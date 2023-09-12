Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.307
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|1-Freeman pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Giménez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Brennan rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|B.Naylor c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Tena ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|Totals
|40
|4
|9
|4
|5
|6
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|b-Flores ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Haniger lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.220
|Pederson dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|c-Sabol ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Wade Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Matos cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|4
|4
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|100
|1
|4
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|102
|000
|000
|2
|5
|12
|3
No outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Bart in the 7th. b-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-popped out for Davis in the 7th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th.
E – Crawford (12), Wade Jr. (9), Ty.Rogers (1), Estrada (7). LOB – Cleveland 12, San Francisco 11. 2B – J.Naylor (27), Yastrzemski (22). HR – J.Naylor (17), off Cobb; Yastrzemski (14), off Williams. RBIs – J.Naylor 2 (87), Kwan (50), Giménez (51), Yastrzemski (39), Pederson (48), Davis (65), Sabol (41), Wade Jr. (39). SB – Estrada (21), B.Naylor (3), Giménez (27), Freeman (4), Sabol (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 9 (Ramírez, Calhoun, Tena 2, Straw, J.Naylor 2, B.Naylor 2); San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr. 2, Flores, Sabol 2, Davis). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 14.
Runners moved up – Brennan, Pederson, Davis. LIDP – Matos.
DP – Cleveland 1 (J.Naylor).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams
|6
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
|93
|3.43
|Hentges
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.97
|López
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Moore
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.91
|De Los Santos
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.38
|Clase, L, 2-9, BS, 39-50
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3.15
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|5
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|79
|3.62
|Ta.Rogers, H, 12
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|3.10
|Brebbia, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.19
|Ty.Rogers
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.06
|Doval
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|2.92
|Jackson, W, 2-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|20
|3.14
Inherited runners-scored – López 2-0, De Los Santos 2-0, Brebbia 1-1, Ty.Rogers 2-0, Doval 2-0. IBB – off Doval (Ramírez), off Jackson (B.Naylor). PB – Sabol 2(6).
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 3:21. A – 20,705 (41,915).
Oakland 4, Houston 0
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gelof 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Noda 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.238
|Díaz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-Kemp ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Rooker rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|b-S.Brown ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|J.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|c-Soderstrom ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Smith 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|1
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|Oakland
|010
|010
|101
|4
|7
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-lined out for Díaz in the 9th. b-singled for Rooker in the 9th. c-struck out for J.Diaz in the 9th.
LOB – Oakland 3, Houston 5. 2B – Smith (3). HR – Rooker (24), off Valdez; Langeliers (18), off Valdez; Noda (15), off Montero. RBIs – Rooker (58), Allen (18), Langeliers (52), Noda (49). SB – Rooker (3). CS – Tucker (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (J.Diaz, Smith); Houston 2 (Tucker 2). RISP – Oakland 1 for 3; Houston 0 for 5.
GIDP – Ruiz.
DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, J.Abreu).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|45
|2.84
|Waldichuk, W, 3-7
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|67
|5.36
|May
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.70
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, L, 11-10
|7
|4
|3
|3
|1
|10
|96
|3.32
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.15
|Montero
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|5.04
HBP – Waldichuk (Tucker).
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:25. A – 29,807 (41,000).
San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.260
|Machado dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.252
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Profar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.583
|1-Azocar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Cooper 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Batten 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|40
|11
|14
|11
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.313
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.335
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|J.Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.264
|2-Wong pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Heyward rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|a-Hernández ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Taylor lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Rojas ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|8
|5
|6
|San Diego
|101
|203
|004
|11
|14
|0
|Los Angeles
|115
|000
|001
|8
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Heyward in the 7th.
1-ran for Profar in the 8th. 2-ran for J.Martinez in the 9th.
E – Taylor (5). LOB – San Diego 4, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Grisham (29), Bogaerts (27), Batten (4), Heyward (18), Betts (37). HR – Machado 2 (28), off Stone; Soto (29), off Phillips; Bogaerts (18), off Phillips; Betts (39), off Avila; Muncy (35), off Avila. RBIs – Soto 4 (89), Kim (58), Machado 3 (84), Campusano (21), Batten (8), Bogaerts (50), Betts 4 (103), Rojas (27), Muncy (97), Taylor (49), J.Martinez (82). SB – Kim (35), Azocar (7). S – Kim.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Batten, Soto, Kim 2); Los Angeles 6 (Smith, Taylor 2, Freeman 3). RISP – San Diego 4 for 14; Los Angeles 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Kim, Tatis Jr., Profar, Campusano, Freeman.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Avila
|2⅔
|6
|7
|7
|3
|2
|76
|3.63
|Kerr
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|38
|4.37
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.90
|Cosgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.43
|Suarez, W, 3-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.19
|Hader
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|43
|1.29
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stone
|5⅓
|9
|7
|7
|1
|2
|65
|10.80
|Ferguson, BS, 3-8
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.52
|Brasier
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0.81
|S.Miller
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.06
|Phillips, L, 1-4
|1
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|28
|2.47
Inherited runners-scored – Kerr 3-3, Ferguson 2-1. HBP – Avila (Rojas), García (Betts). WP – Avila, García, Hader.
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 3:07. A – 40,072 (56,000).
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Neto ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.237
|Drury 2b
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.259
|Moustakas dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|1-Paris pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|O'Hoppe c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Grichuk lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|Phillips cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Adams rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Totals
|45
|8
|12
|7
|2
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|Hernández dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|2-Caballero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|O'Keefe c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Kelenic rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Haggerty lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Canzone ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|40
|5
|10
|5
|1
|11
|Los Angeles
|020
|100
|000
|23
|8
|12
|0
|Seattle
|300
|000
|000
|20
|5
|10
|1
a-struck out for Haggerty in the 8th.
1-ran for Moustakas in the 9th. 2-ran for Raleigh in the 9th.
E – Suárez (8). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Seattle 7. 2B – O'Hoppe (5), Rodríguez (33). HR – O'Hoppe 2 (10), off Gilbert; Drury (21), off Topa; Raleigh (28), off Detmers; Rodríguez (30), off Marte. RBIs – O'Hoppe 3 (22), Drury 2 (69), Grichuk (14), Schanuel (3), Hernández (87), Raleigh 2 (68), Rodríguez 2 (97). CS – Moore (3). SF – Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Drury 3, Adams 2); Seattle 3 (Kelenic, Canzone 2). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 14; Seattle 3 for 12.
GIDP – Grichuk, O'Keefe.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Schanuel); Seattle 1 (Suárez, Moore, France).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers
|7
|5
|3
|3
|0
|7
|108
|4.77
|Soriano
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.00
|Loup
|1⅓
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|21
|5.72
|Marte, W, 1-0
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|8.10
|Herget, S, 1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.57
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|7
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|93
|3.62
|Brash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.19
|Muñoz
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.95
|Topa
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.58
|Thornton, L, 0-2
|⅓
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.89
|Speier
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.56
|Campbell
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.82
Inherited runners-scored – Marte 1-1, Speier 2-2, Campbell 3-0. HBP – Detmers (Moore), Muñoz (Grichuk).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Will Little.
T – 3:19. A – 37,807 (47,929).
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|2-Mastrobuoni pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Amaya c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|a-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|1
|2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Bryant 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|3-Bouchard pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Montero dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|4-Rodgers pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Trejo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|b-Goodman ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Castro 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.190
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|Chicago
|001
|011
|002
|5
|12
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|300
|4
|7
|0
a-singled for Wisdom in the 7th. b-doubled for Trejo in the 7th.
1-ran for Tauchman in the 7th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 9th. 3-ran for Díaz in the 9th. 4-ran for Montero in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 5, Colorado 5. 2B – Bellinger (25), Swanson (22), Blackmon (17), Goodman (4). HR – Morel (22), off Freeland. RBIs – Madrigal (28), Morel (66), Gomes 3 (52), Jones (49), Goodman (13), Doyle 2 (35). SB – Happ (14), Swanson (7). CS – Crow-Armstrong (1), Jones (2). S – Crow-Armstrong.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Morel, Bellinger); Colorado 3 (Doyle, Díaz, Blackmon). RISP – Chicago 4 for 11; Colorado 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Madrigal, Tovar, Jones, McMahon. GIDP – Bellinger, Díaz.
DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Wisdom); Colorado 1 (Castro, Tovar, Bryant).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wicks
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|97
|1.99
|Cuas, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|31
|2.81
|Smyly, W, 11-9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|5.11
|Fulmer, S, 2-5
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.42
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|82
|5.07
|Koch
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.58
|Lawrence, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.03
|Kinley, L, 0-2, BS, 2-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored – Smyly 1-0. HBP – Cuas (Montero), Fulmer (Montero). WP – Smyly, Freeland.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 2:58. A – 30,620 (50,144).
Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Carroll cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Pham rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Herrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Longoria dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|b-P.Smith ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Rivera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|c-J.Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Lawlar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|a-Perdomo ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|d-Thomas ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|3
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McNeil lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Mauricio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.313
|Baty dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Vientos 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Araúz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|e-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.186
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|5
|10
|Arizona
|000
|200
|011
|4
|10
|1
|New York
|000
|300
|000
|3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Lawlar in the 6th. b-singled for Longoria in the 8th. c-grounded out for Rivera in the 8th. d-singled for Zavala in the 9th. e-struck out for Araúz in the 9th.
1-ran for Narváez in the 9th.
E – Pham (3). LOB – Arizona 8, New York 7. 2B – Pham (15), Marte (25), Mauricio (2), Stewart (7). HR – Pham (10), off Gott; McNeil (8), off Davies. RBIs – Longoria (26), Rivera (26), Pham (36), Marte (74), McNeil (50), Mauricio 2 (3). SB – Mauricio (4), Locastro (6). SF – Rivera. S – Baty.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Walker, Pham); New York 5 (Baty, Narváez 2, Nimmo 2). RISP – Arizona 1 for 5; New York 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Walker, Carroll, Vientos. LIDP – Lindor. GIDP – Marte.
DP – Arizona 1 (Pham, Walker, Pham); New York 1 (Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|78
|6.81
|K.Nelson
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|3.44
|Frías
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.64
|Ginkel, W, 9-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.26
|Sewald, S, 12-14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|3.86
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|90
|3.05
|Reid-Foley, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|3.52
|Raley, H, 24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.94
|Gott, BS, 1-5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|5.01
|D.Smith, L, 4-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.65
HBP – Frías (Nimmo).
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Bacon; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:50. A – 25,230 (42,136).
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|J.Lowe rf-cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Siri cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Bruján rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.178
|Raley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.212
|Aranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.224
|Pinto c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|5
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|b-Farmer ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Lewis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.312
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Castro lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Solano dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|3
|13
|Tampa Bay
|101
|032
|000
|7
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|103
|000
|4
|6
|1
a-walked for Julien in the 8th. b-struck out for Kirilloff in the 8th.
E – Correa (6). LOB – Tampa Bay 12, Minnesota 4. 2B – Díaz (30), Raley (23). HR – Walls (8), off Floro; Díaz (20), off Headrick; Kepler (22), off Glasnow; Lewis (12), off Glasnow. RBIs – J.Lowe (74), Siri (56), Walls 3 (32), Díaz (71), Bruján (6), Kepler (57), Lewis 3 (44). SB – J.Lowe (29).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 7 (Bruján, Walls 4, Díaz, B.Lowe); Minnesota 2 (Jeffers, Solano). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 15; Minnesota 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – J.Lowe 2. GIDP – B.Lowe, Castro.
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, B.Lowe, Walls; Walls, Díaz); Minnesota 1 (Julien, Correa, Kirilloff).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow, W, 9-5
|6
|6
|4
|4
|2
|8
|93
|3.15
|Kelly, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.22
|Diekman, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|2.52
|Fairbanks, S, 23-25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.23
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 7-7
|4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|89
|2.96
|Floro
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|24
|6.59
|Headrick
|2⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|47
|6.57
|Winder
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|38
|4.18
HBP – Gray 2 (Raley,Raley), Floro (Siri), Fairbanks (Solano). WP – Glasnow, Gray(2). PB – Pinto 2(5), Jeffers (5).
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Brian Walsh; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 3:11. A – 18,683 (38,544).
Texas 10, Toronto 4
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.337
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.277
|Garver dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.283
|Grossman rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Jankowski rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Taveras cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Heim c
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.263
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.184
|Carter lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|34
|10
|11
|8
|9
|6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Clement 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.378
|Belt dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|a-Horwitz ph-dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Schneider 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Biggio 3b-1b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.227
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Varsho lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|11
|Texas
|011
|012
|500
|10
|11
|0
|Toronto
|020
|001
|001
|4
|7
|0
a-singled for Belt in the 6th.
LOB – Texas 7, Toronto 5. 2B – Heim (26), Seager (37), Kiermaier (17). HR – Carter (1), off Bassitt; Heim (16), off Cabrera; Biggio (9), off Kennedy. RBIs – Carter (2), Seager (88), Heim 5 (82), Grossman (44), Kirk (37), Springer (64), Biggio 2 (33). SB – Taveras (14). SF – Grossman, Biggio.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Carter, Jankowski, J.Smith); Toronto 3 (Bichette 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Texas 3 for 12; Toronto 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Semien, Schneider. GIDP – Garver, Heim.
DP – Toronto 3 (Bichette, Schneider, Guerrero Jr.; Guerrero Jr., Bichette; Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, W, 10-6
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|102
|3.91
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.59
|Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.74
|Kennedy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|6.43
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, L, 14-8
|5⅓
|9
|5
|5
|3
|3
|101
|3.83
|Green
|⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|6.75
|Cabrera
|⅔
|2
|4
|4
|3
|1
|27
|2.33
|Francis
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|34
|1.57
Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 1-0, Green 1-0, Cabrera 1-1, Francis 1-0. IBB – off Cabrera (Garver). WP – Dunning, Bassitt.
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:54. A – 23,451 (49,282).
Milwaukee 12, Miami 0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Gurriel 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Bell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Stallings p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Burger 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Berti 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Myers cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|De La Cruz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|a-Hampson ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Sánchez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Edwards 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|1
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Canha dh
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Santana 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|b-Anderson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Adames ss
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.215
|c-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Turang ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Monasterio 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Taylor lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Frelick rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Wiemer cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.209
|Totals
|40
|12
|17
|11
|6
|7
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|1
|Milwaukee
|103
|025
|01x
|12
|17
|0
a-struck out for De La Cruz in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Santana in the 7th. c-struck out for Adames in the 7th.
E – Wendle (9). LOB – Miami 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Adames 2 (22), Taylor (10), Wiemer (19). 3B – Adames (2). HR – Canha (4), off Luzardo. RBIs – Canha (21), Adames 4 (76), Donaldson (1), Taylor 2 (24), Frelick (20), Monasterio (24), Wiemer (42). SB – Wendle (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Sánchez, Fortes, De La Cruz 2); Milwaukee 6 (Wiemer 3, Canha 3). RISP – Miami 0 for 5; Milwaukee 7 for 19.
GIDP – Donaldson.
DP – Miami 1 (Edwards, Wendle, Arraez); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wiemer, Monasterio, Wiemer).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 9-9
|5
|10
|6
|6
|4
|5
|95
|3.82
|Castano
|2
|5
|5
|4
|2
|2
|47
|21.00
|Stallings
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|9.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 5-1
|9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|7
|106
|1.93
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jose Navas; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:20. A – 21,792 (41,700).
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Gorman 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Arenado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Burleson dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Edman cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Winn ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.157
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|5
|5
|4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.272
|Henderson ss
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|O'Hearn rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Hays lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.269
|Mullins cf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.251
|Hicks lf-rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|34
|11
|13
|10
|7
|3
|St. Louis
|103
|010
|000
|5
|12
|1
|Baltimore
|020
|151
|02x
|11
|13
|1
a-pinch hit for Contreras in the 9th.
E – Arenado (8), Webb (1). LOB – St. Louis 12, Baltimore 6. 2B – Nootbaar (21), Hicks (6), O'Hearn (19). HR – Mullins (14), off Pallante; Henderson (25), off Pallante. RBIs – Contreras 2 (66), Arenado (89), Walker (45), Burleson (34), Urías (41), Frazier (57), O'Hearn (52), Mullins 4 (67), Henderson (75), Hays 2 (61). SB – Nootbaar (10). CS – Winn (1).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 7 (Edman 3, Walker, Gorman 2, Burleson); Baltimore 3 (Urías, Frazier, Rutschman). RISP – St. Louis 5 for 16; Baltimore 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Burleson 2, Contreras, Walker, Frazier, Hicks. GIDP – Hicks, Henderson, Mountcastle.
DP – St. Louis 3 (Gorman, Winn, Goldschmidt; Contreras, Arenado, Goldschmidt; Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, L, 6-2
|4⅓
|8
|7
|7
|3
|2
|80
|5.10
|Pallante
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|5.25
|VerHagen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|4.09
|Suárez
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|19
|8.50
|Barnes
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9.45
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|4⅓
|7
|5
|5
|4
|2
|88
|4.25
|Hall, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.09
|Webb, H, 5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.45
|López, H, 3
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.50
|Coulombe
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.38
|Fujinami
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|4.01
Inherited runners-scored – Pallante 3-3, Barnes 3-2, Hall 1-1, López 2-0, Coulombe 1-0. WP – Kremer.
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:12. A – 15,485 (45,971).
Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 1st game
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.336
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.277
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|1-Wall pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|c-Pillar ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Arcia ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Harris II cf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|40
|10
|11
|9
|4
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.267
|Harper 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.296
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.278
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|a-Pache ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|b-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Rojas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Totals
|38
|8
|9
|8
|5
|15
|Atlanta
|101
|033
|000
|2
|10
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|002
|020
|202
|0
|8
|9
|2
a-struck out for Marsh in the 8th. b-grounded out for Cave in the 8th. c-singled for Rosario in the 10th.
1-ran for Ozuna in the 10th.
E – Cave (1), Stubbs (4). LOB – Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B – Harris II (25), Albies (22), Olson (26), Arcia 2 (22), Bohm (30), Stott (30). 3B – Riley (2). HR – Harris II (15), off Bellatti; Acuña Jr. (36), off Bellatti; Turner (25), off Lee; Harper (16), off Iglesias. RBIs – Acuña Jr. 2 (95), Albies (93), Olson 2 (123), Harris II 2 (49), Pillar (24), Arcia (59), Bohm 3 (89), Stott (56), Turner 2 (72), Harper 2 (60). CS – Acuña Jr. (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Arcia, Rosario, Riley, Acuña Jr.); Philadelphia 3 (Castellanos, Stott 2). RISP – Atlanta 6 for 16; Philadelphia 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – d'Arnaud, Acuña Jr., Harris II.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stubbs, Turner, Stubbs).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6
|6
|4
|4
|4
|9
|104
|3.42
|Lee
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|4.18
|Jiménez, H, 12
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.86
|Minter, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.88
|Iglesias, W, 4-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3.14
|Yates, S, 4-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.75
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|5⅓
|6
|6
|5
|3
|5
|103
|4.30
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|5.11
|Covey
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.24
|Alvarado, L, 0-2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|1.83
Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 1-1. HBP – Walker 2 (Harris II,Riley). WP – Alvarado.
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 3:08. A – 30,572 (42,901).
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.334
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.279
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|a-Williams ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|2
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.201
|Rojas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.268
|Marsh cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Sosa 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Cave 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|7
|3
|12
|Atlanta
|003
|001
|100
|5
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|400
|210
|00x
|7
|8
|2
a-lined out for Rosario in the 8th.
E – Arcia (10), Lorenzen (2), Sosa (11). LOB – Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B – Lopez (2), Sosa (13), Turner (31). 3B – Cave (1). HR – Olson 2 (50), off Lorenzen; Harris II (16), off Soto; Marsh (10), off Stephens. RBIs – Olson 4 (127), Harris II (50), Realmuto (55), Castellanos (89), Sosa 2 (28), Cave (21), Turner (73), Marsh (53). SF – Realmuto.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Murphy, Pillar); Philadelphia 4 (Cave 2, Marsh, Realmuto). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 8; Philadelphia 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Harper. GIDP – Pillar.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Stott, Cave).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 0-2
|3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|62
|7.48
|Stephens
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|57
|2.45
|Johnson
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|18
|0.49
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, W, 4-2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|96
|5.23
|Hoffman, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.30
|Soto, H, 20
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.94
|Strahm, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.29
|Kimbrel, S, 23-26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.39
Inherited runners-scored – Stephens 1-1, Johnson 2-0. HBP – Wright (Stott). WP – Stephens.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Jacob Metz.
T – 2:43. A – 27,025 (42,901).
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Blankenhorn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Call lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Young cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|2
|2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Joe rf-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Andujar dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Peguero 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Bae cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.245
|Triolo 1b-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|A.Williams ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|a-Palacios ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|2
|10
|Washington
|002
|201
|100
|6
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|100
|2
|7
|0
a-flied out for A.Williams in the 7th.
LOB – Washington 3, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Ruiz (20), Smith (19), Andujar (4), Bae (15). HR – Abrams (17), off Jackson; Smith (8), off Stratton; Abrams (18), off Bolton. RBIs – Abrams 3 (57), Meneses (78), García (44), Smith (40), Reynolds (71), Bae (27). SB – Young (5), Triolo (4), Reynolds (12). CS – Reynolds (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 1 (Young); Pittsburgh 1 (Palacios). RISP – Washington 2 for 4; Pittsburgh 2 for 6.
GIDP – Peguero.
DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, García, Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 10-13
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|98
|5.13
|Weems
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|3.17
|Ferrer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, L, 1-3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|63
|4.91
|Stratton
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|1.80
|Bolton
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|27
|6.52
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.17
Inherited runners-scored – Weems 1-0. WP – Corbin.
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:24. A – 10,045 (38,753).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: