Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, April 2, 2023

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. J.Rojas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .133 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .250 Walker 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .429 Carroll lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .214 McCarthy rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .100 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Perdomo ss 3 0 2 1 0 1 .400 Herrera c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 33 2 9 2 0 6

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts 2b-rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .231 Freeman 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .333 Smith c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .455 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300 a-M.Vargas ph-2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .400 Thompson rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .375 Outman cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .286 b-Barnes ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Taylor 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 M.Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .143 c-Heyward ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 31 1 4 1 4 11

a-walked for Peralta in the 8th. b-struck out for Outman in the 9th. c-grounded out for M.Rojas in the 9th.

E – Smith (1). LOB – Arizona 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Perdomo (1), Marte (1). HR – Smith (1), off Davies. RBIs – Perdomo (1), McCarthy (1), Smith (5). SB – Carroll 3 (3), Outman (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Thomas 2, Herrera); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Smith, Thompson, Martinez). RISP – Arizona 3 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 6.

GIDP – Carroll, Herrera.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Betts, M.Rojas, Freeman; Betts, M.Rojas, Freeman).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 5⅔ 4 1 1 2 4 83 1.80 K.Nelson 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.00 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 0.00 Chafin, W, 1-0 0 0 0 1 2 15 0.00 McGough, S, 1-1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard 6⅔ 4 1 1 0 6 78 1.50 Ferguson 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00 Phillips 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Graterol, L, 0-1 1⅔ 4 1 1 0 0 21 9.00

Umpires – Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:32. A – 46,549 (56,000).