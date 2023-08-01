Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, July 31, 2023

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perdomo ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Marte 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.281
|C.Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.261
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|McCarthy rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.292
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|b-Castillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Totals
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|13
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|a-Slater ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Flores 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Schmitt 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Pederson dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Sabol lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Bailey c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Díaz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Matos cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Totals
|36
|3
|5
|2
|5
|6
|Arizona
|000
|002
|000
|11
|4
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|001
|100
|000
|10
|3
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Conforto in the 8th. b-flied out for Herrera in the 10th.
LOB – Arizona 6, San Francisco 8. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (23), Marte (19), Bailey (14). HR – Flores (14), off R.Nelson. RBIs – Carroll (58), Gurriel Jr. (57), Rivera (24), Marte (56), Flores (35), Crawford (27). SB – Carroll (33). SF – Crawford. S – Carroll.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (McCarthy 2); San Francisco 5 (Flores, Bailey, Matos 3). RISP – Arizona 4 for 6; San Francisco 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Díaz. GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Flores.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, C.Walker); San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Díaz, Wade Jr.).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|95
|4.84
|K.Nelson
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.85
|Castro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.95
|Ginkel, W, 5-0
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|26
|2.18
|McGough, S, 9-13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.30
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|4.55
|Wood
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|43
|4.83
|Jackson, BS, 0-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.54
|Ty.Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.47
|Doval
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.57
|Alexander
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.13
|Ta.Rogers, L, 5-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.65
Inherited runners-scored – K.Nelson 1-0, Jackson 1-1. IBB – off Ta.Rogers (C.Walker). WP – Ginkel, McGough, Wood.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, John Bacon; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 2:55. A – 28,404 (41,915).
Colorado 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Batten 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.353
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|38
|3
|12
|3
|4
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.240
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Rodgers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Toglia rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|a-Trejo ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.220
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|3
|5
|13
|San Diego
|000
|100
|101
|0
|3
|12
|3
|Colorado
|000
|021
|000
|1
|4
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Castro in the 9th.
E – Bogaerts (4), Grisham (4), Machado (5). LOB – San Diego 11, Colorado 7. 2B – Kim (15), McMahon (23), Montero (6). 3B – Cronenworth (7). HR – Grisham (11), off Lawrence; McMahon (17), off Lugo. RBIs – Cronenworth (39), Batten (3), Grisham (33), Montero (16), McMahon 2 (52). SF – McMahon. S – Grisham.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Cronenworth, Sánchez 2, Tatis Jr. 2); Colorado 3 (Díaz, Profar 2). RISP – San Diego 5 for 13; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Bogaerts. GIDP – Bogaerts, B.Doyle, Díaz.
DP – San Diego 2 (Machado, Cronenworth, Batten; Machado, Cronenworth, Batten); Colorado 2 (Tovar, Castro, Montero; Tovar, Castro, Montero).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo
|7⅔
|5
|3
|2
|3
|9
|104
|3.54
|Cosgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|1.82
|Martinez, L, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.93
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gomber
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|83
|5.68
|Bird, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.02
|Bard, H, 6
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|13
|2.87
|Lawrence, BS, 8-11
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.96
|Koch
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.80
|Hand, W, 3-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.54
Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-1, Lawrence 2-0, Hand 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, David Rackley; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:51. A – 25,582 (50,144).
Seattle 6, Boston 2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|1-Alfaro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Yoshida lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Casas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|a-Refsnyder ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Arroyo 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|C.Wong c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Reyes 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Chang ss-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|b-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|1
|3
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.251
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Raleigh dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.238
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|T.Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Marlowe lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Caballero 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|1
|10
|Boston
|100
|000
|001
|2
|9
|1
|Seattle
|010
|000
|14x
|6
|8
|2
a-walked for Casas in the 8th. b-flied out for Chang in the 9th.
1-ran for Turner in the 9th.
E – Reyes (4), T.Murphy (3), Rodríguez (2). LOB – Boston 10, Seattle 3. 2B – C.Wong (20), Marlowe (2). HR – Raleigh 2 (16), off Pivetta. RBIs – Turner (71), Raleigh 2 (43), Rodríguez 2 (57), Suárez (65), Hernández (59). SB – Duran (23).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 5 (Yoshida 3, Verdugo, C.Wong); Seattle 0. RISP – Boston 2 for 11; Seattle 3 for 5.
Runners moved up – Chang, Verdugo. GIDP – Verdugo, France, Marlowe.
DP – Boston 2 (Casas, Chang, Casas; Chang, C.Wong, Chang); Seattle 1 (Caballero, J.Crawford, France).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 7-6
|7⅓
|5
|3
|3
|0
|10
|104
|4.08
|Jacques
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|6.23
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|97
|3.43
|Speier
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.75
|Brash, W, 6-3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.43
|Saucedo, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.27
|Muñoz, H, 12
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.92
|Campbell
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored – Jacques 1-1, Muñoz 2-0. HBP – Jacques (Caballero). WP – Campbell.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 2:45. A – 32,665 (47,929).
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|De La Cruz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Friedl cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Fraley rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Steer 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.271
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Benson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Maile c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|5
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.281
|Mancini 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|a-Tauchman ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Madrigal 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|4
|13
|Cincinnati
|033
|000
|000
|6
|8
|0
|Chicago
|013
|000
|010
|5
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Mancini in the 6th.
LOB – Cincinnati 7, Chicago 7. 2B – Benson (9), Maile (9), Encarnacion-Strand (1), Hoerner 2 (20), Bellinger (16), Gomes (10), Morel (10). 3B – Benson (5). HR – Swanson (13), off Abbott. RBIs – Benson (20), Maile 2 (15), Fraley (63), Votto (26), Encarnacion-Strand (7), Swanson (45), Suzuki (35), Happ (47), Gomes (41), Morel (49). SB – Fraley (19), Friedl (17), Madrigal (8). SF – Suzuki, Happ.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Benson, De La Cruz 2, Fraley); Chicago 4 (Madrigal, Morel, Bellinger 2). RISP – Cincinnati 4 for 10; Chicago 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – McLain. GIDP – Hoerner.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Votto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|3⅓
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|76
|2.35
|Farmer, W, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.59
|Cruz, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|4.64
|Young, H, 12
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.18
|Sims, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.61
|Gibaut, H, 16
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|3.08
|Díaz, S, 32-33
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.09
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, L, 10-8
|3⅔
|6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|71
|3.85
|Assad
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|62
|3.24
|Palencia
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.86
|Leiter Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Farmer 1-0, Young 1-0, Palencia 1-0. HBP – Sims (Madrigal).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Derek Thomas.
T – 2:51. A – 34,688 (41,363).
Houston 7, Cleveland 3
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Giménez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|J.Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.306
|Bell dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|B.Naylor c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|32
|3
|9
|3
|4
|9
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.281
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.286
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Julks dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|6
|9
|2
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|001
|3
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|004
|12x
|7
|7
|0
LOB – Cleveland 8, Houston 9. 2B – B.Naylor (4), Diaz (14). HR – Alvarez (19), off Morgan. RBIs – B.Naylor (13), Straw (20), Kwan (38), Tucker 2 (72), Alvarez 3 (59), Meyers (24). SB – Altuve 2 (7), Tucker (20), Ramírez (14). SF – Straw, Kwan, Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Ramírez, Bell, Kwan); Houston 5 (Bregman, J.Abreu 2, Alvarez 2). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 8; Houston 4 for 11.
Runners moved up – J.Naylor, Peña, Julks. LIDP – Diaz. GIDP – Bell.
DP – Cleveland 1 (J.Naylor); Houston 1 (Bregman, Peña, J.Abreu).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|5⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|68
|1.69
|Morgan, L, 4-2, BS, 1-2
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|12
|3.32
|Sandlin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.48
|Kelly
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|29
|3.68
|Norris
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|30
|3.38
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France, W, 7-3
|7⅔
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|97
|2.85
|B.Abreu, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.50
|Stanek
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|4.62
|Pressly, S, 25-29
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.17
Stanek pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 1-1, Sandlin 1-0, Norris 3-0, Pressly 3-1. HBP – Syndergaard (Diaz). WP – Kelly(2).
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Paul Clemons.
T – 2:45. A – 30,165 (41,000).
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Henderson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Santander rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.245
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Cowser cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.098
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|3
|11
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Bichette ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Espinal ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Belt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Varsho lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Biggio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|a-Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|b-Jansen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.272
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|7
|10
|Baltimore
|202
|000
|000
|4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|010
|010
|2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Biggio in the 7th. b-struck out for Luplow in the 9th.
LOB – Baltimore 6, Toronto 9. 2B – Mountcastle 2 (17), Santander (28). HR – Henderson (17), off Bassitt; Merrifield (9), off Cano. RBIs – Mountcastle 3 (46), Henderson (45), Kiermaier (24), Merrifield (50). SB – Mateo (24), Henderson (6). CS – Mateo (4). SF – Mountcastle.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Santander); Toronto 4 (Chapman, Varsho, Kiermaier, Espinal). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 6; Toronto 0 for 10.
Runners moved up – O'Hearn, Frazier.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 10-6
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|97
|4.53
|Coulombe, H, 19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.92
|Cano, H, 25
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|18
|1.93
|Bautista, S, 29-34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|35
|0.87
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, L, 10-6
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|2
|7
|113
|4.00
|Pearson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.50
|Francis
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.30
Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0, Bautista 2-0. WP – Bassitt.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:00. A – 31,122 (49,282).
L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 2b-3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Moniak cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.313
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|1-Velazquez pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Grichuk lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Neto ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Wallach c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|4
|13
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.263
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|4
|8
|Los Angeles
|100
|101
|001
|4
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|0
1-ran for Moustakas in the 8th.
LOB – Los Angeles 10, Atlanta 6. 2B – Wallach (3), Moustakas (3), Riley (19). HR – Rengifo (10), off Morton; Grichuk (1), off Morton; Wallach (7), off Morton; Olson (36), off Silseth. RBIs – Rengifo (33), Grichuk (1), Wallach (13), Cron (1), Olson (89).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 6 (Cron 2, Grichuk 2, Renfroe, Neto); Atlanta 3 (Rosario, d'Arnaud 2). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 11; Atlanta 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Rengifo, Ohtani. GIDP – Cron, d'Arnaud.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Moustakas, Rengifo, Cron); Atlanta 1 (Riley, Albies, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Silseth, W, 3-1
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|63
|3.99
|Soriano, H, 9
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|3.00
|Loup, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.99
|López, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|37
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 10-9
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|8
|94
|3.62
|Minter
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.79
|Johnson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.00
|Hernández
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|7.36
IBB – off Morton (Ohtani), off Soriano (Olson). HBP – Morton (Ohtani). WP – Morton, Johnson.
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:36. A – 41,173 (41,149).
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Raley rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Paredes 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|J.Lowe dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Judge dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.297
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Bauers lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Rortvedt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Tampa Bay
|201
|200
|000
|5
|8
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
LOB – Tampa Bay 3, New York 4. 2B – Paredes (16), Raley (19). HR – B.Lowe (14), off Brito; Franco (13), off Brito; Paredes (21), off Brito; J.Lowe (14), off Brito; Bauers (9), off Glasnow. RBIs – B.Lowe 2 (42), Franco (49), Paredes (63), J.Lowe (56), Bauers (22). SB – Siri (7), Raley (12). CS – Siri (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Siri 2, Paredes); New York 1 (Rizzo). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 5; New York 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – J.Lowe. GIDP – Franco, Stanton.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, B.Lowe, Díaz); New York 1 (Torres, Volpe, Rizzo).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 5-3
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|94
|3.15
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.79
|Fairbanks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.82
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brito, L, 4-5
|4⅔
|6
|5
|5
|0
|4
|67
|5.17
|Germán
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|72
|4.56
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:26. A – 43,613 (47,309).
Washington 5, Milwaukee 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Frelick rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Turang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Miller ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|2
|3
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.287
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.283
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Dickerson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Garrett lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Call cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.208
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|5
|6
|Milwaukee
|001
|001
|100
|3
|10
|2
|Washington
|010
|010
|30x
|5
|7
|1
a-flied out for Turang in the 7th.
E – Adames (10), Monasterio (2), Dickerson (3). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Washington 7. 2B – Yelich (25), Contreras (22), Meneses (24), Dickerson (7). HR – Wiemer (13), off Ferrer; Meneses (8), off Burnes. RBIs – Contreras (44), Monasterio (9), Wiemer (37), Meneses 3 (58), Thomas 2 (57). SB – Call (9), Abrams (25). CS – Call (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Contreras, Santana, Frelick); Washington 4 (Dickerson 2, Meneses, Ruiz). RISP – Milwaukee 2 for 6; Washington 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – García, Abrams, Ruiz. GIDP – Caratini, Monasterio.
DP – Washington 2 (García, Smith; García, Smith).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|95
|3.44
|Peguero, L, 2-4, BS, 1-4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|20
|3.80
|Milner
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.30
|Wilson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.38
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|5⅓
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|92
|4.86
|Ferrer
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|5.56
|Weems, W, 2-0
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.10
|Thompson, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.56
|Finnegan, S, 15-22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Ferrer 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:30. A – 19,290 (41,376).
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|Sosa 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bohm 3b-1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.287
|Harper dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.243
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Marsh rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.280
|Cave 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Rojas cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.346
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|10
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|De La Cruz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Berti lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|a-J.Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|110
|4
|6
|0
|Miami
|200
|000
|000
|2
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Fortes in the 9th.
E – Brazoban (2). LOB – Philadelphia 11, Miami 7. 2B – Rojas (1), Bohm (18), Chisholm Jr. (5). HR – Soler (25), off Walker. RBIs – Rojas 2 (6), Stott (38), Bohm (66), Soler 2 (56). SB – Bohm (4), Chisholm Jr. (15). SF – Stott. S – Cave.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 7 (Rojas, Turner, Bohm, Stott 3, Harper); Miami 3 (Soler, Berti 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 12; Miami 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Cave. GIDP – Cave, Berti.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Cave); Miami 1 (Wendle, Cooper).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 12-4
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|100
|3.99
|Strahm, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.50
|Hoffman, H, 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.51
|Kimbrel, S, 18-19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.13
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|3⅔
|2
|2
|2
|6
|3
|76
|4.79
|Okert
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|3.00
|Puk
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.93
|Scott, L, 4-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|3.02
|Brazoban
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|43
|3.78
Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 1-0, Hoffman 1-0, Okert 2-2. IBB – off Scott (Realmuto). WP – Cabrera.
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:50. A – 9,808 (37,446).
