Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf300001.258
a-Meckler ph100000.226
Estrada 2b400001.274
Flores 1b300012.285
Haniger lf300002.215
Bailey c300002.249
Davis dh200011.245
Schmitt 3b301000.203
DeJong ss301001.121
Yastrzemski rf300003.231
Totals28020213
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf310012.259
Hoerner 2b400000.278
Happ lf300010.247
Bellinger dh421000.320
Swanson ss401102.244
Suzuki rf422300.267
Candelario 1b300000.255
Gomes c302100.269
Madrigal 3b300000.269
Totals3156524
San Francisco000000000021
Chicago01000022x560
a-grounded out for Slater in the 9th.

E – Estrada (7). LOB – San Francisco 3, Chicago 4. 2B – Gomes (16), Suzuki (25), Swanson (21). HR – Suzuki (15), off Webb. RBIs – Suzuki 3 (52), Gomes (47), Swanson (69).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 0; Chicago 2 (Madrigal, Suzuki). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 0; Chicago 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Swanson. GIDP – Schmitt.

DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Candelario).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 9-126⅔53314943.51
Beck1⅓12010274.04
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, W, 16-382002121072.55
Cuas100001140.64
Inherited runners-scored_Beck 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 1:59. A – 39,452 (41,363).

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss300002.240
Andrus ss100000.244
Remillard lf-3b400001.254
Jiménez dh400001.277
Vaughn 1b300000.252
Moncada 3b201001.252
Sheets lf100000.210
Sosa 2b311001.190
Colás rf200000.213
Thompson cf301001.190
Lee c300001.040
Totals2913008
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia ss423100.285
a-Duffy ph-ss101000.254
Olivares dh423311.255
Perez 1b300100.248
b-Beaty ph-1b100000.245
Melendez lf512000.236
Fermin c421011.281
Velázquez rf411210.239
Massey 2b421101.224
Waters cf412200.235
Loftin 3b312210.500
Totals3712161243
Chicago000000010130
Kansas City11127000x12161
a-singled for Garcia in the 7th. b-popped out for Perez in the 7th.

E – Beaty (1). LOB – Chicago 2, Kansas City 6. 2B – Sosa (4), Massey (17), Loftin (3), Garcia (19). HR – Olivares (7), off Scholtens; Velázquez (7), off Scholtens; Olivares (8), off Peralta. RBIs – Olivares 3 (23), Waters 2 (29), Perez (63), Velázquez 2 (14), Massey (44), Loftin 2 (3), Garcia (48). CS – Olivares (4). SF – Perez.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 0; Kansas City 3 (Beaty, Perez 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 2; Kansas City 5 for 9.

GIDP – Sosa, Fermin.

DP – Chicago 1 (Sosa, Vaughn); Kansas City 1 (Loftin, Massey, Perez).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scholtens, L, 1-73⅔95511834.38
Cronin244202211.74
Peralta2⅔43312473.75
Navarro110000118.22
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans, W, 4-1610007921.51
Snider221000324.22
Cruz10000199.82
Inherited runners-scored_Cronin 3-0, Peralta 2-2. HBP_Ragans (Colás).

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 2:39. A – 10,646 (38,427).

Arizona 4, Colorado 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh300011.287
Tovar ss410001.256
McMahon 3b400003.250
Díaz c402102.268
Jones lf-cf411002.282
Rodgers 2b301000.207
Montero 1b200012.234
Goodman rf301101.375
Doyle cf200002.184
a-Bouchard ph-lf100000.000
Totals30252214
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf401101.282
Thomas cf400001.238
Pham dh401002.234
Walker 1b411000.271
Gurriel Jr. lf311001.255
Moreno c311100.284
Peterson 3b301200.190
Ahmed ss300001.215
Perdomo 2b210011.265
Totals3046417
Colorado000010001250
Arizona00130000x460
a-grounded out for Doyle in the 8th.

LOB – Colorado 3, Arizona 3. 2B – Díaz (22), Gurriel Jr. (30), Peterson (1). 3B – Carroll (9). RBIs – Goodman (7), Díaz (64), Carroll (67), Moreno (42), Peterson 2 (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Jones); Arizona 2 (Carroll, Pham). RISP – Colorado 2 for 4; Arizona 2 for 7.

GIDP – Goodman.

DP – Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Perdomo, Walker).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lambert, L, 3-6664415945.03
Mears200002232.00
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, W, 11-67411112913.22
Ginkel, H, 8100002152.38
Sewald, S, 9-11111110264.63
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:18. A – 18,097 (48,359).

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abreu cf-rf511002.304
Devers 3b320022.269
Turner dh210020.284
Casas 1b422401.268
Duvall rf-lf401101.273
Yoshida lf412202.298
Rafaela cf000000.375
Story ss401003.180
McGuire c400003.277
Urías 2b400002.200
Totals34777416
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Lowe rf412000.286
Raley cf400002.251
Arozarena lf310011.259
B.Lowe 2b311210.233
H.Ramírez dh401102.301
Aranda 1b300001.200
Basabe 3b300001.236
Bruján ss301001.191
Bethancourt c300003.227
Totals30353211
Boston000103030770
Tampa Bay300000000350
LOB_Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Abreu (3), Story (7), H.Ramírez (14), J.Lowe (25). HR_Casas (23), off Devenski; Yoshida (15), off Kittredge. RBIs_Duvall (52), Casas 4 (59), Yoshida 2 (68), B.Lowe 2 (57), H.Ramírez (53). SB_Arozarena (21), J.Lowe (28), Devers (3). CS_Bruján (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Yoshida, McGuire); Tampa Bay 1 (H.Ramírez). RISP – Boston 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Turner, Raley.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, W, 11-8653327963.61
Winckowski, H, 17100002152.96
Martin100002131.19
Jansen10000083.02
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale5⅓233312983.82
Devenski, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2211011813.50
Diekman100002142.72
Kittredge33310298.10
E.Ramírez1⅓00001115.82
Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 2-2, E.Ramírez 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, David Rackley.

T – 2:39. A – 18,302 (25,025).

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss401102.270
Rodríguez cf511103.284
Hernández rf401002.266
Canzone lf401001.253
Suárez 3b400001.230
France 1b411000.254
Ford dh412100.235
Rojas 2b300012.267
O'Keefe c200000.067
d-Raleigh ph-c202000.232
Totals36393111
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fraley dh200010.269
b-Senzel ph-dh201001.223
Friedl cf-lf321000.268
Steer 2b511300.269
De La Cruz ss211120.243
Martini 1b200000.225
c-Encarnacion-Strand ph-1b200000.250
Renfroe rf412110.154
Stephenson c402100.254
Marte 3b310000.212
Benson lf200000.261
a-Bader ph-cf200000.143
Totals3368641
Seattle000110001392
Cincinnati23000010x680
a-flied out for Benson in the 6th. b-singled for Fraley in the 6th. c-grounded out for Martini in the 6th. d-singled for O'Keefe in the 7th.

E – Suárez (7), Saucedo (2). LOB – Seattle 8, Cincinnati 12. 2B – Canzone (8), Stephenson 2 (17). HR – Rodríguez (25), off Duarte; Ford (15), off Mariot; Steer (20), off Woo. RBIs – Rodríguez (89), Ford (30), Crawford (47), De La Cruz (36), Renfroe (2), Steer 3 (76), Stephenson (48). S – Friedl.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Rodríguez 3); Cincinnati 7 (Marte 2, Renfroe, Senzel, Encarnacion-Strand 2, Stephenson). RISP – Seattle 1 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Steer 2, Bader.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo, L, 2-4545530834.50
Saucedo10000113.19
Weaver2⅓31111466.87
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Antone200003260.00
Moll110002171.20
Duarte111100123.86
Mariot2⅔41112413.38
Sims, W, 5-300001113.57
Farmer1⅔21102283.68
Gibaut, S, 2-71000193.32
Inherited runners-scored_Weaver 3-0, Sims 2-0, Gibaut 2-1. HBP_Woo 3 (Friedl,Martini,Marte), Saucedo (De La Cruz), Sims (Crawford).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:46. A – 20,994 (43,891).

Toronto 6, Oakland 5
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf411111.260
Biggio 3b-2b512200.220
Guerrero Jr. dh302020.268
Horwitz 1b401101.353
Merrifield 2b-lf400011.288
Kirk c410011.252
Varsho lf-cf410011.220
Clement ss301000.441
a-Schneider ph100001.390
McCoy ss010000.000
Kiermaier cf300001.268
c-Espinal ph-3b111100.240
Totals3668567
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf200020.218
Gelof 2b502000.270
Noda 1b-rf411101.240
Rooker dh401003.242
1-Ruiz pr-dh000000.248
Brown rf300000.211
b-Díaz ph-1b100001.225
Diaz 3b411102.241
Langeliers c410002.204
Butler cf422301.246
Allen ss301000.210
d-Soderstrom ph100001.157
Totals35585211
Toronto0000300003680
Oakland0000111002580
a-struck out for Clement in the 9th. b-struck out for Brown in the 9th. c-doubled for Kiermaier in the 10th. d-struck out for Allen in the 10th.

1-ran for Rooker in the 9th.

LOB – Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B – Springer (22), Espinal (10), Horwitz (1). HR – Butler (3), off Berríos; Noda (14), off Berríos; Diaz (10), off García; Butler (4), off Romano. RBIs – Springer (56), Biggio 2 (28), Espinal (24), Horwitz (4), Butler 3 (9), Noda (46), Diaz (24). SB – Gelof (10), Ruiz 2 (56). S – Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Varsho 2, Merrifield); Oakland 3 (Langeliers, Brown, Noda). RISP – Toronto 6 for 13; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Kiermaier, Gelof. GIDP – Kiermaier, Merrifield, Gelof.

DP – Toronto 1 (McCoy, Biggio, Horwitz); Oakland 2 (Diaz, Noda; Allen, Noda).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos642217843.68
García, BS, 3-7111101144.11
Jackson1000042.45
Cabrera10001150.49
Romano, W, 5-51⅔12112232.54
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Medina4⅔33333705.46
Newcomb2⅓10002371.12
Erceg210012305.56
F.Pérez, L, 1-223200156.75
Patton10020125.56
Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Romano 1-0, Newcomb 1-1, Patton 1-1. IBB_off Patton (Merrifield). HBP_Medina (Horwitz).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:00. A – 9,062 (46,847).

Houston 13, Texas 6
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b634200.316
Peña ss612100.260
Alvarez dh310030.289
Bregman 3b414210.272
Kessinger 3b000000.194
Tucker rf411010.289
Meyers cf000000.227
J.Abreu 1b410110.232
McCormick lf-rf412101.284
Diaz c521302.283
Dubón cf-lf522200.274
Totals4113161263
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b410011.271
Seager ss523300.345
Lowe 1b500002.278
García rf511002.246
Garver dh312210.286
Heim c401000.268
Grossman lf200012.236
Jankowski lf100000.271
J.Smith 3b311110.199
Taveras cf401002.262
Totals3669649
Houston00003260213160
Texas201011001692
E_Heaney (1), Seager (7). LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_McCormick (15), Bregman (24), García (26). HR_Dubón (8), off Otto; Altuve (11), off Otto; Diaz (21), off Sborz; Dubón (9), off Pérez; Altuve (12), off Pérez; Seager 2 (28), off France; Garver (16), off France; J.Smith (5), off Stanek. RBIs_Peña (48), Bregman 2 (92), Dubón 2 (39), Altuve 2 (36), J.Abreu (64), McCormick (61), Diaz 3 (54), Seager 3 (84), Garver 2 (42), J.Smith (9). CS_McCormick (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 6 (McCormick, Dubón, J.Abreu 2, Tucker 2); Texas 2 (García, Semien). RISP – Houston 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Tucker. GIDP – Tucker.

DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Heim, Semien, Heim).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
France565535873.72
Montero, W, 3-310000195.06
B.Abreu10000192.00
Neris100011181.86
Stanek21100114.07
Maton110001143.30
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney4⅔53341884.22
Otto1⅓322011610.13
Sborz, L, 5-756520365.80
Pérez1⅔32201294.88
Hedges0000070.00
Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Montero 1-0, Maton 1-0, Otto 3-0, Pérez 1-0. HBP – Heaney (McCormick). WP – Heaney.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:04. A – 39,181 (40,000).

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf300011.276
Contreras dh401001.282
Santana 1b400002.235
Frelick cf311010.233
Adames ss210021.211
Canha rf301001.296
Caratini c301100.249
Turang 2b300100.217
Monasterio 3b302000.267
b-Tellez ph100000.217
Totals2926246
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b412101.267
Reynolds lf411002.264
McCutchen dh312100.256
a-Palacios ph-dh100000.212
Joe rf400001.240
A.Williams ss000000.205
Suwinski cf-rf412202.207
Rodríguez c401002.228
L.Peguero ss-2b300001.267
Rivas 1b301000.210
Bae 2b-cf300001.240
Totals33494010
Milwaukee020000000261
Pittsburgh00022000x490
a-grounded out for McCutchen in the 8th. b-grounded out for Monasterio in the 9th.

E – Turang (5). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Caratini (3), Rodríguez (6), McCutchen 2 (19), Reynolds (29). 3B – Hayes (7). HR – Suwinski (23), off Burnes; Hayes (12), off Burnes. RBIs – Caratini (20), Turang (32), Suwinski 2 (58), Hayes (53), McCutchen (43). SF – Caratini, Turang.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Canha, Santana); Pittsburgh 4 (Joe, L.Peguero, Reynolds 2). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Joe. GIDP – Yelich, Caratini.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (L.Peguero, Rivas; Hayes, L.Peguero, Rivas).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, L, 9-86744071053.63
Milner110002142.09
Wilson110001132.86
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ortiz, W, 4-4652234844.90
Mlodzinski, H, 4110011242.10
Holderman, H, 2410000182.94
Bednar, S, 32-35100000132.02
HBP_Ortiz (Canha). WP_Burnes.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:22. A – 10,831 (38,753).

Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh330031.280
Vázquez 2b000000.217
Polanco 2b333210.265
a-Gallo ph-1b212200.178
Lewis 3b423600.317
b-Stevenson ph-cf211000.273
Kepler rf400001.251
c-Luplow ph-lf211000.227
Correa ss412200.230
Farmer ss211300.251
Solano 1b-2b-3b611001.292
Wallner lf-rf623301.235
Jeffers c521110.271
Castro cf-3b-p322110.245
Totals4620202064
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf511110.271
Ramírez 3b301100.272
Freeman 3b311100.248
J.Naylor 1b302001.308
Tena ss200001.231
Calhoun dh400011.250
Laureano cf523000.256
Giménez 2b312010.236
Brennan rf513101.266
Arias ss-1b400111.220
B.Naylor c100120.217
Totals38613665
Minnesota15300450220202
Cleveland0010002036130
a-homered for Polanco in the 7th. b-singled for Lewis in the 7th. c-singled for Kepler in the 7th.

E – Castro (2), Stevenson (1). LOB – Minnesota 6, Cleveland 14. 2B – Jeffers (14), Solano (25), Brennan (21). 3B – Ramírez (5), Laureano (1). HR – Polanco (12), off Giolito; Lewis (11), off Giolito; Correa (17), off Giolito; Gallo (21), off Fry; Farmer (9), off Fry; Wallner (11), off Fry; Freeman (2), off Headrick. RBIs – Polanco 2 (40), Lewis 6 (39), Correa 2 (61), Jeffers (33), Castro (27), Wallner 3 (29), Gallo 2 (40), Farmer 3 (31), Ramírez (72), Freeman (9), Brennan (36), Arias (21), B.Naylor (21), Kwan (48). SF – Castro, B.Naylor.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Jeffers, Correa, Stevenson); Cleveland 9 (Calhoun 2, Arias 2, Kwan 3, Laureano 2). RISP – Minnesota 7 for 13; Cleveland 2 for 16.

Runners moved up – Lewis, Solano, Freeman. GIDP – Calhoun.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Solano).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
P.López, W, 10-7681133893.64
Headrick132211466.45
Floro100001145.40
Castro1233202227.00
ClevelandHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, L, 0-13799337627.00
Hentges110001154.12
De Los Santos124420203.47
Fry41077106415.75
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0, Fry 2-2. HBP_Headrick 2 (Giménez,B.Naylor). WP_Giolito.

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:56. A – 17,359 (34,788).

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf332130.193
1-Rojas pr-cf000000.289
Turner ss622201.262
Castellanos rf501012.273
Harper dh410012.295
Bohm 1b503300.282
Realmuto c501002.255
Stott 2b514000.294
Pache cf-lf511100.309
Sosa 3b512201.255
Totals43916958
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 3b602301.275
Tatis Jr. rf411110.264
J.Soto lf300020.259
Machado dh412011.251
Bogaerts ss421011.266
Cooper 1b300111.271
G.Sánchez c401112.220
2-Azocar pr000000.262
Batten 2b421010.304
Grisham cf412102.203
a-Campusano ph100001.302
Totals37710789
Philadelphia3320100009161
San Diego1003012007100
a-struck out for Grisham in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for G.Sánchez in the 9th.

E – Turner (17). LOB – Philadelphia 12, San Diego 12. 2B – Bohm (27), Castellanos (34), Sosa (12), Stott 2 (29), Bogaerts (23), G.Sánchez (9). 3B – Pache (1). HR – Sosa (9), off R.Hill; Turner (22), off R.Hill; Schwarber (40), off Waldron; Tatis Jr. (22), off Walker. RBIs – Bohm 3 (86), Sosa 2 (26), Turner 2 (67), Pache (9), Schwarber (89), Tatis Jr. (70), Grisham (42), Kim 3 (55), Cooper (10), G.Sánchez (46). SB – Stott (26), Sosa (3), Grisham (13), Tatis Jr. 2 (25), J.Soto (7). SF – Cooper.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 9 (Sosa 4, Pache 3, Realmuto, Harper); San Diego 6 (Bogaerts 2, J.Soto, Grisham, Machado, Kim). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 17; San Diego 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Bohm, Stott, Tatis Jr..

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker, W, 15-55544341034.15
Bellatti31101164.91
G.Soto, H, 1922210185.05
Hoffman, H, 60000172.49
Kimbrel, H, 5100021263.51
Alvarado, S, 7-9100022241.67
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Hill, L, 0-41⅓766234710.71
Waldron4⅔83313885.12
T.Hill100010144.12
García1⅓10001214.13
Cosgrove00011141.55
Inherited runners-scored_G.Soto 2-0, Hoffman 1-0, Waldron 1-0. WP_R.Hill.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 3:31. A – 39,719 (40,222).

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3 BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-Bal-LAA

Sep 4, 2023 9:17 PM - words

LOB – Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Henderson (23), Hays (33), Westburg (13), Moniak (21). HR – Henderson (23), off Reyes; Grichuk (5), off Rodriguez; Drury (20), off Hall. RBIs – Hays (54), Mountcastle (66), Hicks (21), Henderson 3 (70), Moniak (42), Grichuk (9), Drury (66). CS – O'Hoppe (1), Mountcastle (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Hicks, McCann, Mullins 2); Los Angeles 2 (Paris, O'Hoppe). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 3.

GIDP – Drury, O'Hoppe.

DP – Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Westburg, Mountcastle; Henderson, Westburg, Mountcastle).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, W, 5-3672227904.91
Webb10000163.98
Hall111101153.12
Cano, S, 6-1110000081.65
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rosenberg, L, 0-1673324875.54
Reyes133313298.31
Barría100010135.54
Estévez100001143.27
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:22. A – 29,214 (45,517).