Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Julien dh 3 3 0 0 3 1 .280 Vázquez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Polanco 2b 3 3 3 2 1 0 .265 a-Gallo ph-1b 2 1 2 2 0 0 .178 Lewis 3b 4 2 3 6 0 0 .317 b-Stevenson ph-cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .273 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 c-Luplow ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .227 Correa ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .230 Farmer ss 2 1 1 3 0 0 .251 Solano 1b-2b-3b 6 1 1 0 0 1 .292 Wallner lf-rf 6 2 3 3 0 1 .235 Jeffers c 5 2 1 1 1 0 .271 Castro cf-3b-p 3 2 2 1 1 0 .245 Totals 46 20 20 20 6 4 Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 5 1 1 1 1 0 .271 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .272 Freeman 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .248 J.Naylor 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .308 Tena ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Calhoun dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Laureano cf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .256 Giménez 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .236 Brennan rf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .266 Arias ss-1b 4 0 0 1 1 1 .220 B.Naylor c 1 0 0 1 2 0 .217 Totals 38 6 13 6 6 5 Minnesota 153 004 502 20 20 2 Cleveland 001 000 203 6 13 0 a-homered for Polanco in the 7th. b-singled for Lewis in the 7th. c-singled for Kepler in the 7th.

E – Castro (2), Stevenson (1). LOB – Minnesota 6, Cleveland 14. 2B – Jeffers (14), Solano (25), Brennan (21). 3B – Ramírez (5), Laureano (1). HR – Polanco (12), off Giolito; Lewis (11), off Giolito; Correa (17), off Giolito; Gallo (21), off Fry; Farmer (9), off Fry; Wallner (11), off Fry; Freeman (2), off Headrick. RBIs – Polanco 2 (40), Lewis 6 (39), Correa 2 (61), Jeffers (33), Castro (27), Wallner 3 (29), Gallo 2 (40), Farmer 3 (31), Ramírez (72), Freeman (9), Brennan (36), Arias (21), B.Naylor (21), Kwan (48). SF – Castro, B.Naylor.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Jeffers, Correa, Stevenson); Cleveland 9 (Calhoun 2, Arias 2, Kwan 3, Laureano 2). RISP – Minnesota 7 for 13; Cleveland 2 for 16.

Runners moved up – Lewis, Solano, Freeman. GIDP – Calhoun.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Solano).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA P.López, W, 10-7 6 8 1 1 3 3 89 3.64 Headrick 1 3 2 2 1 1 46 6.45 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.40 Castro 1 2 3 3 2 0 22 27.00 Cleveland H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, L, 0-1 3 7 9 9 3 3 76 27.00 Hentges 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.12 De Los Santos 1 2 4 4 2 0 20 3.47 Fry 4 10 7 7 1 0 64 15.75 Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0, Fry 2-2. HBP_Headrick 2 (Giménez,B.Naylor). WP_Giolito.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:56. A – 17,359 (34,788).