Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023

San Francisco 11, Colorado 10
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yastrzemski cf-rf411001.247
Estrada 2b512100.277
Pederson dh512102.247
Conforto rf311000.249
Slater cf211000.264
J.Davis 3b432111.252
Wade Jr. 1b411000.262
Haniger lf412302.213
Bailey c401201.251
Crawford ss411301.196
Totals3911141118
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh602000.283
Tovar ss511002.257
Montero 1b511002.246
Jones lf423010.276
Goodman rf411300.250
Rodgers 2b423100.236
Trejo 3b410000.218
a-Castro ph100001.256
Doyle cf411301.193
b-Bryant ph100000.254
1-Bouchard pr010000.188
Wynns c402001.232
c-Díaz ph101200.272
2-McMahon pr000000.245
Totals431015917
San Francisco00001820011143
Colorado00000510410150

a-struck out for Trejo in the 9th. b-reached on error for Doyle in the 9th. c-singled for Wynns in the 9th.

1-ran for Bryant in the 9th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

E – Manaea (2), Brebbia (1), Doval (1). LOB – San Francisco 4, Colorado 9. 2B – Haniger 2 (13), Pederson (13), Yastrzemski (23), Bailey (18), Blackmon (20), Montero (14). HR – Crawford (7), off Koch; Goodman (1), off Manaea; Doyle (9), off Brebbia. RBIs – Haniger 3 (28), Pederson (49), J.Davis (69), Crawford 3 (38), Estrada (47), Bailey 2 (48), Goodman 3 (17), Doyle 3 (39), Rodgers (12), Díaz 2 (70). SB – Yastrzemski (2), Estrada (22). SF – Goodman. S – Wade Jr..

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Crawford 2, Conforto); Colorado 4 (Tovar, Trejo, Jones, Bryant). RISP – San Francisco 8 for 14; Colorado 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Montero. GIDP – Blackmon.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Wade Jr.).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea, W, 6-65⅓83203874.73
Brebbia12200143.48
Ty.Rogers121111173.20
Jackson110002112.93
Doval34101353.09
Ta.Rogers, S, 2-20000023.06
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 1-45⅓54405946.75
Koch55500174.81
Justice32210178.59
Carasiti10001116.29
N.Davis200002279.58

Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 1-1, Ta.Rogers 1-0, Koch 2-2, Justice 1-1, Carasiti 2-2. HBP – Flexen (Yastrzemski), Doval (Rodgers). WP – Doval. PB – Bailey (7).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Will Little; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:17. A – 30,619 (50,144).

San Diego 10, Oakland 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar 1b-lf310021.364
Tatis Jr. rf511003.262
Soto lf523600.266
Cooper 1b000000.241
Machado dh512000.251
Bogaerts ss522001.276
Campusano c512100.297
Azocar cf210011.261
Batten 2b512200.262
Rosario 3b401102.200
Totals3910131038
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Noda 1b-rf400004.235
Gelof 2b301012.268
Rooker dh412101.241
Brown rf301001.221
a-Diaz ph-1b100001.228
Langeliers c400003.203
Butler cf401002.220
Smith 3b400002.193
Allen ss301000.214
Ruiz lf300000.249
Totals33161116
San Diego00020224010130
Oakland000000010160

a-struck out for Brown in the 8th.

LOB – San Diego 7, Oakland 6. 2B – Machado (21). HR – Soto (31), off Waldichuk; Soto (32), off Sweet; Rooker (26), off Kerr. RBIs – Campusano (26), Rosario (2), Batten 2 (10), Soto 6 (98), Rooker (60). SB – Azocar (8). S – Azocar.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Batten, Profar 2); Oakland 4 (Butler, Brown, Ruiz 2). RISP – San Diego 5 for 13; Oakland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Rooker.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez310005403.73
Avila, W, 2-2310015573.38
Cosgrove130001191.57
Kerr211105234.38
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Boyle310024580.00
Waldichuk, L, 3-8496602805.40
Sweet1344123412.60
F.Pérez100000115.02

HBP – Sweet (Azocar). WP – Martinez, Waldichuk.

Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, David Arrieta.

T – 2:50. A – 8,680 (46,847).

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Taylor 3b400012.236
Heyward rf513200.283
Martinez dh501002.261
Peralta lf500001.263
K.Hernández 1b400001.259
Outman cf411101.245
Rosario ss423000.255
Wong 2b411101.165
Barnes c311210.171
Totals38610628
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss402111.264
Rodríguez cf500002.287
Raleigh c301012.233
T.Hernández rf400001.263
Kelenic lf200000.249
a-Moore ph-lf100001.208
b-Canzone ph-lf100000.208
Suárez 3b310011.229
Ford dh302011.232
France 1b402001.254
J.Rojas 2b400003.281
Totals34171413
Los Angeles1301000106100
Seattle010000000171

a-struck out for Kelenic in the 6th. b-flied out for Moore in the 7th.

E – Kelenic (3). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Seattle 10. 2B – Rosario (6), Heyward (22), Crawford (33). 3B – Rosario (2). HR – Heyward (15), off Gilbert; Barnes (2), off Gilbert; Outman (21), off Leone. RBIs – Heyward 2 (40), Wong (19), Barnes 2 (11), Outman (66), Crawford (54). SB – Rosario (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (K.Hernández 2, Taylor, Martinez 2); Seattle 5 (T.Hernández, Canzone, J.Rojas, Rodríguez 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 12; Seattle 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Wong 2.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
S.Miller110001161.95
Yarbrough, W, 4-14⅔51127892.90
Stone, S, 1-23⅓10025579.45
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, L, 13-6575516863.77
Bazardo220000292.16
Leone211112306.43

Inherited runners-scored – Stone 1-0. WP – Gilbert.

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 2:41. A – 45,477 (47,929).

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Happ lf413000.246
Hoerner 2b301010.286
Morel dh300012.246
Bellinger 1b400001.311
Swanson ss411000.249
Suzuki rf400000.275
Tauchman cf301111.252
Wisdom 3b300001.200
b-Mastrobuoni ph100000.208
Amaya c301001.230
Totals3227136
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marte 2b422212.274
Carroll cf-lf401012.279
Pham dh411012.256
Walker 1b410111.259
Gurriel Jr. lf402101.263
1-Thomas pr-cf110000.236
Rivera 3b100100.263
a-Peterson ph-3b201100.189
Moreno c401001.288
McCarthy rf300002.245
Lawlar ss211010.150
Perdomo ss000000.250
Totals33696511
Chicago011000000271
Arizona30000210x690

a-grounded out for Rivera in the 5th. b-lined out for Wisdom in the 9th.

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.

E – Wisdom (13). LOB – Chicago 6, Arizona 11. 2B – Happ (32), Swanson (24), Gurriel Jr. (34), Marte (26), Peterson (2). HR – Marte (23), off Cuas. RBIs – Tauchman (46), Walker (93), Gurriel Jr. (81), Rivera (28), Marte 2 (77), Peterson (9). SB – Pham (10). SF – Rivera. S – McCarthy.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Swanson, Bellinger, Happ); Arizona 9 (Thomas, Marte 2, Moreno 3, Carroll, Pham 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Arizona 2 for 14.

Runners moved up – Hoerner, Bellinger, Peterson. GIDP – Hoerner, Bellinger.

DP – Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wicks, L, 3-14⅓43345972.67
Cuas1⅓22201223.50
Palencia11102144.37
Little20001170.00
Boxberger1⅓00012304.50
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson3⅓42233755.53
Frías, W, 1-01⅔20000253.96
Castro, H, 13100002134.62
Thompson, H, 211000060.00
Jarvis200001182.50

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Little 1-1, Boxberger 3-0, Frías 1-0. HBP – Little (Perdomo). WP – Wicks(2).

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:09. A – 26,307 (48,359).

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Vierling lf412012.265
Ibáñez 2b310021.255
Torkelson 1b400002.233
Carpenter rf401101.288
Rogers c322410.220
Nevin 3b401001.171
McKinstry 3b000000.230
Báez dh401000.219
Short ss400000.211
Meadows cf310012.192
Totals3357559
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schanuel 1b411001.294
Fletcher 2b402100.241
Drury dh300012.253
Walsh rf400002.132
O'Hoppe c311011.225
Grichuk lf412201.213
Escobar 3b400001.214
Phillips cf400003.224
Neto ss300010.223
Totals33363311
Detroit014000000570
Los Angeles000012000360
LOB_Detroit 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Vierling (17), Grichuk (8), Schanuel (2). HR_Rogers 2 (19), off Rosenberg; Grichuk (7), off Wentz. RBIs_Rogers 4 (44), Carpenter (63), Fletcher (10), Grichuk 2 (16).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Meadows, Rogers); Los Angeles 5 (Escobar 2, Drury, O'Hoppe 2). RISP – Detroit 2 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Carpenter, Walsh. GIDP – Torkelson.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Fletcher, Schanuel).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Díaz110011180.00
Wentz, W, 3-114⅓53317746.63
Cisnero, H, 1400012155.37
Holton, H, 131⅓0000062.10
Foley, H, 260000072.39
Lange, S, 24-29100001123.84
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Herget100002124.12
Rosenberg, L, 1-2575523855.48
Marte100011124.26
Loup100012205.48
Wantz100011203.62
Inherited runners-scored_Holton 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Paul Clemons.

T – 2:38. A – 34,943 (45,517).

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss510001.242
Thomas rf501002.272
Meneses dh400101.280
Smith 1b300010.260
1-Chavis pr-1b100001.242
Vargas 3b300010.251
García 2b412100.256
Millas c401002.313
Alu lf300002.218
Young cf200020.227
Totals3424249
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Canha lf412011.319
Contreras dh401001.283
Santana 1b301100.236
2-Turang pr-2b000000.221
Adames ss200030.211
Donaldson 3b400000.250
Tellez 1b100000.216
Monasterio 2b-3b400003.265
Taylor rf400001.230
Caratini c402000.247
Perkins cf200000.208
a-Frelick ph-cf100010.262
Totals3316156
Washington01000000001240
Milwaukee00000100000160
a-flied out for Perkins in the 8th.

1-ran for Smith in the 9th. 2-ran for Santana in the 9th.

LOB – Washington 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Thomas (34), Millas (1). HR – García (8), off Woodruff. RBIs – García (47), Meneses (81), Santana (23). SB – Canha 2 (3), García (9), Turang 2 (24), Adames (5), Young (7). SF – Meneses, Santana. S – Alu, Contreras, Turang.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Abrams 2, Meneses, Alu, García); Milwaukee 6 (Contreras 2, Donaldson, Santana, Monasterio 2). RISP – Washington 0 for 9; Milwaukee 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Alu, Thomas, Tellez. GIDP – Abrams, Donaldson, Perkins.

DP – Washington 3 (García, Smith; García, Smith; Chavis, Millas, Chavis); Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Adames, Santana).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin641122885.00
Harvey200002302.89
Finnegan110011263.58
Garcia, W, 1-2210021234.33
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff6311061061.89
Milner100000161.92
Wilson10010102.66
Chafin0000018.49
D.Williams100022251.59
Vieira, L, 0-1201011240.00
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0. IBB_off Garcia (Adames).

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Tom Hanahan.

T – 3:15. A – 31,865 (41,700).

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b400010.319
B.Lowe 2b511100.231
Arozarena lf500003.259
J.Lowe rf401011.281
Paredes 3b300010.248
Aranda dh400002.197
Margot cf410001.249
Gray ss412100.400
Bethancourt c311100.227
c-H.Ramírez ph100100.303
Pinto c000000.263
Totals3745437
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Henderson ss-3b500003.258
Rutschman dh-c523200.270
Santander rf500003.252
Hall p000000---
O'Hearn 1b511002.294
Mullins cf400101.246
Hays lf402100.282
1-Mateo pr-ss010000.215
Frazier 2b-rf402100.249
Urías 3b300001.266
b-Hicks ph-lf110000.289
McCann c201000.223
a-Kjerstad ph100001.250
Fujinami p000000---
Cano p000000---
d-Westburg ph-2b100001.270
Totals40595012
Tampa Bay10000002010450
Baltimore00010001111590
Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for McCann in the 8th. b-lined out for Urías in the 9th. c-grounded out for Bethancourt in the 10th. d-struck out for Cano in the 10th.

1-ran for Hays in the 9th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 6. 2B – J.Lowe (29), Rutschman (25), McCann (14), O'Hearn (20), Frazier (20). HR – B.Lowe (21), off Kremer; Gray (1), off López; Bethancourt (10), off López; Rutschman (19), off Fairbanks. RBIs – B.Lowe (68), Gray (1), Bethancourt (32), H.Ramírez (62), Hays (62), Rutschman 2 (73), Frazier (60), Mullins (69). SB – J.Lowe (30). SF – Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Margot, J.Lowe); Baltimore 3 (Hicks, O'Hearn, Rutschman). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 11.

Runners moved up – Gray, Arozarena, Mullins, O'Hearn. GIDP – B.Lowe.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Frazier, Henderson, O'Hearn).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Littell4⅔41103553.94
Poche1⅓00003162.10
Stephenson110001152.29
Fairbanks, BS, 24-27232204392.49
Armstrong, BS, 0-2111001130.76
Diekman, L, 0-10100052.40
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer521125864.17
Coulombe1⅓00000112.31
López1⅓22201226.75
Pérez0000053.22
Fujinami10011203.76
Cano1⅓0100091.97
Hall, W, 2-0100000164.85
Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0, Cano 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 3:06. A – 37,297 (45,971).

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien 1b411301.268
Kirilloff 1b000000.271
Polanco 2b311112.264
Castro lf400000.247
Lewis dh401002.310
Correa ss400000.230
Wallner rf402001.245
Stevenson cf401001.200
Jeffers c311010.272
Farmer 3b310010.246
Totals3347437
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss401000.257
Benintendi lf402001.268
Vaughn 1b400002.259
Jiménez dh401001.270
Sheets rf400001.207
Thompson cf302010.189
Sosa 3b400002.190
Remillard 2b300000.248
Lee c300001.065
Totals3306018
Minnesota000030010471
Chicago000000000061
E_Polanco (6), Sosa (3). LOB_Minnesota 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Wallner (8), Benintendi (33), Andrus (18). HR_Julien (14), off Cease; Polanco (13), off Patiño. RBIs_Julien 3 (30), Polanco (43). CS_Benintendi (2), Stevenson (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Farmer); Chicago 4 (Jiménez, Lee, Sosa, Sheets). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 3; Chicago 0 for 8.

Runners moved up – Vaughn, Remillard, Benintendi. GIDP – Correa.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Jeffers, Polanco, Jeffers); Chicago 1 (Remillard, Vaughn).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 8-7750006812.84
Jax100001134.06
Pagán110011223.22
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, L, 7-86433351064.85
Patiño331102343.27
WP_Cease.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T – 2:31. A – 17,641 (40,241).

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf401011.197
Turner ss502001.271
Harper dh311021.291
Bohm 3b-1b422110.281
Stott 2b412001.287
Realmuto c410002.248
Marsh cf200010.285
b-Rojas ph-cf201000.302
Castellanos rf301210.272
Cave 1b201001.233
a-Sosa ph-3b200001.255
Totals35511368
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf400000.266
Goldschmidt 1b422301.273
Burleson dh311011.241
Arenado 3b402200.271
Palacios lf400000.275
J.Walker rf411100.272
Edman ss401000.240
Knizner c312000.246
Querecuto 2b310001.000
Totals3369613
Philadelphia0003000205110
St. Louis00302001x691

a-pinch hit for Cave in the 7th. b-singled for Marsh in the 8th.

E – Querecuto (1). LOB – Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 4. 2B – Schwarber (17), Harper (27), Goldschmidt (28), Arenado (26), Burleson (19). HR – Bohm (17), off Gallegos; Goldschmidt (25), off T.Walker; J.Walker (16), off Domínguez. RBIs – Castellanos 2 (95), Bohm (91), Goldschmidt 3 (78), Arenado 2 (92), J.Walker (47). SB – Rojas (12), Castellanos (10). S – Stott, Querecuto.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Rojas, Turner 3, Bohm, Harper); St. Louis 2 (Palacios 2). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 12; St. Louis 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Realmuto. GIDP – Bohm.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Querecuto, Goldschmidt).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Walker7855131094.40
Domínguez, L, 4-5111100114.11
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson553333665.12
Liberatore, H, 21⅔00012275.37
Gallegos, H, 202110064.42
King, W, 1-0131111271.80
Helsley, S, 11-15110012182.53

Inherited runners-scored – Gallegos 1-0. HBP – Hudson (Realmuto).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 2:26. A – 40,996 (44,494).

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Steer 2b401011.265
Senzel lf312100.235
a-Friedl ph-cf100000.273
Renfroe rf320010.128
Stephenson c401000.250
Marte 3b401100.303
Encarnacion-Strand 1b412200.273
Votto dh402000.202
Bader cf300000.161
Benson lf100001.267
De La Cruz ss400001.235
Totals3549423
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo dh512000.266
Mauricio 2b502102.313
Alonso 1b500001.222
Lindor ss321020.250
Alvarez c501201.218
McNeil cf-lf511000.264
Vientos 3b413100.218
Araúz 3b100000.136
Stewart rf210011.265
Locastro lf212000.257
b-Vogelbach ph101300.234
1-Ortega pr-cf010000.225
Totals38813735
Cincinnati100010020493
New York00301040x8130
a-flied out for Senzel in the 7th. b-doubled for Locastro in the 7th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.

E – Marte (5), Encarnacion-Strand (2), Spiers (1). LOB – Cincinnati 6, New York 11. 2B – Votto (6), Alvarez (12), Locastro (2), Vogelbach (8). HR – Senzel (12), off Quintana; Encarnacion-Strand (8), off Brigham. RBIs – Marte (8), Senzel (40), Encarnacion-Strand 2 (26), Alvarez 2 (56), Vientos (16), Vogelbach 3 (48), Mauricio (7). SB – Vientos (1). S – Locastro.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, Bader, Encarnacion-Strand); New York 7 (Mauricio 2, Alvarez 2, Stewart 2, McNeil). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 6; New York 5 for 15.

GIDP – Senzel, Mauricio.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Marte, Steer, Encarnacion-Strand); New York 1 (Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williamson, L, 4-5463312794.56
Spiers375323879.00
Moll100000110.90
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana, W, 3-56⅔82212943.02
Smith, H, 120000044.47
Brigham112210205.25
Raley10000192.81
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-0. HBP_Williamson (Stewart). WP_Williamson, Quintana.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T – 2:53. A – 38,044 (42,136).

Houston 7, Kansas City 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b523100.311
Bregman 3b210020.269
Alvarez dh311211.300
J.Abreu 1b400201.233
Brantley lf500000.262
McCormick rf403100.284
Peña ss400004.262
Meyers cf422101.230
Maldonado c310011.188
Totals3479748
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b401000.273
Witt Jr. ss400001.278
Olivares dh301011.261
Velázquez lf-rf400000.232
Duffy 1b401000.249
Loftin 2b412000.333
Porter c301000.400
Waters cf200102.228
Blanco rf200001.226
a-Melendez ph-lf100000.232
Totals3116115
Houston002110003793
Kansas City010000000160
a-grounded out for Blanco in the 8th.

E – Valdez (1), J.Abreu (6), Bregman (15). LOB – Houston 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Altuve (17), Porter (1), Duffy (8). 3B – Meyers (2). HR – Meyers (10), off Lyles; Alvarez (28), off Lyles. RBIs – J.Abreu 2 (81), McCormick (64), Meyers (33), Alvarez 2 (93), Altuve (46), Waters (30). SB – McCormick 2 (18). SF – J.Abreu, Waters.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Maldonado, Peña 2, Brantley); Kansas City 2 (Loftin, Blanco). RISP – Houston 2 for 13; Kansas City 1 for 6.

GIDP – Brantley, Duffy, Porter.

DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, J.Abreu; Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu); Kansas City 1 (Loftin, Witt Jr., Duffy).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 12-10751015923.20
B.Abreu, H, 24100000101.91
Graveman11000082.79
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 4-17664416956.43
Kowar100001115.11
Davidson110001205.51
Keller123330264.76
HBP_Lyles 2 (Bregman,Alvarez).

Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:25. A – 15,311 (38,427).

Miami 16, Atlanta 2
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Albies 2b502001.267
Riley 3b300011.277
Williams 3b100000.000
Olson 1b500000.278
Ozuna dh412101.266
d'Arnaud c412002.229
Harris II cf401101.296
Arcia ss300013.268
Rosario lf100000.264
a-Wall ph-lf201000.333
Pillar rf401002.229
Totals36292211
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b523200.353
Edwards 2b100000.291
Soler dh322210.243
b-Stallings ph-dh-p211000.202
Bell 1b521101.261
Gurriel 1b101000.253
Chisholm Jr. cf241431.256
Berti lf101100.277
Burger 3b512310.306
Sánchez rf101030.262
Hampson lf-cf400211.283
Wendle ss500002.218
Fortes c544100.210
Totals4016171695
Atlanta000000020291
Miami00501442x16170
a-doubled for Rosario in the 7th. b-flied out for Soler in the 7th.

E – Arcia (11). LOB – Atlanta 10, Miami 10. 2B – Albies 2 (25), Wall (2), d'Arnaud (12), Pillar (10), Fortes 2 (9), Burger (12). HR – Ozuna (35), off González; Chisholm Jr. (18), off Morton; Soler (36), off Rodríguez; Burger (8), off Rodríguez; Fortes (6), off Lopez. RBIs – Ozuna (82), Harris II (53), Bell (18), Chisholm Jr. 4 (48), Hampson 2 (21), Arraez 2 (69), Soler 2 (73), Burger 3 (23), Fortes (24), Berti (28).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Arcia, Riley, Ozuna, Pillar 2, Olson 2); Miami 4 (Wendle 3, Burger). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 13; Miami 8 for 12.

Runners moved up – Harris II, Riley, Albies. GIDP – Arraez.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, L, 14-124⅔66655983.66
Rodríguez2788305415.43
Lopez1⅓422103013.50
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, W, 10-9640028973.68
Chargois110002153.55
González132201257.36
Stallings11000070.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 3-0. HBP_Morton (Sánchez), Luzardo (Rosario). WP_Rodríguez, Luzardo.

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T – 2:54. A – 22,051 (37,446).

Toronto 3, Boston 2
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rafaela cf-2b501000.320
Refsnyder lf311011.245
c-Yoshida ph-lf100001.285
Turner dh500003.281
Devers 3b212120.276
Duvall rf401001.249
d-Verdugo ph-rf100000.268
Reyes 2b-1b301110.303
Story ss401000.185
Dalbec 1b301001.200
a-Abreu ph-cf100001.364
McGuire c401001.272
Totals3629249
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh401000.256
Bichette ss400001.303
Guerrero Jr. 1b401000.267
Schneider 2b300002.297
Biggio rf422001.233
Chapman 3b402102.246
Kiermaier cf200101.266
Varsho lf311101.219
Heineman c200000.217
b-Horwitz ph100001.290
Kirk c000000.251
Totals3137309
Boston000000101290
Toronto010010001371
One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Dalbec in the 8th. b-struck out for Heineman in the 8th. c-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th. d-lined out for Duvall in the 9th.

E – Chapman (12). LOB – Boston 12, Toronto 5. 2B – Duvall (23), Rafaela (5), Chapman 2 (38). HR – Devers (33), off Swanson; Varsho (17), off Pivetta. RBIs – Reyes (20), Devers (98), Kiermaier (35), Varsho (53), Chapman (51). SF – Kiermaier.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Rafaela, Duvall 3, Dalbec, Story); Toronto 1 (Varsho). RISP – Boston 1 for 14; Toronto 0 for 1.

GIDP – McGuire.

DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Schneider, Guerrero Jr.).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta6⅓42206914.48
Murphy00001114.37
Robertson110001134.00
Whitlock, L, 5-521101175.27
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryu4⅔60022832.62
García1⅓10012214.15
Cabrera, H, 611111202.57
Green, H, 11⅓00002197.36
Swanson, W, 4-2111102193.06
Inherited runners-scored_García 2-0, Green 2-0. HBP_Pivetta (Schneider), Cabrera (Devers).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:43. A – 41,876 (49,282).

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b401100.243
Judge rf400001.254
Torres 2b300011.271
Stanton dh400002.193
Wells c401000.132
Volpe ss411102.211
Peraza 3b200021.206
Cabrera lf300001.218
Florial cf211000.208
a-Kiner-Falefa ph-cf100000.239
Totals3124238
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Peguero 2b402101.255
Joe lf401000.232
Bae cf000000.239
Hayes 3b400002.270
Andujar rf311100.250
b-Palacios ph-rf100000.226
Suwinski cf-lf401001.214
Davis dh400003.205
Triolo 1b322000.259
Williams ss300002.211
Delay c301101.253
Totals33383010
New York000001100241
Pittsburgh00110010x380
a-pinch hit for Florial in the 7th. b-grounded out for Andujar in the 8th.

E – Volpe (15). LOB – New York 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – LeMahieu (22), Wells (3), Triolo 2 (4), Delay (11). HR – Volpe (21), off Jackson; Andujar (4), off Rodón. RBIs – LeMahieu (44), Volpe (60), Peguero (24), Andujar (13), Delay (17). SB – Peguero (5).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Stanton, Peraza); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, Joe 2, Andujar). RISP – New York 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 3 for 10.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón, L, 3-66⅔6330101035.90
Vásquez1⅓20000252.56
PittsburghHRERBBSONPERA
Selby200010207.40
Jackson4⅓32223664.82
Borucki, W, 3-000001112.80
Mlodzinski, H, 810000192.03
Bednar, S, 36-39110003181.86
Inherited runners-scored_Vásquez 1-0, Borucki 1-0. WP_Rodón.

Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:22. A – 29,565 (38,753).

Cleveland 9, Texas 2
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b401000.276
Duran 2b101100.275
Seager ss400002.337
Ornelas ss100001.143
Lowe 1b300011.276
Huff 1b000000.256
Garver dh400002.271
Grossman rf401001.243
Jankowski rf000000.263
Taveras cf411001.270
J.Smith 3b401101.183
Carter lf210021.280
Hedges c402002.238
Totals35272312
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf512101.274
Ramírez dh411200.278
J.Naylor 1b321010.314
Fry 1b000000.232
Laureano cf312000.264
Giménez 2b412300.244
Tena 2b000000.190
Freeman 3b411100.241
Brennan rf411000.267
Arias ss411201.214
Gallagher c400002.134
Totals35911914
Texas010000001270
Cleveland00090000x9111
E_Tena (2). LOB_Texas 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Taveras (31), J.Smith (8), Duran (22), Kwan (33), Laureano (7), Giménez (26). HR_Ramírez (24), off Bradford. RBIs_J.Smith (13), Duran (46), Ramírez 2 (78), Giménez 3 (57), Freeman (13), Arias 2 (23), Kwan (52).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Hedges, Lowe 2, Ornelas); Cleveland 3 (Freeman 2, Laureano). RISP – Texas 2 for 6; Cleveland 6 for 12.

Runners moved up – Ramírez.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradford, L, 4-2376602644.65
Hernández343311416.49
Latz200001240.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Williams, W, 3-5641127973.29
Moore120012243.86
Curry100001144.05
Sandlin111102223.90
Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 3-3, Latz 1-0. IBB_off Williams (Carter), off Hernández (J.Naylor). HBP_Hernández (Laureano).

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, John Bacon; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:26. A – 19,361 (34,788).

