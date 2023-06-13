Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, June 12, 2023

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf513002.400
Yastrzemski cf000000.248
Estrada 2b410001.291
Flores 1b412010.252
Davis dh501101.284
Haniger lf502201.231
Conforto rf400011.237
Schmitt 3b400000.277
Bailey c312010.317
Crawford ss402100.202
Totals38412436
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b412001.258
Goldschmidt 1b511201.286
Gorman dh401003.257
Arenado 3b402000.280
Contreras c300010.201
Carlson rf400001.241
J.Walker lf402000.287
DeJong ss412100.231
Edman cf300010.237
Totals35310326
San Francisco0020001104121
St. Louis0000120003100

E – Flores (2). LOB – San Francisco 11, St. Louis 8. 2B – Haniger (9), Flores (8), Bailey (6). HR – DeJong (9), off Webb; Goldschmidt (11), off Webb. RBIs – Davis (35), Haniger 2 (22), Crawford (16), DeJong (20), Goldschmidt 2 (30). SB – Edman (10). CS – Slater (2), J.Walker (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Flores 2, Haniger, Crawford, Conforto 2); St. Louis 3 (Carlson 2, Goldschmidt). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 12; St. Louis 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Davis, Estrada. GIDP – Contreras, DeJong.

DP – San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 5-67⅔73306883.15
Ty.Rogers, H, 1320000191.71
Doval, S, 17-181⅓10020271.86
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore6⅔72225865.14
Pallante, BS, 0-31⅔21111234.38
Stratton, L, 1-11⅔31100223.93
Matz1⅔00000155.27

Inherited runners-scored – Doval 2-0. HBP – Liberatore (Estrada), Doval (Donovan). WP – Liberatore.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 2:31. A – 40,886 (44,494).

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Y.Díaz dh300011.308
Raley 1b312000.265
b-Ramírez ph-1b101000.309
Arozarena lf301011.289
Paredes 3b200000.258
a-Franco ph-ss200000.296
Lowe rf210011.295
c-Margot ph-rf100001.245
Siri cf411303.224
Walls ss-3b401001.212
Bethancourt c400001.224
Bruján 2b401000.182
Totals3337339
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf400000.259
Noda 1b401101.249
Laureano rf400002.222
Brown lf300001.191
Rooker dh200012.259
Bride 3b211010.300
Peterson 2b312001.230
Smith ss311000.196
Langeliers c311301.217
Totals2846428
Tampa Bay000003000370
Oakland00004000x460

a-grounded out for Paredes in the 6th. b-singled for Raley in the 7th. c-struck out for Lowe in the 8th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2. 2B – Arozarena (8), Langeliers (9). HR – Siri (12), off Kaprielian. RBIs – Siri 3 (27), Langeliers 3 (29), Noda (25). SB – Raley (8), Lowe (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Paredes); Oakland 0. RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Oakland 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Franco, Ruiz. GIDP – Paredes, Smith, Ruiz.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Walls, Raley; Franco, Bruján, Ramírez); Oakland 1 (Bride, Peterson, Noda).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, L, 8-2454426943.28
Kelly1⅓00001133.68
Armstrong1⅔1000070.00
Stephenson1⅔00001100.00
OaklandHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian, W, 2-66⅔53334936.89
Waldichuk, S, 1-13⅔20005516.87

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:31. A – 4,848 (46,847).

Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411011.172
Turner ss410011.245
Castellanos rf412011.315
Harper dh511103.295
Realmuto c434310.256
Bohm 1b512200.263
Harrison 2b-3b402110.211
Sosa 3b300002.250
a-Stott ph-2b201100.294
Guthrie cf300000.130
b-Clemens ph100001.267
Totals39813859
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
K.Marte 2b533000.280
Rivera 3b422202.361
Carroll lf322101.313
C.Walker 1b400011.248
Longoria dh311401.226
Smith rf301210.212
C.Kelly c300011.000
Perdomo ss400001.284
McCarthy cf413000.211
Totals33912937
Philadelphia0140002018130
Arizona10220400x9120

a-grounded out for Sosa in the 7th. b-struck out for Guthrie in the 9th.

LOB – Philadelphia 10, Arizona 7. 2B – Harrison (2), Bohm (10), Harper (10), Realmuto (17), K.Marte (12). 3B – Realmuto (4), McCarthy (2), Carroll (3). HR – Realmuto (6), off Henry; Longoria (9), off Vasquez. RBIs – Realmuto 3 (24), Bohm 2 (39), Harrison (8), Harper (13), Stott (24), Longoria 4 (19), Smith 2 (29), Rivera 2 (17), Carroll (34). SF – Longoria, Rivera.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Guthrie, Stott 2, Harper); Arizona 3 (K.Marte, Smith, C.Walker). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 12; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Turner, Bohm, C.Walker. GIDP – K.Marte.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Harrison, Stott, Bohm).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strahm243311504.00
Y.Marte1⅓32202257.71
Covey, L, 1-21⅓22212359.00
Vasquez132210341.78
Hoffman1⅔00002142.77
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry495516854.86
Jameson, W, 3-12⅔12221334.13
Adams, H, 610010161.42
Chafin, H, 91⅔00011173.04
Castro, S, 7-91⅔21101243.95

Inherited runners-scored – Y.Marte 1-0, Vasquez 1-1, Jameson 1-0, Adams 2-1, Chafin 1-0. HBP – Strahm 2 (Carroll,Carroll), Adams (Guthrie).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:11. A – 18,432 (48,359).

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf-1b532011.243
Ohtani dh422411.291
Trout cf321130.255
Rendon 3b400010.267
1-Moniak pr-lf100000.297
Thaiss c302020.285
Urshela 3b100000.302
Drury 2b-1b500002.252
Wallach c111200.273
Renfroe rf600001.242
Walsh 1b300001.115
a-Rengifo ph-2b300000.217
Neto ss512001.257
Totals44910787
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b700002.288
Seager ss311030.348
Lowe 1b600004.265
García rf501012.263
Jung 3b532111.287
Heim c512000.280
2-J.Smith pr000000.211
León c100001.146
Garver dh601101.267
Duran lf311302.310
Jankowski lf201001.293
b-Grossman ph100000.237
Taveras cf503010.302
Totals496125614
Los Angeles0010301000049101
Texas0320000000016122

a-popped out for Walsh in the 8th. b-flied out for Jankowski in the 12th.

1-ran for Rendon in the 10th. 2-ran for Heim in the 10th.

E – Neto (3), García (4), Seager (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Texas 16. 2B – Ward (8), Neto 2 (12), Taveras (11), Garver (3), García (12). HR – Ohtani (19), off G.Anderson; Ohtani (20), off Ragans; Wallach (5), off Ragans; Duran (8), off T.Anderson. RBIs – Trout (37), Ohtani 4 (50), Wallach 2 (10), Duran 3 (28), Jung (40), Garver (10). SB – Taveras (6), García (6), Trout (1). SF – Ohtani.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Drury 3, Rendon, Renfroe, Ward 2); Texas 11 (Jung, Semien 5, Duran 2, Heim 3). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 18; Texas 4 for 21.

Runners moved up – Ohtani, Rendon, Thaiss. GIDP – Drury, Rendon.

DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Lowe; Jung, Semien, Lowe).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Anderson6⅔855271055.80
Devenski1⅔00021241.93
Webb1⅔10001122.45
Estévez1⅔10012241.53
Bachman, W, 1-02⅔10011280.90
Loup1⅔11002205.51
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning5⅔64453902.91
G.Anderson, BS, 0-2111120313.68
Sborz1⅓10001173.42
W.Smith2⅔00002202.52
Ragans, L, 2-3124311275.92
Rodríguez00000103.38

Inherited runners-scored – Sborz 2-0. IBB – off Bachman (Seager). WP – Dunning, Ragans.

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:49. A – 26,667 (40,000).

Seattle 8, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b400000.391
Soler dh200011.255
b-Hampson ph100000.241
De La Cruz lf400002.290
Cooper 1b300012.234
Sánchez rf200010.270
Segura 3b300000.192
Berti ss300000.258
Fortes c311101.231
Davis cf300001.265
Totals2811137
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss422010.253
Rodríguez cf411111.245
France 1b411301.283
Hernández rf412101.252
Suárez 3b412101.218
Pollock dh300000.168
a-Ford ph-dh100000.167
Moore lf400001.000
Murphy c422100.233
Caballero 2b200011.239
Totals34810736
Miami000010000112
Seattle24001001x8101

a-grounded out for Pollock in the 7th. b-lined out for Soler in the 9th.

E – Luzardo (3), De La Cruz (3), Suárez (2). LOB – Miami 3, Seattle 6. 2B – Crawford (13), Hernández (8), Murphy (8). HR – Fortes (4), off Miller; France (6), off Luzardo; Suárez (7), off Brazoban; Murphy (2), off Hoeing. RBIs – Fortes (13), Hernández (36), Rodríguez (37), France 3 (31), Suárez (38), Murphy (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Berti); Seattle 0. RISP – Miami 0 for 2; Seattle 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Segura. GIDP – Segura, Rodríguez.

DP – Miami 1 (Cooper, Berti); Seattle 1 (Caballero, France).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 5-54⅔66513814.17
Brazoban2⅔21111324.01
Hoeing2⅔21112343.12
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, W, 4-36⅔11136894.06
Adcock2⅔00000220.00
Speier1⅔0000192.28

HBP – Luzardo (Caballero).

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 2:14. A – 23,463 (47,929).

Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 inn.
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf513000.248
Tovar ss500001.248
McMahon 3b321020.261
Díaz c401110.294
Grichuk dh300122.310
Jones rf400012.333
Montes 2b500004.250
Montero 1b300001.203
b-Castro ph-cf100000.264
Doyle cf301001.217
c-Moustakas ph-1b110000.250
Totals37462611
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran lf301000.282
a-Refsnyder ph-lf200100.275
Verdugo rf411010.285
Turner dh302111.270
1-Reyes pr-dh000000.271
Devers 3b400001.243
Duvall cf300012.381
Casas 1b400001.197
Arroyo 2b412101.258
Wong c412000.243
Hernández ss300000.228
d-Yoshida ph101000.303
Totals3539336
Colorado0001000102460
Boston0000011001392

a-lined out for Duran in the 8th. b-grounded out for Montero in the 9th. c-popped out for Doyle in the 9th. d-singled for Hernández in the 10th.

1-ran for Turner in the 8th.

E – Hernández (14), Casas (3). LOB – Colorado 10, Boston 6. 2B – Profar 2 (16), McMahon (19), Turner (13), Arroyo (8). HR – Arroyo (2), off Suter. RBIs – Díaz (30), Grichuk (12), Turner (28), Arroyo (12), Refsnyder (19).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 7 (Montes 2, Díaz, Tovar, Jones 3); Boston 4 (Duvall 3, Wong). RISP – Colorado 1 for 13; Boston 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – McMahon, Devers. GIDP – Montero, Casas, Verdugo, Devers.

DP – Colorado 3 (Díaz, Montero; Montes, Tovar, Moustakas; McMahon, Tovar, Moustakas); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Hernández, Casas).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold6⅔61116884.70
Suter111100292.06
Johnson0001087.11
Bard, W, 2-01⅔10010150.92
Carasiti, S, 1-11⅔11000103.86
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paxton6⅔41018983.09
Winckowski121121332.33
Bernardino0000162.79
Jansen1⅔00001103.18
Pivetta, L, 3-402030185.40
Jacques0000050.00
Garza0000022.70

Jacques pitched to 1 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored – Winckowski 1-0, Bernardino 3-0, Jacques 3-1, Garza 3-0. IBB – off Pivetta (McMahon).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:05. A – 32,227 (37,755).

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 inn.
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf522101.314
McLain ss501001.330
India 2b502202.277
De La Cruz 3b500002.296
Steer 1b300012.278
Stephenson dh402002.253
1-Hopkins pr-dh010000.167
Benson rf301010.234
Fairchild lf311100.230
Maile c211010.250
a-Newman ph000100.270
Casali c000000.172
Totals355105310
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pratto 1b300110.282
Perez c512101.275
Melendez rf511001.215
2-Eaton pr000000.058
Witt Jr. ss210030.237
Massey 2b502202.222
Olivares dh501002.246
Garcia 3b400011.254
Waters cf311011.195
Blanco lf401001.250
Totals3648469
Cincinnati00100200115101
Kansas City2100000010480

a-sacrificed for Maile in the 9th.

1-ran for Stephenson in the 9th. 2-ran for Melendez in the 10th.

E – Young (1). LOB – Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 10. 2B – Maile (6), Friedl 2 (12), Benson (1), Massey 2 (6). HR – Fairchild (3), off Greinke; Perez (14), off Farmer. RBIs – Fairchild (20), Friedl (21), India 2 (34), Newman (21), Massey 2 (20), Pratto (18), Perez (37). SB – De La Cruz (4), Olivares (6), Witt Jr. (21), Eaton (3). CS – Blanco (1), Waters (1). SF – Newman, Pratto. S – Fairchild.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (McLain 2, Friedl, Stephenson); Kansas City 9 (Waters 2, Garcia 2, Olivares, Massey, Blanco 3). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 14.

Runners moved up – McLain 2, Waters, Witt Jr., Garcia. LIDP – Benson. GIDP – De La Cruz.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Pratto; Witt Jr., Pratto).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver453343936.23
Young1⅓10002192.70
Cruz1⅔00002166.95
Legumina10011124.22
Farmer, W, 2-3111101252.51
Karcher, S, 1-11⅔00010210.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke5⅔63304814.65
Cuas, BS, 0-11⅔10011154.50
Clarke1⅔20011282.70
Chapman1⅔00003142.70
Barlow1⅔11111174.38
Hernández, L, 0-41⅔01000224.86

Inherited runners-scored – Young 2-0, Farmer 2-0, Cuas 1-1. WP – Cuas.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Tom Hanahan.

T – 3:27. A – 20,500 (38,427).

Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 inn.
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf501300.328
M.Olson 1b402011.232
Riley 3b400010.266
Murphy c400010.281
2-Hilliard pr000000.246
Jiménez p000000---
Ozuna dh111000.246
a-d'Arnaud ph-dh-c300001.288
Rosario lf500001.246
Albies 2b210111.251
Arcia ss411001.323
Harris II cf423100.205
Totals3658545
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry rf300002.249
b-Schoop ph-3b311001.194
Torkelson 1b613301.232
Carpenter dh501002.279
1-Marisnick pr-dh000000.222
Báez ss512002.224
Maton 3b-2b510002.162
Vierling cf402011.247
Short 2b-rf502201.284
Ibáñez lf423111.202
Rogers c301010.171
Totals436156313
Atlanta0100210100582
Detroit00000011316151

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Ozuna in the 5th. b-struck out for McKinstry in the 7th.

1-ran for Carpenter in the 9th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 10th.

E – Rosario (2), Riley (8), Báez (9). LOB – Atlanta 8, Detroit 14. 2B – Ozuna (7), Acuña Jr. (21), Vierling (7), Ibáñez (7), Báez (9). HR – Harris II (4), off Alexander; Ibáñez (3), off McHugh; Torkelson (6), off Iglesias. RBIs – Albies (43), Acuña Jr. 3 (40), Harris II (12), Ibáñez (9), Short 2 (14), Torkelson 3 (29). SB – Harris II (6), Albies (3). CS – Albies (0). SF – Albies. S – Rogers.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Murphy, Rosario 2, Riley); Detroit 7 (Torkelson, Short 2, Ibáñez 2, Carpenter, Rogers). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 11; Detroit 3 for 16.

Runners moved up – Rosario, d'Arnaud. GIDP – Rosario.

DP – Detroit 2 (Torkelson, Báez, Torkelson; Ibáñez, Rogers, Ibáñez).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton5400381043.60
McHugh, H, 52110093.12
Minter, H, 31⅔00002115.93
Anderson1⅔31101253.42
Iglesias, BS, 9-111⅔53302274.02
Jiménez, L, 0-21100073.74
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Englert231111454.89
Hill233232528.49
Alexander321102515.23
Lange, W, 4-21⅔0000043.29

Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 2-0, Minter 1-0, Hill 2-0, Alexander 1-1. HBP – Hill (Ozuna).

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Scott Barry; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 3:07. A – 18,742 (41,083).

