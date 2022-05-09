Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, May 8, 2022

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Edman 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 2 0 1 1 .284 Arenado 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .330 Pujols dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 .220 c-Donovan ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Yepez lf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .474 Carlson rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .220 Bader cf 3 0 0 1 1 0 .239 Knizner c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .209 DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .130 d-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Totals 33 3 6 3 5 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yastrzemski cf-rf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .295 Pederson dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Flores 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .271 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Ruf 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .204 Wade Jr. rf 2 1 1 2 0 0 .250 a-Slater ph-cf-lf 0 0 0 0 2 0 .255 Dubón 2b-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .189 González lf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .304 b-Estrada ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Casali c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .189 Totals 30 4 7 4 7 1

St. Louis 020 001 000 3 6 1 San Francisco 030 001 00x 4 7 0

a-walked for Wade Jr. in the 5th. b-grounded out for González in the 6th. c-grounded out for Pujols in the 8th. d-struck out for DeJong in the 9th.

E – DeJong (4). LOB – St. Louis 9, San Francisco 10. 2B – Goldschmidt 2 (7), Carlson (6), Flores (6). HR – Yepez (1), off Junis; Wade Jr. (1), off Hudson; Yastrzemski (2), off Cabrera. RBIs – Yepez 2 (3), Bader (8), Wade Jr. 2 (2), Yastrzemski 2 (6). SF – Yastrzemski.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (Knizner 3, Arenado 3); San Francisco 5 (Dubón 4, Pederson). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 9; San Francisco 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Bader, Pederson. GIDP – Crawford.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hudson 4 5 3 3 4 0 83 3.56 McFarland ⅓ 0 0 0 1 0 8 5.40 Cabrera, L, 1-1 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 0 13 2.84 Pallante 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 0 20 1.29 Gallegos 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 1 18 4.50

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 5⅔ 3 2 2 2 5 79 1.20 Leone, W, 2-0 1⅔ 1 1 1 1 1 15 3.00 Littell, H, 2 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 14 3.60 Brebbia, H, 2 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 2 24 1.38 Doval, S, 5-6 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.84

Inherited runners-scored – McFarland 2-0. HBP – Junis (Pujols). WP – Hudson, Gallegos, Doval.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:08. A – 38,193 (41,915).