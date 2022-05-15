Major League Baseball box scores for Saturday, May 14, 2022
St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.353
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Pederson lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|González rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.339
|b-Ruf ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Walton 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.177
|c-Flores ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|33
|0
|8
|0
|4
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Arenado dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Yepez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.351
|Bader cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|O'Neill lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Carlson cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Donovan 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.320
|Sosa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|1
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|0
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|010
|20x
|4
|9
|0
a-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 6th. b-grounded out for González in the 7th. c-singled for Bart in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 10, St. Louis 6. 2B – González (3), Walton (1), Molina (3), Donovan (4), Goldschmidt (9), Arenado (12). HR – Edman (4), off Junis. RBIs – Donovan (5), Edman (17), Goldschmidt (17), Arenado (27). CS – Pederson (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, Walton); St. Louis 4 (Carlson, Dickerson, Edman, Yepez). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Carlson, Sosa. GIDP – Belt.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Goldschmidt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 1-1
|5
|6
|2
|2
|1
|3
|91
|1.74
|Brebbia
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|2.35
|Doval
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.63
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson, W, 3-2
|5⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|80
|3.06
|Cabrera, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.57
|Pallante, H, 2
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.17
|Helsley, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.75
Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 2-0, Helsley 3-0.
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 3:05. A – 44,537 (45,494).
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3 (Game 1)
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marsh lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Mayfield rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|b-Trout ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.320
|Wade 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|c-Rendon ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Whitefield cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|6
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Neuse 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Pinder lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|d-Brown ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Murphy dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Laureano rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Bethancourt c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Smith 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Barrera pr-lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.222
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.162
|Totals
|26
|4
|5
|4
|7
|4
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|020
|3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|103
|4
|5
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Smith in the 7th. b-intentionally walked for Mayfield in the 8th. c-singled for Wade in the 8th. d-flied out for Pinder in the 9th.
1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.
E – Barrera (1). LOB – Los Angeles 11, Oakland 4. 2B – Ohtani (7), Neuse (3), Laureano 2 (3). HR – Barrera (1), off Iglesias. RBIs – Ohtani (22), Rendon (17), Lowrie (8), Barrera 3 (4). SB – Bethancourt (2), Velazquez (6). S – Rengifo, Bethancourt.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Mayfield 2, Rengifo, Trout, Whitefield 3); Oakland 2 (Smith, Bethancourt). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 10; Oakland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Romine. GIDP – Pinder, Kemp, Pache.
DP – Los Angeles 4 (Velazquez, Rengifo, Walsh; Wade, Rengifo, Walsh; Mayfield, Walsh, Mayfield; Walsh, Rengifo, Walsh).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Diaz
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|75
|0.00
|Ortega
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|1.96
|Loup, BS, 0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.72
|Tepera, H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.08
|Iglesias, L, 1-1, BS, 8-9
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|23
|4.05
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|86
|1.67
|Moll
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|23
|0.84
|Jackson
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.60
|Snead
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.06
|Trivino, W, 1-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8.59
Inherited runners-scored – Ortega 1-0, Loup 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Trivino 2-0. IBB – off Blackburn (Walsh), off Jackson (Trout). WP – Moll. PB – Bethancourt (1).
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 3:18. A – 12,719 (46,847).
Detroit 3, Baltimore 0
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Mancini dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Bemboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|2
|6
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|W.Castro lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Haase c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.170
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|28
|3
|7
|3
|1
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
|Detroit
|010
|010
|10x
|3
|7
|2
E – McKenna (2), Báez (4), Candelario (4). LOB – Baltimore 4, Detroit 3. 2B – Urías (5), Schoop (4). HR – Haase (2), off Zimmermann; W.Castro (1), off Zimmermann. RBIs – W.Castro 2 (4), Haase (4). SF – W.Castro.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Nevin); Detroit 1 (Schoop). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 2; Detroit 0 for 2.
GIDP – McKenna, Santander, Mullins, Torkelson, Schoop.
DP – Baltimore 2 (Urías, Odor, Nevin; Urías, Odor, Nevin); Detroit 4 (Torkelson, Báez; Schoop, Candelario, Torkelson; Schoop, Torkelson; Candelario, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 2-2
|6⅔
|7
|3
|2
|1
|2
|80
|2.72
|Tate
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.16
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.06
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.22
|Peralta, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|37
|0.59
|Foley, H, 1
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.35
|Jiménez, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.77
|Chafin, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.57
|Soto, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.48
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:29. A – 28,016 (41,083).
Atlanta 6, San Diego 5
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Profar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.183
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.359
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.364
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.156
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|5
|4
|4
|2
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Demeritte rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.205
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Contreras dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.114
|a-Duvall ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|6
|9
|6
|2
|13
|San Diego
|000
|010
|040
|5
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|101
|000
|04x
|6
|9
|2
a-walked for Heredia in the 8th.
E – Olson (1), Riley (4). LOB – San Diego 3, Atlanta 4. 2B – Grisham (4), Cronenworth (5), Albies (6), Riley (9). HR – Olson (4), off Manaea; Ozuna (5), off Wilson. RBIs – Grisham (10), Alfaro (8), Machado (23), Hosmer (24), Olson (15), Albies 2 (15), Ozuna 2 (14), Riley (15). SB – Riley (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Alfaro); Atlanta 4 (Contreras, Swanson, Ozuna 2). RISP – San Diego 1 for 4; Atlanta 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Olson. GIDP – Contreras, Olson.
DP – San Diego 2 (Kim, Hosmer; Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|7⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|12
|104
|3.77
|Wilson, L, 3-1, BS, 1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|4.20
|Crismatt
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.59
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|83
|4.93
|Minter, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.84
|Smith, BS, 1-3
|⅓
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|25
|3.95
|Jansen, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.63
Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 1-1, Crismatt 1-0, Jansen 3-3. HBP – Wilson (d'Arnaud). WP – Wilson, Smith.
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:55. A – 40,490 (41,084).
Miami 9, Milwaukee 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Urías 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.209
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Caratini c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|0
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Aguilar dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.272
|Soler lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.185
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|González ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|García rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Sánchez cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Rojas ss-1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.198
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Totals
|36
|9
|11
|8
|4
|9
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|020
|3
|8
|2
|Miami
|000
|404
|01x
|9
|11
|0
a-singled for Brosseau in the 7th.
E – Caratini (1), Urías (2). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Miami 8. 2B – Rojas (3), Aguilar (4). HR – Adames (9), off Rogers; Renfroe (9), off Floro; Aguilar (5), off Lauer; Soler (6), off Lauer; Anderson (2), off Lauer. RBIs – Adames (24), Renfroe 2 (15), Aguilar 2 (17), Soler (15), Anderson 2 (4), Rojas 2 (6), Cooper (12). SB – Taylor (1), García (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 4 (Renfroe 2, Brosseau 2); Miami 4 (Cooper, García 3). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 6; Miami 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Adames, Yelich. GIDP – Caratini.
DP – Miami 1 (González, Chisholm Jr., Rojas).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, L, 3-1
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|0
|7
|87
|2.60
|Gott
|⅔
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|21
|3.27
|Gustave
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.54
|Milner
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.15
|Mejía
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|27
|23.14
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rogers, W, 2-4
|5⅓
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
|103
|4.45
|Okert, H, 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.70
|Bender
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.15
|Floro
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|22.50
|Nance
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
Gott pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Gustave 1-1, Okert 1-0. HBP – Rogers (Caratini). WP – Rogers.
Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 3:30. A – 12,941 (36,742).
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Stephenson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Naquin dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Almora Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|M.Reynolds ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Vogelbach dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.265
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Suwinski cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Castro ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|D.Castillo rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|2
|2
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|1
|4
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|100
|00x
|3
|5
|0
LOB – Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2. HR – Vogelbach (6), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Almora Jr. (1), D.Castillo (7), Vogelbach (13). SB – M.Reynolds (1), Pham (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 5 (Moustakas, M.Reynolds 2, Friedl, Almora Jr.); Pittsburgh 0. RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 1.
Runners moved up – Naquin. GIDP – Almora Jr., Hayes, D.Castillo.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (M.Reynolds, Drury, Moran; M.Reynolds, Drury, Moran); Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, VanMeter, Tsutsugo).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|2
|90
|5.59
|Detwiler
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.00
|Strickland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.14
|Hoffman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.83
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, W, 2-3
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|76
|5.47
|Crowe, H, 3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|2.57
|Stratton, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.84
|Bednar, S, 6-6
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.06
Inherited runners-scored – Bednar 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:54. A – 12,959 (38,747).
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Hernández rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|a-Collins ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|2-Zimmer pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|Jansen c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.556
|Tapia cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.225
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|3
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Margot dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|1-Kiermaier pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Ramirez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Bruján rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.153
|Walls 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.188
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|7
|Toronto
|100
|000
|040
|5
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000
|1
|6
|2
a-grounded out for Kirk in the 8th.
1-ran for Margot in the 6th. 2-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th.
E – Ramirez 2 (2). LOB – Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 7. 2B – Ramirez (4). HR – Hernández (2), off Thompson; Jansen (3), off Thompson; Díaz (3), off Ryu. RBIs – Espinal (15), Hernández (7), Gurriel Jr. (12), Jansen 2 (4), Díaz (9). SF – Espinal.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Chapman, Kirk); Tampa Bay 4 (Bruján 2, Walls, Arozarena). RISP – Toronto 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Collins, Arozarena. GIDP – Bruján.
DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|71
|9.00
|García
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|4.05
|Mayza, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.08
|Cimber
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.45
|Romano
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.07
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|80
|4.91
|Feyereisen
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Poche
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.00
|Adam
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.17
|Thompson, L, 1-2
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|22
|5.11
|Beeks
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.98
Inherited runners-scored – García 1-0, Feyereisen 2-0. HBP – Yarbrough (Jansen), García (Ramirez).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 3:03. A – 15,195 (25,000).
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Miller 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|1-Clement pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Mercado rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.169
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|2
|5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Sánchez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.212
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|2-Contreras pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miranda 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.114
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Lewis ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Totals
|39
|2
|10
|2
|3
|9
|Cleveland
|010
|000
|000
|2
|3
|7
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000
|1
|2
|10
|0
1-ran for Reyes in the 10th. 2-ran for Urshela in the 10th.
LOB – Cleveland 5, Minnesota 12. 2B – Miller (11), Giménez (5), Gordon (2), Sánchez (9). HR – Urshela (2), off Bieber. RBIs – Reyes (11), Giménez (20), Straw (4), Urshela 2 (9). SB – Mercado (1), Gordon (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 1 (Hedges); Minnesota 7 (Miranda 2, Gordon, Kepler 2, Arraez, Celestino). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Urshela, Kepler, Miranda. GIDP – Ramírez, Urshela.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Hedges, Miller); Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Miranda).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|3
|7
|109
|3.72
|Stephan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|1.20
|Sandlin, W, 3-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.65
|Clase, S, 7-9
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.70
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|77
|1.80
|Thielbar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|7.11
|Duffey
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.21
|Smith
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Pagán
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.69
|Duran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.24
|Cotton, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 1-0, Duffey 1-0. HBP – Bieber (Kepler). WP – Smeltzer.
Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Erich Bacchus; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:31. A – 22,939 (38,544).
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|1-Hicks pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Donaldson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Gallo lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.198
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.161
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|4
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.296
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Engel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.156
|Totals
|35
|3
|11
|3
|4
|6
|New York
|000
|000
|011
|2
|9
|0
|Chicago
|101
|000
|001
|3
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
LOB – New York 8, Chicago 11. 2B – Stanton (2). HR – Moncada (2), off Montgomery. RBIs – Stanton (31), Higashioka (5), Robert 2 (11), Moncada (4). SB – Engel (4), Rizzo (3), Hicks (5), Kiner-Falefa (4). SF – Higashioka.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 6 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo 2, Torres 3); Chicago 4 (Grandal 2, Abreu, Anderson). RISP – New York 1 for 8; Chicago 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Torres, Moncada. GIDP – Rizzo, Torres, Anderson.
DP – New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Rizzo); Chicago 3 (Abreu, Anderson, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu; Moncada, Pollock, Anderson, Pollock).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|4⅓
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|86
|3.06
|Schmidt
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|0.82
|Holmes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.52
|Chapman, L, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|1.54
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|86
|5.54
|Graveman, H, 8
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.56
|Kelly, H, 2
|⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|27.00
|Hendriks, W, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|26
|4.70
Inherited runners-scored – Schmidt 1-0, Hendriks 2-0. WP – Montgomery(2), Keuchel.
Umpires – Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:27. A – 32,830 (40,615).
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bolaños p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.173
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.210
|Isbel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.138
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Melendez dh-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|1
|9
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.283
|a-Hampson ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Blackmon rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.217
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|McMahon 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Hilliard lf
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.180
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.382
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|31
|10
|10
|10
|5
|7
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|100
|4
|5
|0
|Colorado
|214
|020
|10x
|10
|10
|0
a-walked for Joe in the 8th.
LOB – Kansas City 2, Colorado 4. 2B – Rodgers (6). 3B – Taylor (1). HR – Perez (6), off Márquez; Witt Jr. (2), off Goudeau; Blackmon (5), off Hernández; Hilliard (2), off Hernández; McMahon (3), off Bolaños. RBIs – Merrifield (11), Perez 2 (14), Witt Jr. (13), Blackmon 2 (15), Nuñez (2), Iglesias (11), Hilliard 4 (10), Rodgers (14), McMahon (15). SB – Merrifield (5). CS – Daza (2). SF – Nuñez, Hilliard.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (O'Hearn); Colorado 0. RISP – Kansas City 2 for 5; Colorado 2 for 4.
Runners moved up – Benintendi, Iglesias.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Melendez, Lopez, Melendez).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández, L, 0-3
|4⅔
|8
|9
|9
|3
|3
|85
|9.11
|Bolaños
|4⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|60
|2.77
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 1-3
|6⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|6
|90
|6.16
|Goudeau
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|6.23
|Kinley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.73
|Gilbreath
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|16.20
Inherited runners-scored – Bolaños 1-1. WP – Márquez.
Umpires – Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 2:39. A – 40,534 (50,445).
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Contreras dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.286
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Schwindel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|b-Ortega ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.224
|Heyward cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.211
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Vargas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|4
|13
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|P.Smith rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|a-Hummel ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Marte 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.438
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|c-Beer ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|d-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|3
|10
|Chicago
|000
|100
|003
|4
|4
|2
|Arizona
|010
|000
|001
|2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Peralta in the 8th. b-walked for Schwindel in the 9th. c-singled for Ahmed in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Herrera in the 9th.
E – Wisdom (3), Hendricks (1). LOB – Chicago 4, Arizona 10. 2B – Varsho (7), Thomas (3). HR – Gomes (2), off Gallen. RBIs – Gomes 2 (4), Ortega (3), Heyward (4), Ahmed (7), Varsho (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Villar 2); Arizona 6 (Ahmed, Hummel, Walker, Herrera, Rojas 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 4; Arizona 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Heyward, Thomas, Walker.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|94
|4.03
|Effross
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.29
|Norris
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|5.91
|Givens, W, 3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
|Wick, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|1.42
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|96
|1.05
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.40
|Mantiply
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.71
|Melancon, L, 0-5
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|15
|8.49
|Wendelken
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|6.97
Inherited runners-scored – Effross 1-0, Wendelken 3-2. HBP – Hendricks (Walker).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:22. A – 25,169 (48,686).
N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|France 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Winker lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.217
|Ju.Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Moore ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Toro ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|5
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Marte rf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Jankowski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Mazeika c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|1
|5
|Seattle
|000
|001
|300
|4
|9
|3
|New York
|102
|010
|10x
|5
|7
|0
a-struck out for Ford in the 7th. b-flied out for Souza Jr. in the 8th.
E – Crawford (6), Suárez (3), Torrens (1). LOB – Seattle 10, New York 5. 2B – Marte 2 (7), Alonso (6). 3B – Marte (1). HR – Winker (2), off Shreve; Mazeika (1), off Muñoz. RBIs – Souza Jr. (1), Winker 3 (13), Lindor 2 (21), McNeil (13), Alonso (29), Mazeika (1). CS – Ju.Rodríguez (2). SF – Lindor, McNeil.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (France, Suárez 2, Crawford, Frazier 2); New York 3 (McNeil 2, Alonso). RISP – Seattle 2 for 10; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Crawford, Frazier, Alonso.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|4⅔
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|89
|0.90
|Murfee
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|0.93
|Misiewicz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.86
|Muñoz, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|4.22
|Romo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|108
|2.34
|Lugo, H, 6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|4.15
|Shreve, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|2.19
|Ottavino, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.97
|Díaz, S, 8-9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Lugo 2-0, Shreve 2-2. HBP – Bassitt 2 (Crawford,Suárez). WP – Kirby, Ottavino.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:30. A – 37,140 (41,922).
Boston 11, Texas 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.168
|Devers 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.312
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.317
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.344
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Cordero lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Vázquez c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.161
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|39
|11
|14
|11
|4
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|White cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Heim dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Solak lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Ibáñez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Huff c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Culberson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|a-Miller ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|7
|Boston
|140
|130
|011
|11
|14
|2
|Texas
|100
|000
|200
|3
|7
|1
a-struck out for Culberson in the 7th.
E – Story (3), Hill (1), Culberson (4). LOB – Boston 8, Texas 5. 2B – Dalbec (2), Vázquez (3), Hernández (9), Devers (11), Heim (4), Calhoun (2). HR – Martinez (4), off Otto; Devers (6), off Otto. RBIs – Martinez (16), Dalbec (4), Hernández 3 (15), Devers 2 (18), Cordero (3), Vázquez (8), Bogaerts (13), Bradley Jr. (9), Seager (16), Calhoun 2 (7). SB – White 2 (7), Story (2). SF – Hernández, Bogaerts. S – Bradley Jr..
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Devers); Texas 3 (Ibáñez, Semien 2). RISP – Boston 6 for 13; Texas 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Dalbec, Culberson. GIDP – Heim.
DP – Boston 1 (Story, Bogaerts, Dalbec).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 1-1
|6⅔
|7
|3
|2
|0
|4
|94
|2.89
|Sawamura
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.27
|Barnes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.15
|Diekman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.38
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 1-1
|4⅔
|8
|8
|8
|4
|4
|94
|6.38
|Sborz
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|9.00
|Moore
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|2.16
|Santana
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.00
|Martin
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored – Sawamura 1-0, Sborz 1-1. WP – Martin. PB – Huff (1).
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:23. A – 34,462 (40,300).
Washington 13, Houston 6
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Siri cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.238
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|McCormick lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.241
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Díaz ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.116
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.092
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|4
|12
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Soto rf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.336
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.200
|Y.Hernandez lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.337
|Ruiz c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Franco 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|.273
|Strange-Gordon ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|37
|13
|14
|12
|5
|9
|Houston
|000
|211
|020
|6
|12
|0
|Washington
|103
|324
|00x
|13
|14
|1
E – Y.Hernandez (1). LOB – Houston 10, Washington 6. 2B – Tucker (7), Gurriel 2 (13), Soto (7), Cruz (1), Franco (10). 3B – Siri (1). HR – Siri (2), off Fedde; Y.Hernandez (3), off Javier; Franco (3), off Maton. RBIs – Gurriel (8), Díaz (9), Siri 2 (6), Brantley (12), McCormick (8), Y.Hernandez 4 (19), Cruz 3 (20), Franco 3 (21), Robles 2 (12). SB – Gurriel (2). S – C.Hernandez.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Maldonado, Díaz, Bregman 2); Washington 2 (Ruiz, Y.Hernandez). RISP – Houston 5 for 12; Washington 5 for 11.
Runners moved up – Y.Hernandez. GIDP – Díaz, Tucker.
DP – Washington 2 (Strange-Gordon, Bell; C.Hernandez, Bell).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 2-1
|3
|8
|7
|7
|3
|5
|84
|3.20
|Maton
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|31
|4.02
|Taylor
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|30
|3.86
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.54
|Neris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.56
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|4⅔
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|82
|4.24
|Rogers, W, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.87
|Cishek
|1⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|5.54
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.75
|Rainey
|1⅔
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.79
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – Maton 1-0. HBP – Ramírez (Gurriel). PB – Maldonado (3).
Umpires – Home, Alan Porter; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 3:27. A – 22,949 (41,339).