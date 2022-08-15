Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Newman 2b 3 2 2 0 1 1 .265 Godoy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Reynolds dh 4 3 3 5 0 0 .259 Chavis 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Gamel rf 4 0 0 1 1 3 .236 Castro 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .239 Cruz ss 5 0 0 0 0 4 .200 Allen cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .183 Marcano lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Delay c 2 2 2 0 1 0 .269 b-VanMeter ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Totals 37 7 11 6 3 15

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. rf-lf 5 1 1 3 0 2 .200 Pederson lf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .249 Slater cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .262 Flores 3b-1b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .258 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .227 a-Longoria ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .244 1-Davis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .220 Estrada 2b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .268 Crawford ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .221 La Stella dh 4 1 1 1 0 0 .254 Bart c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .221 Totals 37 8 13 8 4 8

Pittsburgh 000 030 301 7 11 0 San Francisco 040 100 102 8 13 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Belt in the 7th. b-struck out for Delay in the 8th.

1-ran for Longoria in the 9th.

E – Longoria (4). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 9. 2B – Newman (13), Reynolds (14), La Stella (14), Flores (22), Crawford (12). HR – Reynolds (17), off Brebbia; Wade Jr. (7), off Thompson; Estrada (11), off Crowe. RBIs – Reynolds 5 (40), Gamel (30), La Stella (12), Wade Jr. 3 (21), Flores (58), Crawford (35), Estrada 2 (47). SB – Estrada (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Allen, Reynolds 2, Cruz, Castro); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, La Stella 3, Belt). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Chavis 2, Gamel. GIDP – Slater.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Newman, Chavis).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson 4⅔ 7 5 5 2 5 90 5.34 Bañuelos 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 15 4.38 Holderman 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 1 20 1.73 Stout, BS, 1-2 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 15 2.84 Crowe, L, 4-7 1⅓ 2 2 2 1 0 17 3.34

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood 6⅔ 5 3 3 1 9 101 4.18 Brebbia, BS, 0-2 ⅔ 3 3 3 1 0 13 2.90 García 1⅓ 1 0 0 0 3 17 2.86 Leone 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.28 Doval, W, 4-5 1⅔ 2 1 0 1 1 20 2.76 Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 7th ⅔

Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-1, García 1-0. HBP – Wood 2 (Reynolds,Newman), Thompson (Pederson).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:26. A – 36,471 (41,915).