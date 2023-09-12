Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf501100.272
Ramírez 3b410010.275
J.Naylor 1b512201.307
Calhoun dh401001.241
1-Freeman pr-dh110000.235
Giménez 2b502100.242
Brennan rf500001.268
B.Naylor c312020.230
Straw cf400011.228
Tena ss401012.211
Totals4049456
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yastrzemski rf312100.254
b-Flores ph-3b201000.287
Estrada 2b511001.273
Haniger lf310020.220
Pederson dh412110.249
Davis 3b200110.251
c-Sabol ph-c211100.243
Wade Jr. 1b503100.258
Matos cf-rf400001.265
Crawford ss400001.198
Bart c200001.207
a-Slater ph-cf202000.258
Totals38512544
Cleveland0020001001490
San Francisco10200000025123

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Bart in the 7th. b-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-popped out for Davis in the 7th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th.

E – Crawford (12), Wade Jr. (9), Ty.Rogers (1), Estrada (7). LOB – Cleveland 12, San Francisco 11. 2B – J.Naylor (27), Yastrzemski (22). HR – J.Naylor (17), off Cobb; Yastrzemski (14), off Williams. RBIs – J.Naylor 2 (87), Kwan (50), Giménez (51), Yastrzemski (39), Pederson (48), Davis (65), Sabol (41), Wade Jr. (39). SB – Estrada (21), B.Naylor (3), Giménez (27), Freeman (4), Sabol (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 9 (Ramírez, Calhoun, Tena 2, Straw, J.Naylor 2, B.Naylor 2); San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr. 2, Flores, Sabol 2, Davis). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 14.

Runners moved up – Brennan, Pederson, Davis. LIDP – Matos.

DP – Cleveland 1 (J.Naylor).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams653342933.43
Hentges20001133.97
López10000120.00
Moore20001144.91
De Los Santos1⅓00000213.38
Clase, L, 2-9, BS, 39-5002210063.15
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb532012793.62
Ta.Rogers, H, 1211-311102123.10
Brebbia, BS, 0-11-310011183.19
Ty.Rogers120000183.06
Doval11-310010192.92
Jackson, W, 2-2111021203.14

Inherited runners-scored – López 2-0, De Los Santos 2-0, Brebbia 1-1, Ty.Rogers 2-0, Doval 2-0. IBB – off Doval (Ramírez), off Jackson (B.Naylor). PB – Sabol 2(6).

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 3:21. A – 20,705 (41,915).

Oakland 4, Houston 0
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gelof 2b400002.267
Noda 1b411103.238
Díaz lf300000.229
a-Kemp ph-lf100000.214
Rooker rf211111.241
b-S.Brown ph-rf101000.221
J.Diaz dh300002.238
c-Soderstrom ph-dh100001.156
Langeliers c412101.206
Smith 3b411001.205
Allen ss301101.209
Ruiz cf300001.249
Totals33474113
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b301010.313
Peña ss402001.263
Alvarez dh300010.299
Bregman 3b400000.270
Tucker rf300001.288
J.Abreu 1b300001.236
Brantley lf300000.310
McCormick cf300002.285
Maldonado c300001.185
Totals2903026
Oakland010010101470
Houston000000000030

a-lined out for Díaz in the 9th. b-singled for Rooker in the 9th. c-struck out for J.Diaz in the 9th.

LOB – Oakland 3, Houston 5. 2B – Smith (3). HR – Rooker (24), off Valdez; Langeliers (18), off Valdez; Noda (15), off Montero. RBIs – Rooker (58), Allen (18), Langeliers (52), Noda (49). SB – Rooker (3). CS – Tucker (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (J.Diaz, Smith); Houston 2 (Tucker 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 3; Houston 0 for 5.

GIDP – Ruiz.

DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller210013452.84
Waldichuk, W, 3-7600013675.36
May120000173.70
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, L, 11-107433110963.32
Maton100002113.15
Montero131101235.04

HBP – Waldichuk (Tucker).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:25. A – 29,807 (41,000).

San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b411101.270
Tatis Jr. rf511002.257
Soto lf523401.260
Machado dh522302.252
Bogaerts ss523100.273
Profar 1b411000.583
1-Azocar pr000000.254
Cooper 1b100001.253
Campusano c401100.299
Batten 3b311110.274
Grisham cf411000.205
Totals4011141117
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf412400.313
Freeman 1b511000.335
Smith c400011.266
Muncy 3b511101.208
J.Martinez dh422112.264
2-Wong pr000000.182
Heyward rf311000.271
a-Hernández ph-2b100010.266
Taylor lf512101.236
Outman cf300011.251
Rojas ss210110.233
Totals3689856
San Diego10120300411140
Los Angeles115000001891

a-grounded out for Heyward in the 7th.

1-ran for Profar in the 8th. 2-ran for J.Martinez in the 9th.

E – Taylor (5). LOB – San Diego 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Grisham (29), Bogaerts (27), Batten (4), Heyward (18), Betts (37). HR – Machado 2 (28), off Stone; Soto (29), off Phillips; Bogaerts (18), off Phillips; Betts (39), off Avila; Muncy (35), off Avila. RBIs – Soto 4 (89), Kim (58), Machado 3 (84), Campusano (21), Batten (8), Bogaerts (50), Betts 4 (103), Rojas (27), Muncy (97), Taylor (49), J.Martinez (82). SB – Kim (35), Azocar (7). S – Kim.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Batten, Soto, Kim 2); Los Angeles 6 (Smith, Taylor 2, Freeman 3). RISP – San Diego 4 for 14; Los Angeles 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Kim, Tatis Jr., Profar, Campusano, Freeman.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Avila2⅔67732763.63
Kerr2⅓10001384.37
García100000183.90
Cosgrove100001141.43
Suarez, W, 3-210000185.19
Hader121121431.29
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stone5⅓977126510.80
Ferguson, BS, 3-810001112.52
Brasier100003170.81
S.Miller110000172.06
Phillips, L, 1-4134201282.47

Inherited runners-scored – Kerr 3-3, Ferguson 2-1. HBP – Avila (Rojas), García (Betts). WP – Avila, García, Hader.

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 3:07. A – 40,072 (56,000).

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b602101.275
Neto ss400020.237
Drury 2b611202.259
Moustakas dh412000.245
1-Paris pr-dh110001.111
O'Hoppe c523301.242
Escobar 3b502001.229
Grichuk lf411100.201
Phillips cf511002.188
Adams rf510001.160
Totals45812729
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss511001.263
Rodríguez cf524200.287
Hernández dh300111.268
Raleigh c412201.237
2-Caballero pr000000.223
O'Keefe c100000.105
Suárez 3b501003.231
France 1b501002.249
Kelenic rf501002.251
Moore 2b300000.209
Haggerty lf200000.227
a-Canzone ph-lf210001.223
Totals405105111
Los Angeles020100000238120
Seattle300000000205101

a-struck out for Haggerty in the 8th.

1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th. 2-ran for Raleigh in the 9th.

E – Suárez (8). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Seattle 7. 2B – O'Hoppe (5), Rodríguez (33). HR – O'Hoppe 2 (10), off Gilbert; Drury (21), off Topa; Raleigh (28), off Detmers; Rodríguez (30), off Marte. RBIs – O'Hoppe 3 (22), Drury 2 (69), Grichuk (14), Schanuel (3), Hernández (87), Raleigh 2 (68), Rodríguez 2 (97). CS – Moore (3). SF – Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Drury 3, Adams 2); Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Canzone 2). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 14; Seattle 3 for 12.

GIDP – Grichuk, O'Keefe.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Schanuel); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Moore, France).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers7533071084.77
Soriano110001144.00
Loup1⅓31002215.72
Marte, W, 1-01111098.10
Herget, S, 1-3100001174.57
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert763315933.62
Brash100001123.19
Muñoz120001242.95
Topa112101152.58
Thornton, L, 0-223001111.89
Speier1001083.56
Campbell0000012.82

Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-1, Speier 2-2, Campbell 3-0. HBP – Detmers (Moore), Muñoz (Grichuk).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.

T – 3:19. A – 37,807 (47,929).

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel dh511100.248
Hoerner 2b401000.279
Bellinger cf-1b411000.317
Suzuki rf401000.275
Swanson ss412001.251
Happ lf310011.240
Gomes c413300.275
2-Mastrobuoni pr000000.210
Amaya c000000.217
Wisdom 1b201000.201
a-Tauchman ph101000.253
1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf000000---
Madrigal 3b401100.265
Totals35512512
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon rf411001.279
Tovar ss400000.250
Jones lf401102.280
Bryant 1b401002.251
McMahon 3b300012.244
Díaz c311010.268
3-Bouchard pr000000.188
Montero dh211000.245
4-Rodgers pr000000.208
Trejo 2b200000.230
b-Goodman ph111100.302
Castro 2b100001.254
Doyle cf401201.190
Totals3247429
Chicago0010110025120
Colorado100000300470

a-singled for Wisdom in the 7th. b-doubled for Trejo in the 7th.

1-ran for Tauchman in the 7th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 9th. 3-ran for Díaz in the 9th. 4-ran for Montero in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 5, Colorado 5. 2B – Bellinger (25), Swanson (22), Blackmon (17), Goodman (4). HR – Morel (22), off Freeland. RBIs – Madrigal (28), Morel (66), Gomes 3 (52), Jones (49), Goodman (13), Doyle 2 (35). SB – Happ (14), Swanson (7). CS – Crow-Armstrong (1), Jones (2). S – Crow-Armstrong.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Morel, Bellinger); Colorado 3 (Doyle, Díaz, Blackmon). RISP – Chicago 4 for 11; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Madrigal, Tovar, Jones, McMahon. GIDP – Bellinger, Díaz.

DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Wisdom); Colorado 1 (Castro, Tovar, Bryant).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wicks631112971.99
Cuas, BS, 0-133302312.81
Smyly, W, 11-91⅔10003225.11
Fulmer, S, 2-500012154.42
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland683302825.07
Koch110000153.58
Lawrence, H, 1011000084.03
Kinley, L, 0-2, BS, 2-4122210197.20

Inherited runners-scored – Smyly 1-0. HBP – Cuas (Montero), Fulmer (Montero). WP – Smyly, Freeland.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 2:58. A – 30,620 (50,144).

Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b502101.277
Carroll cf-rf500001.281
Pham rf523100.268
Herrera c000000.212
Walker 1b400000.264
Gurriel Jr. lf310011.256
Longoria dh201111.231
b-P.Smith ph-dh101000.188
Rivera 3b100110.264
c-J.Peterson ph-3b100000.190
Lawlar ss200001.077
a-Perdomo ph-ss200001.260
Zavala c302001.667
d-Thomas ph-cf111000.241
Totals35410437
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401001.262
Lindor ss400001.250
McNeil lf413100.268
Alonso 1b310012.222
Stewart rf311011.266
Mauricio 2b301211.313
Baty dh200011.209
Vientos 3b300000.199
Araúz 3b000000.125
e-Vogelbach ph100001.227
Narváez c300012.186
1-Locastro pr000000.167
Totals30363510
Arizona0002000114101
New York000300000360

a-struck out for Lawlar in the 6th. b-singled for Longoria in the 8th. c-grounded out for Rivera in the 8th. d-singled for Zavala in the 9th. e-struck out for Araúz in the 9th.

1-ran for Narváez in the 9th.

E – Pham (3). LOB – Arizona 8, New York 7. 2B – Pham (15), Marte (25), Mauricio (2), Stewart (7). HR – Pham (10), off Gott; McNeil (8), off Davies. RBIs – Longoria (26), Rivera (26), Pham (36), Marte (74), McNeil (50), Mauricio 2 (3). SB – Mauricio (4), Locastro (6). SF – Rivera. S – Baty.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Walker, Pham); New York 5 (Baty, Narváez 2, Nimmo 2). RISP – Arizona 1 for 5; New York 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Walker, Carroll, Vientos. LIDP – Lindor. GIDP – Marte.

DP – Arizona 1 (Pham, Walker, Pham); New York 1 (Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies443335786.81
K.Nelson220001243.44
Frías100001184.64
Ginkel, W, 9-0100002112.26
Sewald, S, 12-14100021233.86
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana552224903.05
Reid-Foley, H, 3100013223.52
Raley, H, 24110000152.94
Gott, BS, 1-5121100185.01
D.Smith, L, 4-6121100154.65

HBP – Frías (Nimmo).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Bacon; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:50. A – 25,230 (42,136).

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b624100.324
B.Lowe 2b511002.233
Arozarena lf412011.256
J.Lowe rf-cf513100.287
Siri cf211100.222
Bruján rf200100.178
Raley dh301001.251
Walls ss411312.212
Aranda 3b200030.224
Pinto c500002.258
Totals38713758
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 2b211011.272
a-Luplow ph-lf000010.250
Kirilloff 1b311001.266
b-Farmer ph-1b100001.257
Lewis 3b411302.312
Kepler rf312111.251
Correa ss400002.228
Castro lf-2b400002.254
Solano dh300001.290
Jeffers c401001.269
Stevenson cf300001.190
Totals31464313
Tampa Bay1010320007130
Minnesota000103000461

a-walked for Julien in the 8th. b-struck out for Kirilloff in the 8th.

E – Correa (6). LOB – Tampa Bay 12, Minnesota 4. 2B – Díaz (30), Raley (23). HR – Walls (8), off Floro; Díaz (20), off Headrick; Kepler (22), off Glasnow; Lewis (12), off Glasnow. RBIs – J.Lowe (74), Siri (56), Walls 3 (32), Díaz (71), Bruján (6), Kepler (57), Lewis 3 (44). SB – J.Lowe (29).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 7 (Bruján, Walls 4, Díaz, B.Lowe); Minnesota 2 (Jeffers, Solano). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 15; Minnesota 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – J.Lowe 2. GIDP – B.Lowe, Castro.

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, B.Lowe, Walls; Walls, Díaz); Minnesota 1 (Julien, Correa, Kirilloff).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Glasnow, W, 9-5664428933.15
Kelly, H, 11100002133.22
Diekman, H, 6100012302.52
Fairbanks, S, 23-25100001172.23
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 7-7462115892.96
Floro123312246.59
Headrick2⅓42201476.57
Winder1⅔10030384.18

HBP – Gray 2 (Raley,Raley), Floro (Siri), Fairbanks (Solano). WP – Glasnow, Gray(2). PB – Pinto 2(5), Jeffers (5).

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:11. A – 18,683 (38,544).

Texas 10, Toronto 4
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b411011.281
Seager ss512101.337
Lowe 1b300022.277
Garver dh220030.283
Grossman rf312100.236
Jankowski rf100000.264
Taveras cf422010.270
Heim c512501.263
J.Smith 3b300020.184
Carter lf422101.333
Totals341011896
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf402101.263
Bichette ss400000.310
Guerrero Jr. 1b400003.265
Clement 3b000000.378
Belt dh200002.251
a-Horwitz ph-dh211001.308
Schneider 2b411001.364
Biggio 3b-1b221210.227
Kirk c401101.255
Varsho lf300011.219
Kiermaier cf301011.275
Totals32474311
Texas01101250010110
Toronto020001001470

a-singled for Belt in the 6th.

LOB – Texas 7, Toronto 5. 2B – Heim (26), Seager (37), Kiermaier (17). HR – Carter (1), off Bassitt; Heim (16), off Cabrera; Biggio (9), off Kennedy. RBIs – Carter (2), Seager (88), Heim 5 (82), Grossman (44), Kirk (37), Springer (64), Biggio 2 (33). SB – Taveras (14). SF – Grossman, Biggio.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Carter, Jankowski, J.Smith); Toronto 3 (Bichette 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Texas 3 for 12; Toronto 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Semien, Schneider. GIDP – Garver, Heim.

DP – Toronto 3 (Bichette, Schneider, Guerrero Jr.; Guerrero Jr., Bichette; Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, W, 10-66633371023.91
Stratton100002122.59
Pérez100002144.74
Kennedy111100156.43
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, L, 14-85⅓955331013.83
Green01111136.75
Cabrera24431272.33
Francis2⅓00021341.57

Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 1-0, Green 1-0, Cabrera 1-1, Francis 1-0. IBB – off Cabrera (Garver). WP – Dunning, Bassitt.

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:54. A – 23,451 (49,282).

Milwaukee 12, Miami 0
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b301000.349
Gurriel 1b100000.246
Bell dh200010.272
Stallings p100000.198
Burger 3b301002.296
Berti 3b101000.278
Chisholm Jr. cf301000.255
Myers cf100000.277
De La Cruz lf200001.257
a-Hampson ph-lf201001.284
Sánchez rf400002.266
Edwards 2b300000.293
Wendle ss301001.225
Fortes c300000.201
Totals3206017
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Canha dh622100.303
Contreras c322020.283
Santana 1b221020.229
b-Anderson ph-3b100000.224
Adames ss433401.215
c-Tellez ph-1b100001.213
Donaldson 3b411111.250
Turang ss000000.223
Monasterio 2b402110.271
Taylor lf523200.220
Frelick rf502101.250
Wiemer cf501103.209
Totals4012171167
Miami000000000061
Milwaukee10302501x12170

a-struck out for De La Cruz in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Santana in the 7th. c-struck out for Adames in the 7th.

E – Wendle (9). LOB – Miami 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Adames 2 (22), Taylor (10), Wiemer (19). 3B – Adames (2). HR – Canha (4), off Luzardo. RBIs – Canha (21), Adames 4 (76), Donaldson (1), Taylor 2 (24), Frelick (20), Monasterio (24), Wiemer (42). SB – Wendle (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Sánchez, Fortes, De La Cruz 2); Milwaukee 6 (Wiemer 3, Canha 3). RISP – Miami 0 for 5; Milwaukee 7 for 19.

GIDP – Donaldson.

DP – Miami 1 (Edwards, Wendle, Arraez); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wiemer, Monasterio, Wiemer).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, L, 9-95106645953.82
Castano2554224721.00
Stallings121100129.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, W, 5-19600171061.93

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 2:20. A – 21,792 (41,700).

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar lf512001.275
Goldschmidt 1b501001.273
Gorman 2b320020.235
Arenado 3b422110.272
Contreras c403200.261
a-Palacios ph100001.289
Burleson dh502100.240
Walker rf401110.271
Edman cf500001.246
Winn ss301010.157
Totals39512554
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c321020.272
Henderson ss533100.257
Santander dh400011.259
O'Hearn rf411100.304
Hays lf101200.285
Mountcastle 1b310021.269
Mullins cf322410.251
Hicks lf-rf423000.296
Frazier 2b301110.248
Urías 3b401101.269
Totals3411131073
St. Louis1030100005121
Baltimore02015102x11131

a-pinch hit for Contreras in the 9th.

E – Arenado (8), Webb (1). LOB – St. Louis 12, Baltimore 6. 2B – Nootbaar (21), Hicks (6), O'Hearn (19). HR – Mullins (14), off Pallante; Henderson (25), off Pallante. RBIs – Contreras 2 (66), Arenado (89), Walker (45), Burleson (34), Urías (41), Frazier (57), O'Hearn (52), Mullins 4 (67), Henderson (75), Hays 2 (61). SB – Nootbaar (10). CS – Winn (1).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 7 (Edman 3, Walker, Gorman 2, Burleson); Baltimore 3 (Urías, Frazier, Rutschman). RISP – St. Louis 5 for 16; Baltimore 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Burleson 2, Contreras, Walker, Frazier, Hicks. GIDP – Hicks, Henderson, Mountcastle.

DP – St. Louis 3 (Gorman, Winn, Goldschmidt; Contreras, Arenado, Goldschmidt; Gorman, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson, L, 6-24⅓87732805.10
Pallante1⅔32201215.25
VerHagen100020164.09
Suárez12220198.50
Barnes1000059.45
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer4⅓75542884.25
Hall, W, 1-01⅓10001273.09
Webb, H, 5110000183.45
López, H, 31000094.50
Coulombe1000082.38
Fujinami110011254.01

Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 3-3, Barnes 3-2, Hall 1-1, López 2-0, Coulombe 1-0. WP – Kremer.

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:12. A – 15,485 (45,971).

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 1st game
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf512210.336
Albies 2b411111.266
Riley 3b422001.276
Olson 1b401211.277
Ozuna dh400010.266
1-Wall pr-dh010000.250
Rosario lf400003.263
c-Pillar ph-lf111100.235
d'Arnaud c500001.234
Arcia ss512100.277
Harris II cf432200.293
Totals401011947
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh432010.200
Turner ss522202.267
Harper 1b332220.296
Bohm 3b402311.278
Stott 2b501102.289
Marsh cf300003.286
a-Pache ph-lf200002.288
Castellanos rf500003.268
Cave lf200010.229
b-Sosa ph100000.252
Rojas cf000000.280
Stubbs c400002.211
Totals38898515
Atlanta101033000210110
Philadelphia0020202020892

a-struck out for Marsh in the 8th. b-grounded out for Cave in the 8th. c-singled for Rosario in the 10th.

1-ran for Ozuna in the 10th.

E – Cave (1), Stubbs (4). LOB – Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B – Harris II (25), Albies (22), Olson (26), Arcia 2 (22), Bohm (30), Stott (30). 3B – Riley (2). HR – Harris II (15), off Bellatti; Acuña Jr. (36), off Bellatti; Turner (25), off Lee; Harper (16), off Iglesias. RBIs – Acuña Jr. 2 (95), Albies (93), Olson 2 (123), Harris II 2 (49), Pillar (24), Arcia (59), Bohm 3 (89), Stott (56), Turner 2 (72), Harper 2 (60). CS – Acuña Jr. (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Rosario, Riley, Acuña Jr.); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Stott 2). RISP – Atlanta 6 for 16; Philadelphia 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – d'Arnaud, Acuña Jr., Harris II.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stubbs, Turner, Stubbs).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton6644491043.42
Lee1221084.18
Jiménez, H, 1200001112.86
Minter, H, 18100002133.88
Iglesias, W, 4-4122201153.14
Yates, S, 4-7100002142.75
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker5⅓665351034.30
Bellatti1⅔22211215.11
Covey210000184.24
Alvarado, L, 0-2122101161.83

Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 1-1. HBP – Walker 2 (Harris II,Riley). WP – Alvarado.

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 3:08. A – 30,572 (42,901).

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh410010.334
Harris II cf412101.295
Riley 3b400002.274
Olson 1b322410.279
Murphy c400001.267
Rosario lf301002.263
a-Williams ph-lf100000.000
Arcia ss400001.275
Pillar rf400001.229
Lopez 2b412000.283
Totals3557528
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf411013.201
Rojas cf000000.280
Turner ss412100.269
Harper dh310012.294
Realmuto c300100.251
Stott 2b310000.287
Castellanos rf301112.268
Marsh cf-lf411102.286
Sosa 3b412201.256
Cave 1b411102.230
Totals32787312
Atlanta003001100571
Philadelphia40021000x782

a-lined out for Rosario in the 8th.

E – Arcia (10), Lorenzen (2), Sosa (11). LOB – Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B – Lopez (2), Sosa (13), Turner (31). 3B – Cave (1). HR – Olson 2 (50), off Lorenzen; Harris II (16), off Soto; Marsh (10), off Stephens. RBIs – Olson 4 (127), Harris II (50), Realmuto (55), Castellanos (89), Sosa 2 (28), Cave (21), Turner (73), Marsh (53). SF – Realmuto.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Murphy, Pillar); Philadelphia 4 (Cave 2, Marsh, Realmuto). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Harper. GIDP – Pillar.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Cave).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, L, 0-2366623627.48
Stephens3⅔21115572.45
Johnson1⅓00004180.49
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lorenzen, W, 4-2554423965.23
Hoffman, H, 7100002192.30
Soto, H, 20111101194.94
Strahm, H, 9100001103.29
Kimbrel, S, 23-26110001133.39

Inherited runners-scored – Stephens 1-1, Johnson 2-0. HBP – Wright (Stott). WP – Stephens.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jacob Metz.

T – 2:43. A – 27,025 (42,901).

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss422300.252
Thomas rf400000.280
Ruiz c412000.257
Meneses dh411101.276
Smith 1b412100.262
Blankenhorn lf300010.200
Call lf000000.196
Vargas 3b302010.250
García 2b400101.253
Young cf410000.286
Totals3469622
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b400000.264
Reynolds lf401102.270
Joe rf-1b301010.238
Andujar dh411001.241
Rodríguez c401000.220
Peguero 2b-ss401002.245
Bae cf401102.245
Triolo 1b-2b211011.262
A.Williams ss200002.211
a-Palacios ph-rf100000.219
Totals32272210
Washington002201100690
Pittsburgh001000100270

a-flied out for A.Williams in the 7th.

LOB – Washington 3, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Ruiz (20), Smith (19), Andujar (4), Bae (15). HR – Abrams (17), off Jackson; Smith (8), off Stratton; Abrams (18), off Bolton. RBIs – Abrams 3 (57), Meneses (78), García (44), Smith (40), Reynolds (71), Bae (27). SB – Young (5), Triolo (4), Reynolds (12). CS – Reynolds (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 1 (Young); Pittsburgh 1 (Palacios). RISP – Washington 2 for 4; Pittsburgh 2 for 6.

GIDP – Peguero.

DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, García, Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 10-136⅔52218985.13
Weems1⅓10011283.17
Ferrer110001103.86
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jackson, L, 1-3444421634.91
Stratton231101271.80
Bolton221100276.52
Hernandez100000124.17

Inherited runners-scored – Weems 1-0. WP – Corbin.

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:24. A – 10,045 (38,753).

