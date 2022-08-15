Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022
Houston 6, A's 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Laureano rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Andrus dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Vogt c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Bride 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Stevenson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Allen ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|a-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|5
|8
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.281
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|1
|2
|Oakland
|000
|000
|012
|3
|7
|1
|Houston
|220
|001
|10x
|6
|9
|0
a-pinch hit for Allen in the 9th.
E – Machín (5). LOB – Oakland 8, Houston 5. 2B – Vogt (1), Altuve (26), Bregman (27). HR – Allen (2), off Smith; Bregman (16), off Irvin. RBIs – Allen (8), Bride (3), Kemp (26), Bregman 3 (64), Altuve 2 (41), Vázquez (43).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 2 (Machín, Laureano); Houston 2 (Peña, Tucker). RISP – Oakland 1 for 6; Houston 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Bride, Alvarez. GIDP – Machín.
DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Mancini).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 6-10
|6⅔
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|84
|3.13
|Pruitt
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|28
|4.25
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, W, 7-8
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|97
|2.96
|Neris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.26
|Smith
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|4.76
|Montero
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|2.08
|Pressly, S, 23-27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.86
|Inherited runners-scored_Pressly 2-1. WP_Irvin, Javier.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:40. A – 38,906 (41,168).
Giants 8, Pittsburgh 7
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Godoy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Reynolds dh
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.259
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Gamel rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.236
|Castro 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Cruz ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Allen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Marcano lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Delay c
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|b-VanMeter ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|3
|15
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.200
|Pederson lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Slater cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Flores 3b-1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|a-Longoria ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|1-Davis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|La Stella dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Bart c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|4
|8
|Pittsburgh
|000
|030
|301
|7
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|040
|100
|102
|8
|13
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Belt in the 7th. b-struck out for Delay in the 8th.
1-ran for Longoria in the 9th.
E – Longoria (4). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 9. 2B – Newman (13), Reynolds (14), La Stella (14), Flores (22), Crawford (12). HR – Reynolds (17), off Brebbia; Wade Jr. (7), off Thompson; Estrada (11), off Crowe. RBIs – Reynolds 5 (40), Gamel (30), La Stella (12), Wade Jr. 3 (21), Flores (58), Crawford (35), Estrada 2 (47). SB – Estrada (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Allen, Reynolds 2, Cruz, Castro); San Francisco 5 (Yastrzemski, La Stella 3, Belt). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 12; San Francisco 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Chavis 2, Gamel. GIDP – Slater.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Castro, Newman, Chavis).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|4⅔
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|90
|5.34
|Bañuelos
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.38
|Holderman
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.73
|Stout, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.84
|Crowe, L, 4-7
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|3.34
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|9
|101
|4.18
|Brebbia, BS, 0-2
|⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|2.90
|García
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.86
|Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.28
|Doval, W, 4-5
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.76
|Brebbia pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
|⅔
Inherited runners-scored – Stout 1-1, García 1-0. HBP – Wood 2 (Reynolds,Newman), Thompson (Pederson).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:26. A – 36,471 (41,915).
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Buxton dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.223
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Celestino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|a-Kepler ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Gordon lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|León c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Cave rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Ohtani dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.254
|Rengifo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Adell lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Duggar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|3
|8
|Minnesota
|200
|000
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|100
|10x
|4
|8
|0
a-struck out for Celestino in the 7th.
LOB – Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B – León (3), Rengifo (17), Adell (9). HR – Buxton (28), off Davidson. RBIs – Buxton 2 (51), Rengifo 2 (29), Suzuki (13), Ohtani (68). SB – Buxton (5). CS – Ohtani (8). SF – Suzuki.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Arraez); Los Angeles 3 (Suzuki, Ward 2). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Miranda, Walsh.
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer, L, 2-6
|4⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|65
|4.15
|Megill
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|3.10
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|3.20
|Pagán
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.10
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson, W, 1-1
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|87
|7.20
|Barria, H, 1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.44
|Quijada, S, 3-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.96
|Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.
|⅔
T – 2:45. A – 27,515 (45,517).
Arizona 7, Colorado 4
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Rivera 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|1-Alcántara pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.218
|Varsho rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Hummel c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|McCarthy lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|2
|6
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.285
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Montero 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Hampson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Bernard cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Serven c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|6
|5
|Arizona
|103
|201
|000
|7
|11
|1
|Colorado
|000
|003
|010
|4
|8
|2
1-ran for Marte in the 9th.
E – Perdomo (10), Rodgers (10), Grichuk (5). LOB – Arizona 7, Colorado 10. 2B – Walker 2 (17), McCarthy (10), Perdomo (9), Grichuk (18), Montero (8), McMahon (18). HR – Walker (27), off Feltner. RBIs – Walker 4 (67), McCarthy (17), Rojas 2 (37), Montero (7), McMahon (54), Bernard (1). SB – McCarthy 2 (9), Rojas (15), Hampson (7). SF – Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (Marte, Varsho, Hummel, Luplow 2, Perdomo); Colorado 5 (Montero 3, Joe, Serven). RISP – Arizona 3 for 11; Colorado 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Bernard. GIDP – Bernard.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Henry, W, 2-1
|5⅓
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|89
|4.15
|Holton
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.70
|Devenski
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.62
|Melancon
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|4.43
|Kennedy, S, 8-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.97
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, L, 2-4
|4⅓
|7
|6
|5
|2
|3
|78
|6.39
|Gomber
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|38
|5.56
|Lamet
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|32
|6.75
|Inherited runners-scored_Holton 2-1, Gomber 1-0. IBB_off Henry (Cron). HBP_Lamet (Marte). PB_Hummel (1).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 3:08. A – 32,442 (50,445).
Texas 5, Seattle 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.291
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.292
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.226
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Haggerty lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Moore 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|b-Frazier ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|2
|6
|13
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|Viloria c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Thompson cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.219
|Smith lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Taveras cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|4
|8
|Seattle
|010
|011
|000
|3
|4
|0
|Texas
|000
|210
|20x
|5
|8
|2
a-struck out for Casali in the 8th. b-struck out for Moore in the 8th.
E – Duran (7), Seager (14). LOB – Seattle 9, Texas 6. 2B – Crawford (20), Lowe 2 (20), Seager 2 (15). RBIs – Haggerty (14), Haniger (10), Thompson 2 (4), García (73), Lowe (49). SB – Haggerty (6), Moore (13), Lowe (2), García (17). S – Haggerty.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 3 (France, Santana, Moore); Texas 3 (Thompson, Viloria 2). RISP – Seattle 2 for 7; Texas 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – García. GIDP – Smith.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|6⅔
|5
|3
|3
|4
|5
|87
|3.51
|Brash, L, 3-4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|5.67
|Swanson
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.00
|D.Castillo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.72
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|6⅔
|4
|3
|1
|5
|7
|105
|2.79
|Sborz, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|34
|4.91
|Leclerc, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.54
|Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 1-1. HBP_Pérez (Moore). WP_Gilbert, Brash.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 3:03. A – 25,560 (40,300).
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|a-Velazquez ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Reyes dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.353
|Hoerner ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Wisdom 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|McKinstry 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Gomes c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.230
|Morel 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|5
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fraley dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Senzel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|b-Lopez ph-lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Solano 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Almora Jr. lf-cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.182
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Romine c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|5
|6
|Chicago
|020
|300
|000
|5
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|040
|130
|00x
|8
|13
|1
a-singled for Ortega in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Senzel in the 4th.
E – Castro (), Barrero (3). LOB – Chicago 11, Cincinnati 10. 2B – Hoerner 2 (16), McKinstry 2 (2), Reyes (1), Fraley (4), Romine (2). HR – Wisdom (21), off Dunn; Gomes (6), off Dunn; Morel (11), off Dunn; Aquino (4), off Thompson. RBIs – Wisdom 2 (54), Gomes 2 (16), Morel (32), Aquino 3 (12), K.Farmer (54), Lopez (2), Barrero (4), Romine 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 7 (Morel, McKinstry 3, Suzuki, Happ 2); Cincinnati 5 (Fraley 2, Almora Jr. 2, Votto). RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; Cincinnati 4 for 14.
GIDP – Suzuki.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Votto, Barrero, Votto).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|1
|2
|4
|4
|3
|2
|70
|3.67
|Espinoza, L, 0-2
|2
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|56
|4.11
|Rucker
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|4.73
|Castro
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|12.71
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|72
|8.64
|Sanmartin
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.63
|Kuhnel, W, 2-1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|5.30
|B.Farmer, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|5.04
|Strickland, H, 4
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|14
|5.70
|Díaz, S, 5-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|1.83
|Inherited runners-scored_Espinoza 1-1, Rucker 2-2, Díaz 3-0. WP_Strickland.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 3:29. A – 23,959 (42,319).
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|H.Castro dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|W.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.243
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Clemens 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Baddoo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|a-Haase ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|0
|14
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|E.Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Vaughn rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.301
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.283
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|4
|6
|Detroit
|002
|000
|001
|3
|8
|0
|Chicago
|001
|020
|02x
|5
|10
|0
a-singled for Baddoo in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 4, Chicago 9. 2B – Báez (23), Pollock (20), E.Jiménez (4), Zavala (9). HR – H.Castro (5), off Graveman; Pollock (7), off Alexander; Vaughn (13), off Peralta. RBIs – Báez (45), H.Castro (26), Pollock (39), E.Jiménez (24), Vaughn 2 (58), Zavala (18). SB – Engel (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 1 (H.Castro); Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Moncada, Sosa). RISP – Detroit 1 for 3; Chicago 2 for 8.
GIDP – Baddoo.
DP – Chicago 1 (Moncada, Sosa, Abreu).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 2-7
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|97
|3.98
|Foley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.07
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.13
|Peralta
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|2.65
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 3-5
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|7
|88
|5.62
|Lambert, H, 4
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|19
|3.07
|Diekman, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.15
|Graveman, S, 6-11
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|2.72
|WP_Lynn.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:57. A – 32,154 (40,615).
Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Muncy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.188
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|a-Thompson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|C.Taylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|M.Taylor cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Witt Jr. ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Dozier 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Massey 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Rooker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.400
|b-Melendez ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Isbel lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Lopez 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|Kansas City
|101
|001
|01x
|4
|8
|1
a-struck out for Gallo in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rooker in the 8th.
E – Witt Jr. (17). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Betts (24), Perez (16), Pasquantino (6). HR – Pasquantino (7), off Kimbrel. RBIs – Perez (53), Pasquantino 2 (12), Isbel (20). SB – Isbel (7), Freeman (10). CS – Isbel (3). S – Isbel.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (Betts, Lux, Muncy 2, Freeman); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier, Eaton). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 7; Kansas City 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Pasquantino. GIDP – Lux, Dozier.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 13-2
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|93
|2.81
|Vesia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.89
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|4.39
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 6-4
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7
|102
|3.29
|Garrett, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|4.60
|Coleman, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.87
|Barlow, S, 19-22
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.26
|Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 2-0. HBP_Singer (Gallo), Anderson (Perez).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:49. A – 18,481 (37,903).
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.249
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|a-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Vierling lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.221
|Totals
|36
|0
|9
|0
|3
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.269
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Guillorme 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.307
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.190
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|5
|3
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0
|9
|0
|New York
|100
|401
|000
|6
|10
|1
a-singled for Marsh in the 9th.
E – Alonso (7). LOB – Philadelphia 12, New York 6. 2B – Marsh (2), Castellanos (23), Nimmo (22), Alonso (22), McNeil (27). HR – Vogelbach (15), off Wheeler. RBIs – Lindor (82), Canha (39), Guillorme (14), McCann (13), Vogelbach (45). CS – Marte (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Hall 2, Bohm 4); New York 3 (McCann, Nimmo, Vogelbach). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 10; New York 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Marte. GIDP – Hall.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto); New York 1 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 11-6
|6⅔
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|95
|2.92
|Knebel
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|14
|3.43
|Bellatti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.55
|Hand
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.08
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 10-7
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|97
|3.27
|Williams
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|3.02
|Givens
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.55
|Rodríguez
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|5.01
|Ottavino
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2.18
|Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 2-0, Ottavino 3-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Marty Foster.
T – 3:22. A – 40,513 (41,922).
Atlanta 3, Miami 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Grissom 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.389
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Grossman rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|a-Acuña Jr. ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|2
|8
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Bleday cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Burdick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|12
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|003
|3
|10
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|0
a-intentionally walked for Grossman in the 9th.
E – Contreras (5). LOB – Atlanta 13, Miami 7. 2B – Harris II (14), Bleday (5). HR – Harris II (12), off Scott. RBIs – Harris II (38), Contreras (31), Rojas (29). SB – Rosario (3), Wendle (8), Rojas (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 6 (Rosario 2, Riley 2, Ozuna, Olson); Miami 3 (Bleday, Fortes, Burdick). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 12; Miami 1 for 7.
GIDP – Olson.
DP – Miami 1 (Díaz, Rojas, Díaz).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder
|7⅔
|3
|1
|1
|3
|10
|104
|4.45
|Matzek, W, 3-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.58
|Jansen, S, 27-31
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.25
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garrett
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|94
|3.67
|Floro, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.62
|Okert, H, 15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.68
|Scott, L, 4-5, BS, 16-21
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|36
|4.60
IBB – off Scott (Acuña Jr.). HBP – Garrett (Riley). WP – Garrett, Scott.
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:08. A – 10,902 (36,742).
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Feliciano c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|0
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|O'Neill lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.328
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Pujols dh
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.249
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.192
|Edman 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|a-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Molina c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|3
|11
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|001
|3
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|010
|001
|04x
|6
|7
|0
a-struck out for Knizner in the 7th.
E – Urías (12). LOB – Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 3. 2B – Edman (19). HR – Renfroe (20), off Mikolas; Tellez (24), off Helsley; Pujols (9), off Ashby; O'Neill (7), off Ashby; Carlson (8), off Rogers; Pujols (10), off Rogers. RBIs – Renfroe 2 (46), Tellez (72), Pujols 4 (30), O'Neill (39), Carlson (36). SB – Edman (24).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 0; St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 0; St. Louis 1 for 4.
GIDP – Tellez, Knizner.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez); St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Arenado, Goldschmidt).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|79
|4.24
|Bush
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|5.06
|Rogers, L, 1-6
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|19
|5.00
|Strzelecki
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.18
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 9-9
|8⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|99
|3.44
|Helsley
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|0.92
|Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
|⅔
T – 2:17. A – 44,142 (45,494).
Cleveland 7, Toronto 2
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Rosario ss
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.288
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.282
|Naylor 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Giménez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Freeman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.179
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|38
|7
|13
|7
|2
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Hernández dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Espinal ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Biggio rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|0
|9
|Cleveland
|110
|120
|002
|7
|13
|0
|Toronto
|100
|010
|000
|2
|8
|1
E – Kirk (3). LOB – Cleveland 6, Toronto 6. 2B – Miller 2 (24), Hedges (2), Hernández (23), Gurriel Jr. (27). HR – Rosario (8), off Gausman. RBIs – Rosario 2 (49), Hedges 2 (23), Naylor (57), Miller (43), Ramírez (93), Hernández (54), Guerrero Jr. (69). SB – Rosario (11), Kwan (12). CS – Ramírez (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Freeman, Kwan); Toronto 4 (Kirk, Tapia 2, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Cleveland 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Miller.
DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 8-6
|7⅔
|8
|2
|2
|0
|6
|99
|3.18
|Stephan, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.60
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.29
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 8-9
|4
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|98
|3.16
|Phelps
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.58
|Richards
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|5.04
|Bass
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.59
|Thornton
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4.50
|Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 1-0. WP_Gausman.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T – 2:54. A – 41,002 (53,506).
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Santander dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Nevin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|a-Vavra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Phillips rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Totals
|29
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Chang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|L.Raley rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Walls ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|2
|11
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|1
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|003
|010
|00x
|4
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Nevin in the 9th.
LOB – Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Mateo (18), Walls (14), Mejía (15). HR – Arozarena (15), off Lyles. RBIs – Arozarena 3 (58), Peralta (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 1 (Rutschman); Tampa Bay 2 (Siri, Mejía). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 2; Tampa Bay 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Vavra.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Mullins, Nevin, Mullins).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 9-9
|4⅓
|5
|4
|4
|2
|9
|87
|4.48
|Krehbiel
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.40
|Akin
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.63
|Gillaspie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.09
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 7-4
|8⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7
|87
|2.80
|Adam, S, 6-7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|1.19
|Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-1, Adam 1-0. WP_Rasmussen(2).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:37. A – 18,093 (25,000).
San Diego 6, Washington 0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.257
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Drury 2b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Cronenworth ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.252
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|5
|6
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|a-Ruiz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|0
|11
|San Diego
|012
|001
|002
|6
|9
|2
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Barrera in the 7th.
E – Alfaro (1), Machado (8), Franco (11). LOB – San Diego 9, Washington 6. 2B – Myers (8), Grisham (15). RBIs – Myers 2 (24), Machado 2 (70), Drury (72).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Alfaro 2, Cronenworth 2); Washington 1 (Voit). RISP – San Diego 4 for 11; Washington 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Grisham. GIDP – Ruiz, Call.
DP – San Diego 2 (Drury, Cronenworth, Bell; Cronenworth, Drury, Machado, Drury).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 5-6
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|103
|3.66
|Martinez
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.24
|Suarez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.89
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, L, 0-5
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|109
|4.20
|Arano
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|5.24
|McGee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|6.52
|Clippard
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|36
|9.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Arano 1-0. HBP_Clippard (Alfaro).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Chris Segal; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 3:18. A – 27,498 (41,339).
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.304
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.300
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Andújar dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Locastro cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|11
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.305
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|0
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|Boston
|100
|002
|00x
|3
|6
|0
LOB – New York 3, Boston 2. 2B – Pham (5). HR – Devers (25), off Taillon. RBIs – Bogaerts (49), Devers 2 (62). SB – Andújar (4).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Higashioka); Boston 0. RISP – New York 0 for 1; Boston 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Devers, Bogaerts. GIDP – Bogaerts.
DP – New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, L, 11-3
|7⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|4
|93
|3.95
|Loáisiga
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|6.31
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, W, 7-1
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|89
|2.44
|Brasier, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.20
|Whitlock, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.98
|Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
|⅔
T – 2:15. A – 36,581 (37,755).
