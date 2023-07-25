Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 24, 2023

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|b-Yastrzemski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.295
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|c-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Bailey c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Matos cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|d-Sabol ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.145
|Schmitt ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|15
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|a-Báez ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Greene cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Maton 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Short 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.204
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|J.Rogers c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|0
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Detroit
|101
|010
|02x
|5
|12
|0
a-struck out for McKinstry in the 7th. b-flied out for Slater in the 9th. c-singled for Davis in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Matos in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 4, Detroit 6. 2B – Greene (11), Ibáñez (16). HR – Flores (13), off Cisnero; Short (5), off Walker. RBIs – Flores (32), Torkelson (54), Carpenter 2 (32), Short 2 (22). SB – Baddoo (6). CS – Baddoo (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 1 (Sabol); Detroit 3 (Ibáñez 3). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 1; Detroit 4 for 10.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 0-4
|6⅔
|10
|3
|3
|0
|3
|87
|5.77
|Alexander
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.45
|Walker
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|10
|2.93
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|82
|3.71
|Cisnero, H, 11
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|3.96
|Holton, H, 6
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.70
|Foley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.03
Inherited runners-scored – Alexander 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T – 2:16. A – 16,907 (41,083).
Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|a-Frazier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Henderson dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Westburg 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|b-O'Hearn ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Hicks cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Cowser cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.128
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.185
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Sosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Cave 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|c-Bohm ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Stubbs c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|d-Realmuto ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Rojas cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|4
|3
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|001
|3
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|010
|2
|7
|2
a-lined out for Mountcastle in the 9th. b-grounded out for Westburg in the 9th. c-singled for Cave in the 9th. d-walked for Stubbs in the 9th.
E – Turner 2 (12). LOB – Baltimore 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Cowser (1). HR – Westburg (1), off Sánchez; Mountcastle (12), off Sánchez. RBIs – Westburg (8), Mountcastle (42), Cowser (4), Schwarber (62), Castellanos (59). SB – Rojas 2 (3). SF – Schwarber.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Urías, Hays); Philadelphia 2 (Rojas, Turner). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 4; Philadelphia 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – O'Hearn. LIDP – Sosa. GIDP – Mateo.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Urías, Westburg, Urías); Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Cave).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|95
|4.59
|Coulombe, H, 18
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|3.12
|Baker, W, 4-3
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.79
|Pérez, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.54
|Philadelphia
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|92
|2.98
|Hoffman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.70
|Kimbrel, L, 6-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|3.43
Inherited runners-scored – Baker 2-1. WP – Kremer, Kimbrel.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:41. A – 44,043 (42,901).
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Melendez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.246
|Duffy 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Pratto 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Olivares dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Blanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|0
|7
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|J.Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Fry c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|020
|002
|100
|5
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|200
|3
|10
|1
E – Duffy (7), Ramírez (8). LOB – Kansas City 4, Cleveland 7. 2B – Witt Jr. (17), Olivares (14), Rosario 2 (19), Brennan (16). HR – Perez (17), off Allen; Garcia (4), off Allen. RBIs – Olivares 2 (19), Perez 2 (43), Garcia (29), Bell (48), Straw 2 (19). SB – Blanco (8). CS – J.Naylor (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Garcia, Perez); Cleveland 3 (Ramírez, Bell, Kwan). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; Cleveland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Melendez, Straw. GIDP – Rosario.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Lopez, Duffy).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, W, 3-5
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|99
|4.70
|Cuas
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|4.24
|Hernández, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.78
|Barlow, S, 12-14
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|5.15
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allen, L, 4-3
|7⅔
|7
|5
|4
|0
|5
|84
|3.39
|Norris
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|0.00
HBP – Norris (Blanco).
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:19. A – 19,630 (34,788).
Colorado 10, Washington 6
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.264
|Grichuk dh
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Jones rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Toglia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.163
|Trejo 3b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.202
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|38
|10
|16
|8
|5
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|1-Vargas pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Candelario 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.257
|Meneses dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|a-Garrett ph-lf-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Call cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|6
|3
|6
|Colorado
|000
|202
|222
|10
|16
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|132
|6
|7
|2
a-struck out for Dickerson in the 7th.
1-ran for Thomas in the 8th.
E – Castro (2), Call (1), Candelario (6). LOB – Colorado 7, Washington 4. 2B – Trejo (10), Abrams (18), Candelario (28), Call (11). HR – Jones (9), off Corbin; Candelario (16), off Hollowell. RBIs – Grichuk (25), Jones 2 (22), Castro 2 (25), Doyle (26), Toglia (2), Trejo (16), Ruiz (38), Candelario 3 (50), Call 2 (31). SB – Tovar (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Toglia, Grichuk, Profar); Washington 3 (Abrams, Garrett, Meneses). RISP – Colorado 8 for 16; Washington 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Castro, Candelario, Smith. LIDP – Castro, Smith. GIDP – Doyle, Profar, García.
DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, Toglia; Tovar, Jones, Toglia, Trejo); Washington 3 (Call, Smith, Call; Abrams, García, Smith; Candelario, García, Smith).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bird
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|3.90
|Kauffmann, W, 1-3
|4⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|43
|8.72
|Hand
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.54
|Hollowell
|1⅔
|1
|3
|3
|1
|2
|26
|5.93
|Koch
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|32
|1.42
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 6-11
|6⅓
|10
|6
|5
|2
|5
|93
|5.01
|Garcia
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|35
|9.00
|Abbott
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|43
|5.91
Inherited runners-scored – Hand 2-1, Garcia 1-1, Abbott 2-2. HBP – Kauffmann (Smith), Hollowell (Thomas), Abbott (Toglia). WP – Garcia, Abbott.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:55. A – 17,194 (41,376).
Minnesota 4, Seattle 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Moore 2b-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.128
|b-Raleigh ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|1-Trammell pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Marlowe lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Caballero ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|c-Wong ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.162
|Totals
|38
|3
|9
|3
|2
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Julien 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.305
|Farmer 2b-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Wallner dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|Castro 3b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Larnach lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Taylor cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|d-Solano ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Gallo cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|e-Jeffers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|3
|12
|Seattle
|000
|010
|002
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|001
|1
|4
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Marlowe in the 7th. b-singled for Moore in the 9th. c-homered for Caballero in the 9th. d-struck out for Taylor in the 9th. e-singled for Gallo in the 10th.
1-ran for Raleigh in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 8, Minnesota 6. 2B – Murphy (10), Crawford (22), Kirilloff (13), Kepler (9). 3B – Larnach (3). HR – Murphy (7), off Maeda; Wong (2), off Jax. RBIs – Murphy (12), Wong 2 (18), Larnach (32), Vázquez (20), Kepler (37), Correa (45). SB – Marlowe (1). S – Vázquez.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (Hernández, Suárez, Crawford, Moore, Rodríguez, Ford); Minnesota 1 (Solano). RISP – Seattle 0 for 11; Minnesota 4 for 6.
Runners moved up – Rodríguez, Suárez, Hernández. GIDP – Rodríguez.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Castro, Julien, Kirilloff).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|104
|3.02
|Topa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.77
|Muñoz, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|2.95
|Sewald, L, 3-1
|⅓
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.85
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|6⅓
|6
|1
|1
|2
|8
|98
|4.62
|Moran, H, 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.24
|Balazovic, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.29
|Jax, BS, 1-7
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|3.19
|J.López, W, 4-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.09
Inherited runners-scored – Moran 2-0. IBB – off Muñoz (Castro).
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:37. A – 22,969 (38,544).
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|McLain 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Fraley rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Steer 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Senzel 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Stephenson c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Benson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.289
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Frelick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.556
|Monasterio 3b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Jones dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|a-Perkins ph-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.217
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|b-Winker ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|1-Taylor pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.153
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|3
|8
|11
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|000
|2
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|100
|001
|001
|3
|7
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Jones in the 7th. b-singled for Wiemer in the 9th.
1-ran for Winker in the 9th.
E – Steer (8). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Monasterio (6). HR – De La Cruz (6), off Rea; Frelick (1), off Ashcraft. RBIs – De La Cruz 2 (19), Contreras (38), Frelick (3), Yelich (55). SB – Yelich (22), Benson (10), Monasterio (4), Perkins (5). CS – Contreras (1), Monasterio (0).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 1 (De La Cruz); Milwaukee 6 (Contreras, Wiemer 2, Turang 2, Jones). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 2; Milwaukee 2 for 16.
Runners moved up – Turang, Miller. GIDP – Steer, Contreras, Frelick.
DP – Cincinnati 3 (McLain, De La Cruz, Votto; De La Cruz, Stephenson; De La Cruz, McLain, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Miller).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|5⅓
|5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|110
|5.64
|Farmer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.78
|Young
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.27
|Cruz
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.72
|Law
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|3.60
|Díaz, L, 3-2
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2.22
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rea
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|91
|4.53
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.21
|Payamps
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.71
|Williams, W, 5-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.60
Inherited runners-scored – Farmer 1-0, Cruz 1-0. WP – Farmer, Law.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:52. A – 29,216 (41,700).
Houston 10, Texas 9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Jankowski rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Lowe 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.284
|Jung 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.275
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.279
|Duran ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|Miller dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|a-Garver ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|1-Grossman pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.281
|J.Smith lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|8
|7
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Bregman 3b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Tucker rf
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.303
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|.241
|McCormick lf-cf
|3
|1
|2
|6
|1
|1
|.282
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|b-Julks ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|10
|7
|12
|Texas
|230
|100
|300
|9
|10
|1
|Houston
|400
|020
|301
|10
|9
|2
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Miller in the 5th. b-struck out for Meyers in the 7th.
1-ran for Garver in the 9th.
E – Duran (5), J.Abreu (4), Meyers (3). LOB – Texas 8, Houston 7. 2B – McCormick (11), Bregman (14). HR – Jung (20), off Bielak; J.Smith (4), off Bielak; McCormick (13), off Chapman. RBIs – Jung 2 (61), Jankowski (22), Lowe (54), J.Smith (7), Heim (70), Garver (18), Taveras (46), J.Abreu (51), McCormick 6 (41), Peña (34), Diaz 2 (26). SB – Duran (5). CS – Semien (2). SF – Taveras, McCormick, Diaz.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Taveras, Jung, J.Smith); Houston 2 (Meyers, Tucker). RISP – Texas 3 for 9; Houston 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Peña.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5⅔
|7
|6
|6
|3
|6
|82
|3.66
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.97
|Chapman, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|24
|3.38
|Burke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.63
|Speas, L, 0-2
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|13.50
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bielak
|4
|6
|6
|3
|4
|5
|102
|3.62
|Mushinski
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.18
|Maton
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|18
|3.00
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.63
|B.Abreu
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.61
|Pressly, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.78
Maton pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – Mushinski 1-0, Stanek 3-2. WP – Bielak.
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:17. A – 37,973 (41,000).
Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Suwinski cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|McCutchen dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.268
|Santana 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.237
|Davis rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Triolo 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Rodríguez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Marcano 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Gonzales 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Peguero ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|8
|6
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.270
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Machado dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|a-Batten ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|b-Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.166
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|4
|7
|Pittsburgh
|003
|230
|000
|8
|13
|0
|San Diego
|100
|021
|000
|4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Rivas in the 6th. b-struck out for Batten in the 9th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 9, San Diego 5. 2B – Suwinski (13), Santana (25), Grisham (25), Campusano (2). HR – Suwinski (21), off Darvish; Santana 2 (11), off Darvish; Peguero (1), off Darvish; Kim 2 (14), off Priester. RBIs – Suwinski (52), Santana 4 (52), Peguero 3 (4), Kim 3 (37), Campusano (7). SB – McCutchen (10). CS – Kim (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 2, Davis 2); San Diego 1 (Batten). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 8; San Diego 1 for 2.
Runners moved up – Peguero. LIDP – Reynolds.
DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Cronenworth).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Priester, W, 1-1
|5⅓
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|89
|9.28
|Borucki
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.77
|Mlodzinski
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|2.20
|Holderman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.82
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 7-7
|4⅓
|8
|7
|7
|3
|3
|85
|4.80
|T.Hill
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.04
|Avila
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|41
|0.00
|Martinez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.89
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.30
Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 1-1. HBP – Martinez (Davis). WP – Avila.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:53. A – 43,419 (40,222).
St. Louis 10, Arizona 6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.285
|Arenado 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Nootbaar lf-rf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.263
|J.Walker rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|O'Neill lf
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.234
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|DeJong ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Motter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.185
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|c-Contreras ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Totals
|36
|10
|12
|10
|5
|3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perdomo ss
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.278
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|C.Walker 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Rivera 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|a-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|b-Canzone ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|5
|7
|St. Louis
|200
|210
|005
|10
|12
|0
|Arizona
|110
|002
|200
|6
|11
|0
a-doubled for McCarthy in the 7th. b-flied out for Kelly in the 7th. c-walked for Knizner in the 9th.
LOB – St. Louis 5, Arizona 11. 2B – J.Walker (10), O'Neill (6), Longoria (9). HR – Goldschmidt (17), off R.Nelson; Arenado (22), off R.Nelson; C.Walker (21), off Stratton. RBIs – Goldschmidt 3 (53), Carlson (24), Motter (2), Arenado (77), Nootbaar (29), O'Neill 3 (9), Carroll (55), Thomas (18), C.Walker (64), Perdomo (37), Longoria 2 (24). SF – Carlson, Carroll. S – Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 1 (Carlson); Arizona 7 (Marte 2, Carroll 2, Canzone 3). RISP – St. Louis 4 for 7; Arizona 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – McCarthy, Kelly, Herrera. GIDP – Knizner, Arenado.
DP – Arizona 2 (Marte, C.Walker; Rivera, Marte, C.Walker).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|76
|7.31
|Stratton, H, 4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|24
|4.38
|Romero, H, 2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|3.38
|Gallegos, W, 2-4
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.92
|Hicks
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|3.67
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson
|6⅔
|8
|5
|5
|3
|1
|87
|4.97
|Adams
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.87
|McGough, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.81
|Chafin, L, 2-3, BS, 8-12
|3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|37
|4.24
|Ginkel
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.37
Inherited runners-scored – Romero 3-1, Gallegos 2-2, Ginkel 3-3. HBP – Romero (Perdomo).
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:59. A – 23,184 (48,359).
Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.270
|Belt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|1-Biggio pr-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Chapman 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.262
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Varsho lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.215
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|2-Jansen pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Espinal ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|b-Bichette ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Totals
|44
|6
|13
|6
|3
|14
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Muncy dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.201
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Taylor ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.239
|Hernández 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|a-Rojas ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|39
|3
|7
|3
|7
|9
|Toronto
|000
|020
|010
|03
|6
|13
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|100
|010
|00
|3
|7
|2
a-flied out for Hernández in the 8th. b-flied out for Espinal in the 9th.
1-ran for Belt in the 11th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 11th.
E – Grove (2), Taylor (3). LOB – Toronto 10, Los Angeles 12. 2B – Belt (18), Varsho (14), Betts (26), Heyward (14). HR – Chapman (13), off Graterol; Heyward (10), off Berríos; Muncy (25), off Richards. RBIs – Kiermaier (23), Guerrero Jr. (65), Chapman (43), Varsho 2 (34), Bichette (54), Muncy 2 (65), Heyward (26). CS – Varsho (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 6 (Chapman, Belt, Kiermaier, Espinal, Guerrero Jr. 2); Los Angeles 6 (Betts 2, Peralta, Rojas 2, Taylor). RISP – Toronto 4 for 20; Los Angeles 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – Springer 2, Kirk. GIDP – Kirk, Springer, Peralta.
DP – Toronto 1 (Espinal, Belt); Los Angeles 2 (Betts, Freeman; Hernández, Betts, Freeman).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|94
|3.40
|Cabrera
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|García
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.43
|Richards, BS, 0-2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|29
|3.18
|Jackson, W, 3-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|0.64
|Romano, S, 28-31
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.83
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove
|4
|8
|2
|2
|0
|6
|68
|6.19
|Ferguson
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.39
|Almonte
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.54
|Graterol
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|20
|1.91
|Phillips
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.29
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.20
|Bickford, L, 2-3
|1⅔
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|33
|5.36
Inherited runners-scored – Ferguson 1-0. IBB – off Jackson (Peralta). WP – Richards.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Ben May; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 3:28. A – 47,731 (56,000).
