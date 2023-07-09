Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 9, 2023

San Francisco 1, Colorado 0
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar dh401001.245
Bryant rf401001.261
McMahon 3b401002.260
Díaz c401002.277
Cron 1b300001.244
Jones lf300001.289
Tovar ss300000.260
Castro 2b302001.281
Doyle cf301001.213
Totals31070010
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater lf201010.342
a-Pederson ph-lf100000.243
Flores 1b402000.276
Bailey c400000.293
Davis 3b411100.277
Conforto dh401001.236
Matos cf201000.250
Yastrzemski rf200010.252
Schmitt ss200010.228
Wisely 2b301000.189
Totals2817131
Colorado000000000070
San Francisco00010000x170

a-pinch hit for Slater in the 7th.

LOB – Colorado 4, San Francisco 7. 2B – Doyle (5), Castro (9). HR – Davis (11), off Freeland. RBIs – Davis (46). S – Matos.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Profar, Bryant); San Francisco 1 (Flores). RISP – Colorado 0 for 4; San Francisco 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Profar. GIDP – McMahon, Jones, Bailey, Schmitt.

DP – Colorado 2 (Tovar, Castro, Cron; McMahon, Castro, Cron); San Francisco 2 (Flores, Schmitt; Wisely, Schmitt, Flores).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 4-106⅓71130804.72
Lawrence100001222.76
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 8-79⅔7000101033.14

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 1:56. A – 36,050 (41,915).

Boston 4, Oakland 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b-lf401010.197
Noda 1b411112.229
Brown lf-rf501000.201
Rooker dh313110.246
1-Allen pr000000.195
Bleday cf501002.213
Thomas rf300002.286
b-Diaz ph-2b200001.240
Piña c402001.250
Langeliers c000000.205
Peterson 3b312011.209
Wade ss300010.255
Totals36311259
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Refsnyder lf310012.265
Verdugo rf000000.290
Turner 1b301000.288
Devers 3b400001.251
Duvall rf-lf211201.257
Yoshida dh422101.316
Alfaro c200020.000
Wong c000000.235
Hernández cf200000.221
a-Duran ph-cf201000.320
Arroyo 2b401101.259
Chang ss300010.137
Totals2946446
Oakland1100100003113
Boston10000201x461

a-lined out for Hernández in the 6th. b-struck out for Thomas in the 7th.

1-ran for Rooker in the 9th.

E – Peterson (5), Piña (1), Wade (1), Alfaro (1). LOB – Oakland 12, Boston 8. 2B – Noda (16), Turner (19), Arroyo (14). HR – Rooker (16), off Winckowski; Duvall (6), off Blackburn; Yoshida (10), off Waldichuk. RBIs – Noda (36), Rooker (44), Duvall 2 (23), Arroyo (21), Yoshida (44). SB – Rooker (2), Kemp (9). CS – Allen (1). SF – Duvall.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 7 (Brown 3, Piña 2, Noda 2); Boston 4 (Chang, Refsnyder, Yoshida, Devers). RISP – Oakland 0 for 13; Boston 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Thomas. GIDP – Arroyo.

DP – Oakland 1 (Peterson, Kemp, Noda).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears5⅔11034893.88
Blackburn, BS, 0-11⅔32211394.86
Waldichuk, L, 2-61⅓21101216.62
Fujinami0000059.00
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scott1⅔21000140.00
Murphy3⅔21144672.16
Winckowski2⅔51102373.20
Rodríguez1⅔000021314.40
Martin, W, 3-11⅔20000101.57
Jansen1⅔00011193.23

Inherited runners-scored – Fujinami 1-0, Rodríguez 2-0. HBP – Scott (Rooker), Sears 2 (Turner,Duvall). WP – Sears, Scott.

Umpires – Home, Emil Jimenez; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:08. A – 35,460 (37,755).

Washington 7, Texas 2
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b411011.271
Seager ss411001.353
Jung 3b302011.280
A.García dh401201.261
Lowe 1b300010.270
Garver c401000.256
Grossman rf400000.223
Duran lf401001.308
Taveras cf401001.295
Totals3428236
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss503100.245
Thomas rf501102.302
Candelario 3b401001.261
Meneses dh311112.284
Ruiz c412001.226
Dickerson lf300000.248
Garrett lf111100.260
D.Smith 1b321100.260
L.García 2b412001.271
Call cf311210.220
Totals35713727
Texas000001010281
Washington00002320x7130

E – Dunning (2). LOB – Texas 8, Washington 7. 2B – Semien (27), Ruiz (11). HR – D.Smith (5), off Dunning; Meneses (6), off Sborz; Garrett (6), off Sborz. RBIs – A.García 2 (75), D.Smith (20), Thomas (49), Call 2 (25), Abrams (35), Meneses (46), Garrett (24). SB – Call (8), Abrams (14).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Lowe, Garver 2); Washington 4 (Thomas 3, Dickerson). RISP – Texas 1 for 9; Washington 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Seager. GIDP – Semien, Candelario.

DP – Texas 2 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Lowe); Washington 1 (Abrams, L.García, D.Smith).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, L, 8-2574424882.84
Sborz1⅔53303264.54
Leclerc1⅓10000173.08
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, W, 6-107⅔51116914.89
Ferrer11120261.80
Finnegan0000033.38
Harvey1⅔20000143.20

Inherited runners-scored – Sborz 2-2, Finnegan 2-0. HBP – Dunning (D.Smith).

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:25. A – 17,547 (41,376).

Miami 7, Philadelphia 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber dh400002.184
Turner ss400001.247
Castellanos rf300013.301
Bohm 1b310011.280
Realmuto c401001.249
Stott 2b312100.301
Sosa 3b311200.244
a-Hall ph100000.211
Marsh lf301001.275
Pache cf301002.327
Totals31363211
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b400000.383
Soler dh401002.254
De La Cruz lf424200.279
J.Sánchez rf421201.257
Cooper 1b401000.262
Segura 3b402100.216
Wendle ss411003.276
Fortes c401100.211
Myers cf422102.409
Totals36713708
Philadelphia000020001361
Miami20300011x7130

a-grounded out for Sosa in the 9th.

E – Bohm (3). LOB – Philadelphia 4, Miami 5. 2B – De La Cruz (19), Wendle (13). HR – Sosa (6), off Luzardo; J.Sánchez (9), off Nola; Myers (1), off Nola; De La Cruz (10), off Nola. RBIs – Sosa 2 (19), Stott (33), J.Sánchez 2 (32), Myers (6), De La Cruz 2 (49), Segura (16), Fortes (18). SB – Stott (16), Pache (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Sosa, Turner, Hall); Miami 3 (Cooper, Myers, Wendle). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 4; Miami 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Stott, J.Sánchez, Arraez. GIDP – Sosa, Bohm, J.Sánchez.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Turner, Bohm); Miami 2 (Wendle, Arraez, Cooper; Arraez, Cooper).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 8-66⅔85406914.39
Strahm1⅔21101133.74
Soto1⅔31101174.32
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, W, 8-56⅓42219833.29
Chargois, H, 40000023.27
Okert10001142.53
Floro1⅓11111274.37

Inherited runners-scored – Chargois 1-0, Floro 1-0. HBP – Luzardo (Stott). WP – Soto.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:22. A – 21,159 (37,446).

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b401001.284
Witt Jr. ss301001.257
Perez dh311000.246
Melendez rf300012.206
1-Blanco pr-rf-lf000000.174
Fermin c411102.276
Isbel cf422102.210
Massey 2b403200.220
Waters rf000000.239
Duffy 1b401000.283
Lopez lf-2b400001.221
Totals33410419
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf400000.263
Rosario ss401001.268
Ramírez dh411001.289
J.Naylor 1b401001.305
Giménez 2b402101.248
Freeman 3b302010.308
Brennan rf400003.269
Straw cf300010.236
Gallagher c200000.133
a-Bell ph100000.230
Fry c000000.277
Totals3317127
Kansas City0000130004101
Cleveland000100000170

a-grounded out for Gallagher in the 7th.

1-ran for Melendez in the 8th.

E – Massey (1). LOB – Kansas City 5, Cleveland 7. 2B – Witt Jr. (15), Fermin (4), Giménez (14). 3B – Massey (1). HR – Isbel (2), off Bieber. RBIs – Isbel (11), Fermin (18), Massey 2 (22), Giménez (34). SB – Freeman (3), Garcia (14). CS – Witt Jr. (7), Garcia (2), Blanco (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Duffy, Fermin, Garcia); Cleveland 5 (Straw 2, Freeman 2, J.Naylor). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 8; Cleveland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Lopez, Melendez, J.Naylor. GIDP – Duffy, Bell.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Massey, Duffy); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Giménez, J.Naylor).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough, W, 2-46⅔61115785.29
Hernández, H, 52⅔00011263.83
Barlow, S, 11-13110001164.09
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, L, 5-661-394406913.77
Sandlin12-300011132.65
Herrin110002135.48

Inherited runners-scored – Sandlin 1-0. HBP – Bieber 2 (Witt Jr.,Perez). WP – Barlow.

Umpires – Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Derek Thomas.

T – 2:24. A – 25,911 (34,788).

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Newman dh301001.260
c-Benson ph-dh100001.291
McLain ss401002.300
India 2b401001.250
De La Cruz 3b401001.325
Steer lf400003.277
Votto 1b300012.246
Senzel rf200001.238
b-Fraley ph-rf100001.274
Stephenson c200010.254
Friedl cf200011.304
Totals30040314
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf411001.284
Contreras c402000.262
Adames ss401001.213
Winker dh301110.200
Miller 1b201020.285
Tapia rf200001.179
a-Perkins ph-rf200000.216
Anderson 3b300001.229
Turang 2b300000.207
Wiemer cf301001.212
Totals3017135
Cincinnati000000000041
Milwaukee10000000x170

a-flied out for Tapia in the 6th. b-struck out for Senzel in the 7th. c-struck out for Newman in the 8th.

E – India (6). LOB – Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Newman (14), McLain (16), Yelich (19), Adames (14). RBIs – Winker (22).

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 4 (Steer, De La Cruz, Newman, Votto); Milwaukee 2 (Tapia, Perkins). RISP – Cincinnati 0 for 9; Milwaukee 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – India. GIDP – Senzel, Yelich, Perkins.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (McLain, Votto; India, Votto); Milwaukee 1 (Anderson, Turang, Miller).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lively, L, 4-5541125753.83
Young0000022.52
Law1⅔10000102.52
Gibaut1⅔20010123.27
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, W, 6-26⅔40038953.06
Peguero, H, 111⅔00002123.09
Payamps, H, 161⅔00002111.91
Williams, S, 20-221⅔00002151.89

Inherited runners-scored – Young 2-0. IBB – off Gibaut (Miller).

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:04. A – 32,848 (41,700).

Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf400000.331
Albies 2b411001.262
Riley 3b413001.266
Olson 1b401100.254
d'Arnaud c411103.275
Ozuna dh401002.250
Rosario lf411002.254
Arcia ss400001.294
Harris II cf301100.255
Totals35493010
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz dh523401.323
Franco ss500001.278
Raley rf400001.270
Arozarena lf322010.279
Aranda 1b411201.125
Paredes 3b422201.265
Walls 2b121130.211
Siri cf400000.216
Bethancourt c311110.231
Totals3310101055
Atlanta000201100491
Tampa Bay40031002x10100

E – d'Arnaud (4). LOB – Atlanta 4, Tampa Bay 4. 2B – Olson (17), Aranda (1), Walls (11), Díaz (18). HR – d'Arnaud (8), off Eflin; Paredes (16), off Elder; Díaz (13), off Elder. RBIs – d'Arnaud (23), Olson (72), Harris II (26), Aranda 2 (2), Paredes 2 (56), Bethancourt (22), Díaz 4 (43), Walls (27).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (d'Arnaud); Tampa Bay 2 (Franco, Siri). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Olson, Franco, Siri. GIDP – Olson, Díaz.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson); Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Franco, Aranda).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Elder, L, 7-23⅓67740692.97
Tonkin121102392.66
Jiménez2⅔00002222.93
Allard1⅔22211184.22
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eflin, W, 10-45⅔42205773.25
Littell2⅔42201365.51
Adam1⅔10001132.89
Stephenson1⅔00003113.77

WP – Littell.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:29. A – 25,025 (25,025).

Toronto 4, Detroit 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield lf-2b502000.286
Bichette ss400002.317
Guerrero Jr. 1b300010.274
Chapman 3b221021.259
Jansen dh411201.227
Kirk c400102.234
Espinal 2b200001.218
b-Varsho ph-lf210000.214
Biggio rf200001.197
d-Clement ph000010.429
Lukes rf101100.200
Kiermaier cf400001.269
Totals3345449
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 3b311000.247
a-Short ph-2b200001.211
Greene cf512102.305
Torkelson 1b502101.228
Carpenter rf300001.261
c-Vierling ph-rf200000.280
Báez ss412001.225
Baddoo lf401002.225
Cabrera dh401100.245
Ibáñez 2b-3b402001.236
Haase c400002.206
Totals403113011
Toronto0000001021450
Detroit01101000003110

a-struck out for McKinstry in the 6th. b-flied out for Espinal in the 7th. c-grounded out for Carpenter in the 7th. d-walked for Biggio in the 8th.

LOB – Toronto 4, Detroit 8. 2B – Lukes (1), Torkelson (20), Ibáñez 2 (15). 3B – Chapman (1). HR – Jansen (11), off Lange; Greene (6), off Bassitt. RBIs – Kirk (22), Jansen 2 (37), Lukes (2), Cabrera (14), Greene (19), Torkelson (45).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Jansen, Merrifield); Detroit 8 (Short, Carpenter, McKinstry 2, Baddoo 2, Vierling, Haase). RISP – Toronto 1 for 8; Detroit 2 for 15.

Runners moved up – Kirk, Kiermaier, Ibáñez, Carpenter. GIDP – Bichette, Kiermaier, Cabrera.

DP – Toronto 1 (Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.); Detroit 2 (Báez, Ibáñez, Torkelson; Short, Báez, Torkelson).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt4⅔93304894.19
Richards110001193.02
Mayza1⅔00002121.17
Swanson1⅓10001173.16
García, W, 3-31⅔00002194.66
Romano, S, 26-291⅔00001132.87
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal4⅔20025630.00
Holton1⅔00002141.89
Olson, H, 12⅔11100204.05
Shreve, H, 111⅔00010104.64
Lange, BS, 13-161⅔12212154.17
Cisnero, L, 2-21⅔11000153.44

Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-0, Mayza 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:53. A – 30,077 (41,083).

Seattle 3, Houston 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss401002.253
Rodríguez cf411000.249
T.France 1b310001.261
Hernández rf311100.250
Suárez 3b300012.227
Kelenic lf401200.245
Raleigh c401001.223
Ford dh401000.277
Wong 2b400001.161
Totals3336317
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Dubón 2b400002.279
Bregman 3b400001.240
Tucker rf300012.288
J.Abreu 1b401001.237
Diaz dh300001.263
McCormick lf201001.257
Peña ss300000.246
Meyers cf300000.223
Maldonado c311101.172
Totals2913119
Seattle000300000360
Houston000001000131

E – Peña (7). LOB – Seattle 6, Houston 3. 2B – Ford (4), Hernández (15), Kelenic (22), Raleigh (13). HR – Maldonado (7), off Gilbert. RBIs – Hernández (50), Kelenic 2 (41), Maldonado (15). SB – Rodríguez 2 (22), McCormick (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (T.France, Suárez, Wong, Crawford, Raleigh, Ford); Houston 1 (Meyers). RISP – Seattle 2 for 15; Houston 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Kelenic, T.France, Peña. GIDP – Kelenic, Peña.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Wong, T.France); Houston 1 (Peña, J.Abreu).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, W, 7-57⅔31106943.66
Brash, H, 91⅔0000193.50
Sewald, S, 17-201⅔00012173.22
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bielak, L, 4-55⅔43215903.79
Montero2⅔00001296.57
B.Abreu1⅔10001172.72
Maton1⅔10000142.44

Inherited runners-scored – Montero 2-0. HBP – Bielak 2 (T.France,Hernández), Gilbert (McCormick). WP – Bielak.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Jimenez; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:28. A – 39,421 (41,000).

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf511001.259
Goldschmidt 1b400013.284
Arenado dh210020.283
2-Donovan pr-dh000000.284
Contreras c212210.240
Burleson lf400101.222
Walker rf300000.283
Gorman 3b410003.229
DeJong ss402101.231
Fermín 2b300000.000
Totals3145449
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Remillard lf511003.328
Anderson ss500001.223
Robert Jr. cf311102.271
Jiménez dh400003.272
Vaughn 1b400002.244
Burger 3b401001.220
Colás rf210000.213
a-Grandal ph000010.251
1-Sheets pr-rf100001.220
Zavala c200002.169
b-Pérez ph-c200000.250
Andrus 2b302110.208
Totals35352215
St. Louis0002000011453
Chicago0010001100350

a-walked for Colás in the 7th. b-reached on error for Zavala in the 7th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 7th. 2-ran for Arenado in the 9th.

E – Goldschmidt (2), Contreras (4), Gorman (5). LOB – St. Louis 5, Chicago 6. 2B – Nootbaar (12), DeJong (9), Robert Jr. (23). HR – Contreras (10), off Giolito. RBIs – Contreras 2 (36), Burleson (19), DeJong (29), Andrus (18), Robert Jr. (51). CS – Goldschmidt (2), DeJong (3). SF – Robert Jr.. S – Fermín.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 4 (Goldschmidt, Gorman 3); Chicago 5 (Pérez, Andrus 2, Anderson 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 8; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Burleson, Walker, Anderson, Pérez, Remillard. LIDP – Burleson. GIDP – Anderson.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Fermín, Goldschmidt); Chicago 1 (Colás, Vaughn, Colás).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Matz5⅓21009754.65
Hudson, H, 11⅓21002162.70
Cabrera, BS, 0-200010134.70
Stratton1⅔11001124.20
Romero, W, 1-02⅔00013253.65
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito7⅔22235903.45
Santos1⅔10001142.76
Graveman, BS, 7-101⅔11112302.92
Middleton, L, 2-11⅔11001123.09

Inherited runners-scored – Hudson 1-0, Cabrera 2-1. HBP – Graveman 2 (Contreras,Walker). PB – Contreras 2(4).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:43. A – 29,769 (40,241).

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman dh511002.239
Hoerner ss410012.271
Happ lf310022.247
Suzuki rf311200.259
Bellinger cf311011.298
Morel 2b410001.267
Young 1b411100.200
Wisdom 3b100011.190
a-Gomes ph101200.262
1-Mastrobuoni pr-3b000000.169
Barnhart c401102.191
Totals32766511
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b512000.251
Stanton rf400012.203
Rizzo 1b501101.257
Bader cf501001.257
Donaldson dh301011.152
McKinney lf411000.240
Cabrera lf000000.204
LeMahieu 3b401000.220
Volpe ss411201.216
Higashioka c413101.239
Totals38411427
Chicago000010321760
New York1000030004111

a-singled for Wisdom in the 7th.

1-ran for Gomes in the 7th.

E – Torres (9). LOB – Chicago 5, New York 9. 2B – Barnhart (2), Rizzo (13). HR – Suzuki (7), off Germán; Volpe (13), off Hendricks; Higashioka (5), off Hendricks. RBIs – Suzuki 2 (28), Young (5), Gomes 2 (29), Barnhart (8), Rizzo (39), Volpe 2 (33), Higashioka (22). SB – Bader (8), Torres (8), Wisdom (3), Young (2). SF – Suzuki. S – Mastrobuoni.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Hoerner, Morel, Happ 2); New York 5 (McKinney 2, Donaldson, Torres, Bader). RISP – Chicago 2 for 11; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Tauchman, Young, Stanton. GIDP – Morel.

DP – New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, Rizzo).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks51044051003.04
Merryweather, W, 2-01⅓00021293.35
Fulmer, H, 71⅔10001244.50
Alzolay, S, 7-81⅔0000072.29
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán6⅔12139744.32
Hamilton, H, 212000122.00
Kahnle, BS, 1-210000160.00
Marinaccio, L, 4-412220113.60
Holmes1⅔00001162.23
Ramirez21100183.27
Schmidt0000194.40

Inherited runners-scored – Hamilton 1-0, Kahnle 3-3, Holmes 3-2, Schmidt 2-0. WP – Holmes.

Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 3:06. A – 43,761 (47,309).

Baltimore 15, Minnesota 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss-3b512111.246
Rutschman c422212.273
McCann c100001.184
Santander rf-1b-rf432211.272
O'Hearn 1b200001.302
a-Mountcastle ph101100.230
1-Cowser pr-rf-lf321002.188
Hays lf522201.314
Mateo ss000000.214
Mullins cf512103.248
Hicks dh421311.263
Westburg 2b512002.325
Urías 3b-1b512301.261
Totals44151715416
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Correa ss110011.225
b-Farmer ph-ss100001.237
Julien 2b412200.271
Buxton dh400003.208
Kirilloff 1b401000.273
Solano 3b300002.281
Miranda 3b101000.211
Kepler rf400002.207
Vázquez c300001.210
Gallo lf300001.186
Taylor cf100001.217
Castro cf200000.244
Totals31242112
Baltimore01007610015170
Minnesota100001000240

a-singled for O'Hearn in the 5th. b-struck out for Correa in the 6th.

1-ran for Mountcastle in the 5th.

LOB – Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4. 2B – Mullins (16), Julien (10), Kirilloff (9). 3B – Westburg (2). HR – Hays (9), off Ryan; Urías (4), off Ryan; Hicks (6), off Moran; Rutschman (12), off Sands; Santander (15), off Sands; Santander (16), off Balazovic; Julien (7), off Gibson. RBIs – Hays 2 (36), Urías 3 (30), Mountcastle (40), Hicks 3 (17), Rutschman 2 (39), Santander 2 (50), Mullins (45), Henderson (37), Julien 2 (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Urías, O'Hearn, Rutschman 2); Minnesota 2 (Vázquez, Solano). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 10; Minnesota 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Kirilloff.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, W, 9-67⅔322111944.60
Vespi1⅔00000144.05
Bazardo1⅔10001190.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, L, 8-64⅓555210983.70
Moran33301144.79
Pagán1000023.96
Sands46620384.97
Balazovic241103421.80
J.López1⅔00002144.80

Inherited runners-scored – Moran 2-2, Balazovic 2-2. HBP – Ryan (Santander), Vespi (Farmer). WP – Balazovic.

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:57. A – 27,100 (38,544).

San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf310011.266
Pham lf100000.277
Canha lf201200.245
Lindor ss401002.239
Alonso 1b300000.211
McNeil rf301000.253
Stewart dh301011.333
Alvarez c300002.238
Baty 3b300001.244
Guillorme 2b311001.250
Totals2825228
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b412001.258
Soto lf300011.265
Tatis Jr. rf422001.288
Machado 3b422500.261
Bogaerts ss401001.253
Cronenworth 1b300011.217
Sánchez c411001.198
Odor dh300013.212
Grisham cf301111.209
Totals32696410
New York000000020251
San Diego30002100x690

E – Alvarez (8), Hill (3). LOB – New York 6, San Diego 6. 2B – Guillorme (5), Canha (14), Tatis Jr. (20), Sánchez (4). HR – Machado 2 (15), off Scherzer. RBIs – Canha 2 (28), Machado 5 (49), Grisham (25).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Alvarez 2); San Diego 2 (Kim 2). RISP – New York 1 for 6; San Diego 2 for 5.

LIDP – Alonso. GIDP – Alvarez, Alonso, Guillorme, Tatis Jr..

DP – New York 1 (Lindor, Alonso); San Diego 4 (Bogaerts, Kim, Cronenworth; Cronenworth, Bogaerts; Machado, Kim, Cronenworth; Bogaerts, Kim, Bogaerts).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, L, 8-35⅔655371004.31
McFarland31011255.40
Hartwig100000120.79
Leone1⅔00002104.74
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, W, 8-26⅔30007883.29
Hill1⅔00011133.72
Morejon1⅔22210215.19
Cosgrove1⅔00000141.64

Inherited runners-scored – Hartwig 3-0. HBP – Musgrove 4 (Alonso,McNeil,Baty,Canha), Cosgrove (Alvarez).

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Libka; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:42. A – 42,745 (40,222).

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Suwinski cf300102.235
Reynolds lf401001.265
Davis rf200020.239
Santana 1b310010.233
Choi dh412201.159
1-Joe pr-dh010000.240
Triolo 3b401102.300
Marcano ss411001.238
Gonzales 2b401001.278
Hedges c200002.179
Totals30464310
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
G.Perdomo ss210010.271
Marte 2b401001.286
Carroll lf300001.289
Walker 1b201020.265
Gurriel Jr. dh400000.263
Rivera 3b400001.288
McCarthy rf400002.246
Kelly c300001.163
Thomas cf312100.240
Totals2924136
Pittsburgh020010001462
Arizona101000000240

1-ran for Choi in the 9th.

E – Hedges (7), Triolo (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 5. 2B – Choi (2), Walker (27), Marte (14). HR – Choi (3), off Davies; Thomas (5), off Borucki. RBIs – Choi 2 (4), Suwinski (48), Triolo (5), Thomas (16). CS – Davis (2). SF – Suwinski. S – Hedges, Carroll, G.Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 1 (Reynolds); Arizona 4 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Carroll, McCarthy). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 2; Arizona 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Marte. GIDP – Kelly.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Gonzales, Santana).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mlodzinski1⅓01021292.31
Borucki111103216.14
Bido, W, 1-11⅓10000114.44
A.Perdomo, H, 31⅔10000154.30
De Los Santos, H, 1100000150.71
Holderman, H, 131⅔10000123.72
Bednar, S, 17-181⅔00012181.27
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, L, 1-55⅓43326926.37
K.Nelson0000282.60
Ginkel1⅔00002112.38
Chafin1⅔00010143.16
Ruiz1⅔21100113.68

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 1-0, K.Nelson 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:23. A – 30,021 (48,359).

