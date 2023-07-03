Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 2, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .347 b-Sabol ph-lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .250 Flores 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .250 Estrada 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .272 Davis dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .284 Bailey c 5 0 1 0 0 4 .309 Matos rf-cf 2 0 2 0 1 0 .241 c-Wade Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .279 Crawford ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .221 Schmitt 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Johnson cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .163 a-Pederson ph-rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .252 Totals 33 4 8 4 7 13

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nimmo cf 3 2 0 0 1 1 .279 Pham lf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .295 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 2 0 .223 Alonso dh 4 2 2 3 1 1 .221 McNeil 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .258 Marte rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .252 Canha 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .245 Baty 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Guillorme 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Alvarez c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .214 Totals 34 8 11 7 6 6

San Francisco 001 000 300 4 8 2 New York 003 200 12x 8 11 0

a-grounded out for Johnson in the 5th. b-homered for Slater in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Matos in the 7th.

E – Crawford (9), Bailey (4). LOB – San Francisco 12, New York 10. 2B – Crawford (9), Davis (13), Pham 2 (14), Alonso (7). HR – Sabol (8), off Brigham; Canha (6), off Wood; Alonso (25), off Walker. RBIs – Estrada (31), Sabol 2 (28), Davis (45), Alonso 3 (58), McNeil (24), Canha (25), Pham (34), Marte (25). SB – Johnson (3), Baty (2), Canha (6). CS – Johnson (0), Estrada (4).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 7 (Davis 2, Schmitt 4, Crawford); New York 5 (Marte, Alvarez 3, Alonso). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 8; New York 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – McNeil. GIDP – Estrada, Lindor.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores); New York 1 (Baty, McNeil, Canha).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 2⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 24 6.51 Wood, L, 3-3 1 2 5 4 4 3 57 5.20 Beck 2⅓ 4 0 0 1 1 41 3.20 Ty.Rogers 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 0 20 1.91 Walker 1⅔ 3 2 2 0 0 14 2.57

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peterson 4⅔ 3 1 1 3 3 61 6.61 Hartwig, W, 1-1 2⅔ 2 0 0 1 3 33 1.04 Brigham ⅓ 2 3 3 1 1 15 5.16 Leone, H, 1 ⅓ 1 0 0 1 1 7 5.09 Raley, H, 16 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.43 Ottavino, H, 9 ⅓ 0 0 0 1 1 9 3.97 Robertson 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.95

Inherited runners-scored – Beck 1-1, Leone 1-1, Raley 2-0, Ottavino 1-0. IBB – off Leone (Wade Jr.). HBP – Peterson (Flores), Wood (Nimmo), Raley (Pederson), Ottavino (Estrada). WP – Peterson(2), Ottavino.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:17. A – 28,473 (42,136).