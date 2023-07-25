Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 24, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .303 b-Yastrzemski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Flores dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .295 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .261 c-Pederson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Bailey c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .265 Matos cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .259 d-Sabol ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Villar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .145 Schmitt ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .210 Wade Jr. 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .272 Totals 31 1 4 1 1 15

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinstry ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242 a-Báez ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Greene cf 4 2 3 0 0 0 .309 Torkelson 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .233 Carpenter rf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .271 Ibáñez 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .237 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Maton 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .162 Short 3b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .204 Baddoo lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .209 J.Rogers c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .216 Totals 35 5 12 5 0 5

San Francisco 000 001 000 1 4 0 Detroit 101 010 02x 5 12 0

a-struck out for McKinstry in the 7th. b-flied out for Slater in the 9th. c-singled for Davis in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Matos in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 4, Detroit 6. 2B – Greene (11), Ibáñez (16). HR – Flores (13), off Cisnero; Short (5), off Walker. RBIs – Flores (32), Torkelson (54), Carpenter 2 (32), Short 2 (22). SB – Baddoo (6). CS – Baddoo (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Sabol); Detroit 3 (Ibáñez 3). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 1; Detroit 4 for 10.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling, L, 0-4 6⅔ 10 3 3 0 3 87 5.77 Alexander 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.45 Walker 2 2 2 0 1 10 2.93

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skubal, W, 1-1 5⅔ 2 0 0 0 9 82 3.71 Cisnero, H, 11 1 1 1 1 0 2 26 3.96 Holton, H, 6 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.70 Foley 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 2 18 2.03

Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T – 2:16. A – 16,907 (41,083).