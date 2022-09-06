Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022
Giants 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brinson cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.364
|Flores 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.258
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Estrada lf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Villar 1b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.181
|Yastrzemski rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Johnson rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|3
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.324
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Thompson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.285
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.197
|Vargas dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|0
|11
|San Francisco
|003
|300
|001
|7
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|200
|100
|100
|4
|9
|0
E – Longoria (5). LOB – San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Yastrzemski (25), Gallo (3), Betts (32). HR – Brinson (1), off Heaney; Davis (5), off Heaney; Estrada (12), off Heaney; Villar (2), off Heaney; Brinson (2), off Bruihl; Freeman (17), off Webb; Barnes (7), off Marte. RBIs – Brinson 3 (3), Davis (7), Estrada (53), Villar 2 (9), Freeman 2 (84), Gallo (10), Barnes (23). SB – Estrada (17). CS – T.Turner (3).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Johnson 3); Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger 2, Freeman). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – T.Turner 2.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 12-8
|6⅔
|7
|3
|2
|0
|6
|101
|2.89
|Marte, H, 1
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|6.17
|Alexander, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.69
|Doval, S, 20-23
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.68
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 2-2
|5⅓
|6
|6
|6
|1
|8
|90
|2.94
|Ferguson
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.73
|Treinen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|1.80
|Bruihl
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|34
|3.66
|Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0. HBP_Heaney (Flores).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 3:01. A – 51,887 (56,000).
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.227
|Tellez 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Renfroe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Wong 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|McCutchen rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Caratini c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.207
|Mitchell cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|1
|11
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Cron dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Toglia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bouchard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|a-Díaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Trejo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|b-Joe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|1-Grichuk pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|4
|6
|Milwaukee
|000
|204
|000
|6
|9
|1
|Colorado
|300
|000
|010
|4
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Serven in the 8th. b-walked for Trejo in the 9th.
1-ran for Joe in the 9th.
E – Wong (13). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Colorado 7. 2B – Tellez (22), Peterson (13). HR – Caratini (9), off Lawrence; Cron (26), off Rogers. RBIs – McCutchen (59), Peterson 2 (32), Caratini 3 (29), Blackmon 2 (74), Hampson (14), Cron (89). SB – Wong (14), Mitchell (2). SF – Peterson, Hampson.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Caratini, Adames, Peterson); Colorado 3 (Díaz 2, Serven). RISP – Milwaukee 4 for 12; Colorado 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – McCutchen, Yelich. GIDP – Adames, Rodgers.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); Colorado 1 (Trejo, Rodgers, Toglia).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, W, 5-9
|5⅔
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|70
|4.83
|Boxberger, H, 25
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|2.86
|Bush, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.86
|Rogers, H, 2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|4.15
|Williams, S, 10-11
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.72
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, L, 2-7
|5⅓
|5
|4
|4
|1
|7
|92
|5.85
|Lawrence, BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
|Bird
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|4.24
|Colomé
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.63
|Inherited runners-scored_Williams 3-0, Lawrence 2-2. HBP_Feltner 2 (Wong,Wong), Bush (Trejo), Rogers (Blackmon).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 3:15. A – 32,627 (50,445).
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.246
|García 2b
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.295
|Meneses 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.339
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.253
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Palacios rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Abrams ss
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|39
|6
|14
|6
|5
|6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|O'Neill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.328
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4
|Washington
|001
|004
|010
|6
|14
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
E – Sánchez (2). LOB – Washington 14, St. Louis 5. 2B – Thomas (22). 3B – Abrams (1). HR – Ruiz (7), off Naile. RBIs – Thomas 2 (46), García (31), Meneses (16), Voit (10), Ruiz (36). SF – Voit. S – Vargas.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 8 (Voit, Hernández 2, Abrams 2, Palacios, Ruiz, García); St. Louis 3 (Dickerson 2, Nootbaar). RISP – Washington 4 for 14; St. Louis 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Vargas.
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, W, 2-5
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|81
|4.56
|Harvey
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.67
|M.Thompson, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|0.75
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|91
|4.15
|Pallante
|⅓
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|18
|3.19
|Stratton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.00
|Z.Thompson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.16
|Naile
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|29
|1.12
|Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 3-2. HBP_Flaherty (Thomas).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 3:05. A – 45,779 (45,494).
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.268
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Devers 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.291
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Cordero lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Refsnyder lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Plawecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|b-McGuire ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.362
|1-Wong pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|5
|13
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.298
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Paredes 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Chang 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|a-Bruján ph-2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Díaz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|0
|8
|Boston
|102
|000
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|010
|20x
|4
|9
|1
a-hit by pitch for Chang in the 7th. b-singled for Plawecki in the 9th.
1-ran for McGuire in the 9th.
E – Bruján (5). LOB – Boston 9, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Story (22), Chang (3), Bethancourt (2), Arozarena (32), Margot (14), Peralta (9). HR – Verdugo (9), off Patiño. RBIs – Verdugo (63), Devers (73), Story (63), Ramírez (49), Arozarena (71), Margot (37), Peralta (10). SB – Bruján (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Bogaerts, Casas 2, Story 3); Tampa Bay 4 (Ramírez 2, Margot, Bethancourt). RISP – Boston 2 for 7; Tampa Bay 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Bogaerts, Siri 2, Arozarena.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|97
|2.58
|Familia, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|4.82
|Kelly
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.86
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Patiño
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|91
|4.34
|Beeks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.60
|Faucher, W, 2-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|6.14
|Poche, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|2.74
|Fairbanks, S, 5-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.53
|Inherited runners-scored_Kelly 1-1. IBB_off Patiño (Devers). HBP_Familia (Bruján).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 3:00. A – 12,264 (25,000).
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3 (First game)
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Bradley Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Chapman dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|a-Merrifield ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Espinal 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.264
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|3
|5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|b-Stowers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Vavra 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Henderson 2b-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|0
|9
|Toronto
|011
|010
|013
|7
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|010
|3
|8
|0
a-lined out for Biggio in the 8th. b-grounded out for Urías in the 8th.
LOB – Toronto 8, Baltimore 5. 2B – Chapman (24), Gurriel Jr. (32), Mountcastle (25). HR – Hernández (20), off Baker; Santander (26), off Gausman; Santander (27), off Mayza. RBIs – Biggio (22), Kirk (53), Bichette 2 (73), Hernández (64), Springer (58), Guerrero Jr. (81), Santander 2 (77), Mountcastle (73). SB – Guerrero Jr. (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 5 (Chapman 2, Kirk, Bichette 2); Baltimore 3 (Urías, Henderson, Mullins). RISP – Toronto 4 for 13; Baltimore 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Bichette, Espinal, Bradley Jr.. GIDP – Bradley Jr., Espinal.
DP – Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Henderson, Mountcastle; Mateo, Rutschman, Mountcastle).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 11-9
|6
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|93
|3.12
|Mayza, H, 14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.05
|Cimber, H, 14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.24
|Pop
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.35
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baumann, L, 1-3
|5⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|78
|4.76
|Krehbiel
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.88
|Baker
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|4.15
|Hall
|⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|24
|14.40
|Sulser
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.97
|Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 1-0, Baker 1-0, Sulser 2-0. IBB_off Baker (Guerrero Jr.). WP_Hall.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:17.
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4 (Second game)
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Bichette ss
|5
|3
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.272
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|1-Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Bradley Jr. cf-rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|2
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Rutschman dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Henderson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.203
|Stowers lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|2
|3
|Toronto
|003
|004
|100
|8
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|201
|4
|10
|0
1-ran for Hernández in the 7th.
E – Jansen (5). LOB – Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B – Hernández 2 (26), Bradley Jr. 2 (4), Rutschman (27). HR – Bichette (19), off Vespi; Bichette 2 (21), off Zimmermann; Biggio (6), off Zimmermann; Odor (12), off Berríos; Rutschman (10), off Merryweather. RBIs – Bichette 5 (78), Biggio (23), Bradley Jr. 2 (6), Odor (44), Mullins (52), Rutschman 2 (30). SB – Jansen (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Springer 2, Tapia, Biggio); Baltimore 2 (Mountcastle 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 8; Baltimore 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Bradley Jr., Santander. GIDP – Urías.
DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, W, 10-5
|6⅔
|8
|3
|2
|2
|2
|91
|5.23
|Richards
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.28
|Phelps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.82
|Merryweather
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|6.52
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin, L, 3-2
|2⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
|42
|2.86
|Vespi
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|4.21
|Zimmermann
|6⅔
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|92
|5.99
|Inherited runners-scored_Richards 3-1, Vespi 2-2.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:57. A – 25,451 (45,971).
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Garlick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Cave lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|b-Kepler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.302
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|a-Hicks ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.220
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Florial cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Locastro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Gonzalez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|27
|5
|7
|5
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|2
|6
|0
|New York
|101
|002
|10x
|5
|7
|2
a-struck out for Stanton in the 8th. b-struck out for Celestino in the 9th.
E – Gonzalez (1), Donaldson (11). LOB – Minnesota 7, New York 2. 2B – Judge (22). HR – Sánchez (14), off Taillon; Gonzalez (4), off Archer; Judge (54), off Megill; Kiner-Falefa (2), off Pagán. RBIs – Sánchez 2 (47), Donaldson (51), Gonzalez (12), Judge 2 (117), Kiner-Falefa (39). SB – Celestino (1), Urshela (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Sánchez); New York 0. RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; New York 1 for 2.
GIDP – Miranda, Urshela, Gonzalez, Trevino.
DP – Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Miranda; Miranda, Correa, Miranda; Gordon, Correa, Miranda); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Gonzalez; Donaldson, Gonzalez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|76
|4.47
|Megill, L, 3-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|3.96
|Pagán
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|4.99
|Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|83
|3.95
|Weissert, W, 2-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|8.10
|Peralta, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.63
|Holmes, S, 19-24
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.38
|Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-0. HBP_Pagán (Gonzalez).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:58. A – 38,446 (47,309).
Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.303
|Vaughn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|1-Engel pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Jiménez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Gonzàlez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|3
|2
|5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|France dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Trammell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|a-Suárez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|2-Haggerty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Toro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.184
|b-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|14
|Chicago
|012
|000
|000
|3
|5
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|001
|2
|6
|1
a-walked for Trammell in the 9th. b-struck out for Toro in the 9th.
1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th. 2-ran for Suárez in the 9th.
E – Lamb (1). LOB – Chicago 5, Seattle 6. 2B – Andrus (4), Raleigh (18). HR – Pollock (11), off Gonzales; Andrus (3), off Gonzales. RBIs – Pollock (47), Andrus 2 (13), Toro (30), Crawford (36). SB – Engel (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Vaughn, Grandal); Seattle 3 (Frazier 2, Rodríguez). RISP – Chicago 0 for 3; Seattle 2 for 7.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 5-5
|7⅔
|3
|1
|0
|1
|11
|89
|4.34
|Graveman, H, 23
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|2.54
|Hendriks, S, 30-34
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|3.38
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 10-13
|7⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|96
|3.98
|Murfee
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.53
|Flexen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|WP_Lynn, Hendriks. PB_Grandal (7).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:48. A – 37,109 (47,929).
Arizona 5, San Diego 0
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Rojas dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.235
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|McCarthy rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Garrett lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.424
|Varsho rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|3
|11
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Beaty dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.093
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|Arizona
|010
|000
|121
|5
|7
|1
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
E – McCarthy (1). LOB – Arizona 4, San Diego 4. 2B – Garrett (4), Thomas (17), Perdomo (10), Profar 2 (32). HR – Garrett (3), off Wilson. RBIs – Thomas 2 (38), Garrett (5), Walker 2 (77). SB – McCarthy 2 (14), Rojas (19). SF – Thomas.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 2 (Garrett, Perdomo); San Diego 3 (Soto, Bell, Beaty). RISP – Arizona 2 for 7; San Diego 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Marte, Varsho, Machado. GIDP – Marte.
DP – San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Bell).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson, W, 1-0
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|87
|0.00
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.58
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.33
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 6-8
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|10
|98
|3.73
|Wilson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.09
|Martinez
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|3.34
|Hader
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|17.55
|Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Jordan Baker.
|⅔
T – 2:51. A – 37,713 (40,209).
Houston 1, Texas 0
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|1
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Mancini lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.177
|Totals
|30
|1
|8
|1
|1
|6
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
|Houston
|010
|000
|00x
|1
|8
|0
E – Thompson (1). LOB – Texas 3, Houston 6. 2B – Semien (23), Alvarez (18). RBIs – Maldonado (38). CS – Thompson (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (Thompson, García); Houston 5 (Altuve 2, Bregman 2, Gurriel). RISP – Texas 0 for 4; Houston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Seager, Alvarez. GIDP – Maldonado.
DP – Texas 2 (Duran, Semien, Lowe; Lowe, Heim, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, L, 10-6
|7⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|103
|2.82
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.11
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, W, 1-0
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|79
|0.00
|Abreu, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.95
|Neris, H, 24
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.30
|Montero, S, 12-14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.54
|Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Jim Wolf.
|⅔
T – 2:37. A – 35,162 (41,168).
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Rosario dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Giménez 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Freeman ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.181
|b-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|2
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez dh-c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.225
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|1-Dozier pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Barlow p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Hernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|c-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Pratto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Isbel lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|a-Eaton ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Waters rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|36
|5
|7
|5
|3
|8
|Cleveland
|020
|002
|000
|2
|6
|12
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|021
|010
|1
|5
|7
|1
|a-struck out for Isbel in the 7th. b-struck out for Hedges in the 9th. c-singled for Hernández in the 10th.
1-ran for Perez in the 8th.
E – Hedges (5), Naylor (6), Singer (1). LOB – Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6. 2B – Giménez (23), Gonzalez (21), Waters (3), Perez (18). HR – Naylor (17), off Singer; Waters (1), off McKenzie. RBIs – Hedges (25), Straw (24), Naylor (63), Freeman (1), Gonzalez 2 (26), Waters 2 (5), Taylor (41), Perez (64), Melendez (51). SB – Straw (16), Eaton (4). CS – Ramírez (7). SF – Freeman, Taylor. S – Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Freeman, Rosario 2); Kansas City 3 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Taylor). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Melendez. GIDP – Rosario, Witt Jr..
DP – Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Freeman, Naylor); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pratto).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie
|5
|3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|101
|3.18
|Hentges, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.77
|Sandlin, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|2.21
|Morgan, W, 5-3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.00
|Clase, S, 31-33
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.09
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|6⅔
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|93
|3.38
|Snider
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.00
|Misiewicz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|9.82
|Barlow
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.53
|Hernández, L, 0-5
|1⅔
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|8.20
|Inherited runners-scored_Hentges 1-0. IBB_off Hernández (Ramírez). HBP_Singer (Ramírez).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 3:17. A – 11,511 (37,903).
L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.228
|a-Lester ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Carpenter dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Clemens p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|Kreidler 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|2
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Trout cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Thaiss 1b-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Ohtani dh
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Rengifo 3b
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Ford 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Aguilar rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.136
|Duffy 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.263
|Sierra cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.188
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|Totals
|40
|10
|16
|10
|1
|7
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|203
|020
|21x
|10
|16
|1
a-struck out for Báez in the 8th.
E – Báez (22), Suarez (1). LOB – Detroit 7, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Reyes (16), Torkelson (12), Ohtani (21), Trout (19), Duffy (6). 3B – Rengifo (4). HR – Ohtani (31), off Alexander; Trout (30), off Alexander; Ohtani (32), off Hill. RBIs – Rengifo (40), Ward 2 (49), Ohtani 3 (85), Trout (60), Duffy (8), Stassi (27), Aguilar (2). SF – Ward.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (W.Castro, Kreidler); Los Angeles 5 (Duffy, Sierra, Velazquez, Stassi 2). RISP – Detroit 0 for 4; Los Angeles 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Greene, Ward.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 3-9
|4⅓
|10
|7
|6
|0
|2
|85
|5.23
|Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|0.00
|Hill
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|3.99
|Clemens
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|9.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, W, 6-6
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|92
|3.77
|Wantz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.84
|Weiss
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Castillo 2-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:53. A – 19,518 (45,517).
