Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 23, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313 Flores 1b-2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296 Davis 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .264 Bailey c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263 Matos cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Yastrzemski rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .226 Villar dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .149 a-Pederson ph-dh 1 1 1 1 1 0 .244 Schmitt ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .213 b-Wade Jr. ph-1b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Wisely 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .177 Totals 30 1 6 1 5 9

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Abrams ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .256 Thomas rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .295 Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .254 Meneses dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Garrett lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .262 Smith 1b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .272 Adams c 4 2 2 1 0 0 .289 García 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .269 Call cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Totals 34 6 11 6 2 5

San Francisco 000 000 100 1 6 0 Washington 201 210 00x 6 11 0

a-homered for Villar in the 7th. b-walked for Schmitt in the 7th.

LOB – San Francisco 7, Washington 7. 2B – Flores (14), Garrett (11), Thomas (26). HR – Pederson (10), off Willingham; Adams (4), off DeSclafani. RBIs – Pederson (35), Smith 2 (27), Garrett (25), Abrams (40), Thomas (54), Adams (11). SB – Thomas 4 (12). SF – Abrams.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Davis, Schmitt 2); Washington 3 (Smith, Adams, Meneses). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 6; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Matos. GIDP – Wisely, Bailey.

DP – Washington 3 (Abrams, García, Smith; Smith, Abrams; Thomas, Smith, Thomas).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander, L, 6-1 2 2 2 0 0 16 3.62 DeSclafani 4⅓ 8 4 4 2 2 78 4.88 Junis 2⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 32 4.55 Ta.Rogers 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 7 2.94

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gore, W, 6-7 5⅔ 4 0 0 2 8 90 4.37 Weems 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 0 20 3.55 Willingham 1⅔ 1 1 1 1 0 10 11.42 Thompson 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.34 La Sorsa 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 12 10.29

Inherited runners-scored – DeSclafani 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:28. A – 23,404 (41,376).