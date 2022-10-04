Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
San Diego 7, Giants 4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|2-B.Johnson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|Davis 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Pederson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Estrada 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Villar dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Wade Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|b-Wynns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Bart c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.216
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|5
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|1-Azocar pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Drury 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.194
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.260
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Dixon dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.143
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|4
|10
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|004
|4
|5
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|07x
|7
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 8th. b-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Soto in the 8th. 2-ran for Flores in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 8, San Diego 4. 2B – Grisham (16), Dixon (1), Cronenworth (30). HR – Myers (6), off J.García. RBIs – Crawford 2 (51), Bart 2 (25), Dixon (1), Bell (14), Cronenworth 2 (87), Myers 3 (39). SB – Kim (12).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Davis 2); San Diego 3 (Grisham, Bell 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 8; San Diego 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Soto. GIDP – Crawford, Bell.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Davis); San Diego 1 (Kim, Bell).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.09
|Hjelle
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|76
|5.76
|Miller, L, 0-1
|1⅓
|2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|38
|6.43
|J.García
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3.74
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|85
|2.93
|Morejon, W, 5-1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|4.24
|Hill
|⅓
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|25
|3.56
|Hader, S, 7-9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|7.31
|Inherited runners-scored_J.García 3-3, Hader 2-0. IBB_off Miller (Soto). HBP_Brebbia (Kim), Hill 2 (Estrada,Villar), Hader (Flores).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 3:12. A – 31,687 (40,209).
A's 5, L.A. Angels 4,10 innings
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Soto ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.412
|Trout cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.275
|Ward rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Rengifo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Thaiss 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|O'Hoppe c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.226
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|4
|4
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Díaz 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Murphy dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Capel ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.400
|Brown lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.231
|Langeliers c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.225
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|b-Vogt ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|c-Bride ph-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Clement 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|d-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Totals
|40
|5
|11
|5
|4
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|220
|000
|0
|4
|8
|2
|Oakland
|000
|000
|022
|1
|5
|11
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-singled for Pinder in the 8th. b- for Garcia in the 8th. c-popped out for Vogt in the 8th. d-singled for Clement in the 10th.
E – Rendon (6), Rengifo (15), Allen (10). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Oakland 13. 2B – Thaiss (1), Ward 2 (22), Ohtani (30), Clement (1). 3B – Brown (3). RBIs – Adell 2 (27), Ohtani (95), Ward (65), Brown 3 (72), Langeliers (21), Kemp (46). CS – Soto (1). S – Pache.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Rengifo, O'Hoppe 2); Oakland 5 (Langeliers 2, Bride 2, Clement). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 10; Oakland 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Ward. GIDP – Ward.
DP – Oakland 2 (Langeliers, Clement, Langeliers; Allen, Díaz, Garcia).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|97
|2.91
|Herget
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|2.48
|Quijada, H, 12
|1⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|34
|3.98
|Loup, BS, 1-6
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.84
|Weiss, L, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.19
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez
|4⅓
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|81
|6.24
|Pruitt
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|4.31
|Koenig
|4⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|5.72
|Acevedo, W, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.38
|Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 1-0, Loup 3-2, Pruitt 1-1. IBB_off Martinez (Thaiss), off Acevedo (Ohtani). WP_Sandoval.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 3:49. A – 6,978 (46,847).
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Stott ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|5
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Díaz 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Dubón ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Hensley 3b-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Vázquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|020
|3
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
LOB – Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B – Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR – Schwarber (45), off McCullers Jr.; Stott (10), off Urquidy; Schwarber (46), off Urquidy. RBIs – Schwarber 2 (94), Stott (49). CS – Realmuto (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Bohm, Schwarber 2); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Harper. GIDP – Hoskins, Realmuto.
DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 11-13
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|88
|3.25
|Alvarado, H, 22
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.18
|Eflin, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.04
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 4-2
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|2.27
|Urquidy
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|44
|3.94
|P.Maton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|3.58
|Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:59. A – 32,324 (41,168).
Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.239
|P.Smith dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|c-Luplow ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|McCarthy rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Hummel c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|1
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Narváez c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Yelich dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|McCutchen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.237
|Urías 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|a-Wong ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Hiura 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|b-Tellez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|1-Mitchell pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|d-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|4
|4
|6
|Arizona
|001
|010
|200
|1
|5
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|003
|2
|6
|7
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Urías in the 7th. b-popped out for Hiura in the 7th. c-singled for P.Smith in the 8th. d-grounded out for Taylor in the 9th.
1-ran for Caratini in the 9th.
E – Walker (5). LOB – Arizona 5, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Walker (25), Urías (16). 3B – Carroll (2). HR – Hummel (3), off Woodruff; Alcántara (6), off Milner; Yelich (14), off Henry; Renfroe (29), off Mantiply. RBIs – Hummel (17), Alcántara 3 (26), Varsho (74), Yelich (57), Renfroe 2 (72), Adames (98). SB – Varsho (16). SF – Alcántara. S – Rojas, Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (P.Smith); Milwaukee 1 (Caratini). RISP – Arizona 2 for 4; Milwaukee 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Tellez. GIDP – Urías.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry
|6⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|89
|5.36
|Poppen, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.13
|Mantiply, BS, 2-8
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|21
|2.85
|Moronta, L, 2-2
|⅓
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|16
|4.50
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|6⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|7
|100
|3.05
|Milner
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|3.82
|Rogers
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|5.48
|Suter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.78
|Boxberger, W, 4-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 1-0. HBP_Poppen (Brosseau), Suter (Carroll). WP_Mantiply.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:19. A – 18,612 (41,900).
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|1-B.Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|C.Hamilton 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|2-Palacios pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Wallner dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Contreras rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.121
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|1
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Sheets rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Pollock cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Payton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|1
|7
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|000
|2
|7
|1
|Chicago
|020
|000
|10x
|3
|5
|0
1-ran for Miranda in the 8th. 2-ran for Urshela in the 9th.
E – Gordon (8). LOB – Minnesota 7, Chicago 4. 2B – Gordon (28), Abreu (39). HR – Urshela (13), off Cueto; Harrison (7), off Ober. RBIs – Urshela 2 (64), Harrison 2 (27), Pérez (1). SB – Pollock (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Contreras 2); Chicago 2 (Andrus, Sheets). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 4.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|5⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|82
|3.21
|Thielbar
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.49
|Jax, L, 7-4
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|3.36
|Pagán
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.50
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, W, 8-10
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|98
|3.35
|Graveman, H, 27
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.18
|Hendriks, S, 37-41
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|2.81
|HBP_Graveman (Miranda), Hendriks (Wallner).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Paul Clemons.
T – 2:32. A – 22,891 (40,615).
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.289
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|4
|3
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Rutschman c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Santander dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Henderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Vavra lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Stowers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|23
|1
|3
|1
|3
|5
|Toronto
|021
|010
|01
|5
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|0x
|1
|3
|1
E – Kremer (1). LOB – Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. HR – Guerrero Jr. (32), off Kremer. RBIs – Merrifield 2 (16), Guerrero Jr. (97), Chapman (76), Santander (89). SB – Mateo (35), Merrifield (1). CS – Tapia (2), Merrifield (2). SF – Santander.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 1 (Springer); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Tapia, Springer.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 12-7
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|91
|5.23
|Mayza, S, 2-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.21
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 8-7
|6⅔
|6
|4
|3
|1
|4
|82
|3.23
|Akin
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.24
|Cano
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|30.86
|WP_Kremer.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:16. A – 10,642 (45,971).
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Nootbaar rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.319
|a-Burleson ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Pujols dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|b-DeLuzio ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Yepez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Carlson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.153
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|3
|12
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.230
|Castillo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Suwinski rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|28
|3
|5
|3
|5
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|011
|3
|5
|0
|No outs when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pujols in the 7th.
LOB – St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Nootbaar (15), Delay (6), Reynolds (18). HR – Pujols (24), off Keller; Suwinski (19), off Pallante. RBIs – Pujols 2 (66), Reynolds (62), Suwinski (37), Cruz (54). SB – Hayes (20).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Nootbaar, Yepez, DeJong); Pittsburgh 2 (Andújar 2). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Pujols, Hayes. GIDP – Delay.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Donovan, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|38
|3.50
|Mikolas
|3⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|38
|3.29
|Matz, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.25
|Pallante, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.21
|Gallegos, L, 3-6
|⅓
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|24
|3.05
|Romero
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4.38
|Pittsburgh
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|93
|3.91
|Fernández
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Bañuelos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.23
|Mears
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Ramirez, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.81
|Romero pitched to 1 batters in the 9th
|⅔
Inherited runners-scored – Romero 3-1, Fernández 2-0, Bañuelos 1-0. HBP – Keller (Donovan).
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 3:10. A – 12,702 (38,747).
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bruján 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Margot rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Bethancourt c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Mejía dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|1
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.277
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hernández ss-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Almonte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Chang ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.340
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|1
|10
|Tampa Bay
|100
|200
|000
|3
|5
|0
|Boston
|000
|003
|10x
|4
|9
|1
E – Devers (14). LOB – Tampa Bay 2, Boston 7. 2B – Devers (42), Arroyo (16), Hernández (24), McGuire (5). 3B – Franco (3). HR – Franco (6), off Hill; Margot (4), off Hill. RBIs – Franco (33), Margot 2 (47), Arroyo 2 (34), Hernández (45), Devers (88). SF – Devers.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Margot); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Almonte). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 2; Boston 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Casas, Pham. GIDP – Paredes.
DP – Boston 2 (Hernández, Arroyo, Casas; Hernández, Arroyo, Casas).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|64
|1.35
|Herget, L, 0-1
|4⅓
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|77
|7.71
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|6⅔
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|80
|4.27
|Schreiber, W, 4-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.25
|Brasier, H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.72
|Barnes, S, 7-9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.42
Inherited runners-scored – Herget 1-0. WP – Glasnow.
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:35. A – 26,633 (37,755).
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Stanton dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.210
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|1-Cabrera pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Gonzalez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|29
|3
|8
|3
|7
|4
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|García dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Jung 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|2-Taveras pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Huff c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.198
|Smith lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|1
|9
|New York
|000
|010
|020
|3
|8
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|010
|1
|2
|0
1-ran for LeMahieu in the 6th. 2-ran for Heim in the 8th.
LOB – New York 6, Texas 1. HR – Gonzalez (6), off Hernández; Stanton (30), off Hernández. RBIs – Higashioka (29), Gonzalez (17), Stanton (77), Calhoun (49). SB – Kiner-Falefa (22).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Gonzalez 2); Texas 1 (Smith). RISP – New York 1 for 7; Texas 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Calhoun. LIDP – Hicks, Judge. GIDP – Gonzalez, Higashioka, LeMahieu, Peraza, Thompson.
DP – New York 1 (Peraza, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu); Texas 6 (Smith, Semien, Smith; Semien, Lowe, Semien; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 7-3
|7⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|94
|3.18
|Castro, H, 9
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|4.18
|Effross, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.13
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 12-8
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|77
|2.89
|Tinoco
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.83
|Hernández
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|3.07
|Barlow
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.86
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T – 2:29. A – 35,906 (40,300).
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.201
|Quiroz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Reyes dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|26
|1
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Fairchild cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|India dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|K.Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Steer 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Barrero ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.156
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|2
|3
|10
|Chicago
|000
|000
|001
|1
|2
|1
|Cincinnati
|002
|000
|01x
|3
|6
|0
E – Wesneski (1). LOB – Chicago 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Gomes (12), K.Farmer (25), Fairchild (4), India (16). RBIs – K.Farmer (78), India (41). SB – Barrero (4), Quiroz (1), McKinstry (5). CS – Friedl (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Quiroz); Cincinnati 1 (Fraley). RISP – Chicago 0 for 6; Cincinnati 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Suzuki, Happ. LIDP – Suzuki. GIDP – Morel, Happ, Steer.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Rivas); Cincinnati 3 (Barrero, Steer, Barrero; Barrero, Steer, Solano; Solano, Barrero, Steer, Solano).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wesneski, L, 3-2
|6⅔
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|86
|2.18
|Rucker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|4.02
|Rodríguez
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|3.29
|Uelmen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.67
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene, W, 5-13
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|90
|4.44
|Law, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.18
|B.Farmer, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.88
|Díaz, S, 10-14
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|1.88
|Inherited runners-scored_Uelmen 3-0. HBP_Wesneski 2 (India,India), Greene (Quiroz). WP_Rodríguez.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Tom Hallion.
T – 2:31. A – 11,291 (42,319).
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Pasquantino 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Olivares dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Lopez 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Waters lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.261
|Isbel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Eaton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|35
|5
|6
|5
|1
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.301
|Brennan rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Gonzalez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|B.Naylor c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Totals
|38
|2
|8
|1
|2
|7
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|000
|3
|5
|6
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|001
|000
|0
|2
|8
|2
E – Massey (4), Witt Jr. (19), Giménez (8), Arias (5). LOB – Kansas City 4, Cleveland 10. 2B – Gonzalez (27). HR – Waters (5), off McCarty. RBIs – Waters 4 (18), Massey (16), Kwan (52). SB – Witt Jr. (30), Pasquantino (1), Giménez (20). CS – Melendez (3). SF – Massey. S – Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Dozier); Cleveland 8 (Giménez, Ramírez 2, Gonzalez 3, B.Naylor 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 15.
Runners moved up – Olivares, Giménez, Ramírez. LIDP – Giménez.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr.).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|6⅔
|7
|2
|1
|1
|1
|103
|3.68
|Garrett
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.96
|Coleman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.78
|Barlow, W, 7-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.18
|Clarke, S, 3-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.04
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|73
|2.96
|Morris
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|31
|2.28
|Morgan
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.43
|McCarty, L, 4-3
|2⅔
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|27
|4.78
|HBP_Coleman (Giménez). WP_Greinke(3), Coleman.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:02. A – 18,688 (34,788).
Miami 4, Atlanta 0
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.275
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|d'Arnaud dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|14
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.249
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Bleday lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|2
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|2
|Miami
|202
|000
|00x
|4
|9
|1
E – Contreras (7), Arcia (5), Rojas (7). LOB – Atlanta 5, Miami 6. 2B – Arcia (9), Swanson (32), De La Cruz (19), Sánchez 2 (14). HR – De La Cruz (13), off Elder. RBIs – De La Cruz 3 (43), Sánchez (34).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Olson 2, Acuña Jr.); Miami 4 (Díaz, Bleday 3). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 8; Miami 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Grossman. GIDP – Swanson, Berti, Wendle.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Swanson, Olson); Miami 1 (Rojas, Berti, Díaz).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder, L, 2-4
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|98
|3.17
|Matzek
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.24
|Chavez
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.05
|Bracho
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, W, 4-7
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|12
|101
|3.32
|Brigham
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.42
|Hoeing
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|11.12
|Bleier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.55
|Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
|⅔
T – 2:29. A – 10,767 (36,742).
Detroit 4, Seattle 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Castro 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.203
|Clemens 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|a-Kreidler ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|5
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.144
|Moore ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Haggerty lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|1-Crawford pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|b-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|2
|11
|Detroit
|102
|100
|000
|4
|8
|0
|Seattle
|100
|010
|100
|3
|7
|0
a-walked for Clemens in the 8th. b-struck out for Frazier in the 9th.
1-ran for Haggerty in the 9th.
LOB – Detroit 8, Seattle 6. 2B – Castro (21), Rodríguez (25). HR – Báez (17), off Kirby. RBIs – Cabrera (43), Báez 2 (66), Reyes (32), Suárez (86), Frazier (41), Rodríguez (74). SB – Baddoo 2 (9), Haggerty (13). CS – Baddoo (6). SF – Suárez.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Báez, Clemens, Greene); Seattle 3 (France 2, Santana). RISP – Detroit 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Haniger. GIDP – France.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Castro).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 2-0
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|89
|3.54
|Cisnero, H, 5
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.12
|Chafin, S, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.84
|Seattle
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, L, 8-5
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|93
|Brash
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|Boyd
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|41
|D.Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-1. HBP_Garcia (France).
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 3:11. A – 23,463 (47,929).
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Stott ss
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|5
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Díaz 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Dubón ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Hensley 3b-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Vázquez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|020
|3
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
LOB – Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B – Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR – Schwarber (45), off McCullers Jr.; Stott (10), off Urquidy; Schwarber (46), off Urquidy. RBIs – Schwarber 2 (94), Stott (49). CS – Realmuto (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Bohm, Schwarber 2); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Harper. GIDP – Hoskins, Realmuto.
DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 11-13
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|88
|3.25
|Alvarado, H, 22
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.18
|Eflin, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.04
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr., L, 4-2
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|94
|2.27
|Urquidy
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|44
|3.94
|P.Maton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|3.58
|Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:59. A – 32,324 (41,168).
Colorado 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Daza cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Rodgers dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Díaz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Bouchard lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Trejo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.223
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|1
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|W.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Thompson dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|6
|Colorado
|010
|000
|001
|2
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|1
|6
|0
LOB – Colorado 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Bouchard 2 (6). HR – Thompson (13), off Ureña. RBIs – Trejo (17), Toglia (12), Thompson (39). SB – Trejo (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Toglia 3, Grichuk 2); Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger). RISP – Colorado 2 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Tovar. LIDP – Gallo.
DP – Colorado 1 (Toglia).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|91
|5.14
|Bird, W, 2-4
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.91
|Lawrence, S, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|5.70
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|40
|2.14
|Almonte
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.05
|Kahnle
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.84
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.81
|Ferguson
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|1.87
|Martin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.52
|Vesia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.15
|Phillips
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.14
|Graterol, L, 2-4
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.26
|Inherited runners-scored_Martin 2-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:02. A – 52,012 (56,000).
