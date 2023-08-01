Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 31, 2023

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Perdomo ss510001.274
Marte 2b511101.295
Carroll lf411102.281
C.Walker 1b300021.261
Gurriel Jr. dh502101.249
McCarthy rf410002.251
Rivera 3b301111.292
Thomas cf400003.237
Herrera c200011.221
b-Castillo ph100000.000
C.Kelly c000000.174
Totals36454413
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b500000.263
Conforto rf301000.242
a-Slater ph-rf100010.286
Flores 3b511101.298
Schmitt 3b000000.208
Pederson dh500002.239
Sabol lf411011.252
Bailey c502000.258
Crawford ss310101.209
Díaz 2b300011.000
Matos cf200020.260
Totals3635256
Arizona00000200011450
San Francisco00110000010350

a-grounded out for Conforto in the 8th. b-flied out for Herrera in the 10th.

LOB – Arizona 6, San Francisco 8. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (23), Marte (19), Bailey (14). HR – Flores (14), off R.Nelson. RBIs – Carroll (58), Gurriel Jr. (57), Rivera (24), Marte (56), Flores (35), Crawford (27). SB – Carroll (33). SF – Crawford. S – Carroll.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (McCarthy 2); San Francisco 5 (Flores, Bailey, Matos 3). RISP – Arizona 4 for 6; San Francisco 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Díaz. GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Flores.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, C.Walker); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Díaz, Wade Jr.).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson652231954.84
K.Nelson1⅓00001142.85
Castro1⅔00001103.95
Ginkel, W, 5-01⅔01021262.18
McGough, S, 9-131⅔00002154.30
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junis3⅔10003374.55
Wood212222434.83
Jackson, BS, 0-11⅓10012211.54
Ty.Rogers1⅔00002172.47
Doval1⅔00003182.57
Alexander1⅔1100183.13
Ta.Rogers, L, 5-41⅔11010162.65

Inherited runners-scored – K.Nelson 1-0, Jackson 1-1. IBB – off Ta.Rogers (C.Walker). WP – Ginkel, McGough, Wood.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:55. A – 28,404 (41,915).

Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim dh401010.279
Tatis Jr. rf500002.271
Soto lf413011.273
Machado 3b301020.261
Bogaerts ss501000.264
Cronenworth 2b512101.219
Sánchez c500002.208
Batten 1b403100.353
Grisham cf311101.208
Totals38312347
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400013.240
Tovar ss400012.256
McMahon 3b412201.260
Díaz c300011.270
Rodgers dh401001.250
Toglia rf410002.190
Castro 2b310001.266
a-Trejo ph-2b100000.246
Montero 1b302111.220
B.Doyle cf310011.195
Totals33453513
San Diego00010010103123
Colorado0000210001450

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Castro in the 9th.

E – Bogaerts (4), Grisham (4), Machado (5). LOB – San Diego 11, Colorado 7. 2B – Kim (15), McMahon (23), Montero (6). 3B – Cronenworth (7). HR – Grisham (11), off Lawrence; McMahon (17), off Lugo. RBIs – Cronenworth (39), Batten (3), Grisham (33), Montero (16), McMahon 2 (52). SF – McMahon. S – Grisham.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Cronenworth, Sánchez 2, Tatis Jr. 2); Colorado 3 (Díaz, Profar 2). RISP – San Diego 5 for 13; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Bogaerts. GIDP – Bogaerts, B.Doyle, Díaz.

DP – San Diego 2 (Machado, Cronenworth, Batten; Machado, Cronenworth, Batten); Colorado 2 (Tovar, Castro, Montero; Tovar, Castro, Montero).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo7⅔532391043.54
Cosgrove100013241.82
Martinez, L, 4-41⅔01011153.93
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber6⅔62225835.68
Bird, H, 71⅔1000184.02
Bard, H, 600020132.87
Lawrence, BS, 8-11131101182.96
Koch20000101.80
Hand, W, 3-10000064.54

Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-1, Lawrence 2-0, Hand 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:51. A – 25,582 (50,144).

Seattle 6, Boston 2
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf411011.314
Turner dh401112.286
1-Alfaro pr000000.118
Yoshida lf500000.304
Devers 3b403001.266
Casas 1b301002.254
a-Refsnyder ph-rf000010.272
Verdugo rf401001.272
Arroyo 2b000000.245
C.Wong c411002.250
Reyes 2b-ss401000.296
Chang ss-1b300000.156
b-Duvall ph100000.260
Totals3629139
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Crawford ss311011.266
Rodríguez cf411202.251
Suárez 3b401101.226
Raleigh dh422201.231
Hernández rf401102.238
France 1b400000.250
T.Murphy c301001.286
Marlowe lf311001.238
Caballero 2b210001.225
Totals31686110
Boston100000001291
Seattle01000014x682

a-walked for Casas in the 8th. b-flied out for Chang in the 9th.

1-ran for Turner in the 9th.

E – Reyes (4), T.Murphy (3), Rodríguez (2). LOB – Boston 10, Seattle 3. 2B – C.Wong (20), Marlowe (2). HR – Raleigh 2 (16), off Pivetta. RBIs – Turner (71), Raleigh 2 (43), Rodríguez 2 (57), Suárez (65), Hernández (59). SB – Duran (23).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 5 (Yoshida 3, Verdugo, C.Wong); Seattle 0. RISP – Boston 2 for 11; Seattle 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Chang, Verdugo. GIDP – Verdugo, France, Marlowe.

DP – Boston 2 (Casas, Chang, Casas; Chang, C.Wong, Chang); Seattle 1 (Caballero, J.Crawford, France).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 7-67⅓5330101044.08
Jacques33310226.23
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby5⅔41127973.43
Speier1⅔20000123.75
Brash, W, 6-31⅓00000203.43
Saucedo, H, 110010102.27
Muñoz, H, 120000162.92
Campbell1⅔21101302.57

Inherited runners-scored – Jacques 1-1, Muñoz 2-0. HBP – Jacques (Caballero). WP – Campbell.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 2:45. A – 32,665 (47,929).

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
De La Cruz 3b500003.269
Friedl cf310021.282
McLain ss400011.300
Fraley rf511102.268
Steer 2b210021.271
Votto 1b412101.205
Encarnacion-Strand dh412100.244
Benson lf412100.280
Maile c401201.241
Totals35686510
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b412011.275
Suzuki rf400102.249
Happ lf400102.245
Bellinger cf-1b411001.313
Swanson ss311111.263
Gomes c413101.286
Morel dh401103.281
Mancini 1b100011.234
a-Tauchman ph-cf200001.266
Madrigal 3b210010.275
Totals32585413
Cincinnati033000000680
Chicago013000010580

a-pinch hit for Mancini in the 6th.

LOB – Cincinnati 7, Chicago 7. 2B – Benson (9), Maile (9), Encarnacion-Strand (1), Hoerner 2 (20), Bellinger (16), Gomes (10), Morel (10). 3B – Benson (5). HR – Swanson (13), off Abbott. RBIs – Benson (20), Maile 2 (15), Fraley (63), Votto (26), Encarnacion-Strand (7), Swanson (45), Suzuki (35), Happ (47), Gomes (41), Morel (49). SB – Fraley (19), Friedl (17), Madrigal (8). SF – Suzuki, Happ.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Benson, De La Cruz 2, Fraley); Chicago 4 (Madrigal, Morel, Bellinger 2). RISP – Cincinnati 4 for 10; Chicago 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – McLain. GIDP – Hoerner.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Votto).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott3⅓54435762.35
Farmer, W, 3-4100002163.59
Cruz, H, 41000274.64
Young, H, 120000032.18
Sims, H, 181⅔00012193.61
Gibaut, H, 161⅔21101223.08
Díaz, S, 32-331⅔0000192.09
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, L, 10-83⅔66622713.85
Assad310034623.24
Palencia1⅓10002111.86
Leiter Jr.1⅔00002123.00

Inherited runners-scored – Farmer 1-0, Young 1-0, Palencia 1-0. HBP – Sims (Madrigal).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 2:51. A – 34,688 (41,363).

Houston 7, Cleveland 3
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf301110.278
Giménez 2b500003.234
Ramírez 3b301011.292
J.Naylor 1b300010.306
Bell dh411001.233
Brennan rf411001.262
Arias ss413001.209
B.Naylor c301111.217
Straw cf301101.235
Totals3239349
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b221030.281
Peña ss300020.238
Tucker rf412201.301
Bregman 3b310020.252
Alvarez lf311310.286
J.Abreu 1b300010.243
Diaz c312000.271
Julks dh400001.247
Meyers cf411100.231
Totals2977692
Cleveland020000001390
Houston00000412x770

LOB – Cleveland 8, Houston 9. 2B – B.Naylor (4), Diaz (14). HR – Alvarez (19), off Morgan. RBIs – B.Naylor (13), Straw (20), Kwan (38), Tucker 2 (72), Alvarez 3 (59), Meyers (24). SB – Altuve 2 (7), Tucker (20), Ramírez (14). SF – Straw, Kwan, Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Ramírez, Bell, Kwan); Houston 5 (Bregman, J.Abreu 2, Alvarez 2). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 8; Houston 4 for 11.

Runners moved up – J.Naylor, Peña, Julks. LIDP – Diaz. GIDP – Bell.

DP – Cleveland 1 (J.Naylor); Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, J.Abreu).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard5⅓21120681.69
Morgan, L, 4-2, BS, 1-233310123.32
Sandlin0000183.48
Kelly01141293.68
Norris1⅓22220303.38
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France, W, 7-37⅔72226972.85
B.Abreu, H, 181⅔00012192.50
Stanek21110154.62
Pressly, S, 25-291⅔00001133.17

Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 1-1, Sandlin 1-0, Norris 3-0, Pressly 3-1. HBP – Syndergaard (Diaz). WP – Kelly(2).

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Paul Clemons.

T – 2:45. A – 30,165 (41,000).

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c500002.268
Henderson 3b311111.242
Santander rf321011.256
O'Hearn 1b412001.308
Mountcastle dh302300.245
Frazier 2b301010.240
Hays lf400001.284
Cowser cf400003.098
Mateo ss401002.212
Totals33484311
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b511100.303
Bichette ss202000.321
Espinal ss300001.228
Belt dh300011.239
Guerrero Jr. 1b200020.269
Chapman 3b300012.259
Varsho lf311010.215
Kirk c301010.257
Biggio rf200002.213
a-Luplow ph-rf100001.214
b-Jansen ph100001.227
Kiermaier cf300112.272
Totals31252710
Baltimore202000000480
Toronto000010010250

a-struck out for Biggio in the 7th. b-struck out for Luplow in the 9th.

LOB – Baltimore 6, Toronto 9. 2B – Mountcastle 2 (17), Santander (28). HR – Henderson (17), off Bassitt; Merrifield (9), off Cano. RBIs – Mountcastle 3 (46), Henderson (45), Kiermaier (24), Merrifield (50). SB – Mateo (24), Henderson (6). CS – Mateo (4). SF – Mountcastle.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Santander); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Varsho, Kiermaier, Espinal). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 6; Toronto 0 for 10.

Runners moved up – O'Hearn, Frazier.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, W, 10-66⅔41125974.53
Coulombe, H, 191⅔00012202.92
Cano, H, 2511120181.93
Bautista, S, 29-34100023350.87
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, L, 10-66⅔744271134.00
Pearson1⅔00012274.50
Francis2⅔10002242.30

Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0, Bautista 2-0. WP – Bassitt.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:00. A – 31,122 (49,282).

L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 2b-3b412111.232
Ohtani dh302010.305
Cron 1b501100.200
Moniak cf500004.313
Renfroe rf400012.253
Moustakas 3b301010.265
1-Velazquez pr-2b000000.203
Grichuk lf411103.250
Neto ss400002.247
Wallach c423101.216
Totals364104413
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf300012.333
Albies 2b300011.256
Riley 3b401000.274
Olson 1b212120.263
d'Arnaud c400000.258
Ozuna dh401001.237
Rosario lf400002.246
Arcia ss300001.295
Harris II cf300001.272
Totals3014148
Los Angeles1001010014100
Atlanta000010000140

1-ran for Moustakas in the 8th.

LOB – Los Angeles 10, Atlanta 6. 2B – Wallach (3), Moustakas (3), Riley (19). HR – Rengifo (10), off Morton; Grichuk (1), off Morton; Wallach (7), off Morton; Olson (36), off Silseth. RBIs – Rengifo (33), Grichuk (1), Wallach (13), Cron (1), Olson (89).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Cron 2, Grichuk 2, Renfroe, Neto); Atlanta 3 (Rosario, d'Arnaud 2). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 11; Atlanta 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Rengifo, Ohtani. GIDP – Cron, d'Arnaud.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Moustakas, Rengifo, Cron); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Olson).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Silseth, W, 3-15⅔31104633.99
Soriano, H, 91⅓10021233.00
Loup, H, 71⅔00000104.99
López, S, 1-1100023370.00
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, L, 10-96⅔63338943.62
Minter1⅔10001174.79
Johnson1⅔10003180.00
Hernández1⅔21111237.36

IBB – off Morton (Ohtani), off Soriano (Olson). HBP – Morton (Ohtani). WP – Morton, Johnson.

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:36. A – 41,173 (41,149).

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b412000.318
Franco ss411100.267
B.Lowe 2b411201.226
Arozarena lf400001.257
Raley rf301011.268
Paredes 3b312111.258
J.Lowe dh411100.271
Siri cf400002.222
Bethancourt c300002.216
Totals3358528
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b400000.255
Judge dh100031.297
Rizzo 1b401002.244
Stanton rf400001.198
LeMahieu 3b400002.231
Bauers lf311102.232
Bader cf300001.256
Volpe ss301002.210
Rortvedt c300001.125
Totals29131312
Tampa Bay201200000580
New York010000000130

LOB – Tampa Bay 3, New York 4. 2B – Paredes (16), Raley (19). HR – B.Lowe (14), off Brito; Franco (13), off Brito; Paredes (21), off Brito; J.Lowe (14), off Brito; Bauers (9), off Glasnow. RBIs – B.Lowe 2 (42), Franco (49), Paredes (63), J.Lowe (56), Bauers (22). SB – Siri (7), Raley (12). CS – Siri (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Siri 2, Paredes); New York 1 (Rizzo). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 5; New York 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – J.Lowe. GIDP – Franco, Stanton.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Díaz); New York 1 (Torres, Volpe, Rizzo).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, W, 5-37⅔31128943.15
Stephenson1⅔00002112.79
Fairbanks1⅔00012211.82
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brito, L, 4-54⅔65504675.17
Germán5⅔20024724.56

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:26. A – 43,613 (47,309).

Washington 5, Milwaukee 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf513001.290
Contreras dh402101.279
Santana 1b401001.182
Frelick rf310010.269
Adames ss402000.205
Monasterio 3b401100.292
Caratini c300010.244
Turang 2b200000.206
a-Miller ph-2b200000.264
Wiemer cf411100.209
Totals35310323
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss311010.257
Thomas rf412201.287
Ruiz c400001.243
Meneses dh413301.283
Smith 1b300010.263
García 2b400000.263
Vargas 3b400001.257
Dickerson lf311001.250
Garrett lf000010.261
Call cf210021.208
Totals3157556
Milwaukee0010011003102
Washington01001030x571

a-flied out for Turang in the 7th.

E – Adames (10), Monasterio (2), Dickerson (3). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Washington 7. 2B – Yelich (25), Contreras (22), Meneses (24), Dickerson (7). HR – Wiemer (13), off Ferrer; Meneses (8), off Burnes. RBIs – Contreras (44), Monasterio (9), Wiemer (37), Meneses 3 (58), Thomas 2 (57). SB – Call (9), Abrams (25). CS – Call (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Contreras, Santana, Frelick); Washington 4 (Dickerson 2, Meneses, Ruiz). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 6; Washington 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – García, Abrams, Ruiz. GIDP – Caratini, Monasterio.

DP – Washington 2 (García, Smith; García, Smith).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes6⅔42235953.44
Peguero, L, 2-4, BS, 1-433310203.80
Milner0000012.30
Wilson1⅔00011143.38
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin5⅓62222924.86
Ferrer1⅓11100115.56
Weems, W, 2-02000083.10
Thompson, H, 101⅔1000054.56
Finnegan, S, 15-221⅔00001153.00

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Ferrer 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:30. A – 19,290 (41,376).

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf310021.182
Sosa 3b000000.250
Bohm 3b-1b302120.287
Harper dh501001.289
Realmuto c301022.243
Stott 2b400101.303
Turner ss411011.242
Marsh rf210020.280
Cave 1b-lf300001.218
Rojas cf311212.346
Totals30464109
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b413000.381
Soler dh412200.243
De La Cruz rf300010.265
Chisholm Jr. cf301011.247
Cooper 1b300011.256
Berti lf400001.294
Wendle ss400001.245
Segura 3b400000.219
Fortes c301001.216
a-J.Sánchez ph100000.256
Totals3327235
Philadelphia000200110460
Miami200000000271

a-grounded out for Fortes in the 9th.

E – Brazoban (2). LOB – Philadelphia 11, Miami 7. 2B – Rojas (1), Bohm (18), Chisholm Jr. (5). HR – Soler (25), off Walker. RBIs – Rojas 2 (6), Stott (38), Bohm (66), Soler 2 (56). SB – Bohm (4), Chisholm Jr. (15). SF – Stott. S – Cave.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 7 (Rojas, Turner, Bohm, Stott 3, Harper); Miami 3 (Soler, Berti 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 12; Miami 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Cave. GIDP – Cave, Berti.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Cave); Miami 1 (Wendle, Cooper).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 12-46622241003.99
Strahm, H, 310011153.50
Hoffman, H, 30000082.51
Kimbrel, S, 18-191⅔0000093.13
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera3⅔22263764.79
Okert2⅔20002333.00
Puk1⅔00002144.93
Scott, L, 4-41⅔11120163.02
Brazoban2⅔11122433.78

Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 1-0, Hoffman 1-0, Okert 2-2. IBB – off Scott (Realmuto). WP – Cabrera.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:50. A – 9,808 (37,446).

