Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 10, 2022

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Y.Díaz 3b 4 0 3 2 0 0 .299 Aranda 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Ramírez dh 4 0 2 0 1 1 .324 Walls ss 5 0 1 0 0 4 .164 Arozarena lf 3 1 2 1 0 1 .255 a-L.Raley ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Paredes 1b-3b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .240 Lowe rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .186 Chang 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .153 Pinto c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .204 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .146 Totals 38 5 12 5 1 14

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. India 2b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .215 Drury 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .277 Pham lf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .248 Naquin rf 4 2 1 2 0 1 .248 Stephenson c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .320 Solano dh 4 1 3 1 0 1 .288 Moustakas 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .207 Almora Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Reynolds ss 4 1 2 0 0 2 .255 Totals 39 10 14 9 0 8

Tampa Bay 000 300 020 5 12 1 Cincinnati 007 300 00x 10 14 0 a-struck out for Arozarena in the 7th.

E – Pinto (3). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Y.Díaz (16), Arozarena (20), Drury (18), Naquin (12), Reynolds (7). 3B – Pham (1). HR – Arozarena (10), off Lodolo; Lowe (2), off Kuhnel; Pinto (2), off Kuhnel; India (3), off Baz; Stephenson (6), off Baz; Moustakas (4), off Baz. RBIs – Arozarena (40), Y.Díaz 2 (20), Lowe (9), Pinto (8), India 2 (12), Stephenson 2 (33), Moustakas 2 (19), Naquin 2 (25), Solano (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Chang, Walls 2, Paredes); Cincinnati 4 (Drury, Moustakas 2, Almora Jr.). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 11; Cincinnati 4 for 13.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Baz, L, 1-2 2⅓ 8 7 7 0 2 53 5.00 Sanders 1 4 3 3 0 3 44 3.07 Armstrong 3⅔ 2 0 0 0 3 41 3.50 Thompson 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.71

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lodolo, W, 2-2 5⅔ 9 3 3 1 6 103 4.44 Moreta 2⅔ 0 0 0 0 4 29 7.56 Kuhnel 1⅔ 2 2 2 0 2 26 6.84 A.Díaz 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.25 HBP_Lodolo (Phillips), Moreta (Pinto), Armstrong (Naquin). ⅔

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 3:19. A – 21,748 (42,319).