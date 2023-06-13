Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, June 12, 2023

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Yastrzemski cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Flores 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Haniger lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Schmitt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Bailey c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|3
|6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Gorman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|J.Walker lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|DeJong ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Edman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|2
|6
|San Francisco
|002
|000
|110
|4
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|012
|000
|3
|10
|0
E – Flores (2). LOB – San Francisco 11, St. Louis 8. 2B – Haniger (9), Flores (8), Bailey (6). HR – DeJong (9), off Webb; Goldschmidt (11), off Webb. RBIs – Davis (35), Haniger 2 (22), Crawford (16), DeJong (20), Goldschmidt 2 (30). SB – Edman (10). CS – Slater (2), J.Walker (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Flores 2, Haniger, Crawford, Conforto 2); St. Louis 3 (Carlson 2, Goldschmidt). RISP – San Francisco 3 for 12; St. Louis 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Davis, Estrada. GIDP – Contreras, DeJong.
DP – San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 5-6
|7⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|88
|3.15
|Ty.Rogers, H, 13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.71
|Doval, S, 17-18
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|1.86
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|86
|5.14
|Pallante, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|4.38
|Stratton, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|3.93
|Matz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.27
Inherited runners-scored – Doval 2-0. HBP – Liberatore (Estrada), Doval (Donovan). WP – Liberatore.
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 2:31. A – 40,886 (44,494).
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Y.Díaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Raley 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|b-Ramírez ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Paredes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|a-Franco ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Lowe rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|c-Margot ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.224
|Walls ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|3
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Noda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Brown lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Rooker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Bride 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Peterson 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Smith ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Langeliers c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|28
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|040
|00x
|4
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Paredes in the 6th. b-singled for Raley in the 7th. c-struck out for Lowe in the 8th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 2. 2B – Arozarena (8), Langeliers (9). HR – Siri (12), off Kaprielian. RBIs – Siri 3 (27), Langeliers 3 (29), Noda (25). SB – Raley (8), Lowe (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Arozarena, Paredes); Oakland 0. RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 5; Oakland 3 for 5.
Runners moved up – Franco, Ruiz. GIDP – Paredes, Smith, Ruiz.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Walls, Raley; Franco, Bruján, Ramírez); Oakland 1 (Bride, Peterson, Noda).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 8-2
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|94
|3.28
|Kelly
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.68
|Armstrong
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Oakland
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, W, 2-6
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|93
|6.89
|Waldichuk, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|51
|6.87
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:31. A – 4,848 (46,847).
Arizona 9, Philadelphia 8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.315
|Harper dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.295
|Realmuto c
|4
|3
|4
|3
|1
|0
|.256
|Bohm 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Harrison 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|a-Stott ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Guthrie cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|b-Clemens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|8
|5
|9
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Rivera 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.361
|Carroll lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|C.Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Longoria dh
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.226
|Smith rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.212
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|McCarthy cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|33
|9
|12
|9
|3
|7
|Philadelphia
|014
|000
|201
|8
|13
|0
|Arizona
|102
|204
|00x
|9
|12
|0
a-grounded out for Sosa in the 7th. b-struck out for Guthrie in the 9th.
LOB – Philadelphia 10, Arizona 7. 2B – Harrison (2), Bohm (10), Harper (10), Realmuto (17), K.Marte (12). 3B – Realmuto (4), McCarthy (2), Carroll (3). HR – Realmuto (6), off Henry; Longoria (9), off Vasquez. RBIs – Realmuto 3 (24), Bohm 2 (39), Harrison (8), Harper (13), Stott (24), Longoria 4 (19), Smith 2 (29), Rivera 2 (17), Carroll (34). SF – Longoria, Rivera.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Guthrie, Stott 2, Harper); Arizona 3 (K.Marte, Smith, C.Walker). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 12; Arizona 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Turner, Bohm, C.Walker. GIDP – K.Marte.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Harrison, Stott, Bohm).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strahm
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|50
|4.00
|Y.Marte
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|7.71
|Covey, L, 1-2
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|35
|9.00
|Vasquez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|34
|1.78
|Hoffman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.77
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry
|4
|9
|5
|5
|1
|6
|85
|4.86
|Jameson, W, 3-1
|2⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|33
|4.13
|Adams, H, 6
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.42
|Chafin, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.04
|Castro, S, 7-9
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.95
Inherited runners-scored – Y.Marte 1-0, Vasquez 1-1, Jameson 1-0, Adams 2-1, Chafin 1-0. HBP – Strahm 2 (Carroll,Carroll), Adams (Guthrie).
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 3:11. A – 18,432 (48,359).
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward lf-1b
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|1
|.291
|Trout cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|.255
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|1-Moniak pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|Urshela 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Drury 2b-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Wallach c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Renfroe rf
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|a-Rengifo ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Neto ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Totals
|44
|9
|10
|7
|8
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.348
|Lowe 1b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.265
|García rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Jung 3b
|5
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Heim c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|2-J.Smith pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|Garver dh
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Duran lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.310
|Jankowski lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|b-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Taveras cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Totals
|49
|6
|12
|5
|6
|14
|Los Angeles
|001
|030
|100
|004
|9
|10
|1
|Texas
|032
|000
|000
|001
|6
|12
|2
a-popped out for Walsh in the 8th. b-flied out for Jankowski in the 12th.
1-ran for Rendon in the 10th. 2-ran for Heim in the 10th.
E – Neto (3), García (4), Seager (3). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Texas 16. 2B – Ward (8), Neto 2 (12), Taveras (11), Garver (3), García (12). HR – Ohtani (19), off G.Anderson; Ohtani (20), off Ragans; Wallach (5), off Ragans; Duran (8), off T.Anderson. RBIs – Trout (37), Ohtani 4 (50), Wallach 2 (10), Duran 3 (28), Jung (40), Garver (10). SB – Taveras (6), García (6), Trout (1). SF – Ohtani.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Drury 3, Rendon, Renfroe, Ward 2); Texas 11 (Jung, Semien 5, Duran 2, Heim 3). RISP – Los Angeles 5 for 18; Texas 4 for 21.
Runners moved up – Ohtani, Rendon, Thaiss. GIDP – Drury, Rendon.
DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Lowe; Jung, Semien, Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Anderson
|6⅔
|8
|5
|5
|2
|7
|105
|5.80
|Devenski
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|1.93
|Webb
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.45
|Estévez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.53
|Bachman, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|0.90
|Loup
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.51
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|5
|3
|90
|2.91
|G.Anderson, BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|31
|3.68
|Sborz
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.42
|W.Smith
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.52
|Ragans, L, 2-3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|27
|5.92
|Rodríguez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Sborz 2-0. IBB – off Bachman (Seager). WP – Dunning, Ragans.
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 3:49. A – 26,667 (40,000).
Seattle 8, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.391
|Soler dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|b-Hampson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Totals
|28
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.283
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Pollock dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|a-Ford ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Moore lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Murphy c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Caballero 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|7
|3
|6
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|1
|1
|2
|Seattle
|240
|010
|01x
|8
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Pollock in the 7th. b-lined out for Soler in the 9th.
E – Luzardo (3), De La Cruz (3), Suárez (2). LOB – Miami 3, Seattle 6. 2B – Crawford (13), Hernández (8), Murphy (8). HR – Fortes (4), off Miller; France (6), off Luzardo; Suárez (7), off Brazoban; Murphy (2), off Hoeing. RBIs – Fortes (13), Hernández (36), Rodríguez (37), France 3 (31), Suárez (38), Murphy (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 1 (Berti); Seattle 0. RISP – Miami 0 for 2; Seattle 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Segura. GIDP – Segura, Rodríguez.
DP – Miami 1 (Cooper, Berti); Seattle 1 (Caballero, France).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 5-5
|4⅔
|6
|6
|5
|1
|3
|81
|4.17
|Brazoban
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|4.01
|Hoeing
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|34
|3.12
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, W, 4-3
|6⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|89
|4.06
|Adcock
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0.00
|Speier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.28
HBP – Luzardo (Caballero).
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T – 2:14. A – 23,463 (47,929).
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 inn.
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.294
|Grichuk dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.310
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|Montes 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Montero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|b-Castro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Doyle cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|c-Moustakas ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|37
|4
|6
|2
|6
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|a-Refsnyder ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|1-Reyes pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Duvall cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.381
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Wong c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|d-Yoshida ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|6
|Colorado
|000
|100
|010
|2
|4
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|001
|100
|1
|3
|9
|2
a-lined out for Duran in the 8th. b-grounded out for Montero in the 9th. c-popped out for Doyle in the 9th. d-singled for Hernández in the 10th.
1-ran for Turner in the 8th.
E – Hernández (14), Casas (3). LOB – Colorado 10, Boston 6. 2B – Profar 2 (16), McMahon (19), Turner (13), Arroyo (8). HR – Arroyo (2), off Suter. RBIs – Díaz (30), Grichuk (12), Turner (28), Arroyo (12), Refsnyder (19).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 7 (Montes 2, Díaz, Tovar, Jones 3); Boston 4 (Duvall 3, Wong). RISP – Colorado 1 for 13; Boston 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – McMahon, Devers. GIDP – Montero, Casas, Verdugo, Devers.
DP – Colorado 3 (Díaz, Montero; Montes, Tovar, Moustakas; McMahon, Tovar, Moustakas); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Hernández, Casas).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|88
|4.70
|Suter
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|29
|2.06
|Johnson
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|7.11
|Bard, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.92
|Carasiti, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paxton
|6⅔
|4
|1
|0
|1
|8
|98
|3.09
|Winckowski
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|2.33
|Bernardino
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.79
|Jansen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.18
|Pivetta, L, 3-4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|18
|5.40
|Jacques
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Garza
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.70
Jacques pitched to 1 batters in the 10th
Inherited runners-scored – Winckowski 1-0, Bernardino 3-0, Jacques 3-1, Garza 3-0. IBB – off Pivetta (McMahon).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 3:05. A – 32,227 (37,755).
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 inn.
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.314
|McLain ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|India 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.277
|De La Cruz 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Steer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|1-Hopkins pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Benson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Fairchild lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Maile c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|a-Newman ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|3
|10
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Perez c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Melendez rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|2-Eaton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.058
|Witt Jr. ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.237
|Massey 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.222
|Olivares dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Waters cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.195
|Blanco lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|6
|9
|Cincinnati
|001
|002
|001
|1
|5
|10
|1
|Kansas City
|210
|000
|001
|0
|4
|8
|0
a-sacrificed for Maile in the 9th.
1-ran for Stephenson in the 9th. 2-ran for Melendez in the 10th.
E – Young (1). LOB – Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 10. 2B – Maile (6), Friedl 2 (12), Benson (1), Massey 2 (6). HR – Fairchild (3), off Greinke; Perez (14), off Farmer. RBIs – Fairchild (20), Friedl (21), India 2 (34), Newman (21), Massey 2 (20), Pratto (18), Perez (37). SB – De La Cruz (4), Olivares (6), Witt Jr. (21), Eaton (3). CS – Blanco (1), Waters (1). SF – Newman, Pratto. S – Fairchild.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (McLain 2, Friedl, Stephenson); Kansas City 9 (Waters 2, Garcia 2, Olivares, Massey, Blanco 3). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 8; Kansas City 1 for 14.
Runners moved up – McLain 2, Waters, Witt Jr., Garcia. LIDP – Benson. GIDP – De La Cruz.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Pratto; Witt Jr., Pratto).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|93
|6.23
|Young
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.70
|Cruz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.95
|Legumina
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.22
|Farmer, W, 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|2.51
|Karcher, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|81
|4.65
|Cuas, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.50
|Clarke
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.70
|Chapman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.70
|Barlow
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|4.38
|Hernández, L, 0-4
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.86
Inherited runners-scored – Young 2-0, Farmer 2-0, Cuas 1-1. WP – Cuas.
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Tom Hanahan.
T – 3:27. A – 20,500 (38,427).
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 inn.
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.328
|M.Olson 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|2-Hilliard pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Jiménez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Ozuna dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-d'Arnaud ph-dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Albies 2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Harris II cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|4
|5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|b-Schoop ph-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Torkelson 1b
|6
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.232
|Carpenter dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|1-Marisnick pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Maton 3b-2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.162
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Short 2b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.284
|Ibáñez lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.202
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.171
|Totals
|43
|6
|15
|6
|3
|13
|Atlanta
|010
|021
|010
|0
|5
|8
|2
|Detroit
|000
|000
|113
|1
|6
|15
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Ozuna in the 5th. b-struck out for McKinstry in the 7th.
1-ran for Carpenter in the 9th. 2-ran for Murphy in the 10th.
E – Rosario (2), Riley (8), Báez (9). LOB – Atlanta 8, Detroit 14. 2B – Ozuna (7), Acuña Jr. (21), Vierling (7), Ibáñez (7), Báez (9). HR – Harris II (4), off Alexander; Ibáñez (3), off McHugh; Torkelson (6), off Iglesias. RBIs – Albies (43), Acuña Jr. 3 (40), Harris II (12), Ibáñez (9), Short 2 (14), Torkelson 3 (29). SB – Harris II (6), Albies (3). CS – Albies (0). SF – Albies. S – Rogers.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Murphy, Rosario 2, Riley); Detroit 7 (Torkelson, Short 2, Ibáñez 2, Carpenter, Rogers). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 11; Detroit 3 for 16.
Runners moved up – Rosario, d'Arnaud. GIDP – Rosario.
DP – Detroit 2 (Torkelson, Báez, Torkelson; Ibáñez, Rogers, Ibáñez).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|8
|104
|3.60
|McHugh, H, 5
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.12
|Minter, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|5.93
|Anderson
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|3.42
|Iglesias, BS, 9-11
|1⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|27
|4.02
|Jiménez, L, 0-2
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.74
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Englert
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|45
|4.89
|Hill
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|2
|52
|8.49
|Alexander
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|51
|5.23
|Lange, W, 4-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.29
Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 2-0, Minter 1-0, Hill 2-0, Alexander 1-1. HBP – Hill (Ozuna).
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Scott Barry; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 3:07. A – 18,742 (41,083).
