Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 23, 2023

Washington 6, San Francisco 1
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater lf401001.313
Flores 1b-2b402001.296
Davis 3b200021.264
Bailey c401000.263
Matos cf401001.257
Yastrzemski rf400002.226
Villar dh100011.149
a-Pederson ph-dh111110.244
Schmitt ss200000.213
b-Wade Jr. ph-1b100010.275
Wisely 2b-ss300002.177
Totals3016159
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss400101.256
Thomas rf423100.295
Candelario 3b300012.254
Meneses dh411000.278
Garrett lf301112.262
Smith 1b402200.272
Adams c422100.289
García 2b412000.269
Call cf400000.210
Totals34611625
San Francisco000000100160
Washington20121000x6110

a-homered for Villar in the 7th. b-walked for Schmitt in the 7th.

LOB – San Francisco 7, Washington 7. 2B – Flores (14), Garrett (11), Thomas (26). HR – Pederson (10), off Willingham; Adams (4), off DeSclafani. RBIs – Pederson (35), Smith 2 (27), Garrett (25), Abrams (40), Thomas (54), Adams (11). SB – Thomas 4 (12). SF – Abrams.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski, Davis, Schmitt 2); Washington 3 (Smith, Adams, Meneses). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 6; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Matos. GIDP – Wisely, Bailey.

DP – Washington 3 (Abrams, García, Smith; Smith, Abrams; Thomas, Smith, Thomas).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 6-122200163.62
DeSclafani4⅓84422784.88
Junis2⅔10002324.55
Ta.Rogers1⅔0000172.94
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, W, 6-75⅔40028904.37
Weems1⅔00010203.55
Willingham1⅔111101011.42
Thompson1⅔10000104.34
La Sorsa1⅔000111210.29

Inherited runners-scored – DeSclafani 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:28. A – 23,404 (41,376).

Houston 3, Oakland 2
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b511102.269
Julks lf200122.261
Tucker rf401010.302
Bregman 3b300011.250
J.Abreu dh300010.243
Madris 1b311001.154
a-Kessinger ph-1b100000.250
McCormick cf400001.277
Y.Diaz c412100.266
Peña ss200010.235
Totals3135367
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf400000.206
Gelof 2b401002.273
Bleday cf322110.215
S.Brown 1b200011.196
Thomas rf401001.308
Soderstrom c301110.143
Peterson 3b400001.215
J.Diaz dh402000.252
Díaz ss300001.207
Totals3127236
Houston000010101352
Oakland100001000270

a-flied out for Madris in the 8th.

E – Madris (1), Y.Diaz (3). LOB – Houston 9, Oakland 7. 2B – J.Diaz (3), Gelof (4). HR – Y.Diaz (11), off Medina; Dubón (5), off Smith; Bleday (8), off H.Brown. RBIs – Y.Diaz (24), Julks (31), Dubón (27), Bleday (24), Soderstrom (1). SB – Tucker (18). CS – Peña (7). S – S.Brown.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (McCormick, J.Abreu, Tucker 2); Oakland 4 (Bleday 2, Soderstrom 2). RISP – Houston 0 for 7; Oakland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Gelof. GIDP – Soderstrom, Gelof, Thomas.

DP – Houston 3 (Dubón, Madris; Bregman, Y.Diaz, Madris; Dubón, Peña, Madris).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
H.Brown6⅔62224884.19
Martinez1⅔0000073.86
Neris, W, 6-21⅔10010121.48
B.Abreu, S, 3-71⅔0000292.66
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Medina5⅔21136935.50
Long1⅔11100124.14
Scott, BS, 0-110011234.50
Moll00010104.50
Smith, L, 1-2111110256.59

Inherited runners-scored – Scott 1-1, Moll 3-0, Smith 1-0. HBP – H.Brown (Díaz), Scott (Peña), Smith (Julks).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:36. A – 11,231 (46,847).

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf402000.263
Lindor ss401101.226
McNeil rf401001.248
Alonso 1b301002.212
Vientos dh300002.204
a-Vogelbach ph-dh100001.224
Baty 3b400000.236
Canha lf300010.238
Narváez c201011.222
b-Pham ph100000.271
Mendick 2b210012.000
c-Alvarez ph100000.238
Totals32161310
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf502001.317
Yoshida lf500001.315
Turner dh321010.286
Devers 3b312111.265
Duvall rf412201.257
Casas 1b412102.247
Wong c413000.249
Hernández 2b402001.222
Chang ss301102.171
Totals35615529
New York000001000160
Boston10400010x6151

a-struck out for Vientos in the 8th. b- for Narváez in the 9th. c-flied out for Mendick in the 9th.

E – Martin (1). LOB – New York 8, Boston 8. 2B – Turner (23), Duvall (12). HR – Devers (24), off Leone. RBIs – Lindor (62), Duvall 2 (27), Casas (36), Chang (16), Devers (74). SB – Duvall (4), Wong (4), Chang (2).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Alvarez, Vientos, Vogelbach 2); Boston 7 (Casas 2, Yoshida 5). RISP – New York 1 for 7; Boston 6 for 15.

Runners moved up – Pham, Hernández. GIDP – Vientos.

DP – Boston 1 (Chang, Hernández, Casas).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, L, 3-42⅓105522585.82
Smith110003264.28
Gott1⅔10001149.53
Peterson1⅔10002146.33
Leone1⅔1110194.66
Ottavino1⅔10000193.57
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bernardino110003282.36
Murphy, W, 1-0331123511.80
Winckowski, H, 110000292.93
Rodríguez1⅔10001188.00
Jacques10000125.17
Martin00001111.45
Walter1⅔00010163.07

Inherited runners-scored – Smith 3-2, Murphy 1-0, Winckowski 2-0, Martin 2-0. HBP – Jacques (Alonso), Ottavino (Chang). WP – Carrasco, Smith. PB – Wong (4).

Umpires – Home, Brian Walsh; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:52. A – 35,619 (37,755).

Toronto 4, Seattle 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf310001.264
Bichette ss400002.308
Belt dh411101.251
Guerrero Jr. 1b411201.271
Chapman 3b401001.262
Merrifield 2b-lf311010.291
Varsho lf-cf300001.212
Jansen c100001.226
c-Kirk ph-c100010.251
Kiermaier cf201000.272
d-Espinal ph-2b101100.229
Totals3046428
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss400000.258
Rodríguez cf501002.244
Suárez 3b300011.225
Hernández rf400002.245
Raleigh c321012.222
France 1b401001.249
Ford dh111210.264
a-Murphy ph-dh200001.269
Trammell lf100011.130
b-Moore ph-lf101100.135
Wong 2b300010.157
Totals31353510
Toronto000201100460
Seattle020001000351

a-struck out for Ford in the 6th. b-singled for Trammell in the 6th. c-walked for Jansen in the 7th. d-singled for Kiermaier in the 7th.

E – Campbell (1). LOB – Toronto 4, Seattle 9. 2B – Chapman (31). HR – Guerrero Jr. (17), off Woo; Belt (8), off Woo; Ford (11), off Manoah. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 2 (64), Belt (24), Espinal (13), Ford 2 (23), Moore (5). SB – Rodríguez (23), Moore (2). S – Varsho, Crawford.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 0; Seattle 5 (Hernández, Suárez 2, Wong 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 7; Seattle 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Merrifield. GIDP – Kirk, Springer.

DP – Seattle 3 (Raleigh, France; Crawford, Wong, France; Wong, Crawford, France).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah5⅓33346916.10
Mayza, W, 2-11⅔10001201.07
Swanson, H, 2510001192.89
Richards, H, 71⅔0000183.04
Romano, S, 27-301⅔00011212.90
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woo, L, 1-36⅔44417904.91
Saucedo1⅔10010112.45
Sewald1⅔00001112.88
Campbell1⅔10000190.00

Inherited runners-scored – Mayza 2-1, Saucedo 1-1. HBP – Manoah (Suárez), Woo 2 (Springer,Jansen), Romano (Moore).

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 2:59. A – 42,430 (47,929).

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf300001.240
b-Suwinski ph-cf200002.223
Reynolds cf-lf512101.259
McCutchen dh311021.267
Santana 1b502200.231
Davis rf401001.284
Triolo 3b401000.288
Gonzales 2b411000.244
Peguero ss411102.071
Hedges c211011.177
c-Rodríguez ph-c100000.176
Totals37510439
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 2b422200.220
Ohtani dh321112.302
Moniak cf411003.331
Ward lf402101.251
Moustakas 3b411001.229
Thaiss c301101.242
Escobar 1b401102.246
Cabbage rf200001.238
a-Renfroe ph-rf200001.241
Velazquez ss311101.200
Totals337107113
Pittsburgh1000004005100
Los Angeles11004100x7101

a-grounded out for Cabbage in the 6th. b-struck out for Joe in the 7th. c-lined out for Hedges in the 8th.

E – Webb (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Davis (5), Peguero (1), Santana (24), Moustakas (1), Escobar (1). HR – Reynolds (10), off Anderson; Ohtani (36), off Keller; Velazquez (1), off Keller; Rengifo (8), off Keller; Rengifo (9), off Perdomo. RBIs – Reynolds (46), Peguero (1), Santana 2 (48), Ohtani (77), Escobar (6), Velazquez (1), Rengifo 2 (29), Ward (41), Thaiss (24). SF – Thaiss.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Peguero, Santana, Davis, Triolo 2); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Davis, Reynolds, Moustakas.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 9-65⅔966171014.01
Perdomo1⅓11102233.54
Moreta00001143.27
Holderman1⅔00003163.94
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 5-26⅔84415975.23
Webb1⅔11112233.71
Moore, H, 141⅔10001182.10
Estévez, S, 23-231⅔00011202.02

Inherited runners-scored – Webb 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:40. A – 28,385 (45,517).

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Benintendi lf501000.287
Anderson ss502101.241
Robert Jr. cf500004.270
Jiménez dh512100.279
Grandal 1b501000.255
Burger 3b500002.214
Colás rf513002.218
Remillard 2b422201.309
Zavala c300002.158
b-Pérez ph-c200001.133
Totals444114013
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss401112.232
Julien 2b501013.307
Kirilloff 1b-rf502110.282
Solano 3b500004.266
1-Gallo pr-lf110000.179
Kepler rf301010.221
c-Farmer ph-3b111100.252
Buxton dh501012.195
Wallner lf212010.308
d-Vázquez ph-1b200000.215
Jeffers c513111.272
Taylor cf300003.219
a-Castro ph-cf211100.246
Totals435135715
Chicago0110100001004110
Minnesota0000000031015131

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Taylor in the 9th. b-struck out for Zavala in the 10th. c-sacrificed for Kepler in the 10th. d-popped out for Wallner in the 10th.

1-ran for Solano in the 10th.

E – Jeffers (3). LOB – Chicago 8, Minnesota 16. 2B – Anderson (11), Kepler (8), Wallner (2), Castro (10), Kirilloff (12). HR – Jiménez (13), off Ober; Remillard (1), off Ober. RBIs – Jiménez (42), Remillard 2 (13), Anderson (17), Castro (21), Correa (44), Kirilloff (32), Farmer (22), Jeffers (15). SB – Castro (23). CS – Colás (3). SF – Correa, Farmer. S – Remillard.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Robert Jr., Zavala, Grandal, Pérez, Burger); Minnesota 8 (Castro, Gallo, Taylor 3, Kepler, Solano 2). RISP – Chicago 2 for 13; Minnesota 5 for 22.

Runners moved up – Benintendi, Grandal, Kirilloff, Vázquez. GIDP – Zavala, Vázquez, Kirilloff.

DP – Chicago 2 (Grandal, Anderson; Anderson, Pérez, Grandal); Minnesota 1 (Solano, Julien, Kirilloff).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito5⅔600391013.79
Kelly, H, 111⅔10003184.66
R.López, H, 102⅔00002294.29
Graveman, BS, 8-121⅔33310223.56
Banks, BS, 0-12⅔11021265.20
Scholtens, L, 1-321010133.09
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ober6⅔53206822.76
Ortega2⅔40003362.77
J.López1⅔1000095.24
Duran1⅔11002162.01
Jax1⅔0000182.83
Pagán, W, 5-11⅔00001113.32

IBB – off Banks (Correa), off Scholtens (Buxton). HBP – Giolito (Wallner). WP – Banks.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 3:28. A – 29,001 (38,544).

Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b-rf411001.278
Freeman 1b312010.331
W.Smith dh401000.289
Taylor lf311010.210
Muncy 3b411403.196
Outman cf300001.241
a-Hernández ph-2b100001.167
Rojas ss400000.222
Deluca rf-cf402001.275
Barnes c400001.104
Totals3448428
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b511100.271
Jankowski rf410012.316
Lowe 1b311111.284
Jung 3b401102.273
Heim c311211.282
Duran ss412100.297
Br.Miller dh322011.231
Taveras cf401201.283
J.Smith lf210011.205
b-Grossman ph-lf100001.222
Totals33898510
Los Angeles400000000481
Texas23210000x890

a-struck out for Outman in the 8th. b-pinch hit for J.Smith in the 8th.

E – Rojas (5). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Texas 6. 2B – Betts (25), W.Smith (14), Taylor (8), Heim (23), Taveras (17), Duran (17), Br.Miller (4). HR – Muncy (24), off Pérez. RBIs – Muncy 4 (63), Heim 2 (69), Semien (61), Lowe (53), Jung (59), Taveras 2 (45), Duran (38). SB – Jankowski (15).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Outman 2, Hernández); Texas 5 (Taveras, Jankowski, Br.Miller, Duran, Heim). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 8; Texas 5 for 14.

GIDP – Barnes.

DP – Texas 1 (Duran, Semien, Lowe).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sheehan, L, 3-1388854906.75
Vesia1⅓00002165.88
Phillips1⅔00002152.35
Brasier1⅔1000071.29
Bruihl1⅔00002103.09
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pérez, W, 8-36⅔64426944.91
Burke1⅔0000082.70
Chapman1⅔10002150.00
W.Smith1⅔10000152.68

Inherited runners-scored – Vesia 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:23. A – 39,632 (40,000).

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan dh500000.281
Nootbaar rf300000.261
a-Walker ph-rf200001.276
Arenado 3b403000.291
O'Neill lf310012.229
Burleson 1b412001.243
Herrera c401002.348
Carlson cf402201.238
Motter 2b300012.174
DeJong ss300010.232
Totals3528239
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoerner 2b401000.273
Suzuki rf310010.262
Happ lf421001.246
Bellinger cf311301.319
Swanson ss412101.264
Gomes dh411200.263
Mancini 1b401101.237
Amaya c300000.263
Wisdom 3b210012.195
Totals3177726
St. Louis000001010281
Chicago20500000x771

a-grounded out for Nootbaar in the 7th.

E – Montgomery (1), Hoerner (6). LOB – St. Louis 9, Chicago 4. 2B – Burleson (11), Gomes (5), Mancini (12), Hoerner (17). HR – Bellinger (14), off Montgomery. RBIs – Carlson 2 (23), Bellinger 3 (44), Swanson (38), Gomes 2 (35), Mancini (27). SB – Wisdom (4). SF – Bellinger.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (Herrera, Nootbaar, DeJong 2, Motter); Chicago 4 (Hoerner, Amaya 2, Happ). RISP – St. Louis 3 for 8; Chicago 4 for 12.

Runners moved up – Gomes. GIDP – O'Neill.

DP – Chicago 1 (Swanson, Hoerner, Mancini).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 6-86⅔67524983.37
Thompson2⅔10002295.06
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, W, 4-65711161095.75
Rucker00010105.17
Kay1⅓01111221.93
Assad110002283.65

Inherited runners-scored – Rucker 2-0, Assad 1-1. HBP – Montgomery (Amaya). WP – Montgomery.

Umpires – Home, Brock Ballou; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 2:33. A – 38,223 (41,363).

Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh411111.185
2-Rojas pr-dh010000.273
Turner ss412011.249
Harper 1b421210.290
Castellanos rf501003.282
Stott 2b110041.304
Realmuto c411101.244
Bohm 3b501202.277
Marsh cf512101.279
Cave lf400004.211
Totals36897714
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf514200.275
Freeman ss200020.293
Ramírez 3b500101.291
J.Naylor dh500002.307
Bell 1b401000.241
1-Straw pr-cf100000.241
Giménez 2b411101.244
Fry rf-1b412101.303
Brennan cf-rf410001.257
Gallagher c211001.143
a-Rosario ph100001.260
B.Naylor c000010.191
Totals3759538
Philadelphia1000210004891
Cleveland1110000011591

a-struck out for Gallagher in the 7th.

1-ran for Bell in the 9th. 2-ran for Schwarber in the 10th.

E – Bohm (5), Ramírez (7). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Cleveland 7. 2B – Turner (20). 3B – Marsh (6). HR – Kwan (4), off Nola; Giménez (9), off Nola; Fry (3), off Kimbrel. RBIs – Schwarber (61), Harper 2 (28), Marsh (37), Realmuto (40), Bohm 2 (61), Kwan 2 (34), Giménez (38), Ramírez (56), Fry (11). SB – Stott 3 (19), Realmuto (12), Harper (7). CS – Marsh (2). SF – Realmuto. S – Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Bohm, Realmuto 2); Cleveland 4 (Straw 2, J.Naylor, Rosario). RISP – Philadelphia 4 for 11; Cleveland 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Harper, Ramírez. LIDP – Freeman. GIDP – Turner, Giménez.

DP – Philadelphia 2 (Harper; Stott, Turner, Harper); Cleveland 1 (Freeman, Giménez, Bell).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola7⅔63307854.25
Soto, H, 141⅔00010154.54
Kimbrel, W, 6-11⅔21101143.29
Hoffman11020152.81
Marte, S, 2-21⅔00000115.33
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Curry3⅔11133422.87
Kelly1⅔00011240.00
Hentges, BS, 0-31⅔32202226.75
Sandlin1⅔21102203.49
Morgan1⅔10001122.38
De Los Santos1⅔00012152.59
Herrin, L, 1-11⅔13212225.55
Stephan1⅔11111203.35

Hoffman pitched to 3 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored – Marte 3-0, Stephan 2-2. IBB – off Stephan (Stott). WP – Nola.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 3:10. A – 31,806 (34,788).

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf412000.332
Albies 2b311301.257
Riley 3b400001.270
Olson 1b400001.253
d'Arnaud c412101.264
Ozuna dh400002.228
Rosario lf200000.249
a-Pillar ph-lf200001.241
Arcia ss301000.287
Harris II cf311000.270
Totals3347407
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf402000.288
Contreras dh400000.269
Adames ss200021.210
Frelick rf311010.667
Monasterio 3b400001.276
Caratini c401002.240
Miller 1b301102.271
Turang 2b411102.203
Perkins cf301001.217
Totals3127239
Atlanta010000030470
Milwaukee001100000270

a-flied out for Rosario in the 7th.

LOB – Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 6. 2B – Harris II (14), d'Arnaud (6). HR – d'Arnaud (9), off Teheran; Albies (23), off Peguero; Turang (4), off Elder. RBIs – d'Arnaud (24), Albies 3 (69), Turang (20), Miller (27). SB – Acuña Jr. (46), Miller (13). CS – Acuña Jr. (8). SF – Miller.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 2 (Riley, Pillar); Milwaukee 3 (Adames, Monasterio, Perkins). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 6; Milwaukee 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Contreras, Yelich.

DP – Atlanta 2 (Olson, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Albies, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder6⅔422221053.30
Hernández, W, 1-01⅔10003200.00
Heller, H, 41⅔20011192.57
Iglesias, S, 18-201⅔00003143.94
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Teheran6⅔31105783.75
Milner, H, 1010001122.27
Uribe, H, 10000031.93
Peguero, L, 1-3, BS, 1-31⅔33300143.38
Mejía1⅔00001194.15

Inherited runners-scored – Uribe 1-0. HBP – Teheran (Albies).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:35. A – 38,605 (41,700).

Miami 3, Colorado 2
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf402011.243
Castro lf000000.265
Tovar ss501002.256
McMahon 3b400012.252
Díaz c500002.266
Grichuk dh412100.302
Jones rf401003.276
Toglia 1b400003.154
Trejo 2b200022.234
Doyle cf411101.201
Totals36272416
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b413200.379
Soler dh401002.245
De La Cruz lf400002.274
Hampson lf000000.254
Gurriel 1b300101.260
Cooper 1b000000.262
Segura 3b400001.220
Berti ss301000.292
Wendle ss110000.265
Sánchez rf200020.258
Myers cf400002.308
Fortes c312010.212
Totals3237338
Colorado0000100010270
Miami0000020001370

One out when winning run scored.

LOB – Colorado 9, Miami 7. 2B – Tovar (22), Berti (10), Arraez (22). HR – Doyle (7), off Luzardo; Grichuk (6), off Puk. RBIs – Doyle (25), Grichuk (24), Arraez 2 (49), Gurriel (19). SB – Jones (6). SF – Gurriel. S – Arraez.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (McMahon 2, Doyle 2, Díaz); Miami 2 (Sánchez, De La Cruz). RISP – Colorado 0 for 6; Miami 3 for 8.

GIDP – McMahon, Soler.

DP – Colorado 1 (Trejo, Tovar, Toglia); Miami 1 (Arraez, Wendle, Gurriel).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blach3⅔20002415.51
Seabold2⅔32211377.23
Suter2⅔00002232.62
Hand1⅔10001144.68
Lawrence1⅔00001122.47
Johnson, L, 1-511021116.00
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo7⅔4112131153.22
Scott, H, 191⅔10000112.81
Puk, BS, 15-2021112274.45
Brazoban, W, 4-21⅓00011153.62

Inherited runners-scored – Suter 2-1, Brazoban 2-0. IBB – off Brazoban (McMahon), off Johnson (Sánchez). WP – Seabold, Luzardo.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T – 2:49. A – 14,613 (37,446).

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss-3b422212.247
Rutschman c501102.269
Santander dh401102.265
O'Hearn 1b412101.313
Hays lf301010.296
Hicks cf400001.254
Urías 3b-2b400000.251
Cowser rf410001.111
Frazier 2b211001.238
a-Mateo ph-ss100000.214
Totals35585210
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b512200.317
1-Bruján pr000000.204
Franco ss400012.267
Ramírez dh210010.282
Arozarena lf300011.269
Paredes 3b200010.259
B.Lowe 2b400101.205
Siri cf200011.227
b-Raley ph100001.268
Margot rf401003.253
Bethancourt c210011.225
c-J.Lowe ph100001.270
Totals30333611
Baltimore120001100580
Tampa Bay000120000331

a-popped out for Frazier in the 7th. b-struck out for Siri in the 9th. c-struck out for Bethancourt in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

E – Paredes (8). LOB – Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Rutschman (17), Frazier (13), O'Hearn (11). HR – Henderson (16), off Bradley; O'Hearn (8), off Poche; Díaz (14), off Wells. RBIs – Rutschman (43), Henderson 2 (43), O'Hearn (32), Santander (55), B.Lowe (33), Díaz 2 (47). S – Mateo.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Hicks 2, O'Hearn, Rutschman); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Margot). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 11; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Hays, Paredes. GIDP – Hicks.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Díaz, Franco, Díaz).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells4⅓13345773.65
Baumann, W, 7-0200022383.49
Cano, H, 241⅔00001131.48
Bautista, S, 28-331⅔20003180.92
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradley5⅔53316865.30
Poche, L, 7-31⅔11100112.19
Diekman01010122.14
Adam10001182.63
Littell2⅔10003264.57

Inherited runners-scored – Adam 2-1. HBP – Wells 2 (Ramírez,Paredes). WP – Littell(2).

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:48. A – 23,440 (25,025).

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Perdomo ss512000.279
Marte 2b212030.291
Carroll lf412212.284
Walker 1b401011.260
Gurriel Jr. dh500000.253
Longoria 3b400002.231
Canzone rf301000.150
Kelly c301000.183
a-McCarthy ph100001.250
Herrera c000000.255
Thomas cf401002.235
Totals35310258
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
De La Cruz 3b411101.273
Friedl cf412000.292
McLain ss412001.305
Steer 1b422101.277
Fraley rf401100.268
India 2b300010.251
Encarnacion-Strand dh312210.304
Senzel lf411201.233
Maile c302001.245
Totals33713725
Arizona0000300003100
Cincinnati12000103x7131

a-struck out for Kelly in the 8th.

E – Steer (7). LOB – Arizona 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Walker (30), Fraley (13). 3B – Perdomo (2). HR – Carroll (21), off Weaver; De La Cruz (5), off Ruiz; Senzel (8), off Ruiz. RBIs – Carroll 2 (54), De La Cruz (17), Senzel 2 (36), Fraley (59), Steer (55), Encarnacion-Strand 2 (6). SB – McLain (8). CS – Friedl (3), McLain (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 4 (Thomas, Gurriel Jr., Walker, Kelly); Cincinnati 0. RISP – Arizona 1 for 9; Cincinnati 2 for 4.

Runners moved up – Walker. GIDP – Gurriel Jr., Senzel.

DP – Arizona 2 (Kelly, Marte, Kelly; Perdomo, Marte, Walker); Cincinnati 1 (McLain, India, Steer).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ruiz153301284.43
K.Nelson100002182.84
Frías1⅔1000098.31
Gilbert, L, 0-1242212373.52
Castro1⅔32210184.17
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Weaver4⅔83321797.20
Farmer1⅔10001123.83
Law, W, 4-41⅔00011203.72
Gibaut, H, 131⅔00002123.06
Cruz, H, 31⅔0000294.76
Stoudt10011169.58
Sims, S, 2-50001073.15

Inherited runners-scored – K.Nelson 1-0, Gilbert 1-0, Castro 1-1, Farmer 1-0, Sims 2-0. HBP – Weaver (Canzone).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Nate Tomlinson; Third, David Rackley.

T – 2:45. A – 30,811 (43,891).

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b502001.279
Witt Jr. ss402000.253
Melendez lf412001.216
Perez dh411101.246
Massey 2b412201.213
Fermin c412101.293
Pratto 1b400002.241
Waters rf400003.233
Blanco cf200000.232
a-Isbel ph-cf211101.208
Totals375125011
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bauers rf311011.226
1-Allen pr-lf100000.200
Torres 2b311200.264
b-Volpe ph-ss100000.209
Stanton dh412001.207
Rizzo 1b434200.253
LeMahieu 3b311010.233
Bader cf301101.249
McKinney lf-rf210021.247
Peraza ss-2b400101.163
Higashioka c300101.223
Totals31810746
Kansas City0001020025121
New York40100003x8100

a-struck out for Blanco in the 7th. b-popped out for Torres in the 7th.

1-ran for Bauers in the 7th.

E – Pratto (4). LOB – Kansas City 5, New York 5. 2B – Fermin (6), Melendez (21), Rizzo (14), LeMahieu (16). HR – Perez (16), off Severino; Massey (7), off Severino; Fermin (5), off Marinaccio; Isbel (3), off Marinaccio; Torres (16), off Lyles; Rizzo (12), off Lyles. RBIs – Perez (41), Massey 2 (29), Fermin (21), Isbel (13), Torres 2 (43), Rizzo 2 (41), Bader (32), Peraza (5), Higashioka (25). SB – Witt Jr. (28). CS – Witt Jr. (8), Allen (1). SF – Higashioka. S – Bader.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Waters 2, Melendez, Massey); New York 3 (Allen, Bader, Peraza). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 7; New York 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – LeMahieu 2. GIDP – LeMahieu.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Massey, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 1-125⅔95513936.19
Cuas1⅔00002113.89
Clarke1⅔00011216.00
Barlow13120265.05
Wittgren0000036.65
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Severino, W, 2-45833051006.46
Hamilton, H, 31⅓00002261.71
King, H, 51⅔20002193.23
Marinaccio1⅔22202233.95

Inherited runners-scored – Wittgren 1-0. IBB – off Barlow (McKinney).

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:47. A – 44,130 (47,309).

Detroit 3, San Diego 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b200020.267
Tatis Jr. rf400001.284
Soto lf400001.265
Machado 3b300011.255
Bogaerts ss311010.263
Cronenworth 1b401000.211
Sánchez c401100.194
M.Carpenter dh200011.167
Grisham cf300000.213
Totals2913154
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 3b-rf400002.245
Greene dh412002.302
Torkelson 1b312110.230
K.Carpenter rf302100.266
Short 3b100000.199
Vierling cf300001.266
Báez ss300000.226
Baddoo lf300000.214
Ibáñez 2b311102.237
Haase c301000.203
Totals3038317
San Diego000000100130
Detroit10200000x382

E – McKinstry (6), Báez (13). LOB – San Diego 6, Detroit 4. 2B – Cronenworth (16), Bogaerts (17). HR – Torkelson (15), off Musgrove; Ibáñez (7), off Musgrove. RBIs – Sánchez (24), Torkelson (53), Ibáñez (19), K.Carpenter (30). CS – McKinstry (2).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Cronenworth 2, Sánchez 3); Detroit 2 (Vierling 2). RISP – San Diego 1 for 6; Detroit 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Vierling. GIDP – Soto, Grisham, Tatis Jr., Báez.

DP – San Diego 1 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth); Detroit 3 (Ibáñez, Báez, Torkelson; Ibáñez, Báez, Torkelson; McKinstry, Ibáñez, Torkelson).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, L, 9-36⅔73316923.25
Wilson1⅔00001182.63
Cosgrove1⅔10000172.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Faedo, W, 2-46⅔10042935.80
Brieske, H, 11⅔21101206.23
Foley, H, 181⅔00000122.08
Lange, S, 17-201⅔00011223.98

WP – Faedo, Lange.

Umpires – Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:26. A – 24,523 (41,083).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.