Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, June 26, 2023

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Ti.Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Robert Jr. cf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .272 Jiménez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Vaughn 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .240 Burger 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .220 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .183 Remillard 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Andrus 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .203 a-Sheets ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Zavala c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .150 b-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Totals 29 1 3 1 2 12

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moniak rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Renfroe rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Trout cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .253 Ohtani dh 3 1 1 1 1 2 .297 Drury 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Moustakas 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333 Ward lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Thaiss c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Rengifo 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Fletcher ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Totals 29 2 5 1 2 12

Chicago 100 000 000 1 3 0 Los Angeles 000 100 001 2 5 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Andrus in the 8th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 3, Los Angeles 4. HR – Robert Jr. (22), off Detmers; Ohtani (26), off Cease. RBIs – Robert Jr. (43), Ohtani (62). SB – Ohtani (11), Trout (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Zavala); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher). RISP – Chicago 0 for 3; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Rengifo. GIDP – Jiménez, Thaiss.

DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Ti.Anderson, Vaughn); Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Fletcher, Moustakas).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cease 6⅔ 5 1 1 0 10 99 4.04 Kelly 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.96 López, L, 2-5 1⅔ 0 1 1 1 0 15 5.45 Bummer ⅓ 0 0 0 1 1 12 6.58

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Detmers 7⅔ 2 1 1 2 10 105 3.77 Webb 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.59 Estévez, W, 2-1 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 5 1.69

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-0, Bummer 1-1. WP – Bummer.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:17. A – 28,554 (45,517).