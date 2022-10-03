Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Varsho cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .239 C.Kelly c 4 1 1 0 1 0 .217 McCarthy rf 5 1 3 2 0 0 .295 Walker 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .240 Rojas 2b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .268 P.Smith dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .214 Carroll lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .260 Alcántara 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Totals 40 3 13 3 2 2

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .213 Flores 1b-2b 3 2 1 0 2 1 .232 Davis dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .286 Pederson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .276 b-Villar ph-1b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .218 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .244 Crawford ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .231 Estrada 2b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Wade Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .192 a-Slater ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .265 Bart c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .215 c-Vosler ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Totals 32 4 6 4 7 9

Arizona 000 010 010 1 3 13 0 San Francisco 100 000 100 2 4 6 1

No outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Wade Jr. in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 8th. c-popped out for Bart in the 9th.

E – Bart (8). LOB – Arizona 10, San Francisco 10. 2B – C.Kelly (18), McCarthy (16), Rojas 2 (24), Flores (28). HR – Slater (6), off C.Smith. RBIs – McCarthy 2 (43), Rojas (54), Longoria (42), Slater (33), Villar 2 (21). SB – Varsho (15), Walker (2), McCarthy (23). SF – Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (P.Smith 2, Carroll, Walker, Perdomo, Rojas); San Francisco 3 (Estrada 2, Davis). RISP – Arizona 3 for 17; San Francisco 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – McCarthy. GIDP – Alcántara, Walker.

DP – San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 5⅔ 2 1 1 5 3 91 4.09 C.Smith 2⅔ 1 1 1 1 3 42 4.21 Ginkel 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 16 3.49 Melancon 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.66 Widener, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 ⅔ 2 2 1 1 0 12 4.11

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 0 15 1.04 Szapucki 2⅔ 1 0 0 2 0 36 1.98 Young, BS, 0-2 1 4 1 1 0 0 32 2.55 Rogers 1⅓ 2 0 0 0 0 13 3.62 Miller 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Brebbia, BS, 0-4 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 0 17 3.14 Doval 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.53 Cotton, W, 2-0 1⅔ 2 1 0 0 1 14 2.45 Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0. ⅔

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:36. A – 34,824 (41,915).