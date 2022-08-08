Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .246 a-Slater ph-cf-lf 2 0 1 1 1 0 .270 González rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Johnson cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Davis 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .241 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .236 Wade Jr. dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .185 b-Flores ph-dh 2 1 0 0 1 1 .249 Estrada 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .262 Crawford ss 4 2 2 0 0 2 .220 Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .225 Bart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .212 Totals 36 6 9 6 5 11

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp lf 4 0 0 1 1 2 .212 Laureano rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Murphy c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .251 Brown 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .238 Lowrie dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Bride 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Machín 3b 3 2 1 0 1 1 .198 Allen ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .211 c-Vogt ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .158 1-Andrus pr-ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Bolt cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .218 Totals 36 4 9 4 4 6

San Francisco 001 012 020 6 9 1 Oakland 000 010 120 4 9 0

a-doubled for Pederson in the 5th. b-walked for Wade Jr. in the 6th. c-singled for Allen in the 8th.

1-ran for Vogt in the 8th.

E – Crawford (12). LOB – San Francisco 8, Oakland 10. 2B – Slater (10), Machín (2). HR – Yastrzemski (10), off Martinez; Estrada (10), off Puk; Yastrzemski (11), off Pruitt; Brown (17), off Leone. RBIs – Yastrzemski 3 (41), Slater (25), Estrada 2 (43), Bolt (10), Kemp (22), Brown 2 (48). SB – Bolt (4), Slater (9).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Flores); Oakland 6 (Murphy, Bride, Bolt, Lowrie, Laureano 2). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 14.

Runners moved up – Davis, Brown, Lowrie. GIDP – Lowrie.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Crawford, Belt).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb, W, 10-5 7⅔ 4 2 2 3 5 97 3.17 Leone ⅓ 3 2 2 0 0 23 4.23 Brebbia, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.44 Doval, S, 14-16 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martinez, L, 2-3 4⅓ 4 2 2 1 5 69 6.08 Moll 1 0 0 1 1 14 1.78 Puk 1⅔ 1 2 2 1 2 17 2.36 Acevedo 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 18 3.12 Pruitt 1⅔ 2 2 2 0 1 17 4.83 Jiménez 1⅔ 0 0 0 2 2 15 4.05 Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Moll 2-1. IBB_off Moll (Davis), off Jiménez (Belt). HBP_Webb (Murphy). WP_Webb. ⅔

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:18. A – 31,605 (46,847).