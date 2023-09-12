Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .272 Ramírez 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .275 J.Naylor 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .307 Calhoun dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 1-Freeman pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 0 .235 Giménez 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .242 Brennan rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .268 B.Naylor c 3 1 2 0 2 0 .230 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Tena ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .211 Totals 40 4 9 4 5 6

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yastrzemski rf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .254 b-Flores ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .287 Estrada 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .273 Haniger lf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .220 Pederson dh 4 1 2 1 1 0 .249 Davis 3b 2 0 0 1 1 0 .251 c-Sabol ph-c 2 1 1 1 0 0 .243 Wade Jr. 1b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .258 Matos cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .198 Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .207 a-Slater ph-cf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .258 Totals 38 5 12 5 4 4

Cleveland 002 000 100 1 4 9 0 San Francisco 102 000 000 2 5 12 3

No outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Bart in the 7th. b-singled for Yastrzemski in the 7th. c-popped out for Davis in the 7th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th.

E – Crawford (12), Wade Jr. (9), Ty.Rogers (1), Estrada (7). LOB – Cleveland 12, San Francisco 11. 2B – J.Naylor (27), Yastrzemski (22). HR – J.Naylor (17), off Cobb; Yastrzemski (14), off Williams. RBIs – J.Naylor 2 (87), Kwan (50), Giménez (51), Yastrzemski (39), Pederson (48), Davis (65), Sabol (41), Wade Jr. (39). SB – Estrada (21), B.Naylor (3), Giménez (27), Freeman (4), Sabol (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 9 (Ramírez, Calhoun, Tena 2, Straw, J.Naylor 2, B.Naylor 2); San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr. 2, Flores, Sabol 2, Davis). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 12; San Francisco 4 for 14.

Runners moved up – Brennan, Pederson, Davis. LIDP – Matos.

DP – Cleveland 1 (J.Naylor).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Williams 6 5 3 3 4 2 93 3.43 Hentges ⅓ 2 0 0 0 1 13 3.97 López ⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Moore ⅔ 2 0 0 0 1 14 4.91 De Los Santos 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 21 3.38

Clase, L, 2-9, BS, 39-50 0 2 2 1 0 0 6 3.15 San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 5 3 2 0 1 2 79 3.62 Ta.Rogers, H, 12 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 12 3.10 Brebbia, BS, 0-1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.19 Ty.Rogers 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 3.06 Doval 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 19 2.92 Jackson, W, 2-2 1 1 1 0 2 1 20 3.14

Inherited runners-scored – López 2-0, De Los Santos 2-0, Brebbia 1-1, Ty.Rogers 2-0, Doval 2-0. IBB – off Doval (Ramírez), off Jackson (B.Naylor). PB – Sabol 2(6).

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 3:21. A – 20,705 (41,915).