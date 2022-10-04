Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yastrzemski cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211 a-Slater ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Flores 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .231 2-B.Johnson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 Davis 1b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .277 Pederson lf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .274 Estrada 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .260 Crawford ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .231 Villar dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .227 Wade Jr. rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .194 b-Wynns ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Bart c 4 0 1 2 0 2 .216 Totals 31 4 5 4 5 10

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kim ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Soto rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 1-Azocar pr-rf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .261 Drury 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .242 Bell 1b 3 1 0 1 1 1 .194 Cronenworth 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .240 Myers lf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .260 Campusano c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Grisham cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .182 Dixon dh 3 1 1 1 0 2 .143 Totals 30 7 8 7 4 10

San Francisco 000 000 004 4 5 0 San Diego 000 000 07x 7 8 0

a-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 8th. b-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Soto in the 8th. 2-ran for Flores in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 8, San Diego 4. 2B – Grisham (16), Dixon (1), Cronenworth (30). HR – Myers (6), off J.García. RBIs – Crawford 2 (51), Bart 2 (25), Dixon (1), Bell (14), Cronenworth 2 (87), Myers 3 (39). SB – Kim (12).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Davis 2); San Diego 3 (Grisham, Bell 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 8; San Diego 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Soto. GIDP – Crawford, Bell.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Davis); San Diego 1 (Kim, Bell).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brebbia 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 11 3.09 Hjelle 5⅔ 4 0 0 1 8 76 5.76 Miller, L, 0-1 1⅓ 2 5 5 3 1 38 6.43 J.García 2 2 2 0 1 15 3.74

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove 6⅔ 2 0 0 2 7 85 2.93 Morejon, W, 5-1 2⅔ 1 0 0 1 2 36 4.24 Hill ⅓ 2 4 4 2 0 25 3.56 Hader, S, 7-9 0 0 0 0 1 14 7.31 Inherited runners-scored_J.García 3-3, Hader 2-0. IBB_off Miller (Soto). HBP_Brebbia (Kim), Hill 2 (Estrada,Villar), Hader (Flores). ⅔

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:12. A – 31,687 (40,209).