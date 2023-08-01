Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 31, 2023

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Perdomo ss 5 1 0 0 0 1 .274 Marte 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .295 Carroll lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .281 C.Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .261 Gurriel Jr. dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .249 McCarthy rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .251 Rivera 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .292 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Herrera c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .221 b-Castillo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Totals 36 4 5 4 4 13

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. 1b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Conforto rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .242 a-Slater ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .286 Flores 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .298 Schmitt 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Pederson dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Sabol lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .252 Bailey c 5 0 2 0 0 0 .258 Crawford ss 3 1 0 1 0 1 .209 Díaz 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Matos cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .260 Totals 36 3 5 2 5 6

Arizona 000 002 000 11 4 5 0 San Francisco 001 100 000 10 3 5 0

a-grounded out for Conforto in the 8th. b-flied out for Herrera in the 10th.

LOB – Arizona 6, San Francisco 8. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (23), Marte (19), Bailey (14). HR – Flores (14), off R.Nelson. RBIs – Carroll (58), Gurriel Jr. (57), Rivera (24), Marte (56), Flores (35), Crawford (27). SB – Carroll (33). SF – Crawford. S – Carroll.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (McCarthy 2); San Francisco 5 (Flores, Bailey, Matos 3). RISP – Arizona 4 for 6; San Francisco 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Díaz. GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Flores.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, C.Walker); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Díaz, Wade Jr.).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Nelson 6 5 2 2 3 1 95 4.84 K.Nelson 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.85 Castro 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.95 Ginkel, W, 5-0 1⅔ 0 1 0 2 1 26 2.18 McGough, S, 9-13 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.30

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 3⅔ 1 0 0 0 3 37 4.55 Wood 2 1 2 2 2 2 43 4.83 Jackson, BS, 0-1 1⅓ 1 0 0 1 2 21 1.54 Ty.Rogers 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 17 2.47 Doval 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.57 Alexander 1⅔ 1 1 0 0 1 8 3.13 Ta.Rogers, L, 5-4 1⅔ 1 1 0 1 0 16 2.65

Inherited runners-scored – K.Nelson 1-0, Jackson 1-1. IBB – off Ta.Rogers (C.Walker). WP – Ginkel, McGough, Wood.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:55. A – 28,404 (41,915).