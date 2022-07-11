Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 10, 2022
San Francisco 12, San Diego 0
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Flores 2b
|6
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.249
|Mercedes lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|a-González ph-lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.307
|Ruf 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Estrada ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Villar 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.160
|Wynns dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Yastrzemski rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|44
|12
|17
|12
|4
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.191
|Machado dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.309
|Nola 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Azocar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Rooker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Batten 3b-p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|12
|San Francisco
|022
|400
|211
|12
|17
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
|a-singled for Mercedes in the 4th.
LOB – San Francisco 9, San Diego 7. 2B – Slater (3), Estrada (13), Abrams (5). 3B – Yastrzemski (1). HR – Estrada (7), off Gore; Flores (11), off Gore; Flores (12), off Batten. RBIs – Estrada 2 (33), Flores 4 (47), Wynns (8), Yastrzemski 2 (34), Slater (20), González (25), Bart (9).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Estrada 2, González 2); San Diego 4 (Alfaro, Rooker 3). RISP – San Francisco 7 for 15; San Diego 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Bart, Wynns, Flores. LIDP – Grisham.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Estrada, Flores).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, W, 6-7
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|83
|4.43
|Marte
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|43
|5.95
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, L, 4-4
|3⅓
|8
|8
|8
|1
|2
|83
|4.08
|Scott
|2⅓
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|54
|4.15
|Lamet
|2⅓
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|41
|10.13
|Batten
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|9.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1, Lamet 2-0. WP_Wood, Gore(2), Lamet. PB_Alfaro (4).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Dan Bellino.
T – 3:06. A – 38,712 (40,209).
Houston 6, Oakland 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Dubón 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Díaz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Meyers cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.314
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Lee c
|4
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.375
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|3
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Brown 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Piscotty lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Bolt cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.125
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|10
|Houston
|100
|010
|310
|6
|9
|1
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010
|1
|5
|0
E – Lee (1). LOB – Houston 5, Oakland 4. 2B – Altuve (17), Bregman (19), Meyers (3), Lee (1), Brown (16). HR – Tucker (17), off Pruitt; Machín (1), off Maton. RBIs – Bregman (45), Lee 3 (3), Peña (32), Tucker (59), Machín (1). SB – Díaz (1). SF – Peña.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Vogt, Allen). RISP – Houston 3 for 9; Oakland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Tucker, McCormick, Murphy. GIDP – Dubón.
DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Brown).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 4-2
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|98
|3.38
|Maton
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.79
|Abreu
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.01
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin, L, 3-7
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|81
|3.32
|Pruitt
|3⅔
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|50
|5.32
|Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.
|⅔
T – 2:39. A – 10,195 (46,847).
Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Y.Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Aranda 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Walls ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.164
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|a-L.Raley ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Paredes 1b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Lowe rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Chang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.153
|Pinto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.146
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|1
|14
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Drury 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Pham lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Naquin rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.248
|Stephenson c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.320
|Solano dh
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Moustakas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Reynolds ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|9
|0
|8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|300
|020
|5
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|007
|300
|00x
|10
|14
|0
|a-struck out for Arozarena in the 7th.
E – Pinto (3). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Y.Díaz (16), Arozarena (20), Drury (18), Naquin (12), Reynolds (7). 3B – Pham (1). HR – Arozarena (10), off Lodolo; Lowe (2), off Kuhnel; Pinto (2), off Kuhnel; India (3), off Baz; Stephenson (6), off Baz; Moustakas (4), off Baz. RBIs – Arozarena (40), Y.Díaz 2 (20), Lowe (9), Pinto (8), India 2 (12), Stephenson 2 (33), Moustakas 2 (19), Naquin 2 (25), Solano (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Chang, Walls 2, Paredes); Cincinnati 4 (Drury, Moustakas 2, Almora Jr.). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 11; Cincinnati 4 for 13.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baz, L, 1-2
|2⅓
|8
|7
|7
|0
|2
|53
|5.00
|Sanders
|1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|44
|3.07
|Armstrong
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|41
|3.50
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.71
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, W, 2-2
|5⅔
|9
|3
|3
|1
|6
|103
|4.44
|Moreta
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|7.56
|Kuhnel
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|26
|6.84
|A.Díaz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.25
|HBP_Lodolo (Phillips), Moreta (Pinto), Armstrong (Naquin).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 3:19. A – 21,748 (42,319).
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|3
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Abreu dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Sheets rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|a-Pollock ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|E.Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|1-Engel pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|García ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|4
|Detroit
|200
|000
|000
|2
|5
|2
|Chicago
|000
|011
|02x
|4
|7
|0
|a-singled for Sheets in the 8th.
1-ran for E.Jiménez in the 8th.
E – H.Castro (6), Grossman (1). LOB – Detroit 5, Chicago 6. 2B – Torkelson (11). HR – Báez (9), off Kopech; Sheets (7), off Hutchison. RBIs – Báez 2 (33), Moncada (18), Sheets (22), Pollock (25), E.Jiménez (12). CS – Greene (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Torkelson 2, Reyes); Chicago 2 (Harrison, García). RISP – Detroit 0 for 3; Chicago 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Harrison. GIDP – Greene.
DP – Chicago 1 (Harrison, García, Vaughn).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|87
|4.08
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.91
|Fulmer, L, 2-3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.93
|Soto
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.67
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech
|5⅓
|4
|2
|2
|3
|4
|82
|3.35
|Lambert
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.95
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
|Graveman, W, 3-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.39
|Hendriks, S, 17-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.51
|Inherited runners-scored_Soto 2-2, Lambert 1-0. IBB_off Fulmer (Abreu). HBP_Lambert (Grossman).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T – 2:46. A – 31,072 (40,
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.212
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Jones rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|a-Giménez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|3
|9
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Rivera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.317
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Melendez dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.215
|Dozier rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|1-Olivares pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Isbel cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Lopez 3b-2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|2
|9
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|001
|1
|5
|1
|Kansas City
|010
|031
|00x
|5
|10
|0
|a-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.
1-ran for Dozier in the 7th.
E – Ramírez (4). LOB – Cleveland 7, Kansas City 8. 2B – Miller (20), Dozier 2 (18), Witt Jr. (17). RBIs – Isbel (12), Benintendi (35), Melendez 2 (24), Lopez (11). SB – Ramírez (13), Isbel (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Straw, Kwan); Kansas City 6 (Witt Jr. 2, Lopez, Isbel, Melendez, Dozier). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 6; Kansas City 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Jones, Pasquantino.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 2-7
|5⅔
|6
|4
|3
|1
|5
|85
|3.89
|Hentges
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|3.82
|De Los Santos
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.51
|Stephan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.19
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.32
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 3-5
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|86
|4.52
|Cuas
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.81
|Coleman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|3.31
|Clarke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.10
|Payamps
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.07
|Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 3-0. WP_Payamps.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T – 2:48. A – 13,284 (37,903).
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0 (10)
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Berti lf-2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|1-Hamilton pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Aguilar dh-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Sánchez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|L.Williams lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|1
|1
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Alonso dh-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|37
|0
|7
|0
|2
|6
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|2
|2
|6
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|0
|7
|1
|a-reached on error for Do.Smith in the 9th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 10th.
E – Anderson (7), Wendle (6), Nido (4). LOB – Miami 5, New York 10. RBIs – L.Williams (6). SB – Berti (27).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Anderson, Aguilar, Stallings); New York 4 (Nido, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso). RISP – Miami 1 for 7; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Cooper, Lindor, Nimmo. GIDP – Cooper, Nido, Lindor.
DP – Miami 2 (Cooper, Rojas, Cooper; Wendle, Cooper); New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith; Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|7⅔
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|93
|1.73
|Bass
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.47
|Bleier, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.84
|Scott, S, 12-15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.04
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|99
|2.63
|Dr.Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.97
|Díaz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1.78
|Hunter, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|19
|2.25
|HBP_Walker (Wendle).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:57. A – 34,774 (41,922).
Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Rengifo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Stefanic 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.389
|MacKinnon 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Harrison lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|2
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Mancini dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Santander rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Rutschman c
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.238
|McKenna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Totals
|34
|9
|10
|7
|3
|4
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|120
|5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|441
|00x
|9
|10
|0
|E_Villar (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Mountcastle (20), Santander (9), Mateo (11). 3B_Mateo (3). HR_Harrison (1), off Voth; Stassi (5), off Garcia. RBIs_Harrison 3 (3), Stassi 2 (16), Mountcastle (44), Urías 3 (24), Odor (32), Santander (43), Mancini (35).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Ward 3); Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mancini). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Baltimore 5 for 10.
Runners moved up – Ohtani, Mullins. GIDP – Harrison, McKenna.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Villar, Stefanic, MacKinnon); Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 1-3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|52
|4.79
|Peguero
|4
|4
|3
|0
|1
|27
|8.71
|Barria
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|3.07
|Marte
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|76
|3.80
|Tate
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.61
|Baker
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|4.50
|Garcia
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|6.75
|Bautista
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.77
|Inherited runners-scored_Peguero 2-0, Barria 1-0. HBP_Suarez (Mancini). WP_Peguero, Voth. PB_Stassi (5).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 2:48. A – 19,521 (45,971).
Atlanta 4, Washington 3 (12)
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|García ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.298
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.304
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Hernandez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|a-Thomas ph-lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.220
|Adrianza 2b-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|1-Escobar pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|b-Hernández ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|38
|3
|5
|3
|6
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|Swanson ss
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Riley 3b
|6
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.282
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.119
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Arcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Gosselin 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Harris II cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Totals
|43
|4
|12
|4
|5
|10
|Washington
|000
|003
|000
|000
|3
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|010
|001
|4
|12
|1
|No outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Hernandez in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Escobar in the 12th.
1-ran for Franco in the 10th.
E – Contreras (4). LOB – Washington 9, Atlanta 15. 2B – Swanson (19). HR – Thomas (9), off Lee; Riley (23), off Finnegan. RBIs – Thomas 3 (33), Riley 3 (56), Rosario (2). SB – Harris II (7). SF – Rosario. S – Robles.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Bell, Ruiz 2, Robles); Atlanta 7 (Contreras, Riley, Swanson 2, Ozuna, Harris II 2). RISP – Washington 2 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 16.
Runners moved up – Cruz, Olson 2. GIDP – Cruz, Bell.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Olson).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|4⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|65
|3.42
|Machado
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.02
|Cishek, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.38
|Finnegan, BS, 1-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|28
|3.89
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|3.45
|Rainey
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.30
|Weems, L, 0-1
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|5.91
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5⅓
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|94
|4.98
|Lee, BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.50
|O'Day
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.92
|Matzek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.52
|Chavez
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|2.89
|McHugh, W, 2-1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.32
|Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Lee 2-2, Matzek 2-0. IBB_off McHugh (Soto), off Weems (Olson).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 3:53. A – 32,053 (41,084).
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Newman 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|a-Suwinski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Hayes 3b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.251
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.241
|Chavis 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Castillo rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Cruz ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Delay c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|39
|8
|13
|7
|3
|13
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.253
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.217
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|b-Wong ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Urías 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Hiura lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Caratini dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|c-Yelich ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Davis cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|d-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|3
|11
|Pittsburgh
|011
|012
|003
|8
|13
|1
|Milwaukee
|002
|020
|002
|6
|9
|1
|a-pinch hit for Reynolds in the 7th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 7th. c-singled for Severino in the 9th. d-struck out for Davis in the 9th.
E – Delay (1), Suter (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Hayes (16), Delay (2), Chavis (9), Davis (1), Adames (14), Caratini (4). HR – Hayes (4), off Lauer; Chavis (10), off Gott; Cruz (4), off Gott; Vogelbach (12), off González; McCutchen (8), off Bednar. RBIs – Newman (9), Hayes (26), Chavis (30), Cruz (15), Vogelbach 3 (32), Brosseau (14), Urías 2 (29), Adames (47), McCutchen 2 (35). CS – Newman (2). SF – Urías.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Reynolds, Cruz, Castillo); Milwaukee 2 (Davis, Hiura). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Milwaukee 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Vogelbach, Suwinski.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Severino, Urías, Severino).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|4⅓
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|80
|3.59
|Stratton, W, 5-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.14
|Bañuelos, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|19.29
|Underwood Jr., H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.63
|Crowe, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.26
|Bednar
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|2.63
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|5⅔
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|102
|3.83
|Gott, L, 1-2, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|29
|4.39
|Gustave
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.05
|Suter
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|4.41
|González
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|6.35
|Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-1, Bañuelos 1-0, González 1-1. PB_Severino (2).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 3:31. A – 32,967 (41,900).
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Hoskins dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Hall 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Muñoz 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|b-Gregorius ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|1
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.248
|Yepez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Knizner c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Arenado dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.183
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|1-Carlson pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Nootbaar cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.163
|Sosa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Romine c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Goldschmidt ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.340
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|4
|6
|5
|Philadelphia
|100
|110
|000
|3
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|010
|001
|11x
|4
|8
|0
|a-walked for Romine in the 8th. b-flied out for Muñoz in the 9th.
1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.
LOB – Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 10. 2B – Hoskins (18), Edman (13). HR – Schwarber (28), off Pallante; Pujols (5), off Sánchez. RBIs – Castellanos (45), Vierling (12), Schwarber (57), Nootbaar (9), Pujols (19), Gorman (20), Edman (33). SB – Vierling (3). SF – Edman.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Hall, Bohm, Muñoz 2); St. Louis 5 (Dickerson 2, Edman 2, Gorman). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 7; St. Louis 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Hall, Yepez, Gorman. GIDP – Hall, Realmuto, Pujols.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Muñoz, Hall); St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Pujols; Gorman, Edman, Pujols).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|42
|4.19
|Familia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|4.76
|Sánchez, H, 2
|3⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|46
|3.80
|Bellatti, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3.14
|Domínguez, L, 4-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|1.91
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pallante
|5
|9
|3
|3
|1
|4
|100
|3.18
|Oviedo
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.10
|Hicks, W, 2-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.28
|Helsley, S, 7-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.73
|Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-1, Oviedo 1-0. HBP_Familia (Arenado).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Rob Drake; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:09. A – 36,112 (45,494).
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.348
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Buxton dh-cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.215
|Kepler rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Polanco 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|Kirilloff lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|1-Celestino pr-cf-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Gordon cf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Duran p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Duffey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|5
|6
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.237
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Garver dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Miller lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Viloria c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|a-Heim ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|00
|.265
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|3
|6
|Minnesota
|121
|001
|100
|6
|10
|0
|Texas
|030
|010
|010
|5
|8
|1
|a-singled for Viloria in the 9th.
1-ran for Kirilloff in the 7th.
E – Bush (2). LOB – Minnesota 7, Texas 5. 2B – Kepler (12), Smith (2), Semien (14). HR – Buxton (23), off Dunning; Jeffers (7), off Burke; Seager (19), off Duran. RBIs – Buxton (42), Miranda 2 (29), Jeffers 2 (25), Smith 3 (5), Seager 2 (45). CS – Miller (2), Kepler (2). SF – Seager.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Gordon, Arraez 2, Buxton); Texas 2 (García, Semien). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 8; Texas 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Arraez. GIDP – Jeffers, Kepler, Arraez.
DP – Texas 3 (Semien, Lowe; Seager, Smith, Lowe; Smith, Semien, Lowe).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 5-4
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|77
|4.68
|Thielbar, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.34
|Jax, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.79
|Duran, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.54
|Duffey, S, 2-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.14
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|2⅓
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|66
|4.42
|Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.88
|Burke, L, 4-2
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.22
|Bush
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.90
|Barlow
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.07
|Richards
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.90
|Inherited runners-scored_Moore 3-0. HBP_Dunning (Miranda).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, James Hoye.
T – 3:12. A – 24,751 (40,300).
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Bryant lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Colomé p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Bard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Blackmon dh-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Grichuk rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Daza cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Serven c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Hampson ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|35
|3
|6
|3
|1
|3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Varsho rf-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Herrera c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|a-Hummel ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|8
|Colorado
|000
|000
|300
|3
|6
|0
|Arizona
|100
|001
|000
|2
|4
|2
|a-struck out for Herrera in the 8th.
E – Rojas 2 (6). LOB – Colorado 6, Arizona 4. 2B – Blackmon (15), Hampson (4). HR – Marte (6), off Márquez. RBIs – Hampson 2 (11), Joe (20), Marte (27), Thomas (22).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk); Arizona 3 (Marte, Peralta 2). RISP – Colorado 2 for 8; Arizona 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Walker.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 5-7
|7⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|101
|5.66
|Colomé, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.73
|Bard, S, 18-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.20
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|81
|5.33
|Middleton, L, 1-2, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.16
|Mantiply
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.83
|Nelson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.93
|Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0, Mantiply 1-1. WP_Márquez, Colomé.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:43. A – 18,126 (48,686).
L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Morel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|d-Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.228
|Hoerner ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Higgins c
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.276
|Velazquez rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Bote 1b-2b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.280
|Simmons 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|c-Suzuki ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|33
|9
|8
|9
|4
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.301
|Freeman 1b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|Smith c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.257
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Muncy dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.162
|T.Thompson cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|b-Bellinger ph-cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Alberto 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Lamb ph-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Lux lf-2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.304
|Totals
|37
|11
|14
|9
|7
|8
|Chicago
|503
|000
|010
|9
|8
|2
|Los Angeles
|306
|001
|10x
|11
|14
|0
|a-struck out for Alberto in the 3rd. b-walked for T.Thompson in the 6th. c-walked for Simmons in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Morel in the 8th.
E – Wisdom (10), Velazquez (1). LOB – Chicago 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B – Happ (23), Hoerner (10), Bote (2), Smith (11), Freeman (27), Muncy (8). HR – Higgins (4), off Urías; Bote (1), off Bickford; Velazquez (2), off Price; Freeman (11), off Espinoza. RBIs – Hoerner (26), Higgins 4 (16), Bote 3 (3), Velazquez (6), Smith 2 (42), J.Turner (46), Muncy (26), Lux (20), T.Turner 2 (61), Freeman 2 (54). SB – Bote (1), T.Turner (17). SF – Muncy. S – Simmons.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Higgins, Simmons, Contreras); Los Angeles 4 (Smith, Lamb 2, Lux). RISP – Chicago 3 for 10; Los Angeles 5 for 14.
Runners moved up – Morel, Smith. GIDP – Contreras, Betts.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Simmons, Bote); Los Angeles 1 (Lux, T.Turner, Freeman).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|2⅔
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|56
|4.43
|Swarmer
|2
|4
|1
|2
|1
|29
|5.18
|Leiter Jr., L, 2-4, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|5.14
|Espinoza
|3⅔
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|65
|3.86
|Martin
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|3.81
|Wick
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.15
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías
|2⅔
|3
|5
|5
|1
|3
|59
|3.01
|Bickford, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|27
|5.40
|Almonte, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.52
|Ferguson, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Vesia, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.93
|Price, H, 3
|⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.38
|Graterol, S, 3-4
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.35
|Inherited runners-scored_Swarmer 1-1, Leiter Jr. 3-3, Graterol 2-0. HBP_Urías 2 (Contreras,Wisdom), Vesia (Bote). WP_Martin. PB_Higgins (2).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:59. A – 41,824 (56,000).
Seattle 6, Toronto 5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Tapia cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|Espinal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Biggio 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|a-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|0
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|France dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Santana 1b
|3
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.228
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.199
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Upton lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.140
|1-Moore pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Haggerty rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|2
|6
|Toronto
|100
|120
|100
|5
|10
|2
|Seattle
|010
|021
|02x
|6
|7
|0
|a-lined out for Biggio in the 9th.
1-ran for Upton in the 7th.
E – Guerrero Jr. (3), Moreno (2). LOB – Toronto 5, Seattle 4. 2B – Hernández (15), Springer (14). HR – Springer (17), off Gilbert; Tapia (4), off Gilbert; Bichette (14), off Murfee; Santana (6), off M.Castillo; Santana (7), off Cimber. RBIs – Springer (40), Tapia (22), Bichette 3 (48), Santana 3 (27), Haggerty (5), Rodríguez (44), Raleigh (31). SB – Moore (11). SF – Raleigh.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Biggio); Seattle 3 (France 2, Frazier). RISP – Toronto 1 for 5; Seattle 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Raleigh.
DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Castillo
|4⅓
|3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|59
|2.30
|Phelps
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.86
|Mayza, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.04
|Cimber, L, 8-3, BS, 4-8
|1⅓
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.29
|Richards
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.79
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert
|6⅔
|9
|4
|4
|0
|7
|99
|2.80
|Murfee
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
|Festa, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.15
|Sewald, S, 10-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.43
|Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-2. HBP_Mayza (Santana). WP_Mayza(2).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 2:45. A – 37,694 (47,929).
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|b-Downs ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|Vázquez c
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.292
|Martinez dh
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Story 2b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.225
|Cordero 1b-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.251
|Bradley Jr. rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|a-Refsnyder ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.338
|Dalbec 3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|36
|11
|11
|10
|4
|7
|New York
|222
|000
|000
|6
|11
|2
|Boston
|021
|031
|40x
|11
|11
|1
|a-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Duran in the 6th.
E – Kiner-Falefa (10), Abreu (1), Vázquez (5). LOB – New York 5, Boston 6. 2B – Rizzo (13), Vázquez (17), Story (17). HR – Stanton (22), off Pivetta; Carpenter (10), off Pivetta; Cordero (4), off Taillon; Vázquez (5), off Taillon; Martinez (9), off Taillon. RBIs – Stanton 2 (56), Trevino (27), Kiner-Falefa (21), Carpenter 2 (22), Cordero 2 (24), Vázquez 2 (35), Martinez 2 (36), Downs (2), Story 3 (58). S – Cordero.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Rizzo); Boston 1 (Vázquez). RISP – New York 3 for 8; Boston 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Dalbec, Duran. GIDP – Hicks, Judge.
DP – Boston 2 (Cordero, Bogaerts; Downs, Story, Dalbec).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|5⅔
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|91
|4.01
|Chapman, L, 0-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|27
|4.76
|Castro
|⅔
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|13
|4.00
|Abreu
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.53
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|3⅓
|8
|6
|6
|2
|5
|90
|4.08
|Ort
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|0.00
|Sawamura, W, 1-1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|2.78
|Strahm
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.58
|Brasier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.41
|Castro pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
|⅔
Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-1, Ort 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jerry Layne.
T – 3:32. A – 37,291 (37,755).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: