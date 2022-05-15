Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, May 14, 2022

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. dh502002.353
Belt 1b402000.262
Pederson lf-rf300011.241
Yastrzemski cf200000.266
a-Slater ph-cf100011.264
Longoria 3b400001.100
Crawford ss400000.214
González rf101010.339
b-Ruf ph-lf200001.223
Walton 2b401001.250
Bart c201010.177
c-Flores ph101000.267
Totals3308047
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b411101.276
Goldschmidt 1b411100.298
Arenado dh402100.311
Yepez rf300011.351
Bader cf000000.233
Dickerson lf401001.196
O'Neill lf000000.193
Molina c412000.236
Carlson cf-rf400000.212
Donovan 3b301101.320
Sosa ss311001.172
Totals3349415
San Francisco000000000080
St. Louis01001020x490

a-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 6th. b-grounded out for González in the 7th. c-singled for Bart in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 10, St. Louis 6. 2B – González (3), Walton (1), Molina (3), Donovan (4), Goldschmidt (9), Arenado (12). HR – Edman (4), off Junis. RBIs – Donovan (5), Edman (17), Goldschmidt (17), Arenado (27). CS – Pederson (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, Walton); St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Dickerson, Edman, Yepez). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Carlson, Sosa. GIDP – Belt.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Goldschmidt).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junis, L, 1-1562213911.74
Brebbia1⅓32201232.35
Doval1⅔00001202.63
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson, W, 3-25⅔50022803.06
Cabrera, H, 41⅔00002152.57
Pallante, H, 220010171.17
Helsley, H, 4100011190.00
Gallegos1⅔10002173.75

Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 2-0, Helsley 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:05. A – 44,537 (45,494).

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3 (Game 1)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marsh lf413010.286
Rengifo 2b401000.308
Ohtani dh402110.257
Walsh 1b310021.250
Mayfield rf300001.220
b-Trout ph-cf110011.320
Wade 3b300000.273
c-Rendon ph-3b101100.216
Velazquez ss301010.184
Romine c400000.167
Whitefield cf-rf400002.000
Totals3438265
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b400001.212
Neuse 1b301010.282
Pinder lf-3b300002.236
d-Brown ph100000.165
Murphy dh300010.203
Laureano rf322010.185
Bethancourt c210010.241
Smith 3b200001.200
a-Lowrie ph101100.200
1-Barrera pr-lf111300.222
Andrus ss200010.218
Pache cf100020.162
Totals2645474
Los Angeles100000020380
Oakland000000103451

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Smith in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Mayfield in the 8th. c-singled for Wade in the 8th. d-flied out for Pinder in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.

E – Barrera (1). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Oakland 4. 2B – Ohtani (7), Neuse (3), Laureano 2 (3). HR – Barrera (1), off Iglesias. RBIs – Ohtani (22), Rendon (17), Lowrie (8), Barrera 3 (4). SB – Bethancourt (2), Velazquez (6). S – Rengifo, Bethancourt.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Mayfield 2, Rengifo, Trout, Whitefield 3); Oakland 2 (Smith, Bethancourt). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 10; Oakland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Romine. GIDP – Pinder, Kemp, Pache.

DP – Los Angeles 4 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Wade, Rengifo, Walsh; Mayfield, Walsh, Mayfield; Walsh, Rengifo, Walsh).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Diaz410044750.00
Ortega111110241.96
Loup, BS, 0-11000071.72
Tepera, H, 101⅔00010152.08
Iglesias, L, 1-1, BS, 8-923310234.05
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn651123861.67
Moll01120230.84
Jackson21011153.60
Snead10010155.06
Trivino, W, 1-20000148.59

Inherited runners-scored – Ortega 1-0, Loup 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Trivino 2-0. IBB – off Blackburn (Walsh), off Jackson (Trout). WP – Moll. PB – Bethancourt (1).

Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 3:18. A – 12,719 (46,847).

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf401000.268
Mancini dh301010.288
Santander rf400000.232
Urías 3b401001.213
Odor 2b300001.189
Nevin 1b301001.162
McKenna lf300001.227
Bemboom c200011.133
Owings ss300001.147
Totals2904026
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman rf400002.208
Báez ss401001.214
Cabrera dh302010.287
Candelario 3b300000.200
Schoop 2b311000.154
W.Castro lf211200.333
Haase c312100.170
Torkelson 1b300001.158
Hill cf300000.233
Totals2837314
Baltimore000000000041
Detroit01001010x372

E – McKenna (2), Báez (4), Candelario (4). LOB – Baltimore 4, Detroit 3. 2B – Urías (5), Schoop (4). HR – Haase (2), off Zimmermann; W.Castro (1), off Zimmermann. RBIs – W.Castro 2 (4), Haase (4). SF – W.Castro.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Nevin); Detroit 1 (Schoop). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 2; Detroit 0 for 2.

GIDP – McKenna, Santander, Mullins, Torkelson, Schoop.

DP – Baltimore 2 (Urías, Odor, Nevin; Urías, Odor, Nevin); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, Báez; Schoop, Candelario, Torkelson; Schoop, Torkelson; Candelario, Schoop, Torkelson).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zimmermann, L, 2-26⅔73212802.72
Tate1⅔0000192.16
López1⅔00001101.06
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pineda1⅓00000203.22
Peralta, W, 1-0200021370.59
Foley, H, 12⅔20001262.35
Jiménez, H, 31⅔10001123.77
Chafin, H, 31⅔00002172.57
Soto, S, 5-61⅔10001213.48

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:29. A – 28,016 (41,083).

Atlanta 6, San Diego 5
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cronenworth 2b411002.213
Profar lf310012.183
Machado 3b400101.359
Hosmer 1b400102.364
Voit dh400002.190
Myers rf310011.225
Kim ss400000.213
Grisham cf411102.156
Alfaro c312100.250
Totals33544212
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Demeritte rf402001.327
Olson 1b411101.262
Albies 2b412200.239
Ozuna lf411203.205
d'Arnaud c310002.269
Riley 3b403101.254
Swanson ss400002.228
Contreras dh210011.273
Heredia cf200002.114
a-Duvall ph-cf010010.200
Totals31696213
San Diego000010040540
Atlanta10100004x692

a-walked for Heredia in the 8th.

E – Olson (1), Riley (4). LOB – San Diego 3, Atlanta 4. 2B – Grisham (4), Cronenworth (5), Albies (6), Riley (9). HR – Olson (4), off Manaea; Ozuna (5), off Wilson. RBIs – Grisham (10), Alfaro (8), Machado (23), Hosmer (24), Olson (15), Albies 2 (15), Ozuna 2 (14), Riley (15). SB – Riley (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Alfaro); Atlanta 4 (Contreras, Swanson, Ozuna 2). RISP – San Diego 1 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Olson. GIDP – Contreras, Olson.

DP – San Diego 2 (Kim, Hosmer; Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea7⅔6332121043.77
Wilson, L, 3-1, BS, 1-333300214.20
Crismatt0000131.59
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton6⅔21119834.93
Minter, H, 51⅔00001111.84
Smith, BS, 1-324010253.95
Jansen, W, 2-0100002152.63

Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 1-1, Crismatt 1-0, Jansen 3-3. HBP – Wilson (d'Arnaud). WP – Wilson, Smith.

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:55. A – 40,490 (41,084).

Miami 9, Milwaukee 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Urías 2b411000.278
Adames ss411102.209
Yelich dh401002.258
Renfroe rf412201.237
Taylor lf401000.229
Tellez 1b401003.239
Cain cf400001.183
Brosseau 3b200001.281
a-Peterson ph-3b201001.221
Caratini c200000.243
Totals34383011
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. 2b502002.288
Aguilar dh512202.272
Soler lf211120.185
Cooper 1b400102.255
González ss100000.125
García rf512001.209
Sánchez cf321011.214
Anderson 3b421201.261
Rojas ss-1b411200.198
Stallings c311010.210
Totals36911849
Milwaukee100000020382
Miami00040401x9110

a-singled for Brosseau in the 7th.

E – Caratini (1), Urías (2). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Miami 8. 2B – Rojas (3), Aguilar (4). HR – Adames (9), off Rogers; Renfroe (9), off Floro; Aguilar (5), off Lauer; Soler (6), off Lauer; Anderson (2), off Lauer. RBIs – Adames (24), Renfroe 2 (15), Aguilar 2 (17), Soler (15), Anderson 2 (4), Rojas 2 (6), Cooper (12). SB – Taylor (1), García (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Renfroe 2, Brosseau 2); Miami 4 (Cooper, García 3). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 6; Miami 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Adames, Yelich. GIDP – Caratini.

DP – Miami 1 (González, Chisholm Jr., Rojas).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, L, 3-15⅔64407872.60
Gott24210213.27
Gustave1⅔10011235.54
Milner1⅔00000124.15
Mejía1⅔211212723.14
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rogers, W, 2-45⅓511081034.45
Okert, H, 40000172.70
Bender1⅔10000144.15
Floro1⅔222001722.50
Nance1⅔0000290.00

Gott pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Gustave 1-1, Okert 1-0. HBP – Rogers (Caratini). WP – Rogers.

Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 3:30. A – 12,941 (36,742).

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl rf400002.189
Drury 2b401001.260
Pham lf401000.239
Moustakas 3b310010.253
Stephenson c100001.324
Garcia c301001.190
Moran 1b300010.211
Naquin dh300011.255
Almora Jr. cf301100.318
M.Reynolds ss200011.290
Totals3014147
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
VanMeter 2b401002.190
Hayes 3b400001.312
Gamel lf300001.298
Vogelbach dh111120.265
Tsutsugo 1b300001.181
Suwinski cf310001.196
Castro ss312001.300
D.Castillo rf301100.233
Knapp c300000.129
Totals2735227
Cincinnati000000100140
Pittsburgh02010000x350

LOB – Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2. HR – Vogelbach (6), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Almora Jr. (1), D.Castillo (7), Vogelbach (13). SB – M.Reynolds (1), Pham (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Moustakas, M.Reynolds 2, Friedl, Almora Jr.); Pittsburgh 0. RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 1.

Runners moved up – Naquin. GIDP – Almora Jr., Hayes, D.Castillo.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (M.Reynolds, Drury, Moran; M.Reynolds, Drury, Moran); Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, VanMeter, Tsutsugo).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo, L, 0-15⅔43312905.59
Detwiler1⅔00012180.00
Strickland1⅔10001136.14
Hoffman1⅔00002181.83
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, W, 2-36⅔10033765.47
Crowe, H, 31⅔21111362.57
Stratton, H, 410002155.84
Bednar, S, 6-61⅓00001151.06

Inherited runners-scored – Bednar 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:54. A – 12,959 (38,747).

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chapman 3b500001.185
Guerrero Jr. 1b511001.281
Hernández rf512100.233
Bichette ss300010.241
Espinal 2b312100.280
Kirk dh300002.253
a-Collins ph-dh100000.207
Gurriel Jr. lf401100.228
2-Zimmer pr-cf010000.075
Jansen c211210.556
Tapia cf-lf300013.225
Totals3457537
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b311110.265
Franco ss400000.286
Margot dh302000.348
1-Kiermaier pr-dh100001.171
Ramirez 1b301000.299
Arozarena lf402001.227
Bruján rf400000.071
Zunino c400002.153
Walls 2b300012.188
Phillips cf300001.150
Totals3216127
Toronto100000040570
Tampa Bay100000000162

a-grounded out for Kirk in the 8th.

1-ran for Margot in the 6th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th.

E – Ramirez 2 (2). LOB – Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Ramirez (4). HR – Hernández (2), off Thompson; Jansen (3), off Thompson; Díaz (3), off Ryu. RBIs – Espinal (15), Hernández (7), Gurriel Jr. (12), Jansen 2 (4), Díaz (9). SF – Espinal.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Chapman, Kirk); Tampa Bay 4 (Bruján 2, Walls, Arozarena). RISP – Toronto 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Collins, Arozarena. GIDP – Bruján.

DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryu441113719.00
García1⅓10000234.05
Mayza, W, 2-01⅔00002122.08
Cimber1⅔00011212.45
Romano1⅔10001153.07
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough321132804.91
Feyereisen1⅓00001150.00
Poche1⅔1000192.00
Adam1⅔00002111.17
Thompson, L, 1-21⅔44401225.11
Beeks1⅔0000061.98

Inherited runners-scored – García 1-0, Feyereisen 2-0. HBP – Yarbrough (Jansen), García (Ramirez).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 3:03. A – 15,195 (25,000).

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf501102.242
Kwan lf402000.293
Ramírez 3b400000.292
Miller 1b411000.311
Rosario ss400000.239
Reyes dh301111.214
1-Clement pr-dh010000.196
Giménez 2b411100.326
Mercado rf401001.208
Hedges c300011.169
Totals3537325
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh502000.310
Polanco 2b401012.248
Sánchez c311020.212
Kepler rf400002.241
Urshela 3b512200.232
2-Contreras pr000000.000
Miranda 1b500002.114
Gordon lf502001.262
Celestino cf401002.333
Lewis ss401000.310
Totals39210239
Cleveland0100000002370
Minnesota00010000012100

1-ran for Reyes in the 10th. 2-ran for Urshela in the 10th.

LOB – Cleveland 5, Minnesota 12. 2B – Miller (11), Giménez (5), Gordon (2), Sánchez (9). HR – Urshela (2), off Bieber. RBIs – Reyes (11), Giménez (20), Straw (4), Urshela 2 (9). SB – Mercado (1), Gordon (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Hedges); Minnesota 7 (Miranda 2, Gordon, Kepler 2, Arraez, Celestino). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Urshela, Kepler, Miranda. GIDP – Ramírez, Urshela.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Hedges, Miller); Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Miranda).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber6⅔711371093.72
Stephan110001301.20
Sandlin, W, 3-11⅓10000223.65
Clase, S, 7-91⅔11001162.70
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smeltzer5⅔31122771.80
Thielbar10000157.11
Duffey0000053.21
Smith1⅔10001150.00
Pagán1⅔0000091.69
Duran1⅔00001123.24
Cotton, L, 0-11⅔22101171.35

Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 1-0, Duffey 1-0. HBP – Bieber (Kepler). WP – Smeltzer.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Erich Bacchus; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:31. A – 22,939 (38,544).

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b401011.281
Judge cf-rf311011.306
Rizzo 1b401000.233
Stanton rf403101.300
1-Hicks pr-cf000000.217
Donaldson dh401002.234
Torres 2b400001.230
Gallo lf210020.198
Kiner-Falefa ss402001.278
Higashioka c300101.161
Totals3229248
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss523000.339
Moncada 3b412111.286
Robert cf402211.296
Abreu 1b401000.203
Vaughn dh401002.281
Grandal c400001.167
Pollock lf401000.200
Engel rf301011.224
Harrison 2b300010.156
Totals35311346
New York000000011290
Chicago1010000013110

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB – New York 8, Chicago 11. 2B – Stanton (2). HR – Moncada (2), off Montgomery. RBIs – Stanton (31), Higashioka (5), Robert 2 (11), Moncada (4). SB – Engel (4), Rizzo (3), Hicks (5), Kiner-Falefa (4). SF – Higashioka.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo 2, Torres 3); Chicago 4 (Grandal 2, Abreu, Anderson). RISP – New York 1 for 8; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Torres, Moncada. GIDP – Rizzo, Torres, Anderson.

DP – New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Rizzo); Chicago 3 (Abreu, Anderson, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu; Moncada, Pollock, Anderson, Pollock).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery4⅓62234863.06
Schmidt220001350.82
Holmes1⅔10001130.52
Chapman, L, 0-121110161.54
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel5⅔40033865.54
Graveman, H, 82⅔10002181.56
Kelly, H, 2311001227.00
Hendriks, W, 1-2111113264.70

Inherited runners-scored – Schmidt 1-0, Hendriks 2-0. WP – Montgomery(2), Keuchel.

Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:27. A – 32,830 (40,615).

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bolaños p-p000000---
Merrifield 2b411101.173
Benintendi lf300010.316
Perez c311201.210
Isbel cf100001.185
O'Hearn 1b400002.138
Dozier rf401000.276
Witt Jr. 3b411101.212
Melendez dh-c300002.250
Taylor cf311001.236
Lopez ss300000.196
Totals3245419
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe dh310012.283
a-Hampson ph-dh000010.174
Blackmon rf511201.217
Cron 1b411002.307
McMahon 3b322110.261
Rodgers 2b422100.207
Iglesias ss411101.313
Hilliard lf221410.180
Daza cf302010.382
Nuñez c300101.143
Totals3110101057
Kansas City003000100450
Colorado21402010x10100

a-walked for Joe in the 8th.

LOB – Kansas City 2, Colorado 4. 2B – Rodgers (6). 3B – Taylor (1). HR – Perez (6), off Márquez; Witt Jr. (2), off Goudeau; Blackmon (5), off Hernández; Hilliard (2), off Hernández; McMahon (3), off Bolaños. RBIs – Merrifield (11), Perez 2 (14), Witt Jr. (13), Blackmon 2 (15), Nuñez (2), Iglesias (11), Hilliard 4 (10), Rodgers (14), McMahon (15). SB – Merrifield (5). CS – Daza (2). SF – Nuñez, Hilliard.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (O'Hearn); Colorado 0. RISP – Kansas City 2 for 5; Colorado 2 for 4.

Runners moved up – Benintendi, Iglesias.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Melendez, Lopez, Melendez).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hernández, L, 0-34⅔89933859.11
Bolaños4⅔21124602.77
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, W, 1-36⅔33316906.16
Goudeau1⅔11101156.23
Kinley1⅔0000060.73
Gilbreath1⅔100021216.20

Inherited runners-scored – Bolaños 1-1. WP – Márquez.

Umpires – Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 2:39. A – 40,534 (50,445).

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Contreras dh310013.286
Suzuki rf411001.255
Happ lf311010.271
Gomes c412200.226
Wisdom 3b400003.214
Schwindel 1b300001.208
b-Ortega ph-cf000110.224
Heyward cf400103.211
Rivas 1b000000.262
Villar 2b400002.231
Vargas ss200010.125
Totals31444413
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho dh502102.255
P.Smith rf501003.232
Peralta lf200010.206
a-Hummel ph-lf200002.181
Walker 1b300000.193
Rojas 3b401000.250
Marte 2b310010.217
Thomas cf312010.438
Ahmed ss301101.224
c-Beer ph101000.210
Herrera c300001.118
d-Luplow ph100001.211
Totals35282310
Chicago000100003442
Arizona010000001280

a-struck out for Peralta in the 8th. b-walked for Schwindel in the 9th. c-singled for Ahmed in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Herrera in the 9th.

E – Wisdom (3), Hendricks (1). LOB – Chicago 4, Arizona 10. 2B – Varsho (7), Thomas (3). HR – Gomes (2), off Gallen. RBIs – Gomes 2 (4), Ortega (3), Heyward (4), Ahmed (7), Varsho (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Villar 2); Arizona 6 (Ahmed, Hummel, Walker, Herrera, Rojas 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 4; Arizona 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Heyward, Thomas, Walker.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks551122944.03
Effross0000131.29
Norris1⅓00004245.91
Givens, W, 3-010000113.38
Wick, S, 3-31⅔21113281.42
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen6⅔21119961.05
Ramirez1⅔00001124.40
Mantiply1⅔00002180.71
Melancon, L, 0-523320158.49
Wendelken1⅔00011176.97

Inherited runners-scored – Effross 1-0, Wendelken 3-2. HBP – Hendricks (Walker).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:22. A – 25,169 (48,686).

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b-rf500001.254
France 1b502001.328
Crawford ss411001.327
Suárez 3b321012.207
Winker lf412311.217
Ju.Rodríguez cf300012.240
Ford dh300002.000
a-Moore ph-dh100001.172
Souza Jr. rf301101.143
b-Toro ph-2b100000.149
Torrens c202020.200
Totals34494512
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411000.299
Marte rf433000.269
Lindor ss301202.231
Alonso dh301111.273
McNeil 2b300100.310
Do.Smith 1b400000.177
Escobar 3b400002.202
Jankowski lf300000.290
Mazeika c311100.333
Totals3157515
Seattle000001300493
New York10201010x570

a-struck out for Ford in the 7th. b-flied out for Souza Jr. in the 8th.

E – Crawford (6), Suárez (3), Torrens (1). LOB – Seattle 10, New York 5. 2B – Marte 2 (7), Alonso (6). 3B – Marte (1). HR – Winker (2), off Shreve; Mazeika (1), off Muñoz. RBIs – Souza Jr. (1), Winker 3 (13), Lindor 2 (21), McNeil (13), Alonso (29), Mazeika (1). CS – Ju.Rodríguez (2). SF – Lindor, McNeil.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (France, Suárez 2, Crawford, Frazier 2); New York 3 (McNeil 2, Alonso). RISP – Seattle 2 for 10; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Crawford, Frazier, Alonso.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby4⅔33111890.90
Murfee1⅔21101140.93
Misiewicz1⅔00001121.86
Muñoz, L, 1-11⅔21102174.22
Romo1⅔0000050.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt5511381082.34
Lugo, H, 622210184.15
Shreve, BS, 0-111111142.19
Ottavino, W, 2-11⅔10000154.97
Díaz, S, 8-91⅔00003181.80

Inherited runners-scored – Lugo 2-0, Shreve 2-2. HBP – Bassitt 2 (Crawford,Suárez). WP – Kirby, Ottavino.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:30. A – 37,140 (41,922).

Boston 11, Texas 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf501301.168
Devers 3b522202.312
Martinez dh312121.317
Bogaerts ss401101.344
Story 2b410012.202
Cordero lf432110.241
Vázquez c522101.230
Dalbec 1b522101.161
Bradley Jr. rf402100.202
Totals3911141149
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
White cf310011.257
Semien 2b400000.154
Seager ss401102.231
Heim dh401000.298
Solak lf411001.219
Ibáñez 1b411000.205
Calhoun rf401201.207
Huff c401001.300
Culberson 3b201000.265
a-Miller ph-3b100001.224
Totals3437317
Boston14013001111142
Texas100000200371

a-struck out for Culberson in the 7th.

E – Story (3), Hill (1), Culberson (4). LOB – Boston 8, Texas 5. 2B – Dalbec (2), Vázquez (3), Hernández (9), Devers (11), Heim (4), Calhoun (2). HR – Martinez (4), off Otto; Devers (6), off Otto. RBIs – Martinez (16), Dalbec (4), Hernández 3 (15), Devers 2 (18), Cordero (3), Vázquez (8), Bogaerts (13), Bradley Jr. (9), Seager (16), Calhoun 2 (7). SB – White 2 (7), Story (2). SF – Hernández, Bogaerts. S – Bradley Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Devers); Texas 3 (Ibáñez, Semien 2). RISP – Boston 6 for 13; Texas 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Dalbec, Culberson. GIDP – Heim.

DP – Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 1-16⅔73204942.89
Sawamura1⅔00011183.27
Barnes1⅔00001117.15
Diekman1⅔0000193.38
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, L, 1-14⅔88844946.38
Sborz1⅔21102189.00
Moore2⅔10001282.16
Santana1⅔11001161.00
Martin1⅔21101184.05

Inherited runners-scored – Sawamura 1-0, Sborz 1-1. WP – Martin. PB – Huff (1).

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:23. A – 34,462 (40,300).

Washington 13, Houston 6
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Siri cf523202.238
Brantley lf301110.277
McCormick lf100100.226
Bregman 3b300023.241
Alvarez dh400012.269
Tucker rf512000.254
Gurriel 1b413100.229
Díaz ss512100.205
Goodrum 2b410003.116
Maldonado c301001.092
Castro c100001.063
Totals386126412
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Hernandez 2b300011.270
Soto rf331020.268
Bell 1b511002.336
Cruz dh423310.200
Y.Hernandez lf512401.337
Ruiz c422010.267
Franco 3b522303.273
Strange-Gordon ss411001.192
Robles cf412201.233
Totals3713141259
Houston0002110206120
Washington10332400x13141

E – Y.Hernandez (1). LOB – Houston 10, Washington 6. 2B – Tucker (7), Gurriel 2 (13), Soto (7), Cruz (1), Franco (10). 3B – Siri (1). HR – Siri (2), off Fedde; Y.Hernandez (3), off Javier; Franco (3), off Maton. RBIs – Gurriel (8), Díaz (9), Siri 2 (6), Brantley (12), McCormick (8), Y.Hernandez 4 (19), Cruz 3 (20), Franco 3 (21), Robles 2 (12). SB – Gurriel (2). S – C.Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Maldonado, Díaz, Bregman 2); Washington 2 (Ruiz, Y.Hernandez). RISP – Houston 5 for 12; Washington 5 for 11.

Runners moved up – Y.Hernandez. GIDP – Díaz, Tucker.

DP – Washington 2 (Strange-Gordon, Bell; C.Hernandez, Bell).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, L, 2-1387735843.20
Maton1⅓22210314.02
Taylor1⅔44411303.86
Stanek1⅔00001141.54
Neris1⅔00002130.56
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde4⅔53336824.24
Rogers, W, 2-21⅔00011124.87
Cishek1⅔41102255.54
Edwards Jr.1⅔10000106.75
Rainey1⅔12002242.79
Ramírez1⅔10001111.93

Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-0. HBP – Ramírez (Gurriel). PB – Maldonado (3).

Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 3:27. A – 22,949 (41,339).

