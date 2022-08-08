Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022

August 7, 2022, 7:54PM
Updated 2 hours ago
Giants 6, A's 4
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pederson lf201000.246
a-Slater ph-cf-lf201110.270
González rf-lf400001.274
Johnson cf100001.000
Davis 3b401011.241
Belt 1b400011.236
Wade Jr. dh100011.185
b-Flores ph-dh210011.249
Estrada 2b411200.262
Crawford ss422002.220
Yastrzemski cf-rf422301.225
Bart c401002.212
Totals36696511
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf400112.212
Laureano rf500001.220
Murphy c312010.251
Brown 1b512201.238
Lowrie dh500000.180
Bride 2b401000.222
Machín 3b321011.198
Allen ss301001.211
c-Vogt ph101000.158
1-Andrus pr-ss000000.240
Bolt cf301110.218
Totals3649446
San Francisco001012020691
Oakland000010120490

a-doubled for Pederson in the 5th. b-walked for Wade Jr. in the 6th. c-singled for Allen in the 8th.

1-ran for Vogt in the 8th.

E – Crawford (12). LOB – San Francisco 8, Oakland 10. 2B – Slater (10), Machín (2). HR – Yastrzemski (10), off Martinez; Estrada (10), off Puk; Yastrzemski (11), off Pruitt; Brown (17), off Leone. RBIs – Yastrzemski 3 (41), Slater (25), Estrada 2 (43), Bolt (10), Kemp (22), Brown 2 (48). SB – Bolt (4), Slater (9).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Flores); Oakland 6 (Murphy, Bride, Bolt, Lowrie, Laureano 2). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 14.

Runners moved up – Davis, Brown, Lowrie. GIDP – Lowrie.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Crawford, Belt).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 10-57⅔42235973.17
Leone32200234.23
Brebbia, H, 1010000142.44
Doval, S, 14-161⅔10011193.00
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, L, 2-34⅓42215696.08
Moll10011141.78
Puk1⅔12212172.36
Acevedo1⅔10000183.12
Pruitt1⅔22201174.83
Jiménez1⅔00022154.05
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Moll 2-1. IBB_off Moll (Davis), off Jiménez (Belt). HBP_Webb (Murphy). WP_Webb.

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:18. A – 31,605 (46,847).

Cleveland 1, Houston 0

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf302011.298
Rosario ss400000.286
Ramírez 3b401001.284
Naylor dh401001.273
Giménez 2b401000.299
Gonzalez rf402001.294
Miller 1b400001.238
Maile c211110.222
Straw cf300001.217
Totals3218126
Houston000000000020
Cleveland00001000x180

a-walked for Dubón in the 8th. b-grounded out for Meyers in the 8th. c-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.

LOB – Houston 2, Cleveland 9. 2B – Ramírez (36). HR – Maile (1), off Javier. RBIs – Maile (10). SB – Giménez (12).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 1 (Meyers); Cleveland 5 (Ramírez, Miller 2, Naylor, Rosario). RISP – Houston 0 for 2; Cleveland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Rosario. GIDP – Altuve.

DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Miller).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, L, 6-86⅔61104913.14
Stanek00021221.18
Montero1⅓20001161.59
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, W, 8-88⅔20018913.16
Clase, S, 24-261⅔0000291.36
Inherited runners-scored_Montero 2-0. WP_Javier.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:29. A – 22,688 (34,788).

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b410111.276
Lowe dh411212.253
Arozarena lf411210.258
Choi 1b300002.251
d-Quinn ph-rf201100.296
Paredes 2b-1b512001.222
L.Raley rf302000.200
e-Bethancourt ph100000.238
Walls ss000000.171
Mejía c311010.255
Siri cf310013.170
Chang ss-2b311110.226
Totals3579769
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf401002.239
W.Castro rf-2b400000.241
Báez ss400002.223
H.Castro dh301000.288
Candelario 3b300000.208
Schoop 2b-1b300001.205
Clemens 1b201001.141
a-Reyes ph-lf100000.268
Barnhart c200001.201
b-Cameron ph-rf100001.219
Baddoo lf200000.146
c-Haase ph-c100001.239
Totals3003009
Tampa Bay000000007791
Detroit000000000030

a-grounded out for Clemens in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Barnhart in the 8th. c-struck out for Baddoo in the 8th. d-popped out for Choi in the 9th. e-lined out for L.Raley in the 9th.

E – Paredes (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 3. 2B – Mejía (13), Arozarena (24), Greene (8), Clemens (2). RBIs – Chang (7), Díaz (34), Lowe 2 (24), Arozarena 2 (51), Quinn (4). CS – Baddoo (3), Arozarena (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Mejía); Detroit 1 (Barnhart). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 4; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – W.Castro.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen3⅔00002332.96
Beeks1⅔10000162.40
B.Raley2⅔10001252.48
Fairbanks1⅔10002113.86
Poche, W, 4-11⅔00002152.92
Armstrong1⅔00002104.05
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning7⅔40037952.25
Lange1⅔00001113.14
Soto, L, 2-625530263.26
Foley32201193.32
Inherited runners-scored_Foley 3-3.

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 2:50. A – 18,395 (41,083).

Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b511100.275
Reynolds cf422111.258
Hayes 3b511202.246
Cruz ss400002.208
Chavis 1b412101.249
Madris rf311010.200
Allen lf321111.162
Mitchell dh301101.207
Godoy c200100.000
Delay c200002.278
Totals35898310
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf400000.260
Rutschman dh401000.256
Vavra 2b200001.350
a-Urías ph-3b200000.245
Santander rf400002.255
Mountcastle 1b400001.252
Odor 3b-2b300002.193
Mateo ss312100.220
Phillips lf300001.149
Chirinos c201010.172
Totals3114117
Pittsburgh000031400891
Baltimore001000000140

a-flied out for Vavra in the 6th.

E – Cruz (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 4. HR – Hayes (6), off Sulser; Mateo (11), off Wilson. RBIs – Allen (2), Mitchell (13), Godoy (1), Chavis (34), Newman (15), Reynolds (35), Hayes 2 (35), Mateo (34). SB – Reynolds (5). CS – Mateo (5). S – Mitchell.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 0; Baltimore 1 (Rutschman). RISP – Pittsburgh 5 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 1.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wilson, W, 2-65⅔41105695.86
Stout, H, 11⅔00000144.00
Holderman2⅔00011291.59
De Los Santos1⅔0000183.70
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins, L, 4-25⅓44415774.02
Baker1000184.06
Akin23311232.80
Sulser2⅓21113494.35
Inherited runners-scored_Stout 1-0, Baker 1-1, Sulser 1-1. WP_Watkins.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:58. A – 16,714 (45,971).

Philadelphia 13, Washington 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas cf400001.237
García ss400001.290
Voit 1b302011.235
Cruz dh401002.232
Hernandez lf311011.271
Ruiz c300012.243
Palacios rf400000.143
Hernández 2b403100.241
Vargas 3b400000.250
Totals3317138
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf512001.204
Vierling lf100000.235
Hoskins dh211210.253
a-Sosa ph-dh100000.190
Bohm 3b410111.293
Hall 1b432210.282
Castellanos rf210020.258
Stott ss522301.204
Marsh cf412110.300
Stubbs c511003.270
Maton 2b423400.600
Totals3713131366
Washington000010000171
Philadelphia01150015x13130

a-grounded out for Hoskins in the 8th.

E – García (12). LOB – Washington 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Schwarber (14), Stott (9), Maton (1). HR – Hall 2 (8), off Abbott; Maton (2), off Abbott; Hoskins (24), off Abbott. RBIs – Hernández (23), Hall 2 (15), Bohm (45), Maton 4 (8), Hoskins 2 (54), Stott 3 (37), Marsh (1). SB – Hernández (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Cruz, Vargas, Thomas 2, Ruiz); Philadelphia 4 (Vierling, Stott 2, Schwarber). RISP – Washington 1 for 9; Philadelphia 4 for 10.

GIDP – Cruz.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Maton, Hall).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, L, 0-1377752795.68
Ramírez2⅓00001303.36
Thompson1⅔31102161.29
Arano1⅔35311295.46
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, W, 8-86⅔51125913.17
Brogdon1⅔00000101.88
Domínguez1⅔10002171.60
Robertson1⅔10011182.13
Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0. HBP_Abbott (Maton), Ramírez (Hoskins), Arano (Castellanos). WP_Domínguez.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 3:19. A – 28,672 (42,792).

Kansas City 13, Boston 5
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf512301.200
Devers 3b511100.314
Bogaerts ss401000.311
Verdugo rf400000.268
Martinez dh301011.281
Hosmer 1b311011.200
Arroyo 2b411001.269
McGuire c412002.241
Duran cf301110.227
Totals35510536
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c312600.236
Witt Jr. ss401110.257
Perez dh500003.211
Dozier 3b411011.248
Pratto 1b310010.186
Taylor cf311011.275
Massey 2b332210.348
Eaton rf332010.238
Isbel lf332301.222
Totals3113111266
Boston0000012025100
Kansas City00203026x13110

LOB – Boston 6, Kansas City 3. 2B – Hosmer (2), Massey (1), Eaton (1), Isbel (6). 3B – Eaton (1), Isbel (4). HR – Devers (24), off Keller; Pham (1), off Clarke; Melendez (13), off Crawford. RBIs – Devers (60), Pham 3 (3), Duran (13), Melendez 6 (38), Isbel 3 (17), Massey 2 (2), Witt Jr. (56). CS – Witt Jr. (4). SF – Melendez 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 0; Kansas City 0. RISP – Boston 3 for 6; Kansas City 6 for 8.

Runners moved up – Duran 2, Eaton. GIDP – Verdugo, Pham.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Massey, Witt Jr., Pratto; Massey, Witt Jr., Pratto).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crawford, L, 3-45⅔55524704.30
Brasier1⅔1000065.23
Schreiber2220091.90
Barnes0000077.23
Hernandez155402322.24
A.Davis1⅔21102264.80
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, W, 6-126⅔41134854.45
Clarke22201144.02
Garrett, H, 60000025.02
Barlow1⅔10001182.22
Weaver1⅔32200189.00
Hernandez pitched to 5 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – A.Davis 3-3. HBP – Crawford (Isbel).

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:00. A – 14,949 (37,903).

Toronto 3, Minnesota 2
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gurriel Jr. lf502101.312
Guerrero Jr. dh401010.290
Kirk c401002.298
1-Lopez pr000000---
Jansen c101000.219
Hernández rf412000.275
Bichette ss401101.262
Chapman 3b401001.238
Tapia cf300001.273
Zimmer cf000000.107
a-Merrifield ph-cf110000.244
Espinal 2b400000.260
Biggio 1b311100.221
Totals37310316
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh503100.329
Polanco 2b512000.240
Kepler rf500000.236
Miranda 1b502102.279
Gordon ss500000.278
Urshela 3b501000.262
Cave lf300002.273
b-Correa ph000000.265
2-Beckham pr-lf010000.143
Celestino cf301001.269
c-Buxton ph-cf100001.219
Sánchez c402001.213
Totals41211207
Toronto01100000013100
Minnesota00000001102110

a-flied out for Zimmer in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for Cave in the 9th. c-struck out for Celestino in the 9th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th.

LOB – Toronto 7, Minnesota 11. 2B – Bichette (27), Biggio (14), Hernández (22), Gurriel Jr. (26), Arraez (19). RBIs – Bichette (60), Gurriel Jr. (45), Biggio (15), Miranda (47), Arraez (36). SF – Biggio.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Bichette 2, Merrifield, Espinal); Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Urshela, Kepler 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Espinal, Polanco, Gordon. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..

DP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Miranda).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman6⅔60005842.91
Bass, H, 11⅔10001153.38
García, H, 171⅔21100192.58
Romano, W, 4-32⅔21101242.59
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Archer5⅔42204794.02
Pagán10001194.89
Sands3⅔20001517.45
Thielbar, L, 2-11⅓31010214.38
Inherited runners-scored_Sands 1-0, Thielbar 1-0. IBB_off Thielbar (Guerrero Jr.). HBP_Romano (Correa).

Umpires – Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:41. A – 26,155 (38,544).

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle ss301010.262
Williams 3b401001.262
Bleday lf301010.212
Fortes dh400001.250
Díaz 1b400000.159
Leblanc 2b413000.444
Stallings c411200.207
Burdick rf311111.222
Hamilton cf400004.077
Totals3338337
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b401001.227
Contreras dh400000.250
Suzuki rf400002.244
Wisdom 3b300012.219
Hoerner ss300000.295
Happ lf300002.275
Gomes c201010.227
Schwindel 1b200000.229
a-Ortega ph100001.238
Higgins 1b000000.287
Velazquez cf300001.216
Totals2902029
Miami000030000381
Chicago000000000020

a-struck out for Schwindel in the 8th.

E – Wendle (7). LOB – Miami 6, Chicago 4. 2B – Leblanc (4). HR – Stallings (3), off Sampson; Burdick (1), off Sampson. RBIs – Stallings 2 (25), Burdick (1). SB – Leblanc (1). CS – Williams (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Hamilton, Fortes); Chicago 1 (Wisdom). RISP – Miami 1 for 5; Chicago 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Fortes, Velazquez.

DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Leblanc, Díaz); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Schwindel).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, W, 3-47⅔10016913.29
Bender, H, 31⅔00011103.71
Scott, S, 15-191⅔10002204.23
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson, L, 0-36⅔63314843.83
Castro1⅔000001119.64
Newcomb1⅔10012179.45
Espinoza1⅔10011252.84
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:36. A – 30,177 (41,649).

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock rf513100.238
Robert cf511200.299
Jiménez lf512100.286
Engel lf000000.245
Abreu dh513001.300
Vaughn 1b513200.298
Moncada 3b400112.198
Harrison 2b410011.241
L.García ss523000.216
Zavala c500004.268
Totals43815728
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b512002.239
Seager ss300020.248
Lowe 1b513201.285
A.García rf401011.247
Heim c200020.252
Viloria dh400002.270
Taveras cf401001.298
Duran 3b402001.242
Thompson lf400002.133
Totals35292510
Chicago0123011008150
Texas001000100292

E – Seager (12), Duran (6). LOB – Chicago 10, Texas 11. 2B – Pollock 2 (18), Robert (14), L.García (8), Duran (7). HR – Vaughn (11), off Howard; Lowe (16), off Diekman. RBIs – Pollock (36), Vaughn 2 (52), Robert 2 (56), Jiménez (22), Moncada (30), Lowe 2 (47).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Harrison 2, Robert, Vaughn 2, Zavala); Texas 3 (Thompson, Viloria 2). RISP – Chicago 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Zavala, Abreu. GIDP – Moncada, Seager.

DP – Chicago 1 (Moncada, L.García, Vaughn); Texas 1 (Lowe, Seager, Lowe).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 8-65⅔611351034.91
Lambert1⅔10002201.98
Diekman1⅔11111194.14
Foster1⅔10000134.50
Ruiz1⅔00012173.92
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Howard, L, 2-43⅓86513727.41
Martin120002194.06
Richards2⅔42111445.35
Burke1⅔10001101.11
Moore1⅔00001111.94
Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-1. WP_Martin.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:27. A – 29,579 (40,300).

Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b401111.248
Senzel cf500000.247
K.Farmer 3b300010.248
Votto 1b311121.224
Solano dh412112.299
Aquino rf411011.178
Almora Jr. lf321110.239
Barrero ss422301.200
Romine c400002.158
Totals3478778
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich dh413000.266
Adames ss501102.221
McCutchen lf211220.253
Brosseau 3b500001.279
Renfroe rf210021.245
Hiura 1b211201.240
a-Tellez ph-1b201000.242
Urías 2b400001.227
Caratini c401000.234
Taylor cf200010.227
b-Wong ph111000.260
Totals3359556
Cincinnati020201101780
Milwaukee000300002591

a-grounded out for Hiura in the 6th. b-singled for Taylor in the 9th.

E – Brosseau (6). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Almora Jr. (9), India (11), Caratini (6), Yelich (18). HR – Barrero (1), off Ashby; Barrero (2), off Milner; Votto (11), off McGee; Solano (3), off Suter; McCutchen (11), off Lodolo; Hiura (9), off Lodolo. RBIs – Almora Jr. (29), India (24), Barrero 3 (3), Votto (39), Solano (14), McCutchen 2 (48), Hiura 2 (19), Adames (62). SB – K.Farmer (4). CS – Yelich (1), K.Farmer (3). SF – McCutchen.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Senzel, Barrero, Almora Jr., Solano); Milwaukee 2 (Renfroe 2). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Adames. GIDP – Senzel.

DP – Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez; Caratini, Brosseau, Caratini).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo4433441004.40
B.Farmer, W, 1-11⅔10010215.64
Sanmartin, H, 51000046.94
Kuhnel, H, 41⅔00001185.45
Díaz, H, 121⅔10001211.99
Strickland1⅔22200135.95
MilwaukeeHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby, L, 2-10434455984.32
Milner1⅓11100112.98
McGee1⅔31101167.00
Suter2⅔11122304.22
Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 3-0, Sanmartin 2-0, Milner 2-0. HBP_Ashby (K.Farmer), Lodolo (Yelich).

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 3:30. A – 35,784 (41,900).

St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b623102.288
Judge rf502412.301
Carpenter dh400111.307
Donaldson 3b411013.222
Torres 2b523000.256
Benintendi lf522002.305
A.Hicks cf423110.226
Trevino c502102.268
Gonzalez ss400101.215
Totals429169413
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf422110.244
Donovan dh210021.282
Goldschmidt 1b200220.332
Arenado 3b523402.301
O'Neill lf511002.230
Nootbaar rf511000.225
DeJong ss332420.157
Molina c411010.208
Edman 2b411102.256
Totals3412111287
New York1300220019160
St. Louis15003003x12110

LOB – New York 12, St. Louis 8. 2B – LeMahieu 2 (18), Benintendi (16), Judge (18), Carlson (24), DeJong (6), Arenado (26). HR – LeMahieu (12), off Helsley; Arenado (22), off Montas; DeJong (4), off Effross. RBIs – Carpenter (37), A.Hicks (32), Judge 4 (97), Trevino (35), Gonzalez (11), LeMahieu (43), Arenado 4 (68), Carlson (34), Goldschmidt 2 (84), DeJong 4 (17), Edman (38). SF – Carpenter, Goldschmidt.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 7 (Donaldson 2, Torres 2, Carpenter 2, LeMahieu); St. Louis 3 (Nootbaar, Arenado 2). RISP – New York 6 for 18; St. Louis 6 for 13.

Runners moved up – Judge.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas3⅔56632643.59
Abreu, L, 2-11⅓22213302.73
Loáisiga11120206.66
Trivino00011115.86
Peralta2⅔00011272.36
Effross1⅔33300219.00
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright4⅔866451113.42
Stratton, W, 6-4162204415.08
J.Hicks, H, 41⅓00002214.63
Naughton, H, 310001194.01
Helsley, S, 11-141⅓11101150.79
Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-1, Trivino 3-1, Stratton 2-2, J.Hicks 2-0, Helsley 1-0. IBB_off Wainwright (Judge). HBP_Montas (Donovan), Wainwright (Gonzalez).

Umpires – Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 4:25. A – 46,472 (45,494).

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf401000.273
Ohtani dh401001.253
Rengifo 3b-2b411001.271
Adell lf422002.239
Stassi c301012.215
Fletcher 2b-ss401300.222
Sierra cf400002.212
Gosselin 1b-3b301000.128
b-Rojas ph100001.097
Velazquez ss100001.173
a-Walsh ph-1b100001.229
Totals33383111
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b311010.246
France 1b411000.306
Haniger dh311011.220
Suárez 3b322110.231
Winker lf311411.230
Raleigh c400001.199
Crawford ss300010.257
Haggerty rf402100.314
Kelenic cf400001.131
Totals3168654
Los Angeles000201000380
Seattle10401000x680

a-struck out for Velazquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Gosselin in the 9th.

LOB – Los Angeles 5, Seattle 6. 2B – Fletcher (5), Stassi (10), Suárez (20), Frazier (16), Haggerty (7). HR – Winker (11), off Davidson. RBIs – Fletcher 3 (11), Suárez (58), Winker 4 (42), Haggerty (10). S – Velazquez.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Gosselin 2); Seattle 3 (Raleigh 2, Haniger). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 8; Seattle 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Sierra, Fletcher, France.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davidson, L, 0-14⅔666519113.50
Herget1⅔10001153.35
Wantz2⅔00002322.87
Chavez1⅔10000239.00
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, W, 7-116⅔83317903.98
Muñoz, H, 151⅔0000182.86
Murfee, H, 51⅔00002142.30
Sewald, S, 14-171⅔00001182.42
Inherited runners-scored_Herget 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:54. A – 34,837 (47,929).

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss411202.292
Olson 1b400002.248
Riley 3b401003.296
Rosario lf200001.174
b-Acuña Jr. ph-rf100000.267
Contreras c300003.257
Grossman rf-lf300002.250
Ozuna dh300002.215
Harris II cf300003.286
Adrianza 2b210011.180
Totals29222119
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf513000.273
Marte rf400001.292
Lindor ss412000.270
Alonso 1b311211.283
Vogelbach dh110011.239
a-Ruf ph-dh200001.219
McNeil 2b411000.304
Canha lf301210.264
Guillorme 3b400002.278
Nido c402002.225
Totals34510438
Atlanta000002000220
New York00401000x5100

a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 4th. b-flied out for Rosario in the 7th.

LOB – Atlanta 1, New York 8. 2B – Alonso (21), Canha (11), Nimmo (21), McNeil (25). HR – Swanson (16), off deGrom. RBIs – Swanson 2 (58), Alonso 2 (95), Canha 2 (37).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 0; New York 4 (Ruf 2, Guillorme, Vogelbach). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 0; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Canha.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, L, 6-4264425793.11
Lee1⅓20011191.80
McHugh2⅔21101333.23
Minter1⅔0000092.56
Iglesias1⅔00001100.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom, W, 1-05122112762.53
Rodríguez, H, 92⅓10004305.12
Díaz, S, 26-291⅔00003141.39
Inherited runners-scored_Lee 1-0. IBB_off Lee (Alonso). WP_McHugh.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:58. A – 37,717 (41,922).

Arizona 6, Colorado 4
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Daza cf400010.297
McMahon 3b411010.242
Rodgers 2b512000.277
Cron dh412210.278
1-Serven pr000000.239
Grichuk rf412010.259
Díaz c300011.226
Montero 1b402100.273
Hilliard lf100011.179
a-Joe ph-lf200001.246
Hampson ss201101.229
b-Blackmon ph100001.264
Totals34410465
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 2b402100.271
Thomas cf400000.254
Marte dh311011.261
Walker 1b411200.203
Varsho rf312010.244
Rivera 3b321111.250
Luplow lf301010.175
McCarthy lf000000.257
Alcántara ss111120.208
Herrera c400001.189
Totals2969563
Colorado0000040004100
Arizona20000112x690

a-struck out for Hilliard in the 6th. b-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

LOB – Colorado 10, Arizona 6. 2B – Montero (6), Rodgers (24), Cron (25), Rojas (15), Varsho (16). HR – Walker (26), off Ureña; Rivera (1), off Ureña. RBIs – Cron 2 (74), Montero (4), Hampson (13), Walker 2 (61), Rivera (1), Rojas (32), Alcántara (16). CS – Varsho (5). SF – Hampson, Alcántara.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 6 (Joe, Díaz 2, Grichuk 2, Daza); Arizona 2 (Marte, Herrera). RISP – Colorado 3 for 11; Arizona 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Montero, Rodgers. GIDP – Daza, Marte, Herrera.

DP – Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers, Montero; Rodgers, Hampson, Montero); Arizona 2 (Walker, Alcántara; Rojas, Alcántara, Walker).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña6⅔73332884.63
Stephenson, BS, 0-21⅔11111175.40
Colomé, L, 2-612220184.04
Bird0000065.91
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies5⅔40023804.03
Ginkel, BS, 0-1444202312.27
Mantiply1⅓00001122.09
Devenski, W, 2-0110000190.00
Melancon, S, 15-181⅔10021194.54
Ginkel pitched to 6 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-0, Mantiply 3-1. IBB – off Melancon (Cron).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 3:17. A – 20,644 (48,686).

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf401000.253
Soto rf200020.249
Machado 3b400001.289
Bell 1b300000.297
Drury dh300000.268
Cronenworth 2b300001.236
Myers cf200001.236
a-Grisham ph-cf100000.194
Kim ss301000.247
Nola c200001.243
d-Mazara ph100000.269
Totals2802024
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf412000.275
Turner ss411000.305
Freeman 1b402202.324
Smith c400000.270
Muncy 3b402000.174
Lux 2b300001.297
b-Alberto ph-2b100000.257
Gallo dh300002.200
c-Thompson ph-dh101000.248
Taylor lf400002.233
Bellinger cf323200.212
Totals35411407
San Diego000000000020
Los Angeles00200020x4110

a-grounded out for Myers in the 8th. b-grounded out for Lux in the 8th. c-doubled for Gallo in the 8th. d-grounded out for Nola in the 9th.

LOB – San Diego 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Betts (22), Muncy (12), Thompson (7). HR – Bellinger (14), off Darvish; Bellinger (15), off García. RBIs – Bellinger 2 (46), Freeman 2 (71). SB – Turner (19).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 0; Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Gallo, Taylor 2, Freeman). RISP – San Diego 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Turner 2, Lux. GIDP – Soto.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Muncy, Freeman).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, L, 10-56⅔722051033.28
García1⅔32201153.54
Hill1⅔10001193.27
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 13-17⅔20013842.72
Phillips1⅔00001141.43
Kimbrel1⅔00010164.15
WP_Darvish.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 2:48. A – 48,093 (56,000).

