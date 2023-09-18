Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023

San Francisco 11, Colorado 10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Estrada 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Pederson dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Conforto rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Slater cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|J.Davis 3b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Haniger lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.213
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|39
|11
|14
|11
|1
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Montero 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Jones lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Goodman rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Trejo 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|a-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Doyle cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.193
|b-Bryant ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|1-Bouchard pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|c-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|2-McMahon pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|43
|10
|15
|9
|1
|7
|San Francisco
|000
|018
|200
|11
|14
|3
|Colorado
|000
|005
|104
|10
|15
|0
a-struck out for Trejo in the 9th. b-reached on error for Doyle in the 9th. c-singled for Wynns in the 9th.
1-ran for Bryant in the 9th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.
E – Manaea (2), Brebbia (1), Doval (1). LOB – San Francisco 4, Colorado 9. 2B – Haniger 2 (13), Pederson (13), Yastrzemski (23), Bailey (18), Blackmon (20), Montero (14). HR – Crawford (7), off Koch; Goodman (1), off Manaea; Doyle (9), off Brebbia. RBIs – Haniger 3 (28), Pederson (49), J.Davis (69), Crawford 3 (38), Estrada (47), Bailey 2 (48), Goodman 3 (17), Doyle 3 (39), Rodgers (12), Díaz 2 (70). SB – Yastrzemski (2), Estrada (22). SF – Goodman. S – Wade Jr..
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 3 (Crawford 2, Conforto); Colorado 4 (Tovar, Trejo, Jones, Bryant). RISP – San Francisco 8 for 14; Colorado 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Montero. GIDP – Blackmon.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Wade Jr.).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 6-6
|5⅓
|8
|3
|2
|0
|3
|87
|4.73
|Brebbia
|⅔
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|14
|3.48
|Ty.Rogers
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|3.20
|Jackson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.93
|Doval
|⅔
|3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|35
|3.09
|Ta.Rogers, S, 2-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.06
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 1-4
|5⅓
|5
|4
|4
|0
|5
|94
|6.75
|Koch
|⅓
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|17
|4.81
|Justice
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|8.59
|Carasiti
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.29
|N.Davis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|9.58
Inherited runners-scored – Brebbia 1-1, Ta.Rogers 1-0, Koch 2-2, Justice 1-1, Carasiti 2-2. HBP – Flexen (Yastrzemski), Doval (Rodgers). WP – Doval. PB – Bailey (7).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Will Little; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:17. A – 30,619 (50,144).
San Diego 10, Oakland 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar 1b-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.364
|Tatis Jr. rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Soto lf
|5
|2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.266
|Cooper 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Machado dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Campusano c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Azocar cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Batten 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Rosario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|10
|3
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Noda 1b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.235
|Gelof 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Rooker dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Brown rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Diaz ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Butler cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Allen ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ruiz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|16
|San Diego
|000
|202
|240
|10
|13
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010
|1
|6
|0
a-struck out for Brown in the 8th.
LOB – San Diego 7, Oakland 6. 2B – Machado (21). HR – Soto (31), off Waldichuk; Soto (32), off Sweet; Rooker (26), off Kerr. RBIs – Campusano (26), Rosario (2), Batten 2 (10), Soto 6 (98), Rooker (60). SB – Azocar (8). S – Azocar.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Batten, Profar 2); Oakland 4 (Butler, Brown, Ruiz 2). RISP – San Diego 5 for 13; Oakland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Rooker.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|40
|3.73
|Avila, W, 2-2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|57
|3.38
|Cosgrove
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.57
|Kerr
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|23
|4.38
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyle
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|58
|0.00
|Waldichuk, L, 3-8
|4
|9
|6
|6
|0
|2
|80
|5.40
|Sweet
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|34
|12.60
|F.Pérez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.02
HBP – Sweet (Azocar). WP – Martinez, Waldichuk.
Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, David Arrieta.
T – 2:50. A – 8,680 (46,847).
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Heyward rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Martinez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Peralta lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|K.Hernández 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Outman cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Rosario ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.165
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.171
|Totals
|38
|6
|10
|6
|2
|8
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|T.Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Kelenic lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|a-Moore ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|b-Canzone ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|J.Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|4
|13
|Los Angeles
|130
|100
|010
|6
|10
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000
|1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Kelenic in the 6th. b-flied out for Moore in the 7th.
E – Kelenic (3). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Seattle 10. 2B – Rosario (6), Heyward (22), Crawford (33). 3B – Rosario (2). HR – Heyward (15), off Gilbert; Barnes (2), off Gilbert; Outman (21), off Leone. RBIs – Heyward 2 (40), Wong (19), Barnes 2 (11), Outman (66), Crawford (54). SB – Rosario (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 5 (K.Hernández 2, Taylor, Martinez 2); Seattle 5 (T.Hernández, Canzone, J.Rojas, Rodríguez 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 12; Seattle 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Wong 2.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|S.Miller
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.95
|Yarbrough, W, 4-1
|4⅔
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|89
|2.90
|Stone, S, 1-2
|3⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|57
|9.45
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 13-6
|5
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|86
|3.77
|Bazardo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|2.16
|Leone
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|6.43
Inherited runners-scored – Stone 1-0. WP – Gilbert.
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Adam Beck; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:41. A – 45,477 (47,929).
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Morel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Mastrobuoni ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|1
|3
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.274
|Carroll cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|1-Thomas pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Rivera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Lawlar ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|5
|11
|Chicago
|011
|000
|000
|2
|7
|1
|Arizona
|300
|002
|10x
|6
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Rivera in the 5th. b-lined out for Wisdom in the 9th.
1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.
E – Wisdom (13). LOB – Chicago 6, Arizona 11. 2B – Happ (32), Swanson (24), Gurriel Jr. (34), Marte (26), Peterson (2). HR – Marte (23), off Cuas. RBIs – Tauchman (46), Walker (93), Gurriel Jr. (81), Rivera (28), Marte 2 (77), Peterson (9). SB – Pham (10). SF – Rivera. S – McCarthy.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Swanson, Bellinger, Happ); Arizona 9 (Thomas, Marte 2, Moreno 3, Carroll, Pham 2). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Arizona 2 for 14.
Runners moved up – Hoerner, Bellinger, Peterson. GIDP – Hoerner, Bellinger.
DP – Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wicks, L, 3-1
|4⅓
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|97
|2.67
|Cuas
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|3.50
|Palencia
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|4.37
|Little
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Boxberger
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|4.50
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson
|3⅓
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|75
|5.53
|Frías, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3.96
|Castro, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.62
|Thompson, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Jarvis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.50
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Little 1-1, Boxberger 3-0, Frías 1-0. HBP – Little (Perdomo). WP – Wicks(2).
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 3:09. A – 26,307 (48,359).
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Vierling lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Ibáñez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.255
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Rogers c
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.220
|Nevin 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|McKinstry 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Báez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Short ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Meadows cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Totals
|33
|5
|7
|5
|5
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schanuel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Drury dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Walsh rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.132
|O'Hoppe c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Grichuk lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Phillips cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Neto ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|3
|11
|Detroit
|014
|000
|000
|5
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|012
|000
|3
|6
|0
|LOB_Detroit 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Vierling (17), Grichuk (8), Schanuel (2). HR_Rogers 2 (19), off Rosenberg; Grichuk (7), off Wentz. RBIs_Rogers 4 (44), Carpenter (63), Fletcher (10), Grichuk 2 (16).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Meadows, Rogers); Los Angeles 5 (Escobar 2, Drury, O'Hoppe 2). RISP – Detroit 2 for 9; Los Angeles 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Carpenter, Walsh. GIDP – Torkelson.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Neto, Fletcher, Schanuel).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Díaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Wentz, W, 3-11
|4⅓
|5
|3
|3
|1
|7
|74
|6.63
|Cisnero, H, 14
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|5.37
|Holton, H, 13
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.10
|Foley, H, 26
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.39
|Lange, S, 24-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.84
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Herget
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.12
|Rosenberg, L, 1-2
|5
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|85
|5.48
|Marte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.26
|Loup
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|5.48
|Wantz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.62
|Inherited runners-scored_Holton 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Paul Clemons.
T – 2:38. A – 34,943 (45,517).
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Thomas rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|1-Chavis pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Vargas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|García 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Millas c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Alu lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Young cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.227
|Totals
|34
|2
|4
|2
|4
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.319
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|2-Turang pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.211
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tellez 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Monasterio 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Perkins cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Frelick ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|5
|6
|Washington
|010
|000
|000
|01
|2
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000
|00
|1
|6
|0
|a-flied out for Perkins in the 8th.
1-ran for Smith in the 9th. 2-ran for Santana in the 9th.
LOB – Washington 7, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Thomas (34), Millas (1). HR – García (8), off Woodruff. RBIs – García (47), Meneses (81), Santana (23). SB – Canha 2 (3), García (9), Turang 2 (24), Adames (5), Young (7). SF – Meneses, Santana. S – Alu, Contreras, Turang.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Abrams 2, Meneses, Alu, García); Milwaukee 6 (Contreras 2, Donaldson, Santana, Monasterio 2). RISP – Washington 0 for 9; Milwaukee 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Alu, Thomas, Tellez. GIDP – Abrams, Donaldson, Perkins.
DP – Washington 3 (García, Smith; García, Smith; Chavis, Millas, Chavis); Milwaukee 1 (Monasterio, Adames, Santana).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|88
|5.00
|Harvey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|2.89
|Finnegan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|3.58
|Garcia, W, 1-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|4.33
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|106
|1.89
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.92
|Wilson
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|2.66
|Chafin
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8.49
|D.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|1.59
|Vieira, L, 0-1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0. IBB_off Garcia (Adames).
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Tom Hanahan.
T – 3:15. A – 31,865 (41,700).
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Arozarena lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.259
|J.Lowe rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Aranda dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Gray ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Bethancourt c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.227
|c-H.Ramírez ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Pinto c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|37
|4
|5
|4
|3
|7
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Henderson ss-3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.258
|Rutschman dh-c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Hall p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|O'Hearn 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|1-Mateo pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Frazier 2b-rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|b-Hicks ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|a-Kjerstad ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Fujinami p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Cano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Westburg ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|40
|5
|9
|5
|0
|12
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|020
|10
|4
|5
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|011
|11
|5
|9
|0
|Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for McCann in the 8th. b-lined out for Urías in the 9th. c-grounded out for Bethancourt in the 10th. d-struck out for Cano in the 10th.
1-ran for Hays in the 9th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 6. 2B – J.Lowe (29), Rutschman (25), McCann (14), O'Hearn (20), Frazier (20). HR – B.Lowe (21), off Kremer; Gray (1), off López; Bethancourt (10), off López; Rutschman (19), off Fairbanks. RBIs – B.Lowe (68), Gray (1), Bethancourt (32), H.Ramírez (62), Hays (62), Rutschman 2 (73), Frazier (60), Mullins (69). SB – J.Lowe (30). SF – Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Margot, J.Lowe); Baltimore 3 (Hicks, O'Hearn, Rutschman). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 7; Baltimore 2 for 11.
Runners moved up – Gray, Arozarena, Mullins, O'Hearn. GIDP – B.Lowe.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Frazier, Henderson, O'Hearn).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Littell
|4⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|55
|3.94
|Poche
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.10
|Stephenson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.29
|Fairbanks, BS, 24-27
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|39
|2.49
|Armstrong, BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.76
|Diekman, L, 0-1
|⅔
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.40
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|86
|4.17
|Coulombe
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.31
|López
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|6.75
|Pérez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.22
|Fujinami
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.76
|Cano
|1⅓
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.97
|Hall, W, 2-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|4.85
|Inherited runners-scored_Coulombe 1-0, Cano 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Clint Vondrak; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 3:06. A – 37,297 (45,971).
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.268
|Kirilloff 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Polanco 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.264
|Castro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Lewis dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Wallner rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Stevenson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Jeffers c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Farmer 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.189
|Sosa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Remillard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.065
|Totals
|33
|0
|6
|0
|1
|8
|Minnesota
|000
|030
|010
|4
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|1
|E_Polanco (6), Sosa (3). LOB_Minnesota 5, Chicago 7. 2B_Wallner (8), Benintendi (33), Andrus (18). HR_Julien (14), off Cease; Polanco (13), off Patiño. RBIs_Julien 3 (30), Polanco (43). CS_Benintendi (2), Stevenson (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 1 (Farmer); Chicago 4 (Jiménez, Lee, Sosa, Sheets). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 3; Chicago 0 for 8.
Runners moved up – Vaughn, Remillard, Benintendi. GIDP – Correa.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Jeffers, Polanco, Jeffers); Chicago 1 (Remillard, Vaughn).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 8-7
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|81
|2.84
|Jax
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.06
|Pagán
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.22
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, L, 7-8
|6
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|106
|4.85
|Patiño
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|34
|3.27
|WP_Cease.
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T – 2:31. A – 17,641 (40,241).
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.291
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|Stott 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Marsh cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|b-Rojas ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.272
|Cave 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|a-Sosa ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|3
|6
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.273
|Burleson dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.271
|Palacios lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|J.Walker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Knizner c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Querecuto 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|1
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|300
|020
|5
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|003
|020
|01x
|6
|9
|1
a-pinch hit for Cave in the 7th. b-singled for Marsh in the 8th.
E – Querecuto (1). LOB – Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 4. 2B – Schwarber (17), Harper (27), Goldschmidt (28), Arenado (26), Burleson (19). HR – Bohm (17), off Gallegos; Goldschmidt (25), off T.Walker; J.Walker (16), off Domínguez. RBIs – Castellanos 2 (95), Bohm (91), Goldschmidt 3 (78), Arenado 2 (92), J.Walker (47). SB – Rojas (12), Castellanos (10). S – Stott, Querecuto.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Rojas, Turner 3, Bohm, Harper); St. Louis 2 (Palacios 2). RISP – Philadelphia 3 for 12; St. Louis 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Realmuto. GIDP – Bohm.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Querecuto, Goldschmidt).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Walker
|7
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|109
|4.40
|Domínguez, L, 4-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.11
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|66
|5.12
|Liberatore, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|5.37
|Gallegos, H, 20
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|4.42
|King, W, 1-0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|1.80
|Helsley, S, 11-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.53
Inherited runners-scored – Gallegos 1-0. HBP – Hudson (Realmuto).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 2:26. A – 40,996 (44,494).
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Steer 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Senzel lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Friedl ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.128
|Stephenson c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Marte 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Benson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|2
|3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Mauricio 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.313
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Alvarez c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.218
|McNeil cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Vientos 3b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Araúz 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.136
|Stewart rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Locastro lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|b-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.234
|1-Ortega pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|38
|8
|13
|7
|3
|5
|Cincinnati
|100
|010
|020
|4
|9
|3
|New York
|003
|010
|40x
|8
|13
|0
|a-flied out for Senzel in the 7th. b-doubled for Locastro in the 7th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 7th.
E – Marte (5), Encarnacion-Strand (2), Spiers (1). LOB – Cincinnati 6, New York 11. 2B – Votto (6), Alvarez (12), Locastro (2), Vogelbach (8). HR – Senzel (12), off Quintana; Encarnacion-Strand (8), off Brigham. RBIs – Marte (8), Senzel (40), Encarnacion-Strand 2 (26), Alvarez 2 (56), Vientos (16), Vogelbach 3 (48), Mauricio (7). SB – Vientos (1). S – Locastro.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 3 (Friedl, Bader, Encarnacion-Strand); New York 7 (Mauricio 2, Alvarez 2, Stewart 2, McNeil). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 6; New York 5 for 15.
GIDP – Senzel, Mauricio.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Marte, Steer, Encarnacion-Strand); New York 1 (Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williamson, L, 4-5
|4
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|79
|4.56
|Spiers
|3
|7
|5
|3
|2
|3
|87
|9.00
|Moll
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.90
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana, W, 3-5
|6⅔
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|94
|3.02
|Smith, H, 12
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.47
|Brigham
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|5.25
|Raley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.81
|Inherited runners-scored_Smith 2-0. HBP_Williamson (Stewart). WP_Williamson, Quintana.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:53. A – 38,044 (42,136).
Houston 7, Kansas City 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.269
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.300
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.233
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|McCormick rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.262
|Meyers cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|4
|8
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Olivares dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Velázquez lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Duffy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Loftin 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Porter c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Waters cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|Blanco rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|a-Melendez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|1
|5
|Houston
|002
|110
|003
|7
|9
|3
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|000
|1
|6
|0
|a-grounded out for Blanco in the 8th.
E – Valdez (1), J.Abreu (6), Bregman (15). LOB – Houston 7, Kansas City 5. 2B – Altuve (17), Porter (1), Duffy (8). 3B – Meyers (2). HR – Meyers (10), off Lyles; Alvarez (28), off Lyles. RBIs – J.Abreu 2 (81), McCormick (64), Meyers (33), Alvarez 2 (93), Altuve (46), Waters (30). SB – McCormick 2 (18). SF – J.Abreu, Waters.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Maldonado, Peña 2, Brantley); Kansas City 2 (Loftin, Blanco). RISP – Houston 2 for 13; Kansas City 1 for 6.
GIDP – Brantley, Duffy, Porter.
DP – Houston 2 (Bregman, J.Abreu; Bregman, Altuve, J.Abreu); Kansas City 1 (Loftin, Witt Jr., Duffy).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 12-10
|7
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|92
|3.20
|B.Abreu, H, 24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.91
|Graveman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.79
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 4-17
|6
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|95
|6.43
|Kowar
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.11
|Davidson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|5.51
|Keller
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|26
|4.76
|HBP_Lyles 2 (Bregman,Alvarez).
Umpires – Home, Derek Thomas; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:25. A – 15,311 (38,427).
Miami 16, Atlanta 2
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Williams 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.268
|Rosario lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|a-Wall ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Pillar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|2
|11
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.353
|Edwards 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Soler dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.243
|b-Stallings ph-dh-p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Bell 1b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Gurriel 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|2
|4
|1
|4
|3
|1
|.256
|Berti lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Burger 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.306
|Sánchez rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.262
|Hampson lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.283
|Wendle ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Fortes c
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|40
|16
|17
|16
|9
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|020
|2
|9
|1
|Miami
|005
|014
|42x
|16
|17
|0
|a-doubled for Rosario in the 7th. b-flied out for Soler in the 7th.
E – Arcia (11). LOB – Atlanta 10, Miami 10. 2B – Albies 2 (25), Wall (2), d'Arnaud (12), Pillar (10), Fortes 2 (9), Burger (12). HR – Ozuna (35), off González; Chisholm Jr. (18), off Morton; Soler (36), off Rodríguez; Burger (8), off Rodríguez; Fortes (6), off Lopez. RBIs – Ozuna (82), Harris II (53), Bell (18), Chisholm Jr. 4 (48), Hampson 2 (21), Arraez 2 (69), Soler 2 (73), Burger 3 (23), Fortes (24), Berti (28).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 7 (Arcia, Riley, Ozuna, Pillar 2, Olson 2); Miami 4 (Wendle 3, Burger). RISP – Atlanta 1 for 13; Miami 8 for 12.
Runners moved up – Harris II, Riley, Albies. GIDP – Arraez.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 14-12
|4⅔
|6
|6
|6
|5
|5
|98
|3.66
|Rodríguez
|2
|7
|8
|8
|3
|0
|54
|15.43
|Lopez
|1⅓
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|13.50
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, W, 10-9
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8
|97
|3.68
|Chargois
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.55
|González
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|7.36
|Stallings
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 3-0. HBP_Morton (Sánchez), Luzardo (Rosario). WP_Rodríguez, Luzardo.
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T – 2:54. A – 22,051 (37,446).
Toronto 3, Boston 2
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rafaela cf-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Refsnyder lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|c-Yoshida ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Turner dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.281
|Devers 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.276
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|d-Verdugo ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Reyes 2b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.303
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Abreu ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|4
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Schneider 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Biggio rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Varsho lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.219
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|b-Horwitz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Kirk c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|0
|9
|Boston
|000
|000
|101
|2
|9
|0
|Toronto
|010
|010
|001
|3
|7
|1
|One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Dalbec in the 8th. b-struck out for Heineman in the 8th. c-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th. d-lined out for Duvall in the 9th.
E – Chapman (12). LOB – Boston 12, Toronto 5. 2B – Duvall (23), Rafaela (5), Chapman 2 (38). HR – Devers (33), off Swanson; Varsho (17), off Pivetta. RBIs – Reyes (20), Devers (98), Kiermaier (35), Varsho (53), Chapman (51). SF – Kiermaier.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 6 (Rafaela, Duvall 3, Dalbec, Story); Toronto 1 (Varsho). RISP – Boston 1 for 14; Toronto 0 for 1.
GIDP – McGuire.
DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Schneider, Guerrero Jr.).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|6⅓
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|91
|4.48
|Murphy
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.37
|Robertson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.00
|Whitlock, L, 5-5
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.27
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu
|4⅔
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|83
|2.62
|García
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.15
|Cabrera, H, 6
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|2.57
|Green, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|7.36
|Swanson, W, 4-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.06
|Inherited runners-scored_García 2-0, Green 2-0. HBP_Pivetta (Schneider), Cabrera (Devers).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jacob Metz; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:43. A – 41,876 (49,282).
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Wells c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Peraza 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.206
|Cabrera lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Florial cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|a-Kiner-Falefa ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|3
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peguero 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Joe lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Bae cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Andujar rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Palacios ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Suwinski cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Triolo 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Williams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Delay c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|0
|10
|New York
|000
|001
|100
|2
|4
|1
|Pittsburgh
|001
|100
|10x
|3
|8
|0
|a-pinch hit for Florial in the 7th. b-grounded out for Andujar in the 8th.
E – Volpe (15). LOB – New York 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – LeMahieu (22), Wells (3), Triolo 2 (4), Delay (11). HR – Volpe (21), off Jackson; Andujar (4), off Rodón. RBIs – LeMahieu (44), Volpe (60), Peguero (24), Andujar (13), Delay (17). SB – Peguero (5).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Stanton, Peraza); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, Joe 2, Andujar). RISP – New York 0 for 5; Pittsburgh 3 for 10.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón, L, 3-6
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|10
|103
|5.90
|Vásquez
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|2.56
|Pittsburgh
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Selby
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|7.40
|Jackson
|4⅓
|3
|2
|2
|2
|3
|66
|4.82
|Borucki, W, 3-0
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.80
|Mlodzinski, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.03
|Bednar, S, 36-39
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.86
|Inherited runners-scored_Vásquez 1-0, Borucki 1-0. WP_Rodón.
Umpires – Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:22. A – 29,565 (38,753).
Cleveland 9, Texas 2
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Duran 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.337
|Ornelas ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Huff 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Garver dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Jankowski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|J.Smith 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|Carter lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.280
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|3
|12
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|J.Naylor 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Fry 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Giménez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Tena 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Freeman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Brennan rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Arias ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Gallagher c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.134
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|1
|4
|Texas
|010
|000
|001
|2
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|900
|00x
|9
|11
|1
|E_Tena (2). LOB_Texas 9, Cleveland 4. 2B_Taveras (31), J.Smith (8), Duran (22), Kwan (33), Laureano (7), Giménez (26). HR_Ramírez (24), off Bradford. RBIs_J.Smith (13), Duran (46), Ramírez 2 (78), Giménez 3 (57), Freeman (13), Arias 2 (23), Kwan (52).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Hedges, Lowe 2, Ornelas); Cleveland 3 (Freeman 2, Laureano). RISP – Texas 2 for 6; Cleveland 6 for 12.
Runners moved up – Ramírez.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradford, L, 4-2
|3
|7
|6
|6
|0
|2
|64
|4.65
|Hernández
|3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|41
|6.49
|Latz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 3-5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|97
|3.29
|Moore
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.86
|Curry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.05
|Sandlin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.90
|Inherited runners-scored_Hernández 3-3, Latz 1-0. IBB_off Williams (Carter), off Hernández (J.Naylor). HBP_Hernández (Laureano).
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, John Bacon; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:26. A – 19,361 (34,788).
