cincinnati 9, New York 6. 2B – Ruf (11). HR – Fraley (3), off Carrasco; Lindor (20), off Minor; McNeil (7), off Minor. RBIs – Fraley 2 (8), Lindor 2 (79), McNeil 2 (44), Ruf 2 (43).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Lopez 2, Senzel, Barrero); New York 2 (Ruf, McNeil). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 5; New York 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Aquino, Marte, Lindor. GIDP – Nido, Guillorme.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Votto; K.Farmer, India, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 1-9
|5⅓
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|110
|6.24
|Cessa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.97
|Kuhnel
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|12
|5.77
|Detwiler
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.44
|Hendrix
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.40
|New York
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 13-4
|6
|7
|2
|2
|1
|9
|88
|3.76
|Givens, H, 7
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.71
|May
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|7.15
|Lugo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.59
Inherited runners-scored – Cessa 1-0, Detwiler 2-0, Givens 2-0. IBB – off Kuhnel (Alonso). HBP – Kuhnel (Canha).
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 2:59. A – 30,816 (41,922)
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.233
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|a-Franco ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Robles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Meneses rf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.300
|Ruiz c
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.247
|Thomas cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|3
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Suzuki rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Velazquez pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Hoerner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Wisdom 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Morel 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|40
|5
|15
|5
|1
|9
|Washington
|010
|300
|020
|6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|010
|000
|400
|5
|15
|0
a-popped out for Cruz in the 5th.
1-ran for Reyes in the 7th.
LOB – Washington 4, Chicago 10. 2B – Happ (29). HR – Ruiz 2 (6), off Stroman; Meneses (3), off Leiter Jr.; Suzuki (9), off Espino. RBIs – Ruiz 4 (29), Meneses 2 (5), Suzuki (33), Ortega (25), Contreras (44), Reyes (1), Hoerner (36). CS – Thomas (2), Suzuki (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 0; Chicago 5 (Wisdom, Morel, Contreras, Suzuki 2). RISP – Washington 1 for 2; Chicago 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Morel. LIDP – Happ. GIDP – Thomas.
DP – Washington 1 (Thomas, Ruiz, Thomas); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Morel, Wisdom).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|86
|4.04
|Ramírez, H, 3
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|3.61
|Finnegan, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3.63
|Machado, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.57
|Edwards Jr., S, 1-2
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|3.35
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|90
|4.20
|Uelmen
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.52
|Leiter Jr., L, 2-5, BS, 0-2
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|34
|4.72
Inherited runners-scored – Finnegan 2-1, Edwards Jr. 1-0. HBP – Espino (Contreras).
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T – 3:17. A – 37,193 (41,649)(41,649)
Atlanta 9, Boston 7 (F/11)
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Swanson ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Riley 3b
|6
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.298
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|a-Rosario ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Ozuna dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Arcia 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Adrianza 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Harris II cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.288
|Totals
|44
|9
|13
|9
|7
|4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.233
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.310
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Verdugo rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.281
|Hosmer 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.273
|Plawecki c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Duran cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|b-J.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|42
|7
|11
|7
|2
|16
|Atlanta
|103
|001
|010
|12
|9
|13
|0
|Boston
|021
|110
|010
|10
|7
|11
|0
a-walked for Grossman in the 7th. b-struck out for Duran in the 11th.
LOB – Atlanta 11, Boston 8. 2B – Swanson 2 (24), Harris II (11), Arcia (7), Verdugo 2 (26), Arroyo (7), Plawecki (5), Bogaerts (29), Pham (3). 3B – Riley (2), Contreras (1). HR – Riley (30), off Hill; Arroyo (5), off Morton; Pham (2), off Morton; Duran (3), off Morton. RBIs – Riley 5 (74), Contreras (30), Harris II (34), Swanson (59), Arcia (26), Arroyo 3 (16), Pham (4), Duran (14), Martinez 2 (44). SB – Acuña Jr. (24). SF – Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Contreras, Rosario, Riley, Swanson, Ozuna 2); Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Pham, Plawecki, Devers). RISP – Atlanta 5 for 15; Boston 4 for 16.
Runners moved up – Hosmer. GIDP – Acuña Jr., Devers.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson, Olson); Boston 1 (Devers, Arroyo, Hosmer).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|7
|96
|4.26
|McHugh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.19
|Minter
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.54
|Iglesias, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|3.00
|Jansen
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.48
|Lee, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.74
|Matzek, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.86
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|4⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|68
|4.75
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|5.10
|Barnes, BS, 2-4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|25
|7.45
|Sawamura
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|20
|3.25
|Schreiber
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.88
|Whitlock
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|3.13
|Ort, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|26
|9.00
|A.Davis
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored – Minter 2-0, Sawamura 2-0, Schreiber 2-0, A.Davis 2-0. IBB – off Jansen (Devers), off Ort (Olson). HBP – McHugh (Duran). WP – Morton, Sawamura.
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Adam Beck; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Marty Foster.
T – 4:13. A – 34,972 (37,755)
Colorado 16, St. Louis 5
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Gorman dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|a-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Donovan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Nootbaar rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.229
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.162
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.220
|Edman 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|4
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Daza cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Iglesias ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Cron 1b
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.280
|McMahon 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.242
|Grichuk cf-rf
|5
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|.270
|Montero dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Hilliard lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.180
|Totals
|46
|16
|22
|16
|2
|5
|St. Louis
|000
|023
|000
|5
|8
|1
|Colorado
|309
|002
|20x
|16
|22
|0
a-lined out for Goldschmidt in the 9th.
E – Arenado (8). LOB – St. Louis 8, Colorado 8. 2B – Nootbaar (6), Gorman (8), Arenado (27), Díaz 2 (14), Cron (26). HR – DeJong (5), off Feltner; Cron (23), off Mikolas; Grichuk (12), off Naughton; McMahon (11), off McFarland. RBIs – DeJong 2 (19), Arenado (69), Knizner 2 (19), Cron 5 (79), Díaz 2 (33), Hilliard (14), Iglesias (41), Rodgers (52), Grichuk 3 (58), Blackmon (61), McMahon 2 (52).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Carlson 4, DeJong); Colorado 4 (McMahon, Cron, Díaz, Iglesias). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 8; Colorado 9 for 16.
Runners moved up – Cron, Blackmon.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, L, 8-9
|2
|14
|10
|10
|0
|2
|72
|3.50
|Naughton
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|55
|4.94
|McFarland
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|29
|6.61
|Colorado
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, W, 2-3
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|90
|6.02
|Bird
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|5.56
|Lamet
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|8.16
Inherited runners-scored – Naughton 1-1, McFarland 2-1, Bird 2-2. HBP – Bird (DeJong). WP – McFarland, Lamet.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 3:05. A – 35,011 (50,445)
Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Chavis 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.254
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Allen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|b-Madris ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|3
|4
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Walker 1b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|Varsho rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.260
|Beer dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|a-Rivera ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|4
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|030
|4
|7
|0
|Arizona
|101
|000
|40x
|6
|11
|0
a-singled for Beer in the 6th. b-walked for Delay in the 9th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 8. 2B – Gamel (15), Rojas (16), Perdomo (8), Walker (15). HR – Chavis (11), off Henry; Chavis (12), off Devenski. RBIs – Chavis 3 (37), Gamel (25), Walker (62), McCarthy 3 (15), Marte 2 (41). SB – McCarthy (7). CS – Rivera (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Allen); Arizona 5 (Thomas 2, Beer, McCarthy, C.Kelly). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 2; Arizona 4 for 14.
Runners moved up – Varsho, Thomas.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Delay, Castro, Delay).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 3-9
|4
|5
|2
|2
|3
|2
|85
|5.08
|Stout
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.72
|Underwood Jr.
|1⅔
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|31
|4.64
|Y.Ramirez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.50
|Crowe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.05
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, W, 1-1
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|88
|3.75
|Devenski
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|4.76
|Melancon, S, 16-19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.42
Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-0, Underwood Jr. 1-0, Y.Ramirez 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 3:00. A – 12,901 (48,686)
L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.222
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Gordon lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|0
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|a-Thompson ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.323
|Smith c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.178
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|39
|10
|15
|10
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|020
|3
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|131
|100
|22x
|10
|15
|0
a-doubled for Betts in the 8th.
E – León (1), Megill (2). LOB – Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Smith (19), Gallo (1), Bellinger (20), T.Turner 2 (29), J.Turner (23), Muncy (13), Thompson (8). 3B – Urshela (2). HR – Buxton (27), off Bickford; Muncy (12), off Ryan. RBIs – Celestino (10), Buxton 2 (49), Smith 2 (61), Bellinger 2 (48), T.Turner 3 (80), Muncy 2 (39), J.Turner (55).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 0; Los Angeles 5 (Gallo 2, T.Turner, Muncy, Freeman). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 1; Los Angeles 5 for 16.
Runners moved up – J.Turner, Lux.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, L, 8-5
|5⅔
|9
|6
|5
|1
|4
|110
|3.95
|Megill
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|35
|3.33
|Pagán
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|32
|5.13
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 12-6
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|90
|2.49
|Bickford
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|5.35
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 1-0. WP – Ryan.
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:13. A – 47,874 (56,000)
San Diego 7, San Francisco 4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|La Stella 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Davis ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Wade Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|b-Longoria ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Pederson lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Estrada 2b-ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|c-Flores ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|González rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|d-Slater ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.210
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|3
|6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Soto rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.290
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Drury dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|3
|9
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|003
|4
|9
|1
|San Diego
|000
|102
|013
|7
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for La Stella in the 8th. b-singled for Wade Jr. in the 8th. c-singled for Crawford in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for González in the 9th.
E – Wynns (2). LOB – San Francisco 9, San Diego 7. 2B – Estrada (17), Soto (19), Bell (25), Kim (18). HR – Wade Jr. (5), off Musgrove; Soto (22), off Cobb; Machado (20), off Rogers. RBIs – Wade Jr. (17), Wynns (11), Belt (23), Longoria (20), Soto (47), Bell (59), Cronenworth (57), Kim (38), Machado 3 (63). SF – Longoria, Cronenworth.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, Estrada, Pederson); San Diego 3 (Grisham 2, Profar). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; San Diego 4 for 8.
GIDP – Belt, Machado.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Belt, Crawford); San Diego 1 (Kim, Bell).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|7
|91
|4.15
|Marte
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.23
|J.García
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.12
|Leone
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.35
|Rogers, L, 2-4
|⅓
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|18
|4.85
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove
|7⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|95
|2.91
|Morejon, S, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.73
|L.García
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.51
|Hader, BS, 29-32
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|37
|4.66
|Hill, W, 3-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored – Marte 2-1, L.García 2-0, Hill 2-0. IBB – off Leone (Cronenworth). HBP – Musgrove (Belt), Hader (Slater).
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:32. A – 38,626 (40,209)
Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.303
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Gonzalez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Andújar dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.241
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Totals
|37
|0
|3
|0
|4
|14
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|France 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Haniger dh-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Lamb lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.111
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Haggerty rf-cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.323
|Kelenic cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.127
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Brash p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Torrens ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|39
|1
|7
|1
|4
|10
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|000
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|000
|1
|1
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Kelenic in the 11th. b-singled for Brash in the 13th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 10th.
LOB – New York 7, Seattle 11. 2B – Raleigh (13). RBIs – Torrens (10). SB – Benintendi (7). CS – Haggerty (1), Judge (1), Benintendi (3). S – Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa 2, Andújar 3); Seattle 4 (Suárez 2, Raleigh, Haggerty). RISP – New York 0 for 10; Seattle 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Trevino, France, Crawford. LIDP – Hicks. GIDP – Donaldson, France, Santana.
DP – New York 2 (Torres, LeMahieu; Torres, LeMahieu); Seattle 3 (Frazier, France; Frazier, Crawford, Frazier; Crawford, Brash, Suárez, Frazier).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|109
|3.38
|Chapman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.28
|Holmes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.22
|Effross
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.75
|Peralta
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|2.28
|Trivino
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|5.75
|Loáisiga, L, 1-3
|⅓
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|6.57
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|8⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|110
|1.84
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.80
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.36
|Festa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.44
|Brash, W, 3-3
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|29
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-0. IBB – off Peralta (Haggerty), off Brash (Judge), off Loáisiga (Haggerty). HBP – Holmes (Frazier), Sewald (Donaldson).
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 4:07. A – 38,804 (47,929)
