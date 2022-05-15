Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, May 14, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .353 Belt 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262 Pederson lf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .241 Yastrzemski cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .266 a-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .264 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214 González rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .339 b-Ruf ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .223 Walton 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Bart c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .177 c-Flores ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Totals 33 0 8 0 4 7

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .298 Arenado dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .311 Yepez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .351 Bader cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .196 O'Neill lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Molina c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .236 Carlson cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Donovan 3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .320 Sosa ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .172 Totals 33 4 9 4 1 5

San Francisco 000 000 000 0 8 0 St. Louis 010 010 20x 4 9 0

a-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 6th. b-grounded out for González in the 7th. c-singled for Bart in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 10, St. Louis 6. 2B – González (3), Walton (1), Molina (3), Donovan (4), Goldschmidt (9), Arenado (12). HR – Edman (4), off Junis. RBIs – Donovan (5), Edman (17), Goldschmidt (17), Arenado (27). CS – Pederson (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, Walton); St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Dickerson, Edman, Yepez). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Carlson, Sosa. GIDP – Belt.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Goldschmidt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis, L, 1-1 5 6 2 2 1 3 91 1.74 Brebbia 1⅓ 3 2 2 0 1 23 2.35 Doval 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 20 2.63

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson, W, 3-2 5⅔ 5 0 0 2 2 80 3.06 Cabrera, H, 4 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.57 Pallante, H, 2 ⅓ 2 0 0 1 0 17 1.17 Helsley, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00 Gallegos 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 17 3.75

Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 2-0, Helsley 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:05. A – 44,537 (45,494).