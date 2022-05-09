Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, May 8, 2022

May 8, 2022, 8:56PM
Updated 31 minutes ago
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b500002.292
Goldschmidt 1b402011.284
Arenado 3b500001.330
Pujols dh110011.220
c-Donovan ph-dh100000.154
Yepez lf322211.474
Carlson rf402001.220
Bader cf300110.239
Knizner c300011.209
DeJong ss300001.130
d-Dickerson ph100001.184
Totals33363510
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yastrzemski cf-rf211220.295
Pederson dh400011.261
Flores 3b301010.271
Crawford ss400000.226
Ruf 1b312010.204
Wade Jr. rf211200.250
a-Slater ph-cf-lf000020.255
Dubón 2b-cf401000.189
González lf210000.304
b-Estrada ph-2b200000.235
Casali c401000.189
Totals3047471
St. Louis020001000361
San Francisco03000100x470

a-walked for Wade Jr. in the 5th. b-grounded out for González in the 6th. c-grounded out for Pujols in the 8th. d-struck out for DeJong in the 9th.

E – DeJong (4). LOB – St. Louis 9, San Francisco 10. 2B – Goldschmidt 2 (7), Carlson (6), Flores (6). HR – Yepez (1), off Junis; Wade Jr. (1), off Hudson; Yastrzemski (2), off Cabrera. RBIs – Yepez 2 (3), Bader (8), Wade Jr. 2 (2), Yastrzemski 2 (6). SF – Yastrzemski.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 6 (Knizner 3, Arenado 3); San Francisco 5 (Dubón 4, Pederson). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 9; San Francisco 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Bader, Pederson. GIDP – Crawford.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson453340833.56
McFarland0001085.40
Cabrera, L, 1-11⅔11100132.84
Pallante1⅔10010201.29
Gallegos1⅔00011184.50
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junis5⅔32225791.20
Leone, W, 2-01⅔11111153.00
Littell, H, 21⅔10000143.60
Brebbia, H, 21⅔10012241.38
Doval, S, 5-61⅔00012212.84

Inherited runners-scored – McFarland 2-0. HBP – Junis (Pujols). WP – Hudson, Gallegos, Doval.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:08. A – 38,193 (41,915).

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Laureano rf400002.000
Neuse 2b411001.304
Murphy c422001.212
Brown 1b-lf302210.185
Pinder dh401102.271
K.Smith 3b300001.185
b-Kemp ph000010.216
McKinney lf200001.096
a-Bethancourt ph-1b201001.222
Andrus ss400000.184
Pache cf400001.169
Totals34373210
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kepler rf411001.244
Miranda dh411100.154
Polanco 2b301211.235
Sánchez c411001.211
Gordon lf400001.229
Urshela 3b300100.232
Lewis ss301000.300
Kirilloff 1b311001.091
Celestino cf303000.324
Totals3149415
Oakland102000000371
Minnesota01300000x491

a-struck out for McKinney in the 6th. b-walked for K.Smith in the 9th.

E – Bethancourt (1), Polanco (2). LOB – Oakland 6, Minnesota 5. 2B – Murphy (8), Sánchez (7), Miranda (2), Celestino (3). RBIs – Pinder (10), Brown 2 (15), Urshela (7), Miranda (3), Polanco 2 (17). SB – Brown (2), Polanco (1). SF – Urshela.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (K.Smith, Pache 2, Bethancourt); Minnesota 2 (Urshela, Kepler). RISP – Oakland 2 for 7; Minnesota 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – Andrus, Gordon. GIDP – Pache, Lewis, Miranda.

DP – Oakland 2 (K.Smith, Neuse, Bethancourt; Neuse, Andrus, Bethancourt); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Kirilloff).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jefferies, L, 1-55⅔74403845.22
Grimm1⅔00000105.62
Kolarek20001164.00
Acevedo0000073.68
Jiménez1⅔00011190.00
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Paddack2⅓53304554.03
Stashak, W, 3-0210001342.53
Thielbar, H, 21⅔00013209.00
J.Smith, H, 51⅔00000120.00
Duffey, H, 41⅔0000193.86
Pagán, S, 4-51⅔10011282.08

Inherited runners-scored – Acevedo 2-0, Stashak 2-2. WP – Paddack.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:19. A – 14,295 (38,544).

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf512001.263
Freeman 1b412101.323
T.Turner ss410110.250
Smith c511001.231
Muncy 3b200020.138
J.Turner dh300100.174
Bellinger cf403101.223
Taylor lf400003.265
Lux 2b332010.273
Totals34710447
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega dh311010.208
Suzuki rf300012.244
Happ lf400003.266
Contreras c301110.256
Rivas 1b400001.290
Hoerner ss401000.287
Villar 3b301000.258
Heyward cf300001.212
Madrigal 2b300000.213
Totals3014137
Los Angeles0002201027101
Chicago100000000141

E – Smith (1), Hoerner (1). LOB – Los Angeles 6, Chicago 5. 2B – Freeman (9), Ortega (5). RBIs – J.Turner (13), Bellinger (10), Freeman (13), T.Turner (21), Contreras (9). SB – Ortega (1). SF – J.Turner, Freeman.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Smith, Taylor 2); Chicago 1 (Happ). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – T.Turner 2. GIDP – Smith, T.Turner, Happ.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Freeman); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Madrigal, Rivas; Hoerner, Madrigal, Rivas).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Buehler, W, 4-17⅔41126981.96
Phillips1⅔00000104.09
Erlin1⅔00011220.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, L, 1-44⅔32223695.32
Rucker3⅔43323474.85
Norris1⅔10001187.56
Sampson1⅔22100189.00

WP – Steele, Rucker(2).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:57. A – 31,424 (41,649).

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4 (Game 1)
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Olivares rf201101.371
1-Taylor pr-cf311100.231
Benintendi lf412100.360
Perez c502100.179
2-Melendez pr-c000000.333
O'Hearn dh300101.063
a-Rivera ph-dh000010.000
Dozier 1b401012.244
Merrifield 2b400001.144
Witt Jr. 3b412000.241
Isbel cf-rf422000.278
Lopez ss310011.216
Totals36611536
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf502101.250
Mancini dh502000.261
Santander rf500001.227
Hays lf424010.316
Mountcastle 1b514100.277
Odor 2b501200.213
Urías 3b401003.209
Bemboom c400000.114
Mateo ss411001.241
Totals41415416
Kansas City0010200126110
Baltimore0100102004153

a-walked for O'Hearn in the 9th.

1-ran for Olivares in the 3rd. 2-ran for Perez in the 9th.

E – Mountcastle (1), Odor (5), López (1). LOB – Kansas City 8, Baltimore 11. 2B – Isbel (1), Mullins (8), Mountcastle (3), Odor (6). RBIs – Olivares (3), Benintendi (12), O'Hearn (2), Taylor (8), Perez (10), Mullins (12), Mountcastle (13), Odor 2 (9). SB – Mateo (8). SF – Benintendi, O'Hearn.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Merrifield, Dozier 2); Baltimore 7 (Urías 2, Mancini, Odor 4). RISP – Kansas City 3 for 8; Baltimore 3 for 12.

GIDP – Benintendi, Isbel, Santander.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Dozier, Lopez); Baltimore 2 (Mateo, Mountcastle; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke5102203932.67
Snider, BS, 0-11⅓32211283.97
Clarke, W, 1-01⅔00001110.82
Barlow, S, 2-31⅔20001211.46
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles7⅓74315904.32
López, L, 3-2, BS, 4-51⅓22010251.20
Pérez20011190.00

Inherited runners-scored – Snider 1-0, López 1-1, Pérez 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 3:17.

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2 (Game 2)

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf511000.248
Mancini dh411000.260
Hays lf311010.317
Mountcastle 1b401102.276
Urías 3b311102.213
Nevin rf301110.176
Santander rf000000.227
Mateo ss401001.242
Chirinos c401002.143
Owings 2b100030.105
Totals3148357
Kansas City010001000272
Baltimore30001000x480

1-ran for Perez in the 9th.

E – Melendez (1), Coleman (1). LOB – Kansas City 4, Baltimore 9. 2B – Melendez (1), Perez (5), Hays (8), Urías (4). 3B – Dozier (2). RBIs – Merrifield (6), Dozier (7), Mountcastle (14), Urías (7), Nevin (4). SB – Mullins (4), Mountcastle (2). SF – Merrifield, Urías.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 1 (Isbel); Baltimore 5 (Chirinos, Mateo 2, Mountcastle, Mancini). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 3; Baltimore 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Mullins. GIDP – Taylor, Owings.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Merrifield, Dozier); Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Owings, Mountcastle).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynch, L, 2-2343245954.01
Payamps1⅓31100252.70
Coleman1⅔00011206.10
Speier2⅔10001150.00
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zimmermann, W, 2-16⅔52205852.67
Akin, H, 12⅔10002151.96
Tate, S, 1-11⅔10002101.93

Inherited runners-scored – Payamps 1-0. PB – Melendez (1).

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 2:43. A – 19,893 (45,971).

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1 (Game 1)
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miller 3b400003.177
Semien 2b402001.192
Seager ss400000.247
García cf401003.202
Lowe dh400004.281
Garver c402001.205
1-White pr000000.263
Heim c000000.353
Calhoun rf411100.162
Reks lf300002.308
Ibáñez 1b200010.250
Totals33161114
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hicks cf400003.254
Judge rf311010.295
Rizzo 1b301010.245
Stanton dh200111.260
LeMahieu 3b401000.292
Gallo lf400000.176
Torres 2b412101.237
Gonzalez ss300001.250
Higashioka c200000.146
Totals2925236
Texas000000100163
New York000001001250

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Garver in the 9th.

E – Ibáñez 2 (3), Miller (1). LOB – Texas 6, New York 8. 2B – Garver 2 (2). HR – Calhoun (1), off Cole; Torres (4), off J.King. RBIs – Calhoun (2), Stanton (17), Torres (13). SF – Stanton. S – Higashioka.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 3 (Calhoun, Lowe, Miller); New York 4 (Hicks, Gallo, Judge 2). RISP – Texas 0 for 5; New York 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – LeMahieu. GIDP – LeMahieu.

DP – Texas 1 (Ibáñez).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning6⅔211351003.38
Bush10001174.09
Santana0000041.35
J.King, L, 1-11⅔21100233.09
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole6⅓5111101142.67
Loáisiga100002174.63
Holmes, W, 3-01⅔10002130.64

Inherited runners-scored – Santana 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 2:54.

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2 (Game 2)
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien ss400002.184
García rf-cf402001.214
Seager dh400001.238
Heim c411000.342
Solak lf100000.214
a-Calhoun ph-rf101010.174
Lowe 1b400002.270
Ibáñez 3b-2b410000.235
Culberson 2b201000.259
b-Miller ph-3b211201.188
White cf211101.286
c-Reks ph-lf100001.286
Totals3347319
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hicks lf-cf110030.250
Judge dh400001.283
Rizzo 1b300000.237
Stanton rf411201.260
Donaldson 3b401001.216
Torres 2b300010.228
Kiner-Falefa ss200021.288
Florial cf200000.000
d-Gonzalez ph-lf100001.235
e-Gallo ph100000.174
Trevino c301001.176
f-LeMahieu ph100000.289
Totals2923266
Texas000001300470
New York002000000230

a-walked for Solak in the 7th. b-homered for Culberson in the 7th. c-struck out for White in the 7th. d-struck out for Florial in the 7th. e-flied out for Gonzalez in the 9th. f-lined out for Trevino in the 9th.

LOB – Texas 4, New York 7. 2B – Heim (3). HR – White (1), off Montgomery; Miller (3), off M.King; Stanton (6), off Otto. RBIs – White (2), Miller 2 (14), Stanton 2 (19). SB – Hicks 2 (4), Florial (1). CS – Culberson (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 1 (Miller); New York 4 (Judge 2, Trevino 2). RISP – Texas 1 for 5; New York 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Lowe, Ibáñez, Rizzo. GIDP – Stanton.

DP – Texas 1 (Ibáñez, Culberson, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto5⅔22232863.14
Richards, W, 1-11⅔0000193.60
Moore, H, 110021240.71
Santana, H, 50000021.29
Martin, H, 31⅔00001113.86
Barlow, S, 4-41⅔00011241.93
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery6⅔42205712.90
M.King, L, 2-1, BS, 1-21⅓22213261.42
Peralta110001201.80

Inherited runners-scored – Santana 3-0, M.King 1-1, Peralta 1-0. HBP – Otto (Rizzo), Montgomery (Solak). WP – M.King.

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:07. A – 40,714 (47,309).

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Hernandez 2b513001.279
Soto rf501101.257
Bell 1b501100.343
Cruz dh211021.157
Y.Hernandez lf401002.365
Robles cf000000.233
Franco 3b411001.281
Thomas cf-lf300102.214
Adams c311011.167
Escobar ss402100.220
Totals35411439
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf412011.364
Trout cf400013.307
Ohtani dh411211.235
Rendon 3b502101.213
Walsh 1b311011.260
Stassi c310011.200
Marsh lf200011.247
Wade 2b201000.286
a-Mayfield ph-2b201201.239
Velazquez ss300001.131
b-Rengifo ph010010---
Totals32585711
Washington0010021004110
Los Angeles000002003581

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Wade in the 6th. b-walked for Velazquez in the 9th.

E – Velazquez (3). LOB – Washington 8, Los Angeles 9. 2B – Ohtani (5). RBIs – Soto (8), Thomas (10), Escobar (5), Bell (21), Mayfield 2 (6), Ohtani 2 (16), Rendon (13). SF – Thomas. S – Marsh.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Franco, Adams, Bell 2); Los Angeles 4 (Walsh, Ward, Stassi 2). RISP – Washington 3 for 13; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Soto. GIDP – Franco, Velazquez.

DP – Washington 1 (C.Hernandez, Bell); Los Angeles 1 (Wade, Velazquez, Walsh).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde5⅔20054973.90
Rogers, H, 112210125.40
Finnegan, H, 4120003254.76
Voth, H, 11⅔00002114.38
Rainey, L, 0-1, BS, 3-433312203.12
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval5733351012.03
Mayers1000085.06
Ortega1⅔31102241.62
Barria, W, 1-02⅔00002231.98

Inherited runners-scored – Finnegan 2-2, Mayers 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 3:26. A – 32,337 (45,517).

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2 (Game 1)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf312010.267
Lindor ss401102.241
McNeil lf400001.333
Nido c000000.184
Alonso dh300012.261
Escobar 3b300010.235
Do.Smith 1b400002.204
Marte rf312001.273
Guillorme 2b301001.250
McCann c200000.189
a-Canha ph-lf100001.329
Totals30261310
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf412001.209
Bohm 3b402001.315
Harper dh412201.250
Castellanos rf400002.295
Realmuto c401002.258
Herrera cf400002.281
Segura 2b312010.271
Camargo 1b401001.250
Stott ss301101.152
Totals343113111
New York000002000261
Philadelphia10110000x3110

a-struck out for McCann in the 8th.

E – Ottavino (1). LOB – New York 4, Philadelphia 8. 2B – Marte (5), Lindor (6). HR – Harper (6), off Scherzer. RBIs – Lindor (18), Harper 2 (19), Stott (4). SB – Schwarber (2). CS – Segura (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (McNeil, Guillorme); Philadelphia 4 (Castellanos, Camargo, Schwarber, Harper). RISP – New York 1 for 6; Philadelphia 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – McCann. GIDP – McCann, Lindor, Guillorme.

DP – Philadelphia 3 (Stott, Camargo; Camargo, Segura, Camargo; Bohm, Segura, Camargo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, L, 4-16⅔1033071012.92
Rodríguez1⅔10003204.66
Ottavino1⅔00011205.91
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, W, 3-16⅔62203722.94
Domínguez, H, 61⅔00023243.48
Alvarado, H, 31⅔00012243.12
Knebel, S, 5-61⅔00002143.00

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Jose Navas; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:58.

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1 (Game 2)
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf311011.270
Canha lf410012.311
Jankowski lf000000.321
Lindor ss511000.239
Alonso 1b523501.276
Do.Smith 1b000000.204
Escobar dh500001.223
Marte rf300011.265
McNeil 2b300011.323
Davis 3b311010.231
Guillorme 3b000000.250
Nido c402002.214
Totals3568559
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf401002.211
Bohm 3b401000.312
Harper dh400002.241
Castellanos rf401001.293
Hoskins 1b401001.189
Segura 2b312110.284
Stott ss400001.135
Stubbs c400001.286
Quinn cf300000.182
Totals3416118
New York200031000681
Philadelphia010000000161

E – Davis (1), Hoskins (2). LOB – New York 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B – Nido (2), Hoskins (7). HR – Alonso (6), off Sánchez; Alonso (7), off Nelson; Segura (3), off Bassitt. RBIs – Alonso 5 (26), Segura (7).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Escobar, Canha, Davis 2); Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 3, Stubbs, Stott). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Philadelphia 0 for 6.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, W, 4-25511141012.45
Shreve1⅓00002171.54
Dr.Smith1⅔0000170.00
Lugo1⅔10001223.18
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, L, 0-12⅓22212515.84
Nelson243310464.30
Bellatti1⅔21113222.57
Brogdon1⅔00021256.00
Hand1⅔00002152.45
Norwood1⅔00001129.00

Inherited runners-scored – Shreve 2-0, Nelson 1-0. HBP – Sánchez (Nimmo). WP – Bellatti.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Jose Navas.

T – 3:15. A – 37,133 (42,792).

San Diego 3, Miami 2
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. 2b411102.310
Aguilar 1b412001.274
Soler lf400001.171
Wendle 3b401001.271
Cooper dh200111.253
De La Cruz rf400001.269
Sánchez cf400000.234
Rojas ss301002.183
Henry c200000.095
Totals3125219
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cronenworth 2b301010.208
Kim ss300011.211
Machado 3b402002.385
Hosmer 1b401001.351
Nola c401002.200
Profar dh401000.170
Grisham cf410001.153
Thompson rf200001.071
a-Abrams ph-rf211000.182
Azocar lf300001.208
b-Alfaro ph111300.239
Totals3438329
Miami000101000252
San Diego000000003380

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Thompson in the 7th. b-homered for Azocar in the 9th.

E – Wendle 2 (5). LOB – Miami 5, San Diego 7. 2B – Aguilar 2 (3). HR – Chisholm Jr. (5), off Musgrove; Alfaro (2), off Sulser. RBIs – Cooper (10), Chisholm Jr. (21), Alfaro 3 (7). SB – Rojas (1). SF – Cooper.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Chisholm Jr., De La Cruz); San Diego 4 (Nola, Hosmer 3). RISP – Miami 1 for 6; San Diego 1 for 4.

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Tr.Rogers5⅔50023935.00
Bender, H, 11⅔00002194.91
Bass, H, 7100002191.23
Okert, H, 30000151.17
Sulser, L, 0-1, BS, 1-233301192.92
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove7⅔522181082.08
Suarez, W, 2-12⅔00001213.86

HBP – Musgrove (Henry).

Umpires – Home, Malachi Moore; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 3:07. A – 37,937 (40,209).

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1 (10)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Lowe 2b400002.206
Franco ss401000.310
Arozarena lf301011.234
Choi 1b400003.326
Ramirez dh401001.309
Mejía c400001.355
Margot rf312110.325
Phillips cf300003.157
a-Díaz ph100001.289
Kiermaier cf000000.188
Walls 3b300002.194
Totals33151214
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b400010.246
France 1b501100.319
Rodríguez cf301010.235
Suárez dh300012.204
Winker lf401001.196
Toro 3b412100.167
Torrens c401002.175
Kelenic rf411001.152
Moore ss301000.227
Totals3428236
Tampa Bay0000000100150
Seattle0000000011280

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Phillips in the 10th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Seattle 9. HR – Margot (3), off Swanson; Toro (4), off Kittredge. RBIs – Margot (20), Toro (9), France (22). SB – Rodríguez (10), Margot (3). CS – Kelenic (2), Arozarena 2 (2). S – Moore.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Díaz); Seattle 3 (Suárez 2, Moore). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 4; Seattle 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Mejía.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough5⅔40014686.14
Garza Jr.1⅔00010136.00
Adam1⅔00002121.46
Kittredge, BS, 4-52⅔31100171.88
Wisler, L, 1-11101092.51
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby6⅔40007810.00
Muñoz1⅔00003133.86
Swanson1⅔11103220.69
Steckenrider1⅔00010174.22
Sewald, W, 1-11⅔00011133.38

IBB – off Sewald (Margot), off Wisler (Frazier).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:04. A – 32,501 (47,929).

Arizona 4, Colorado 0
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe dh401001.267
Daza cf401000.351
Blackmon rf401001.235
Cron 1b300003.311
McMahon 3b400002.250
Rodgers 2b400001.165
Hilliard lf300001.163
Iglesias ss302000.308
Nuñez c300001.136
Totals32050010
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hummel dh300011.150
P.Smith rf400002.250
Peralta lf301011.225
Walker 1b400002.163
Marte 2b413001.206
Perdomo 3b210021.182
Ahmed ss411100.214
Thomas cf311001.333
Herrera c201200.148
Totals2947349
Colorado000000000052
Arizona03001000x470

E – Márquez (1), Iglesias (5). LOB – Colorado 6, Arizona 6. 2B – Blackmon (6), Marte (10), Herrera (1), Thomas (1). RBIs – Ahmed (5), Herrera 2 (2). CS – Peralta (2). S – Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (McMahon 2, Blackmon); Arizona 3 (Peralta, Hummel, Walker). RISP – Colorado 0 for 4; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – P.Smith.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, L, 0-36⅔64347986.47
Blach1⅔00001145.84
Estévez1⅔10001215.19
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 2-07⅔50007920.95
Ramirez1⅓00001134.97
Mantiply00002100.77

HBP – Gallen (Cron).

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 2:44. A – 19,323 (48,686).

Houston 5, Detroit 0
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hill cf400002.250
Báez ss300011.236
Grossman rf300011.263
Cabrera dh300013.259
Candelario 3b300001.200
Schoop 2b301000.134
Torkelson 1b300003.167
Haase c300000.130
Baddoo lf300000.140
Totals28010311
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b311011.259
Brantley lf200021.273
Bregman 3b321110.235
Alvarez dh210021.256
Tucker rf400003.238
Díaz ss312400.210
Peña ss101000.242
Goodrum 1b400003.139
J.Castro c300002.069
Siri cf300001.180
Totals28555612
Detroit000000000010
Houston00401000x550

LOB – Detroit 4, Houston 5. 2B – Schoop (3). HR – Díaz (2), off Hutchison; Bregman (5), off Jiménez. RBIs – Díaz 4 (8), Bregman (17).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 3 (Torkelson, Schoop 2); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP – Detroit 0 for 3; Houston 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Bregman. GIDP – Bregman.

DP – Detroit 1 (Báez, Schoop, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta2⅔10033440.00
Hutchison, L, 0-32⅔24424454.91
Jiménez1⅔11102144.76
Vest2⅔00012241.42
Barnes1⅔10001100.82
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Odorizzi, W, 3-25⅔10025763.38
Javier, H, 13⅔00015450.83
Neris1⅔0000160.64

WP – Odorizzi.

Umpires – Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Bellino; Second, John Libka; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:44. A – 36,934 (41,168).

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gamel lf400003.293
B.Reynolds cf311111.223
Chavis 3b400003.243
Vogelbach dh400002.250
Tsutsugo 1b300010.183
Castillo ss300000.243
b-VanMeter ph100000.152
Suwinski rf311000.219
Perez c211210.500
Tucker 2b300002.175
Totals30333311
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl lf-rf501001.172
Drury 3b311010.276
Moustakas dh210010.238
Stephenson c310011.283
Naquin rf200002.197
a-Pham ph-lf110111.222
Farmer ss310001.198
Moran 1b422600.208
Almora Jr. cf402001.333
M.Reynolds 2b400002.300
Totals3176749
Pittsburgh020000010331
Cincinnati00000502x760

a-walked for Naquin in the 6th. b-flied out for Castillo in the 9th.

E – Chavis (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Almora Jr. (1). HR – Perez (1), off Mahle; B.Reynolds (4), off Moreta; Moran (1), off Hembree; Moran (2), off De Jong. RBIs – Perez 2 (2), B.Reynolds (6), Pham (8), Moran 6 (15). SB – Almora Jr. (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 0; Cincinnati 5 (Farmer, Friedl 2, Stephenson, Naquin). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 0; Cincinnati 1 for 10.

Runners moved up – Drury.

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson5⅔20006797.08
Peters, L, 3-114430192.16
Hembree, BS, 0-11⅔11101156.30
De Jong2⅔22212472.45
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle5⅔122361066.46
Warren, W, 1-12⅔10003268.00
Moreta, H, 11⅔11102136.59
Strickland1⅔00000105.68

Inherited runners-scored – Hembree 3-3. HBP – Thompson (Moustakas), De Jong (Farmer). WP – De Jong.

Umpires – Home, Greg Gibson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Will Little; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 3:01. A – 17,623 (42,319).

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf311101.283
Bichette ss310011.238
Guerrero Jr. dh401000.286
Hernández rf401202.269
Gurriel Jr. 1b400001.241
Kirk c300010.260
Chapman 3b400004.200
Espinal 2b311010.269
Tapia lf300001.215
Totals31343310
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Straw cf400001.269
Kwan lf411001.316
Ramírez 3b311110.311
Miller 2b311200.352
Naylor 1b301001.317
Reyes dh413000.227
Giménez ss301010.347
Mercado rf301100.191
Hedges c300002.159
Totals3049425
Toronto200000100340
Cleveland00200002x491

E – Naylor (2). LOB – Toronto 5, Cleveland 7. 2B – Springer (7), Espinal (10), Reyes (1), Kwan (6). 3B – Ramírez (2). HR – Miller (3), off Mayza. RBIs – Hernández 2 (5), Springer (16), Ramírez (30), Miller 2 (13), Mercado (13). SF – Springer, Miller.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Springer, Espinal 2); Cleveland 2 (Straw 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 8; Cleveland 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Gurriel Jr., Tapia. GIDP – Giménez.

DP – Toronto 1 (Espinal, Bichette, Gurriel Jr.).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah5⅔52213951.75
García110001223.75
Mayza, BS, 0-11⅔11101161.69
Cimber, L, 4-221110132.84
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pilkington332236832.08
Morgan3⅓11103454.05
Shaw, W, 1-01⅔0000051.80
Clase, S, 6-71⅔0000193.18

Inherited runners-scored – Morgan 2-0. HBP – Manoah 2 (Mercado,Naylor).

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:02. A – 14,787 (34,788).

Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b311010.239
Adames ss300002.229
a-Brosseau ph-ss101100.276
Yelich lf300001.248
Tellez 1b400001.258
Renfroe dh300010.228
Taylor rf301011.214
Narváez c300010.220
Cain cf300001.167
Peterson 3b311001.196
Totals2924147
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh412111.278
Olson 1b501201.264
Riley 3b500002.243
Ozuna lf300010.214
Albies 2b411000.231
Duvall cf321101.192
Demeritte rf411003.268
Swanson ss332010.242
Contreras c211421.250
Totals3399859
Milwaukee000000020242
Atlanta04113000x990

a-singled for Adames in the 8th.

E – Ashby (1), Adames (4). LOB – Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 6. 2B – Olson (12), Acuña Jr. (2). HR – Duvall (2), off Ashby; Contreras (3), off Gustave. RBIs – Brosseau (5), Contreras 4 (6), Acuña Jr. (5), Olson 2 (13), Duvall (14). SB – Acuña Jr. (4), Contreras (1), Swanson (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 3 (Renfroe, Peterson 2); Atlanta 4 (Riley, Ozuna 2, Olson). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 6; Atlanta 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Yelich. GIDP – Cain, Yelich, Ozuna.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Wong, Tellez); Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Olson; Swanson, Olson).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashby, L, 0-34⅔66643824.24
Gustave1⅔33302215.56
Suter2⅔00013374.66
Milner1⅔0000191.86
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, W, 2-35⅔20035925.65
McHugh1⅔00001105.56
O'Day1⅔0000192.35
Matzek1⅔22210205.59
Smith1⅔00000112.38

HBP – Morton (Yelich), Gustave (Duvall). WP – Ashby.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T – 2:52. A – 36,551 (41,084).

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
García rf-lf401101.182
Robert cf411000.273
Abreu dh401201.240
Grandal 1b302010.173
Sheets lf200001.203
a-Engel ph-rf100001.222
Burger 3b400003.239
McGuire c411001.152
Harrison 2b210000.145
Mendick ss300002.217
Totals31363110
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf300010.176
Story 2b400003.194
Devers 3b413001.308
Bogaerts ss412001.343
Martinez dh401100.294
1-Cordero pr000000.222
Vázquez c401101.217
Verdugo lf401001.212
Dalbec 1b200002.139
b-Bradley Jr. ph-rf100001.202
c-Plawecki ph100000.133
Arroyo rf-1b301000.213
Totals34292110
Chicago003000000360
Boston000002000290

a-hit by pitch for Sheets in the 6th. b-pinch hit for Dalbec in the 7th. c-flied out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 6, Boston 6. 2B – Abreu (5), Arroyo (1), Martinez (10). RBIs – García (6), Abreu 2 (12), Martinez (14), Vázquez (5). SB – Grandal (1). CS – Verdugo (1). S – Mendick.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Harrison, Grandal, Abreu, Burger); Boston 5 (Vázquez, Verdugo, Hernández, Plawecki, Martinez). RISP – Chicago 2 for 9; Boston 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Martinez 2. GIDP – Burger, Martinez.

DP – Chicago 2 (McGuire, Harrison, McGuire; Mendick, Harrison, Grandal); Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Dalbec).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keuchel, W, 2-36⅔82215926.86
Burr, H, 11⅔00001143.00
Foster, H, 41⅔00003170.66
Ruiz, H, 71000172.61
Sousa, S, 1-20000044.82
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houck, L, 2-3243302395.70
Sawamura1⅓00001123.60
Danish1⅔20001143.18
Davis1⅔00001172.70
Robles1⅔00000122.19
Diekman1⅔00013233.72
Strahm1⅔00002132.70

Inherited runners-scored – Sousa 1-0, Sawamura 1-0, Davis 1-0. HBP – Houck (Harrison), Danish (Harrison), Davis (Engel).

Umpires – Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Marty Foster; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:21. A – 28,602 (37,755).

