Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022
Giants 6, A's 4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|a-Slater ph-cf-lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|González rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Johnson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Wade Jr. dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|b-Flores ph-dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.225
|Bart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|5
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.212
|Laureano rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Brown 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Lowrie dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Bride 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Machín 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|c-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|1-Andrus pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|6
|San Francisco
|001
|012
|020
|6
|9
|1
|Oakland
|000
|010
|120
|4
|9
|0
a-doubled for Pederson in the 5th. b-walked for Wade Jr. in the 6th. c-singled for Allen in the 8th.
1-ran for Vogt in the 8th.
E – Crawford (12). LOB – San Francisco 8, Oakland 10. 2B – Slater (10), Machín (2). HR – Yastrzemski (10), off Martinez; Estrada (10), off Puk; Yastrzemski (11), off Pruitt; Brown (17), off Leone. RBIs – Yastrzemski 3 (41), Slater (25), Estrada 2 (43), Bolt (10), Kemp (22), Brown 2 (48). SB – Bolt (4), Slater (9).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Belt 2, Flores); Oakland 6 (Murphy, Bride, Bolt, Lowrie, Laureano 2). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 6; Oakland 1 for 14.
Runners moved up – Davis, Brown, Lowrie. GIDP – Lowrie.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Davis, Crawford, Belt).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, W, 10-5
|7⅔
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|97
|3.17
|Leone
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|23
|4.23
|Brebbia, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.44
|Doval, S, 14-16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.00
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, L, 2-3
|4⅓
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|69
|6.08
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.78
|Puk
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|17
|2.36
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.12
|Pruitt
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|4.83
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|15
|4.05
|Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-0, Moll 2-1. IBB_off Moll (Davis), off Jiménez (Belt). HBP_Webb (Murphy). WP_Webb.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 3:18. A – 31,605 (46,847).
Cleveland 1, Houston 0
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.298
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Maile c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|2
|6
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|00x
|1
|8
|0
a-walked for Dubón in the 8th. b-grounded out for Meyers in the 8th. c-struck out for Maldonado in the 9th.
LOB – Houston 2, Cleveland 9. 2B – Ramírez (36). HR – Maile (1), off Javier. RBIs – Maile (10). SB – Giménez (12).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 1 (Meyers); Cleveland 5 (Ramírez, Miller 2, Naylor, Rosario). RISP – Houston 0 for 2; Cleveland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Rosario. GIDP – Altuve.
DP – Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Giménez, Miller).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 6-8
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|91
|3.14
|Stanek
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|1.18
|Montero
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.59
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 8-8
|8⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|91
|3.16
|Clase, S, 24-26
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|1.36
|Inherited runners-scored_Montero 2-0. WP_Javier.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Brian Knight; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:29. A – 22,688 (34,788).
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Lowe dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.253
|Arozarena lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.258
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|d-Quinn ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Paredes 2b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|L.Raley rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|e-Bethancourt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Walls ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Mejía c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.170
|Chang ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|6
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|W.Castro rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|H.Castro dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Schoop 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Clemens 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.141
|a-Reyes ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|b-Cameron ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|c-Haase ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|007
|7
|9
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Clemens in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Barnhart in the 8th. c-struck out for Baddoo in the 8th. d-popped out for Choi in the 9th. e-lined out for L.Raley in the 9th.
E – Paredes (2). LOB – Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 3. 2B – Mejía (13), Arozarena (24), Greene (8), Clemens (2). RBIs – Chang (7), Díaz (34), Lowe 2 (24), Arozarena 2 (51), Quinn (4). CS – Baddoo (3), Arozarena (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Mejía); Detroit 1 (Barnhart). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 4; Detroit 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – W.Castro.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|2.96
|Beeks
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.40
|B.Raley
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.48
|Fairbanks
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.86
|Poche, W, 4-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.92
|Armstrong
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.05
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|95
|2.25
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.14
|Soto, L, 2-6
|2
|5
|5
|3
|0
|26
|3.26
|Foley
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|3.32
|Inherited runners-scored_Foley 3-3.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:50. A – 18,395 (41,083).
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Reynolds cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.258
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.246
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Chavis 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Madris rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Allen lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.162
|Mitchell dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Godoy c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|3
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Rutschman dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Vavra 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.350
|a-Urías ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Odor 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Mateo ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Phillips lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|7
|Pittsburgh
|000
|031
|400
|8
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-flied out for Vavra in the 6th.
E – Cruz (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 4. HR – Hayes (6), off Sulser; Mateo (11), off Wilson. RBIs – Allen (2), Mitchell (13), Godoy (1), Chavis (34), Newman (15), Reynolds (35), Hayes 2 (35), Mateo (34). SB – Reynolds (5). CS – Mateo (5). S – Mitchell.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 0; Baltimore 1 (Rutschman). RISP – Pittsburgh 5 for 8; Baltimore 0 for 1.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, W, 2-6
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|69
|5.86
|Stout, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.00
|Holderman
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|1.59
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.70
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, L, 4-2
|5⅓
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|77
|4.02
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.06
|Akin
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|23
|2.80
|Sulser
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|49
|4.35
|Inherited runners-scored_Stout 1-0, Baker 1-1, Sulser 1-1. WP_Watkins.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:58. A – 16,714 (45,971).
Philadelphia 13, Washington 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Palacios rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Vierling lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Hoskins dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.253
|a-Sosa ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Hall 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Castellanos rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Stott ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.204
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Stubbs c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Maton 2b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.600
|Totals
|37
|13
|13
|13
|6
|6
|Washington
|000
|010
|000
|1
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|011
|500
|15x
|13
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Hoskins in the 8th.
E – García (12). LOB – Washington 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B – Schwarber (14), Stott (9), Maton (1). HR – Hall 2 (8), off Abbott; Maton (2), off Abbott; Hoskins (24), off Abbott. RBIs – Hernández (23), Hall 2 (15), Bohm (45), Maton 4 (8), Hoskins 2 (54), Stott 3 (37), Marsh (1). SB – Hernández (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Cruz, Vargas, Thomas 2, Ruiz); Philadelphia 4 (Vierling, Stott 2, Schwarber). RISP – Washington 1 for 9; Philadelphia 4 for 10.
GIDP – Cruz.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Maton, Hall).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, L, 0-1
|3
|7
|7
|7
|5
|2
|79
|5.68
|Ramírez
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|3.36
|Thompson
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|1.29
|Arano
|1⅔
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|29
|5.46
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 8-8
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|91
|3.17
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.88
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.60
|Robertson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.13
|Inherited runners-scored_Ramírez 1-0. HBP_Abbott (Maton), Ramírez (Hoskins), Arano (Castellanos). WP_Domínguez.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 3:19. A – 28,672 (42,792).
Kansas City 13, Boston 5
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.200
|Devers 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|3
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|.236
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Perez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Pratto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.186
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Massey 2b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.348
|Eaton rf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Isbel lf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|31
|13
|11
|12
|6
|6
|Boston
|000
|001
|202
|5
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|030
|26x
|13
|11
|0
LOB – Boston 6, Kansas City 3. 2B – Hosmer (2), Massey (1), Eaton (1), Isbel (6). 3B – Eaton (1), Isbel (4). HR – Devers (24), off Keller; Pham (1), off Clarke; Melendez (13), off Crawford. RBIs – Devers (60), Pham 3 (3), Duran (13), Melendez 6 (38), Isbel 3 (17), Massey 2 (2), Witt Jr. (56). CS – Witt Jr. (4). SF – Melendez 2.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 0; Kansas City 0. RISP – Boston 3 for 6; Kansas City 6 for 8.
Runners moved up – Duran 2, Eaton. GIDP – Verdugo, Pham.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Massey, Witt Jr., Pratto; Massey, Witt Jr., Pratto).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crawford, L, 3-4
|5⅔
|5
|5
|5
|2
|4
|70
|4.30
|Brasier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.23
|Schreiber
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|9
|1.90
|Barnes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7.23
|Hernandez
|⅔
|1
|5
|5
|4
|0
|23
|22.24
|A.Davis
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|4.80
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 6-12
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|85
|4.45
|Clarke
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|4.02
|Garrett, H, 6
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.02
|Barlow
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.22
|Weaver
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|9.00
|Hernandez pitched to 5 batters in the 8th
|⅔
Inherited runners-scored – A.Davis 3-3. HBP – Crawford (Isbel).
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Bill Welke; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:00. A – 14,949 (37,903).
Toronto 3, Minnesota 2
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|1-Lopez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Jansen c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.107
|a-Merrifield ph-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Biggio 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|1
|6
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.329
|Polanco 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Miranda 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|Gordon ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Urshela 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|b-Correa ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|2-Beckham pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|c-Buxton ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Totals
|41
|2
|11
|2
|0
|7
|Toronto
|011
|000
|000
|1
|3
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|011
|0
|2
|11
|0
a-flied out for Zimmer in the 9th. b-hit by pitch for Cave in the 9th. c-struck out for Celestino in the 9th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. 2-ran for Correa in the 9th.
LOB – Toronto 7, Minnesota 11. 2B – Bichette (27), Biggio (14), Hernández (22), Gurriel Jr. (26), Arraez (19). RBIs – Bichette (60), Gurriel Jr. (45), Biggio (15), Miranda (47), Arraez (36). SF – Biggio.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Bichette 2, Merrifield, Espinal); Minnesota 4 (Polanco, Urshela, Kepler 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 8; Minnesota 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Espinal, Polanco, Gordon. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..
DP – Minnesota 1 (Urshela, Polanco, Miranda).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|6⅔
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|84
|2.91
|Bass, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.38
|García, H, 17
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|2.58
|Romano, W, 4-3
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.59
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|79
|4.02
|Pagán
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.89
|Sands
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|51
|7.45
|Thielbar, L, 2-1
|1⅓
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.38
|Inherited runners-scored_Sands 1-0, Thielbar 1-0. IBB_off Thielbar (Guerrero Jr.). HBP_Romano (Correa).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:41. A – 26,155 (38,544).
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Williams 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Fortes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.207
|Burdick rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.077
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|3
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Schwindel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Higgins 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Velazquez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|9
|Miami
|000
|030
|000
|3
|8
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
a-struck out for Schwindel in the 8th.
E – Wendle (7). LOB – Miami 6, Chicago 4. 2B – Leblanc (4). HR – Stallings (3), off Sampson; Burdick (1), off Sampson. RBIs – Stallings 2 (25), Burdick (1). SB – Leblanc (1). CS – Williams (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Hamilton, Fortes); Chicago 1 (Wisdom). RISP – Miami 1 for 5; Chicago 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Fortes, Velazquez.
DP – Miami 1 (Wendle, Leblanc, Díaz); Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Schwindel).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, W, 3-4
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|91
|3.29
|Bender, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|3.71
|Scott, S, 15-19
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.23
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, L, 0-3
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|84
|3.83
|Castro
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|19.64
|Newcomb
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|9.45
|Espinoza
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.84
|Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Larry Vanover.
|⅔
T – 2:36. A – 30,177 (41,649).
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Robert cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Jiménez lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Engel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Abreu dh
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.298
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.198
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|L.García ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Zavala c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.268
|Totals
|43
|8
|15
|7
|2
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.248
|Lowe 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.285
|A.García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Viloria dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.133
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|5
|10
|Chicago
|012
|301
|100
|8
|15
|0
|Texas
|001
|000
|100
|2
|9
|2
E – Seager (12), Duran (6). LOB – Chicago 10, Texas 11. 2B – Pollock 2 (18), Robert (14), L.García (8), Duran (7). HR – Vaughn (11), off Howard; Lowe (16), off Diekman. RBIs – Pollock (36), Vaughn 2 (52), Robert 2 (56), Jiménez (22), Moncada (30), Lowe 2 (47).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Harrison 2, Robert, Vaughn 2, Zavala); Texas 3 (Thompson, Viloria 2). RISP – Chicago 4 for 12; Texas 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Zavala, Abreu. GIDP – Moncada, Seager.
DP – Chicago 1 (Moncada, L.García, Vaughn); Texas 1 (Lowe, Seager, Lowe).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 8-6
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|3
|5
|103
|4.91
|Lambert
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.98
|Diekman
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|4.14
|Foster
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.50
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.92
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard, L, 2-4
|3⅓
|8
|6
|5
|1
|3
|72
|7.41
|Martin
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.06
|Richards
|2⅔
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|44
|5.35
|Burke
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.11
|Moore
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.94
|Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-1. WP_Martin.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:27. A – 29,579 (40,300).
Cincinnati 7, Milwaukee 5
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|K.Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.224
|Solano dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.299
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.178
|Almora Jr. lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Barrero ss
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.200
|Romine c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|McCutchen lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.253
|Brosseau 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Hiura 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|a-Tellez ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Urías 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|b-Wong ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|5
|6
|Cincinnati
|020
|201
|101
|7
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|300
|002
|5
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Hiura in the 6th. b-singled for Taylor in the 9th.
E – Brosseau (6). LOB – Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Almora Jr. (9), India (11), Caratini (6), Yelich (18). HR – Barrero (1), off Ashby; Barrero (2), off Milner; Votto (11), off McGee; Solano (3), off Suter; McCutchen (11), off Lodolo; Hiura (9), off Lodolo. RBIs – Almora Jr. (29), India (24), Barrero 3 (3), Votto (39), Solano (14), McCutchen 2 (48), Hiura 2 (19), Adames (62). SB – K.Farmer (4). CS – Yelich (1), K.Farmer (3). SF – McCutchen.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Senzel, Barrero, Almora Jr., Solano); Milwaukee 2 (Renfroe 2). RISP – Cincinnati 2 for 10; Milwaukee 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Adames. GIDP – Senzel.
DP – Milwaukee 2 (Adames, Tellez; Caratini, Brosseau, Caratini).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|100
|4.40
|B.Farmer, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|5.64
|Sanmartin, H, 5
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.94
|Kuhnel, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.45
|Díaz, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.99
|Strickland
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|5.95
|Milwaukee
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, L, 2-10
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|98
|4.32
|Milner
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.98
|McGee
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|7.00
|Suter
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|30
|4.22
|Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 3-0, Sanmartin 2-0, Milner 2-0. HBP_Ashby (K.Farmer), Lodolo (Yelich).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 3:30. A – 35,784 (41,900).
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|2
|4
|1
|2
|.301
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.307
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|Torres 2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Benintendi lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|Trevino c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.268
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|42
|9
|16
|9
|4
|13
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Donovan dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|.332
|Arenado 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.301
|O'Neill lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Nootbaar rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|DeJong ss
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.157
|Molina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Totals
|34
|12
|11
|12
|8
|7
|New York
|130
|022
|001
|9
|16
|0
|St. Louis
|150
|030
|03x
|12
|11
|0
LOB – New York 12, St. Louis 8. 2B – LeMahieu 2 (18), Benintendi (16), Judge (18), Carlson (24), DeJong (6), Arenado (26). HR – LeMahieu (12), off Helsley; Arenado (22), off Montas; DeJong (4), off Effross. RBIs – Carpenter (37), A.Hicks (32), Judge 4 (97), Trevino (35), Gonzalez (11), LeMahieu (43), Arenado 4 (68), Carlson (34), Goldschmidt 2 (84), DeJong 4 (17), Edman (38). SF – Carpenter, Goldschmidt.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 7 (Donaldson 2, Torres 2, Carpenter 2, LeMahieu); St. Louis 3 (Nootbaar, Arenado 2). RISP – New York 6 for 18; St. Louis 6 for 13.
Runners moved up – Judge.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|3⅔
|5
|6
|6
|3
|2
|64
|3.59
|Abreu, L, 2-1
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|30
|2.73
|Loáisiga
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|20
|6.66
|Trivino
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.86
|Peralta
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.36
|Effross
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|21
|9.00
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright
|4⅔
|8
|6
|6
|4
|5
|111
|3.42
|Stratton, W, 6-4
|1
|6
|2
|2
|0
|4
|41
|5.08
|J.Hicks, H, 4
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.63
|Naughton, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.01
|Helsley, S, 11-14
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|0.79
|Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 1-1, Trivino 3-1, Stratton 2-2, J.Hicks 2-0, Helsley 1-0. IBB_off Wainwright (Judge). HBP_Montas (Donovan), Wainwright (Gonzalez).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ed Hickox; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 4:25. A – 46,472 (45,494).
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Rengifo 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Adell lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|Fletcher 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.222
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Gosselin 1b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.128
|b-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|a-Walsh ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|1
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Haniger dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Suárez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.230
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Haggerty rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.131
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|5
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|201
|000
|3
|8
|0
|Seattle
|104
|010
|00x
|6
|8
|0
a-struck out for Velazquez in the 7th. b-struck out for Gosselin in the 9th.
LOB – Los Angeles 5, Seattle 6. 2B – Fletcher (5), Stassi (10), Suárez (20), Frazier (16), Haggerty (7). HR – Winker (11), off Davidson. RBIs – Fletcher 3 (11), Suárez (58), Winker 4 (42), Haggerty (10). S – Velazquez.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Gosselin 2); Seattle 3 (Raleigh 2, Haniger). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 8; Seattle 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Sierra, Fletcher, France.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson, L, 0-1
|4⅔
|6
|6
|6
|5
|1
|91
|13.50
|Herget
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.35
|Wantz
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|2.87
|Chavez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|9.00
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 7-11
|6⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|7
|90
|3.98
|Muñoz, H, 15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.86
|Murfee, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.30
|Sewald, S, 14-17
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.42
|Inherited runners-scored_Herget 2-1.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:54. A – 34,837 (47,929).
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.292
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.296
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|b-Acuña Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Grossman rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Adrianza 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.180
|Totals
|29
|2
|2
|2
|1
|19
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.283
|Vogelbach dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|a-Ruf ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|Guillorme 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Nido c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|4
|3
|8
|Atlanta
|000
|002
|000
|2
|2
|0
|New York
|004
|010
|00x
|5
|10
|0
a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 4th. b-flied out for Rosario in the 7th.
LOB – Atlanta 1, New York 8. 2B – Alonso (21), Canha (11), Nimmo (21), McNeil (25). HR – Swanson (16), off deGrom. RBIs – Swanson 2 (58), Alonso 2 (95), Canha 2 (37).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 0; New York 4 (Ruf 2, Guillorme, Vogelbach). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 0; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Canha.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, L, 6-4
|2
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|79
|3.11
|Lee
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|1.80
|McHugh
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|33
|3.23
|Minter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.56
|Iglesias
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, W, 1-0
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|12
|76
|2.53
|Rodríguez, H, 9
|2⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|30
|5.12
|Díaz, S, 26-29
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.39
|Inherited runners-scored_Lee 1-0. IBB_off Lee (Alonso). WP_McHugh.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:58. A – 37,717 (41,922).
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|1-Serven pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|a-Joe ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Hampson ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|b-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|6
|5
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Rivera 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|McCarthy lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Alcántara ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.208
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Totals
|29
|6
|9
|5
|6
|3
|Colorado
|000
|004
|000
|4
|10
|0
|Arizona
|200
|001
|12x
|6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Hilliard in the 6th. b-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.
1-ran for Cron in the 9th.
LOB – Colorado 10, Arizona 6. 2B – Montero (6), Rodgers (24), Cron (25), Rojas (15), Varsho (16). HR – Walker (26), off Ureña; Rivera (1), off Ureña. RBIs – Cron 2 (74), Montero (4), Hampson (13), Walker 2 (61), Rivera (1), Rojas (32), Alcántara (16). CS – Varsho (5). SF – Hampson, Alcántara.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 6 (Joe, Díaz 2, Grichuk 2, Daza); Arizona 2 (Marte, Herrera). RISP – Colorado 3 for 11; Arizona 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Montero, Rodgers. GIDP – Daza, Marte, Herrera.
DP – Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers, Montero; Rodgers, Hampson, Montero); Arizona 2 (Walker, Alcántara; Rojas, Alcántara, Walker).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|88
|4.63
|Stephenson, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|5.40
|Colomé, L, 2-6
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18
|4.04
|Bird
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.91
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|80
|4.03
|Ginkel, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|23
|12.27
|Mantiply
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.09
|Devenski, W, 2-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Melancon, S, 15-18
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|4.54
|Ginkel pitched to 6 batters in the 6th
|⅔
Inherited runners-scored – Bird 1-0, Mantiply 3-1. IBB – off Melancon (Cron).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 3:17. A – 20,644 (48,686).
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.249
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Drury dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Myers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|a-Grisham ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Nola c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|d-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.324
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|b-Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Gallo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|c-Thompson ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Bellinger cf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|0
|7
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|20x
|4
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Myers in the 8th. b-grounded out for Lux in the 8th. c-doubled for Gallo in the 8th. d-grounded out for Nola in the 9th.
LOB – San Diego 3, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Betts (22), Muncy (12), Thompson (7). HR – Bellinger (14), off Darvish; Bellinger (15), off García. RBIs – Bellinger 2 (46), Freeman 2 (71). SB – Turner (19).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 0; Los Angeles 5 (Smith, Gallo, Taylor 2, Freeman). RISP – San Diego 0 for 0; Los Angeles 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Turner 2, Lux. GIDP – Soto.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Turner, Muncy, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 10-5
|6⅔
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|103
|3.28
|García
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|3.54
|Hill
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.27
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 13-1
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|84
|2.72
|Phillips
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.43
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.15
|WP_Darvish.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 2:48. A – 48,093 (56,000).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: