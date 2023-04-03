Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, April 2, 2023

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 2, 2023, 10:24PM
Updated 24 minutes ago
N.Y. Yankees 6, Giants 0
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. lf200002.125
Conforto rf300011.083
Davis 1b301011.200
Pederson dh400000.182
Yastrzemski cf401001.273
Villar 3b400002.200
Crawford ss300002.273
Sabol c300001.143
Estrada 2b301002.333
Totals29030212
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b311010.200
Judge rf411102.462
Rizzo 1b111110.375
Stanton dh311210.250
Donaldson 3b300012.182
Cabrera lf402002.250
Kiner-Falefa cf400000.000
Higashioka c411100.250
Volpe ss310010.222
Totals2967556

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Pederson 2, Villar); New York 4 (Donaldson, Volpe, Cabrera 2). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 5; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Pederson, Yastrzemski, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka. GIDP – Davis.

DP – New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, L, 0-15⅔64423957.20
Hjelle2⅔02233469.00
Alexander1⅔10000140.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brito, W, 1-05⅔20016760.00
J.Cordero10002160.00
Marinaccio, H, 11⅓00003150.00
Brewer2⅔00011240.00

Inherited runners-scored – Marinaccio 2-0. HBP – Stripling (Rizzo), J.Cordero (Wade Jr.), Brewer (Wade Jr.). WP – Hjelle(3), J.Cordero.

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:27. A – 42,053 (47,309).

L.A. Angels 6, A's 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward lf513000.500
Trout cf413210.364
Ohtani dh411102.333
b-Thaiss ph-dh100000.000
Renfroe rf511000.077
Drury 1b400001.000
Rengifo 2b210010.000
Urshela 3b400002.417
O'Hoppe c412300.400
Fletcher ss401001.200
Totals37611626

E – Langeliers (1). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Oakland 8. 2B – Trout (2), Laureano (1). HR – O'Hoppe (1), off Waldichuk; Trout (1), off Waldichuk; Ohtani (1), off Waldichuk. RBIs – O'Hoppe 3 (6), Trout 2 (2), Ohtani (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Ohtani 3, Renfroe); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Langeliers, Rooker). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 6.

GIDP – Urshela, Allen.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Drury); Oakland 1 (Díaz, Kemp, Aguilar).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 1-06⅔40024930.00
Wantz2⅔00002240.00
Estévez1⅔10013280.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk, L, 0-1596614969.53
Jackson10011130.00
Martínez3⅔10001400.00

Inherited runners-scored – Jackson 1-0. HBP – Waldichuk (Rengifo), Anderson (Ruiz). WP – Waldichuk, Jackson.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:32. A – 14,638 (46,847).

Texas 2, Philadelphia 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Turner ss402000.385
Schwarber dh401002.077
Realmuto c400001.364
Castellanos rf210022.364
Bohm 1b401001.364
Harrison lf401000.200
Sosa 3b402001.500
Stott 2b302010.455
Pache cf300001.000
a-Hall ph100000.250
Totals3319038
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b402101.357
Seager ss402001.364
Lowe 1b400001.308
García cf-rf300002.455
Jung 3b311100.182
Grossman rf-lf301000.444
Garver dh311000.429
Heim c300001.286
Duran lf301000.250
Jankowski cf0000001.000
Totals3028206
Philadelphia000100000190
Texas01001000x280

a-grounded out for Pache in the 9th.

LOB – Philadelphia 8, Texas 4. 2B – Turner (1), Sosa (1), Grossman (1). HR – Jung (1), off Falter. RBIs – Jung (1), Semien (3). CS – Semien (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Bohm, Pache 2); Texas 2 (Jung, Duran). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 8; Texas 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Harrison, Duran, Lowe, García. GIDP – Harrison, Pache, Realmuto.

DP – Texas 3 (Jung, Lowe; Jung, Semien, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Lowe).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter, L, 0-15⅓72203723.38
Bellatti0000030.00
Brogdon1⅔10001149.00
Soto1⅔000021527.00
TexasHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, W, 1-0581137981.59
Burke, H, 11000073.38
Hernández, H, 1100001122.45
W.Smith, S, 1-11⅔00000150.00

Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 1-0, Burke 2-0, Hernández 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 2:24. A – 25,823 (40,000).

Arizona 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Rojas 3b400001.000
Marte 2b401001.133
Gurriel Jr. dh412001.250
Walker 1b402000.429
Carroll lf411000.214
McCarthy rf301100.100
Thomas cf400001.000
Perdomo ss302101.400
Herrera c300001.000
Totals3329206
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf301010.231
Freeman 1b302010.333
Smith c411102.455
Martinez dh400002.200
Peralta lf300001.300
a-M.Vargas ph-2b000010.400
Thompson rf-lf400002.375
Outman cf100010.286
b-Barnes ph100001.000
Taylor 3b400003.000
M.Rojas ss300000.143
c-Heyward ph100000.000
Totals31141411

a-walked for Peralta in the 8th. b-struck out for Outman in the 9th. c-grounded out for M.Rojas in the 9th.

E – Smith (1). LOB – Arizona 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Perdomo (1), Marte (1). HR – Smith (1), off Davies. RBIs – Perdomo (1), McCarthy (1), Smith (5). SB – Carroll 3 (3), Outman (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Herrera); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Smith, Thompson, Martinez). RISP – Arizona 3 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 6.

GIDP – Carroll, Herrera.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Betts, M.Rojas, Freeman; Betts, M.Rojas, Freeman).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies5⅔41124831.80
K.Nelson1⅔00002190.00
Castro100012220.00
Chafin, W, 1-000012150.00
McGough, S, 1-10000190.00
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard6⅔41106781.50
Ferguson1⅔00000160.00
Phillips1⅔1000090.00
Graterol, L, 0-11⅔41100219.00

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:32. A – 46,549 (56,000).

San Diego 3, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf300011.000
Bryant dh401002.375
Blackmon rf401001.438
Cron 1b400000.467
McMahon 2b411101.176
Montero 3b300001.250
Daza cf300001.176
Tovar ss300002.133
Serven c201001.500
a-Moustakas ph100000.000
Díaz c000000.167
Totals31141110

LOB – Colorado 4, San Diego 2. HR – McMahon (1), off Lugo; Grisham (1), off Gomber; Bogaerts (2), off Gomber. RBIs – McMahon (2), Grisham (1), Bogaerts 2 (5). SB – Azocar (1). CS – Grisham (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (McMahon 2); San Diego 1 (Grisham). RISP – Colorado 0 for 2; San Diego 1 for 2.

Runners moved up – Cron.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gomber, L, 0-16⅔43314794.50
Suter2⅔00011300.00
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo, W, 1-07⅔41107931.29
García, H, 11⅔00012200.00
Hader, S, 1-11⅔00001140.00

WP – Gomber.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:03. A – 43,972 (40,222).

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf501100.235
Rosario ss501002.211
Ramírez dh411011.235
Bell 1b310021.083
Gonzalez rf400000.154
c-Naylor ph-rf100000.231
Arias 3b501002.200
Giménez 2b411000.286
Zunino c323300.444
1-Brennan pr010000.333
Viloria c100000.000
Straw cf201020.231
Totals3769456
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf512102.333
Wong 2b210011.077
a-Haggerty ph-2b200000.000
France 1b512001.375
Suárez 3b522101.250
Raleigh c502200.286
Hernández dh401000.071
Kelenic rf-lf300012.154
Pollock lf300001.000
b-La Stella ph100001.143
Hummel rf000000.000
Crawford ss400002.091
Totals39594211

1-ran for Zunino in the 7th.

E – Bell (1), Raleigh (1). LOB – Cleveland 7, Seattle 7. 2B – Zunino 2 (2), Arias (1), Raleigh (2), Suárez (2), Hernández (1). HR – Zunino (1), off Gonzales; Rodríguez (1), off Quantrill. RBIs – Zunino 3 (3), Kwan (6), Rodríguez (2), Suárez (1), Raleigh 2 (4). SB – Straw (2), Haggerty (1). CS – Bell (1), Rodríguez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Giménez, Arias, Kwan); Seattle 5 (Hernández, La Stella, Raleigh, Kelenic, Pollock). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 10; Seattle 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Kwan, Straw, Hernández, Kelenic. GIDP – Kwan.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill485423897.71
Herrin1⅓00004200.00
Sandlin1⅔00001160.00
Morgan1⅔10001210.00
De Los Santos, W, 1-01⅔00001210.00
Stephan, S, 1-11⅔00001130.00
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales5⅔64421697.20
Gott, H, 11⅔10001120.00
Brash, BS, 0-11⅔21101184.50
Muñoz1⅔0000170.00
Sewald1⅔00010190.00
Murfee, L, 0-10102170.00
Speier0000160.00

Inherited runners-scored – Herrin 1-0, Speier 3-1. IBB – off Murfee (Ramírez). WP – Quantrill(2), Herrin.

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:57. A – 34,045 (47,929).

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 5
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf522011.273
Winker dh312310.375
Adames ss411202.200
Tellez 1b411010.091
Anderson 3b311111.375
Mitchell cf502202.200
Caratini c501002.200
Turang 2b322120.429
Wiemer rf511002.286
Totals379139610
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b512000.231
Swanson ss411110.583
Happ lf210022.375
Mancini 1b401002.200
Gomes c301100.143
Bellinger cf400101.000
Wisdom rf422201.286
Torrens dh301001.250
a-Mastrobuoni ph100001.000
Madrigal 3b301010.167
Totals3359548

E – Gomes (1). LOB – Milwaukee 10, Chicago 6. 2B – Turang (1), Yelich (1), Hoerner (1). 3B – Mitchell (1). HR – Wisdom (1), off Lauer; Wisdom (2), off Payamps. RBIs – Turang (1), Adames 2 (2), Mitchell 2 (2), Winker 3 (4), Anderson (1), Swanson (2), Wisdom 2 (2), Gomes (2), Bellinger (1). SB – Hoerner (1). CS – Swanson (1). SF – Adames, Anderson, Winker, Gomes.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 6 (Mitchell, Wiemer 2, Yelich, Caratini, Adames); Chicago 2 (Swanson, Hoerner). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 12; Chicago 2 for 5.

GIDP – Mancini.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Caratini, Turang, Caratini; Adames, Turang, Tellez).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, W, 1-05⅓52226893.38
Payamps121101235.40
Guerra122201513.50
Milner00000100.00
Varland1⅔10001120.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, L, 0-14⅔73312636.75
Leiter Jr.1⅔00022300.00
Merryweather555202567.50
Rucker1⅓11113285.40
Alzolay2⅔00003220.00

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 2-1, Rucker 2-0. WP – Guerra, Merryweather.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:57. A – 33,266 (41,363).

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 4
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kepler rf400011.000
Correa ss511003.154
Buxton dh402011.462
Larnach lf413111.455
Miranda 3b411012.182
Gordon 2b200000.000
a-Farmer ph-2b310000.200
Gallo 1b433410.300
Jeffers c502200.400
Taylor cf301001.200
Totals38713759
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez dh300013.000
Witt Jr. ss400002.000
Pasquantino 1b400000.100
Perez c301010.364
Massey 2b411001.111
Olivares lf412200.333
Isbel cf400002.200
Bradley Jr. rf310010.000
Duffy 3b412201.500
Totals3346439

LOB – Minnesota 10, Kansas City 5. 2B – Gallo (1), Taylor (1), Perez (2), Massey (1). HR – Gallo (1), off Garrett; Gallo (2), off Coleman; Olivares (1), off Ryan; Duffy (1), off Moran. RBIs – Jeffers 2 (2), Gallo 4 (4), Larnach (2), Olivares 2 (2), Duffy 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 6 (Miranda, Correa, Farmer 2, Kepler 2); Kansas City 3 (Pasquantino 2, Isbel). RISP – Minnesota 4 for 13; Kansas City 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Gordon, Kepler. GIDP – Jeffers, Buxton.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Duffy, Massey, Pasquantino; Duffy, Massey, Pasquantino).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 1-06⅔31126801.50
Moran1⅔122122018.00
J.López1⅔00000110.00
Pagán1⅔21101169.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 0-1452246883.86
Garrett1⅔21100235.40
Coleman1⅓333011611.57
Cuas1⅔31102254.50
Barlow1⅔00010130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Garrett 3-0, Coleman 1-0. HBP – Keller (Taylor). WP – Ryan.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 2:35. A – 14,589 (38,427).

St. Louis 9, Toronto 4
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf500000.313
Bichette ss401000.429
Guerrero Jr. 1b401000.300
Varsho cf412002.250
Kirk dh311012.250
Chapman 3b423100.500
Merrifield lf301201.167
Jansen c401101.143
Espinal 2b400000.000
Totals35410416
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b411201.357
Burleson lf423200.375
a-O'Neill ph-lf100000.222
Goldschmidt 1b402010.500
Arenado 3b411110.308
Contreras c412000.500
Gorman dh422401.444
Walker rf301000.333
Carlson cf413000.750
Edman ss411001.333
Totals36916923
Toronto0300010004100
St. Louis40320000x9160

a-grounded out for Burleson in the 8th.

LOB – Toronto 6, St. Louis 7. 2B – Chapman 2 (2), Guerrero Jr. (1), Burleson 2 (2), Contreras (1), Walker (1). HR – Donovan (2), off Bassitt; Burleson (1), off Bassitt; Gorman 2 (2), off Bassitt. RBIs – Chapman (2), Merrifield 2 (2), Jansen (1), Donovan 2 (4), Burleson 2 (2), Gorman 4 (6), Arenado (4). SB – Varsho (1), Edman (1). SF – Merrifield, Donovan.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Chapman, Varsho); St. Louis 2 (Donovan 2). RISP – Toronto 3 for 5; St. Louis 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Goldschmidt. GIDP – Merrifield, Edman, Arenado.

DP – Toronto 3 (Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.); St. Louis 1 (Donovan, Edman, Goldschmidt).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, L, 0-13⅓1099005724.30
Pop1001070.00
Richards2⅔20013370.00
Bass1⅔20000116.75
Mayza1⅔10000129.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 1-05⅔63313915.40
Stratton131101315.40
Naughton2⅓10002210.00

Inherited runners-scored – Pop 1-1, Naughton 1-0. HBP – Richards (Walker). WP – Pop.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:29. A – 45,525 (44,494).

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham cf-lf413310.444
Marte rf500002.357
Lindor ss210010.154
Alonso 1b310011.214
Canha dh301010.308
McNeil 2b401100.235
Escobar 3b400003.063
Nido c400001.000
Locastro lf120000.000
a-Nimmo ph-cf100000.200
Totals3155447

New York200020100550
Miami100000000141

a-flied out for Locastro in the 9th.

E – Rogers (1). LOB – New York 6, Miami 6. 2B – Pham (1), Soler (2). HR – Pham (1), off Rogers. RBIs – McNeil (2), Pham 3 (3), Soler (2). SB – Pham (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Escobar, Marte, Alonso); Miami 3 (Berti 2, García). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Miami 1 for 5.

GIDP – Alonso, Sánchez, Arraez.

DP – New York 2 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso); Miami 1 (Berti, Arraez, Gurriel).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senga, W, 1-05⅓31138881.69
Santana, H, 200002110.00
Curtiss1⅔00001144.50
Nogosek2⅔10021350.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rogers, L, 0-14⅓44324846.23
Brazoban211112361.93
Scott1⅔000011313.50
Barnes1⅔00010120.00

Inherited runners-scored – Brazoban 1-0. HBP – Rogers 2 (Locastro,Lindor), Brazoban (Locastro). WP – Senga.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, David Rackley.

T – 2:40. A – 18,322 (37,446).

Boston 9, Baltimore 5
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf512300.385
Rutschman c500003.400
Santander dh401001.333
Mountcastle 1b401002.308
Henderson ss300011.000
Vavra lf401001.250
Hays rf311011.462
Frazier 2b423200.625
Urías 3b311000.250
b-Stowers ph100001.000
Totals365105210

1-ran for Casas in the 7th.

E – Henderson (1), Urías (1). LOB – Baltimore 6, Boston 10. 2B – Urías (1), Frazier (3), Duvall 2 (3). HR – Frazier (1), off Houck; Mullins (2), off Houck; Hernández (2), off Irvin. RBIs – Frazier 2 (2), Mullins 3 (7), Yoshida 2 (3), Hernández 2 (3), Verdugo 2 (4), Duvall 2 (8), Casas (3). SB – Yoshida (1). S – Arroyo.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Frazier, Rutschman); Boston 6 (Arroyo 2, Wong 2, Devers 2). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 5; Boston 6 for 15.

Runners moved up – Yoshida, Duvall. GIDP – Henderson.

DP – Boston 1 (Arroyo, Hernández, Turner).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 0-14⅔866248813.50
Baker2⅔100022510.13
Akin22200810.80
Baumann131121433.38
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck, W, 1-05⅔53315705.40
Schreiber, H, 11⅔00012190.00
Bleier, H, 11⅔322023018.00
Martin, H, 11⅔10000110.00
Ort1⅔10001236.00

Inherited runners-scored – Baker 2-2, Baumann 2-2. WP – Baker, Baumann.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:44. A – 27,886 (37,755).

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
O.Cruz ss401000.400
Reynolds cf-lf411101.250
McCutchen rf301010.250
Santana 1b400000.167
Delay c000000---
Choi dh400003.000
Hayes 3b400000.083
Joe lf-1b402002.429
Bae 2b-cf300001.200
Hedges c200000.000
a-Castro ph-2b101000.250
Totals3316117

a-singled for Hedges in the 8th.

LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B – McCutchen (1), Fraley (1), Vosler (1). HR – Reynolds (1), off Ashcraft; Vosler (1), off Velasquez; Friedl (1), off Velasquez. RBIs – Reynolds (2), Vosler (3), Stephenson (1), Friedl (1). SB – Joe (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Bae, Santana 2, O.Cruz, Hayes); Cincinnati 5 (Benson, Vosler 2, Stephenson 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Reynolds, Fraley, Steer. LIDP – Benson.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Santana, O.Cruz, Santana).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez, L, 0-1453313865.79
Zastryzny10011100.00
Crowe2⅔20010240.00
Underwood Jr.1⅔10002150.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, W, 1-07⅔41116951.29
Young, H, 120000110.00
Law, H, 100000100.00
Díaz, S, 1-11⅔0000190.00

Inherited runners-scored – Law 2-0. IBB – off Zastryzny (Stephenson). WP – Crowe, Ashcraft. PB – Stephenson (1).

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:24. A – 14,421 (43,891).

Washington 4, Atlanta 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf210021.231
Olson 1b300012.364
Riley 3b401002.200
Albies 2b401000.333
d'Arnaud dh401100.462
Ozuna lf400001.083
Harris II cf201010.300
Murphy c200010.000
Arcia ss300000.364
Totals2814156
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf412000.417
Meneses dh411002.231
Candelario 3b311010.100
Smith 1b411100.300
Ruiz c200120.400
Call lf200122.000
Vargas ss300000.000
García 2b201100.100
Robles cf300000.286
Totals2746454

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Murphy, Riley, Ozuna); Washington 2 (Smith, Robles). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 6; Washington 1 for 4.

GIDP – Arcia, Murphy, Albies, Vargas.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Albies, Olson); Washington 3 (Candelario, García, Smith; García, Smith; García, Vargas, Smith).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Shuster, L, 0-1464451797.71
Tonkin2⅓00002360.00
Chavez1⅔00001120.00
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, W, 1-05⅓31146931.69
Harvey, H, 10000050.00
Ramírez, H, 11⅔10000100.00
Edwards Jr., H, 11⅔00010210.00
Finnegan, S, 1-11⅔0000089.00

Inherited runners-scored – Tonkin 1-0, Harvey 2-0. PB – Ruiz (1).

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:17. A – 21,440 (41,376).

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling rf400002.000
Greene cf401002.182
Báez ss400001.100
Meadows lf300001.400
Torkelson 1b300001.091
Maton 3b200010.000
Cabrera dh300002.200
Schoop 2b200002.000
c-McKinstry ph-2b100001.167
Rogers c311102.250
Totals29121114

Detroit000000001120
Tampa Bay00010301x580

a-walked for Ramírez in the 6th. b-struck out for Margot in the 6th. c-struck out for Schoop in the 8th.

1-ran for Paredes in the 6th.

LOB – Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Franco (3), J.Lowe (3). HR – Rogers (1), off Beeks; Arozarena (1), off Wentz. RBIs – Rogers (1), Arozarena (3), Paredes (1), Siri 2 (5). SB – Franco (1), Siri (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 0; Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Arozarena, Bethancourt 2). RISP – Detroit 0 for 0; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Díaz.

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz, L, 0-15⅓43313725.06
Foley11111216.75
Lange1⅔10000190.00
Shreve1⅔21100154.50
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 1-06⅔000112810.00
Poche1⅔10000130.00
Thompson1⅔00001120.00
Beeks1⅔11101119.00

Inherited runners-scored – Foley 1-1. HBP – Foley (Arozarena). WP – Shreve.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:10. A – 19,425 (25,025).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.