Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

October 2, 2022, 8:23PM
Updated 1 hour ago
Giants 4, Arizona 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho cf512001.239
C.Kelly c411010.217
McCarthy rf513200.295
Walker 1b502000.240
Rojas 2b503101.268
P.Smith dh501000.214
Carroll lf301010.260
Alcántara 3b400000.242
Perdomo ss400000.196
Totals40313322
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yastrzemski cf-rf410012.213
Flores 1b-2b321021.232
Davis dh401011.286
Pederson lf301000.276
b-Villar ph-1b202200.218
Longoria 3b300102.244
Crawford ss200022.231
Estrada 2b-lf400000.261
Wade Jr. rf200000.192
a-Slater ph-cf211100.265
Bart c200011.215
c-Vosler ph100000.265
Wynns c000000.264
Totals3246479
Arizona00001001013130
San Francisco1000001002461

No outs when winning run scored.

a-homered for Wade Jr. in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 8th. c-popped out for Bart in the 9th.

E – Bart (8). LOB – Arizona 10, San Francisco 10. 2B – C.Kelly (18), McCarthy (16), Rojas 2 (24), Flores (28). HR – Slater (6), off C.Smith. RBIs – McCarthy 2 (43), Rojas (54), Longoria (42), Slater (33), Villar 2 (21). SB – Varsho (15), Walker (2), McCarthy (23). SF – Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (P.Smith 2, Carroll, Walker, Perdomo, Rojas); San Francisco 3 (Estrada 2, Davis). RISP – Arizona 3 for 17; San Francisco 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – McCarthy. GIDP – Alcántara, Walker.

DP – San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies5⅔21153914.09
C.Smith2⅔11113424.21
Ginkel1⅔10002163.49
Melancon1⅔00001114.66
Widener, L, 0-1, BS, 0-122110124.11
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander1⅔20000151.04
Szapucki2⅔10020361.98
Young, BS, 0-2141100322.55
Rogers1⅓20000133.62
Miller1⅔0000190.00
Brebbia, BS, 0-41⅔21100173.14
Doval1⅔00000122.53
Cotton, W, 2-01⅔21001142.45
Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 3:36. A – 34,824 (41,915).

A's 10, Seattle 3
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Allen ss511200.208
Díaz 2b501000.317
Pinder rf523001.234
Garcia 1b511002.220
Brown lf412210.230
Langeliers c422410.222
Bride dh421012.206
Pache cf311210.162
Clement 3b400000.000
Totals3910121045
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss200020.245
France 1b501002.276
Suárez dh400001.236
Haniger rf412001.239
Kelenic cf400003.148
Toro 3b310001.179
Winker lf311311.219
Torrens c200012.215
O'Keefe c100001.333
Frazier 2b401002.235
Totals32353414
Oakland00031200410120
Seattle000000003351

E – Toro (4). LOB – Oakland 6, Seattle 8. 2B – Díaz (3), Haniger (8), Frazier (22). HR – Langeliers (5), off Ray; Pache (3), off Ray; Allen (4), off Ray; Langeliers (6), off Murfee; Winker (14), off Selman. RBIs – Langeliers 4 (20), Pache 2 (18), Brown 2 (69), Allen 2 (18), Winker 3 (53). SB – Brown (11). CS – Brown (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Allen 2, Brown); Seattle 4 (France, Torrens, Suárez, Crawford). RISP – Oakland 3 for 9; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Garcia, Frazier.

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian, W, 5-96⅔10027914.23
Puk1⅔10013253.17
Cyr1⅔00002202.25
Selman1⅔33312224.91
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray, L, 12-12586533833.71
Festa2⅓00011313.98
Murfee1⅔44401232.94
HBP_Cyr (Crawford), Selman (Toro).

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:11. A – 42,465 (47,929).

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss411101.278
Moncada 3b400001.214
Abreu dh301011.304
Pollock lf401001.245
Vaughn 1b310011.273
Harrison 2b401000.256
Gonzàlez rf200001.245
a-Payton ph-rf100010.143
Engel cf401101.222
Pérez c300001.091
Totals3225238
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400002.243
Soto rf402001.244
Machado 3b400001.294
Cronenworth 2b401000.238
Drury 1b400001.239
Bell dh302011.198
1-Dixon pr000000.000
Kim ss412101.249
Nola c300010.247
2-Grisham pr000000.182
Azocar cf301001.261
b-Alfaro ph100000.248
Totals3418128
Chicago000001100250
San Diego000000100180

a-popped out for Gonzàlez in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Azocar in the 9th.

1-ran for Bell in the 9th. 2-ran for Nola in the 9th.

LOB – Chicago 6, San Diego 8. 2B – Pollock (26), Cronenworth (29). HR – Andrus (8), off Snell; Kim (11), off Lynn. RBIs – Andrus (25), Engel (16), Kim (57). SB – Harrison (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Engel, Gonzàlez); San Diego 4 (Alfaro, Nola, Cronenworth, Kim). RISP – Chicago 1 for 6; San Diego 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Drury. GIDP – Machado.

DP – Chicago 1 (Harrison, Vaughn).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lynn, W, 8-77⅔51115933.99
López, H, 91⅔20001182.76
Hendriks, S, 36-401⅔10012232.86
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, L, 8-106⅔311161033.38
Wilson1⅔11111222.94
Lu.García1⅔00001133.15
Hill1⅔10010162.83
WP_Wilson. PB_Nola (5).

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Adam Beck.

T – 3:06. A – 41,407 (40,209).

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Daza cf411011.305
Rodgers 2b511102.265
McMahon 3b401100.245
Cron dh400003.259
Grichuk rf411003.262
Bouchard lf412100.286
Toglia 1b302011.222
Tovar ss401101.231
Serven c301002.207
Totals354104213
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
T.Turner ss300012.298
Freeman 1b400003.327
W.Smith c400002.264
Muncy 3b400001.198
J.Turner dh401001.280
1-Vargas pr000000.178
Gallo rf400003.165
Lux 2b310012.278
Thompson lf202010.265
Bellinger cf200101.206
Totals30131315
Colorado1010000024101
Los Angeles001000000131

1-ran for J.Turner in the 9th.

E – Toglia (1), Muncy (12). LOB – Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Bouchard 2 (4), McMahon (23). 3B – Grichuk (3). HR – Rodgers (12), off Anderson. RBIs – Rodgers (62), McMahon (67), Bouchard (10), Tovar (1), Bellinger (66). SB – Thompson (4). SF – Bellinger. S – Serven.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Cron, Tovar); Los Angeles 3 (W.Smith, Bellinger, Lux). RISP – Colorado 3 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

GIDP – Rodgers, Daza.

DP – Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Muncy, W.Smith, Freeman).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, W, 9-136⅔11138865.00
Lawrence, H, 71⅔00001115.83
Bard, S, 33-362⅔20006351.82
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, L, 15-55⅔622010862.57
Jackson4⅔42223571.86
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 2:49. A – 44,091 (56,000).

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b410010.252
Seager ss511200.244
Lowe 1b311021.302
García dh401001.250
Jung 3b400101.190
Huff c300010.246
Mathias rf100010.286
a-Calhoun ph-rf100010.199
Smith lf300011.198
Thompson cf401003.272
Totals3234377
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 3b500002.268
Trout cf423110.282
Ohtani dh511002.275
Ward rf423100.284
Thaiss 1b110020.212
b-Duffy ph-1b000010.250
O'Hoppe c311110.300
Soto ss413200.413
Adell lf301102.226
Fletcher 2b402200.260
Totals33814856
Texas000030000340
Los Angeles60010010x8141

a-grounded out for Mathias in the 6th. b-walked for Thaiss in the 7th.

E – Rengifo (14). LOB – Texas 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B – García (33), Soto (5). HR – Seager (33), off Davidson; Trout (39), off Miller. RBIs – Seager 2 (83), Jung (13), Ward (64), O'Hoppe (1), Soto 2 (9), Fletcher 2 (17), Trout (79), Adell (25).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Thompson 3, Huff); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, O'Hoppe). RISP – Texas 0 for 5; Los Angeles 6 for 11.

Runners moved up – Jung, Fletcher. LIDP – Soto. GIDP – Thaiss, Fletcher, Ohtani.

DP – Texas 4 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Jung, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Semien; Semien, Seager, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miller, L, 1-24⅔977358810.97
King3⅔51111364.03
Santana1⅔00010175.37
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davidson4⅓33353776.87
Barría, W, 3-3110000162.64
Loup1⅔0000083.86
Wantz1⅔00023273.12
Zastryzny1⅔000011410.80
Inherited runners-scored_Barría 2-1. HBP_Miller (Adell). WP_Wantz.

Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.

T – 2:50. A – 26,041 (45,517).

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle ss503111.263
Leblanc 2b400002.263
Berti 2b200001.233
Anderson dh500003.225
García rf411010.229
De La Cruz cf512000.243
Sánchez lf200001.205
a-Burdick ph-lf101100.182
e-Bleday ph-lf210001.164
Stallings c300100.222
Groshans 3b512001.278
Díaz 1b300001.178
f-Rojas ph-1b201100.237
Totals434104211
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf300130.250
Adames ss601102.236
Tellez 1b500001.220
1-Hiura pr-1b100001.228
Renfroe rf411001.256
Wong 2b402110.252
McCutchen dh301022.238
Peterson 3b200000.241
b-Urías ph-3b311001.235
Narváez c100010.209
c-Taylor ph-cf211010.231
Mitchell cf200002.296
d-Brosseau ph100001.267
Caratini c100001.200
Totals38373812
Miami0000002001014100
Milwaukee000000011100370

a-singled for Sánchez in the 7th. b-singled for Peterson in the 8th. c-doubled for Narváez in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Mitchell in the 8th. e-struck out for Burdick in the 9th. f-lined out for Díaz in the 10th.

1-ran for Tellez in the 11th.

LOB – Miami 10, Milwaukee 12. 2B – García (9), Taylor (20), Renfroe (23). RBIs – Burdick (7), Stallings (34), Wendle (32), Rojas (36), Yelich (56), Wong (47), Adames (97). SB – Yelich (18). CS – Wong (6). SF – Stallings. S – Caratini, Renfroe.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Bleday, Anderson, Berti, Leblanc 2); Milwaukee 7 (Mitchell, Tellez, Hiura, Taylor 2, Adames, Renfroe). RISP – Miami 4 for 13; Milwaukee 2 for 15.

Runners moved up – Leblanc, De La Cruz, Groshans, Yelich. GIDP – Díaz, De La Cruz, Tellez, Urías.

DP – Miami 2 (Díaz, Wendle, Díaz; Wendle, Berti, Díaz); Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Adames, Tellez; Adames, Wong, Tellez).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López7⅔20037963.75
Bleier, H, 721101153.62
Floro, BS, 9-131⅓21111193.12
Nance, BS, 0-21⅔11110164.43
Brazoban, W, 1-11⅔00021183.23
Scott, S, 20-271⅔00012174.45
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta4⅔20004553.58
Milner1⅓10003303.59
Topa22200174.91
Rogers20010215.73
Bush1⅓00001104.30
Boxberger1⅔00001173.05
Suter2⅔11011253.84
Gott, L, 3-31⅔21001233.63
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, Topa 1-0, Rogers 2-2, Bush 3-0. IBB_off Floro (McCutchen), off Brazoban (Wong). HBP_Milner (Stallings).

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 4:12. A – 31,053 (41,900).

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss422010.232
Reynolds cf512101.260
Andújar dh400201.208
Suwinski lf211121.198
Castro 3b-2b400003.231
Mitchell rf311000.227
b-Castillo ph-1b100001.200
Gamel 1b-rf411301.232
Heineman c400000.216
Bae 2b412001.308
Hayes 3b000000.244
Totals3579739
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 3b-2b511000.280
Burleson rf-1b511001.205
Pujols 1b222300.268
Yepez 1b-3b302000.257
Arenado dh200010.292
a-Nootbaar ph-dh200001.227
Molina c100100.215
Knizner c201010.211
Dickerson lf400010.266
Carlson cf-rf311011.239
DeJong ss401102.152
Edman 2b201010.262
DeLuzio cf100000.214
Totals36510555
Pittsburgh031020100791
St. Louis3011000005100

a-grounded out for Arenado in the 7th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th.

E – Gamel (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 10. 2B – Cruz (13), Burleson (1), Pujols (14), Carlson (30), DeJong (9), Yepez 2 (13). HR – Gamel (9), off Wainwright; Reynolds (27), off Zack.Thompson; Pujols (23), off Contreras. RBIs – Gamel 3 (45), Andújar 2 (7), Suwinski (36), Reynolds (61), Pujols 3 (64), Molina (24), DeJong (25). SB – Cruz (10), Bae (3). SF – Andújar, Molina.

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Andújar 2); St. Louis 5 (Carlson, Dickerson 2, Donovan, Burleson). RISP – Pittsburgh 4 for 8; St. Louis 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Reynolds, Andújar, Arenado, Donovan. GIDP – Donovan.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Bae, Cruz, Gamel).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Contreras3⅔34220503.79
De Jong, W, 6-2141110372.67
Underwood Jr., H, 121⅓10003264.47
Ramirez, H, 31⅔10000103.96
Stephenson, H, 21⅔00011163.65
Bednar, S, 19-231⅔10011242.66
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 11-12466624863.71
Zack.Thompson2⅓11103302.12
Romero1⅓00002164.38
Stratton20010123.05
Inherited runners-scored_Underwood Jr. 2-0, Zack.Thompson 1-0. WP_Stephenson. PB_Heineman (4).

Umpires – Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:18. A – 46,680 (45,494).

Philadelphia 8, Washington 1
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf302310.217
Hoskins 1b400002.249
Harper dh401100.287
Realmuto c311100.275
Bohm 3b411001.282
Castellanos rf310011.266
Segura 2b222010.282
Vierling cf312000.248
Stott ss322300.232
Totals29811834
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf210010.244
Abrams ss301001.260
Meneses 1b300101.327
Voit dh300002.237
García 2b200001.276
Hernández lf201001.248
Vargas 3b201000.280
Robles cf200001.223
Adams c200002.173
Totals2113119
Philadelphia0103318111
Washington000001130

E – Stott (8). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Washington 3. 2B – Vierling (12), Stott (18), Bohm (24), Vargas (12), Hernández (28), Abrams (7). HR – Realmuto (22), off Weems. RBIs – Stott 3 (48), Harper (65), Schwarber 3 (92), Realmuto (84), Meneses (34). SB – Stott (12). CS – Robles (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Schwarber, Realmuto); Washington 3 (Voit, Thomas, Robles). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 11; Washington 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Meneses.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 12-75⅔20007772.82
Bellatti1⅔11112193.31
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 6-1941077331016.31
Weems1⅓11101225.50
Inherited runners-scored_Weems 1-0. HBP_Corbin (Realmuto).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:20. A – 32,779 (41,339).

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl rf400002.238
India 2b302110.249
K.Farmer ss400001.253
Fraley dh301011.260
Solano 1b400003.284
Fairchild lf401002.278
Lopez 3b401000.271
Siani cf411002.176
Robinson c401001.107
Totals34171212
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b511002.199
Contreras c310010.240
1-Rivas pr-1b000000.241
Suzuki rf422011.269
Happ lf403110.275
Hoerner ss421200.282
Reyes dh522101.230
Higgins 1b-c300011.227
Bote 3b401002.250
Velázquez cf302410.203
Totals35812857
Cincinnati000000100170
Chicago50010020x8120

1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.

LOB – Cincinnati 8, Chicago 10. 2B – Robinson (2), McKinstry (6), Velázquez (7), Bote (7), Happ (42), Reyes (8). 3B – Velázquez (3). RBIs – India (40), Happ (72), Hoerner 2 (54), Reyes (16), Velázquez 4 (26). SF – Hoerner.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Friedl 2, Solano); Chicago 7 (Reyes 3, McKinstry 4). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 4; Chicago 3 for 16.

Runners moved up – Robinson.

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, L, 2-425530376.56
Cruz130002280.66
Kuhnel2⅔31100415.77
Sanmartin2⅔00010296.11
Gibaut1⅔32203274.81
Strickland1⅔10012264.99
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, W, 6-76⅔50027813.50
Leiter Jr.1⅔21101184.05
Wick1⅔00003144.29
Uelmen1⅔0000174.78
Inherited runners-scored_Cruz 3-2. HBP_Anderson (Contreras).

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:53. A – 30,029 (41,649).

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf512001.261
Rutschman c322021.254
Santander rf300021.244
McKenna lf000000.240
Mountcastle 1b401111.248
Henderson 3b400111.257
Hays lf-rf401101.251
Vavra 2b200020.256
Stowers dh301000.262
Mateo ss400000.221
Totals3237386
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge dh300013.311
Rizzo 1b400001.227
LeMahieu 2b301010.260
Donaldson 3b400002.227
Cabrera rf301012.245
Bader cf401000.237
Kiner-Falefa ss401000.263
Trevino c300011.247
Hicks lf210012.223
Totals30140511
Baltimore100000200371
New York000010000140

E – Rutschman (8). LOB – Baltimore 12, New York 7. 2B – Mountcastle (28), Rutschman (35), Stowers (3), Hays (34), Mullins (32), Bader (3). RBIs – Mountcastle (85), Henderson (18), Hays (58). SF – Hays.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 8 (Hays 2, Vavra, Mateo 2, Mountcastle, Santander, Rutschman); New York 3 (Donaldson, Judge 2). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 12; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Mateo, LeMahieu. LIDP – Trevino. GIDP – Stowers.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Henderson, Vavra); New York 1 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradish5⅔31055994.90
Gillaspie, W, 1-01⅔10000103.24
Baker, H, 92⅔00005233.54
Tate, S, 5-61⅔00001152.84
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
González441133731.93
Luetge1⅓10011272.72
Chapman, L, 3-412231264.58
Marinaccio1⅔00000122.05
Loáisiga10001134.21
Schmidt1⅔00010173.23
Inherited runners-scored_Gillaspie 1-0, Luetge 2-0, Marinaccio 3-1. HBP_Luetge (Stowers). WP_Bradish, Gillaspie.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:35. A – 44,332 (47,309).

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Margot cf402001.278
Arozarena rf-lf400003.264
Peralta lf100000.252
Aranda 2b300001.208
Ramírez dh400002.306
Choi 1b312010.228
Bethancourt c402101.255
Paredes 3b200021.211
Mastrobuoni 2b-rf300010.188
Walls ss400001.171
Totals32161410
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b412000.297
Peña ss413300.252
Alvarez dh300011.301
Bregman 3b401000.260
Tucker rf401000.259
Gurriel 1b402000.243
Mancini lf401001.186
Dubón cf000000.205
Vázquez c400002.240
McCormick cf-lf310001.237
Totals34310315
Tampa Bay010000000161
Houston20000010x3100

E – Aranda (4). LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Houston 8. 2B – Choi (21), Altuve (37). HR – Peña (21), off Kluber. RBIs – Bethancourt (15), Peña 3 (61).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Walls 3, Mastrobuoni); Houston 2 (Vázquez, Alvarez). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Paredes, Mastrobuoni. GIDP – Walls, Mancini.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Aranda, Choi); Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber, L, 10-105⅔62214784.34
McGee3⅔41001460.00
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 15-86⅔31114843.72
Stanek, H, 161⅔10012211.17
Abreu, H, 71⅔10003191.97
Montero, S, 14-161⅔10021232.39
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 2:56. A – 35,809 (41,168).

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c503100.224
Witt Jr. ss400012.254
Pasquantino 1b413110.291
1-Isbel pr-rf000000.211
Olivares dh512001.293
O'Hearn rf-1b502101.241
Taylor cf510002.255
Waters lf411113.250
Eaton 3b311010.263
Lopez 2b400000.226
Totals39512449
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Brennan lf522300.344
Rosario ss311100.280
Ramírez 3b412001.276
J.Naylor 1b312300.254
a-Miller ph-1b100001.245
B.Naylor dh400004.000
Gonzalez rf413000.295
Arias 2b110030.175
Benson cf300002.182
Hedges c300011.166
Totals31710749
Kansas City0002001205120
Cleveland16000000x7101

a-struck out for J.Naylor in the 7th.

1-ran for Pasquantino in the 8th.

E – Arias (4). LOB – Kansas City 11, Cleveland 6. 2B – Melendez (21). 3B – Brennan (1). HR – Brennan (1), off Castillo; J.Naylor (20), off Castillo. RBIs – Waters (14), O'Hearn (16), Melendez (62), Pasquantino (25), Rosario (71), Brennan 3 (7), J.Naylor 3 (76). SB – Ramírez 2 (20). SF – Rosario. S – Benson.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Lopez, Olivares, O'Hearn, Taylor); Cleveland 3 (Brennan 2, Miller). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 13; Cleveland 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Eaton. GIDP – Hedges.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, L, 0-25⅔87725959.16
Weaver2⅔10002185.50
Barlow1⅔10022302.21
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bieber, W, 13-85⅔72113802.88
Hentges1⅔10001202.36
Sandlin1⅔21112282.25
Karinchak22221291.89
Stephan, H, 190000062.73
Clase, S, 41-451⅔00002121.38
Inherited runners-scored_Weaver 2-0, Stephan 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 3:00. A – 20,622 (34,788).

Toronto 6, Boston 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
K.Hernández cf401000.222
Casas 1b401001.211
Pham lf400001.240
Martinez dh412000.273
Arroyo 2b401001.278
Almonte rf411000.321
Chang ss400002.150
Dalbec 3b412301.212
Wong c300001.174
Totals3538307
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh402100.269
Bichette ss400001.289
Guerrero Jr. 1b310010.273
T.Hernández rf423301.267
Zimmer cf000000.099
Chapman 3b200011.229
Jansen c411002.264
Tapia lf400003.263
Merrifield 2b423200.270
Bradley Jr. cf-rf300000.167
Totals3269628
Boston020000100381
Toronto01130010x691

E – Wong (2), Guerrero Jr. (10). LOB – Boston 5, Toronto 5. 2B – Almonte (2), Jansen (9), Merrifield (5). HR – Dalbec (12), off Bass; T.Hernández 2 (25), off Wacha; Merrifield (5), off Wacha. RBIs – Dalbec 3 (39), T.Hernández 3 (77), Merrifield 2 (14), Springer (76). SB – Springer (14), Bichette (13), Almonte (1). CS – Springer (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Dalbec, Almonte); Toronto 3 (Bradley Jr., Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Boston 1 for 4; Toronto 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Bradley Jr.. GIDP – Pham, Bichette.

DP – Boston 1 (Chang, Arroyo, Casas); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wacha, L, 11-24⅔65514713.32
Bazardo2⅔10002292.93
Ort1⅔11100226.35
German1⅔100121918.00
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman3⅔42204533.35
Pop, W, 2-02⅔00002221.89
Cimber, H, 191⅔20000182.84
Bass, H, 71⅔11100121.82
García, H, 221⅔10000133.15
Romano, S, 36-421⅔00001182.14
HBP_Bazardo (Chapman).

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T – 2:50. A – 43,877 (53,506).

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miranda 1b300010.270
Correa ss302110.289
Gordon 2b300101.272
Urshela 3b400002.283
Cave lf301011.222
Sánchez dh400002.205
Jeffers c410001.213
Wallner rf300001.229
b-Palacios ph100000.127
Celestino cf010020.243
a-Contreras ph-cf100000.130
c-C.Hamilton ph100001.071
Totals3023259
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf321010.201
Greene cf300011.253
Haase c421200.257
Cabrera dh402101.253
1-Clemens pr-dh000000.148
Schoop 2b400001.202
Candelario 3b301011.211
Torkelson 1b300000.195
Kreidler ss200010.185
Reyes rf311102.254
Totals2956446
Minnesota000020000233
Detroit20100002x561

a-grounded out for Celestino in the 7th. b-lined out for Wallner in the 9th. c-struck out for Contreras in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E – Jeffers 2 (3), Miranda (6), Baddoo (2). LOB – Minnesota 7, Detroit 4. 2B – Correa (24). HR – Haase (14), off Woods Richardson; Reyes (2), off Fulmer. RBIs – Correa (64), Gordon (48), Haase 2 (44), Reyes (31), Cabrera (42). CS – Kreidler (1). SF – Gordon, Schoop.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Urshela 3); Detroit 1 (Candelario). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Detroit 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Gordon.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Cave, Jeffers, Cave).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woods Richardson, L, 0-15⅔33223913.60
Jax1⅔00002123.28
Megill0000004.80
López1⅔00010184.57
Fulmer1⅔32211263.20
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz422044933.03
Vest0000083.90
Hill, H, 21⅔00011193.84
Foley, H, 61⅔10000153.94
Lange, W, 7-41⅔00002123.45
Soto, S, 30-321⅔00002123.17
Megill pitched to 0 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – Vest 2-0. WP – Woods Richardson, Vest.

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T – 3:09. A – 20,105 (41,083).

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401011.267
Lindor ss500002.271
McNeil rf-2b513100.326
Alonso 1b311010.269
Escobar 3b402001.242
Vogelbach dh212200.259
a-Álvarez ph-dh200001.000
Canha lf402000.263
Guillorme 2b300002.272
b-Vientos ph100001.133
Naquin rf000000.221
McCann c300001.187
c-Nido ph-c100000.239
Totals37311329
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf310012.267
Swanson ss311110.277
Harris II cf400002.298
Riley 3b310000.276
Olson 1b211221.241
d'Arnaud c401201.267
Ozuna dh300002.222
d-Contreras ph-dh100001.276
Rosario lf300000.212
Heredia lf000000.127
Arcia 2b312001.247
Totals29555410
New York0120000003110
Atlanta10300100x550

a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 5th. b-struck out for Guillorme in the 8th. c-grounded out for McCann in the 8th. d-struck out for Ozuna in the 8th.

LOB – New York 9, Atlanta 5. HR – Vogelbach (6), off Morton; McNeil (8), off Morton; Swanson (25), off Bassitt; Olson (33), off Lugo. RBIs – Vogelbach 2 (25), McNeil (61), Swanson (96), Olson 2 (101), d'Arnaud 2 (60).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Escobar, McCann, Lindor); Atlanta 2 (Riley, Ozuna). RISP – New York 1 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Swanson. GIDP – Nido.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, L, 15-9234432703.42
May1⅓00002205.25
Lugo2⅔11102303.60
Smith10011173.40
Rodríguez1⅔00002144.56
Díaz0000141.34
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton4⅓93315794.34
Lee, W, 5-11⅓00012272.15
McHugh, H, 160000132.63
Iglesias, H, 141⅔10000130.36
Minter, H, 331⅔10001112.09
Jansen, S, 40-471⅔0000073.43
Inherited runners-scored_May 2-0, Rodríguez 2-0, Lee 1-0, McHugh 1-0. HBP_Bassitt (Riley).

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:21. A – 42,713 (41,084).

