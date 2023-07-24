Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 23, 2023

Washington 6, San Francisco 1
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Flores 1b-2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Davis 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Matos cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Villar dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.149
|a-Pederson ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Schmitt ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|b-Wade Jr. ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Wisely 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|5
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Thomas rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.262
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Adams c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|García 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Call cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|34
|6
|11
|6
|2
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100
|1
|6
|0
|Washington
|201
|210
|00x
|6
|11
|0
a-homered for Villar in the 7th. b-walked for Schmitt in the 7th.
LOB – San Francisco 7, Washington 7. 2B – Flores (14), Garrett (11), Thomas (26). HR – Pederson (10), off Willingham; Adams (4), off DeSclafani. RBIs – Pederson (35), Smith 2 (27), Garrett (25), Abrams (40), Thomas (54), Adams (11). SB – Thomas 4 (12). SF – Abrams.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Davis, Schmitt 2); Washington 3 (Smith, Adams, Meneses). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 6; Washington 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Matos. GIDP – Wisely, Bailey.
DP – Washington 3 (Abrams, García, Smith; Smith, Abrams; Thomas, Smith, Thomas).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 6-1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|3.62
|DeSclafani
|4⅓
|8
|4
|4
|2
|2
|78
|4.88
|Junis
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|4.55
|Ta.Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.94
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, W, 6-7
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|90
|4.37
|Weems
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3.55
|Willingham
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|10
|11.42
|Thompson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.34
|La Sorsa
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|10.29
Inherited runners-scored – DeSclafani 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 2:28. A – 23,404 (41,376).
Houston 3, Oakland 2
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dubón 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Julks lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.261
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|J.Abreu dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Madris 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|a-Kessinger ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Y.Diaz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Peña ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|6
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Gelof 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Bleday cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|S.Brown 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Soderstrom c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|Peterson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|J.Diaz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Díaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|3
|6
|Houston
|000
|010
|101
|3
|5
|2
|Oakland
|100
|001
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Madris in the 8th.
E – Madris (1), Y.Diaz (3). LOB – Houston 9, Oakland 7. 2B – J.Diaz (3), Gelof (4). HR – Y.Diaz (11), off Medina; Dubón (5), off Smith; Bleday (8), off H.Brown. RBIs – Y.Diaz (24), Julks (31), Dubón (27), Bleday (24), Soderstrom (1). SB – Tucker (18). CS – Peña (7). S – S.Brown.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (McCormick, J.Abreu, Tucker 2); Oakland 4 (Bleday 2, Soderstrom 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 7; Oakland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Gelof. GIDP – Soderstrom, Gelof, Thomas.
DP – Houston 3 (Dubón, Madris; Bregman, Y.Diaz, Madris; Dubón, Peña, Madris).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|H.Brown
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|88
|4.19
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.86
|Neris, W, 6-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|1.48
|B.Abreu, S, 3-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.66
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Medina
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|93
|5.50
|Long
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.14
|Scott, BS, 0-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|4.50
|Moll
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.50
|Smith, L, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|6.59
Inherited runners-scored – Scott 1-1, Moll 3-0, Smith 1-0. HBP – H.Brown (Díaz), Scott (Peña), Smith (Julks).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:36. A – 11,231 (46,847).
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|a-Vogelbach ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|b-Pham ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Mendick 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|c-Alvarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Yoshida lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Turner dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Wong c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Chang ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.171
|Totals
|35
|6
|15
|5
|2
|9
|New York
|000
|001
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Boston
|104
|000
|10x
|6
|15
|1
a-struck out for Vientos in the 8th. b- for Narváez in the 9th. c-flied out for Mendick in the 9th.
E – Martin (1). LOB – New York 8, Boston 8. 2B – Turner (23), Duvall (12). HR – Devers (24), off Leone. RBIs – Lindor (62), Duvall 2 (27), Casas (36), Chang (16), Devers (74). SB – Duvall (4), Wong (4), Chang (2).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Alvarez, Vientos, Vogelbach 2); Boston 7 (Casas 2, Yoshida 5). RISP – New York 1 for 7; Boston 6 for 15.
Runners moved up – Pham, Hernández. GIDP – Vientos.
DP – Boston 1 (Chang, Hernández, Casas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 3-4
|2⅓
|10
|5
|5
|2
|2
|58
|5.82
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.28
|Gott
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|9.53
|Peterson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|6.33
|Leone
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|4.66
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.57
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bernardino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|28
|2.36
|Murphy, W, 1-0
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|51
|1.80
|Winckowski, H, 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.93
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|8.00
|Jacques
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.17
|Martin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.45
|Walter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored – Smith 3-2, Murphy 1-0, Winckowski 2-0, Martin 2-0. HBP – Jacques (Alonso), Ottavino (Chang). WP – Carrasco, Smith. PB – Wong (4).
Umpires – Home, Brian Walsh; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:52. A – 35,619 (37,755).
Toronto 4, Seattle 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Belt dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Merrifield 2b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Varsho lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Jansen c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|c-Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|d-Espinal ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|30
|4
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Raleigh c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Ford dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|a-Murphy ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Trammell lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.130
|b-Moore ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.135
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.157
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|5
|10
|Toronto
|000
|201
|100
|4
|6
|0
|Seattle
|020
|001
|000
|3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Ford in the 6th. b-singled for Trammell in the 6th. c-walked for Jansen in the 7th. d-singled for Kiermaier in the 7th.
E – Campbell (1). LOB – Toronto 4, Seattle 9. 2B – Chapman (31). HR – Guerrero Jr. (17), off Woo; Belt (8), off Woo; Ford (11), off Manoah. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 2 (64), Belt (24), Espinal (13), Ford 2 (23), Moore (5). SB – Rodríguez (23), Moore (2). S – Varsho, Crawford.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 0; Seattle 5 (Hernández, Suárez 2, Wong 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Merrifield. GIDP – Kirk, Springer.
DP – Seattle 3 (Raleigh, France; Crawford, Wong, France; Wong, Crawford, France).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|5⅓
|3
|3
|3
|4
|6
|91
|6.10
|Mayza, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.07
|Swanson, H, 25
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.89
|Richards, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.04
|Romano, S, 27-30
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.90
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woo, L, 1-3
|6⅔
|4
|4
|4
|1
|7
|90
|4.91
|Saucedo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.45
|Sewald
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.88
|Campbell
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 2-1, Saucedo 1-1. HBP – Manoah (Suárez), Woo 2 (Springer,Jansen), Romano (Moore).
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T – 2:59. A – 42,430 (47,929).
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|b-Suwinski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Reynolds cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|McCutchen dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.267
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.231
|Davis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Triolo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Gonzales 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Peguero ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.071
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|c-Rodríguez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Ohtani dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.302
|Moniak cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.331
|Ward lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Escobar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Cabbage rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Renfroe ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Velazquez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|1
|13
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|400
|5
|10
|0
|Los Angeles
|110
|041
|00x
|7
|10
|1
a-grounded out for Cabbage in the 6th. b-struck out for Joe in the 7th. c-lined out for Hedges in the 8th.
E – Webb (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Davis (5), Peguero (1), Santana (24), Moustakas (1), Escobar (1). HR – Reynolds (10), off Anderson; Ohtani (36), off Keller; Velazquez (1), off Keller; Rengifo (8), off Keller; Rengifo (9), off Perdomo. RBIs – Reynolds (46), Peguero (1), Santana 2 (48), Ohtani (77), Escobar (6), Velazquez (1), Rengifo 2 (29), Ward (41), Thaiss (24). SF – Thaiss.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Peguero, Santana, Davis, Triolo 2); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Davis, Reynolds, Moustakas.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 9-6
|5⅔
|9
|6
|6
|1
|7
|101
|4.01
|Perdomo
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|3.54
|Moreta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.27
|Holderman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.94
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 5-2
|6⅔
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|97
|5.23
|Webb
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|3.71
|Moore, H, 14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.10
|Estévez, S, 23-23
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.02
Inherited runners-scored – Webb 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:40. A – 28,385 (45,517).
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Robert Jr. cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.270
|Jiménez dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Grandal 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Burger 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Colás rf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Remillard 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.309
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|b-Pérez ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Totals
|44
|4
|11
|4
|0
|13
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.232
|Julien 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.307
|Kirilloff 1b-rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Solano 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.266
|1-Gallo pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|c-Farmer ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Buxton dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Wallner lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|d-Vázquez ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Jeffers c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|a-Castro ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|43
|5
|13
|5
|7
|15
|Chicago
|011
|010
|000
|100
|4
|11
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|003
|101
|5
|13
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Taylor in the 9th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 10th. c-sacrificed for Kepler in the 10th. d-popped out for Wallner in the 10th.
1-ran for Solano in the 10th.
E – Jeffers (3). LOB – Chicago 8, Minnesota 16. 2B – Anderson (11), Kepler (8), Wallner (2), Castro (10), Kirilloff (12). HR – Jiménez (13), off Ober; Remillard (1), off Ober. RBIs – Jiménez (42), Remillard 2 (13), Anderson (17), Castro (21), Correa (44), Kirilloff (32), Farmer (22), Jeffers (15). SB – Castro (23). CS – Colás (3). SF – Correa, Farmer. S – Remillard.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Robert Jr., Zavala, Grandal, Pérez, Burger); Minnesota 8 (Castro, Gallo, Taylor 3, Kepler, Solano 2). RISP – Chicago 2 for 13; Minnesota 5 for 22.
Runners moved up – Benintendi, Grandal, Kirilloff, Vázquez. GIDP – Zavala, Vázquez, Kirilloff.
DP – Chicago 2 (Grandal, Anderson; Anderson, Pérez, Grandal); Minnesota 1 (Solano, Julien, Kirilloff).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|5⅔
|6
|0
|0
|3
|9
|101
|3.79
|Kelly, H, 11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|4.66
|R.López, H, 10
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|4.29
|Graveman, BS, 8-12
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|22
|3.56
|Banks, BS, 0-1
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|26
|5.20
|Scholtens, L, 1-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.09
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ober
|6⅔
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|82
|2.76
|Ortega
|2⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|2.77
|J.López
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.24
|Duran
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.01
|Jax
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.83
|Pagán, W, 5-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.32
IBB – off Banks (Correa), off Scholtens (Buxton). HBP – Giolito (Wallner). WP – Banks.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 3:28. A – 29,001 (38,544).
Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.331
|W.Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Taylor lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
|.196
|Outman cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|a-Hernández ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Deluca rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Barnes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.104
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Jankowski rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.316
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.282
|Duran ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Br.Miller dh
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|J.Smith lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|b-Grossman ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|33
|8
|9
|8
|5
|10
|Los Angeles
|400
|000
|000
|4
|8
|1
|Texas
|232
|100
|00x
|8
|9
|0
a-struck out for Outman in the 8th. b-pinch hit for J.Smith in the 8th.
E – Rojas (5). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Texas 6. 2B – Betts (25), W.Smith (14), Taylor (8), Heim (23), Taveras (17), Duran (17), Br.Miller (4). HR – Muncy (24), off Pérez. RBIs – Muncy 4 (63), Heim 2 (69), Semien (61), Lowe (53), Jung (59), Taveras 2 (45), Duran (38). SB – Jankowski (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Outman 2, Hernández); Texas 5 (Taveras, Jankowski, Br.Miller, Duran, Heim). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 8; Texas 5 for 14.
GIDP – Barnes.
DP – Texas 1 (Duran, Semien, Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sheehan, L, 3-1
|3
|8
|8
|8
|5
|4
|90
|6.75
|Vesia
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.88
|Phillips
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.35
|Brasier
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.29
|Bruihl
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.09
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez, W, 8-3
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|94
|4.91
|Burke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.70
|Chapman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|W.Smith
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.68
Inherited runners-scored – Vesia 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:23. A – 39,632 (40,000).
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|a-Walker ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|O'Neill lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Burleson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.348
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Motter 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.174
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Happ lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.319
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Gomes dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.263
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Totals
|31
|7
|7
|7
|2
|6
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|010
|2
|8
|1
|Chicago
|205
|000
|00x
|7
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Nootbaar in the 7th.
E – Montgomery (1), Hoerner (6). LOB – St. Louis 9, Chicago 4. 2B – Burleson (11), Gomes (5), Mancini (12), Hoerner (17). HR – Bellinger (14), off Montgomery. RBIs – Carlson 2 (23), Bellinger 3 (44), Swanson (38), Gomes 2 (35), Mancini (27). SB – Wisdom (4). SF – Bellinger.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Herrera, Nootbaar, DeJong 2, Motter); Chicago 4 (Hoerner, Amaya 2, Happ). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 8; Chicago 4 for 12.
Runners moved up – Gomes. GIDP – O'Neill.
DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Mancini).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 6-8
|6⅔
|6
|7
|5
|2
|4
|98
|3.37
|Thompson
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|5.06
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 4-6
|5
|7
|1
|1
|1
|6
|109
|5.75
|Rucker
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|5.17
|Kay
|1⅓
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|1.93
|Assad
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.65
Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 2-0, Assad 1-1. HBP – Montgomery (Amaya). WP – Montgomery.
Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:33. A – 38,223 (41,363).
Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.185
|2-Rojas pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Harper 1b
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.290
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.282
|Stott 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|.304
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.277
|Marsh cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.211
|Totals
|36
|8
|9
|7
|7
|14
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.275
|Freeman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.293
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.291
|J.Naylor dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|1-Straw pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Fry rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Brennan cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Gallagher c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Rosario ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|B.Naylor c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.191
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|3
|8
|Philadelphia
|100
|021
|000
|4
|8
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|111
|000
|001
|1
|5
|9
|1
a-struck out for Gallagher in the 7th.
1-ran for Bell in the 9th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 10th.
E – Bohm (5), Ramírez (7). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Cleveland 7. 2B – Turner (20). 3B – Marsh (6). HR – Kwan (4), off Nola; Giménez (9), off Nola; Fry (3), off Kimbrel. RBIs – Schwarber (61), Harper 2 (28), Marsh (37), Realmuto (40), Bohm 2 (61), Kwan 2 (34), Giménez (38), Ramírez (56), Fry (11). SB – Stott 3 (19), Realmuto (12), Harper (7). CS – Marsh (2). SF – Realmuto. S – Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Bohm, Realmuto 2); Cleveland 4 (Straw 2, J.Naylor, Rosario). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Harper, Ramírez. LIDP – Freeman. GIDP – Turner, Giménez.
DP – Philadelphia 2 (Harper; Stott, Turner, Harper); Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Giménez, Bell).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola
|7⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|85
|4.25
|Soto, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.54
|Kimbrel, W, 6-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.29
|Hoffman
|⅔
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|15
|2.81
|Marte, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.33
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Curry
|3⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|42
|2.87
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.00
|Hentges, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|22
|6.75
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.49
|Morgan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.38
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.59
|Herrin, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|22
|5.55
|Stephan
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.35
Hoffman pitched to 3 batters in the 10th
Inherited runners-scored – Marte 3-0, Stephan 2-2. IBB – off Stephan (Stott). WP – Nola.
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 3:10. A – 31,806 (34,788).
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.332
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Rosario lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|a-Pillar ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Harris II cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|0
|7
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.210
|Frelick rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Turang 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.203
|Perkins cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|030
|4
|7
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|100
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Rosario in the 7th.
LOB – Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Harris II (14), d'Arnaud (6). HR – d'Arnaud (9), off Teheran; Albies (23), off Peguero; Turang (4), off Elder. RBIs – d'Arnaud (24), Albies 3 (69), Turang (20), Miller (27). SB – Acuña Jr. (46), Miller (13). CS – Acuña Jr. (8). SF – Miller.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Pillar); Milwaukee 3 (Adames, Monasterio, Perkins). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 6; Milwaukee 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Contreras, Yelich.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Olson, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Albies, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Elder
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|105
|3.30
|Hernández, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
|Heller, H, 4
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.57
|Iglesias, S, 18-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.94
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|78
|3.75
|Milner, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.27
|Uribe, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.93
|Peguero, L, 1-3, BS, 1-3
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|14
|3.38
|Mejía
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.15
Inherited runners-scored – Uribe 1-0. HBP – Teheran (Albies).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:35. A – 38,605 (41,700).
Miami 3, Colorado 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Castro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Díaz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Grichuk dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Toglia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Trejo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.234
|Doyle cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|Totals
|36
|2
|7
|2
|4
|16
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.379
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Hampson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Cooper 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Wendle ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.258
|Myers cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|3
|8
|Colorado
|000
|010
|001
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Miami
|000
|002
|000
|1
|3
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
LOB – Colorado 9, Miami 7. 2B – Tovar (22), Berti (10), Arraez (22). HR – Doyle (7), off Luzardo; Grichuk (6), off Puk. RBIs – Doyle (25), Grichuk (24), Arraez 2 (49), Gurriel (19). SB – Jones (6). SF – Gurriel. S – Arraez.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (McMahon 2, Doyle 2, Díaz); Miami 2 (Sánchez, De La Cruz). RISP – Colorado 0 for 6; Miami 3 for 8.
GIDP – McMahon, Soler.
DP – Colorado 1 (Trejo, Tovar, Toglia); Miami 1 (Arraez, Wendle, Gurriel).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|5.51
|Seabold
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|37
|7.23
|Suter
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.62
|Hand
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.68
|Lawrence
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.47
|Johnson, L, 1-5
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|11
|6.00
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|13
|115
|3.22
|Scott, H, 19
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.81
|Puk, BS, 15-20
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|4.45
|Brazoban, W, 4-2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.62
Inherited runners-scored – Suter 2-1, Brazoban 2-0. IBB – off Brazoban (McMahon), off Johnson (Sánchez). WP – Seabold, Luzardo.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T – 2:49. A – 14,613 (37,446).
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss-3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.247
|Rutschman c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.269
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|O'Hearn 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Urías 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Cowser rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Mateo ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|1-Bruján pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Ramírez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Paredes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|b-Raley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Bethancourt c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|c-J.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|6
|11
|Baltimore
|120
|001
|100
|5
|8
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|120
|000
|3
|3
|1
a-popped out for Frazier in the 7th. b-struck out for Siri in the 9th. c-struck out for Bethancourt in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.
E – Paredes (8). LOB – Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Rutschman (17), Frazier (13), O'Hearn (11). HR – Henderson (16), off Bradley; O'Hearn (8), off Poche; Díaz (14), off Wells. RBIs – Rutschman (43), Henderson 2 (43), O'Hearn (32), Santander (55), B.Lowe (33), Díaz 2 (47). S – Mateo.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Hicks 2, O'Hearn, Rutschman); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Margot). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Hays, Paredes. GIDP – Hicks.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Franco, Díaz).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells
|4⅓
|1
|3
|3
|4
|5
|77
|3.65
|Baumann, W, 7-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|38
|3.49
|Cano, H, 24
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.48
|Bautista, S, 28-33
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0.92
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradley
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|86
|5.30
|Poche, L, 7-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|2.19
|Diekman
|⅓
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.14
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.63
|Littell
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.57
Inherited runners-scored – Adam 2-1. HBP – Wells 2 (Ramírez,Paredes). WP – Littell(2).
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:48. A – 23,440 (25,025).
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Perdomo ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Marte 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.291
|Carroll lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.284
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Canzone rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.150
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|a-McCarthy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Herrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|2
|5
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|De La Cruz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Friedl cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|McLain ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.305
|Steer 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Fraley rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.304
|Senzel lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|Maile c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|33
|7
|13
|7
|2
|5
|Arizona
|000
|030
|000
|3
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|120
|001
|03x
|7
|13
|1
a-struck out for Kelly in the 8th.
E – Steer (7). LOB – Arizona 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Walker (30), Fraley (13). 3B – Perdomo (2). HR – Carroll (21), off Weaver; De La Cruz (5), off Ruiz; Senzel (8), off Ruiz. RBIs – Carroll 2 (54), De La Cruz (17), Senzel 2 (36), Fraley (59), Steer (55), Encarnacion-Strand 2 (6). SB – McLain (8). CS – Friedl (3), McLain (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr., Walker, Kelly); Cincinnati 0. RISP – Arizona 1 for 9; Cincinnati 2 for 4.
Runners moved up – Walker. GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Senzel.
DP – Arizona 2 (Kelly, Marte, Kelly; Perdomo, Marte, Walker); Cincinnati 1 (McLain, India, Steer).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ruiz
|1
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|4.43
|K.Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.84
|Frías
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|8.31
|Gilbert, L, 0-1
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|37
|3.52
|Castro
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|18
|4.17
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver
|4⅔
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|79
|7.20
|Farmer
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.83
|Law, W, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.72
|Gibaut, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.06
|Cruz, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.76
|Stoudt
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|9.58
|Sims, S, 2-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.15
Inherited runners-scored – K.Nelson 1-0, Gilbert 1-0, Castro 1-1, Farmer 1-0, Sims 2-0. HBP – Weaver (Canzone).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, David Rackley.
T – 2:45. A – 30,811 (43,891).
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Massey 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Fermin c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Waters rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Blanco cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|a-Isbel ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|0
|11
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bauers rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|1-Allen pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|b-Volpe ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|McKinney lf-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Peraza ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.163
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|31
|8
|10
|7
|4
|6
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|002
|5
|12
|1
|New York
|401
|000
|03x
|8
|10
|0
a-struck out for Blanco in the 7th. b-popped out for Torres in the 7th.
1-ran for Bauers in the 7th.
E – Pratto (4). LOB – Kansas City 5, New York 5. 2B – Fermin (6), Melendez (21), Rizzo (14), LeMahieu (16). HR – Perez (16), off Severino; Massey (7), off Severino; Fermin (5), off Marinaccio; Isbel (3), off Marinaccio; Torres (16), off Lyles; Rizzo (12), off Lyles. RBIs – Perez (41), Massey 2 (29), Fermin (21), Isbel (13), Torres 2 (43), Rizzo 2 (41), Bader (32), Peraza (5), Higashioka (25). SB – Witt Jr. (28). CS – Witt Jr. (8), Allen (1). SF – Higashioka. S – Bader.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Waters 2, Melendez, Massey); New York 3 (Allen, Bader, Peraza). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; New York 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – LeMahieu 2. GIDP – LeMahieu.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 1-12
|5⅔
|9
|5
|5
|1
|3
|93
|6.19
|Cuas
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.89
|Clarke
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|6.00
|Barlow
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|26
|5.05
|Wittgren
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.65
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 2-4
|5
|8
|3
|3
|0
|5
|100
|6.46
|Hamilton, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|1.71
|King, H, 5
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.23
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|3.95
Inherited runners-scored – Wittgren 1-0. IBB – off Barlow (McKinney).
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:47. A – 44,130 (47,309).
Detroit 3, San Diego 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.194
|M.Carpenter dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|5
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 3b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Greene dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.230
|K.Carpenter rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Short 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Vierling cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Haase c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|1
|7
|San Diego
|000
|000
|100
|1
|3
|0
|Detroit
|102
|000
|00x
|3
|8
|2
E – McKinstry (6), Báez (13). LOB – San Diego 6, Detroit 4. 2B – Cronenworth (16), Bogaerts (17). HR – Torkelson (15), off Musgrove; Ibáñez (7), off Musgrove. RBIs – Sánchez (24), Torkelson (53), Ibáñez (19), K.Carpenter (30). CS – McKinstry (2).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Cronenworth 2, Sánchez 3); Detroit 2 (Vierling 2). RISP – San Diego 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Vierling. GIDP – Soto, Grisham, Tatis Jr., Báez.
DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth); Detroit 3 (Ibáñez, Báez, Torkelson; Ibáñez, Báez, Torkelson; McKinstry, Ibáñez, Torkelson).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 9-3
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|92
|3.25
|Wilson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.63
|Cosgrove
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo, W, 2-4
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|93
|5.80
|Brieske, H, 1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|6.23
|Foley, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.08
|Lange, S, 17-20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.98
WP – Faedo, Lange.
Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:26. A – 24,523 (41,083).
