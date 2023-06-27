Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, June 26, 2023

Seattle 8, Washington 4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|.297
|García 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.278
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|3
|12
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.245
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Hernández rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.253
|Raleigh c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Kelenic lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|34
|8
|12
|8
|5
|9
|Washington
|111
|000
|001
|4
|10
|1
|Seattle
|100
|230
|02x
|8
|12
|1
E – Smith (5), Crawford (11). LOB – Washington 8, Seattle 9. 2B – Meneses (19), Thomas (20), Wong (4). HR – Thomas (14), off Castillo; Smith (3), off Castillo; Crawford (6), off Williams; Suárez (8), off Williams. RBIs – Thomas 2 (41), Smith (18), García (34), Crawford (26), Suárez 2 (46), Rodríguez (42), Ford (9), Wong (12), France (35), Hernández (44). SB – Rodríguez (18), Kelenic (10). CS – Kelenic (3). SF – Suárez, Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Hill, Meneses, Candelario 2); Seattle 5 (France 2, Crawford, Raleigh 2). RISP – Washington 2 for 10; Seattle 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – France, Raleigh. GIDP – Candelario.
DP – Seattle 1 (France, Crawford, France).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|4⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|83
|4.28
|Abbott, L, 0-1
|3⅓
|3
|5
|5
|4
|5
|77
|4.38
|Ward
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.07
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 5-6
|7⅔
|7
|3
|2
|1
|7
|103
|2.86
|Muñoz, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.00
|Saucedo
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|3.15
|Sewald, S, 14-16
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.64
Inherited runners-scored – Ward 2-2, Sewald 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:42. A – 23,329 (47,929).
Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|McLain ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|De La Cruz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Steer lf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.282
|Senzel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Stephenson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Casali c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.162
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.319
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.269
|Santander 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Hicks rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.284
|Urías 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Westburg 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|McKenna lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Mateo ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Totals
|32
|10
|12
|8
|9
|5
|Cincinnati
|100
|002
|000
|3
|7
|1
|Baltimore
|022
|030
|30x
|10
|12
|0
E – India (5). LOB – Cincinnati 9, Baltimore 9. 2B – Newman (13), Urías (13), Hays (22). HR – Steer (12), off Zimmermann. RBIs – Steer 3 (46), Hays 3 (34), Westburg (1), Urías (24), Mullins (40), Rutschman 2 (34). CS – Westburg (1). SF – Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (India, Senzel, Stephenson); Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Rutschman). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 7; Baltimore 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Mateo, Santander. GIDP – Urías.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (McLain, India, Newman; De La Cruz, India, Newman).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williamson, L, 1-1
|2⅔
|2
|3
|3
|4
|2
|67
|5.82
|Cruz
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|30
|5.10
|Salazar
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|34
|7.84
|Wong
|3⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|57
|9.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|3⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|45
|7.18
|Zimmermann, W, 1-0
|3⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|41
|6.75
|Baker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.02
|Baumann
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|4.12
|Pérez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.94
Inherited runners-scored – Cruz 1-1. HBP – Salazar (McKenna), Zimmermann (India), Pérez (McLain). WP – Salazar.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 2:57. A – 13,077 (45,971).
L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Ti.Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Vaughn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Burger 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Remillard 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Andrus 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|a-Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|b-Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|2
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moniak rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Renfroe rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.253
|Ohtani dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.297
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Ward lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Rengifo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|1
|2
|12
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|001
|2
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Andrus in the 8th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 8th.
LOB – Chicago 3, Los Angeles 4. HR – Robert Jr. (22), off Detmers; Ohtani (26), off Cease. RBIs – Robert Jr. (43), Ohtani (62). SB – Ohtani (11), Trout (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Zavala); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher). RISP – Chicago 0 for 3; Los Angeles 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Rengifo. GIDP – Jiménez, Thaiss.
DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Ti.Anderson, Vaughn); Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Fletcher, Moustakas).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|99
|4.04
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.96
|López, L, 2-5
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|5.45
|Bummer
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|6.58
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|7⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
|105
|3.77
|Webb
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.59
|Estévez, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-0, Bummer 1-1. WP – Bummer.
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:17. A – 28,554 (45,517).
Detroit 7, Texas 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling cf-rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Ibáñez rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.238
|Marisnick cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Haase lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Schoop 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|a-McKinstry ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Rogers c
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.191
|Short 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|3
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.344
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.270
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.243
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|16
|Detroit
|013
|002
|100
|7
|10
|0
|Texas
|100
|100
|000
|2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Schoop in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 6, Texas 9. 2B – Vierling (8), Lowe (21), Duran (14). 3B – Haase (1). HR – Ibáñez (5), off Heaney; Rogers (10), off Heaney; Semien (11), off Boyd; García (18), off Englert. RBIs – Schoop (4), Ibáñez 3 (14), Rogers 2 (25), Báez (38), Semien (55), García (61). SF – Schoop, Báez.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Báez, Vierling); Texas 5 (García, Seager 3, Duran). RISP – Detroit 1 for 6; Texas 0 for 10.
GIDP – Heim.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Short, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|5.45
|Vest
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.73
|Englert, W, 3-2
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|41
|4.63
|Alexander, H, 2
|3⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|40
|4.17
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.36
|Holton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|1.98
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 5-5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|101
|4.38
|Burke
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|3.30
|Rodríguez
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|3.68
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored – Englert 1-0, Bradford 1-0. HBP – Alexander (Seager).
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:50. A – 22,320 (40,000).
Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Kirilloff 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Castro cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.185
|Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|a-Buxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.328
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000
|1
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|30x
|4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Farmer in the 9th.
E – Kirilloff (3). LOB – Minnesota 7, Atlanta 5. 2B – Harris II (10). HR – Gallo (13), off Strider; Ozuna (16), off Gray; Acuña Jr. (17), off Pagán. RBIs – Gallo (26), d'Arnaud (19), Ozuna (37), Acuña Jr. 2 (49).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Correa 2, Castro, Buxton); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Ozuna, Acuña Jr.). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Correa, Kepler.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 4-2
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|102
|2.67
|Pagán
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|4.05
|Winder
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.76
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 9-2
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|10
|100
|3.73
|McHugh, H, 6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.69
|Heller, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.15
|Yates, S, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 1-1, Heller 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, David Rackley.
T – 2:23. A – 40,884 (41,149).
Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Winker dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.157
|Perkins rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|5
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Álvarez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Baty 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|a-Canha ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|1
|New York
|000
|100
|000
|1
|3
|1
a-grounded out for Baty in the 8th.
E – Contreras (7), Baty (5). LOB – Milwaukee 11, New York 4. 2B – Tellez (7). HR – Wiemer (11), off Smith. RBIs – Wiemer 2 (30), Lindor (53). SB – Contreras (1). SF – Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 9 (Contreras, Wiemer, Miller 2, Yelich, Winker 4); New York 0. RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 11; New York 0 for 0.
Runners moved up – Adames, Perkins.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rea, W, 4-4
|6⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|86
|4.57
|Milner, H, 6
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.61
|Peguero, H, 6
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.86
|Williams, S, 14-15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.69
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|5⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|5
|100
|4.11
|Smith, L, 3-3, BS, 2-4
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|24
|4.74
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|3.66
|Raley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.67
|Robertson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.59
HBP – Verlander (Contreras). WP – Rea, Ottavino. PB – Álvarez (3).
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:45. A – 34,384 (42,136).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: