Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

October 3, 2022, 10:52PM
Updated 30 minutes ago
San Diego 7, Giants 4
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yastrzemski cf300002.211
a-Slater ph-cf200001.263
Flores 3b300010.231
2-B.Johnson pr000000.067
Davis 1b410010.277
Pederson lf210021.274
Estrada 2b210011.260
Crawford ss411201.231
Villar dh302001.227
Wade Jr. rf301001.194
b-Wynns ph100000.263
Bart c401202.216
Totals31454510
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim ss301000.250
Soto rf300011.240
1-Azocar pr-rf010000.261
Drury 3b211020.242
Bell 1b310111.194
Cronenworth 2b412201.240
Myers lf412301.260
Campusano c400002.267
Grisham cf411002.182
Dixon dh311102.143
Totals30787410
San Francisco000000004450
San Diego00000007x780

a-grounded out for Yastrzemski in the 8th. b-flied out for Wade Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Soto in the 8th. 2-ran for Flores in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 8, San Diego 4. 2B – Grisham (16), Dixon (1), Cronenworth (30). HR – Myers (6), off J.García. RBIs – Crawford 2 (51), Bart 2 (25), Dixon (1), Bell (14), Cronenworth 2 (87), Myers 3 (39). SB – Kim (12).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Estrada, Davis 2); San Diego 3 (Grisham, Bell 2). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 8; San Diego 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Soto. GIDP – Crawford, Bell.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Crawford, Davis); San Diego 1 (Kim, Bell).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia1⅔00000113.09
Hjelle5⅔40018765.76
Miller, L, 0-11⅓25531386.43
J.García22201153.74
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove6⅔20027852.93
Morejon, W, 5-12⅔10012364.24
Hill24420253.56
Hader, S, 7-900001147.31
Inherited runners-scored_J.García 3-3, Hader 2-0. IBB_off Miller (Soto). HBP_Brebbia (Kim), Hill 2 (Estrada,Villar), Hader (Flores).

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:12. A – 31,687 (40,209).

A's 5, L.A. Angels 4,10 innings
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Soto ss512001.412
Trout cf500001.278
Ohtani dh411113.275
Ward rf512100.285
Rendon 3b200002.226
Rengifo 3b200010.267
Thaiss 1b311010.217
O'Hoppe c300010.231
Adell lf401202.226
Fletcher 2b401000.260
Totals3748449
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Allen ss412010.212
Díaz 2b500001.283
Murphy dh501002.248
Pinder rf301000.235
a-Capel ph-rf111010.400
Brown lf512301.231
Langeliers c301121.225
Garcia 1b300001.214
b-Vogt ph000000.158
c-Bride ph-1b210000.204
Pache cf401001.164
Clement 3b411000.077
d-Kemp ph101100.235
Totals40511547
Los Angeles0002200000482
Oakland00000002215111

One out when winning run scored.

a-singled for Pinder in the 8th. b- for Garcia in the 8th. c-popped out for Vogt in the 8th. d-singled for Clement in the 10th.

E – Rendon (6), Rengifo (15), Allen (10). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Oakland 13. 2B – Thaiss (1), Ward 2 (22), Ohtani (30), Clement (1). 3B – Brown (3). RBIs – Adell 2 (27), Ohtani (95), Ward (65), Brown 3 (72), Langeliers (21), Kemp (46). CS – Soto (1). S – Pache.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Rengifo, O'Hoppe 2); Oakland 5 (Langeliers 2, Bride 2, Clement). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 10; Oakland 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Ward. GIDP – Ward.

DP – Oakland 2 (Langeliers, Clement, Langeliers; Allen, Díaz, Garcia).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval6⅔50016972.91
Herget1⅓32200182.48
Quijada, H, 121⅓12221343.98
Loup, BS, 1-610010113.84
Weiss, L, 0-11100052.19
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez4⅓74425816.24
Pruitt10010114.31
Koenig4⅔00003425.72
Acevedo, W, 4-41⅔00011153.38
Inherited runners-scored_Quijada 1-0, Loup 3-2, Pruitt 1-1. IBB_off Martinez (Thaiss), off Acevedo (Ohtani). WP_Sandoval.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 3:49. A – 6,978 (46,847).

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf322220.219
Hoskins 1b400012.247
Harper dh401001.287
Realmuto c401001.275
Bohm 3b400001.281
Castellanos rf300011.265
Marsh cf402001.291
Segura 2b400001.279
Stott ss313110.237
Totals3339358
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b200001.296
Díaz 2b-3b200001.247
Peña ss200002.251
Dubón ss200000.203
Alvarez dh301002.301
Bregman 3b200000.259
Hensley 3b-2b101000.321
Tucker rf300001.257
Gurriel 1b300000.241
Mancini lf300001.182
Meyers cf300002.214
Maldonado c200002.185
Vázquez c100000.238
Totals29020012
Philadelphia100000020390
Houston000000000020

LOB – Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B – Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR – Schwarber (45), off McCullers Jr.; Stott (10), off Urquidy; Schwarber (46), off Urquidy. RBIs – Schwarber 2 (94), Stott (49). CS – Realmuto (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Bohm, Schwarber 2); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Harper. GIDP – Hoskins, Realmuto.

DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 11-13620009883.25
Alvarado, H, 221⅓00003193.18
Eflin, S, 1-11⅔00000144.04
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
McCullers Jr., L, 4-26⅔61115942.27
Urquidy2⅔22221443.94
P.Maton1⅔10022293.58
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:59. A – 32,324 (41,168).

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 5
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho cf501103.239
P.Smith dh300001.212
c-Luplow ph-dh201001.178
McCarthy rf500002.291
Walker 1b411002.240
Rojas 2b300001.266
Carroll lf311000.263
Alcántara 3b311300.244
Hummel c422101.176
C.Kelly c000000.217
Perdomo ss200010.195
Totals34575111
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Brosseau 3b300001.261
Narváez c010010.209
Adames ss501100.236
Renfroe rf512201.257
Yelich dh422101.254
McCutchen lf200020.237
Urías 2b201000.236
a-Wong ph-2b110011.252
Hiura 1b200001.226
b-Tellez ph-1b200000.219
Caratini c400001.197
1-Mitchell pr-cf000000.296
Taylor cf301000.232
d-Peterson ph-3b110000.240
Totals3467446
Arizona0010102001571
Milwaukee0100000032670

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Urías in the 7th. b-popped out for Hiura in the 7th. c-singled for P.Smith in the 8th. d-grounded out for Taylor in the 9th.

1-ran for Caratini in the 9th.

E – Walker (5). LOB – Arizona 5, Milwaukee 7. 2B – Walker (25), Urías (16). 3B – Carroll (2). HR – Hummel (3), off Woodruff; Alcántara (6), off Milner; Yelich (14), off Henry; Renfroe (29), off Mantiply. RBIs – Hummel (17), Alcántara 3 (26), Varsho (74), Yelich (57), Renfroe 2 (72), Adames (98). SB – Varsho (16). SF – Alcántara. S – Rojas, Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 1 (P.Smith); Milwaukee 1 (Caratini). RISP – Arizona 2 for 4; Milwaukee 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Tellez. GIDP – Urías.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry6⅓31115895.36
Poppen, H, 4100011224.13
Mantiply, BS, 2-823110212.85
Moronta, L, 2-222110164.50
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff6⅔222171003.05
Milner1⅔32200233.82
Rogers1⅔10003165.48
Suter1⅔00000133.78
Boxberger, W, 4-31⅔11001123.00
Inherited runners-scored_Moronta 1-0. HBP_Poppen (Brosseau), Suter (Carroll). WP_Mantiply.

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:19. A – 18,612 (41,900).

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miranda 1b300000.268
1-B.Hamilton pr000000.000
C.Hamilton 1b000000.071
Correa ss403001.292
Gordon 2b411000.271
Urshela 3b412200.285
2-Palacios pr000000.127
Cave lf400002.217
Sánchez c400003.203
Wallner dh301000.235
Celestino cf300011.241
Contreras rf400001.121
Totals3327218
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss400000.272
Moncada 3b400002.211
Abreu 1b301010.304
Jiménez dh400002.294
Sheets rf300000.241
Pollock cf322001.247
Harrison 2b311201.257
Payton lf300000.118
Pérez c301101.143
Totals3035317
Minnesota200000000271
Chicago02000010x350

1-ran for Miranda in the 8th. 2-ran for Urshela in the 9th.

E – Gordon (8). LOB – Minnesota 7, Chicago 4. 2B – Gordon (28), Abreu (39). HR – Urshela (13), off Cueto; Harrison (7), off Ober. RBIs – Urshela 2 (64), Harrison 2 (27), Pérez (1). SB – Pollock (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Contreras 2); Chicago 2 (Andrus, Sheets). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 4.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober5⅔22214823.21
Thielbar1⅔10002153.49
Jax, L, 7-41⅔21100213.36
Pagán1⅔0000154.50
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto, W, 8-107⅔62204983.35
Graveman, H, 271⅔00001123.18
Hendriks, S, 37-411⅔10013282.81
HBP_Graveman (Miranda), Hendriks (Wallner).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Paul Clemons.

T – 2:32. A – 22,891 (40,615).

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf400001.267
Bichette ss411001.289
Guerrero Jr. dh311110.273
Kirk c400001.286
Hernández rf412001.269
Chapman 3b311110.229
Tapia lf302010.266
Merrifield 2b313200.289
Biggio 1b300003.200
Totals31510437
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf200010.260
Rutschman c101020.256
Santander dh200101.243
Mountcastle 1b300001.247
Henderson 3b300002.250
Vavra lf301000.259
Odor 2b300000.208
Stowers rf300001.253
Mateo ss311000.221
Totals2313135
Toronto021010015100
Baltimore0010000x131

E – Kremer (1). LOB – Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. HR – Guerrero Jr. (32), off Kremer. RBIs – Merrifield 2 (16), Guerrero Jr. (97), Chapman (76), Santander (89). SB – Mateo (35), Merrifield (1). CS – Tapia (2), Merrifield (2). SF – Santander.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 1 (Springer); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP – Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Tapia, Springer.

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, W, 12-76⅔31135915.23
Mayza, S, 2-61⅔00000143.21
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, L, 8-76⅔64314823.23
Akin1⅔20002153.24
Cano211212630.86
WP_Kremer.

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:16. A – 10,642 (45,971).

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 2
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b401000.280
Nootbaar rf501002.226
Goldschmidt 1b211011.319
a-Burleson ph-1b100001.200
Pujols dh311200.269
b-DeLuzio ph-dh100000.200
Dickerson lf401001.265
Yepez 3b401001.257
Carlson cf200020.238
Knizner c401003.211
DeJong ss400003.153
Totals34272312
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman ss401000.276
Reynolds cf401101.260
Hayes 3b310010.243
Andújar lf300010.185
Castro 2b300010.229
Cruz dh300111.230
Castillo 1b301000.202
Suwinski rf211110.200
Delay c311000.216
Totals2835352
St. Louis000002000270
Pittsburgh000001011350
No outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Goldschmidt in the 7th. b-grounded out for Pujols in the 7th.

LOB – St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Nootbaar (15), Delay (6), Reynolds (18). HR – Pujols (24), off Keller; Suwinski (19), off Pallante. RBIs – Pujols 2 (66), Reynolds (62), Suwinski (37), Cruz (54). SB – Hayes (20).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Nootbaar, Yepez, DeJong); Pittsburgh 2 (Andújar 2). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Pujols, Hayes. GIDP – Delay.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Donovan, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana3⅔10010383.50
Mikolas3⅔31100383.29
Matz, H, 21⅔00001185.25
Pallante, BS, 0-111100143.21
Gallegos, L, 3-601131243.05
Romero0001044.38
PittsburghHRERBBSONPERA
Keller5⅔62225933.91
Fernández1⅓10002220.00
Bañuelos1⅔00002145.23
Mears00011190.00
Ramirez, W, 3-11⅔00002113.81
Romero pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Romero 3-1, Fernández 2-0, Bañuelos 1-0. HBP – Keller (Donovan).

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 3:10. A – 12,702 (38,747).

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bruján 2b400001.161
Arozarena lf400001.262
Franco ss413100.278
Ramírez 1b410001.303
Margot rf411201.278
Bethancourt c201010.259
Paredes 3b300001.209
Mejía dh300000.242
Siri cf300003.239
Totals3135318
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf300010.237
Devers 3b313100.296
Martinez dh401003.273
Verdugo rf411000.283
Arroyo 2b411201.277
Casas 1b400001.200
Hernández ss-cf402101.225
Almonte cf400003.281
Chang ss000000.150
McGuire c311001.340
Totals33494110
Tampa Bay100200000350
Boston00000310x491

E – Devers (14). LOB – Tampa Bay 2, Boston 7. 2B – Devers (42), Arroyo (16), Hernández (24), McGuire (5). 3B – Franco (3). HR – Franco (6), off Hill; Margot (4), off Hill. RBIs – Franco (33), Margot 2 (47), Arroyo 2 (34), Hernández (45), Devers (88). SF – Devers.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Margot); Boston 2 (Arroyo, Almonte). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 2; Boston 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Casas, Pham. GIDP – Paredes.

DP – Boston 2 (Hernández, Arroyo, Casas; Hernández, Arroyo, Casas).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow320017641.35
Herget, L, 0-14⅓74403777.71
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill6⅔33116804.27
Schreiber, W, 4-41⅔10001152.25
Brasier, H, 121⅔00001195.72
Barnes, S, 7-91⅔10000144.42

Inherited runners-scored – Herget 1-0. WP – Glasnow.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:35. A – 26,633 (37,755).

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge rf401001.311
Stanton dh211120.210
LeMahieu 1b301000.261
1-Cabrera pr-1b100000.243
Donaldson 3b300011.226
Peraza 2b302010.333
Hicks cf210020.222
Kiner-Falefa ss300010.262
Higashioka c402101.224
Gonzalez lf411101.182
Totals2938374
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400002.250
Seager ss400000.243
Lowe 1b300001.300
García dh300002.249
Jung 3b311002.195
Heim c301001.224
2-Taveras pr000000.257
Huff c000000.246
Calhoun rf300101.198
Smith lf200010.196
Thompson cf300000.267
Totals2812119
New York000010020380
Texas000000010120

1-ran for LeMahieu in the 6th. 2-ran for Heim in the 8th.

LOB – New York 6, Texas 1. HR – Gonzalez (6), off Hernández; Stanton (30), off Hernández. RBIs – Higashioka (29), Gonzalez (17), Stanton (77), Calhoun (49). SB – Kiner-Falefa (22).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Gonzalez 2); Texas 1 (Smith). RISP – New York 1 for 7; Texas 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Calhoun. LIDP – Hicks, Judge. GIDP – Gonzalez, Higashioka, LeMahieu, Peraza, Thompson.

DP – New York 1 (Peraza, Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu); Texas 6 (Smith, Semien, Smith; Semien, Lowe, Semien; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Lowe).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, W, 7-37⅔00017943.18
Castro, H, 91⅔21101104.18
Effross, S, 3-31⅔00001102.13
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, L, 12-86⅔51152772.89
Tinoco1⅔00010101.83
Hernández1⅔22201193.07
Barlow1⅔10011203.86

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T – 2:29. A – 35,906 (40,300).

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 3b311012.201
Quiroz 2b200012.286
Suzuki rf400001.267
Happ lf400002.273
Hoerner ss300000.280
Reyes dh200010.228
Rivas 1b200011.239
Gomes c301001.235
Morel cf300000.237
Totals2612049
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf201000.240
Fairchild cf211001.284
India dh211101.250
K.Farmer 3b301110.254
Fraley lf400001.255
Solano 1b302010.288
Steer 2b400002.205
Aquino rf300002.197
Barrero ss210011.156
Romine c300002.143
Totals28362310
Chicago000000001121
Cincinnati00200001x360

E – Wesneski (1). LOB – Chicago 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Gomes (12), K.Farmer (25), Fairchild (4), India (16). RBIs – K.Farmer (78), India (41). SB – Barrero (4), Quiroz (1), McKinstry (5). CS – Friedl (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 1 (Quiroz); Cincinnati 1 (Fraley). RISP – Chicago 0 for 6; Cincinnati 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Suzuki, Happ. LIDP – Suzuki. GIDP – Morel, Happ, Steer.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Rivas); Cincinnati 3 (Barrero, Steer, Barrero; Barrero, Steer, Solano; Solano, Barrero, Steer, Solano).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wesneski, L, 3-26⅔42116862.18
Rucker1⅔00003134.02
Rodríguez21121243.29
Uelmen0000024.67
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greene, W, 5-136⅔20018904.44
Law, H, 31⅔0000093.18
B.Farmer, H, 51⅔00011123.88
Díaz, S, 10-141⅔01120201.88
Inherited runners-scored_Uelmen 3-0. HBP_Wesneski 2 (India,India), Greene (Quiroz). WP_Rodríguez.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Tom Hallion.

T – 2:31. A – 11,291 (42,319).

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c500000.221
Witt Jr. ss511001.254
Pasquantino 1b300011.288
Olivares dh411001.292
Massey 2b301101.248
Dozier 3b400002.236
Lopez 3b010000.226
Taylor cf310000.254
Waters lf412402.261
Isbel rf401000.212
Eaton rf000000.263
Totals3556518
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf401110.301
Brennan rf502000.351
Ramírez 3b401010.275
Gonzalez dh512002.297
Giménez 2b400001.300
Miller 1b400001.243
Arias ss411001.182
Hedges c200000.164
B.Naylor c200000.000
Straw cf401002.219
Totals3828127
Kansas City0100010003562
Cleveland0010010000282

E – Massey (4), Witt Jr. (19), Giménez (8), Arias (5). LOB – Kansas City 4, Cleveland 10. 2B – Gonzalez (27). HR – Waters (5), off McCarty. RBIs – Waters 4 (18), Massey (16), Kwan (52). SB – Witt Jr. (30), Pasquantino (1), Giménez (20). CS – Melendez (3). SF – Massey. S – Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Isbel, Dozier); Cleveland 8 (Giménez, Ramírez 2, Gonzalez 3, B.Naylor 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 7; Cleveland 0 for 15.

Runners moved up – Olivares, Giménez, Ramírez. LIDP – Giménez.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr.).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke6⅔721111033.68
Garrett1⅔10011164.96
Coleman1⅔00002162.78
Barlow, W, 7-41⅔00001132.18
Clarke, S, 3-81⅔00002114.04
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie5⅔41104732.96
Morris1⅔11111312.28
Morgan2⅔00002193.43
McCarty, L, 4-32⅔13201274.78
HBP_Coleman (Giménez). WP_Greinke(3), Coleman.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:02. A – 18,688 (34,788).

Miami 4, Atlanta 0
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf400002.265
Swanson ss402000.279
Harris II cf300012.296
Riley 3b400004.275
Olson 1b400003.239
d'Arnaud dh300001.265
Contreras c300002.273
Arcia 2b301000.249
Grossman lf301000.214
Totals31040114
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b412001.236
Wendle 3b411001.262
De La Cruz cf423300.249
García rf400003.226
Sánchez dh403101.212
Fortes c400000.231
Bleday lf400000.161
Rojas ss200010.236
Díaz 1b200011.175
Totals3249427
Atlanta000000000042
Miami20200000x491

E – Contreras (7), Arcia (5), Rojas (7). LOB – Atlanta 5, Miami 6. 2B – Arcia (9), Swanson (32), De La Cruz (19), Sánchez 2 (14). HR – De La Cruz (13), off Elder. RBIs – De La Cruz 3 (43), Sánchez (34).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Olson 2, Acuña Jr.); Miami 4 (Díaz, Bleday 3). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 8; Miami 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Grossman. GIDP – Swanson, Berti, Wendle.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Swanson, Olson); Miami 1 (Rojas, Berti, Díaz).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder, L, 2-45⅔64415983.17
Matzek1⅔10010123.24
Chavez1⅔20001172.05
Bracho1⅔00001120.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, W, 4-76⅔4001121013.32
Brigham1⅔00001123.42
Hoeing1⅔000001111.12
Bleier1⅔0000173.55
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:29. A – 10,767 (36,742).

Detroit 4, Seattle 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf412011.207
Greene cf410011.250
Báez ss511201.239
Cabrera dh301110.254
Castro 1b401002.272
Schoop 2b301012.203
Clemens 3b310001.144
a-Kreidler ph-3b000010.185
Barnhart c401002.223
Reyes rf401101.254
Totals34484511
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez dh413101.284
France 1b300001.275
Haniger rf400002.235
Suárez 3b300102.235
Raleigh c400003.205
Kelenic cf400000.144
Moore ss411001.221
Haggerty lf211020.256
1-Crawford pr000000.245
Frazier 2b302100.238
b-Santana ph100001.181
Totals32373211
Detroit102100000480
Seattle100010100370

a-walked for Clemens in the 8th. b-struck out for Frazier in the 9th.

1-ran for Haggerty in the 9th.

LOB – Detroit 8, Seattle 6. 2B – Castro (21), Rodríguez (25). HR – Báez (17), off Kirby. RBIs – Cabrera (43), Báez 2 (66), Reyes (32), Suárez (86), Frazier (41), Rodríguez (74). SB – Baddoo 2 (9), Haggerty (13). CS – Baddoo (6). SF – Suárez.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Báez, Clemens, Greene); Seattle 3 (France 2, Santana). RISP – Detroit 2 for 8; Seattle 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Haniger. GIDP – France.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Castro).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 2-0653326893.54
Cisnero, H, 51⅓10003181.12
Chafin, S, 3-41⅔10002152.84
SeattleHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, L, 8-546443593
Brash11001023
Boyd30001541
D.Castillo11000113
Inherited runners-scored_Cisnero 2-1. HBP_Garcia (France).

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:11. A – 23,463 (47,929).

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf322220.219
Hoskins 1b400012.247
Harper dh401001.287
Realmuto c401001.275
Bohm 3b400001.281
Castellanos rf300011.265
Marsh cf402001.291
Segura 2b400001.279
Stott ss313110.237
Totals3339358
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b200001.296
Díaz 2b-3b200001.247
Peña ss200002.251
Dubón ss200000.203
Alvarez dh301002.301
Bregman 3b200000.259
Hensley 3b-2b101000.321
Tucker rf300001.257
Gurriel 1b300000.241
Mancini lf300001.182
Meyers cf300002.214
Maldonado c200002.185
Vázquez c100000.238
Totals29020012
Philadelphia100000020390
Houston000000000020

LOB – Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B – Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR – Schwarber (45), off McCullers Jr.; Stott (10), off Urquidy; Schwarber (46), off Urquidy. RBIs – Schwarber 2 (94), Stott (49). CS – Realmuto (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Bohm, Schwarber 2); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Harper. GIDP – Hoskins, Realmuto.

DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel; Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 11-13620009883.25
Alvarado, H, 221⅓00003193.18
Eflin, S, 1-11⅔00000144.04
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
McCullers Jr., L, 4-26⅔61115942.27
Urquidy2⅔22221443.94
P.Maton1⅔10022293.58
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:59. A – 32,324 (41,168).

Colorado 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Daza cf500001.301
McMahon 3b402001.247
Rodgers dh301010.265
Díaz c411001.228
Grichuk rf400002.260
Bouchard lf413000.313
Trejo 2b401101.271
Tovar ss400002.200
Toglia 1b401103.223
Totals36292111
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf401001.271
T.Turner ss401001.298
Freeman 1b400001.325
W.Smith c400000.262
Muncy 3b401001.198
Lux 2b301000.278
Bellinger cf300001.207
Thompson dh312101.271
Gallo lf300000.161
Totals3216106
Colorado010000001290
Los Angeles001000000160

LOB – Colorado 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Bouchard 2 (6). HR – Thompson (13), off Ureña. RBIs – Trejo (17), Toglia (12), Thompson (39). SB – Trejo (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Toglia 3, Grichuk 2); Los Angeles 1 (Bellinger). RISP – Colorado 2 for 11; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Tovar. LIDP – Gallo.

DP – Colorado 1 (Toglia).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña6⅔51104915.14
Bird, W, 2-42⅔00002234.91
Lawrence, S, 1-31⅔10000165.70
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin2⅔31103402.14
Almonte1⅔0000091.05
Kahnle1⅔00000162.84
Kimbrel1⅔00002193.81
Ferguson10010251.87
Martin0000131.52
Vesia1⅔10002132.15
Phillips1⅔20003191.14
Graterol, L, 2-41⅔21100163.26
Inherited runners-scored_Martin 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:02. A – 52,012 (56,000).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette