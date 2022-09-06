Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

September 6, 2022, 1:37AM
Updated 28 minutes ago
Giants 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Brinson cf522302.364
Flores 2b-1b400000.244
Davis dh411113.258
Longoria 3b500001.249
Estrada lf-2b311110.264
Crawford ss411001.227
Wynns c401002.232
Villar 1b222200.181
Yastrzemski rf101010.209
Johnson rf-lf400002.083
Totals36797311
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b411000.282
T.Turner ss401000.304
Freeman 1b422201.324
Muncy 3b401002.186
Thompson rf400004.285
Gallo lf401102.197
Vargas dh401001.176
Bellinger cf400001.200
Barnes c312100.214
Totals35494011
San Francisco003300001791
Los Angeles200100100490

E – Longoria (5). LOB – San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Yastrzemski (25), Gallo (3), Betts (32). HR – Brinson (1), off Heaney; Davis (5), off Heaney; Estrada (12), off Heaney; Villar (2), off Heaney; Brinson (2), off Bruihl; Freeman (17), off Webb; Barnes (7), off Marte. RBIs – Brinson 3 (3), Davis (7), Estrada (53), Villar 2 (9), Freeman 2 (84), Gallo (10), Barnes (23). SB – Estrada (17). CS – T.Turner (3).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Johnson 3); Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger 2, Freeman). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – T.Turner 2.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 12-86⅔732061012.89
Marte, H, 11⅓11101196.17
Alexander, H, 10000291.69
Doval, S, 20-231⅔10002152.68
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney, L, 2-25⅓66618902.94
Ferguson00011141.73
Treinen1⅔00011231.80
Bruihl2⅔31101343.66
Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0. HBP_Heaney (Flores).

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 3:01. A – 51,887 (56,000).

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf501002.258
Taylor lf000000.223
Adames ss500003.227
Tellez 1b422001.231
Renfroe dh400002.258
Wong 2b211001.249
McCutchen rf422100.245
Peterson 3b301200.263
Caratini c312310.207
Mitchell cf400002.105
Totals34696111
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 3b511002.244
Rodgers 2b410011.268
Cron dh421100.269
Blackmon rf302200.269
Toglia 1b300011.250
Bouchard lf401001.167
Hampson cf200111.218
Serven c300000.215
a-Díaz ph-c100000.226
Trejo ss200000.213
b-Joe ph000010.242
1-Grichuk pr000000.271
Totals3145446
Milwaukee000204000691
Colorado300000010450

a-grounded out for Serven in the 8th. b-walked for Trejo in the 9th.

1-ran for Joe in the 9th.

E – Wong (13). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Colorado 7. 2B – Tellez (22), Peterson (13). HR – Caratini (9), off Lawrence; Cron (26), off Rogers. RBIs – McCutchen (59), Peterson 2 (32), Caratini 3 (29), Blackmon 2 (74), Hampson (14), Cron (89). SB – Wong (14), Mitchell (2). SF – Peterson, Hampson.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Caratini, Adames, Peterson); Colorado 3 (Díaz 2, Serven). RISP – Milwaukee 4 for 12; Colorado 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – McCutchen, Yelich. GIDP – Adames, Rodgers.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Rodgers, Toglia).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, W, 5-95⅔23122704.83
Boxberger, H, 251⅔10001242.86
Bush, H, 41⅔00001143.86
Rogers, H, 221111264.15
Williams, S, 10-111⅓00011211.72
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, L, 2-75⅓54417925.85
Lawrence, BS, 0-122200124.66
Bird2⅔10004254.24
Colomé1⅔10000134.63
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 3-0, Lawrence 2-2. HBP_Feltner 2 (Wong,Wong), Bush (Trejo), Rogers (Blackmon).

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 3:15. A – 32,627 (50,445).

Washington 6, St. Louis 0
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas cf311220.246
García 2b601103.295
Meneses 1b503101.339
Voit dh400101.216
Ruiz c312120.253
Hernández lf402010.248
Vargas 3b410000.306
Palacios rf511001.212
Abrams ss524000.224
Totals39614656
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf400000.234
O'Neill cf401000.229
Goldschmidt dh300010.328
Arenado 3b300011.301
Pujols 1b400001.267
Dickerson lf300000.283
Gorman 2b300002.232
Molina c301000.214
Edman ss301000.263
Totals3003024
Washington0010040106141
St. Louis000000000030

E – Sánchez (2). LOB – Washington 14, St. Louis 5. 2B – Thomas (22). 3B – Abrams (1). HR – Ruiz (7), off Naile. RBIs – Thomas 2 (46), García (31), Meneses (16), Voit (10), Ruiz (36). SF – Voit. S – Vargas.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 8 (Voit, Hernández 2, Abrams 2, Palacios, Ruiz, García); St. Louis 3 (Dickerson 2, Nootbaar). RISP – Washington 4 for 14; St. Louis 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Vargas.

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, W, 2-55⅔20023814.56
Harvey1⅔00000102.67
M.Thompson, S, 1-13⅔10001320.75
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty, L, 0-15⅔61116914.15
Pallante44410183.19
Stratton10010173.00
Z.Thompson1⅔10010212.16
Naile2⅔21110291.12
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 3-2. HBP_Flaherty (Thomas).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 3:05. A – 45,779 (45,494).

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham dh410013.268
Verdugo rf422110.284
Bogaerts ss502002.317
Devers 3b201120.291
Story 2b401101.242
Casas 1b400002.125
Hernández cf400002.219
Cordero lf200002.219
Refsnyder lf200001.314
Plawecki c200010.213
b-McGuire ph101000.362
1-Wong pr000000.231
Totals34373513
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Margot dh422102.298
Arozarena rf401100.264
Peralta lf402100.284
Ramírez 1b401101.327
Paredes 3b-2b400002.217
Bethancourt c401001.211
Walls ss400002.172
Chang 2b201000.247
a-Bruján ph-2b010000.165
Díaz 3b000000.290
Siri cf311000.275
Totals3349408
Boston102000000370
Tampa Bay10001020x491

a-hit by pitch for Chang in the 7th. b-singled for Plawecki in the 9th.

1-ran for McGuire in the 9th.

E – Bruján (5). LOB – Boston 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Story (22), Chang (3), Bethancourt (2), Arozarena (32), Margot (14), Peralta (9). HR – Verdugo (9), off Patiño. RBIs – Verdugo (63), Devers (73), Story (63), Ramírez (49), Arozarena (71), Margot (37), Peralta (10). SB – Bruján (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Bogaerts, Casas 2, Story 3); Tampa Bay 4 (Ramírez 2, Margot, Bethancourt). RISP – Boston 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Bogaerts, Siri 2, Arozarena.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha6⅔72207972.58
Familia, L, 1-1, BS, 0-112200104.82
Kelly110001183.86
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Patiño5⅔53334914.34
Beeks1⅔00002182.60
Faucher, W, 2-31⅔10022296.14
Poche, H, 181⅔00003152.74
Fairbanks, S, 5-51⅔10002181.53
Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-1. IBB_off Patiño (Devers). HBP_Familia (Bruján).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 3:00. A – 12,264 (25,000).

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3 (First game)
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf533100.269
Zimmer cf000000.105
Guerrero Jr. 1b402110.281
Bichette ss503201.269
Kirk c400110.292
Hernández rf411101.264
Bradley Jr. rf100000.125
Chapman dh511002.236
Biggio 2b301101.223
a-Merrifield ph-2b100000.211
Gurriel Jr. lf413000.292
Espinal 3b310010.264
Totals39714735
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400000.262
Rutschman c412001.251
Santander rf422201.259
Mountcastle 1b401102.246
Urías 3b300002.249
b-Stowers ph100000.229
Vavra 2b000000.224
Henderson 2b-3b401001.304
Aguilar dh401001.083
Hays lf401001.251
Mateo ss300000.227
Totals3538309
Toronto0110100137140
Baltimore100001010380

a-lined out for Biggio in the 8th. b-grounded out for Urías in the 8th.

LOB – Toronto 8, Baltimore 5. 2B – Chapman (24), Gurriel Jr. (32), Mountcastle (25). HR – Hernández (20), off Baker; Santander (26), off Gausman; Santander (27), off Mayza. RBIs – Biggio (22), Kirk (53), Bichette 2 (73), Hernández (64), Springer (58), Guerrero Jr. (81), Santander 2 (77), Mountcastle (73). SB – Guerrero Jr. (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Chapman 2, Kirk, Bichette 2); Baltimore 3 (Urías, Henderson, Mullins). RISP – Toronto 4 for 13; Baltimore 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Bichette, Espinal, Bradley Jr.. GIDP – Bradley Jr., Espinal.

DP – Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Henderson, Mountcastle; Mateo, Rutschman, Mountcastle).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, W, 11-9672206933.12
Mayza, H, 1411101163.05
Cimber, H, 140000183.24
Pop1⅔00001112.35
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baumann, L, 1-35⅔83302784.76
Krehbiel1⅓10000182.88
Baker1⅓11112214.15
Hall433102414.40
Sulser1⅔00011133.97
Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0, Baker 1-0, Sulser 2-0. IBB_off Baker (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Hall.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:17.

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4 (Second game)
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh410010.267
Guerrero Jr. 1b500001.279
Bichette ss533501.272
Chapman 3b500002.233
Hernández rf402001.267
1-Zimmer pr-cf000000.105
Biggio 2b411101.223
Tapia lf411002.258
Jansen c311010.218
Bradley Jr. cf-rf413200.194
Totals38811828
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400100.260
Rutschman dh513200.257
Santander rf500000.257
Mountcastle 1b300010.245
Henderson ss401002.296
Urías 3b402000.252
Odor 2b321110.203
Stowers lf412000.256
Chirinos c401001.183
Totals36410423
Toronto0030041008111
Baltimore0100002014100

1-ran for Hernández in the 7th.

E – Jansen (5). LOB – Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B – Hernández 2 (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (4), Rutschman (27). HR – Bichette (19), off Vespi; Bichette 2 (21), off Zimmermann; Biggio (6), off Zimmermann; Odor (12), off Berríos; Rutschman (10), off Merryweather. RBIs – Bichette 5 (78), Biggio (23), Bradley Jr. 2 (6), Odor (44), Mullins (52), Rutschman 2 (30). SB – Jansen (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Springer 2, Tapia, Biggio); Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Bradley Jr., Santander. GIDP – Urías.

DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, W, 10-56⅔83222915.23
Richards1⅔00000124.28
Phelps1⅔10001172.82
Merryweather1⅔11100166.52
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Akin, L, 3-22⅓22214422.86
Vespi11101114.21
Zimmermann6⅔85513925.99
Inherited runners-scored_Richards 3-1, Vespi 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 2:57. A – 25,451 (45,971).

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh400001.314
Correa ss301011.270
Miranda 1b401000.274
Gordon 2b401001.273
Urshela 3b300011.263
Garlick rf401001.264
Cave lf310012.219
Sánchez c411201.214
Celestino cf201010.248
b-Kepler ph100001.232
Totals3226249
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b411001.240
Judge cf-rf322211.302
Stanton dh300000.214
a-Hicks ph-dh100001.213
Donaldson 3b201121.220
Trevino c300000.257
Cabrera rf300001.190
Florial cf000000.050
Kiner-Falefa ss312100.265
Locastro lf300001.162
Gonzalez 1b211100.205
Totals2757536
Minnesota000020000260
New York10100210x572

a-struck out for Stanton in the 8th. b-struck out for Celestino in the 9th.

E – Gonzalez (1), Donaldson (11). LOB – Minnesota 7, New York 2. 2B – Judge (22). HR – Sánchez (14), off Taillon; Gonzalez (4), off Archer; Judge (54), off Megill; Kiner-Falefa (2), off Pagán. RBIs – Sánchez 2 (47), Donaldson (51), Gonzalez (12), Judge 2 (117), Kiner-Falefa (39). SB – Celestino (1), Urshela (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Sánchez); New York 0. RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; New York 1 for 2.

GIDP – Miranda, Urshela, Gonzalez, Trevino.

DP – Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Miranda; Miranda, Correa, Miranda; Gordon, Correa, Miranda); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Gonzalez; Donaldson, Gonzalez).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer5⅔42222764.47
Megill, L, 3-21⅔22210263.96
Pagán1⅓11102224.99
Davis00002110.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon5⅔62223833.95
Weissert, W, 2-01⅓00022298.10
Peralta, H, 9100002132.63
Holmes, S, 19-241⅔00002112.38
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-0. HBP_Pagán (Gonzalez).

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:58. A – 38,446 (47,309).

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss412201.303
Vaughn rf300010.284
1-Engel pr-rf000000.227
Abreu 1b401001.309
Jiménez dh300011.292
Grandal c400001.205
Pollock lf411100.241
Robert cf400000.296
Harrison 3b400000.247
Gonzàlez 2b311001.298
Totals3335325
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf402001.272
France dh400002.279
Haniger rf411002.253
Santana 1b400002.172
Raleigh c411001.208
Trammell lf300001.213
a-Suárez ph000010.230
2-Haggerty pr000000.297
Crawford ss301110.253
Toro 2b301102.184
b-Frazier ph100001.242
Lamb 3b300002.208
Totals33262214
Chicago012000000350
Seattle010000001261

a-walked for Trammell in the 9th. b-struck out for Toro in the 9th.

1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th. 2-ran for Suárez in the 9th.

E – Lamb (1). LOB – Chicago 5, Seattle 6. 2B – Andrus (4), Raleigh (18). HR – Pollock (11), off Gonzales; Andrus (3), off Gonzales. RBIs – Pollock (47), Andrus 2 (13), Toro (30), Crawford (36). SB – Engel (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Vaughn, Grandal); Seattle 3 (Frazier 2, Rodríguez). RISP – Chicago 0 for 3; Seattle 2 for 7.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, W, 5-57⅔310111894.34
Graveman, H, 231⅔10001272.54
Hendriks, S, 30-341⅔21112303.38
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 10-137⅔43313963.98
Murfee1⅔10012222.53
Flexen1⅔0000083.86
WP_Lynn, Hendriks. PB_Grandal (7).

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:48. A – 37,109 (47,929).

Arizona 5, San Diego 0
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Kelly c300010.224
Rojas dh311011.276
Marte 2b400001.246
Walker 1b401203.235
Rivera 3b400003.250
McCarthy rf-lf311011.289
Garrett lf322101.424
Varsho rf100000.239
Thomas cf301201.250
Perdomo ss411000.195
Totals32575311
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf402001.243
Soto rf400000.245
Machado 3b400002.302
Bell 1b401001.183
Cronenworth 2b300001.239
Kim ss301001.256
Beaty dh300000.093
Grisham cf300001.190
Nola c300000.241
Totals3104007
Arizona010000121571
San Diego000000000040

E – McCarthy (1). LOB – Arizona 4, San Diego 4. 2B – Garrett (4), Thomas (17), Perdomo (10), Profar 2 (32). HR – Garrett (3), off Wilson. RBIs – Thomas 2 (38), Garrett (5), Walker 2 (77). SB – McCarthy 2 (14), Rojas (19). SF – Thomas.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Garrett, Perdomo); San Diego 3 (Soto, Bell, Beaty). RISP – Arizona 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Marte, Varsho, Machado. GIDP – Marte.

DP – San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Bell).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson, W, 1-07⅔40007870.00
Ginkel1⅔0000094.58
Smith1⅔00000104.33
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, L, 6-86⅔411110983.73
Wilson1⅔11101133.09
Martinez1⅔22210233.34
Hader1⅔011101717.55
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:51. A – 37,713 (40,209).

Houston 1, Texas 0
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b401002.243
Seager ss400001.250
Lowe 1b400000.302
García rf300001.250
Heim c300000.233
Taveras cf300002.285
Calhoun dh200012.206
Duran 3b301000.240
Thompson lf301002.295
Totals29030110
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b401001.291
Peña ss401001.248
Alvarez dh401001.294
Bregman 3b401001.265
Tucker rf301000.258
Gurriel 1b300000.240
Mancini lf210011.200
Dubón cf000000.205
McCormick cf-lf302000.239
Maldonado c301101.177
Totals3018116
Texas000000000031
Houston01000000x180

E – Thompson (1). LOB – Texas 3, Houston 6. 2B – Semien (23), Alvarez (18). RBIs – Maldonado (38). CS – Thompson (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Thompson, García); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Bregman 2, Gurriel). RISP – Texas 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Seager, Alvarez. GIDP – Maldonado.

DP – Texas 2 (Duran, Semien, Lowe; Lowe, Heim, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, L, 10-67⅔611151032.82
Leclerc1⅔2000193.11
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brown, W, 1-06⅔30015790.00
Abreu, H, 51⅔00002131.95
Neris, H, 241⅔00002173.30
Montero, S, 12-141⅔00001132.54
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 2:37. A – 35,162 (41,168).

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf402010.295
Rosario dh511001.277
Ramírez 3b311012.280
Naylor 1b511100.260
Gonzalez rf502201.282
Giménez 2b522001.301
Freeman ss411100.244
Hedges c200100.181
b-Palacios ph100001.243
Maile c000000.231
Straw cf402100.199
Totals38612626
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez dh-c411111.225
Witt Jr. 3b410010.248
Perez c401101.236
1-Dozier pr000000.240
Barlow p000000---
Hernández p000000---
c-O'Hearn ph101000.223
Pratto 1b501002.200
Taylor cf300100.268
Massey 2b310011.265
Isbel lf200001.215
a-Eaton ph-lf201001.255
Waters rf412201.237
Lopez ss410000.241
Totals3657538
Cleveland02000200026122
Kansas City000021010157
1
a-struck out for Isbel in the 7th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th. c-singled for Hernández in the 10th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E – Hedges (5), Naylor (6), Singer (1). LOB – Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6. 2B – Giménez (23), Gonzalez (21), Waters (3), Perez (18). HR – Naylor (17), off Singer; Waters (1), off McKenzie. RBIs – Hedges (25), Straw (24), Naylor (63), Freeman (1), Gonzalez 2 (26), Waters 2 (5), Taylor (41), Perez (64), Melendez (51). SB – Straw (16), Eaton (4). CS – Ramírez (7). SF – Freeman, Taylor. S – Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Freeman, Rosario 2); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Taylor). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Melendez. GIDP – Rosario, Witt Jr..

DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Freeman, Naylor); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie5332251013.18
Hentges, H, 31⅓00002142.77
Sandlin, BS, 0-21⅔11111192.21
Morgan, W, 5-31⅔10000164.00
Clase, S, 31-331⅔21000111.09
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer6⅔94301933.38
Snider1⅔10001146.00
Misiewicz1⅔00002169.82
Barlow1⅔10012242.53
Hernández, L, 0-51⅔12110128.20
Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 1-0. IBB_off Hernández (Ramírez). HBP_Singer (Ramírez).

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 3:17. A – 11,511 (37,903).

L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf300011.254
W.Castro rf401001.245
Báez ss300003.228
a-Lester ph-3b100001.000
Haase c400003.233
H.Castro 2b401000.280
Torkelson 1b301010.195
Carpenter dh300000.241
Clemens p100001.140
Kreidler 3b-ss300001.167
Reyes lf301000.269
Totals32040211
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher 2b500000.271
Trout cf433101.275
Thaiss 1b-3b111000.294
Ohtani dh533301.270
Rengifo 3b524100.273
Ford 1b000000.265
Ward rf311200.258
Aguilar rf101100.136
Duffy 1b302110.263
Sierra cf100000.177
Adell lf400002.219
Stassi c401100.188
Velazquez ss400003.190
Totals4010161017
Detroit000000000041
Los Angeles20302021x10161

a-struck out for Báez in the 8th.

E – Báez (22), Suarez (1). LOB – Detroit 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Reyes (16), Torkelson (12), Ohtani (21), Trout (19), Duffy (6). 3B – Rengifo (4). HR – Ohtani (31), off Alexander; Trout (30), off Alexander; Ohtani (32), off Hill. RBIs – Rengifo (40), Ward 2 (49), Ohtani 3 (85), Trout (60), Duffy (8), Stassi (27), Aguilar (2). SF – Ward.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Kreidler); Los Angeles 5 (Duffy, Sierra, Velazquez, Stassi 2). RISP – Detroit 0 for 4; Los Angeles 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Greene, Ward.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 3-94⅓107602855.23
Castillo100003230.00
Hill1⅔32211263.99
Clemens1⅔31101159.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, W, 6-67⅔30017923.77
Wantz1⅔00012192.84
Weiss1⅔10002140.00
Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:53. A – 19,518 (45,517).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette