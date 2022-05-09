Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, May 8, 2022
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.330
|Pujols dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|c-Donovan ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Yepez lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.474
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Knizner c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|d-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|5
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.295
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Ruf 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Wade Jr. rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Slater ph-cf-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|Dubón 2b-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|González lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|b-Estrada ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Casali c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|7
|1
|St. Louis
|020
|001
|000
|3
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|030
|001
|00x
|4
|7
|0
a-walked for Wade Jr. in the 5th. b-grounded out for González in the 6th. c-grounded out for Pujols in the 8th. d-struck out for DeJong in the 9th.
E – DeJong (4). LOB – St. Louis 9, San Francisco 10. 2B – Goldschmidt 2 (7), Carlson (6), Flores (6). HR – Yepez (1), off Junis; Wade Jr. (1), off Hudson; Yastrzemski (2), off Cabrera. RBIs – Yepez 2 (3), Bader (8), Wade Jr. 2 (2), Yastrzemski 2 (6). SF – Yastrzemski.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (Knizner 3, Arenado 3); San Francisco 5 (Dubón 4, Pederson). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 9; San Francisco 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Bader, Pederson. GIDP – Crawford.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|83
|3.56
|McFarland
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|5.40
|Cabrera, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|2.84
|Pallante
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|1.29
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.50
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|79
|1.20
|Leone, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|3.00
|Littell, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.60
|Brebbia, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.38
|Doval, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored – McFarland 2-0. HBP – Junis (Pujols). WP – Hudson, Gallegos, Doval.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 3:08. A – 38,193 (41,915).
Minnesota 4, Oakland 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Neuse 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Murphy c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Brown 1b-lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.185
|Pinder dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|K.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|b-Kemp ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|McKinney lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.096
|a-Bethancourt ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|10
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Miranda dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|Polanco 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.235
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Lewis ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Kirilloff 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Celestino cf
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|1
|5
|Oakland
|102
|000
|000
|3
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|013
|000
|00x
|4
|9
|1
a-struck out for McKinney in the 6th. b-walked for K.Smith in the 9th.
E – Bethancourt (1), Polanco (2). LOB – Oakland 6, Minnesota 5. 2B – Murphy (8), Sánchez (7), Miranda (2), Celestino (3). RBIs – Pinder (10), Brown 2 (15), Urshela (7), Miranda (3), Polanco 2 (17). SB – Brown (2), Polanco (1). SF – Urshela.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (K.Smith, Pache 2, Bethancourt); Minnesota 2 (Urshela, Kepler). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – Andrus, Gordon. GIDP – Pache, Lewis, Miranda.
DP – Oakland 2 (K.Smith, Neuse, Bethancourt; Neuse, Andrus, Bethancourt); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Kirilloff).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jefferies, L, 1-5
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|84
|5.22
|Grimm
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.62
|Kolarek
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.00
|Acevedo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.68
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|2⅓
|5
|3
|3
|0
|4
|55
|4.03
|Stashak, W, 3-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|2.53
|Thielbar, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|20
|9.00
|J.Smith, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Duffey, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
|Pagán, S, 4-5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 2-0, Stashak 2-2. WP – Paddack.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 3:19. A – 14,295 (38,544).
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|T.Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Smith c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Muncy 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.138
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.174
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Lux 2b
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|4
|4
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Heyward cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|3
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|220
|102
|7
|10
|1
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|1
E – Smith (1), Hoerner (1). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B – Freeman (9), Ortega (5). RBIs – J.Turner (13), Bellinger (10), Freeman (13), T.Turner (21), Contreras (9). SB – Ortega (1). SF – J.Turner, Freeman.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Taylor 2); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – T.Turner 2. GIDP – Smith, T.Turner, Happ.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Freeman); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Rivas; Hoerner, Madrigal, Rivas).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 4-1
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|98
|1.96
|Phillips
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.09
|Erlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, L, 1-4
|4⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|69
|5.32
|Rucker
|3⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|47
|4.85
|Norris
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|7.56
|Sampson
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|18
|9.00
WP – Steele, Rucker(2).
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:57. A – 31,424 (41,649).
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4 (Game 1)
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Olivares rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.371
|1-Taylor pr-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.360
|Perez c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.179
|2-Melendez pr-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|O'Hearn dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.063
|a-Rivera ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Isbel cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|5
|3
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Mancini dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Hays lf
|4
|2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|.316
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.213
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Bemboom c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.114
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|41
|4
|15
|4
|1
|6
|Kansas City
|001
|020
|012
|6
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|010
|200
|4
|15
|3
a-walked for O'Hearn in the 9th.
1-ran for Olivares in the 3rd. 2-ran for Perez in the 9th.
E – Mountcastle (1), Odor (5), López (1). LOB – Kansas City 8, Baltimore 11. 2B – Isbel (1), Mullins (8), Mountcastle (3), Odor (6). RBIs – Olivares (3), Benintendi (12), O'Hearn (2), Taylor (8), Perez (10), Mullins (12), Mountcastle (13), Odor 2 (9). SB – Mateo (8). SF – Benintendi, O'Hearn.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Dozier 2); Baltimore 7 (Urías 2, Mancini, Odor 4). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 8; Baltimore 3 for 12.
GIDP – Benintendi, Isbel, Santander.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Lopez); Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|10
|2
|2
|0
|3
|93
|2.67
|Snider, BS, 0-1
|1⅓
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|3.97
|Clarke, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.82
|Barlow, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|1.46
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles
|7⅓
|7
|4
|3
|1
|5
|90
|4.32
|López, L, 3-2, BS, 4-5
|1⅓
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|25
|1.20
|Pérez
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Snider 1-0, López 1-1, Pérez 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 3:17.
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2 (Game 2)
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Urías 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Nevin rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.176
|Santander rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Owings 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.105
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|5
|7
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|000
|2
|7
|2
|Baltimore
|300
|010
|00x
|4
|8
|0
1-ran for Perez in the 9th.
E – Melendez (1), Coleman (1). LOB – Kansas City 4, Baltimore 9. 2B – Melendez (1), Perez (5), Hays (8), Urías (4). 3B – Dozier (2). RBIs – Merrifield (6), Dozier (7), Mountcastle (14), Urías (7), Nevin (4). SB – Mullins (4), Mountcastle (2). SF – Merrifield, Urías.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Isbel); Baltimore 5 (Chirinos, Mateo 2, Mountcastle, Mancini). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 3; Baltimore 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Mullins. GIDP – Taylor, Owings.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Dozier); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Owings, Mountcastle).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 2-2
|3
|4
|3
|2
|4
|5
|95
|4.01
|Payamps
|1⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|25
|2.70
|Coleman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.10
|Speier
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, W, 2-1
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|85
|2.67
|Akin, H, 1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.96
|Tate, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – Payamps 1-0. PB – Melendez (1).
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 2:43. A – 19,893 (45,971).
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1 (Game 1)
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.177
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|García cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.202
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.281
|Garver c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|1-White pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Heim c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.162
|Reks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Ibáñez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|14
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Stanton dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Gonzalez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.146
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|2
|3
|6
|Texas
|000
|000
|100
|1
|6
|3
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|2
|5
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Garver in the 9th.
E – Ibáñez 2 (3), Miller (1). LOB – Texas 6, New York 8. 2B – Garver 2 (2). HR – Calhoun (1), off Cole; Torres (4), off J.King. RBIs – Calhoun (2), Stanton (17), Torres (13). SF – Stanton. S – Higashioka.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Calhoun, Lowe, Miller); New York 4 (Hicks, Gallo, Judge 2). RISP – Texas 0 for 5; New York 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – LeMahieu. GIDP – LeMahieu.
DP – Texas 1 (Ibáñez).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|100
|3.38
|Bush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.09
|Santana
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.35
|J.King, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|3.09
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6⅓
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|114
|2.67
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.63
|Holmes, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.64
Inherited runners-scored – Santana 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 2:54.
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 (Game 2)
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|García rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Seager dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Heim c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.342
|Solak lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|a-Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.174
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Ibáñez 3b-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Culberson 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|b-Miller ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.188
|White cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|c-Reks ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|3
|1
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks lf-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.250
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.288
|Florial cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Gonzalez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|e-Gallo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|f-LeMahieu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|6
|6
|Texas
|000
|001
|300
|4
|7
|0
|New York
|002
|000
|000
|2
|3
|0
a-walked for Solak in the 7th. b-homered for Culberson in the 7th. c-struck out for White in the 7th. d-struck out for Florial in the 7th. e-flied out for Gonzalez in the 9th. f-lined out for Trevino in the 9th.
LOB – Texas 4, New York 7. 2B – Heim (3). HR – White (1), off Montgomery; Miller (3), off M.King; Stanton (6), off Otto. RBIs – White (2), Miller 2 (14), Stanton 2 (19). SB – Hicks 2 (4), Florial (1). CS – Culberson (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 1 (Miller); New York 4 (Judge 2, Trevino 2). RISP – Texas 1 for 5; New York 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Lowe, Ibáñez, Rizzo. GIDP – Stanton.
DP – Texas 1 (Ibáñez, Culberson, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto
|5⅔
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|86
|3.14
|Richards, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.60
|Moore, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|0.71
|Santana, H, 5
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.29
|Martin, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.86
|Barlow, S, 4-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|1.93
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|71
|2.90
|M.King, L, 2-1, BS, 1-2
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|26
|1.42
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Santana 3-0, M.King 1-1, Peralta 1-0. HBP – Otto (Rizzo), Montgomery (Solak). WP – M.King.
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:07. A – 40,714 (47,309).
L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Soto rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.343
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.157
|Y.Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.365
|Robles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Thomas cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|4
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.364
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.307
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.235
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Marsh lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Mayfield ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.131
|b-Rengifo ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|---
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|7
|11
|Washington
|001
|002
|100
|4
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|003
|5
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Wade in the 6th. b-walked for Velazquez in the 9th.
E – Velazquez (3). LOB – Washington 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B – Ohtani (5). RBIs – Soto (8), Thomas (10), Escobar (5), Bell (21), Mayfield 2 (6), Ohtani 2 (16), Rendon (13). SF – Thomas. S – Marsh.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Franco, Adams, Bell 2); Los Angeles 4 (Walsh, Ward, Stassi 2). RISP – Washington 3 for 13; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Soto. GIDP – Franco, Velazquez.
DP – Washington 1 (C.Hernandez, Bell); Los Angeles 1 (Wade, Velazquez, Walsh).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|97
|3.90
|Rogers, H, 1
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|5.40
|Finnegan, H, 4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|4.76
|Voth, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.38
|Rainey, L, 0-1, BS, 3-4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|20
|3.12
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval
|5
|7
|3
|3
|3
|5
|101
|2.03
|Mayers
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.06
|Ortega
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|24
|1.62
|Barria, W, 1-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.98
Inherited runners-scored – Finnegan 2-2, Mayers 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 3:26. A – 32,337 (45,517).
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2 (Game 1)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Nido c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Alonso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Marte rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|McCann c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|a-Canha ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|1
|3
|10
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Camargo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.152
|Totals
|34
|3
|11
|3
|1
|11
|New York
|000
|002
|000
|2
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|101
|100
|00x
|3
|11
|0
a-struck out for McCann in the 8th.
E – Ottavino (1). LOB – New York 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B – Marte (5), Lindor (6). HR – Harper (6), off Scherzer. RBIs – Lindor (18), Harper 2 (19), Stott (4). SB – Schwarber (2). CS – Segura (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (McNeil, Guillorme); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Camargo, Schwarber, Harper). RISP – New York 1 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – McCann. GIDP – McCann, Lindor, Guillorme.
DP – Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Camargo; Camargo, Segura, Camargo; Bohm, Segura, Camargo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, L, 4-1
|6⅔
|10
|3
|3
|0
|7
|101
|2.92
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|4.66
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.91
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 3-1
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|3
|72
|2.94
|Domínguez, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|24
|3.48
|Alvarado, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.12
|Knebel, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jose Navas; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:58.
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1 (Game 2)
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Alonso 1b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|.276
|Do.Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Escobar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Marte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|Davis 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Guillorme 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Nido c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|5
|5
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.135
|Stubbs c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|1
|8
|New York
|200
|031
|000
|6
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|000
|1
|6
|1
E – Davis (1), Hoskins (2). LOB – New York 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Nido (2), Hoskins (7). HR – Alonso (6), off Sánchez; Alonso (7), off Nelson; Segura (3), off Bassitt. RBIs – Alonso 5 (26), Segura (7).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Escobar, Canha, Davis 2); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 3, Stubbs, Stott). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 6.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 4-2
|5
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|101
|2.45
|Shreve
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.54
|Dr.Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Lugo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.18
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 0-1
|2⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|51
|5.84
|Nelson
|2
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|46
|4.30
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|22
|2.57
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|6.00
|Hand
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.45
|Norwood
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 2-0, Nelson 1-0. HBP – Sánchez (Nimmo). WP – Bellatti.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jose Navas.
T – 3:15. A – 37,133 (42,792).
San Diego 3, Miami 2
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.310
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|Henry c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.351
|Nola c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Profar dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.153
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Abrams ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Azocar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|b-Alfaro ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|9
|Miami
|000
|101
|000
|2
|5
|2
|San Diego
|000
|000
|003
|3
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Thompson in the 7th. b-homered for Azocar in the 9th.
E – Wendle 2 (5). LOB – Miami 5, San Diego 7. 2B – Aguilar 2 (3). HR – Chisholm Jr. (5), off Musgrove; Alfaro (2), off Sulser. RBIs – Cooper (10), Chisholm Jr. (21), Alfaro 3 (7). SB – Rojas (1). SF – Cooper.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., De La Cruz); San Diego 4 (Nola, Hosmer 3). RISP – Miami 1 for 6; San Diego 1 for 4.
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tr.Rogers
|5⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|93
|5.00
|Bender, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.91
|Bass, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|1.23
|Okert, H, 3
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.17
|Sulser, L, 0-1, BS, 1-2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|19
|2.92
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove
|7⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|108
|2.08
|Suarez, W, 2-1
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.86
HBP – Musgrove (Henry).
Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 3:07. A – 37,937 (40,209).
Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1 (10)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.326
|Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|Margot rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.325
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.157
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Walls 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|2
|14
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Suárez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Toro 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Torrens c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Kelenic rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Moore ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|001
|1
|2
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Phillips in the 10th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 9. HR – Margot (3), off Swanson; Toro (4), off Kittredge. RBIs – Margot (20), Toro (9), France (22). SB – Rodríguez (10), Margot (3). CS – Kelenic (2), Arozarena 2 (2). S – Moore.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Díaz); Seattle 3 (Suárez 2, Moore). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Mejía.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|6.14
|Garza Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|6.00
|Adam
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.46
|Kittredge, BS, 4-5
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|1.88
|Wisler, L, 1-1
|⅓
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.51
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|81
|0.00
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.86
|Swanson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|22
|0.69
|Steckenrider
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|4.22
|Sewald, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.38
IBB – off Sewald (Margot), off Wisler (Frazier).
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:04. A – 32,501 (47,929).
Arizona 4, Colorado 0
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.311
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.163
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|0
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hummel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|P.Smith rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Perdomo 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.182
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.148
|Totals
|29
|4
|7
|3
|4
|9
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|2
|Arizona
|030
|010
|00x
|4
|7
|0
E – Márquez (1), Iglesias (5). LOB – Colorado 6, Arizona 6. 2B – Blackmon (6), Marte (10), Herrera (1), Thomas (1). RBIs – Ahmed (5), Herrera 2 (2). CS – Peralta (2). S – Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Blackmon); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Hummel, Walker). RISP – Colorado 0 for 4; Arizona 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – P.Smith.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 0-3
|6⅔
|6
|4
|3
|4
|7
|98
|6.47
|Blach
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.84
|Estévez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.19
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 2-0
|7⅔
|5
|0
|0
|0
|7
|92
|0.95
|Ramirez
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.97
|Mantiply
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.77
HBP – Gallen (Cron).
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 2:44. A – 19,323 (48,686).
Houston 5, Detroit 0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Báez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Grossman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.259
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.134
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Haase c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.140
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|3
|11
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Brantley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Alvarez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Díaz ss
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.210
|Peña ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Goodrum 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.139
|J.Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.069
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|5
|6
|12
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|004
|010
|00x
|5
|5
|0
LOB – Detroit 4, Houston 5. 2B – Schoop (3). HR – Díaz (2), off Hutchison; Bregman (5), off Jiménez. RBIs – Díaz 4 (8), Bregman (17).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Torkelson, Schoop 2); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP – Detroit 0 for 3; Houston 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Bregman. GIDP – Bregman.
DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|44
|0.00
|Hutchison, L, 0-3
|2⅔
|2
|4
|4
|2
|4
|45
|4.91
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|4.76
|Vest
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|1.42
|Barnes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.82
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi, W, 3-2
|5⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|76
|3.38
|Javier, H, 1
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|45
|0.83
|Neris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.64
WP – Odorizzi.
Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Libka; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:44. A – 36,934 (41,168).
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|Chavis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Tsutsugo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.183
|Castillo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|b-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Suwinski rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Tucker 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|3
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Drury 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Moustakas dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Stephenson c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Naquin rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|a-Pham ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Moran 1b
|4
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|.208
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|M.Reynolds 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Totals
|31
|7
|6
|7
|4
|9
|Pittsburgh
|020
|000
|010
|3
|3
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|005
|02x
|7
|6
|0
a-walked for Naquin in the 6th. b-flied out for Castillo in the 9th.
E – Chavis (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Almora Jr. (1). HR – Perez (1), off Mahle; B.Reynolds (4), off Moreta; Moran (1), off Hembree; Moran (2), off De Jong. RBIs – Perez 2 (2), B.Reynolds (6), Pham (8), Moran 6 (15). SB – Almora Jr. (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 0; Cincinnati 5 (Farmer, Friedl 2, Stephenson, Naquin). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Cincinnati 1 for 10.
Runners moved up – Drury.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|79
|7.08
|Peters, L, 3-1
|⅔
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|19
|2.16
|Hembree, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|6.30
|De Jong
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|47
|2.45
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|5⅔
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|106
|6.46
|Warren, W, 1-1
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|8.00
|Moreta, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|6.59
|Strickland
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.68
Inherited runners-scored – Hembree 3-3. HBP – Thompson (Moustakas), De Jong (Farmer). WP – De Jong.
Umpires – Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 3:01. A – 17,623 (42,319).
Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.269
|Gurriel Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.200
|Espinal 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|3
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.311
|Miller 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.352
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Giménez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.347
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.191
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|2
|5
|Toronto
|200
|000
|100
|3
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|02x
|4
|9
|1
E – Naylor (2). LOB – Toronto 5, Cleveland 7. 2B – Springer (7), Espinal (10), Reyes (1), Kwan (6). 3B – Ramírez (2). HR – Miller (3), off Mayza. RBIs – Hernández 2 (5), Springer (16), Ramírez (30), Miller 2 (13), Mercado (13). SF – Springer, Miller.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Springer, Espinal 2); Cleveland 2 (Straw 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Tapia. GIDP – Giménez.
DP – Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Gurriel Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|95
|1.75
|García
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.75
|Mayza, BS, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|1.69
|Cimber, L, 4-2
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|2.84
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pilkington
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|83
|2.08
|Morgan
|3⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|45
|4.05
|Shaw, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.80
|Clase, S, 6-7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 2-0. HBP – Manoah 2 (Mercado,Naylor).
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:02. A – 14,787 (34,788).
Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|a-Brosseau ph-ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Renfroe dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|4
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Duvall cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Demeritte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Swanson ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.250
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|8
|5
|9
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|020
|2
|4
|2
|Atlanta
|041
|130
|00x
|9
|9
|0
a-singled for Adames in the 8th.
E – Ashby (1), Adames (4). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 6. 2B – Olson (12), Acuña Jr. (2). HR – Duvall (2), off Ashby; Contreras (3), off Gustave. RBIs – Brosseau (5), Contreras 4 (6), Acuña Jr. (5), Olson 2 (13), Duvall (14). SB – Acuña Jr. (4), Contreras (1), Swanson (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Renfroe, Peterson 2); Atlanta 4 (Riley, Ozuna 2, Olson). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Yelich. GIDP – Cain, Yelich, Ozuna.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Tellez); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Olson; Swanson, Olson).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashby, L, 0-3
|4⅔
|6
|6
|6
|4
|3
|82
|4.24
|Gustave
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|21
|5.56
|Suter
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|37
|4.66
|Milner
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.86
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 2-3
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|5
|92
|5.65
|McHugh
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.56
|O'Day
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.35
|Matzek
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|5.59
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.38
HBP – Morton (Yelich), Gustave (Duvall). WP – Ashby.
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T – 2:52. A – 36,551 (41,084).
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|García rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Robert cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Abreu dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Grandal 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|Sheets lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|a-Engel ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|McGuire c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Harrison 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|Mendick ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|1
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|Story 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|1-Cordero pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|b-Bradley Jr. ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|c-Plawecki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Arroyo rf-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|1
|10
|Chicago
|003
|000
|000
|3
|6
|0
|Boston
|000
|002
|000
|2
|9
|0
a-hit by pitch for Sheets in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Dalbec in the 7th. c-flied out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 6, Boston 6. 2B – Abreu (5), Arroyo (1), Martinez (10). RBIs – García (6), Abreu 2 (12), Martinez (14), Vázquez (5). SB – Grandal (1). CS – Verdugo (1). S – Mendick.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Harrison, Grandal, Abreu, Burger); Boston 5 (Vázquez, Verdugo, Hernández, Plawecki, Martinez). RISP – Chicago 2 for 9; Boston 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Martinez 2. GIDP – Burger, Martinez.
DP – Chicago 2 (McGuire, Harrison, McGuire; Mendick, Harrison, Grandal); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Dalbec).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, W, 2-3
|6⅔
|8
|2
|2
|1
|5
|92
|6.86
|Burr, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Foster, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0.66
|Ruiz, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.61
|Sousa, S, 1-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.82
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houck, L, 2-3
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|39
|5.70
|Sawamura
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.60
|Danish
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.18
|Davis
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.70
|Robles
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.19
|Diekman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|3.72
|Strahm
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored – Sousa 1-0, Sawamura 1-0, Davis 1-0. HBP – Houck (Harrison), Danish (Harrison), Davis (Engel).
Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:21. A – 28,602 (37,755).