Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 24, 2023

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater lf300002.303
b-Yastrzemski ph100000.225
Flores dh411102.295
Davis 3b300002.261
c-Pederson ph101000.247
Bailey c301011.265
Matos cf301000.259
d-Sabol ph100001.252
Conforto rf300001.238
Villar 2b300002.145
Schmitt ss300002.210
Wade Jr. 1b300002.272
Totals31141115
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry ss300000.242
a-Báez ph-ss100001.226
Greene cf423000.309
Torkelson 1b402100.233
Carpenter rf402201.271
Ibáñez 2b411000.237
Cabrera dh401001.249
Maton 3b300001.162
Short 3b111200.204
Baddoo lf400001.209
J.Rogers c312000.216
Totals35512505
San Francisco000001000140
Detroit10101002x5120

a-struck out for McKinstry in the 7th. b-flied out for Slater in the 9th. c-singled for Davis in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Matos in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 4, Detroit 6. 2B – Greene (11), Ibáñez (16). HR – Flores (13), off Cisnero; Short (5), off Walker. RBIs – Flores (32), Torkelson (54), Carpenter 2 (32), Short 2 (22). SB – Baddoo (6). CS – Baddoo (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Sabol); Detroit 3 (Ibáñez 3). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 1; Detroit 4 for 10.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, L, 0-46⅔103303875.77
Alexander1⅓00001113.45
Walker22201102.93
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, W, 1-15⅔20009823.71
Cisnero, H, 11111102263.96
Holton, H, 61⅓00002151.70
Foley1⅔10012182.03

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T – 2:16. A – 16,907 (41,083).

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf400003.293
Santander rf400001.262
Mountcastle 1b311101.236
a-Frazier ph-2b100000.237
Henderson dh310010.244
Westburg 2b311101.266
b-O'Hearn ph-1b100000.311
Hicks cf100000.252
Cowser cf301101.128
Urías 3b401002.251
McCann c301002.198
Mateo ss300000.212
Totals33353111
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf110120.185
Turner ss300001.247
Sosa ss100000.249
Harper dh402000.293
Castellanos rf301110.283
Stott 2b400001.301
Harrison 3b400000.210
Cave 1b301001.216
c-Bohm ph101000.279
Stubbs c310000.214
d-Realmuto ph000010.244
Rojas cf402000.333
Totals3127243
Baltimore010001001350
Philadelphia000010010272

a-lined out for Mountcastle in the 9th. b-grounded out for Westburg in the 9th. c-singled for Cave in the 9th. d-walked for Stubbs in the 9th.

E – Turner 2 (12). LOB – Baltimore 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Cowser (1). HR – Westburg (1), off Sánchez; Mountcastle (12), off Sánchez. RBIs – Westburg (8), Mountcastle (42), Cowser (4), Schwarber (62), Castellanos (59). SB – Rojas 2 (3). SF – Schwarber.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Urías, Hays); Philadelphia 2 (Rojas, Turner). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 4; Philadelphia 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – O'Hearn. LIDP – Sosa. GIDP – Mateo.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Urías, Westburg, Urías); Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Cave).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer7⅔31123954.59
Coulombe, H, 1821110193.12
Baker, W, 4-31000073.79
Pérez, S, 1-21⅔10010184.54
PhiladelphiaHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez7⅔42208922.98
Hoffman1⅔00002162.70
Kimbrel, L, 6-21⅔11111213.43

Inherited runners-scored – Baker 2-1. WP – Kremer, Kimbrel.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:41. A – 44,043 (42,901).

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b411100.279
Witt Jr. ss412000.255
Melendez lf400001.213
Perez c411203.246
Duffy 1b410000.264
Pratto 1b000000.241
Isbel cf412001.215
Olivares dh401202.250
Blanco rf300000.220
Lopez 2b400000.204
Totals3557507
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf500001.271
Rosario ss413000.265
Ramírez 3b400000.288
J.Naylor 1b401000.306
Bell dh401100.241
Giménez 2b401000.244
Fry c310010.290
Brennan rf412001.260
Straw cf402200.245
Totals36310312
Kansas City020002100571
Cleveland0000012003101

E – Duffy (7), Ramírez (8). LOB – Kansas City 4, Cleveland 7. 2B – Witt Jr. (17), Olivares (14), Rosario 2 (19), Brennan (16). HR – Perez (17), off Allen; Garcia (4), off Allen. RBIs – Olivares 2 (19), Perez 2 (43), Garcia (29), Bell (48), Straw 2 (19). SB – Blanco (8). CS – J.Naylor (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Garcia, Perez); Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Bell, Kwan). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Melendez, Straw. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Lopez, Duffy).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough, W, 3-56⅔61101994.70
Cuas1⅔22211164.24
Hernández, H, 81⅔0000093.78
Barlow, S, 12-141⅔20000215.15
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Allen, L, 4-37⅔75405843.39
Norris2⅔00002320.00

HBP – Norris (Blanco).

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:19. A – 19,630 (34,788).

Colorado 10, Washington 6
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf410010.240
Tovar ss513002.261
Díaz c310020.264
Grichuk dh523101.309
Jones rf412210.282
Toglia 1b411101.163
Trejo 3b524101.256
Doyle cf401111.202
Castro 2b412200.270
Totals381016856
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss411011.256
Thomas rf300000.293
1-Vargas pr-lf010000.270
Candelario 3b422300.257
Meneses dh300011.275
Ruiz c412100.248
Smith 1b300001.269
Dickerson lf201000.252
a-Garrett ph-lf-rf110011.260
García 2b400001.266
Call cf401201.210
Totals3267636
Colorado00020222210161
Washington000000132672

a-struck out for Dickerson in the 7th.

1-ran for Thomas in the 8th.

E – Castro (2), Call (1), Candelario (6). LOB – Colorado 7, Washington 4. 2B – Trejo (10), Abrams (18), Candelario (28), Call (11). HR – Jones (9), off Corbin; Candelario (16), off Hollowell. RBIs – Grichuk (25), Jones 2 (22), Castro 2 (25), Doyle (26), Toglia (2), Trejo (16), Ruiz (38), Candelario 3 (50), Call 2 (31). SB – Tovar (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Toglia, Grichuk, Profar); Washington 3 (Abrams, Garrett, Meneses). RISP – Colorado 8 for 16; Washington 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Castro, Candelario, Smith. LIDP – Castro, Smith. GIDP – Doyle, Profar, García.

DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, Toglia; Tovar, Jones, Toglia, Trejo); Washington 3 (Call, Smith, Call; Abrams, García, Smith; Candelario, García, Smith).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bird2⅔10000283.90
Kauffmann, W, 1-34⅔21110438.72
Hand1⅔10001124.54
Hollowell1⅔13312265.93
Koch1⅔22213321.42
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 6-116⅓106525935.01
Garcia1⅔32210359.00
Abbott132221435.91

Inherited runners-scored – Hand 2-1, Garcia 1-1, Abbott 2-2. HBP – Kauffmann (Smith), Hollowell (Thomas), Abbott (Toglia). WP – Garcia, Abbott.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:55. A – 17,194 (41,376).

Minnesota 4, Seattle 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss502001.260
Rodríguez cf501000.244
Suárez 3b501000.225
Hernández rf500002.242
Ford dh400003.254
France 1b300010.247
Murphy c412102.277
Moore 2b-lf200012.128
b-Raleigh ph101000.225
1-Trammell pr-lf010000.130
Marlowe lf201000.167
a-Caballero ph-2b100000.227
c-Wong ph-2b111200.162
Totals38393210
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss501102.231
Julien 2b100020.305
Farmer 2b-3b100000.251
Kirilloff 1b411001.282
Kepler rf413100.230
Wallner dh400003.279
Castro 3b-cf300010.242
Larnach lf311102.213
Taylor cf000000.219
d-Solano ph-2b110001.265
Vázquez c301101.217
Gallo cf-lf300002.176
e-Jeffers ph101000.276
Totals33484312
Seattle0000100020390
Minnesota0000200011480

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Marlowe in the 7th. b-singled for Moore in the 9th. c-homered for Caballero in the 9th. d-struck out for Taylor in the 9th. e-singled for Gallo in the 10th.

1-ran for Raleigh in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 8, Minnesota 6. 2B – Murphy (10), Crawford (22), Kirilloff (13), Kepler (9). 3B – Larnach (3). HR – Murphy (7), off Maeda; Wong (2), off Jax. RBIs – Murphy (12), Wong 2 (18), Larnach (32), Vázquez (20), Kepler (37), Correa (45). SB – Marlowe (1). S – Vázquez.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (Hernández, Suárez, Crawford, Moore, Rodríguez, Ford); Minnesota 1 (Solano). RISP – Seattle 0 for 11; Minnesota 4 for 6.

Runners moved up – Rodríguez, Suárez, Hernández. GIDP – Rodríguez.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Castro, Julien, Kirilloff).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo7⅔422291043.02
Topa1⅔00001102.77
Muñoz, BS, 1-21⅔21112242.95
Sewald, L, 3-12100052.85
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Maeda6⅓61128984.62
Moran, H, 90000054.24
Balazovic, H, 21⅔10001121.29
Jax, BS, 1-71⅔22201193.19
J.López, W, 4-21⅔00000125.09

Inherited runners-scored – Moran 2-0. IBB – off Muñoz (Castro).

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:37. A – 22,969 (38,544).

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
De La Cruz ss411201.273
Friedl cf400000.288
McLain 2b300010.301
Fraley rf401000.268
Steer 3b-1b401001.276
Votto 1b400002.178
Senzel 3b000000.233
Encarnacion-Strand dh300002.269
Stephenson c312001.252
Benson lf301001.287
Totals3226218
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf311121.289
Contreras c301110.270
Adames ss400003.208
Frelick rf311111.556
Monasterio 3b202020.292
Miller 1b401001.270
Turang 2b400002.199
Jones dh200002.250
a-Perkins ph-dh010020.217
Wiemer cf300001.205
b-Winker ph101000.199
1-Taylor pr000000.153
Totals29373811
Cincinnati002000000261
Milwaukee100001001370

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Jones in the 7th. b-singled for Wiemer in the 9th.

1-ran for Winker in the 9th.

E – Steer (8). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Monasterio (6). HR – De La Cruz (6), off Rea; Frelick (1), off Ashcraft. RBIs – De La Cruz 2 (19), Contreras (38), Frelick (3), Yelich (55). SB – Yelich (22), Benson (10), Monasterio (4), Perkins (5). CS – Contreras (1), Monasterio (0).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 1 (De La Cruz); Milwaukee 6 (Contreras, Wiemer 2, Turang 2, Jones). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 2; Milwaukee 2 for 16.

Runners moved up – Turang, Miller. GIDP – Steer, Contreras, Frelick.

DP – Cincinnati 3 (McLain, De La Cruz, Votto; De La Cruz, Stephenson; De La Cruz, McLain, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Miller).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft5⅓522481105.64
Farmer00002103.78
Young00010172.27
Cruz0000074.72
Law1⅔00021283.60
Díaz, L, 3-22111072.22
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rea6⅔52215914.53
Milner1⅔10001112.21
Payamps1⅔0000051.71
Williams, W, 5-21⅔00002141.60

Inherited runners-scored – Farmer 1-0, Cruz 1-0. WP – Farmer, Law.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:52. A – 29,216 (41,700).

Houston 10, Texas 9
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b502001.273
Jankowski rf512101.319
Lowe 1b321121.284
Jung 3b522203.275
Heim c400111.279
Duran ss401010.297
Miller dh110011.226
a-Garver ph-dh201110.243
1-Grossman pr-dh000000.222
Taveras cf310112.281
J.Smith lf421101.207
Totals369108711
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b511001.268
Bregman 3b523001.254
Tucker rf241030.303
J.Abreu 1b220132.241
McCormick lf-cf312611.282
Diaz dh401201.266
Peña ss400100.232
Meyers cf300003.222
b-Julks ph-lf100001.260
Maldonado c401002.165
Totals3310910712
Texas2301003009101
Houston4000203011092

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Miller in the 5th. b-struck out for Meyers in the 7th.

1-ran for Garver in the 9th.

E – Duran (5), J.Abreu (4), Meyers (3). LOB – Texas 8, Houston 7. 2B – McCormick (11), Bregman (14). HR – Jung (20), off Bielak; J.Smith (4), off Bielak; McCormick (13), off Chapman. RBIs – Jung 2 (61), Jankowski (22), Lowe (54), J.Smith (7), Heim (70), Garver (18), Taveras (46), J.Abreu (51), McCormick 6 (41), Peña (34), Diaz 2 (26). SB – Duran (5). CS – Semien (2). SF – Taveras, McCormick, Diaz.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Taveras, Jung, J.Smith); Houston 2 (Meyers, Tucker). RISP – Texas 3 for 9; Houston 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Peña.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray5⅔76636823.66
Leclerc1⅔00002182.97
Chapman, BS, 1-21⅔13322243.38
Burke1⅔0000192.63
Speas, L, 0-2111212313.50
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bielak4663451023.62
Mushinski1⅓00003213.18
Maton23320183.00
Stanek1⅔00010174.63
B.Abreu1⅔10002192.61
Pressly, W, 3-21⅔1000192.78

Maton pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Mushinski 1-0, Stanek 3-2. WP – Bielak.

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:17. A – 37,973 (41,000).

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Suwinski cf513101.230
Reynolds lf400012.256
McCutchen dh321022.268
Santana 1b423410.237
Davis rf500002.271
Triolo 3b511003.282
Rodríguez c311020.200
Marcano 2b301001.233
Gonzales 2b201000.250
Peguero ss412300.167
Totals388138611
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 3b322310.270
Tatis Jr. rf400000.280
Soto lf300010.262
Machado dh401001.255
Bogaerts ss301011.264
Cronenworth 2b410001.208
Campusano c401100.300
Rivas 1b100011.200
a-Batten ph-1b100001.333
b-Carpenter ph100001.166
Grisham cf411001.213
Totals3246447
Pittsburgh0032300008130
San Diego100021000460

a-struck out for Rivas in the 6th. b-struck out for Batten in the 9th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 5. 2B – Suwinski (13), Santana (25), Grisham (25), Campusano (2). HR – Suwinski (21), off Darvish; Santana 2 (11), off Darvish; Peguero (1), off Darvish; Kim 2 (14), off Priester. RBIs – Suwinski (52), Santana 4 (52), Peguero 3 (4), Kim 3 (37), Campusano (7). SB – McCutchen (10). CS – Kim (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 2, Davis 2); San Diego 1 (Batten). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 8; San Diego 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Peguero. LIDP – Reynolds.

DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Cronenworth).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Priester, W, 1-15⅓44434899.28
Borucki1⅔10001153.77
Mlodzinski110011312.20
Holderman1⅔00001133.82
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, L, 7-74⅓87733854.80
T.Hill31101184.04
Avila2⅔10033410.00
Martinez1⅔10003203.89
García1⅔00001135.30

Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 1-1. HBP – Martinez (Davis). WP – Avila.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:53. A – 43,419 (40,222).

St. Louis 10, Arizona 6
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan dh523000.287
Goldschmidt 1b522300.285
Arenado 3b511101.290
Nootbaar lf-rf221130.263
J.Walker rf311000.277
O'Neill lf201300.234
Carlson cf400100.233
DeJong ss312010.237
Motter 2b401102.185
Knizner c300000.217
c-Contreras ph-c010010.244
Totals3610121053
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Perdomo ss110121.278
Marte 2b502000.292
Carroll lf400102.280
C.Walker 1b422111.263
Gurriel Jr. dh511000.252
Rivera 3b423010.290
McCarthy rf300001.246
a-Longoria ph101200.236
Herrera c100000.250
Kelly c300001.175
b-Canzone ph-rf200001.136
Thomas cf302110.241
Totals36611657
St. Louis20021000510120
Arizona1100022006110

a-doubled for McCarthy in the 7th. b-flied out for Kelly in the 7th. c-walked for Knizner in the 9th.

LOB – St. Louis 5, Arizona 11. 2B – J.Walker (10), O'Neill (6), Longoria (9). HR – Goldschmidt (17), off R.Nelson; Arenado (22), off R.Nelson; C.Walker (21), off Stratton. RBIs – Goldschmidt 3 (53), Carlson (24), Motter (2), Arenado (77), Nootbaar (29), O'Neill 3 (9), Carroll (55), Thomas (18), C.Walker (64), Perdomo (37), Longoria 2 (24). SF – Carlson, Carroll. S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 1 (Carlson); Arizona 7 (Marte 2, Carroll 2, Canzone 3). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 7; Arizona 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – McCarthy, Kelly, Herrera. GIDP – Knizner, Arenado.

DP – Arizona 2 (Marte, C.Walker; Rivera, Marte, C.Walker).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright5⅔42223767.31
Stratton, H, 422222244.38
Romero, H, 21⅔22200203.38
Gallegos, W, 2-41⅓20001163.92
Hicks1⅔10011273.67
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson6⅔85531874.97
Adams1⅔00000115.87
McGough, H, 131⅔00000123.81
Chafin, L, 2-3, BS, 8-1235522374.24
Ginkel10000102.37

Inherited runners-scored – Romero 3-1, Gallegos 2-2, Ginkel 3-3. HBP – Romero (Perdomo).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:59. A – 23,184 (48,359).

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf600001.260
Guerrero Jr. dh601103.270
Belt 1b501002.250
1-Biggio pr-1b010000.215
Chapman 3b421112.262
Merrifield 2b514001.299
Varsho lf502202.215
Kirk c411011.251
2-Jansen pr-c000000.226
Espinal ss311000.231
b-Bichette ph-ss100110.307
Kiermaier cf502102.275
Totals446136314
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b511011.277
Freeman 1b501001.329
Smith c500002.284
Muncy dh412212.201
Peralta lf400010.279
Heyward rf512101.250
Taylor ss-3b401010.211
Outman cf300022.239
Hernández 3b200010.150
a-Rojas ph-ss200000.220
Totals3937379
Toronto000020010036130
Los Angeles10010001000372

a-flied out for Hernández in the 8th. b-flied out for Espinal in the 9th.

1-ran for Belt in the 11th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 11th.

E – Grove (2), Taylor (3). LOB – Toronto 10, Los Angeles 12. 2B – Belt (18), Varsho (14), Betts (26), Heyward (14). HR – Chapman (13), off Graterol; Heyward (10), off Berríos; Muncy (25), off Richards. RBIs – Kiermaier (23), Guerrero Jr. (65), Chapman (43), Varsho 2 (34), Bichette (54), Muncy 2 (65), Heyward (26). CS – Varsho (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Chapman, Belt, Kiermaier, Espinal, Guerrero Jr. 2); Los Angeles 6 (Betts 2, Peralta, Rojas 2, Taylor). RISP – Toronto 4 for 20; Los Angeles 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – Springer 2, Kirk. GIDP – Kirk, Springer, Peralta.

DP – Toronto 1 (Espinal, Belt); Los Angeles 2 (Betts, Freeman; Hernández, Betts, Freeman).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos5⅔52243943.40
Cabrera1⅔00001140.00
García1⅓00002234.43
Richards, BS, 0-221120293.18
Jackson, W, 3-02⅔00012250.64
Romano, S, 28-311⅔0000192.83
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Grove482206686.19
Ferguson1⅓10012182.39
Almonte1⅔00001154.54
Graterol1⅔11103201.91
Phillips1⅔10000162.29
Brasier1⅔00000101.20
Bickford, L, 2-31⅔23122335.36

Inherited runners-scored – Ferguson 1-0. IBB – off Jackson (Peralta). WP – Richards.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:28. A – 47,731 (56,000).

