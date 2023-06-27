Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, June 26, 2023

Seattle 8, Washington 4
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf512203.297
García 2b302120.278
Candelario 3b501002.260
Meneses dh401002.292
Dickerson lf400001.259
Ruiz c411000.228
Smith 1b312110.259
Hill cf400002.174
Abrams ss411002.235
Totals364104312
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss322121.245
Rodríguez cf413111.247
France 1b501100.274
Hernández rf311112.253
Raleigh c500001.223
Suárez 3b311201.223
Kelenic lf321012.250
Ford dh412101.200
Wong 2b401100.167
Totals34812859
Washington1110000014101
Seattle10023002x8121

E – Smith (5), Crawford (11). LOB – Washington 8, Seattle 9. 2B – Meneses (19), Thomas (20), Wong (4). HR – Thomas (14), off Castillo; Smith (3), off Castillo; Crawford (6), off Williams; Suárez (8), off Williams. RBIs – Thomas 2 (41), Smith (18), García (34), Crawford (26), Suárez 2 (46), Rodríguez (42), Ford (9), Wong (12), France (35), Hernández (44). SB – Rodríguez (18), Kelenic (10). CS – Kelenic (3). SF – Suárez, Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Hill, Meneses, Candelario 2); Seattle 5 (France 2, Crawford, Raleigh 2). RISP – Washington 2 for 10; Seattle 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – France, Raleigh. GIDP – Candelario.

DP – Seattle 1 (France, Crawford, France).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams4⅔83314834.28
Abbott, L, 0-13⅓35545774.38
Ward10000126.07
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, W, 5-67⅔732171032.86
Muñoz, H, 61⅔00012160.00
Saucedo31112223.15
Sewald, S, 14-160000142.64

Inherited runners-scored – Ward 2-2, Sewald 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:42. A – 23,329 (47,929).

Baltimore 10, Cincinnati 3
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 1b511001.265
McLain ss400002.317
India 2b401000.262
De La Cruz 3b410002.315
Steer lf313310.282
Senzel rf300010.243
Stephenson dh401002.250
Friedl cf401000.309
Casali c300011.162
Totals3437338
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays dh512301.319
Rutschman c402210.269
Santander 1b522000.273
Hicks rf210031.284
Urías 3b522100.263
Mullins cf302111.263
Westburg 2b411110.250
McKenna lf221011.256
Mateo ss210021.222
Totals321012895
Cincinnati100002000371
Baltimore02203030x10120

E – India (5). LOB – Cincinnati 9, Baltimore 9. 2B – Newman (13), Urías (13), Hays (22). HR – Steer (12), off Zimmermann. RBIs – Steer 3 (46), Hays 3 (34), Westburg (1), Urías (24), Mullins (40), Rutschman 2 (34). CS – Westburg (1). SF – Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (India, Senzel, Stephenson); Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Rutschman). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 7; Baltimore 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Mateo, Santander. GIDP – Urías.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (McLain, India, Newman; De La Cruz, India, Newman).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williamson, L, 1-12⅔23342675.82
Cruz2⅔11013305.10
Salazar1⅔33310347.84
Wong3⅔63330579.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin3⅔31103457.18
Zimmermann, W, 1-03⅔42202416.75
Baker1⅔00002114.02
Baumann1⅔00021244.12
Pérez1⅔00010174.94

Inherited runners-scored – Cruz 1-1. HBP – Salazar (McKenna), Zimmermann (India), Pérez (McLain). WP – Salazar.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 2:57. A – 13,077 (45,971).

L.A. Angels 2, Chicago White Sox 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf400001.282
Ti.Anderson ss400001.236
Robert Jr. cf412102.272
Jiménez dh400001.247
Vaughn 1b201010.240
Burger 3b200012.220
Frazier rf300001.183
Remillard 2b000000.300
Andrus 2b200001.203
a-Sheets ph-rf100000.230
Zavala c200002.150
b-Grandal ph-c100001.261
Totals29131212
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moniak rf401001.333
Renfroe rf000000.257
Trout cf310013.253
Ohtani dh311112.297
Drury 2b401002.273
Moustakas 1b301002.333
Ward lf300001.246
Thaiss c301000.277
Rengifo 3b300001.201
Fletcher ss300000.222
Totals29251212
Chicago100000000130
Los Angeles000100001250

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Andrus in the 8th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 8th.

LOB – Chicago 3, Los Angeles 4. HR – Robert Jr. (22), off Detmers; Ohtani (26), off Cease. RBIs – Robert Jr. (43), Ohtani (62). SB – Ohtani (11), Trout (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Zavala); Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher). RISP – Chicago 0 for 3; Los Angeles 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Rengifo. GIDP – Jiménez, Thaiss.

DP – Chicago 1 (Andrus, Ti.Anderson, Vaughn); Los Angeles 1 (Drury, Fletcher, Moustakas).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease6⅔511010994.04
Kelly1⅔0000173.96
López, L, 2-51⅔01110155.45
Bummer00011126.58
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers7⅔2112101053.77
Webb1⅔00002131.59
Estévez, W, 2-11⅔1000051.69

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 2-0, Bummer 1-1. WP – Bummer.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:17. A – 28,554 (45,517).

Detroit 7, Texas 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling cf-rf523000.274
Torkelson 1b410012.218
Ibáñez rf412302.238
Marisnick cf100000.208
Báez ss400101.226
Haase lf411000.225
Schoop 3b200101.200
a-McKinstry ph-3b100001.242
Cabrera dh312010.237
Rogers c312211.191
Short 2b400000.242
Totals35710738
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b412111.281
Seager ss300011.344
Jung 3b400004.270
García rf411101.258
Lowe 1b402001.276
Heim c401001.282
Garver dh300013.243
Duran lf402001.315
Taveras cf400003.293
Totals34282316
Detroit0130021007100
Texas100100000280

a-struck out for Schoop in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 6, Texas 9. 2B – Vierling (8), Lowe (21), Duran (14). 3B – Haase (1). HR – Ibáñez (5), off Heaney; Rogers (10), off Heaney; Semien (11), off Boyd; García (18), off Englert. RBIs – Schoop (4), Ibáñez 3 (14), Rogers 2 (25), Báez (38), Semien (55), García (61). SF – Schoop, Báez.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Báez, Vierling); Texas 5 (García, Seager 3, Duran). RISP – Detroit 1 for 6; Texas 0 for 10.

GIDP – Heim.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Short, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Boyd11102135.45
Vest1⅔10003192.73
Englert, W, 3-22⅓21114414.63
Alexander, H, 23⅔30004404.17
Foley1⅔00002122.36
Holton1⅔10021221.98
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney, L, 5-55666351014.38
Burke1⅓21101273.30
Rodríguez1⅓20001263.68
Bradford00001135.40

Inherited runners-scored – Englert 1-0, Bradford 1-0. HBP – Alexander (Seager).

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:50. A – 22,320 (40,000).

Atlanta 4, Minnesota 1
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh402002.261
Kirilloff 1b402002.262
Kepler rf300010.204
Correa ss400001.213
Castro cf400000.250
Solano 2b401002.277
Gallo lf311112.185
Farmer 3b300002.250
a-Buxton ph100001.205
Jeffers c300000.265
Totals33161212
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf311210.328
Albies 2b400002.262
Riley 3b411000.265
Olson 1b401001.237
d'Arnaud c301111.284
Ozuna dh411101.245
Rosario lf300001.271
Arcia ss300001.314
Harris II cf313000.260
Totals3148427
Minnesota010000000161
Atlanta00010030x480

a-struck out for Farmer in the 9th.

E – Kirilloff (3). LOB – Minnesota 7, Atlanta 5. 2B – Harris II (10). HR – Gallo (13), off Strider; Ozuna (16), off Gray; Acuña Jr. (17), off Pagán. RBIs – Gallo (26), d'Arnaud (19), Ozuna (37), Acuña Jr. 2 (49).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Correa 2, Castro, Buxton); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Ozuna, Acuña Jr.). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 5; Atlanta 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Correa, Kepler.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 4-26733151022.67
Pagán1110184.05
Winder1⅔00011194.76
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 9-27⅔3112101003.73
McHugh, H, 620000113.69
Heller, H, 10000054.15
Yates, S, 1-21⅔10002223.00

Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 1-1, Heller 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, David Rackley.

T – 2:23. A – 40,884 (41,149).

Milwaukee 2, N.Y. Mets 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf402011.273
Contreras c400001.242
Tellez 1b401011.218
Adames ss400012.206
Miller 2b300012.279
Winker dh411000.194
Urías 3b301010.157
Perkins rf401002.292
Wiemer cf411200.214
Totals3427259
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400001.279
Marte rf411001.258
Lindor ss301100.223
Alonso 1b400000.222
Vogelbach dh400001.212
Pham lf300001.255
McNeil 2b300000.257
Álvarez c300001.220
Baty 3b101010.247
a-Canha ph100000.240
Guillorme 3b000000.256
Totals3013115
Milwaukee000002000271
New York000100000131

a-grounded out for Baty in the 8th.

E – Contreras (7), Baty (5). LOB – Milwaukee 11, New York 4. 2B – Tellez (7). HR – Wiemer (11), off Smith. RBIs – Wiemer 2 (30), Lindor (53). SB – Contreras (1). SF – Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 9 (Contreras, Wiemer, Miller 2, Yelich, Winker 4); New York 0. RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 11; New York 0 for 0.

Runners moved up – Adames, Perkins.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rea, W, 4-46⅓31113864.57
Milner, H, 61⅓00001152.61
Peguero, H, 60000162.86
Williams, S, 14-151⅔0000061.69
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander5⅔500251004.11
Smith, L, 3-3, BS, 2-41⅔22201244.74
Ottavino1⅔00021233.66
Raley1⅔00011232.67
Robertson1⅔00001141.59

HBP – Verlander (Contreras). WP – Rea, Ottavino. PB – Álvarez (3).

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:45. A – 34,384 (42,136).

