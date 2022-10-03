Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022
Giants 4, Arizona 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|McCarthy rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.295
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|P.Smith dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Alcántara 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|40
|3
|13
|3
|2
|2
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.213
|Flores 1b-2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.232
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|b-Villar ph-1b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.218
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.244
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.231
|Estrada 2b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Wade Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|a-Slater ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|c-Vosler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|7
|9
|Arizona
|000
|010
|010
|1
|3
|13
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100
|2
|4
|6
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-homered for Wade Jr. in the 7th. b-singled for Pederson in the 8th. c-popped out for Bart in the 9th.
E – Bart (8). LOB – Arizona 10, San Francisco 10. 2B – C.Kelly (18), McCarthy (16), Rojas 2 (24), Flores (28). HR – Slater (6), off C.Smith. RBIs – McCarthy 2 (43), Rojas (54), Longoria (42), Slater (33), Villar 2 (21). SB – Varsho (15), Walker (2), McCarthy (23). SF – Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 6 (P.Smith 2, Carroll, Walker, Perdomo, Rojas); San Francisco 3 (Estrada 2, Davis). RISP – Arizona 3 for 17; San Francisco 3 for 5.
Runners moved up – McCarthy. GIDP – Alcántara, Walker.
DP – San Francisco 3 (Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores; Crawford, Estrada, Flores).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|91
|4.09
|C.Smith
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|42
|4.21
|Ginkel
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.49
|Melancon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.66
|Widener, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|12
|4.11
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.04
|Szapucki
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|36
|1.98
|Young, BS, 0-2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|32
|2.55
|Rogers
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.62
|Miller
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Brebbia, BS, 0-4
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.14
|Doval
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.53
|Cotton, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
|Inherited runners-scored_Rogers 1-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Malachi Moore; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 3:36. A – 34,824 (41,915).
A's 10, Seattle 3
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Allen ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Díaz 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Pinder rf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Garcia 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Brown lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.230
|Langeliers c
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.222
|Bride dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Pache cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.162
|Clement 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|39
|10
|12
|10
|4
|5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.245
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Suárez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.148
|Toro 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Winker lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.219
|Torrens c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.215
|O'Keefe c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|4
|14
|Oakland
|000
|312
|004
|10
|12
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|003
|3
|5
|1
E – Toro (4). LOB – Oakland 6, Seattle 8. 2B – Díaz (3), Haniger (8), Frazier (22). HR – Langeliers (5), off Ray; Pache (3), off Ray; Allen (4), off Ray; Langeliers (6), off Murfee; Winker (14), off Selman. RBIs – Langeliers 4 (20), Pache 2 (18), Brown 2 (69), Allen 2 (18), Winker 3 (53). SB – Brown (11). CS – Brown (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Allen 2, Brown); Seattle 4 (France, Torrens, Suárez, Crawford). RISP – Oakland 3 for 9; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Garcia, Frazier.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, W, 5-9
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|91
|4.23
|Puk
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|3.17
|Cyr
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.25
|Selman
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|22
|4.91
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 12-12
|5
|8
|6
|5
|3
|3
|83
|3.71
|Festa
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|3.98
|Murfee
|1⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|23
|2.94
|HBP_Cyr (Crawford), Selman (Toro).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:11. A – 42,465 (47,929).
Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Abreu dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Vaughn 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Gonzàlez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|a-Payton ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|3
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|1-Dixon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kim ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Nola c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|2-Grisham pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Azocar cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|b-Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|2
|8
|Chicago
|000
|001
|100
|2
|5
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|100
|1
|8
|0
a-popped out for Gonzàlez in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Azocar in the 9th.
1-ran for Bell in the 9th. 2-ran for Nola in the 9th.
LOB – Chicago 6, San Diego 8. 2B – Pollock (26), Cronenworth (29). HR – Andrus (8), off Snell; Kim (11), off Lynn. RBIs – Andrus (25), Engel (16), Kim (57). SB – Harrison (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Engel, Gonzàlez); San Diego 4 (Alfaro, Nola, Cronenworth, Kim). RISP – Chicago 1 for 6; San Diego 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Drury. GIDP – Machado.
DP – Chicago 1 (Harrison, Vaughn).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 8-7
|7⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|93
|3.99
|López, H, 9
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.76
|Hendriks, S, 36-40
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.86
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 8-10
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|103
|3.38
|Wilson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|2.94
|Lu.García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.15
|Hill
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.83
|WP_Wilson. PB_Nola (5).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Adam Beck.
T – 3:06. A – 41,407 (40,209).
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Bouchard lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Toglia 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Serven c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|2
|13
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.298
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.327
|W.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|1-Vargas pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.165
|Lux 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Thompson lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Bellinger cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.206
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|15
|Colorado
|101
|000
|002
|4
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|1
|3
|1
1-ran for J.Turner in the 9th.
E – Toglia (1), Muncy (12). LOB – Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Bouchard 2 (4), McMahon (23). 3B – Grichuk (3). HR – Rodgers (12), off Anderson. RBIs – Rodgers (62), McMahon (67), Bouchard (10), Tovar (1), Bellinger (66). SB – Thompson (4). SF – Bellinger. S – Serven.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Cron, Tovar); Los Angeles 3 (W.Smith, Bellinger, Lux). RISP – Colorado 3 for 7; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
GIDP – Rodgers, Daza.
DP – Los Angeles 2 (Muncy, Lux, Freeman; Muncy, W.Smith, Freeman).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 9-13
|6⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|86
|5.00
|Lawrence, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.83
|Bard, S, 33-36
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|35
|1.82
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 15-5
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|10
|86
|2.57
|Jackson
|4⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|57
|1.86
|Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alan Porter; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.
|⅔
T – 2:49. A – 44,091 (56,000).
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.302
|García dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Huff c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Mathias rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|a-Calhoun ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.198
|Thompson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.272
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|7
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Trout cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Thaiss 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.212
|b-Duffy ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|O'Hoppe c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Soto ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.413
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.226
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|33
|8
|14
|8
|5
|6
|Texas
|000
|030
|000
|3
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|600
|100
|10x
|8
|14
|1
a-grounded out for Mathias in the 6th. b-walked for Thaiss in the 7th.
E – Rengifo (14). LOB – Texas 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B – García (33), Soto (5). HR – Seager (33), off Davidson; Trout (39), off Miller. RBIs – Seager 2 (83), Jung (13), Ward (64), O'Hoppe (1), Soto 2 (9), Fletcher 2 (17), Trout (79), Adell (25).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Thompson 3, Huff); Los Angeles 2 (Rengifo, O'Hoppe). RISP – Texas 0 for 5; Los Angeles 6 for 11.
Runners moved up – Jung, Fletcher. LIDP – Soto. GIDP – Thaiss, Fletcher, Ohtani.
DP – Texas 4 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Jung, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Semien; Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 1-2
|4⅔
|9
|7
|7
|3
|5
|88
|10.97
|King
|3⅔
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|4.03
|Santana
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.37
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson
|4⅓
|3
|3
|3
|5
|3
|77
|6.87
|Barría, W, 3-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.64
|Loup
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|Wantz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|27
|3.12
|Zastryzny
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|10.80
|Inherited runners-scored_Barría 2-1. HBP_Miller (Adell). WP_Wantz.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Scott Barry; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Ben May.
T – 2:50. A – 26,041 (45,517).
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Berti 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Anderson dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|De La Cruz cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Sánchez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|a-Burdick ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|e-Bleday ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Groshans 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|f-Rojas ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|43
|4
|10
|4
|2
|11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|Adames ss
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|1-Hiura pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.238
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|b-Urías ph-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Narváez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|c-Taylor ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Mitchell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|d-Brosseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|38
|3
|7
|3
|8
|12
|Miami
|000
|000
|200
|101
|4
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|011
|100
|3
|7
|0
a-singled for Sánchez in the 7th. b-singled for Peterson in the 8th. c-doubled for Narváez in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Mitchell in the 8th. e-struck out for Burdick in the 9th. f-lined out for Díaz in the 10th.
1-ran for Tellez in the 11th.
LOB – Miami 10, Milwaukee 12. 2B – García (9), Taylor (20), Renfroe (23). RBIs – Burdick (7), Stallings (34), Wendle (32), Rojas (36), Yelich (56), Wong (47), Adames (97). SB – Yelich (18). CS – Wong (6). SF – Stallings. S – Caratini, Renfroe.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 5 (Bleday, Anderson, Berti, Leblanc 2); Milwaukee 7 (Mitchell, Tellez, Hiura, Taylor 2, Adames, Renfroe). RISP – Miami 4 for 13; Milwaukee 2 for 15.
Runners moved up – Leblanc, De La Cruz, Groshans, Yelich. GIDP – Díaz, De La Cruz, Tellez, Urías.
DP – Miami 2 (Díaz, Wendle, Díaz; Wendle, Berti, Díaz); Milwaukee 2 (Tellez, Adames, Tellez; Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|3
|7
|96
|3.75
|Bleier, H, 7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.62
|Floro, BS, 9-13
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.12
|Nance, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|4.43
|Brazoban, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|3.23
|Scott, S, 20-27
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.45
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|4⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|3.58
|Milner
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|3.59
|Topa
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|4.91
|Rogers
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|5.73
|Bush
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.30
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.05
|Suter
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.84
|Gott, L, 3-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.63
|Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, Topa 1-0, Rogers 2-2, Bush 3-0. IBB_off Floro (McCutchen), off Brazoban (Wong). HBP_Milner (Stallings).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 4:12. A – 31,053 (41,900).
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Andújar dh
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Suwinski lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.198
|Castro 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Mitchell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|b-Castillo ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Gamel 1b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.232
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Bae 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Hayes 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|7
|3
|9
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 3b-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Burleson rf-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Pujols 1b
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.268
|Yepez 1b-3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Arenado dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|a-Nootbaar ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Molina c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Carlson cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.152
|Edman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|DeLuzio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|5
|5
|Pittsburgh
|031
|020
|100
|7
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|301
|100
|000
|5
|10
|0
a-grounded out for Arenado in the 7th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th.
E – Gamel (2). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 10. 2B – Cruz (13), Burleson (1), Pujols (14), Carlson (30), DeJong (9), Yepez 2 (13). HR – Gamel (9), off Wainwright; Reynolds (27), off Zack.Thompson; Pujols (23), off Contreras. RBIs – Gamel 3 (45), Andújar 2 (7), Suwinski (36), Reynolds (61), Pujols 3 (64), Molina (24), DeJong (25). SB – Cruz (10), Bae (3). SF – Andújar, Molina.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Andújar 2); St. Louis 5 (Carlson, Dickerson 2, Donovan, Burleson). RISP – Pittsburgh 4 for 8; St. Louis 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Reynolds, Andújar, Arenado, Donovan. GIDP – Donovan.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Bae, Cruz, Gamel).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras
|3⅔
|3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|50
|3.79
|De Jong, W, 6-2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|37
|2.67
|Underwood Jr., H, 12
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.47
|Ramirez, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.96
|Stephenson, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.65
|Bednar, S, 19-23
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.66
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 11-12
|4
|6
|6
|6
|2
|4
|86
|3.71
|Zack.Thompson
|2⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30
|2.12
|Romero
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.38
|Stratton
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.05
|Inherited runners-scored_Underwood Jr. 2-0, Zack.Thompson 1-0. WP_Stephenson. PB_Heineman (4).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Randy Rosenberg; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 3:18. A – 46,680 (45,494).
Philadelphia 8, Washington 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.217
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Segura 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Vierling cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Stott ss
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|29
|8
|11
|8
|3
|4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Meneses 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.327
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|García 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Hernández lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Vargas 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Totals
|21
|1
|3
|1
|1
|9
|Philadelphia
|010
|331
|8
|11
|1
|Washington
|000
|001
|1
|3
|0
E – Stott (8). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Washington 3. 2B – Vierling (12), Stott (18), Bohm (24), Vargas (12), Hernández (28), Abrams (7). HR – Realmuto (22), off Weems. RBIs – Stott 3 (48), Harper (65), Schwarber 3 (92), Realmuto (84), Meneses (34). SB – Stott (12). CS – Robles (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 2 (Schwarber, Realmuto); Washington 3 (Voit, Thomas, Robles). RISP – Philadelphia 5 for 11; Washington 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Meneses.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 12-7
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|77
|2.82
|Bellatti
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|19
|3.31
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 6-19
|4
|10
|7
|7
|3
|3
|101
|6.31
|Weems
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|5.50
|Inherited runners-scored_Weems 1-0. HBP_Corbin (Realmuto).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:20. A – 32,779 (41,339).
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|India 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.249
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Fraley dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.284
|Fairchild lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Siani cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Robinson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|2
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|1-Rivas pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Suzuki rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Hoerner ss
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Reyes dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Higgins 1b-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Velázquez cf
|3
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.203
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|5
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|100
|1
|7
|0
|Chicago
|500
|100
|20x
|8
|12
|0
1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.
LOB – Cincinnati 8, Chicago 10. 2B – Robinson (2), McKinstry (6), Velázquez (7), Bote (7), Happ (42), Reyes (8). 3B – Velázquez (3). RBIs – India (40), Happ (72), Hoerner 2 (54), Reyes (16), Velázquez 4 (26). SF – Hoerner.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Friedl 2, Solano); Chicago 7 (Reyes 3, McKinstry 4). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 4; Chicago 3 for 16.
Runners moved up – Robinson.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 2-4
|⅓
|2
|5
|5
|3
|0
|37
|6.56
|Cruz
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.66
|Kuhnel
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|41
|5.77
|Sanmartin
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|29
|6.11
|Gibaut
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|27
|4.81
|Strickland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.99
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 6-7
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|7
|81
|3.50
|Leiter Jr.
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.05
|Wick
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|4.29
|Uelmen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.78
|Inherited runners-scored_Cruz 3-2. HBP_Anderson (Contreras).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:53. A – 30,029 (41,649).
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Rutschman c
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.254
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Vavra 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|Stowers dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|8
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.311
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Hicks lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|0
|5
|11
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|200
|3
|7
|1
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|0
E – Rutschman (8). LOB – Baltimore 12, New York 7. 2B – Mountcastle (28), Rutschman (35), Stowers (3), Hays (34), Mullins (32), Bader (3). RBIs – Mountcastle (85), Henderson (18), Hays (58). SF – Hays.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 8 (Hays 2, Vavra, Mateo 2, Mountcastle, Santander, Rutschman); New York 3 (Donaldson, Judge 2). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 12; New York 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Mateo, LeMahieu. LIDP – Trevino. GIDP – Stowers.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Vavra, Henderson, Vavra); New York 1 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradish
|5⅔
|3
|1
|0
|5
|5
|99
|4.90
|Gillaspie, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.24
|Baker, H, 9
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|23
|3.54
|Tate, S, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.84
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|González
|4
|4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|73
|1.93
|Luetge
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|2.72
|Chapman, L, 3-4
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|26
|4.58
|Marinaccio
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.05
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.21
|Schmidt
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|3.23
|Inherited runners-scored_Gillaspie 1-0, Luetge 2-0, Marinaccio 3-1. HBP_Luetge (Stowers). WP_Bradish, Gillaspie.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:35. A – 44,332 (47,309).
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Arozarena rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Peralta lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Aranda 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Paredes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|Mastrobuoni 2b-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Walls ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|4
|10
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|1
|5
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000
|1
|6
|1
|Houston
|200
|000
|10x
|3
|10
|0
E – Aranda (4). LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Houston 8. 2B – Choi (21), Altuve (37). HR – Peña (21), off Kluber. RBIs – Bethancourt (15), Peña 3 (61).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Walls 3, Mastrobuoni); Houston 2 (Vázquez, Alvarez). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 6; Houston 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Paredes, Mastrobuoni. GIDP – Walls, Mancini.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Paredes, Aranda, Choi); Houston 1 (Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber, L, 10-10
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|78
|4.34
|McGee
|3⅔
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|46
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 15-8
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|84
|3.72
|Stanek, H, 16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.17
|Abreu, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.97
|Montero, S, 14-16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|2.39
|Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
|⅔
T – 2:56. A – 35,809 (41,168).
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|1-Isbel pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Olivares dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|O'Hearn rf-1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Waters lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.250
|Eaton 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Totals
|39
|5
|12
|4
|4
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brennan lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.344
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|J.Naylor 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.254
|a-Miller ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|B.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Arias 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.175
|Benson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.166
|Totals
|31
|7
|10
|7
|4
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|120
|5
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|160
|000
|00x
|7
|10
|1
a-struck out for J.Naylor in the 7th.
1-ran for Pasquantino in the 8th.
E – Arias (4). LOB – Kansas City 11, Cleveland 6. 2B – Melendez (21). 3B – Brennan (1). HR – Brennan (1), off Castillo; J.Naylor (20), off Castillo. RBIs – Waters (14), O'Hearn (16), Melendez (62), Pasquantino (25), Rosario (71), Brennan 3 (7), J.Naylor 3 (76). SB – Ramírez 2 (20). SF – Rosario. S – Benson.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 5 (Pasquantino, Lopez, Olivares, O'Hearn, Taylor); Cleveland 3 (Brennan 2, Miller). RISP – Kansas City 4 for 13; Cleveland 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Eaton. GIDP – Hedges.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 0-2
|5⅔
|8
|7
|7
|2
|5
|95
|9.16
|Weaver
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.50
|Barlow
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|2.21
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 13-8
|5⅔
|7
|2
|1
|1
|3
|80
|2.88
|Hentges
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.36
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|2.25
|Karinchak
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|29
|1.89
|Stephan, H, 19
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.73
|Clase, S, 41-45
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.38
|Inherited runners-scored_Weaver 2-0, Stephan 2-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 3:00. A – 20,622 (34,788).
Toronto 6, Boston 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|K.Hernández cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Almonte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Chang ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Dalbec 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.212
|Wong c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|0
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.267
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.099
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Bradley Jr. cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|2
|8
|Boston
|020
|000
|100
|3
|8
|1
|Toronto
|011
|300
|10x
|6
|9
|1
E – Wong (2), Guerrero Jr. (10). LOB – Boston 5, Toronto 5. 2B – Almonte (2), Jansen (9), Merrifield (5). HR – Dalbec (12), off Bass; T.Hernández 2 (25), off Wacha; Merrifield (5), off Wacha. RBIs – Dalbec 3 (39), T.Hernández 3 (77), Merrifield 2 (14), Springer (76). SB – Springer (14), Bichette (13), Almonte (1). CS – Springer (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Dalbec, Almonte); Toronto 3 (Bradley Jr., Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Boston 1 for 4; Toronto 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Bradley Jr.. GIDP – Pham, Bichette.
DP – Boston 1 (Chang, Arroyo, Casas); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr.).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 11-2
|4⅔
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|71
|3.32
|Bazardo
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|2.93
|Ort
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|6.35
|German
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|18.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|3⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|53
|3.35
|Pop, W, 2-0
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|1.89
|Cimber, H, 19
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.84
|Bass, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|1.82
|García, H, 22
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.15
|Romano, S, 36-42
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.14
|HBP_Bazardo (Chapman).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T – 2:50. A – 43,877 (53,506).
Detroit 5, Minnesota 2
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|b-Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Celestino cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.243
|a-Contreras ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|c-C.Hamilton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|5
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Haase c
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|1-Clemens pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Kreidler ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Reyes rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|4
|4
|6
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000
|2
|3
|3
|Detroit
|201
|000
|02x
|5
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Celestino in the 7th. b-lined out for Wallner in the 9th. c-struck out for Contreras in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E – Jeffers 2 (3), Miranda (6), Baddoo (2). LOB – Minnesota 7, Detroit 4. 2B – Correa (24). HR – Haase (14), off Woods Richardson; Reyes (2), off Fulmer. RBIs – Correa (64), Gordon (48), Haase 2 (44), Reyes (31), Cabrera (42). CS – Kreidler (1). SF – Gordon, Schoop.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Urshela 3); Detroit 1 (Candelario). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 4; Detroit 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Gordon.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Cave, Jeffers, Cave).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woods Richardson, L, 0-1
|5⅔
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|91
|3.60
|Jax
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.28
|Megill
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.80
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|4.57
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|3.20
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|93
|3.03
|Vest
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.90
|Hill, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.84
|Foley, H, 6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.94
|Lange, W, 7-4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.45
|Soto, S, 30-32
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.17
|Megill pitched to 0 batters in the 7th
|⅔
Inherited runners-scored – Vest 2-0. WP – Woods Richardson, Vest.
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 3:09. A – 20,105 (41,083).
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|McNeil rf-2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.326
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|a-Álvarez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|b-Vientos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Naquin rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|c-Nido ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|2
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.277
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Olson 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.241
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|d-Contreras ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Heredia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Arcia 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|4
|10
|New York
|012
|000
|000
|3
|11
|0
|Atlanta
|103
|001
|00x
|5
|5
|0
a-struck out for Vogelbach in the 5th. b-struck out for Guillorme in the 8th. c-grounded out for McCann in the 8th. d-struck out for Ozuna in the 8th.
LOB – New York 9, Atlanta 5. HR – Vogelbach (6), off Morton; McNeil (8), off Morton; Swanson (25), off Bassitt; Olson (33), off Lugo. RBIs – Vogelbach 2 (25), McNeil (61), Swanson (96), Olson 2 (101), d'Arnaud 2 (60).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Escobar, McCann, Lindor); Atlanta 2 (Riley, Ozuna). RISP – New York 1 for 6; Atlanta 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Swanson. GIDP – Nido.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Swanson, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, L, 15-9
|2
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|70
|3.42
|May
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|5.25
|Lugo
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|3.60
|Smith
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.40
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.56
|Díaz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.34
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|4⅓
|9
|3
|3
|1
|5
|79
|4.34
|Lee, W, 5-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|2.15
|McHugh, H, 16
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.63
|Iglesias, H, 14
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.36
|Minter, H, 33
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.09
|Jansen, S, 40-47
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.43
|Inherited runners-scored_May 2-0, Rodríguez 2-0, Lee 1-0, McHugh 1-0. HBP_Bassitt (Riley).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 3:21. A – 42,713 (41,084).
