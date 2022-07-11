Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 10, 2022

San Francisco 12, San Diego 0
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf522110.277
Flores 2b624400.249
Mercedes lf200002.227
a-González ph-lf402101.307
Ruf 1b511002.222
Estrada ss522201.256
Villar 3b422011.250
Bart c311121.160
Wynns dh511102.228
Yastrzemski rf512200.231
Totals44121712410
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grisham cf400002.191
Machado dh200012.309
Nola 3b101000.236
Cronenworth 2b300011.235
Alfaro c400001.263
Hosmer 1b402001.276
Azocar rf401002.240
Rooker lf400002.000
Abrams ss302000.224
Batten 3b-p300001.167
Totals32060212
San Francisco02240021112170
San Diego000000000060
a-singled for Mercedes in the 4th.

LOB – San Francisco 9, San Diego 7. 2B – Slater (3), Estrada (13), Abrams (5). 3B – Yastrzemski (1). HR – Estrada (7), off Gore; Flores (11), off Gore; Flores (12), off Batten. RBIs – Estrada 2 (33), Flores 4 (47), Wynns (8), Yastrzemski 2 (34), Slater (20), González (25), Bart (9).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Estrada 2, González 2); San Diego 4 (Alfaro, Rooker 3). RISP – San Francisco 7 for 15; San Diego 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Bart, Wynns, Flores. LIDP – Grisham.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Flores, Estrada, Flores).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood, W, 6-77⅔30018834.43
Marte2⅔30014435.95
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, L, 4-43⅓88812834.08
Scott2⅓40014544.15
Lamet2⅓433244110.13
Batten1⅔1110099.00
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 1-1, Lamet 2-0. WP_Wood, Gore(2), Lamet. PB_Alfaro (4).

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Dan Bellino.

T – 3:06. A – 38,712 (40,209).

Houston 6, Oakland 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b411001.279
Dubón 2b100000.192
Peña ss400100.266
Bregman 3b401100.240
Tucker rf411100.259
Gurriel 1b400000.233
Díaz dh311010.234
Meyers cf321012.314
McCormick lf311011.229
Lee c403300.375
Totals3469634
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Machín 3b412101.222
Laureano rf400002.237
Brown 1b401001.216
Murphy dh401001.229
Vogt c400001.149
Piscotty lf300001.192
Kemp 2b300001.205
Bolt cf201010.125
Allen ss300002.198
Totals31151110
Houston100010310691
Oakland000000010150

E – Lee (1). LOB – Houston 5, Oakland 4. 2B – Altuve (17), Bregman (19), Meyers (3), Lee (1), Brown (16). HR – Tucker (17), off Pruitt; Machín (1), off Maton. RBIs – Bregman (45), Lee 3 (3), Peña (32), Tucker (59), Machín (1). SB – Díaz (1). SF – Peña.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Bregman, Gurriel); Oakland 2 (Vogt, Allen). RISP – Houston 3 for 9; Oakland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Tucker, McCormick, Murphy. GIDP – Dubón.

DP – Oakland 1 (Allen, Kemp, Brown).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi, W, 4-27⅔40017983.38
Maton1⅔11101193.79
Abreu1⅔00002142.01
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin, L, 3-76⅔52202813.32
Pruitt3⅔44432505.32
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:39. A – 10,195 (46,847).

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Y.Díaz 3b403200.299
Aranda 1b100000.500
Ramírez dh402011.324
Walls ss501004.164
Arozarena lf312101.255
a-L.Raley ph-lf200002.111
Paredes 1b-3b511001.240
Lowe rf422100.186
Chang 2b400002.153
Pinto c311101.204
Phillips cf300002.146
Totals385125114
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b511201.215
Drury 3b511000.277
Pham lf522000.248
Naquin rf421201.248
Stephenson c413201.320
Solano dh413101.288
Moustakas 1b411201.207
Almora Jr. cf400001.234
Reynolds ss412002.255
Totals391014908
Tampa Bay0003000205121
Cincinnati00730000x10140
a-struck out for Arozarena in the 7th.

E – Pinto (3). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Y.Díaz (16), Arozarena (20), Drury (18), Naquin (12), Reynolds (7). 3B – Pham (1). HR – Arozarena (10), off Lodolo; Lowe (2), off Kuhnel; Pinto (2), off Kuhnel; India (3), off Baz; Stephenson (6), off Baz; Moustakas (4), off Baz. RBIs – Arozarena (40), Y.Díaz 2 (20), Lowe (9), Pinto (8), India 2 (12), Stephenson 2 (33), Moustakas 2 (19), Naquin 2 (25), Solano (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Chang, Walls 2, Paredes); Cincinnati 4 (Drury, Moustakas 2, Almora Jr.). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 11; Cincinnati 4 for 13.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baz, L, 1-22⅓87702535.00
Sanders143303443.07
Armstrong3⅔20003413.50
Thompson1⅔00000124.71
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo, W, 2-25⅔933161034.44
Moreta2⅔00004297.56
Kuhnel1⅔22202266.84
A.Díaz1⅔10002192.25
HBP_Lodolo (Phillips), Moreta (Pinto), Armstrong (Naquin).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:19. A – 21,748 (42,319).

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf311011.244
Báez ss411201.213
H.Castro 3b300011.268
Cabrera dh400000.295
Schoop 2b301010.212
Grossman lf300001.202
Torkelson 1b401002.198
Haase c300001.234
Reyes rf301001.310
Totals3025238
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moncada 3b401100.189
Vaughn 1b400000.291
Robert cf410001.287
Abreu dh310011.292
Sheets rf312100.242
a-Pollock ph-lf101100.242
E.Jiménez lf301110.231
1-Engel pr-rf000000.233
García ss412001.206
Harrison 2b300000.235
McGuire c300001.228
Totals3247424
Detroit200000000252
Chicago00001102x470
a-singled for Sheets in the 8th.

1-ran for E.Jiménez in the 8th.

E – H.Castro (6), Grossman (1). LOB – Detroit 5, Chicago 6. 2B – Torkelson (11). HR – Báez (9), off Kopech; Sheets (7), off Hutchison. RBIs – Báez 2 (33), Moncada (18), Sheets (22), Pollock (25), E.Jiménez (12). CS – Greene (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Torkelson 2, Reyes); Chicago 2 (Harrison, García). RISP – Detroit 0 for 3; Chicago 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Harrison. GIDP – Greene.

DP – Chicago 1 (Harrison, García, Vaughn).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hutchison6⅔52213874.08
Lange1⅔00001131.91
Fulmer, L, 2-302010121.93
Soto2000092.67
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech5⅓42234823.35
Lambert10001122.95
López1⅔00002143.00
Graveman, W, 3-11⅔00001132.39
Hendriks, S, 17-201⅔0000092.51
Inherited runners-scored_Soto 2-2, Lambert 1-0. IBB_off Fulmer (Abreu). HBP_Lambert (Grossman).

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Chris Segal; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T – 2:46. A – 31,072 (40,

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400000.274
Rosario ss400001.276
Ramírez 3b401001.290
Reyes dh400004.212
Miller 1b311010.247
Jones rf301011.500
Clement 2b301010.211
Hedges c300001.153
a-Giménez ph100001.299
Straw cf301000.207
Totals3215039
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield 2b200001.240
Rivera 3b311001.226
Benintendi lf311110.317
Witt Jr. ss401001.239
Melendez dh401201.215
Dozier rf412002.266
1-Olivares pr-rf000000.297
Pasquantino 1b400000.150
Isbel cf412100.216
Gallagher c401002.235
Lopez 3b-2b311111.235
Totals35510529
Cleveland000000001151
Kansas City01003100x5100
a-struck out for Hedges in the 9th.

1-ran for Dozier in the 7th.

E – Ramírez (4). LOB – Cleveland 7, Kansas City 8. 2B – Miller (20), Dozier 2 (18), Witt Jr. (17). RBIs – Isbel (12), Benintendi (35), Melendez 2 (24), Lopez (11). SB – Ramírez (13), Isbel (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 3 (Reyes, Straw, Kwan); Kansas City 6 (Witt Jr. 2, Lopez, Isbel, Melendez, Dozier). RISP – Cleveland 0 for 6; Kansas City 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Jones, Pasquantino.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac, L, 2-75⅔64315853.89
Hentges31111273.82
De Los Santos0000023.51
Stephan1⅔10001143.19
Sandlin1⅔00002123.32
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, W, 3-55⅔30015864.52
Cuas1⅔00002192.81
Coleman1⅔00020243.31
Clarke1⅔00000144.10
Payamps1⅔21102193.07
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 3-0. WP_Payamps.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T – 2:48. A – 13,284 (37,903).

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0 (10)
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 2b-ss300002.267
Berti lf-2b403000.277
Cooper 1b300011.300
1-Hamilton pr-lf010000.000
Aguilar dh-1b400002.250
Sánchez cf411001.209
Anderson 3b400003.257
De La Cruz rf401001.226
Rojas ss200000.251
L.Williams lf201100.275
Scott p000000---
Stallings c400002.187
Totals34261112
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf500000.268
Canha lf301020.273
Lindor ss501002.239
Alonso dh-1b401000.273
McNeil rf400002.311
Do.Smith 1b300001.210
a-Davis ph100000.247
Hunter p000000---
Escobar 3b401000.216
Guillorme 2b403000.303
Nido c400001.216
Totals3707026
Miami0000000002262
New York0000000000071
a-reached on error for Do.Smith in the 9th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 10th.

E – Anderson (7), Wendle (6), Nido (4). LOB – Miami 5, New York 10. RBIs – L.Williams (6). SB – Berti (27).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Anderson, Aguilar, Stallings); New York 4 (Nido, Lindor, McNeil, Alonso). RISP – Miami 1 for 7; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Cooper, Lindor, Nimmo. GIDP – Cooper, Nido, Lindor.

DP – Miami 2 (Cooper, Rojas, Cooper; Wendle, Cooper); New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith; Lindor, Guillorme, Do.Smith).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara7⅔60014931.73
Bass1⅔10000121.47
Bleier, W, 1-11⅔00000144.84
Scott, S, 12-151⅔00012194.04
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker7⅔30017992.63
Dr.Smith1⅔00001152.97
Díaz1⅔0000271.78
Hunter, L, 0-11⅔32102192.25
HBP_Walker (Wendle).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:57. A – 34,774 (41,922).

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf400001.296
Trout cf411001.268
Ohtani dh400002.256
Stassi c411201.211
Rengifo ss411001.247
Villar 3b400001.179
Stefanic 2b212020.389
MacKinnon 1b401002.179
Harrison lf412301.200
Totals34585210
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf500001.258
Mancini dh422101.284
Mountcastle 1b421100.277
Santander rf321110.241
Rutschman c221020.221
Urías 3b402300.238
McKenna lf400001.244
Odor 2b401100.203
Mateo ss412001.197
Totals34910734
Los Angeles002000120581
Baltimore00044100x9100
E_Villar (1). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Baltimore 5. 2B_Mountcastle (20), Santander (9), Mateo (11). 3B_Mateo (3). HR_Harrison (1), off Voth; Stassi (5), off Garcia. RBIs_Harrison 3 (3), Stassi 2 (16), Mountcastle (44), Urías 3 (24), Odor (32), Santander (43), Mancini (35).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Ward 3); Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mancini). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Baltimore 5 for 10.

Runners moved up – Ohtani, Mullins. GIDP – Harrison, McKenna.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Villar, Stefanic, MacKinnon); Baltimore 1 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, L, 1-3334421524.79
Peguero44301278.71
Barria221110283.07
Marte1⅔10002110.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth, W, 1-15⅔42206763.80
Tate1⅔00001122.61
Baker1⅔21112204.50
Garcia1⅔22200226.75
Bautista1⅔00011121.77
Inherited runners-scored_Peguero 2-0, Barria 1-0. HBP_Suarez (Mancini). WP_Peguero, Voth. PB_Stassi (5).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 2:48. A – 19,521 (45,971).

Atlanta 4, Washington 3 (12)
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
García ss400012.298
Bell 1b400012.304
Soto rf311020.243
Cruz dh311021.241
Ruiz c500001.255
Hernandez lf200002.275
a-Thomas ph-lf311300.220
Adrianza 2b-3b501001.203
Franco 3b400000.235
1-Escobar pr-2b000000.223
b-Hernández ph-2b100000.241
Robles cf401000.232
Totals3835369
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf500012.274
Swanson ss623001.302
Olson 1b511011.254
Riley 3b613301.282
Ozuna dh401010.227
Rosario lf400102.119
Contreras c402011.273
Arcia 2b401010.252
Gosselin 2b000000.261
Harris II cf501002.300
Totals434124510
Washington000003000000350
Atlanta0020000100014121
No outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Hernandez in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Escobar in the 12th.

1-ran for Franco in the 10th.

E – Contreras (4). LOB – Washington 9, Atlanta 15. 2B – Swanson (19). HR – Thomas (9), off Lee; Riley (23), off Finnegan. RBIs – Thomas 3 (33), Riley 3 (56), Rosario (2). SB – Harris II (7). SF – Rosario. S – Robles.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Bell, Ruiz 2, Robles); Atlanta 7 (Contreras, Riley, Swanson 2, Ozuna, Harris II 2). RISP – Washington 2 for 12; Atlanta 4 for 16.

Runners moved up – Cruz, Olson 2. GIDP – Cruz, Bell.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Olson).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Espino4⅔62214653.42
Machado1⅔10000144.02
Cishek, H, 51⅔10002184.38
Finnegan, BS, 1-4111113283.89
Edwards Jr.1⅓00021233.45
Rainey2⅔20000213.30
Weems, L, 0-11101045.91
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson5⅓22245944.98
Lee, BS, 0-211101131.50
O'Day10010203.92
Matzek100001113.52
Chavez2⅔00001212.89
McHugh, W, 2-12⅔10011213.32
Inherited runners-scored_Edwards Jr. 1-0, Lee 2-2, Matzek 2-0. IBB_off McHugh (Soto), off Weems (Olson).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 3:53. A – 32,053 (41,084).

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman 2b502100.262
Reynolds cf200012.261
a-Suwinski ph-cf200001.206
Hayes 3b433111.251
Vogelbach dh511300.241
Chavis 1b512101.241
Castillo rf501003.198
Gamel lf300012.253
Cruz ss422101.213
Delay c412002.214
Totals398137313
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen rf511202.253
Adames ss421111.217
Brosseau 3b302100.293
b-Wong ph-2b200001.235
Urías 2b-3b301200.230
Hiura lf300012.238
Caratini dh301010.244
Tellez 1b400002.230
Severino c300001.167
c-Yelich ph111000.250
Davis cf322001.220
d-Peterson ph100001.245
Totals35696311
Pittsburgh0110120038131
Milwaukee002020002691
a-pinch hit for Reynolds in the 7th. b-struck out for Brosseau in the 7th. c-singled for Severino in the 9th. d-struck out for Davis in the 9th.

E – Delay (1), Suter (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Hayes (16), Delay (2), Chavis (9), Davis (1), Adames (14), Caratini (4). HR – Hayes (4), off Lauer; Chavis (10), off Gott; Cruz (4), off Gott; Vogelbach (12), off González; McCutchen (8), off Bednar. RBIs – Newman (9), Hayes (26), Chavis (30), Cruz (15), Vogelbach 3 (32), Brosseau (14), Urías 2 (29), Adames (47), McCutchen 2 (35). CS – Newman (2). SF – Urías.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Reynolds, Cruz, Castillo); Milwaukee 2 (Davis, Hiura). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Milwaukee 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Vogelbach, Suwinski.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Severino, Urías, Severino).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana4⅓64424803.59
Stratton, W, 5-410001185.14
Bañuelos, H, 11⅔000021519.29
Underwood Jr., H, 71⅔0000173.63
Crowe, H, 111⅔00011143.26
Bednar1⅔22202212.63
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lauer5⅔632171023.83
Gott, L, 1-2, BS, 0-21⅔22203294.39
Gustave1⅔10002134.05
Suter121110284.41
González22211196.35
Inherited runners-scored_Stratton 2-1, Bañuelos 1-0, González 1-1. PB_Severino (2).

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:31. A – 32,967 (41,900).

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf522101.222
Hoskins dh402001.252
Castellanos rf402100.251
Hall 1b401000.286
Realmuto c300011.236
Bohm 3b411001.271
Stott ss402000.180
Vierling cf401101.239
Muñoz 2b300002.258
b-Gregorius ph100000.245
Totals36311317
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss401101.257
Gorman 2b300121.248
Yepez rf400001.259
Knizner c000000.178
Arenado dh211010.292
Dickerson lf300010.183
Pujols 1b413100.215
1-Carlson pr-cf010000.252
Nootbaar cf-rf401100.163
Sosa 3b301011.179
Romine c311001.133
a-Goldschmidt ph-1b000010.340
Totals3048465
Philadelphia1001100003110
St. Louis01000111x480
a-walked for Romine in the 8th. b-flied out for Muñoz in the 9th.

1-ran for Pujols in the 8th.

LOB – Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 10. 2B – Hoskins (18), Edman (13). HR – Schwarber (28), off Pallante; Pujols (5), off Sánchez. RBIs – Castellanos (45), Vierling (12), Schwarber (57), Nootbaar (9), Pujols (19), Gorman (20), Edman (33). SB – Vierling (3). SF – Edman.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Hall, Bohm, Muñoz 2); St. Louis 5 (Dickerson 2, Edman 2, Gorman). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 7; St. Louis 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Hall, Yepez, Gorman. GIDP – Hall, Realmuto, Pujols.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Bohm, Muñoz, Hall); St. Louis 2 (Edman, Gorman, Pujols; Gorman, Edman, Pujols).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nelson2⅔31114424.19
Familia1⅔00020184.76
Sánchez, H, 23⅔22211463.80
Bellatti, BS, 1-21⅔10010263.14
Domínguez, L, 4-31⅔21110251.91
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pallante5933141003.18
Oviedo1⅓20002223.10
Hicks, W, 2-41⅔00001104.28
Helsley, S, 7-101⅔00000100.73
Inherited runners-scored_Bellatti 1-1, Oviedo 1-0. HBP_Familia (Arenado).

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, John Bacon; Second, Rob Drake; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:09. A – 36,112 (45,494).

Minnesota 6, Texas 5
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b500000.348
Correa ss400012.278
Buxton dh-cf411112.215
Kepler rf502000.244
Polanco 2b220020.242
Kirilloff lf312011.262
1-Celestino pr-cf-lf000000.273
Gordon cf-lf311011.270
Duran p000000---
Duffey p000000---
Miranda 3b302200.250
Jeffers c412201.211
Totals33610567
TexasABRHBIBBSO Avg.
Smith 3b411310.237
Semien 2b401001.238
Seager ss312200.245
García cf400002.245
Lowe 1b400000.277
Calhoun rf411000.231
Garver dh300011.207
Miller lf412002.216
Viloria c210010.200
a-Heim ph101000.265
Totals3358536
Minnesota1210011006100
Texas030010010581
a-singled for Viloria in the 9th.

1-ran for Kirilloff in the 7th.

E – Bush (2). LOB – Minnesota 7, Texas 5. 2B – Kepler (12), Smith (2), Semien (14). HR – Buxton (23), off Dunning; Jeffers (7), off Burke; Seager (19), off Duran. RBIs – Buxton (42), Miranda 2 (29), Jeffers 2 (25), Smith 3 (5), Seager 2 (45). CS – Miller (2), Kepler (2). SF – Seager.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Polanco, Gordon, Arraez 2, Buxton); Texas 2 (García, Semien). RISP – Minnesota 2 for 8; Texas 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Arraez. GIDP – Jeffers, Kepler, Arraez.

DP – Texas 3 (Semien, Lowe; Seager, Smith, Lowe; Smith, Semien, Lowe).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy, W, 5-45⅔64424774.68
Thielbar, H, 91⅔00011235.34
Jax, H, 81⅔00000112.79
Duran, H, 101⅔11100162.54
Duffey, S, 2-51⅔10001204.14
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning2⅓64442664.42
Moore100011201.88
Burke, L, 4-22⅔11101201.22
Bush1⅔11011173.90
Barlow1⅔10000133.07
Richards1⅔10002162.90
Inherited runners-scored_Moore 3-0. HBP_Dunning (Miranda).

Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, James Hoye.

T – 3:12. A – 24,751 (40,300).

Colorado 3, Arizona 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe 1b401100.268
Bryant lf301010.300
Colomé p000000---
Bard p000000---
Blackmon dh-rf402000.265
Rodgers 2b400000.254
Grichuk rf-cf400001.240
McMahon 3b411001.238
Daza cf-lf410000.297
Serven c400001.269
Hampson ss411200.227
Totals3536313
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b402000.288
Thomas cf400101.241
Marte dh311110.266
Walker 1b400001.208
Peralta lf400001.241
Varsho rf-c400003.234
Alcántara 2b301001.168
Perdomo ss300000.205
Herrera c110010.207
a-Hummel ph-rf100001.171
Totals3124228
Colorado000000300360
Arizona100001000242
a-struck out for Herrera in the 8th.

E – Rojas 2 (6). LOB – Colorado 6, Arizona 4. 2B – Blackmon (15), Hampson (4). HR – Marte (6), off Márquez. RBIs – Hampson 2 (11), Joe (20), Marte (27), Thomas (22).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk); Arizona 3 (Marte, Peralta 2). RISP – Colorado 2 for 8; Arizona 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Walker.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, W, 5-77⅔322241015.66
Colomé, H, 51⅔10002222.73
Bard, S, 18-201⅔00002102.20
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert530011815.33
Middleton, L, 1-2, BS, 0-21⅔23002232.16
Mantiply1⅓10000141.83
Nelson1⅔00000131.93
Inherited runners-scored_Middleton 1-0, Mantiply 1-1. WP_Márquez, Colomé.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:43. A – 18,126 (48,686).

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Morel cf400003.266
d-Ortega ph-cf100000.259
Contreras dh410000.266
Happ lf511002.276
Wisdom 3b410004.228
Hoerner ss523100.306
Higgins c321410.276
Velazquez rf411101.226
Bote 1b-2b212310.280
Simmons 2b100010.173
c-Suzuki ph000010.256
Rivas 1b000000.236
Totals33989410
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf420011.272
T.Turner ss512200.301
Freeman 1b524200.304
Smith c511202.257
J.Turner 3b412110.250
Muncy dh311112.162
T.Thompson cf210011.241
b-Bellinger ph-cf101010.211
Alberto 2b100000.221
a-Lamb ph-lf401002.261
Lux lf-2b322120.304
Totals371114978
Chicago503000010982
Los Angeles30600110x11140
a-struck out for Alberto in the 3rd. b-walked for T.Thompson in the 6th. c-walked for Simmons in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Morel in the 8th.

E – Wisdom (10), Velazquez (1). LOB – Chicago 5, Los Angeles 10. 2B – Happ (23), Hoerner (10), Bote (2), Smith (11), Freeman (27), Muncy (8). HR – Higgins (4), off Urías; Bote (1), off Bickford; Velazquez (2), off Price; Freeman (11), off Espinoza. RBIs – Hoerner (26), Higgins 4 (16), Bote 3 (3), Velazquez (6), Smith 2 (42), J.Turner (46), Muncy (26), Lux (20), T.Turner 2 (61), Freeman 2 (54). SB – Bote (1), T.Turner (17). SF – Muncy. S – Simmons.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Higgins, Simmons, Contreras); Los Angeles 4 (Smith, Lamb 2, Lux). RISP – Chicago 3 for 10; Los Angeles 5 for 14.

Runners moved up – Morel, Smith. GIDP – Contreras, Betts.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Simmons, Bote); Los Angeles 1 (Lux, T.Turner, Freeman).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly2⅔54411564.43
Swarmer24121295.18
Leiter Jr., L, 2-4, BS, 0-121001165.14
Espinoza3⅔11142653.86
Martin1⅔21102263.81
Wick1⅔20001135.15
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías2⅔35513593.01
Bickford, W, 1-11⅔23323275.40
Almonte, H, 51⅔00001121.52
Ferguson, H, 41⅔0000090.00
Vesia, H, 8100002242.93
Price, H, 331110203.38
Graterol, S, 3-42⅔00001143.35
Inherited runners-scored_Swarmer 1-1, Leiter Jr. 3-3, Graterol 2-0. HBP_Urías 2 (Contreras,Wisdom), Vesia (Bote). WP_Martin. PB_Higgins (2).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:59. A – 41,824 (56,000).

Seattle 6, Toronto 5
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh522100.250
Bichette ss413301.259
Guerrero Jr. 1b400000.266
Hernández rf401003.259
Gurriel Jr. lf400001.295
Tapia cf412101.263
Zimmer cf000000.113
Espinal 3b401001.271
Moreno c401002.276
Biggio 2b310001.214
a-Kirk ph100000.309
Totals375105010
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf401100.274
France dh400001.306
Crawford ss410000.266
Santana 1b332300.228
Suárez 3b301010.242
Raleigh c301101.199
Frazier 2b411001.221
Upton lf211011.140
1-Moore pr-rf000000.187
Haggerty rf-lf300102.263
Totals3067626
Toronto1001201005102
Seattle01002102x670
a-lined out for Biggio in the 9th.

1-ran for Upton in the 7th.

E – Guerrero Jr. (3), Moreno (2). LOB – Toronto 5, Seattle 4. 2B – Hernández (15), Springer (14). HR – Springer (17), off Gilbert; Tapia (4), off Gilbert; Bichette (14), off Murfee; Santana (6), off M.Castillo; Santana (7), off Cimber. RBIs – Springer (40), Tapia (22), Bichette 3 (48), Santana 3 (27), Haggerty (5), Rodríguez (44), Raleigh (31). SB – Moore (11). SF – Raleigh.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Hernández, Gurriel Jr., Biggio); Seattle 3 (France 2, Frazier). RISP – Toronto 1 for 5; Seattle 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Raleigh.

DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Castillo4⅓33113592.30
Phelps10010212.86
Mayza, BS, 0-31⅔11100173.04
Cimber, L, 8-3, BS, 4-81⅓22101203.29
Richards00002125.79
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert6⅔94407992.80
Murfee1⅔11101122.08
Festa, W, 1-01⅔00001104.15
Sewald, S, 10-121⅔00001142.43
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-2. HBP_Mayza (Santana). WP_Mayza(2).

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 2:45. A – 37,694 (47,929).

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf300000.281
b-Downs ph-3b200101.143
Vázquez c522201.292
Martinez dh521201.311
Bogaerts ss412011.311
Verdugo lf412010.262
Story 2b432300.225
Cordero 1b-rf211211.251
Bradley Jr. rf211000.213
a-Refsnyder ph-cf100011.338
Dalbec 3b-1b400001.208
Totals3611111047
New York2220000006112
Boston02103140x11111
a-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Duran in the 6th.

E – Kiner-Falefa (10), Abreu (1), Vázquez (5). LOB – New York 5, Boston 6. 2B – Rizzo (13), Vázquez (17), Story (17). HR – Stanton (22), off Pivetta; Carpenter (10), off Pivetta; Cordero (4), off Taillon; Vázquez (5), off Taillon; Martinez (9), off Taillon. RBIs – Stanton 2 (56), Trevino (27), Kiner-Falefa (21), Carpenter 2 (22), Cordero 2 (24), Vázquez 2 (35), Martinez 2 (36), Downs (2), Story 3 (58). S – Cordero.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (Rizzo); Boston 1 (Vázquez). RISP – New York 3 for 8; Boston 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Dalbec, Duran. GIDP – Hicks, Judge.

DP – Boston 2 (Cordero, Bogaerts; Downs, Story, Dalbec).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon5⅔76613914.01
Chapman, L, 0-31⅔11122274.76
Castro24210134.00
Abreu2⅔10002212.53
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta3⅓86625904.08
Ort110000280.00
Sawamura, W, 1-12⅔00002292.78
Strahm1⅔10001113.58
Brasier1⅔1000094.41
Castro pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Abreu 1-1, Ort 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jerry Layne.

T – 3:32. A – 37,291 (37,755).

