Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .247 Estrada 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .277 Pederson dh 5 1 2 1 0 2 .247 Conforto rf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .249 Slater cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .264 J.Davis 3b 4 3 2 1 1 1 .252 Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Haniger lf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .213 Bailey c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .251 Crawford ss 4 1 1 3 0 1 .196 Totals 39 11 14 11 1 8

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon dh 6 0 2 0 0 0 .283 Tovar ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .257 Montero 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .246 Jones lf 4 2 3 0 1 0 .276 Goodman rf 4 1 1 3 0 0 .250 Rodgers 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .236 Trejo 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .218 a-Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Doyle cf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .193 b-Bryant ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .254 1-Bouchard pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .188 Wynns c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .232 c-Díaz ph 1 0 1 2 0 0 .272 2-McMahon pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Totals 43 10 15 9 1 7

San Francisco 000 018 200 11 14 3 Colorado 000 005 104 10 15 0

a-struck out for Trejo in the 9th. b-reached on error for Doyle in the 9th. c-singled for Wynns in the 9th.

1-ran for Bryant in the 9th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

E – Manaea (2), Brebbia (1), Doval (1). LOB – San Francisco 4, Colorado 9. 2B – Haniger 2 (13), Pederson (13), Yastrzemski (23), Bailey (18), Blackmon (20), Montero (14). HR – Crawford (7), off Koch; Goodman (1), off Manaea; Doyle (9), off Brebbia. RBIs – Haniger 3 (28), Pederson (49), J.Davis (69), Crawford 3 (38), Estrada (47), Bailey 2 (48), Goodman 3 (17), Doyle 3 (39), Rodgers (12), Díaz 2 (70). SB – Yastrzemski (2), Estrada (22). SF – Goodman. S – Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Crawford 2, Conforto); Colorado 4 (Tovar, Trejo, Jones, Bryant). RISP – San Francisco 8 for 14; Colorado 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Montero. GIDP – Blackmon.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Wade Jr.).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 6-6 5⅓ 8 3 2 0 3 87 4.73 Brebbia ⅔ 1 2 2 0 0 14 3.48 Ty.Rogers 1 2 1 1 1 1 17 3.20 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.93 Doval ⅔ 3 4 1 0 1 35 3.09 Ta.Rogers, S, 2-2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.06

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, L, 1-4 5⅓ 5 4 4 0 5 94 6.75 Koch ⅓ 5 5 5 0 0 17 4.81 Justice ⅔ 3 2 2 1 0 17 8.59 Carasiti ⅔ 1 0 0 0 1 11 6.29 N.Davis 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 9.58

Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 1-1, Ta.Rogers 1-0, Koch 2-2, Justice 1-1, Carasiti 2-2. HBP – Flexen (Yastrzemski), Doval (Rodgers). WP – Doval. PB – Bailey (7).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Will Little; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:17. A – 30,619 (50,144).