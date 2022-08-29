Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

August 28, 2022, 8:49PM
Updated 8 minutes ago
A's 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf400001.302
Judge rf400003.293
Stanton dh401000.226
Rizzo 1b401001.223
LeMahieu 2b400001.273
Donaldson 3b300011.222
Cabrera ss300011.262
Hicks cf211010.216
Higashioka c301101.195
Totals3114139
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf411100.221
Langeliers c400003.234
Brown rf-1b412001.222
Vogt dh211101.171
a-Pinder ph-dh100010.236
Garcia 1b302201.333
Pache cf100000.158
Machín 3b301011.219
Neuse 2b200012.217
Stevenson cf-rf300002.174
Allen ss211000.207
Totals29484311
New York000010000140
Oakland20200000x481

a-walked for Vogt in the 5th.

E – Neuse (13). LOB – New York 6, Oakland 5. 2B – Vogt (2), Allen (9). RBIs – Higashioka (21), Vogt (17), Garcia 2 (4), Kemp (29). SB – Machín (1). CS – Machín (1). S – Allen.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Hicks, Higashioka); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Allen, Machín). RISP – New York 1 for 4; Oakland 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – LeMahieu. GIDP – LeMahieu.

DP – Oakland 1 (Neuse, Garcia).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, L, 5-34⅓84417832.89
Banda00021235.74
Weissert2⅔000032611.57
Bard1⅔00000161.80
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, W, 3-35⅓31126935.28
Moll, H, 141⅓10010302.70
Payamps, H, 10000052.87
Acevedo, H, 191⅔00001173.26
Puk, S, 4-71⅔00002142.53
Inherited runners-scored_Weissert 1-0, Moll 1-0, Payamps 1-0. WP_Martinez, Payamps.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:19. A – 29,498 (46,847).

Minnesota 8, Giants 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf311022.265
Flores dh401110.249
Wade Jr. lf-1b501100.170
Longoria 3b311000.254
González lf200001.255
Davis 1b-3b400003.240
Crawford ss403100.225
Estrada 2b401000.256
Wynns c412000.234
Yastrzemski rf300001.208
Totals36310337
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b511000.318
Correa ss402100.276
Kepler rf412100.232
Miranda dh411101.272
Gordon 2b321011.268
Urshela 3b311110.267
Cave lf412400.217
Sánchez c300012.213
Celestino cf411001.255
Totals34811835
San Francisco0011100003100
Minnesota00125000x8110

LOB – San Francisco 10, Minnesota 5. 2B – Wade Jr. (5), Wynns (5), Longoria (9), Estrada (19), Celestino (9), Correa (16), Kepler (17), Miranda (16), Urshela (20), Cave (2). HR – Cave (2), off Junis. RBIs – Wade Jr. (23), Flores (60), Crawford (41), Correa (44), Cave 4 (8), Kepler (43), Miranda (56), Urshela (50). SB – Cave (1). CS – Estrada (3).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 7 (Wade Jr. 2, Yastrzemski 3, Longoria, Davis); Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Gordon). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 11; Minnesota 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Flores 2, Wade Jr.. GIDP – Celestino.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junis, L, 4-44⅓96602884.04
Young22220203.27
Alexander1⅔00000200.00
Rogers1⅔00011144.47
García1⅔00002133.02
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sanchez362212814.26
Pagán11121225.04
Smeltzer, W, 5-2230001513.71
Fulmer1⅔00002153.35
López1⅔00001111.85
Inherited runners-scored_Young 1-1, Pagán 2-1, Smeltzer 1-1. HBP_Sanchez (Yastrzemski).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Sean Barber; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 3:27. A – 25,285 (38,544).

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400001.298
Rosario ss400004.283
Ramírez 3b400000.283
Gonzalez rf401001.291
Naylor dh300000.263
Miller 1b301002.240
Giménez 2b301000.302
Hedges c301000.183
Straw cf200001.199
a-Benson ph-cf101000.133
Totals3105009
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf400001.264
Winker lf300001.227
Haggerty lf100000.300
Haniger rf300011.263
Suárez 3b400002.226
France 1b312101.278
Santana dh310000.199
Raleigh c200010.201
Frazier 2b211010.244
Moore ss311301.206
Totals2844437
Cleveland000000000051
Seattle00003010x440

a-singled for Straw in the 8th.

E – Civale (2). LOB – Cleveland 4, Seattle 3. 2B – Giménez (22), Frazier (19). HR – Moore (6), off Civale; France (15), off Civale. RBIs – Moore 3 (19), France (63). SB – Hedges (2). CS – Gonzalez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Kwan, Rosario 2); Seattle 1 (Rodríguez). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 5; Seattle 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Raleigh.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, L, 2-66⅓44425895.40
De Los Santos00001112.79
Shaw1⅔00011185.12
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray, W, 11-87⅔300071033.58
Swanson1⅔20001190.86
Sewald1⅔00001102.56

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:31. A – 45,190 (47,929).

Detroit 9, Texas 8
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf422011.252
Reyes rf522001.285
Báez ss311011.225
Short ss100000.000
H.Castro 1b502502.286
Haase c421001.237
Carpenter dh513100.243
Candelario 3b412210.202
Clemens 2b400111.144
Baddoo lf400001.186
Totals39913948
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b522100.238
Seager ss432310.257
Lowe 1b512101.300
1-Thompson pr000000.258
García rf300121.256
Calhoun lf511201.208
Taveras cf402000.297
Miller dh401002.213
Viloria c300001.175
a-Heim ph100000.241
Duran 3b310010.242
Totals37810846
Detroit0312030009133
Texas0000020338100

a-grounded out for Viloria in the 9th.

1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.

E – Candelario (9), H.Castro (10), Lange (1). LOB – Detroit 8, Texas 6. 2B – Carpenter 2 (3), Reyes (15), H.Castro (19), Candelario (14), Taveras (13), Semien (20). HR – Candelario (12), off Arihara; Seager (27), off Hutchison; Lowe (22), off Hutchison; Calhoun (12), off Lange; Seager (28), off Soto. RBIs – Carpenter (5), Candelario 2 (39), Clemens (12), H.Castro 5 (36), Seager 3 (67), Lowe (65), García (80), Calhoun 2 (45), Semien (64). SB – Thompson (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 5 (Carpenter, Baddoo 2, Clemens, Greene); Texas 3 (Calhoun, Viloria, Duran). RISP – Detroit 3 for 12; Texas 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Candelario, García. GIDP – Haase, Calhoun, Lowe, Duran.

DP – Detroit 3 (Báez, Candelario, H.Castro; Clemens, Báez, H.Castro; Short, Clemens, H.Castro); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hutchison, W, 2-75⅓42223884.01
Chafin110000132.91
Lange1⅔23312263.93
Soto33310183.52
Jiménez, S, 2-300001103.22
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Arihara, L, 1-23⅓86623865.40
Martin1000043.68
Burke2⅔23322511.60
Leclerc1⅔10002223.44
Moore1⅔00001101.98
Hernández1⅔10000121.69
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Jiménez 1-0, Martin 2-2. HBP_Arihara (Haase). WP_Lange(2), Soto. PB_Haase (4).

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 3:35. A – 24,938 (40,300).

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar dh-lf410010.241
Soto rf421211.254
Machado 3b534400.304
Bell 1b401110.279
Drury 2b400002.259
b-Rosario ph100001.000
Cronenworth ss401010.241
Myers lf-p501002.253
Grisham cf110001.192
a-Kim ph100001.258
Azocar cf100010.259
Campusano c402001.188
Totals38710759
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Taylor cf613401.261
Witt Jr. ss510102.252
Perez dh523201.235
1-Massey pr-dh010000.253
Dozier 3b634000.246
Rooker lf301101.143
Isbel lf110020.214
Pratto 1b421310.182
Waters rf322221.263
Lopez 2b512101.241
Rivero c412012.176
Totals4215181469
San Diego1010202017102
Kansas City50010306x15182

a-struck out for Grisham in the 6th. b-struck out for Drury in the 9th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E – Cronenworth (5), Campusano (1), Lopez (7), Dozier (4). LOB – San Diego 10, Kansas City 11. 2B – Machado (32), Waters (1), Dozier (23), Pratto (8). HR – Machado 2 (24), off Heasley; Soto (24), off Misiewicz; Taylor (7), off Manaea; Perez (18), off Crismatt. RBIs – Machado 4 (81), Soto 2 (52), Bell (64), Taylor 4 (35), Rooker (2), Pratto 3 (15), Waters 2 (3), Lopez (17), Perez 2 (60), Witt Jr. (65). SB – Dozier (4). SF – Witt Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Campusano, Azocar, Soto, Drury 2); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 2, Isbel 2, Taylor, Dozier). RISP – San Diego 2 for 9; Kansas City 7 for 15.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, L, 7-74⅔106604794.90
Wilson1⅔00010183.07
Crismatt23031372.64
Hill0000072.87
García1⅔00003133.47
Hader56621346.52
Myers1000090.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley, W, 2-75⅔44327855.22
Cuas, H, 1010010153.99
Garrett, H, 80000144.95
Misiewicz12210125.65
Coleman, H, 131⅔00000202.70
Keller, H, 110010225.21
Barlow, H, 60000032.36
Weaver1⅔31101287.88
Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Hill 3-0, Myers 2-1, Garrett 2-0, Coleman 1-0, Barlow 2-0. HBP – Heasley (Grisham), Myers (Massey).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 4:00. A – 12,584 (37,903).

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b301020.246
Suzuki rf311120.252
Happ lf522002.279
Reyes dh422211.280
Hoerner ss513300.293
Gomes c300111.217
McKinstry 3b411000.173
c-Contreras ph100000.242
Higgins 1b200001.223
a-Ortega ph-cf200001.230
Velázquez cf200001.206
b-Rivas ph-1b201000.238
Totals36711767
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf523200.264
Adames ss522001.228
Tellez 1b201030.230
Renfroe rf412211.249
Wong 2b513200.249
Hiura dh501102.241
Peterson 3b412001.255
Narváez c411001.227
Mitchell cf411201.250
Totals38916947
Chicago1100201027111
Milwaukee00142200x9160

a-struck out for Higgins in the 6th. b-flied out for Velázquez in the 6th. c-grounded out for McKinstry in the 9th.

E – Velázquez (3). LOB – Chicago 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Happ (34), Reyes (5), Wong 2 (20), Renfroe (16). HR – Hoerner (8), off Lauer; Reyes (3), off Boxberger; Yelich (11), off Newcomb; Wong (10), off Newcomb. RBIs – Hoerner 3 (44), Suzuki (40), Gomes (20), Reyes 2 (10), Renfroe 2 (56), Mitchell 2 (2), Yelich 2 (44), Wong 2 (35), Hiura (26). CS – Tellez (1). SF – Gomes.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Happ 3, Gomes); Milwaukee 6 (Wong 2, Narváez 3, Hiura). RISP – Chicago 3 for 8; Milwaukee 5 for 13.

Runners moved up – Reyes, Hoerner, Hiura. GIDP – Contreras.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson3⅓51112613.97
Newcomb, L, 2-11⅔66622479.14
Farrell242212553.86
Wick1⅔10001104.64
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer, W, 10-55⅔644441013.58
Strzelecki, H, 2111122372.95
Milner1⅓10000134.11
Boxberger32200132.66
Williams, S, 9-101⅔0000181.84
Boxberger pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Farrell 1-0, Williams 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 3:24. A – 39,035 (41,900).

Houston 3, Baltimore 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf301011.267
Rutschman dh401002.254
Santander lf411001.258
Mountcastle 1b400002.244
Hays rf401101.256
Urías 3b300002.246
a-Stowers ph101000.250
Odor 2b400002.199
Mateo ss301002.230
Chirinos c201010.182
Totals32171213
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400002.282
Peña ss400000.242
Bregman 3b221120.269
Tucker rf312000.261
Mancini lf400002.259
Meyers cf000000.209
Gurriel 1b401200.244
Hensley dh301001.167
Dubón cf-lf301001.209
Maldonado c100010.178
Totals2836336
Baltimore000000001171
Houston00000021x360

a-singled for Urías in the 9th.

E – Chirinos (2). LOB – Baltimore 6, Houston 6. 2B – Mateo (20), Santander (21), Hensley (1), Tucker 2 (24). HR – Bregman (20), off Krehbiel. RBIs – Hays (54), Gurriel 2 (39), Bregman (76). SB – Mullins (28), Rutschman (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Odor); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Peña, Gurriel). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 9; Houston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Santander, Altuve. GIDP – Gurriel, Tucker.

DP – Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle); Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, Dubón, Bregman, Dubón).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth, L, 4-26⅔11134942.72
Baker31101184.22
Krehbiel1⅓21101263.02
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander3⅔30016601.84
Martinez1⅔00001152.31
Abreu2⅔10011272.08
Stanek, W, 2-11⅔00001111.25
Neris, H, 221⅔00002103.54
Montero, S, 9-111⅔31102242.68
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-1, Krehbiel 2-0. HBP_Krehbiel (Maldonado).

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 3:08. A – 31,559 (41,168).

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho rf310011.237
Thomas cf400000.240
Rojas 2b300011.280
Walker 1b400000.225
McCarthy lf401100.291
Garrett dh311101.389
Alcántara 3b211111.211
Hummel c300002.167
C.Kelly c000000.216
Perdomo ss300002.190
Totals2933338
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gonzàlez 2b500002.240
Harrison 3b301010.244
Abreu dh311011.308
Vaughn 1b411000.291
Sheets rf200111.255
Pollock lf401100.237
Andrus ss402000.238
Engel cf301001.230
a-Jiménez ph000010.300
1-Robert pr000000.300
Zavala c200011.283
b-García ph100001.209
Totals3127257
Arizona010000011330
Chicago000002000270

a-walked for Engel in the 9th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 9th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 2, Chicago 8. 2B – McCarthy (14), Vaughn (24), Andrus (26). HR – Garrett (1), off Cease; Alcántara (4), off Cease. RBIs – Garrett (2), Alcántara (18), McCarthy (24), Sheets (37), Pollock (42). SF – Sheets.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 0; Chicago 1 (Gonzàlez). RISP – Arizona 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 3.

GIDP – Gonzàlez, Pollock.

DP – Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker; Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies562225853.82
Ginkel1⅓00010145.27
Ramirez, W, 5-41⅔00010214.78
Kennedy, S, 9-131⅔10012183.19
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease8⅔222181032.27
Graveman, L, 3-31⅔11120162.70
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:50. A – 29,781 (40,615).

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b612000.280
Margot rf421111.302
Peralta dh423220.278
Mejía c000000.254
Ramírez 1b612101.325
Arozarena lf523201.263
Paredes 2b232330.225
Walls ss501203.176
Bethancourt c-p501001.235
Siri cf512100.198
Totals4212171267
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf512100.290
Verdugo rf501001.283
Bogaerts ss403101.303
Devers 3b500001.294
Martinez dh411101.275
Arroyo 2b402000.290
McGuire c301010.267
Hernández cf400001.216
Cordero 1b211101.228
a-Dalbec ph-1b212000.213
Totals38413416
Tampa Bay01121304012170
Boston0011101004131

a-singled for Cordero in the 7th.

E – Devers (13). LOB – Tampa Bay 10, Boston 9. 2B – Peralta 2 (6), Arozarena 3 (31), McGuire (11). HR – Paredes 2 (18), off Pivetta; Cordero (8), off Kluber; Martinez (10), off Kluber; Pham (4), off Kluber. RBIs – Paredes 3 (40), Peralta 2 (8), Margot (32), Ramírez (46), Arozarena 2 (69), Walls 2 (27), Siri (16), Cordero (29), Martinez (49), Pham (14), Bogaerts (54). SB – Margot (6). SF – Margot, Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Walls 4, Ramírez 2); Boston 4 (Hernández, Devers 3). RISP – Tampa Bay 7 for 15; Boston 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Verdugo. GIDP – Hernández.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Ramírez).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, W, 9-76⅔83304854.21
Poche1⅔21101193.00
Chargois1⅔10011160.00
Bethancourt1⅔20000120.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, L, 9-105⅔855341004.40
Sawamura1⅔43321373.73
Brasier1⅔20001126.34
Davis2⅔34211505.47
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:14. A – 29,116 (37,755).

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher 2b511002.287
Trout cf522201.270
Ohtani dh423210.265
Rengifo 3b512201.268
Ford 1b502000.179
Adell lf401001.232
1-Sierra pr-lf010010.192
Aguilar rf501003.182
Suzuki c411100.179
Velazquez ss400002.198
Totals418137210
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf411110.275
Guerrero Jr. 1b510001.280
Gurriel Jr. lf502102.296
Kirk dh400011.296
Bichette ss312020.262
Hernández rf301011.261
Chapman 3b402101.236
Merrifield 2b300000.237
a-Biggio ph-2b100000.214
Jansen c201020.217
Totals3439376
Los Angeles0021003118130
Toronto000100101391

a-lined out for Merrifield in the 8th.

1-ran for Adell in the 8th.

E – Guerrero Jr. (8). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Toronto 11. 2B – Trout (18), Chapman (21), Jansen (2). 3B – Gurriel Jr. (1). HR – Rengifo (10), off Stripling; Suzuki (4), off Stripling; Ohtani (28), off Mayza; Trout (28), off Phelps; Springer (19), off Reyes. RBIs – Rengifo 2 (38), Suzuki (14), Trout 2 (58), Ohtani 2 (77), Chapman (63), Gurriel Jr. (51), Springer (57). SB – Sierra (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Aguilar 2, Velazquez); Toronto 6 (Kirk, Bichette, Merrifield 4). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 6; Toronto 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Ford, Chapman. GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr..

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Fletcher, Ford; Velazquez, Ford).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davidson4⅔31155845.21
Wantz, W, 2-01⅔00000132.92
Barria, H, 22⅔31110352.58
Chavez1⅔10001217.59
Reyes1⅔21110234.50
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, L, 6-46⅔73306772.94
Cimber22201153.46
Mayza1110093.06
Richards1⅔11001174.71
Phelps21121262.65
Kikuchi0000165.36

Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 2-0, Mayza 1-1, Kikuchi 3-0.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:16. A – 44,318 (53,506).

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 3b400003.248
Rodgers 2b400002.277
Blackmon dh402000.272
2-Bernard pr-dh000000.286
Cron 1b411001.272
Iglesias ss401000.306
Grichuk rf302001.275
Hilliard lf301011.184
Serven c200112.220
Hampson cf400001.212
Totals32171211
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400002.263
Lindor ss400001.264
Alonso 1b301010.273
Vogelbach dh200011.234
1-Escobar pr-dh100001.214
McNeil 2b401000.321
Canha lf300000.278
Naquin rf300002.242
Baty 3b301000.184
McCann c200000.190
a-Marte ph100001.291
Nido c000000.221
Totals3003028
Colorado000000100170
New York000000000030

a-struck out for McCann in the 8th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th. 2-ran for Blackmon in the 8th.

LOB – Colorado 8, New York 5. 2B – Grichuk (20). RBIs – Serven (16). SB – Hilliard (5). SF – Serven.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Hampson 3); New York 2 (Baty, Nimmo). RISP – Colorado 1 for 6; New York 0 for 4.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, W, 7-107⅔100251024.97
Estévez, H, 81⅔10002143.66
Bard, S, 27-301⅔10001142.33
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, L, 9-47⅔4111111122.27
Rodríguez1⅔10000154.97
Givens1⅔20010184.06
HBP_Scherzer (Grichuk). WP_Estévez, Givens.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:50. A – 36,396 (41,922).

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss411001.199
Hayes dh401102.248
Reynolds cf411001.251
Chavis 1b311111.245
Castro 3b412001.254
Marcano 2b411101.216
Allen lf300100.186
Madris rf401100.177
Delay c401000.244
Totals3459517
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf400002.211
Castellanos rf400001.266
Bohm 1b400000.291
Harper dh401001.317
Realmuto c301011.273
Segura 2b400001.282
Stott ss300010.225
Vierling cf202010.230
Sosa 3b300001.199
Totals3104037
Pittsburgh100103000591
Philadelphia000000000040

E – Chavis (6). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Madris (7). 3B – Cruz (2), Marcano (2), Reynolds (4). RBIs – Hayes (36), Allen (6), Chavis (41), Marcano (13), Madris (7). CS – Hayes (4), Allen (1). S – Allen.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Delay, Marcano); Philadelphia 3 (Sosa 3). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 4.

GIDP – Sosa.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Marcano, Chavis).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras, W, 4-45⅔30027893.57
Bañuelos2⅔10000264.91
Underwood Jr.1⅔0000063.89
Crowe1⅔00010133.12
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Syndergaard, L, 3-1595515954.40
Nelson1⅓00001164.71
Brogdon1⅔00001102.90
Coonrod1⅔00000160.00
Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:51. A – 30,355 (42,792).

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India dh412000.253
Lopez 2b401000.284
K.Farmer 3b300110.264
Solano 1b400002.326
Aquino rf400001.174
Fairchild lf211100.108
a-Fraley ph-lf201000.242
Romine c300002.174
Barrero ss300002.160
Friedl cf300001.252
Totals3225218
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b411001.245
Meneses rf-1b311002.333
Voit 1b301000.226
1-Palacios pr-rf000000.167
Cruz dh301110.235
Thomas lf300001.239
Abrams ss300001.207
Adams c301100.190
Vargas 3b311100.272
Robles cf300001.218
Totals2836316
Cincinnati110000000250
Washington00021000x361

a-singled for Fairchild in the 7th.

1-ran for Voit in the 8th.

E – Meneses (1). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Washington 4. 2B – Hernández (26). HR – Fairchild (3), off Corbin; Vargas (4), off Lodolo. RBIs – K.Farmer (58), Fairchild (3), Cruz (62), Adams (6), Vargas (11). SB – Palacios (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 0; Washington 1 (Cruz). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 1; Washington 1 for 4.

GIDP – Thomas.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, Lopez, Solano).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo, L, 3-57⅔533151044.30
Warren1⅔10001196.27
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 5-176⅔42115826.56
Harvey, H, 31⅔10002162.78
Edwards Jr., H, 101⅔0000093.12
Finnegan, S, 8-121⅔00001103.12
HBP_Lodolo 2 (Meneses,Voit).

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 2:21. A – 31,411 (41,339).

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf513200.281
T.Turner ss310012.311
Freeman 1b512001.326
Muncy dh523001.192
J.Turner 3b503200.267
Gallo lf300001.220
a-Taylor ph-lf101010.230
Lux 2b410012.294
Thompson cf421112.275
Barnes c401200.191
Totals39814749
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 3b400001.259
Rojas ss401000.232
B.Anderson dh211120.243
Cooper 1b400002.260
Fortes c300010.229
Leblanc 2b400001.303
Encarnación rf300002.207
Burdick cf200011.157
Williams lf300003.236
Totals29121410
Los Angeles2100030028140
Miami000100000120

a-doubled for Gallo in the 7th.

LOB – Los Angeles 9, Miami 5. 2B – Taylor (23), Betts (28), J.Turner (27). HR – Betts (31), off Cabrera; Thompson (7), off Cabrera; B.Anderson (6), off Urías. RBIs – Betts 2 (69), J.Turner 2 (66), Thompson (28), Barnes 2 (22), B.Anderson (18). SB – T.Turner (21).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Thompson, T.Turner 2, Lux 3, Freeman); Miami 1 (Rojas). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 12; Miami 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Lux, Berti. GIDP – Lux.

DP – Miami 1 (Leblanc, Rojas, Cooper).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, W, 14-76⅔111471012.32
Graterol1⅔00000133.02
Martin1⅔10001103.64
Vesia1⅔00002232.55
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, L, 4-25566351022.45
Nance20001104.46
Bleier2⅔40002313.43
Sulser1⅔32211254.94
Inherited runners-scored_Nance 3-3. HBP_Cabrera (T.Turner).

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 3:14. A – 13,617 (36,742).

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss411301.289
Olson 1b400000.254
Riley 3b401001.286
d'Arnaud c402002.268
Contreras dh400002.272
Rosario lf402001.190
Grissom 2b410000.324
Harris II cf404000.298
Grossman rf410000.226
Totals36310307
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf321110.246
Donovan dh321000.299
Goldschmidt 1b401001.338
Arenado 3b401101.306
Dickerson lf200000.274
a-Pujols ph100000.273
O'Neill lf111300.230
Carlson cf300013.243
Gorman 2b200002.237
b-DeJong ph-ss000010.165
Molina c300000.203
Edman ss-2b311101.253
Totals2966638
Atlanta0000003003101
St. Louis00000204x660

a-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Gorman in the 7th.

E – Riley (11). LOB – Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3. 2B – Harris II (21). HR – Swanson (17), off Helsley; Nootbaar (9), off Odorizzi; Edman (10), off Minter; O'Neill (10), off Minter. RBIs – Swanson 3 (76), Nootbaar (29), Arenado (85), Edman (44), O'Neill 3 (50). S – Donovan.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Olson, Grossman, Grissom); St. Louis 1 (Pujols). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Grossman. LIDP – Swanson. GIDP – Molina.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson); St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Edman).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi542214864.26
Lee00011142.68
McHugh, H, 100000042.73
Minter, L, 5-4, BS, 5-924112222.32
Jackson0000160.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright6822041003.09
Helsley, W, 9-11⅓11103191.04
Gallegos, S, 13-191⅔1000093.04
Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0, McHugh 1-0, Helsley 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:06. A – 42,897 (45,494).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette