Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, June 12, 2023

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Y.Díaz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .308 Raley 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .265 b-Ramírez ph-1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .309 Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .289 Paredes 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .258 a-Franco ph-ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Lowe rf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .295 c-Margot ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Siri cf 4 1 1 3 0 3 .224 Walls ss-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .212 Bethancourt c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Bruján 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .182 Totals 33 3 7 3 3 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ruiz cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Noda 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .249 Laureano rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Brown lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Rooker dh 2 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Bride 3b 2 1 1 0 1 0 .300 Peterson 2b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .230 Smith ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .196 Langeliers c 3 1 1 3 0 1 .217 Totals 28 4 6 4 2 8

Tampa Bay 000 003 000 3 7 0 Oakland 000 040 00x 4 6 0

a-grounded out for Paredes in the 6th. b-singled for Raley in the 7th. c-struck out for Lowe in the 8th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2. 2B – Arozarena (8), Langeliers (9). HR – Siri (12), off Kaprielian. RBIs – Siri 3 (27), Langeliers 3 (29), Noda (25). SB – Raley (8), Lowe (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Paredes); Oakland 0. RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Oakland 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Franco, Ruiz. GIDP – Paredes, Smith, Ruiz.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Walls, Raley; Franco, Bruján, Ramírez); Oakland 1 (Bride, Peterson, Noda).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 8-2 4 5 4 4 2 6 94 3.28 Kelly 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.68 Armstrong 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Stephenson 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00 Oakland ⅔ H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian, W, 2-6 6⅔ 5 3 3 3 4 93 6.89 Waldichuk, S, 1-1 3⅔ 2 0 0 0 5 51 6.87

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:31. A – 4,848 (46,847).