Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 2, 2023

N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 4
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.347
|b-Sabol ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Bailey c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.309
|Matos rf-cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|c-Wade Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Schmitt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Johnson cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.163
|a-Pederson ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|7
|13
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.295
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.223
|Alonso dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.221
|McNeil 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Canha 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Baty 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Alvarez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|7
|6
|6
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|300
|4
|8
|2
|New York
|003
|200
|12x
|8
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Johnson in the 5th. b-homered for Slater in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Matos in the 7th.
E – Crawford (9), Bailey (4). LOB – San Francisco 12, New York 10. 2B – Crawford (9), Davis (13), Pham 2 (14), Alonso (7). HR – Sabol (8), off Brigham; Canha (6), off Wood; Alonso (25), off Walker. RBIs – Estrada (31), Sabol 2 (28), Davis (45), Alonso 3 (58), McNeil (24), Canha (25), Pham (34), Marte (25). SB – Johnson (3), Baty (2), Canha (6). CS – Johnson (0), Estrada (4).
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 7 (Davis 2, Schmitt 4, Crawford); New York 5 (Marte, Alvarez 3, Alonso). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 8; New York 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – McNeil. GIDP – Estrada, Lindor.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores); New York 1 (Baty, McNeil, Canha).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|6.51
|Wood, L, 3-3
|1
|2
|5
|4
|4
|3
|57
|5.20
|Beck
|2⅓
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|3.20
|Ty.Rogers
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|1.91
|Walker
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|2.57
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|4⅔
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|61
|6.61
|Hartwig, W, 1-1
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|33
|1.04
|Brigham
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|15
|5.16
|Leone, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|5.09
|Raley, H, 16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.43
|Ottavino, H, 9
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|3.97
|Robertson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.95
Inherited runners-scored – Beck 1-1, Leone 1-1, Raley 2-0, Ottavino 1-0. IBB – off Leone (Wade Jr.). HBP – Peterson (Flores), Wood (Nimmo), Raley (Pederson), Ottavino (Estrada). WP – Peterson(2), Ottavino.
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:17. A – 28,473 (42,136).
Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Robert Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.276
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.275
|c-Grandal ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Vaughn 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Burger 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.220
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Frazier rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Remillard 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.395
|Zavala c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.165
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|5
|9
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.196
|Noda 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Bleday lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Brown dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.203
|Peterson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Capel rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|a-Rooker ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.243
|Wade ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|b-Díaz ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|4
|9
|Chicago
|005
|002
|100
|8
|12
|0
|Oakland
|002
|010
|022
|7
|10
|2
a-struck out for Capel in the 6th. b-lined out for Wade in the 6th. c-grounded out for Jiménez in the 8th.
E – Langeliers (7), Bleday (1). LOB – Chicago 8, Oakland 7. 2B – Remillard (3), Robert Jr. (22), Bleday 2 (8), Langeliers (10). HR – Burger (18), off Garcia; Rooker (14), off Shaw. RBIs – Anderson (12), Jiménez 2 (38), Sheets (25), Remillard 2 (8), Benintendi (23), Burger (38), Kemp (16), Brown 2 (22), Bleday 2 (16), Rooker 2 (41). SB – Robert Jr. (8), Kemp (7). CS – Frazier (2). SF – Anderson, Benintendi.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Vaughn 3, Zavala, Grandal); Oakland 5 (Kemp 2, Langeliers, Peterson 2). RISP – Chicago 3 for 10; Oakland 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Ruiz, Peterson. LIDP – Remillard.
DP – Oakland 1 (Wade, Noda, Wade).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|85
|3.60
|Bummer, W, 3-1
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|6.35
|Middleton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.70
|Shaw
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|18.00
|Santos, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|2.95
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, L, 1-1
|5⅔
|6
|5
|5
|4
|5
|97
|4.50
|Lovelady
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|4.57
|Garcia
|2⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|42
|8.53
|Long
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.66
Inherited runners-scored – Bummer 2-0, Garcia 1-1. HBP – Blackburn (Sheets), Toussaint (Bleday). PB – Langeliers (3).
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 2:56. A – 12,107 (46,847).
Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Giménez 2b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.246
|Rosario ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|J.Naylor 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.301
|1-Arias pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Bell dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Brennan rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Fry lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.270
|Kwan lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Gallagher c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|40
|8
|11
|8
|0
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Morel 3b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.279
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Young 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.308
|a-Amaya ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|6
|3
|6
|Cleveland
|002
|130
|000
|2
|8
|11
|1
|Chicago
|000
|010
|014
|0
|6
|9
|1
a-struck out for Young in the 10th.
1-ran for J.Naylor in the 10th.
E – Ramírez (6), Young (1). LOB – Cleveland 4, Chicago 9. 2B – Giménez (12). HR – Giménez (6), off Taillon; Morel (15), off Stephan. RBIs – Giménez 2 (31), Fry (5), Rosario 2 (26), Bell (38), J.Naylor 2 (60), Tauchman (17), Morel 3 (37), Mancini (25), Bellinger (23). SB – Giménez (10), Fry (1). CS – Arias (3). SF – Bellinger.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Brennan, Fry, Straw, J.Naylor); Chicago 5 (Swanson, Morel, Bellinger, Gomes, Mancini). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 12; Chicago 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Bell, Brennan, Ramírez, Tauchman. GIDP – Brennan.
DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Young).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|94
|2.96
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.65
|Stephan
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|27
|2.75
|Clase
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|26
|3.40
|Hentges, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.91
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|5⅔
|7
|6
|5
|0
|6
|95
|7.07
|Rucker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.18
|Kay
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.59
|Wesneski
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.75
|Alzolay, L, 1-4
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|24
|2.06
HBP – Taillon (Giménez), Civale 2 (Hoerner,Gomes). PB – Gallagher 3(3).
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:58. A – 38,392 (41,363).
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Arozarena lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Raley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.281
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Paredes 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Walls 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Bruján 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|1
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|France 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Kelenic lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.252
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Ford dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Murphy c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.281
|Caballero 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.239
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|5
|8
|Tampa Bay
|114
|000
|000
|6
|8
|0
|Seattle
|014
|001
|10x
|7
|10
|2
a-struck out for Bruján in the 9th.
E – Caballero (4), Suárez (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 9. 2B – Raley (14), Margot (13), Crawford (16), Rodríguez (15), France (22), Kelenic (19). HR – Arozarena (16), off Castillo; Paredes (14), off Castillo; Suárez (9), off Bradley; Murphy (5), off Poche. RBIs – Arozarena (58), Paredes 2 (53), Franco (42), Raley 2 (35), Suárez (49), France (36), Kelenic (37), Ford 2 (12), Murphy (10), Caballero (19). SB – Rodríguez (19). CS – Rodríguez (5). SF – Franco.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Margot); Seattle 5 (France, Hernández, Crawford 2, Caballero). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 6; Seattle 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Mejía, Ford. LIDP – Arozarena.
DP – Seattle 1 (Hernández, France, Hernández).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradley
|3⅓
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|73
|5.11
|Kelly
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.79
|Poche, BS, 1-5
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|16
|2.32
|Armstrong
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.15
|Adam, L, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|27
|3.06
|Littell
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|4.38
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|6⅔
|8
|6
|5
|0
|6
|95
|3.14
|Muñoz, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.77
|Brash, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.63
|Sewald, S, 16-19
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.62
Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0, Armstrong 2-0. HBP – Adam 2 (Suárez,Caballero).
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:42. A – 36,541 (47,929).
L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Longoria 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|c-McCarthy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|d-Carroll ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Do.Fletcher rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|a-Perdomo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moniak rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.307
|b-Renfroe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Trout cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.260
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.306
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Ward lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Escobar 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Velazquez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Da.Fletcher ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|1
|13
|Arizona
|020
|000
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|130
|000
|01x
|5
|6
|0
a-walked for Ahmed in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moniak in the 8th. c-singled for Longoria in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Kelly in the 9th.
LOB – Arizona 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (19). HR – Kelly (1), off Detmers; Trout (18), off Gallen; Moniak (9), off Gallen; Ohtani (31), off K.Nelson. RBIs – Kelly 2 (5), Trout (43), Moniak 3 (24), Ohtani (68). SB – Thaiss (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Marte, Walker, Perdomo); Los Angeles 1 (Da.Fletcher). RISP – Arizona 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 2.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 10-3
|7⅔
|5
|4
|4
|1
|12
|100
|3.15
|K.Nelson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.84
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, W, 2-5
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|9
|97
|3.72
|Soriano, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.19
|Webb, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.29
|Estévez, S, 21-21
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.85
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:21. A – 29,167 (45,517).
Detroit 14, Colorado 9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.228
|Ibáñez 2b-3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Carpenter rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Haase ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.223
|Vierling lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Nevin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|Short 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Rogers c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.203
|Marisnick cf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|39
|14
|12
|14
|4
|5
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.263
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Bryant rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Grichuk lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Castro 2b
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|b-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Montes 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.198
|Doyle cf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Totals
|37
|9
|14
|9
|1
|9
|Detroit
|403
|100
|240
|14
|12
|1
|Colorado
|020
|202
|030
|9
|14
|0
a-popped out for Carpenter in the 7th. b-lined out for Castro in the 7th.
E – Nevin (1). LOB – Detroit 2, Colorado 8. 2B – Torkelson (18), Ibáñez (12), Profar 2 (19), Montero (5). 3B – Vierling (2). HR – Báez (6), off Seabold; Carpenter (8), off Seabold; Rogers (11), off Seabold; Torkelson (12), off Hollowell; Marisnick (1), off Hand; Grichuk (3), off White; McMahon (13), off Alexander. RBIs – Báez 4 (42), Carpenter 3 (19), Rogers (26), Torkelson 2 (42), Marisnick 4 (7), Montero 2 (13), Doyle 2 (22), Grichuk (19), Tovar (41), Profar (31), McMahon 2 (43). SF – Montero, Doyle 2.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 0; Colorado 6 (McMahon, Cron, Montero, Profar, Bryant 2). RISP – Detroit 5 for 6; Colorado 3 for 14.
Runners moved up – Grichuk. GIDP – Montero, Grichuk.
DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Short, Torkelson; Ibáñez, Short, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning, W, 2-1
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|4
|96
|4.84
|White
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|5.84
|Shreve, H, 10
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.10
|Cisnero
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.18
|Alexander
|1⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|28
|4.50
|Foley
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.17
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Seabold, L, 1-5
|5⅔
|7
|8
|8
|1
|4
|69
|6.62
|Hollowell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|7.94
|Hand
|1⅔
|2
|4
|4
|3
|0
|32
|4.76
|Koch
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 2-0, Alexander 1-0, Koch 1-0. HBP – Manning 2 (Tovar,Grichuk), White (Doyle). WP – Foley.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:53. A – 40,145 (50,144).
Houston 5, Texas 3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|J.Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Dubón ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Diaz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Julks lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|12
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Heim c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Duran lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.308
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|J.Smith dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|a-Garver ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|b-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|2
|11
|Houston
|000
|001
|031
|5
|10
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|020
|3
|7
|0
a-pinch hit for J.Smith in the 5th. b-grounded out for Garver in the 9th.
LOB – Houston 8, Texas 6. 2B – J.Abreu (14), Dubón (18), Lowe (22), Taveras (14), Semien (25), Seager (23). 3B – McCormick (1). HR – Altuve (6), off Burke; Lowe (9), off B.Abreu. RBIs – Dubón (19), McCormick 3 (24), Altuve (18), García (67), Lowe 2 (45). SF – García.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Maldonado, Julks 3, Diaz); Texas 3 (Lowe, Jung, J.Smith). RISP – Houston 2 for 10; Texas 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Seager. GIDP – García.
DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, J.Abreu).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dubin
|4⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|68
|7.00
|Mushinski
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.15
|Maton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.73
|Neris, W, 4-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.07
|B.Abreu, H, 14
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|27
|3.00
|Pressly, S, 17-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.72
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|85
|4.12
|Anderson, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|Chapman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Sborz, L, 4-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|20
|3.34
|Burke
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.24
Inherited runners-scored – Burke 1-0. HBP – Dubin (Lowe).
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 2:41. A – 39,580 (40,000).
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.195
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Kiner-Falefa rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.227
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Higashioka c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|O.Cabrera lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.205
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|5
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Nootbaar cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Burleson rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|DeJong ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Walker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Carlson rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Gorman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.232
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.222
|Edman ss-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|32
|5
|11
|4
|2
|7
|New York
|000
|000
|100
|1
|3
|2
|St. Louis
|000
|200
|21x
|5
|11
|0
a-struck out for Trevino in the 7th.
E – Trevino (3), Higashioka (7). LOB – New York 7, St. Louis 8. 2B – Torres (12), Bauers (11), Arenado (13). HR – Donovan (9), off Cordero. RBIs – Bauers (19), Walker (22), Knizner (15), Donovan 2 (26). SB – Kiner-Falefa (9), Torres (7). CS – Donovan (1). S – Volpe, Nootbaar.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (McKinney, Bauers, Higashioka, Stanton); St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Arenado). RISP – New York 1 for 6; St. Louis 3 for 10.
GIDP – Kiner-Falefa, Edman.
DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Bauers); St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 8-2
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|98
|2.79
|Cordero
|2⅔
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|42
|3.86
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 6-7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|6
|96
|3.28
|Gallegos, H, 10
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|4.64
|Hicks
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.93
Inherited runners-scored – Gallegos 1-0. HBP – Cole (Donovan). WP – Cordero. PB – Knizner (2).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:37. A – 44,676 (44,494).
Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Y.Hernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|DeLuca rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Vargas 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.199
|Outman cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.108
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.292
|Duffy 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Witt Jr. ss
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.249
|a-Taylor ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Fermin c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Melendez lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|Waters rf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Isbel cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Lopez 2b-ss
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|37
|9
|15
|9
|5
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|100
|000
|1
|6
|1
|Kansas City
|010
|332
|00x
|9
|15
|0
a-flied out for Witt Jr. in the 8th.
E – Betts (3). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Kansas City 14. 2B – Betts (20), Lopez (4), Melendez (14), Waters (4). RBIs – Vargas (32), Garcia 2 (20), Lopez 4 (11), Witt Jr. 2 (42), Waters (11). SF – Vargas, Witt Jr.. S – Witt Jr., Garcia.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Outman 2, Barnes, Muncy); Kansas City 8 (Waters, Witt Jr., Fermin, Pratto 3, Perez 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; Kansas City 8 for 20.
Runners moved up – Heyward, Perez.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, L, 4-3
|3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|81
|3.69
|González
|1⅓
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|37
|5.32
|Almonte
|1⅔
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|28
|5.30
|Phillips
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.91
|Y.Hernández
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 5-7
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|108
|5.52
|Garrett
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.74
|Snider
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – González 1-0. HBP – Gonsolin (Waters), González (Perez). WP – González, Almonte. PB – Fermin (2).
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:40. A – 19,058 (38,427).
Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Candelario 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Meneses dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.284
|Garrett lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.275
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|3
|6
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Castellanos rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.316
|Harper dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.244
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Bohm 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Hall 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|1-Sosa pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|5
|3
|Washington
|004
|010
|000
|5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|300
|000
|100
|4
|10
|1
1-ran for Hall in the 8th.
E – Marsh (4). LOB – Washington 3, Philadelphia 8. 2B – Vargas (5), Marsh (15), Stott (13), Schwarber (10), Castellanos (26). HR – Garrett (5), off Suárez; Candelario (11), off Suárez; Castellanos (12), off Williams; Realmuto (9), off Williams. RBIs – Garrett 4 (23), Candelario (39), Castellanos 2 (54), Realmuto 2 (32).
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 1 (Chavis); Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh). RISP – Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Hall. GIDP – Smith, Adams, Garrett, Hall, Marsh, Realmuto.
DP – Washington 3 (Chavis, Vargas, Smith; Vargas, Chavis, Smith; Chavis, Vargas, Smith); Philadelphia 3 (Turner, Hall; Stott, Hall; Bohm, Stott, Hall).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 5-4
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|2
|1
|80
|4.34
|Ferrer, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|0.00
|Thompson, H, 8
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Finnegan, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|22
|3.34
|Harvey, S, 8-13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.16
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez, L, 2-3
|5⅓
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|93
|3.67
|Marte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.48
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.48
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.71
Inherited runners-scored – Finnegan 1-0, Marte 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T – 2:31. A – 41,531 (42,901).
Boston 5, Toronto 4
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|5
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Turner dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.277
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.256
|Refsnyder lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Casas 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|D.Hamilton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Wong c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|4
|4
|15
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.317
|Belt dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Varsho lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|a-Espinal ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|1-Clement pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|D.Jansen c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|2
|9
|Boston
|101
|000
|201
|5
|12
|0
|Toronto
|102
|001
|000
|4
|6
|1
a-lined out for Varsho in the 9th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 7th.
E – Guerrero Jr. (5). LOB – Boston 11, Toronto 3. 2B – Duran 4 (25). HR – Verdugo (6), off Romano; Belt (5), off Whitlock; Belt (6), off Pivetta. RBIs – Devers 2 (66), Turner (46), Verdugo (34), Belt 2 (20), Bichette 2 (51). SB – Springer (13), Kiermaier (9), Refsnyder (6), Guerrero Jr. (4), Devers (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Refsnyder, Verdugo, Hernández 2, Wong 2); Toronto 1 (Varsho). RISP – Boston 3 for 17; Toronto 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Verdugo.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Whitlock
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|5.23
|Bernardino
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|2.49
|Ort, BS, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|5.64
|Pivetta
|4⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|67
|4.92
|Martin, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.73
|Jacques, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.70
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|98
|3.04
|Mayza, H, 10
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.27
|García, H, 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.93
|Swanson, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|24
|3.35
|Richards
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.29
|Romano, L, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.12
Inherited runners-scored – Ort 1-1, García 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Jacob Metz; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, David Rackley; Third, Alex Tosi.
T – 2:59. A – 41,455 (49,282).
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Monasterio dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|W.Contreras c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.247
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Miller 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Perkins lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Turang 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Wiemer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Tapia rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|4
|3
|11
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|a-Joe ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Palacios rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Gonzales 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Marcano ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Triolo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.173
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|4
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|021
|6
|8
|1
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|010
|3
|7
|2
a-flied out for Suwinski in the 7th. b-flied out for Hedges in the 9th.
E – Anderson (3), Triolo (1), Borucki (1). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Adames (11), Monasterio (3), Suwinski (9), Palacios 2 (6). HR – W.Contreras (9), off Hill; Gonzales (2), off Rea. RBIs – W.Contreras 3 (29), Monasterio (5), Gonzales 2 (7), Palacios (11). S – Tapia, Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Miller 3); Pittsburgh 4 (McCutchen 2, Santana, Gonzales). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Reynolds 2.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rea, W, 5-4
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|89
|4.40
|Milner, H, 9
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2.53
|Peguero, H, 9
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|2.90
|Williams, S, 17-18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.52
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 7-8
|5⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|8
|102
|4.50
|Perdomo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.77
|Mlodzinski
|1⅔
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.89
|Borucki
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|9.82
|Moreta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.79
Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Mlodzinski 1-0, Borucki 2-2, Moreta 1-0. HBP – Hill (Tapia).
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 2:39. A – 21,884 (38,753).
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|N.Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|c-Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|1
|13
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|McLain ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.313
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|De La Cruz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|a-Fairchild ph-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Votto dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Stephenson ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Steer 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.283
|Benson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|27
|4
|5
|4
|5
|6
|San Diego
|000
|000
|021
|3
|7
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|200
|02x
|4
|5
|0
a-walked for Fraley in the 8th. b-homered for Votto in the 8th. c-lined out for N.Cruz in the 9th.
E – Bogaerts (3). LOB – San Diego 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Cronenworth (11), Friedl (13). HR – Kim (10), off Abbott; Tatis Jr. (16), off Sims; Steer (14), off Hill; Stephenson (7), off Martinez. RBIs – Kim (31), Tatis Jr. (41), Cronenworth (27), Steer 2 (50), Stephenson 2 (35). CS – McLain (4).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Bogaerts, Machado, Odor); Cincinnati 0. RISP – San Diego 1 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
GIDP – India.
DP – San Diego 2 (Machado, Kim; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morejon
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|42
|3.86
|Hill
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|3.75
|Avila
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|48
|0.00
|Cosgrove, L, 1-1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|0.96
|Martinez
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4.03
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|7
|4
|1
|1
|1
|12
|101
|1.21
|Sims, W, 2-1
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3.41
|Díaz, S, 23-24
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|2.19
Inherited runners-scored – Martinez 1-1. HBP – Hill (Votto), Avila (India).
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:27. A – 37,714 (43,891).
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.389
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Chisholm Jr. dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|a-Gurriel ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Sánchez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|b-De La Cruz ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Wendle ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Davis cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|1-Fortes pr-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|1
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.336
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.270
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.279
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|c-Pillar ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|5
|2
|10
|Miami
|020
|000
|100
|3
|8
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|030
|02x
|6
|9
|1
a-grounded out for Chisholm Jr. in the 8th. b-struck out for Sánchez in the 8th. c-lined out for Rosario in the 8th.
1-ran for Stallings in the 7th.
E – Stallings (3), Albies (3). LOB – Miami 6, Atlanta 5. 2B – Arraez (17), Acuña Jr. (24), Olson (16). HR – Arcia (7), off Alcantara; Albies (20), off Alcantara; d'Arnaud (7), off Nardi. RBIs – Davis (10), Arraez 2 (41), Arcia (28), Albies 2 (59), d'Arnaud 2 (21). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (39).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Soler 3); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Ozuna 2). RISP – Miami 2 for 5; Atlanta 2 for 6.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 3-7
|5⅔
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|93
|4.93
|Chargois
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.54
|Floro
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.13
|Nardi
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|2.97
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 10-2
|6
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|109
|3.66
|Minter, H, 9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.17
|Heller, H, 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.57
|Iglesias, S, 14-16
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.18
Inherited runners-scored – Minter 2-1, Heller 1-0. WP – Alcantara.
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:32. A – 40,932 (41,149).
Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|b-Kepler ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Buxton dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Farmer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Castro lf-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Miranda 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Gallo ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|d-Julien ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Kirilloff rf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.239
|Rutschman dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Santander rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Hays lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Urías 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|c-O'Hearn ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Westburg 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|4
|10
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|02x
|2
|5
|0
a-flied out for Miranda in the 6th. b-struck out for Solano in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Urías in the 8th. d-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.
LOB – Minnesota 8, Baltimore 9. 2B – Taylor (11), Castro (9), Urías (14). RBIs – Castro (16), Hicks (12), Westburg (3). SB – Santander (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Jeffers 3, Correa); Baltimore 6 (Urías, Mateo 2, Rutschman 3). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 4; Baltimore 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Mullins. GIDP – Miranda.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Westburg, Urías).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|87
|2.50
|Jax, H, 12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Duran, L, 2-3, BS, 12-15
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|34
|1.93
|Pagán
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.89
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Irvin
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|3
|1
|82
|6.32
|Baker
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|3.93
|Pérez, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.45
|Bautista, S, 22-27
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.16
Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 3-0. IBB – off Duran (O'Hearn). HBP – Irvin (Kirilloff), Gray (Henderson), Duran (Westburg). WP – Irvin.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 2:40. A – 16,299 (45,971).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: