Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Profar dh-lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .241 Soto rf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .254 Machado 3b 5 3 4 4 0 0 .304 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .279 Drury 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259 b-Rosario ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cronenworth ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .241 Myers lf-p 5 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Grisham cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .192 a-Kim ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Azocar cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Campusano c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .188 Totals 38 7 10 7 5 9

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor cf 6 1 3 4 0 1 .261 Witt Jr. ss 5 1 0 1 0 2 .252 Perez dh 5 2 3 2 0 1 .235 1-Massey pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .253 Dozier 3b 6 3 4 0 0 0 .246 Rooker lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .143 Isbel lf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .214 Pratto 1b 4 2 1 3 1 0 .182 Waters rf 3 2 2 2 2 1 .263 Lopez 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .241 Rivero c 4 1 2 0 1 2 .176 Totals 42 15 18 14 6 9

San Diego 101 020 201 7 10 2 Kansas City 500 103 06x 15 18 2

a-struck out for Grisham in the 6th. b-struck out for Drury in the 9th.

1-ran for Perez in the 8th.

E – Cronenworth (5), Campusano (1), Lopez (7), Dozier (4). LOB – San Diego 10, Kansas City 11. 2B – Machado (32), Waters (1), Dozier (23), Pratto (8). HR – Machado 2 (24), off Heasley; Soto (24), off Misiewicz; Taylor (7), off Manaea; Perez (18), off Crismatt. RBIs – Machado 4 (81), Soto 2 (52), Bell (64), Taylor 4 (35), Rooker (2), Pratto 3 (15), Waters 2 (3), Lopez (17), Perez 2 (60), Witt Jr. (65). SB – Dozier (4). SF – Witt Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Campusano, Azocar, Soto, Drury 2); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 2, Isbel 2, Taylor, Dozier). RISP – San Diego 2 for 9; Kansas City 7 for 15.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, L, 7-7 4⅔ 10 6 6 0 4 79 4.90 Wilson 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.07 Crismatt 2 3 0 3 1 37 2.64 Hill ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 7 2.87 García 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.47 Hader ⅓ 5 6 6 2 1 34 6.52 Myers 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heasley, W, 2-7 5⅔ 4 4 3 2 7 85 5.22 Cuas, H, 10 ⅓ 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.99 Garrett, H, 8 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.95 Misiewicz ⅔ 1 2 2 1 0 12 5.65 Coleman, H, 13 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 20 2.70 Keller, H, 1 1 0 0 1 0 22 5.21 Barlow, H, 6 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.36 Weaver 1⅔ 3 1 1 0 1 28 7.88 Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th ⅔

Inherited runners-scored – Hill 3-0, Myers 2-1, Garrett 2-0, Coleman 1-0, Barlow 2-0. HBP – Heasley (Grisham), Myers (Massey).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 4:00. A – 12,584 (37,903).