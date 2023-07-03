Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 2, 2023

N.Y. Mets 8, San Francisco 4
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater lf200010.347
b-Sabol ph-lf211201.250
Flores 1b301012.250
Estrada 2b411101.272
Davis dh501102.284
Bailey c501004.309
Matos rf-cf202010.241
c-Wade Jr. ph-cf100010.279
Crawford ss401012.221
Schmitt 3b400001.243
Johnson cf010010.163
a-Pederson ph-rf110010.252
Totals33484713
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf320011.279
Pham lf423110.295
Lindor ss300020.223
Alonso dh422311.221
McNeil 2b502101.258
Marte rf501101.252
Canha 1b412100.245
Baty 3b301002.244
Guillorme 3b000000.244
Alvarez c310010.214
Totals34811766
San Francisco001000300482
New York00320012x8110

a-grounded out for Johnson in the 5th. b-homered for Slater in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Matos in the 7th.

E – Crawford (9), Bailey (4). LOB – San Francisco 12, New York 10. 2B – Crawford (9), Davis (13), Pham 2 (14), Alonso (7). HR – Sabol (8), off Brigham; Canha (6), off Wood; Alonso (25), off Walker. RBIs – Estrada (31), Sabol 2 (28), Davis (45), Alonso 3 (58), McNeil (24), Canha (25), Pham (34), Marte (25). SB – Johnson (3), Baty (2), Canha (6). CS – Johnson (0), Estrada (4).

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 7 (Davis 2, Schmitt 4, Crawford); New York 5 (Marte, Alvarez 3, Alonso). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 8; New York 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – McNeil. GIDP – Estrada, Lindor.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Flores); New York 1 (Baty, McNeil, Canha).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling2⅔00012246.51
Wood, L, 3-3125443575.20
Beck2⅓40011413.20
Ty.Rogers1⅔21100201.91
Walker1⅔32200142.57
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson4⅔31133616.61
Hartwig, W, 1-12⅔20013331.04
Brigham23311155.16
Leone, H, 11001175.09
Raley, H, 161⅔00002232.43
Ottavino, H, 90001193.97
Robertson1⅔00002151.95

Inherited runners-scored – Beck 1-1, Leone 1-1, Raley 2-0, Ottavino 1-0. IBB – off Leone (Wade Jr.). HBP – Peterson (Flores), Wood (Nimmo), Raley (Pederson), Ottavino (Estrada). WP – Peterson(2), Ottavino.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Tom Hanahan; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:17. A – 28,473 (42,136).

Chicago White Sox 8, Oakland 7

BC-BBA--EXP-BOX-ChW-Oak

Jul 2, 2023 4:14 PM - words

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf411100.282
Anderson ss412101.231
Robert Jr. cf301021.276
Jiménez dh412201.275
c-Grandal ph-dh100000.260
Vaughn 1b511001.248
Burger 3b422111.220
Sheets rf200111.224
Frazier rf101000.197
Remillard 2b412201.395
Zavala c310012.165
Totals35812859
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b522100.196
Noda 1b411011.229
Bleday lf412201.212
Brown dh401212.203
Peterson 3b500000.209
Langeliers c411002.203
Capel rf010020.260
a-Rooker ph-rf211201.243
Wade ss202000.293
b-Díaz ph-ss200001.204
Ruiz cf400001.258
Totals36710749
Chicago0050021008120
Oakland0020100227102

a-struck out for Capel in the 6th. b-lined out for Wade in the 6th. c-grounded out for Jiménez in the 8th.

E – Langeliers (7), Bleday (1). LOB – Chicago 8, Oakland 7. 2B – Remillard (3), Robert Jr. (22), Bleday 2 (8), Langeliers (10). HR – Burger (18), off Garcia; Rooker (14), off Shaw. RBIs – Anderson (12), Jiménez 2 (38), Sheets (25), Remillard 2 (8), Benintendi (23), Burger (38), Kemp (16), Brown 2 (22), Bleday 2 (16), Rooker 2 (41). SB – Robert Jr. (8), Kemp (7). CS – Frazier (2). SF – Anderson, Benintendi.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Vaughn 3, Zavala, Grandal); Oakland 5 (Kemp 2, Langeliers, Peterson 2). RISP – Chicago 3 for 10; Oakland 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Ruiz, Peterson. LIDP – Remillard.

DP – Oakland 1 (Wade, Noda, Wade).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint332245853.60
Bummer, W, 3-12⅓21102316.35
Middleton1⅔0000092.70
Shaw1⅔222011718.00
Santos, S, 1-11⅔32201142.95
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn, L, 1-15⅔65545974.50
Lovelady22201144.57
Garcia2⅓31112428.53
Long1⅔10001123.66

Inherited runners-scored – Bummer 2-0, Garcia 1-1. HBP – Blackburn (Sheets), Toussaint (Bleday). PB – Langeliers (3).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Derek Thomas; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 2:56. A – 12,107 (46,847).

Cleveland 8, Chicago Cubs 6
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Giménez 2b432200.246
Rosario ss522201.259
Ramírez 3b500001.293
J.Naylor 1b513201.301
1-Arias pr-1b000000.189
Bell dh501101.228
Brennan rf401000.273
Fry lf400103.270
Kwan lf000000.261
Straw cf411001.239
Gallagher c411001.143
Totals40811809
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman lf511100.259
Hoerner 2b411000.286
Morel 3b513300.279
Bellinger cf401100.276
Suzuki rf400012.246
Swanson ss500001.256
Young 1b210021.308
a-Amaya ph100001.271
Gomes c411000.265
Mancini dh412101.241
Totals3869636
Cleveland00213000028111
Chicago0000100140691

a-struck out for Young in the 10th.

1-ran for J.Naylor in the 10th.

E – Ramírez (6), Young (1). LOB – Cleveland 4, Chicago 9. 2B – Giménez (12). HR – Giménez (6), off Taillon; Morel (15), off Stephan. RBIs – Giménez 2 (31), Fry (5), Rosario 2 (26), Bell (38), J.Naylor 2 (60), Tauchman (17), Morel 3 (37), Mancini (25), Bellinger (23). SB – Giménez (10), Fry (1). CS – Arias (3). SF – Bellinger.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Brennan, Fry, Straw, J.Naylor); Chicago 5 (Swanson, Morel, Bellinger, Gomes, Mancini). RISP – Cleveland 3 for 12; Chicago 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Bell, Brennan, Ramírez, Tauchman. GIDP – Brennan.

DP – Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Swanson, Young).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale6⅔31112942.96
De Los Santos1⅔00002152.65
Stephan1⅔21110272.75
Clase1⅔44410263.40
Hentges, W, 1-01⅔00002142.91
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon5⅔76506957.07
Rucker1⅔00001124.18
Kay1⅔0000091.59
Wesneski2⅔20001194.75
Alzolay, L, 1-41⅔22101242.06

HBP – Taillon (Giménez), Civale 2 (Hoerner,Gomes). PB – Gallagher 3(3).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:58. A – 38,392 (41,363).

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 6
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lowe rf511003.285
Franco ss300101.283
Arozarena lf422100.287
Raley 1b311212.281
Ramírez dh401001.289
Paredes 3b212200.267
Walls 3b200000.213
Mejía c400000.217
Margot cf401002.260
Bruján 2b310000.204
a-Díaz ph100001.318
Totals35686110
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss401011.246
Rodríguez cf512001.246
France 1b511100.267
Hernández rf421011.254
Kelenic lf411102.252
Suárez 3b311101.222
Ford dh401200.217
Murphy c212120.281
Caballero 2b200112.239
Totals33710758
Tampa Bay114000000680
Seattle01400110x7102

a-struck out for Bruján in the 9th.

E – Caballero (4), Suárez (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 9. 2B – Raley (14), Margot (13), Crawford (16), Rodríguez (15), France (22), Kelenic (19). HR – Arozarena (16), off Castillo; Paredes (14), off Castillo; Suárez (9), off Bradley; Murphy (5), off Poche. RBIs – Arozarena (58), Paredes 2 (53), Franco (42), Raley 2 (35), Suárez (49), France (36), Kelenic (37), Ford 2 (12), Murphy (10), Caballero (19). SB – Rodríguez (19). CS – Rodríguez (5). SF – Franco.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Bruján, Margot); Seattle 5 (France, Hernández, Crawford 2, Caballero). RISP – Tampa Bay 3 for 6; Seattle 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Mejía, Ford. LIDP – Arozarena.

DP – Seattle 1 (Hernández, France, Hernández).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradley3⅓95513735.11
Kelly100001232.79
Poche, BS, 1-511120162.32
Armstrong0000071.15
Adam, L, 2-21⅔01122273.06
Littell1⅔00002104.38
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo6⅔86506953.14
Muñoz, W, 1-11⅔00001162.77
Brash, H, 71⅔00011243.63
Sewald, S, 16-191⅔00002112.62

Inherited runners-scored – Kelly 1-0, Armstrong 2-0. HBP – Adam 2 (Suárez,Caballero).

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 2:42. A – 36,541 (47,929).

L.A. Angels 5, Arizona 2
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b400003.285
Lewis dh400001.160
Gurriel Jr. lf301010.270
Walker 1b400002.269
Longoria 3b210011.250
c-McCarthy ph101000.251
Kelly c311201.212
d-Carroll ph100000.289
Do.Fletcher rf401001.303
Ahmed ss200002.220
a-Perdomo ph-ss100011.284
Thomas cf301000.218
Totals32252312
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Moniak rf311301.307
b-Renfroe ph-rf100000.246
Trout cf411103.260
Ohtani dh411102.306
Rendon 3b300010.238
Moustakas 1b300002.200
Ward lf300001.240
Thaiss c301001.263
Escobar 2b311002.292
Velazquez ss000000.231
Da.Fletcher ss-2b311001.220
Totals30565113
Arizona020000000250
Los Angeles13000001x560

a-walked for Ahmed in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moniak in the 8th. c-singled for Longoria in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Kelly in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (19). HR – Kelly (1), off Detmers; Trout (18), off Gallen; Moniak (9), off Gallen; Ohtani (31), off K.Nelson. RBIs – Kelly 2 (5), Trout (43), Moniak 3 (24), Ohtani (68). SB – Thaiss (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Marte, Walker, Perdomo); Los Angeles 1 (Da.Fletcher). RISP – Arizona 0 for 4; Los Angeles 1 for 2.

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, L, 10-37⅔5441121003.15
K.Nelson1⅔11101142.84
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, W, 2-56⅔32229973.72
Soriano, H, 71⅔10011192.19
Webb, H, 61⅔00001102.29
Estévez, S, 21-211⅔10001231.85

Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T – 2:21. A – 29,167 (45,517).

Detroit 14, Colorado 9
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry dh522000.251
Torkelson 1b332220.228
Ibáñez 2b-3b511002.237
Carpenter rf322300.268
a-Haase ph-lf200000.217
Báez ss511400.223
Vierling lf-rf512000.275
Nevin 3b300001.128
Short 2b110010.224
Rogers c321111.203
Marisnick cf411401.217
Totals3914121445
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar dh412110.245
Tovar ss401102.269
McMahon 3b511201.263
Díaz c501001.284
Bryant rf512001.260
Grichuk lf422101.293
Castro 2b323000.281
b-Cron ph100000.240
Montes 2b100001.184
Montero 1b401202.198
Doyle cf121200.212
Totals37914919
Detroit40310024014121
Colorado0202020309140

a-popped out for Carpenter in the 7th. b-lined out for Castro in the 7th.

E – Nevin (1). LOB – Detroit 2, Colorado 8. 2B – Torkelson (18), Ibáñez (12), Profar 2 (19), Montero (5). 3B – Vierling (2). HR – Báez (6), off Seabold; Carpenter (8), off Seabold; Rogers (11), off Seabold; Torkelson (12), off Hollowell; Marisnick (1), off Hand; Grichuk (3), off White; McMahon (13), off Alexander. RBIs – Báez 4 (42), Carpenter 3 (19), Rogers (26), Torkelson 2 (42), Marisnick 4 (7), Montero 2 (13), Doyle 2 (22), Grichuk (19), Tovar (41), Profar (31), McMahon 2 (43). SF – Montero, Doyle 2.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 0; Colorado 6 (McMahon, Cron, Montero, Profar, Bryant 2). RISP – Detroit 5 for 6; Colorado 3 for 14.

Runners moved up – Grichuk. GIDP – Montero, Grichuk.

DP – Detroit 2 (Báez, Short, Torkelson; Ibáñez, Short, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning, W, 2-15⅔54404964.84
White32210175.84
Shreve, H, 100000045.10
Cisnero20000112.18
Alexander1⅓33303284.50
Foley1⅔10002152.17
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Seabold, L, 1-55⅔78814696.62
Hollowell122201227.94
Hand1⅔24430324.76
Koch1⅓10000120.00

Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 2-0, Alexander 1-0, Koch 1-0. HBP – Manning 2 (Tovar,Grichuk), White (Doyle). WP – Foley.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:53. A – 40,145 (50,144).

Houston 5, Texas 3
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b512102.271
Bregman 3b500001.246
Tucker rf411010.285
J.Abreu 1b513000.240
Dubón ss312110.288
Diaz dh400003.268
Julks lf310012.259
McCormick cf402301.258
Maldonado c400003.174
Totals375105312
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b301010.287
Seager ss422000.351
Lowe 1b312201.276
García rf300101.259
Jung 3b400001.270
Heim c300011.282
Duran lf400004.308
Taveras cf402001.299
J.Smith dh100000.217
a-Garver ph-dh200002.238
b-Jankowski ph100000.310
Totals32373211
Houston0000010315100
Texas100000020370

a-pinch hit for J.Smith in the 5th. b-grounded out for Garver in the 9th.

LOB – Houston 8, Texas 6. 2B – J.Abreu (14), Dubón (18), Lowe (22), Taveras (14), Semien (25), Seager (23). 3B – McCormick (1). HR – Altuve (6), off Burke; Lowe (9), off B.Abreu. RBIs – Dubón (19), McCormick 3 (24), Altuve (18), García (67), Lowe 2 (45). SF – García.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Maldonado, Julks 3, Diaz); Texas 3 (Lowe, Jung, J.Smith). RISP – Houston 2 for 10; Texas 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Seager. GIDP – García.

DP – Houston 1 (Bregman, J.Abreu).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dubin4⅔31123687.00
Mushinski1⅔10002154.15
Maton1⅔0000171.73
Neris, W, 4-21⅔10002161.07
B.Abreu, H, 141⅔22202273.00
Pressly, S, 17-201⅔0000192.72
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney5⅔30018854.12
Anderson, BS, 0-31⅔31101193.38
Chapman1⅔10002160.00
Sborz, L, 4-323320203.34
Burke1⅓11101203.24

Inherited runners-scored – Burke 1-0. HBP – Dubin (Lowe).

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 2:41. A – 39,580 (40,000).

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 3b400001.225
Torres 2b401003.248
Stanton dh300010.195
Bader cf400001.254
Kiner-Falefa rf310011.256
Volpe ss301001.221
Bauers 1b301111.227
Trevino c200000.210
a-McKinney ph100001.250
Higashioka c100000.213
O.Cabrera lf100020.205
Totals2913159
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan dh413200.280
Nootbaar cf-lf200010.255
Goldschmidt 1b400001.286
Arenado 3b412000.278
Burleson rf-lf311001.223
DeJong ss000000.231
Walker lf301101.301
Carlson rf111000.245
Gorman 2b300012.232
Knizner c401102.222
Edman ss-cf412000.242
Totals32511427
New York000000100132
St. Louis00020021x5110

a-struck out for Trevino in the 7th.

E – Trevino (3), Higashioka (7). LOB – New York 7, St. Louis 8. 2B – Torres (12), Bauers (11), Arenado (13). HR – Donovan (9), off Cordero. RBIs – Bauers (19), Walker (22), Knizner (15), Donovan 2 (26). SB – Kiner-Falefa (9), Torres (7). CS – Donovan (1). S – Volpe, Nootbaar.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (McKinney, Bauers, Higashioka, Stanton); St. Louis 2 (Goldschmidt, Arenado). RISP – New York 1 for 6; St. Louis 3 for 10.

GIDP – Kiner-Falefa, Edman.

DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Bauers); St. Louis 1 (Edman, Gorman, Goldschmidt).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, L, 8-26⅔62225982.79
Cordero2⅔53302423.86
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 6-7621036963.28
Gallegos, H, 101⅓00013184.64
Hicks1⅔10010203.93

Inherited runners-scored – Gallegos 1-0. HBP – Cole (Donovan). WP – Cordero. PB – Knizner (2).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:37. A – 44,676 (44,494).

Kansas City 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts ss401000.271
Freeman 1b300010.315
Muncy 3b400002.189
Martinez dh310012.259
Y.Hernández p000000.222
Peralta lf403000.286
Heyward rf200010.258
DeLuca rf100000.231
Vargas 2b301100.199
Outman cf400001.232
Barnes c401002.108
Totals3216137
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b404200.292
Duffy 3b101000.286
Witt Jr. ss201211.249
a-Taylor ph-2b100000.133
Perez dh401001.253
Pratto 1b401011.257
Fermin c510002.267
Melendez lf421011.210
Waters rf332111.250
Isbel cf422010.200
Lopez 2b-ss512400.222
Totals37915957
Los Angeles000100000161
Kansas City01033200x9150

a-flied out for Witt Jr. in the 8th.

E – Betts (3). LOB – Los Angeles 8, Kansas City 14. 2B – Betts (20), Lopez (4), Melendez (14), Waters (4). RBIs – Vargas (32), Garcia 2 (20), Lopez 4 (11), Witt Jr. 2 (42), Waters (11). SF – Vargas, Witt Jr.. S – Witt Jr., Garcia.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Outman 2, Barnes, Muncy); Kansas City 8 (Waters, Witt Jr., Fermin, Pratto 3, Perez 2). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 8; Kansas City 8 for 20.

Runners moved up – Heyward, Perez.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonsolin, L, 4-3364433813.69
González1⅓43311375.32
Almonte1⅔22011285.30
Phillips1⅔20002161.91
Y.Hernández1⅔10000100.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer, W, 5-77⅔411341085.52
Garrett1⅔00002152.74
Snider1⅔20001160.00

Inherited runners-scored – González 1-0. HBP – Gonsolin (Waters), González (Perez). WP – González, Almonte. PB – Fermin (2).

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:40. A – 19,058 (38,427).

Washington 5, Philadelphia 4
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf400001.299
Candelario 3b321111.264
Meneses dh311012.284
Garrett lf412400.275
Smith 1b401001.264
Vargas ss301010.289
Chavis 2b401001.255
Adams c400000.266
Hill cf311000.146
Totals3258536
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf511000.188
Turner ss500002.249
Castellanos rf512200.316
Harper dh212020.293
Realmuto c311210.244
Stott 2b301010.294
Bohm 3b-1b300010.277
Hall 1b401000.227
1-Sosa pr-3b000000.243
Marsh cf402001.279
Totals34410453
Washington004010000580
Philadelphia3000001004101

1-ran for Hall in the 8th.

E – Marsh (4). LOB – Washington 3, Philadelphia 8. 2B – Vargas (5), Marsh (15), Stott (13), Schwarber (10), Castellanos (26). HR – Garrett (5), off Suárez; Candelario (11), off Suárez; Castellanos (12), off Williams; Realmuto (9), off Williams. RBIs – Garrett 4 (23), Candelario (39), Castellanos 2 (54), Realmuto 2 (32).

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 1 (Chavis); Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Schwarber, Marsh). RISP – Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Hall. GIDP – Smith, Adams, Garrett, Hall, Marsh, Realmuto.

DP – Washington 3 (Chavis, Vargas, Smith; Vargas, Chavis, Smith; Chavis, Vargas, Smith); Philadelphia 3 (Turner, Hall; Stott, Hall; Bohm, Stott, Hall).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, W, 5-45⅔63321804.34
Ferrer, H, 11⅔10011130.00
Thompson, H, 821101103.86
Finnegan, H, 7110020223.34
Harvey, S, 8-131⅔00000133.16
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez, L, 2-35⅓75535933.67
Marte100000125.48
Alvarado1⅔10000131.48
Kimbrel1⅔00001153.71

Inherited runners-scored – Finnegan 1-0, Marte 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T – 2:31. A – 41,531 (42,901).

Boston 5, Toronto 4
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf535000.305
Turner dh411112.277
Verdugo rf511100.295
Devers 3b303220.256
Refsnyder lf502002.270
Casas 1b500003.226
Hernández 2b500003.225
D.Hamilton ss300012.143
Wong c400003.218
Totals395124415
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf411001.270
Bichette ss401202.317
Belt dh422201.257
Guerrero Jr. 1b300010.274
Chapman 3b400002.262
Varsho lf200011.224
a-Espinal ph100000.221
Merrifield 2b400001.282
Kirk c301000.253
1-Clement pr000000.429
D.Jansen c000000.214
Kiermaier cf311001.272
Totals3246429
Boston1010002015120
Toronto102001000461

a-lined out for Varsho in the 9th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 7th.

E – Guerrero Jr. (5). LOB – Boston 11, Toronto 3. 2B – Duran 4 (25). HR – Verdugo (6), off Romano; Belt (5), off Whitlock; Belt (6), off Pivetta. RBIs – Devers 2 (66), Turner (46), Verdugo (34), Belt 2 (20), Bichette 2 (51). SB – Springer (13), Kiermaier (9), Refsnyder (6), Guerrero Jr. (4), Devers (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Refsnyder, Verdugo, Hernández 2, Wong 2); Toronto 1 (Varsho). RISP – Boston 3 for 17; Toronto 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Verdugo.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Whitlock1⅔11101185.23
Bernardino1⅓11101192.49
Ort, BS, 0-12110195.64
Pivetta4⅔21126674.92
Martin, W, 2-11⅔0000091.73
Jacques, S, 1-11⅔00000104.70
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman5⅔52217983.04
Mayza, H, 1020001101.27
García, H, 900012184.93
Swanson, BS, 1-21⅔32211243.35
Richards1⅔10003173.29
Romano, L, 3-41⅔11111143.12

Inherited runners-scored – Ort 1-1, García 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Jacob Metz; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, David Rackley; Third, Alex Tosi.

T – 2:59. A – 41,455 (49,282).

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 3
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Monasterio dh412111.255
W.Contreras c512301.247
Adames ss501001.203
Miller 1b500003.286
Perkins lf210021.254
Anderson 3b412001.227
Turang 2b400000.202
Wiemer cf411001.209
Tapia rf210002.154
Totals35684311
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Suwinski cf201010.231
a-Joe ph-rf100000.236
Reynolds lf400001.275
McCutchen dh400001.278
Santana 1b411000.245
Palacios rf-cf412100.250
Gonzales 2b412200.222
Marcano ss400000.235
Triolo 3b400001.235
Hedges c201001.173
b-Davis ph100000.304
Totals3437314
Milwaukee003000021681
Pittsburgh020000010372

a-flied out for Suwinski in the 7th. b-flied out for Hedges in the 9th.

E – Anderson (3), Triolo (1), Borucki (1). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Adames (11), Monasterio (3), Suwinski (9), Palacios 2 (6). HR – W.Contreras (9), off Hill; Gonzales (2), off Rea. RBIs – W.Contreras 3 (29), Monasterio (5), Gonzales 2 (7), Palacios (11). S – Tapia, Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Miller 3); Pittsburgh 4 (McCutchen 2, Santana, Gonzales). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Reynolds 2.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rea, W, 5-4652213894.40
Milner, H, 90000012.53
Peguero, H, 91⅔21100202.90
Williams, S, 17-181⅔0000191.52
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 7-85⅔333281024.50
Perdomo110002232.77
Mlodzinski1⅔12010202.89
Borucki2110089.82
Moreta1000163.79

Inherited runners-scored – Milner 1-0, Mlodzinski 1-0, Borucki 2-2, Moreta 1-0. HBP – Hill (Tapia).

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 2:39. A – 21,884 (38,753).

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b311110.258
Tatis Jr. rf412101.280
Soto lf402000.277
Machado 3b400002.243
Bogaerts ss400003.252
Sánchez c411002.215
Cronenworth 1b401101.208
N.Cruz dh300003.248
c-Odor ph100000.211
Grisham cf300001.209
Totals34373113
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf402000.309
McLain ss200021.313
India 2b300001.254
De La Cruz 3b400002.281
Fraley rf300000.274
a-Fairchild ph-rf010010.237
Votto dh210001.143
b-Stephenson ph-dh111200.258
Steer 1b312210.283
Benson lf200010.293
Maile c300001.230
Totals2745456
San Diego000000021371
Cincinnati00020002x450

a-walked for Fraley in the 8th. b-homered for Votto in the 8th. c-lined out for N.Cruz in the 9th.

E – Bogaerts (3). LOB – San Diego 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Cronenworth (11), Friedl (13). HR – Kim (10), off Abbott; Tatis Jr. (16), off Sims; Steer (14), off Hill; Stephenson (7), off Martinez. RBIs – Kim (31), Tatis Jr. (41), Cronenworth (27), Steer 2 (50), Stephenson 2 (35). CS – McLain (4).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Bogaerts, Machado, Odor); Cincinnati 0. RISP – San Diego 1 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 3.

GIDP – India.

DP – San Diego 2 (Machado, Kim; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morejon3⅔20021423.86
Hill1⅔12210263.75
Avila3⅔10014480.00
Cosgrove, L, 1-101111150.96
Martinez1110034.03
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott74111121011.21
Sims, W, 2-11110053.41
Díaz, S, 23-241⅔21101232.19

Inherited runners-scored – Martinez 1-1. HBP – Hill (Votto), Avila (India).

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Ben May; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:27. A – 37,714 (43,891).

Atlanta 6, Miami 3
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b402200.389
Soler rf400002.241
Chisholm Jr. dh301002.246
a-Gurriel ph-dh100000.267
Cooper 1b401001.246
Sánchez lf301002.247
b-De La Cruz ph-lf100001.276
Wendle ss410002.273
Segura 3b401001.199
Davis cf421101.259
Stallings c201010.190
1-Fortes pr-c100000.216
Totals35383112
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf312011.336
Albies 2b411200.259
Riley 3b400004.270
Olson 1b412001.252
d'Arnaud c311211.279
Ozuna dh401000.251
Rosario lf300000.263
c-Pillar ph-lf100000.255
Arcia ss411101.296
Harris II cf311002.263
Totals33695210
Miami020000100381
Atlanta01003002x691

a-grounded out for Chisholm Jr. in the 8th. b-struck out for Sánchez in the 8th. c-lined out for Rosario in the 8th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 7th.

E – Stallings (3), Albies (3). LOB – Miami 6, Atlanta 5. 2B – Arraez (17), Acuña Jr. (24), Olson (16). HR – Arcia (7), off Alcantara; Albies (20), off Alcantara; d'Arnaud (7), off Nardi. RBIs – Davis (10), Arraez 2 (41), Arcia (28), Albies 2 (59), d'Arnaud 2 (21). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (39).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Soler 3); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Ozuna 2). RISP – Miami 2 for 5; Atlanta 2 for 6.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, L, 3-75⅔54426934.93
Chargois1⅔00001123.54
Floro1⅔10001124.13
Nardi1⅔32202202.97
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 10-26632191093.66
Minter, H, 920001155.17
Heller, H, 20000182.57
Iglesias, S, 14-161⅔00001114.18

Inherited runners-scored – Minter 2-1, Heller 1-0. WP – Alcantara.

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:32. A – 40,932 (41,149).

Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss401000.218
Solano 1b300000.265
b-Kepler ph-rf100001.209
Buxton dh311010.210
Farmer 2b401000.248
Castro lf-3b301111.250
Jeffers c401001.254
Miranda 3b200000.216
a-Gallo ph-lf200001.193
Taylor cf301000.212
d-Julien ph100001.250
Kirilloff rf-1b200011.268
Totals3216136
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson 3b200012.239
Rutschman dh411002.268
Santander rf311010.265
Hays lf100000.312
Hicks lf301101.263
Mullins cf400002.248
Urías 1b301001.257
c-O'Hearn ph-1b000010.289
Westburg 2b300100.263
Mateo ss300011.217
Bemboom c301001.182
Totals29252410
Minnesota000010000160
Baltimore00000002x250

a-flied out for Miranda in the 6th. b-struck out for Solano in the 7th. c-intentionally walked for Urías in the 8th. d-struck out for Taylor in the 9th.

LOB – Minnesota 8, Baltimore 9. 2B – Taylor (11), Castro (9), Urías (14). RBIs – Castro (16), Hicks (12), Westburg (3). SB – Santander (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 4 (Jeffers 3, Correa); Baltimore 6 (Urías, Mateo 2, Rutschman 3). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 4; Baltimore 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Mullins. GIDP – Miranda.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, Westburg, Urías).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6⅔20037872.50
Jax, H, 121⅔00001143.00
Duran, L, 2-3, BS, 12-1532211341.93
Pagán0000163.89
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Irvin5⅔61131826.32
Baker2⅔00001273.93
Pérez, W, 2-11⅔00001154.45
Bautista, S, 22-271⅔00003141.16

Inherited runners-scored – Pagán 3-0. IBB – off Duran (O'Hearn). HBP – Irvin (Kirilloff), Gray (Henderson), Duran (Westburg). WP – Irvin.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 2:40. A – 16,299 (45,971).

