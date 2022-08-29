Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022
A's 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Cabrera ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Vogt dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.171
|a-Pinder ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Garcia 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.333
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Neuse 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.217
|Stevenson cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Allen ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|3
|11
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Oakland
|202
|000
|00x
|4
|8
|1
a-walked for Vogt in the 5th.
E – Neuse (13). LOB – New York 6, Oakland 5. 2B – Vogt (2), Allen (9). RBIs – Higashioka (21), Vogt (17), Garcia 2 (4), Kemp (29). SB – Machín (1). CS – Machín (1). S – Allen.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Hicks, Higashioka); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Allen, Machín). RISP – New York 1 for 4; Oakland 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – LeMahieu. GIDP – LeMahieu.
DP – Oakland 1 (Neuse, Garcia).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, L, 5-3
|4⅓
|8
|4
|4
|1
|7
|83
|2.89
|Banda
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|5.74
|Weissert
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|11.57
|Bard
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.80
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, W, 3-3
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|93
|5.28
|Moll, H, 14
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|30
|2.70
|Payamps, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.87
|Acevedo, H, 19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.26
|Puk, S, 4-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.53
|Inherited runners-scored_Weissert 1-0, Moll 1-0, Payamps 1-0. WP_Martinez, Payamps.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:19. A – 29,498 (46,847).
Minnesota 8, Giants 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.265
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|Wade Jr. lf-1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.170
|Longoria 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|González lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Davis 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Wynns c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Yastrzemski rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|3
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Gordon 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.217
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Celestino cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|3
|5
|San Francisco
|001
|110
|000
|3
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|250
|00x
|8
|11
|0
LOB – San Francisco 10, Minnesota 5. 2B – Wade Jr. (5), Wynns (5), Longoria (9), Estrada (19), Celestino (9), Correa (16), Kepler (17), Miranda (16), Urshela (20), Cave (2). HR – Cave (2), off Junis. RBIs – Wade Jr. (23), Flores (60), Crawford (41), Correa (44), Cave 4 (8), Kepler (43), Miranda (56), Urshela (50). SB – Cave (1). CS – Estrada (3).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 7 (Wade Jr. 2, Yastrzemski 3, Longoria, Davis); Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Gordon). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 11; Minnesota 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Flores 2, Wade Jr.. GIDP – Celestino.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 4-4
|4⅓
|9
|6
|6
|0
|2
|88
|4.04
|Young
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|3.27
|Alexander
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.47
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.02
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|81
|4.26
|Pagán
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|22
|5.04
|Smeltzer, W, 5-2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|51
|3.71
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.35
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.85
|Inherited runners-scored_Young 1-1, Pagán 2-1, Smeltzer 1-1. HBP_Sanchez (Yastrzemski).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Sean Barber; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 3:27. A – 25,285 (38,544).
Seattle 4, Cleveland 0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.283
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Naylor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|a-Benson ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|0
|9
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Haggerty lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|France 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Santana dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Moore ss
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|4
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|1
|Seattle
|000
|030
|10x
|4
|4
|0
a-singled for Straw in the 8th.
E – Civale (2). LOB – Cleveland 4, Seattle 3. 2B – Giménez (22), Frazier (19). HR – Moore (6), off Civale; France (15), off Civale. RBIs – Moore 3 (19), France (63). SB – Hedges (2). CS – Gonzalez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Kwan, Rosario 2); Seattle 1 (Rodríguez). RISP – Cleveland 1 for 5; Seattle 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Raleigh.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 2-6
|6⅓
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|89
|5.40
|De Los Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.79
|Shaw
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.12
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 11-8
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|103
|3.58
|Swanson
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.86
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.56
Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:31. A – 45,190 (47,929).
Detroit 9, Texas 8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Reyes rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Báez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.286
|Haase c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Carpenter dh
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.202
|Clemens 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.144
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|9
|4
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Seager ss
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.257
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|1-Thompson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.256
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Miller dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Viloria c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|a-Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Duran 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|4
|6
|Detroit
|031
|203
|000
|9
|13
|3
|Texas
|000
|002
|033
|8
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Viloria in the 9th.
1-ran for Lowe in the 9th.
E – Candelario (9), H.Castro (10), Lange (1). LOB – Detroit 8, Texas 6. 2B – Carpenter 2 (3), Reyes (15), H.Castro (19), Candelario (14), Taveras (13), Semien (20). HR – Candelario (12), off Arihara; Seager (27), off Hutchison; Lowe (22), off Hutchison; Calhoun (12), off Lange; Seager (28), off Soto. RBIs – Carpenter (5), Candelario 2 (39), Clemens (12), H.Castro 5 (36), Seager 3 (67), Lowe (65), García (80), Calhoun 2 (45), Semien (64). SB – Thompson (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 5 (Carpenter, Baddoo 2, Clemens, Greene); Texas 3 (Calhoun, Viloria, Duran). RISP – Detroit 3 for 12; Texas 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Candelario, García. GIDP – Haase, Calhoun, Lowe, Duran.
DP – Detroit 3 (Báez, Candelario, H.Castro; Clemens, Báez, H.Castro; Short, Clemens, H.Castro); Texas 1 (Seager, Semien, Lowe).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison, W, 2-7
|5⅓
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|88
|4.01
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.91
|Lange
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|26
|3.93
|Soto
|⅓
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|3.52
|Jiménez, S, 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.22
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arihara, L, 1-2
|3⅓
|8
|6
|6
|2
|3
|86
|5.40
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.68
|Burke
|2⅔
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|51
|1.60
|Leclerc
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.44
|Moore
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.98
|Hernández
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.69
|Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0, Jiménez 1-0, Martin 2-2. HBP_Arihara (Haase). WP_Lange(2), Soto. PB_Haase (4).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 3:35. A – 24,938 (40,300).
Kansas City 15, San Diego 7
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar dh-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Soto rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.254
|Machado 3b
|5
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.304
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|b-Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cronenworth ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Myers lf-p
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Grisham cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|a-Kim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Azocar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|5
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor cf
|6
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.261
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Perez dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|1-Massey pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Dozier 3b
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Rooker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Isbel lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.214
|Pratto 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.182
|Waters rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.263
|Lopez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Rivero c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.176
|Totals
|42
|15
|18
|14
|6
|9
|San Diego
|101
|020
|201
|7
|10
|2
|Kansas City
|500
|103
|06x
|15
|18
|2
a-struck out for Grisham in the 6th. b-struck out for Drury in the 9th.
1-ran for Perez in the 8th.
E – Cronenworth (5), Campusano (1), Lopez (7), Dozier (4). LOB – San Diego 10, Kansas City 11. 2B – Machado (32), Waters (1), Dozier (23), Pratto (8). HR – Machado 2 (24), off Heasley; Soto (24), off Misiewicz; Taylor (7), off Manaea; Perez (18), off Crismatt. RBIs – Machado 4 (81), Soto 2 (52), Bell (64), Taylor 4 (35), Rooker (2), Pratto 3 (15), Waters 2 (3), Lopez (17), Perez 2 (60), Witt Jr. (65). SB – Dozier (4). SF – Witt Jr..
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Campusano, Azocar, Soto, Drury 2); Kansas City 6 (Lopez 2, Isbel 2, Taylor, Dozier). RISP – San Diego 2 for 9; Kansas City 7 for 15.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 7-7
|4⅔
|10
|6
|6
|0
|4
|79
|4.90
|Wilson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.07
|Crismatt
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|37
|2.64
|Hill
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.87
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.47
|Hader
|⅓
|5
|6
|6
|2
|1
|34
|6.52
|Myers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley, W, 2-7
|5⅔
|4
|4
|3
|2
|7
|85
|5.22
|Cuas, H, 10
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.99
|Garrett, H, 8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.95
|Misiewicz
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|5.65
|Coleman, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.70
|Keller, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|5.21
|Barlow, H, 6
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.36
|Weaver
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|7.88
|Misiewicz pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
|⅔
Inherited runners-scored – Hill 3-0, Myers 2-1, Garrett 2-0, Coleman 1-0, Barlow 2-0. HBP – Heasley (Grisham), Myers (Massey).
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 4:00. A – 12,584 (37,903).
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.252
|Happ lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Reyes dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.280
|Hoerner ss
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.293
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|c-Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Higgins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|a-Ortega ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Velázquez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|b-Rivas ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|6
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Adames ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Tellez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.230
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.249
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Hiura dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|Peterson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Narváez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Mitchell cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|38
|9
|16
|9
|4
|7
|Chicago
|110
|020
|102
|7
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|001
|422
|00x
|9
|16
|0
a-struck out for Higgins in the 6th. b-flied out for Velázquez in the 6th. c-grounded out for McKinstry in the 9th.
E – Velázquez (3). LOB – Chicago 9, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Happ (34), Reyes (5), Wong 2 (20), Renfroe (16). HR – Hoerner (8), off Lauer; Reyes (3), off Boxberger; Yelich (11), off Newcomb; Wong (10), off Newcomb. RBIs – Hoerner 3 (44), Suzuki (40), Gomes (20), Reyes 2 (10), Renfroe 2 (56), Mitchell 2 (2), Yelich 2 (44), Wong 2 (35), Hiura (26). CS – Tellez (1). SF – Gomes.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Happ 3, Gomes); Milwaukee 6 (Wong 2, Narváez 3, Hiura). RISP – Chicago 3 for 8; Milwaukee 5 for 13.
Runners moved up – Reyes, Hoerner, Hiura. GIDP – Contreras.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|3⅓
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|61
|3.97
|Newcomb, L, 2-1
|1⅔
|6
|6
|6
|2
|2
|47
|9.14
|Farrell
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|55
|3.86
|Wick
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.64
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer, W, 10-5
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|101
|3.58
|Strzelecki, H, 2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|37
|2.95
|Milner
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.11
|Boxberger
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2.66
|Williams, S, 9-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.84
|Boxberger pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
|⅔
Inherited runners-scored – Farrell 1-0, Williams 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 3:24. A – 39,035 (41,900).
Houston 3, Baltimore 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Rutschman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Santander lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|a-Stowers ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|2
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Bregman 3b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.269
|Tucker rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Meyers cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Hensley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Dubón cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Maldonado c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.178
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001
|1
|7
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|21x
|3
|6
|0
a-singled for Urías in the 9th.
E – Chirinos (2). LOB – Baltimore 6, Houston 6. 2B – Mateo (20), Santander (21), Hensley (1), Tucker 2 (24). HR – Bregman (20), off Krehbiel. RBIs – Hays (54), Gurriel 2 (39), Bregman (76). SB – Mullins (28), Rutschman (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Hays 2, Odor); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Peña, Gurriel). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 9; Houston 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Santander, Altuve. GIDP – Gurriel, Tucker.
DP – Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Mateo, Urías, Mountcastle); Houston 1 (Gurriel, Altuve, Dubón, Bregman, Dubón).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, L, 4-2
|6⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|94
|2.72
|Baker
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.22
|Krehbiel
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|3.02
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|3⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|60
|1.84
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.31
|Abreu
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.08
|Stanek, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.25
|Neris, H, 22
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.54
|Montero, S, 9-11
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|2.68
|Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-1, Krehbiel 2-0. HBP_Krehbiel (Maldonado).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 3:08. A – 31,559 (41,168).
Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rojas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Garrett dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.389
|Alcántara 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Hummel c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Totals
|29
|3
|3
|3
|3
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gonzàlez 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Harrison 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Abreu dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|a-Jiménez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|1-Robert pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|b-García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|5
|7
|Arizona
|010
|000
|011
|3
|3
|0
|Chicago
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-walked for Engel in the 9th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 9th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 9th.
LOB – Arizona 2, Chicago 8. 2B – McCarthy (14), Vaughn (24), Andrus (26). HR – Garrett (1), off Cease; Alcántara (4), off Cease. RBIs – Garrett (2), Alcántara (18), McCarthy (24), Sheets (37), Pollock (42). SF – Sheets.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 0; Chicago 1 (Gonzàlez). RISP – Arizona 1 for 2; Chicago 1 for 3.
GIDP – Gonzàlez, Pollock.
DP – Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker; Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|85
|3.82
|Ginkel
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|5.27
|Ramirez, W, 5-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.78
|Kennedy, S, 9-13
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.19
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|8⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|8
|103
|2.27
|Graveman, L, 3-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|2.70
|Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:50. A – 29,781 (40,615).
Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Margot rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.302
|Peralta dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.278
|Mejía c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Ramírez 1b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Arozarena lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Paredes 2b
|2
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|.225
|Walls ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.176
|Bethancourt c-p
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Siri cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Totals
|42
|12
|17
|12
|6
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Cordero 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|a-Dalbec ph-1b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|38
|4
|13
|4
|1
|6
|Tampa Bay
|011
|213
|040
|12
|17
|0
|Boston
|001
|110
|100
|4
|13
|1
a-singled for Cordero in the 7th.
E – Devers (13). LOB – Tampa Bay 10, Boston 9. 2B – Peralta 2 (6), Arozarena 3 (31), McGuire (11). HR – Paredes 2 (18), off Pivetta; Cordero (8), off Kluber; Martinez (10), off Kluber; Pham (4), off Kluber. RBIs – Paredes 3 (40), Peralta 2 (8), Margot (32), Ramírez (46), Arozarena 2 (69), Walls 2 (27), Siri (16), Cordero (29), Martinez (49), Pham (14), Bogaerts (54). SB – Margot (6). SF – Margot, Bogaerts.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Walls 4, Ramírez 2); Boston 4 (Hernández, Devers 3). RISP – Tampa Bay 7 for 15; Boston 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Verdugo. GIDP – Hernández.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Ramírez).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, W, 9-7
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|85
|4.21
|Poche
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.00
|Chargois
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Bethancourt
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 9-10
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|3
|4
|100
|4.40
|Sawamura
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|37
|3.73
|Brasier
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.34
|Davis
|2⅔
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|50
|5.47
|Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Doug Eddings.
|⅔
T – 3:14. A – 29,116 (37,755).
L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Trout cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.270
|Ohtani dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.265
|Rengifo 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Ford 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|1-Sierra pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|Aguilar rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.182
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Totals
|41
|8
|13
|7
|2
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.296
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.262
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Biggio ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.217
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|7
|6
|Los Angeles
|002
|100
|311
|8
|13
|0
|Toronto
|000
|100
|101
|3
|9
|1
a-lined out for Merrifield in the 8th.
1-ran for Adell in the 8th.
E – Guerrero Jr. (8). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Toronto 11. 2B – Trout (18), Chapman (21), Jansen (2). 3B – Gurriel Jr. (1). HR – Rengifo (10), off Stripling; Suzuki (4), off Stripling; Ohtani (28), off Mayza; Trout (28), off Phelps; Springer (19), off Reyes. RBIs – Rengifo 2 (38), Suzuki (14), Trout 2 (58), Ohtani 2 (77), Chapman (63), Gurriel Jr. (51), Springer (57). SB – Sierra (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Aguilar 2, Velazquez); Toronto 6 (Kirk, Bichette, Merrifield 4). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 6; Toronto 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Ford, Chapman. GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Guerrero Jr..
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Velazquez, Fletcher, Ford; Velazquez, Ford).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson
|4⅔
|3
|1
|1
|5
|5
|84
|5.21
|Wantz, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.92
|Barria, H, 2
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|35
|2.58
|Chavez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|7.59
|Reyes
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|4.50
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 6-4
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|77
|2.94
|Cimber
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3.46
|Mayza
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.06
|Richards
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.71
|Phelps
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|2.65
|Kikuchi
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5.36
Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 2-0, Mayza 1-1, Kikuchi 3-0.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:16. A – 44,318 (53,506).
Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|2-Bernard pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|Serven c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.220
|Hampson cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|2
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|1-Escobar pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|a-Marte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|2
|8
|Colorado
|000
|000
|100
|1
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-struck out for McCann in the 8th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th. 2-ran for Blackmon in the 8th.
LOB – Colorado 8, New York 5. 2B – Grichuk (20). RBIs – Serven (16). SB – Hilliard (5). SF – Serven.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Hampson 3); New York 2 (Baty, Nimmo). RISP – Colorado 1 for 6; New York 0 for 4.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 7-10
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|102
|4.97
|Estévez, H, 8
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.66
|Bard, S, 27-30
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.33
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 9-4
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|11
|112
|2.27
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.97
|Givens
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.06
|HBP_Scherzer (Grichuk). WP_Estévez, Givens.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:50. A – 36,396 (41,922).
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Hayes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Chavis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Marcano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Madris rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.177
|Delay c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|1
|7
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Bohm 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Vierling cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|3
|7
|Pittsburgh
|100
|103
|000
|5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
E – Chavis (6). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Madris (7). 3B – Cruz (2), Marcano (2), Reynolds (4). RBIs – Hayes (36), Allen (6), Chavis (41), Marcano (13), Madris (7). CS – Hayes (4), Allen (1). S – Allen.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Delay, Marcano); Philadelphia 3 (Sosa 3). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 4.
GIDP – Sosa.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Marcano, Chavis).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras, W, 4-4
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|89
|3.57
|Bañuelos
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|4.91
|Underwood Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.89
|Crowe
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.12
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard, L, 3-1
|5
|9
|5
|5
|1
|5
|95
|4.40
|Nelson
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.71
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.90
|Coonrod
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Nelson 1-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:51. A – 30,355 (42,792).
Washington 3, Cincinnati 2
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|K.Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Fairchild lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.108
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Meneses rf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|1-Palacios pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Adams c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Vargas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|1
|6
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|210
|00x
|3
|6
|1
a-singled for Fairchild in the 7th.
1-ran for Voit in the 8th.
E – Meneses (1). LOB – Cincinnati 4, Washington 4. 2B – Hernández (26). HR – Fairchild (3), off Corbin; Vargas (4), off Lodolo. RBIs – K.Farmer (58), Fairchild (3), Cruz (62), Adams (6), Vargas (11). SB – Palacios (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 0; Washington 1 (Cruz). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 1; Washington 1 for 4.
GIDP – Thomas.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, Lopez, Solano).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, L, 3-5
|7⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|104
|4.30
|Warren
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.27
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 5-17
|6⅔
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|82
|6.56
|Harvey, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.78
|Edwards Jr., H, 10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.12
|Finnegan, S, 8-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.12
|HBP_Lodolo 2 (Meneses,Voit).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 2:21. A – 31,411 (41,339).
L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Muncy dh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|a-Taylor ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Thompson cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.275
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.191
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|7
|4
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|B.Anderson dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.243
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Encarnación rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Burdick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.157
|Williams lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|4
|10
|Los Angeles
|210
|003
|002
|8
|14
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|000
|1
|2
|0
a-doubled for Gallo in the 7th.
LOB – Los Angeles 9, Miami 5. 2B – Taylor (23), Betts (28), J.Turner (27). HR – Betts (31), off Cabrera; Thompson (7), off Cabrera; B.Anderson (6), off Urías. RBIs – Betts 2 (69), J.Turner 2 (66), Thompson (28), Barnes 2 (22), B.Anderson (18). SB – T.Turner (21).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Thompson, T.Turner 2, Lux 3, Freeman); Miami 1 (Rojas). RISP – Los Angeles 4 for 12; Miami 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Lux, Berti. GIDP – Lux.
DP – Miami 1 (Leblanc, Rojas, Cooper).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 14-7
|6⅔
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|101
|2.32
|Graterol
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.02
|Martin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.64
|Vesia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.55
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, L, 4-2
|5
|5
|6
|6
|3
|5
|102
|2.45
|Nance
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.46
|Bleier
|2⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|3.43
|Sulser
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|4.94
|Inherited runners-scored_Nance 3-3. HBP_Cabrera (T.Turner).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 3:14. A – 13,617 (36,742).
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.289
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Grissom 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|0
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Donovan dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.338
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Dickerson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|O'Neill lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.230
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.243
|Gorman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|b-DeJong ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.165
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Edman ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|3
|8
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|300
|3
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|002
|04x
|6
|6
|0
a-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Gorman in the 7th.
E – Riley (11). LOB – Atlanta 6, St. Louis 3. 2B – Harris II (21). HR – Swanson (17), off Helsley; Nootbaar (9), off Odorizzi; Edman (10), off Minter; O'Neill (10), off Minter. RBIs – Swanson 3 (76), Nootbaar (29), Arenado (85), Edman (44), O'Neill 3 (50). S – Donovan.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Olson, Grossman, Grissom); St. Louis 1 (Pujols). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 6; St. Louis 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Grossman. LIDP – Swanson. GIDP – Molina.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson); St. Louis 1 (Edman, Goldschmidt, Edman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|86
|4.26
|Lee
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.68
|McHugh, H, 10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.73
|Minter, L, 5-4, BS, 5-9
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|22
|2.32
|Jackson
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|6
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|100
|3.09
|Helsley, W, 9-1
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|1.04
|Gallegos, S, 13-19
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.04
|Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-0, McHugh 1-0, Helsley 2-2.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:06. A – 42,897 (45,494).
