Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 4, 2023

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|a-Meckler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.285
|Haniger lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Bailey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Davis dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Schmitt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.121
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Bellinger dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.267
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|31
|5
|6
|5
|2
|4
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|1
|Chicago
|010
|000
|22x
|5
|6
|0
|a-grounded out for Slater in the 9th.
E – Estrada (7). LOB – San Francisco 3, Chicago 4. 2B – Gomes (16), Suzuki (25), Swanson (21). HR – Suzuki (15), off Webb. RBIs – Suzuki 3 (52), Gomes (47), Swanson (69).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 0; Chicago 2 (Madrigal, Suzuki). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 0; Chicago 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Swanson. GIDP – Schmitt.
DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Candelario).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 9-12
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|94
|3.51
|Beck
|1⅓
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|27
|4.04
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 16-3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|107
|2.55
|Cuas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.64
|Inherited runners-scored_Beck 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 1:59. A – 39,452 (41,363).
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Andrus ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Remillard lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Sheets lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Sosa 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Colás rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.040
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|0
|0
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|a-Duffy ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Olivares dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.255
|Perez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|b-Beaty ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Melendez lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Fermin c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Velázquez rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|Massey 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Waters cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Loftin 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Totals
|37
|12
|16
|12
|4
|3
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010
|1
|3
|0
|Kansas City
|111
|270
|00x
|12
|16
|1
|a-singled for Garcia in the 7th. b-popped out for Perez in the 7th.
E – Beaty (1). LOB – Chicago 2, Kansas City 6. 2B – Sosa (4), Massey (17), Loftin (3), Garcia (19). HR – Olivares (7), off Scholtens; Velázquez (7), off Scholtens; Olivares (8), off Peralta. RBIs – Olivares 3 (23), Waters 2 (29), Perez (63), Velázquez 2 (14), Massey (44), Loftin 2 (3), Garcia (48). CS – Olivares (4). SF – Perez.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 0; Kansas City 3 (Beaty, Perez 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 2; Kansas City 5 for 9.
GIDP – Sosa, Fermin.
DP – Chicago 1 (Sosa, Vaughn); Kansas City 1 (Loftin, Massey, Perez).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scholtens, L, 1-7
|3⅔
|9
|5
|5
|1
|1
|83
|4.38
|Cronin
|⅔
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|22
|11.74
|Peralta
|2⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|47
|3.75
|Navarro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|8.22
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans, W, 4-1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|92
|1.51
|Snider
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|4.22
|Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|9.82
|Inherited runners-scored_Cronin 3-0, Peralta 2-2. HBP_Ragans (Colás).
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T – 2:39. A – 10,646 (38,427).
Arizona 4, Colorado 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Tovar ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Jones lf-cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Montero 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.234
|Goodman rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.375
|Doyle cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|a-Bouchard ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|2
|14
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Moreno c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.190
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Perdomo 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|1
|7
|Colorado
|000
|010
|001
|2
|5
|0
|Arizona
|001
|300
|00x
|4
|6
|0
|a-grounded out for Doyle in the 8th.
LOB – Colorado 3, Arizona 3. 2B – Díaz (22), Gurriel Jr. (30), Peterson (1). 3B – Carroll (9). RBIs – Goodman (7), Díaz (64), Carroll (67), Moreno (42), Peterson 2 (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Jones); Arizona 2 (Carroll, Pham). RISP – Colorado 2 for 4; Arizona 2 for 7.
GIDP – Goodman.
DP – Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Perdomo, Walker).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lambert, L, 3-6
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|94
|5.03
|Mears
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 11-6
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|12
|91
|3.22
|Ginkel, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.38
|Sewald, S, 9-11
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|4.63
|Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:18. A – 18,097 (48,359).
Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abreu cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Devers 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.269
|Turner dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.284
|Casas 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.268
|Duvall rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.298
|Rafaela cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.180
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|34
|7
|7
|7
|4
|16
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Raley cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.233
|H.Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.301
|Aranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Basabe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Bruján ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|2
|11
|Boston
|000
|103
|030
|7
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|000
|3
|5
|0
|LOB_Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2. 2B_Abreu (3), Story (7), H.Ramírez (14), J.Lowe (25). HR_Casas (23), off Devenski; Yoshida (15), off Kittredge. RBIs_Duvall (52), Casas 4 (59), Yoshida 2 (68), B.Lowe 2 (57), H.Ramírez (53). SB_Arozarena (21), J.Lowe (28), Devers (3). CS_Bruján (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Yoshida, McGuire); Tampa Bay 1 (H.Ramírez). RISP – Boston 3 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Turner, Raley.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, W, 11-8
|6
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|96
|3.61
|Winckowski, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.96
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.19
|Jansen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.02
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|5⅓
|2
|3
|3
|3
|12
|98
|3.82
|Devenski, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|13.50
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.72
|Kittredge
|⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|29
|8.10
|E.Ramírez
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.82
|Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 2-2, E.Ramírez 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, David Rackley.
T – 2:39. A – 18,302 (25,025).
Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.284
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Canzone lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Ford dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|O'Keefe c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|d-Raleigh ph-c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|1
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fraley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|b-Senzel ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Friedl cf-lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Steer 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.269
|De La Cruz ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.243
|Martini 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|c-Encarnacion-Strand ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.154
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Marte 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Benson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Bader ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|6
|4
|1
|Seattle
|000
|110
|001
|3
|9
|2
|Cincinnati
|230
|000
|10x
|6
|8
|0
|a-flied out for Benson in the 6th. b-singled for Fraley in the 6th. c-grounded out for Martini in the 6th. d-singled for O'Keefe in the 7th.
E – Suárez (7), Saucedo (2). LOB – Seattle 8, Cincinnati 12. 2B – Canzone (8), Stephenson 2 (17). HR – Rodríguez (25), off Duarte; Ford (15), off Mariot; Steer (20), off Woo. RBIs – Rodríguez (89), Ford (30), Crawford (47), De La Cruz (36), Renfroe (2), Steer 3 (76), Stephenson (48). S – Friedl.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Suárez 2, Rodríguez 3); Cincinnati 7 (Marte 2, Renfroe, Senzel, Encarnacion-Strand 2, Stephenson). RISP – Seattle 1 for 4; Cincinnati 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Steer 2, Bader.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo, L, 2-4
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3
|0
|83
|4.50
|Saucedo
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.19
|Weaver
|2⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|46
|6.87
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Antone
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.00
|Moll
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.20
|Duarte
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.86
|Mariot
|2⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|41
|3.38
|Sims, W, 5-3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.57
|Farmer
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|3.68
|Gibaut, S, 2-7
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.32
|Inherited runners-scored_Weaver 3-0, Sims 2-0, Gibaut 2-1. HBP_Woo 3 (Friedl,Martini,Marte), Saucedo (De La Cruz), Sims (Crawford).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Derek Thomas; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:46. A – 20,994 (43,891).
Toronto 6, Oakland 5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Biggio 3b-2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Horwitz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.353
|Merrifield 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Varsho lf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Clement ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.441
|a-Schneider ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.390
|McCoy ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|c-Espinal ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|36
|6
|8
|5
|6
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.218
|Gelof 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Noda 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|1-Ruiz pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|b-Díaz ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Diaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Butler cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.246
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|d-Soderstrom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|11
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000
|3
|6
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|011
|100
|2
|5
|8
|0
|a-struck out for Clement in the 9th. b-struck out for Brown in the 9th. c-doubled for Kiermaier in the 10th. d-struck out for Allen in the 10th.
1-ran for Rooker in the 9th.
LOB – Toronto 8, Oakland 4. 2B – Springer (22), Espinal (10), Horwitz (1). HR – Butler (3), off Berríos; Noda (14), off Berríos; Diaz (10), off García; Butler (4), off Romano. RBIs – Springer (56), Biggio 2 (28), Espinal (24), Horwitz (4), Butler 3 (9), Noda (46), Diaz (24). SB – Gelof (10), Ruiz 2 (56). S – Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Varsho 2, Merrifield); Oakland 3 (Langeliers, Brown, Noda). RISP – Toronto 6 for 13; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Kiermaier, Gelof. GIDP – Kiermaier, Merrifield, Gelof.
DP – Toronto 1 (McCoy, Biggio, Horwitz); Oakland 2 (Diaz, Noda; Allen, Noda).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|84
|3.68
|García, BS, 3-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.11
|Jackson
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.45
|Cabrera
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.49
|Romano, W, 5-5
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|23
|2.54
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Medina
|4⅔
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|70
|5.46
|Newcomb
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|37
|1.12
|Erceg
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|5.56
|F.Pérez, L, 1-2
|⅓
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|15
|6.75
|Patton
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|5.56
|Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Romano 1-0, Newcomb 1-1, Patton 1-1. IBB_off Patton (Merrifield). HBP_Medina (Horwitz).
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:00. A – 9,062 (46,847).
Houston 13, Texas 6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|6
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Peña ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.289
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|Kessinger 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|McCormick lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Diaz c
|5
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.283
|Dubón cf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|41
|13
|16
|12
|6
|3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.345
|Lowe 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Garver dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|Heim c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Grossman lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Jankowski lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.199
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|4
|9
|Houston
|000
|032
|602
|13
|16
|0
|Texas
|201
|011
|001
|6
|9
|2
|E_Heaney (1), Seager (7). LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_McCormick (15), Bregman (24), García (26). HR_Dubón (8), off Otto; Altuve (11), off Otto; Diaz (21), off Sborz; Dubón (9), off Pérez; Altuve (12), off Pérez; Seager 2 (28), off France; Garver (16), off France; J.Smith (5), off Stanek. RBIs_Peña (48), Bregman 2 (92), Dubón 2 (39), Altuve 2 (36), J.Abreu (64), McCormick (61), Diaz 3 (54), Seager 3 (84), Garver 2 (42), J.Smith (9). CS_McCormick (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 6 (McCormick, Dubón, J.Abreu 2, Tucker 2); Texas 2 (García, Semien). RISP – Houston 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Tucker. GIDP – Tucker.
DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Heim, Semien, Heim).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|France
|5
|6
|5
|5
|3
|5
|87
|3.72
|Montero, W, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.06
|B.Abreu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.00
|Neris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.86
|Stanek
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.07
|Maton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.30
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|4⅔
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|88
|4.22
|Otto
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|10.13
|Sborz, L, 5-7
|⅔
|5
|6
|5
|2
|0
|36
|5.80
|Pérez
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|4.88
|Hedges
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Stanek pitched to 2 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Montero 1-0, Maton 1-0, Otto 3-0, Pérez 1-0. HBP – Heaney (McCormick). WP – Heaney.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:04. A – 39,181 (40,000).
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Frelick cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Adames ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Turang 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Monasterio 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|b-Tellez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|4
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Reynolds lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|a-Palacios ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Joe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|A.Williams ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Suwinski cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.207
|Rodríguez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|L.Peguero ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Bae 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|0
|10
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|000
|2
|6
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|220
|00x
|4
|9
|0
|a-grounded out for McCutchen in the 8th. b-grounded out for Monasterio in the 9th.
E – Turang (5). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Caratini (3), Rodríguez (6), McCutchen 2 (19), Reynolds (29). 3B – Hayes (7). HR – Suwinski (23), off Burnes; Hayes (12), off Burnes. RBIs – Caratini (20), Turang (32), Suwinski 2 (58), Hayes (53), McCutchen (43). SF – Caratini, Turang.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Yelich, Canha, Santana); Pittsburgh 4 (Joe, L.Peguero, Reynolds 2). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Joe. GIDP – Yelich, Caratini.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (L.Peguero, Rivas; Hayes, L.Peguero, Rivas).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 9-8
|6
|7
|4
|4
|0
|7
|105
|3.63
|Milner
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.09
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.86
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ortiz, W, 4-4
|6
|5
|2
|2
|3
|4
|84
|4.90
|Mlodzinski, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.10
|Holderman, H, 24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.94
|Bednar, S, 32-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.02
|HBP_Ortiz (Canha). WP_Burnes.
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Chris Segal; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:22. A – 10,831 (38,753).
Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.280
|Vázquez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Polanco 2b
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.265
|a-Gallo ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.178
|Lewis 3b
|4
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.317
|b-Stevenson ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|c-Luplow ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Farmer ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.251
|Solano 1b-2b-3b
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Wallner lf-rf
|6
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.235
|Jeffers c
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Castro cf-3b-p
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Totals
|46
|20
|20
|20
|6
|4
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Freeman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|J.Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Tena ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Calhoun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Laureano cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Brennan rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Arias ss-1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.220
|B.Naylor c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.217
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|6
|6
|5
|Minnesota
|153
|004
|502
|20
|20
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|203
|6
|13
|0
|a-homered for Polanco in the 7th. b-singled for Lewis in the 7th. c-singled for Kepler in the 7th.
E – Castro (2), Stevenson (1). LOB – Minnesota 6, Cleveland 14. 2B – Jeffers (14), Solano (25), Brennan (21). 3B – Ramírez (5), Laureano (1). HR – Polanco (12), off Giolito; Lewis (11), off Giolito; Correa (17), off Giolito; Gallo (21), off Fry; Farmer (9), off Fry; Wallner (11), off Fry; Freeman (2), off Headrick. RBIs – Polanco 2 (40), Lewis 6 (39), Correa 2 (61), Jeffers (33), Castro (27), Wallner 3 (29), Gallo 2 (40), Farmer 3 (31), Ramírez (72), Freeman (9), Brennan (36), Arias (21), B.Naylor (21), Kwan (48). SF – Castro, B.Naylor.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Jeffers, Correa, Stevenson); Cleveland 9 (Calhoun 2, Arias 2, Kwan 3, Laureano 2). RISP – Minnesota 7 for 13; Cleveland 2 for 16.
Runners moved up – Lewis, Solano, Freeman. GIDP – Calhoun.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Solano).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|P.López, W, 10-7
|6
|8
|1
|1
|3
|3
|89
|3.64
|Headrick
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|46
|6.45
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|Castro
|1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|22
|27.00
|Cleveland
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 0-1
|3
|7
|9
|9
|3
|3
|76
|27.00
|Hentges
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.12
|De Los Santos
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|20
|3.47
|Fry
|4
|10
|7
|7
|1
|0
|64
|15.75
|Inherited runners-scored_Floro 2-0, Fry 2-2. HBP_Headrick 2 (Giménez,B.Naylor). WP_Giolito.
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:56. A – 17,359 (34,788).
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.193
|1-Rojas pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Turner ss
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.262
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Bohm 1b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.282
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Stott 2b
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Pache cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Sosa 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|43
|9
|16
|9
|5
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 3b
|6
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.275
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Machado dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.271
|G.Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.220
|2-Azocar pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Batten 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|a-Campusano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|8
|9
|Philadelphia
|332
|010
|000
|9
|16
|1
|San Diego
|100
|301
|200
|7
|10
|0
|a-struck out for Grisham in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for G.Sánchez in the 9th.
E – Turner (17). LOB – Philadelphia 12, San Diego 12. 2B – Bohm (27), Castellanos (34), Sosa (12), Stott 2 (29), Bogaerts (23), G.Sánchez (9). 3B – Pache (1). HR – Sosa (9), off R.Hill; Turner (22), off R.Hill; Schwarber (40), off Waldron; Tatis Jr. (22), off Walker. RBIs – Bohm 3 (86), Sosa 2 (26), Turner 2 (67), Pache (9), Schwarber (89), Tatis Jr. (70), Grisham (42), Kim 3 (55), Cooper (10), G.Sánchez (46). SB – Stott (26), Sosa (3), Grisham (13), Tatis Jr. 2 (25), J.Soto (7). SF – Cooper.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 9 (Sosa 4, Pache 3, Realmuto, Harper); San Diego 6 (Bogaerts 2, J.Soto, Grisham, Machado, Kim). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 17; San Diego 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Bohm, Stott, Tatis Jr..
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, W, 15-5
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|103
|4.15
|Bellatti
|⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|4.91
|G.Soto, H, 19
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|5.05
|Hoffman, H, 6
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.49
|Kimbrel, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|3.51
|Alvarado, S, 7-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|1.67
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Hill, L, 0-4
|1⅓
|7
|6
|6
|2
|3
|47
|10.71
|Waldron
|4⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|88
|5.12
|T.Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.12
|García
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.13
|Cosgrove
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.55
|Inherited runners-scored_G.Soto 2-0, Hoffman 1-0, Waldron 1-0. WP_R.Hill.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 3:31. A – 39,719 (40,222).
Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3 BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-Bal-LAA
Sep 4, 2023 9:17 PM - words
LOB – Baltimore 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Henderson (23), Hays (33), Westburg (13), Moniak (21). HR – Henderson (23), off Reyes; Grichuk (5), off Rodriguez; Drury (20), off Hall. RBIs – Hays (54), Mountcastle (66), Hicks (21), Henderson 3 (70), Moniak (42), Grichuk (9), Drury (66). CS – O'Hoppe (1), Mountcastle (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Hicks, McCann, Mullins 2); Los Angeles 2 (Paris, O'Hoppe). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 9; Los Angeles 0 for 3.
GIDP – Drury, O'Hoppe.
DP – Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Westburg, Mountcastle; Henderson, Westburg, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, W, 5-3
|6
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|90
|4.91
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.98
|Hall
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.12
|Cano, S, 6-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.65
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rosenberg, L, 0-1
|6
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|87
|5.54
|Reyes
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|29
|8.31
|Barría
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|5.54
|Estévez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.27
|Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:22. A – 29,214 (45,517).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: