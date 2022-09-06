Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Brinson cf 5 2 2 3 0 2 .364 Flores 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Davis dh 4 1 1 1 1 3 .258 Longoria 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Estrada lf-2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .264 Crawford ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .227 Wynns c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .232 Villar 1b 2 2 2 2 0 0 .181 Yastrzemski rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .209 Johnson rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083 Totals 36 7 9 7 3 11

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .282 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .304 Freeman 1b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .324 Muncy 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .186 Thompson rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .285 Gallo lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .197 Vargas dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .176 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Barnes c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .214 Totals 35 4 9 4 0 11

San Francisco 003 300 001 7 9 1 Los Angeles 200 100 100 4 9 0

E – Longoria (5). LOB – San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Yastrzemski (25), Gallo (3), Betts (32). HR – Brinson (1), off Heaney; Davis (5), off Heaney; Estrada (12), off Heaney; Villar (2), off Heaney; Brinson (2), off Bruihl; Freeman (17), off Webb; Barnes (7), off Marte. RBIs – Brinson 3 (3), Davis (7), Estrada (53), Villar 2 (9), Freeman 2 (84), Gallo (10), Barnes (23). SB – Estrada (17). CS – T.Turner (3).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Johnson 3); Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger 2, Freeman). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 3; Los Angeles 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – T.Turner 2.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, W, 12-8 6⅔ 7 3 2 0 6 101 2.89 Marte, H, 1 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 1 19 6.17 Alexander, H, 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 1.69 Doval, S, 20-23 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.68

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, L, 2-2 5⅓ 6 6 6 1 8 90 2.94 Ferguson 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.73 Treinen 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 23 1.80 Bruihl 2⅔ 3 1 1 0 1 34 3.66 Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0. HBP_Heaney (Flores). ⅔

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Rob Drake; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 3:01. A – 51,887 (56,000).