Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

August 14, 2022, 8:40PM
Updated 2 hours ago
Houston 6, A's 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf402110.221
Machín 3b400010.208
Brown 1b401001.233
Laureano rf200001.223
Piscotty rf200001.190
Andrus dh411001.237
Vogt c301011.152
Bride 2b301110.233
Stevenson cf310012.200
Allen ss311101.212
a-Murphy ph100000.243
Totals3337358
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b301210.281
Peña ss410001.251
Alvarez dh411000.297
Bregman 3b412300.258
Tucker rf411000.249
Mancini 1b400001.268
McCormick lf411000.233
Vázquez c413100.280
Meyers cf300000.213
Totals3469612
Oakland000000012371
Houston22000110x690

a-pinch hit for Allen in the 9th.

E – Machín (5). LOB – Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B – Vogt (1), Altuve (26), Bregman (27). HR – Allen (2), off Smith; Bregman (16), off Irvin. RBIs – Allen (8), Bride (3), Kemp (26), Bregman 3 (64), Altuve 2 (41), Vázquez (43).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Machín, Laureano); Houston 2 (Peña, Tucker). RISP – Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Bride, Alvarez. GIDP – Machín.

DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Mancini).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 6-106⅔85511843.13
Pruitt2⅔11001284.25
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, W, 7-86⅔10036972.96
Neris1⅔00012153.26
Smith1⅔31100194.76
Montero22210172.08
Pressly, S, 23-271000062.86
Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-1. WP_Irvin, Javier.

Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:40. A – 38,906 (41,168).

Giants 8, Pittsburgh 7
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b322011.265
Godoy c000000.000
Reynolds dh433500.259
Chavis 1b501001.245
Gamel rf400113.236
Castro 3b502002.239
Cruz ss500004.200
Allen cf400002.183
Marcano lf401001.234
Delay c222010.269
b-VanMeter ph-2b100001.189
Totals377116315
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. rf-lf511302.200
Pederson lf210001.249
Slater cf100010.262
Flores 3b-1b413110.258
Belt 1b301001.227
a-Longoria ph-3b201000.244
1-Davis pr000000.246
Yastrzemski cf-rf410012.220
Estrada 2b512202.268
Crawford ss312110.221
La Stella dh411100.254
Bart c412000.221
Totals37813848
Pittsburgh0000303017110
San Francisco0401001028131

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Belt in the 7th. b-struck out for Delay in the 8th.

1-ran for Longoria in the 9th.

E – Longoria (4). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 9. 2B – Newman (13), Reynolds (14), La Stella (14), Flores (22), Crawford (12). HR – Reynolds (17), off Brebbia; Wade Jr. (7), off Thompson; Estrada (11), off Crowe. RBIs – Reynolds 5 (40), Gamel (30), La Stella (12), Wade Jr. 3 (21), Flores (58), Crawford (35), Estrada 2 (47). SB – Estrada (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Allen, Reynolds 2, Cruz, Castro); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, La Stella 3, Belt). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Chavis 2, Gamel. GIDP – Slater.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Newman, Chavis).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson4⅔75525905.34
Bañuelos1⅔10002154.38
Holderman1⅔21101201.73
Stout, BS, 1-21⅔10010152.84
Crowe, L, 4-71⅓22210173.34
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood6⅔533191014.18
Brebbia, BS, 0-233310132.90
García1⅓10003172.86
Leone00002114.28
Doval, W, 4-51⅔21011202.76
Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-1, García 1-0. HBP – Wood 2 (Reynolds,Newman), Thompson (Pederson).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:26. A – 36,471 (41,915).

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b400000.333
Correa ss312010.271
Buxton dh412200.223
Miranda 3b400000.275
Polanco 2b400001.234
Celestino cf200001.267
a-Kepler ph-rf200002.223
Gordon lf-cf300000.272
León c301002.200
Cave rf-lf300000.207
Totals3225216
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher 2b412000.261
Ohtani dh211121.254
Rengifo 3b401200.270
Ward rf300011.266
Adell lf311001.228
Duggar lf100001.180
Walsh 1b402001.223
Suzuki c300101.190
Sierra cf300000.204
Velazquez ss311002.179
Totals3048438
Minnesota200000000250
Los Angeles00210010x480

a-struck out for Celestino in the 7th.

LOB – Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B – León (3), Rengifo (17), Adell (9). HR – Buxton (28), off Davidson. RBIs – Buxton 2 (51), Rengifo 2 (29), Suzuki (13), Ohtani (68). SB – Buxton (5). CS – Ohtani (8). SF – Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez); Los Angeles 3 (Suzuki, Ward 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Miranda, Walsh.

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer, L, 2-64⅔43315654.15
Megill2⅔10021263.10
Fulmer1⅔31100203.20
Pagán1⅔00002105.10
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davidson, W, 1-16⅔42213877.20
Barria, H, 12⅔10002272.44
Quijada, S, 3-41⅔00001112.96
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 2:45. A – 27,515 (45,517).

Arizona 7, Colorado 4
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 2b412200.279
Rivera 3b511002.357
Marte dh310011.258
1-Alcántara pr-dh000000.217
Walker 1b514400.218
Varsho rf300001.242
Luplow rf200000.167
Thomas cf401000.246
Hummel c411001.174
C.Kelly c000000.226
McCarthy lf311110.261
Perdomo ss411001.199
Totals37711726
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf400011.242
Grichuk rf502001.271
Rodgers 2b310020.285
Cron dh411010.275
Montero 1b511102.263
McMahon 3b413100.247
Hampson ss301010.232
Bernard cf400101.143
Serven c300010.238
Totals3548365
Arizona1032010007111
Colorado000003010482

1-ran for Marte in the 9th.

E – Perdomo (10), Rodgers (10), Grichuk (5). LOB – Arizona 7, Colorado 10. 2B – Walker 2 (17), McCarthy (10), Perdomo (9), Grichuk (18), Montero (8), McMahon (18). HR – Walker (27), off Feltner. RBIs – Walker 4 (67), McCarthy (17), Rojas 2 (37), Montero (7), McMahon (54), Bernard (1). SB – McCarthy 2 (9), Rojas (15), Hampson (7). SF – Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Marte, Varsho, Hummel, Luplow 2, Perdomo); Colorado 5 (Montero 3, Joe, Serven). RISP – Arizona 3 for 11; Colorado 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Bernard. GIDP – Bernard.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Henry, W, 2-15⅓53333894.15
Holton00010112.70
Devenski1⅔10011155.62
Melancon1⅔21100104.43
Kennedy, S, 8-111⅔00011232.97
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, L, 2-44⅓76523786.39
Gomber231102385.56
Lamet2⅔10001326.75
Inherited runners-scored_Holton 2-1, Gomber 1-0. IBB_off Henry (Cron). HBP_Lamet (Marte). PB_Hummel (1).

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 3:08. A – 32,442 (50,445).

Texas 5, Seattle 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf500000.269
France 1b400012.291
Haniger rf401112.292
Suárez 3b200022.226
Santana dh400002.197
Crawford ss422000.259
Haggerty lf301101.317
Casali c200011.000
a-Raleigh ph-c100001.207
Moore 2b110011.192
b-Frazier ph-2b100001.242
Totals31342613
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400000.235
Seager ss422001.254
García rf411100.254
Lowe 1b312111.287
Viloria c310013.222
Duran 3b401000.257
Miller dh301011.200
Thompson cf-lf401202.219
Smith lf200010.229
Taveras cf000000.293
Totals3158448
Seattle010011000340
Texas00021020x582

a-struck out for Casali in the 8th. b-struck out for Moore in the 8th.

E – Duran (7), Seager (14). LOB – Seattle 9, Texas 6. 2B – Crawford (20), Lowe 2 (20), Seager 2 (15). RBIs – Haggerty (14), Haniger (10), Thompson 2 (4), García (73), Lowe (49). SB – Haggerty (6), Moore (13), Lowe (2), García (17). S – Haggerty.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (France, Santana, Moore); Texas 3 (Thompson, Viloria 2). RISP – Seattle 2 for 7; Texas 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – García. GIDP – Smith.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert6⅔53345873.51
Brash, L, 3-422200185.67
Swanson1000161.00
D.Castillo1⅔00002113.72
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez6⅔431571052.79
Sborz, W, 1-02⅔00015344.91
Leclerc, S, 1-11⅔0000193.54
Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 1-1. HBP_Pérez (Moore). WP_Gilbert, Brash.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 3:03. A – 25,560 (40,300).

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf100010.230
a-Velazquez ph-cf201011.245
Happ lf401011.279
Suzuki rf500000.241
Reyes dh501003.353
Hoerner ss513001.302
Wisdom 1b512201.223
McKinstry 2b512002.167
Gomes c311210.230
Morel 3b311112.260
Totals385125511
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fraley dh512000.247
Senzel cf100011.243
b-Lopez ph-lf302100.262
K.Farmer 3b402111.262
Votto 1b500001.210
Solano 2b422010.312
Almora Jr. lf-cf320021.226
Aquino rf411301.182
Barrero ss412101.216
Romine c412200.208
Totals37813856
Chicago0203000005121
Cincinnati04013000x8131

a-singled for Ortega in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Senzel in the 4th.

E – Castro (), Barrero (3). LOB – Chicago 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Hoerner 2 (16), McKinstry 2 (2), Reyes (1), Fraley (4), Romine (2). HR – Wisdom (21), off Dunn; Gomes (6), off Dunn; Morel (11), off Dunn; Aquino (4), off Thompson. RBIs – Wisdom 2 (54), Gomes 2 (16), Morel (32), Aquino 3 (12), K.Farmer (54), Lopez (2), Barrero (4), Romine 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 7 (Morel, McKinstry 3, Suzuki, Happ 2); Cincinnati 5 (Fraley 2, Almora Jr. 2, Votto). RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; Cincinnati 4 for 14.

GIDP – Suzuki.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Votto, Barrero, Votto).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson124432703.67
Espinoza, L, 0-2243321564.11
Rucker141103284.73
Castro2⅔300003512.71
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunn375524728.64
Sanmartin20000116.63
Kuhnel, W, 2-12⅔10011265.30
B.Farmer, H, 21⅔0000195.04
Strickland, H, 410021145.70
Díaz, S, 5-7110004291.83
Inherited runners-scored_Espinoza 1-1, Rucker 2-2, Díaz 3-0. WP_Strickland.

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 3:29. A – 23,959 (42,319).

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf411001.237
Reyes rf400001.260
Báez ss402101.227
H.Castro dh411102.286
W.Castro 2b400004.243
Candelario 3b401002.200
Clemens 1b400002.133
Barnhart c301001.197
Baddoo lf211000.179
a-Haase ph-lf101000.237
Totals34382014
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock lf422110.243
Moncada 3b400011.198
E.Jiménez dh412100.299
Abreu 1b402000.300
Vaughn rf411200.301
Harrison 2b311010.246
Engel cf400001.235
Zavala c301112.283
Sosa ss401002.125
Totals34510546
Detroit002000001380
Chicago00102002x5100

a-singled for Baddoo in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 4, Chicago 9. 2B – Báez (23), Pollock (20), E.Jiménez (4), Zavala (9). HR – H.Castro (5), off Graveman; Pollock (7), off Alexander; Vaughn (13), off Peralta. RBIs – Báez (45), H.Castro (26), Pollock (39), E.Jiménez (24), Vaughn 2 (58), Zavala (18). SB – Engel (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (H.Castro); Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Moncada, Sosa). RISP – Detroit 1 for 3; Chicago 2 for 8.

GIDP – Baddoo.

DP – Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sosa, Abreu).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 2-75⅔63332973.98
Foley1⅔10001143.07
Lange1⅔00001123.13
Peralta1⅔32212332.65
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, W, 3-56⅔52207885.62
Lambert, H, 41⅓00004193.07
Diekman, H, 161000294.15
Graveman, S, 6-111⅔21101172.72
WP_Lynn.

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:57. A – 32,154 (40,615).

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf401001.277
T.Turner ss400001.307
Freeman 1b400001.320
Muncy 3b200022.188
Lux 2b300011.296
Gallo lf000010.263
a-Thompson ph-lf200002.265
C.Taylor dh401001.232
Bellinger cf300002.208
Wolters c300003.000
Totals29020414
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
M.Taylor cf412000.275
Witt Jr. ss-3b400001.253
Perez c301100.219
Pasquantino 1b423200.260
Dozier 3b400002.244
Massey 2b000000.325
Rooker dh200011.400
b-Melendez ph-dh100000.232
Isbel lf201100.223
Eaton rf300001.222
Lopez 2b-ss311001.240
Totals3048416
Los Angeles000000000020
Kansas City10100101x481

a-struck out for Gallo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rooker in the 8th.

E – Witt Jr. (17). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Betts (24), Perez (16), Pasquantino (6). HR – Pasquantino (7), off Kimbrel. RBIs – Perez (53), Pasquantino 2 (12), Isbel (20). SB – Isbel (7), Freeman (10). CS – Isbel (3). S – Isbel.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Lux, Muncy 2, Freeman); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier, Eaton). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Pasquantino. GIDP – Lux, Dozier.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, L, 13-26⅔73314932.81
Vesia1⅔00001182.89
Kimbrel1⅔11101154.39
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 6-46⅔100371023.29
Garrett, H, 71⅔00013224.60
Coleman, H, 1210001152.87
Barlow, S, 19-221⅓00003192.26
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-0. HBP_Singer (Gallo), Anderson (Perez).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:49. A – 18,481 (37,903).

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott ss501002.219
Hoskins 1b301021.249
Bohm 3b501001.288
Realmuto c400002.258
Castellanos rf402000.259
Hall dh401001.267
Segura 2b401000.278
Marsh cf201010.222
a-Sosa ph101000.191
Vierling lf400004.221
Totals36090311
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf311010.265
Marte rf401001.292
Lindor ss301111.269
Alonso 1b411001.281
Vogelbach dh411102.242
Canha lf412101.265
Guillorme 3b211100.283
Escobar 3b200001.218
McNeil 2b311010.307
McCann c401102.190
Totals33610539
Philadelphia000000000090
New York1004010006101

a-singled for Marsh in the 9th.

E – Alonso (7). LOB – Philadelphia 12, New York 6. 2B – Marsh (2), Castellanos (23), Nimmo (22), Alonso (22), McNeil (27). HR – Vogelbach (15), off Wheeler. RBIs – Lindor (82), Canha (39), Guillorme (14), McCann (13), Vogelbach (45). CS – Marte (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Hall 2, Bohm 4); New York 3 (McCann, Nimmo, Vogelbach). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 10; New York 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Marte. GIDP – Hall.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto); New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, L, 11-66⅔96615952.92
Knebel00021143.43
Bellatti00001103.55
Hand1⅔10002192.08
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 10-75⅔40025973.27
Williams2⅔20001283.02
Givens1⅔10002213.55
Rodríguez20012225.01
Ottavino0000142.18
Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 2-0, Ottavino 3-0.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Marty Foster.

T – 3:22. A – 40,513 (41,922).

Atlanta 3, Miami 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss502002.290
Grissom 2b312020.389
Riley 3b300010.292
Olson 1b411010.250
Contreras c501101.258
Grossman rf200020.235
a-Acuña Jr. ph-rf000010.273
Rosario lf400010.182
Ozuna dh402002.214
Harris II cf412101.293
Totals34310286
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 3b401001.264
Berti 2b400003.263
Aguilar dh300012.240
Bleday cf311011.213
Anderson rf400001.255
Rojas ss402100.235
Díaz 1b300011.143
Fortes c401001.241
Burdick lf300002.188
Totals32151312
Atlanta0000000033101
Miami000100000150

a-intentionally walked for Grossman in the 9th.

E – Contreras (5). LOB – Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B – Harris II (14), Bleday (5). HR – Harris II (12), off Scott. RBIs – Harris II (38), Contreras (31), Rojas (29). SB – Rosario (3), Wendle (8), Rojas (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Rosario 2, Riley 2, Ozuna, Olson); Miami 3 (Bleday, Fortes, Burdick). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 12; Miami 1 for 7.

GIDP – Olson.

DP – Miami 1 (Díaz, Rojas, Díaz).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder7⅔3113101044.45
Matzek, W, 3-21⅔10001163.58
Jansen, S, 27-311⅔10001163.25
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garrett6⅔50032943.67
Floro, H, 61⅔10012243.62
Okert, H, 151⅔10012242.68
Scott, L, 4-5, BS, 16-211⅔33330364.60

IBB – off Scott (Acuña Jr.). HBP – Garrett (Riley). WP – Garrett, Scott.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:08. A – 10,902 (36,742).

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh400001.251
Adames ss401001.223
Tellez 1b411100.237
McCutchen lf412000.255
Renfroe rf411201.246
Wong 2b300001.252
Urías 3b301000.232
Davis cf300002.239
Feliciano c200000.000
Caratini c100001.226
Totals3236307
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf411102.236
O'Neill lf422100.223
Goldschmidt 1b210020.328
Arenado 3b400001.297
Pujols dh422401.249
DeJong ss400003.192
Edman 2b202010.256
Knizner c200001.218
a-Dickerson ph100001.231
Molina c000000.213
Nootbaar rf300002.231
Totals30676311
Milwaukee020000001361
St. Louis01000104x670

a-struck out for Knizner in the 7th.

E – Urías (12). LOB – Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 3. 2B – Edman (19). HR – Renfroe (20), off Mikolas; Tellez (24), off Helsley; Pujols (9), off Ashby; O'Neill (7), off Ashby; Carlson (8), off Rogers; Pujols (10), off Rogers. RBIs – Renfroe 2 (46), Tellez (72), Pujols 4 (30), O'Neill (39), Carlson (36). SB – Edman (24).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 0; St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 0; St. Louis 1 for 4.

GIDP – Tellez, Knizner.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Arenado, Goldschmidt).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby6⅔32225794.24
Bush1⅔10003205.06
Rogers, L, 1-634412195.00
Strzelecki0000153.18
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 9-98⅔42206993.44
Helsley1⅔21101160.92
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 2:17. A – 44,142 (45,494).

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf511001.295
Rosario ss433211.288
Ramírez dh401113.282
Naylor 1b502101.274
Gonzalez rf411000.295
Miller 2b412100.243
Giménez 2b000000.307
Freeman 3b411001.250
Hedges c402201.179
Straw cf400001.206
Totals38713729
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gurriel Jr. lf413000.308
Guerrero Jr. 1b400100.284
Kirk c401000.299
Hernández dh401102.272
Chapman 3b400003.239
Tapia cf401001.276
Merrifield 2b401000.241
Espinal ss411002.266
Biggio rf300001.217
Totals3528209
Cleveland1101200027130
Toronto100010000281

E – Kirk (3). LOB – Cleveland 6, Toronto 6. 2B – Miller 2 (24), Hedges (2), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (27). HR – Rosario (8), off Gausman. RBIs – Rosario 2 (49), Hedges 2 (23), Naylor (57), Miller (43), Ramírez (93), Hernández (54), Guerrero Jr. (69). SB – Rosario (11), Kwan (12). CS – Ramírez (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Freeman, Kwan); Toronto 4 (Kirk, Tapia 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Cleveland 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Miller.

DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 8-67⅔82206993.18
Stephan, H, 91⅔00002132.60
Clase1⅔00001101.29
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 8-9495515983.16
Phelps1⅓00002162.58
Richards1⅔00011175.04
Bass1⅔1000091.59
Thornton1⅔32201194.50
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-0. WP_Gausman.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T – 2:54. A – 41,002 (53,506).

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400003.264
Rutschman c400001.246
Santander dh300001.261
Urías 3b300000.244
Odor 2b300002.206
Hays lf300001.258
Mateo ss311000.231
Nevin 1b200000.201
a-Vavra ph100000.313
Phillips rf300001.145
Totals2911009
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Choi 1b400003.242
Díaz 3b300010.271
Arozarena dh411301.258
Peralta lf301111.282
Mejía c402001.265
Chang 2b400002.213
L.Raley rf301002.197
Siri cf311001.189
Walls ss322000.177
Totals31484211
Baltimore000000001110
Tampa Bay00301000x480

a-grounded out for Nevin in the 9th.

LOB – Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Mateo (18), Walls (14), Mejía (15). HR – Arozarena (15), off Lyles. RBIs – Arozarena 3 (58), Peralta (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Rutschman); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Mejía). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Vavra.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Nevin, Mullins).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 9-94⅓54429874.48
Krehbiel1⅔10000172.40
Akin2⅔10002262.63
Gillaspie1000074.09
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, W, 7-48⅓11107872.80
Adam, S, 6-70000281.19
Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-1, Adam 1-0. WP_Rasmussen(2).

Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:37. A – 18,093 (25,000).

San Diego 6, Washington 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar dh411011.251
Soto rf311021.257
Machado 3b502201.299
Bell 1b400010.287
Drury 2b500102.266
Cronenworth ss410010.237
Grisham cf411001.201
Myers lf413200.252
Alfaro c311000.267
Totals3669556
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Call lf400002.000
Meneses 1b402000.400
Voit dh401002.228
Thomas rf400001.231
Hernández 2b401000.243
Franco 3b401001.230
Barrera c200002.172
a-Ruiz ph-c100000.245
Vargas ss301001.259
Robles cf301002.231
Totals33070011
San Diego012001002692
Washington000000000071

a-grounded out for Barrera in the 7th.

E – Alfaro (1), Machado (8), Franco (11). LOB – San Diego 9, Washington 6. 2B – Myers (8), Grisham (15). RBIs – Myers 2 (24), Machado 2 (70), Drury (72).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Alfaro 2, Cronenworth 2); Washington 1 (Voit). RISP – San Diego 4 for 11; Washington 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Grisham. GIDP – Ruiz, Call.

DP – San Diego 2 (Drury, Cronenworth, Bell; Cronenworth, Drury, Machado, Drury).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, W, 5-66⅔3000101033.66
Martinez2⅔30000193.24
Suarez1⅔10001162.89
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino, L, 0-55744231094.20
Arano1⅓00010155.24
McGee1⅔00002126.52
Clippard1⅔22221369.00
Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-0. HBP_Clippard (Alfaro).

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 3:18. A – 27,498 (41,339).

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf401003.304
Judge rf400003.300
Donaldson 3b400001.224
Rizzo 1b300002.220
Torres 2b300000.244
Andújar dh301001.250
Kiner-Falefa ss200011.269
Higashioka c300000.197
Locastro cf300000.176
Totals29020111
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf423000.264
Devers 3b412200.305
Bogaerts ss300100.303
Verdugo rf300000.275
Martinez dh301001.279
Hosmer 1b300002.192
Arroyo 2b300001.271
Duran cf300000.225
Plawecki c300000.163
Totals2936304
New York000000000020
Boston10000200x360

LOB – New York 3, Boston 2. 2B – Pham (5). HR – Devers (25), off Taillon. RBIs – Bogaerts (49), Devers 2 (62). SB – Andújar (4).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Higashioka); Boston 0. RISP – New York 0 for 1; Boston 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Devers, Bogaerts. GIDP – Bogaerts.

DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, L, 11-37⅔63304933.95
Loáisiga1⅔0000096.31
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, W, 7-17⅔20019892.44
Brasier, H, 81⅔00000135.20
Whitlock, S, 4-51⅔00002152.98
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:15. A – 36,581 (37,755).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette