Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 9, 2023

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .197 Noda 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .229 Brown lf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .201 Rooker dh 3 1 3 1 1 0 .246 1-Allen pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Bleday cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .213 Thomas rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .286 b-Diaz ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Piña c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Langeliers c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Peterson 3b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .209 Wade ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Totals 36 3 11 2 5 9

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Refsnyder lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .265 Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Turner 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .288 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Duvall rf-lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .257 Yoshida dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .316 Alfaro c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .000 Wong c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Hernández cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .221 a-Duran ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .320 Arroyo 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .259 Chang ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .137 Totals 29 4 6 4 4 6

Oakland 110 010 000 3 11 3 Boston 100 002 01x 4 6 1

a-lined out for Hernández in the 6th. b-struck out for Thomas in the 7th.

1-ran for Rooker in the 9th.

E – Peterson (5), Piña (1), Wade (1), Alfaro (1). LOB – Oakland 12, Boston 8. 2B – Noda (16), Turner (19), Arroyo (14). HR – Rooker (16), off Winckowski; Duvall (6), off Blackburn; Yoshida (10), off Waldichuk. RBIs – Noda (36), Rooker (44), Duvall 2 (23), Arroyo (21), Yoshida (44). SB – Rooker (2), Kemp (9). CS – Allen (1). SF – Duvall.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 7 (Brown 3, Piña 2, Noda 2); Boston 4 (Chang, Refsnyder, Yoshida, Devers). RISP – Oakland 0 for 13; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Thomas. GIDP – Arroyo.

DP – Oakland 1 (Peterson, Kemp, Noda).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sears 5⅔ 1 1 0 3 4 89 3.88 Blackburn, BS, 0-1 1⅔ 3 2 2 1 1 39 4.86 Waldichuk, L, 2-6 1⅓ 2 1 1 0 1 21 6.62 Fujinami 0 0 0 0 0 5 9.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scott 1⅔ 2 1 0 0 0 14 0.00 Murphy 3⅔ 2 1 1 4 4 67 2.16 Winckowski 2⅔ 5 1 1 0 2 37 3.20 Rodríguez 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 13 14.40 Martin, W, 3-1 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 0 10 1.57 Jansen 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.23

Inherited runners-scored – Fujinami 1-0, Rodríguez 2-0. HBP – Scott (Rooker), Sears 2 (Turner,Duvall). WP – Sears, Scott.

Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:08. A – 35,460 (37,755).