Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

September 18, 2022, 9:11PM
Updated 1 hour ago
Houston 11, A's 2
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b411000.236
D.Garcia lf401201.254
Murphy dh400002.253
Pinder rf400002.231
S.Brown cf400003.231
Langeliers c401001.202
J.Díaz 1b301002.333
Bride 3b300000.219
Allen ss211011.208
Totals32252112
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b413010.290
Peña ss411111.249
Alvarez lf512401.304
Bregman 3b411101.267
Hensley 3b100000.261
Tucker rf401000.262
Dubón cf100001.209
Gurriel 1b412101.245
Mancini dh400001.202
McCormick cf-rf321012.233
Maldonado c444400.184
Totals3811151138
Oakland000002000251
Houston00520130x11151

E – D.Garcia (1), Peña (16). LOB – Oakland 4, Houston 6. 2B – D.Garcia (5), Alvarez 2 (24), Bregman (37). HR – Maldonado (13), off Cyr. RBIs – D.Garcia 2 (17), Alvarez 4 (93), Bregman (86), Gurriel (47), Maldonado 4 (43), Peña (50). SB – Altuve (18), McCormick (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (S.Brown); Houston 3 (Bregman 3). RISP – Oakland 1 for 4; Houston 7 for 12.

Runners moved up – Tucker, Altuve, Peña. GIDP – Pinder, Mancini.

DP – Oakland 1 (Bride, Kemp, J.Díaz); Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldichuk, L, 0-2255523527.13
Wiles3⅔53213618.31
Snead21100155.98
Cyr32201193.68
Ruiz1⅔00001126.43
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 16-56⅔42217872.57
Maton1⅔10001123.75
Montero1⅔00002132.34
Pressly1⅔00002123.02

Inherited runners-scored – Wiles 1-0, Snead 2-1, Cyr 1-1.

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.

T – 3:09. A – 30,375 (41,168).

L.A. Dodgers 4, Giants 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf412111.275
T.Turner ss511000.304
Freeman 1b311120.331
J.Turner dh401111.282
Muncy 3b301120.201
Thompson lf400012.266
Taylor 2b400003.225
Bellinger cf410001.199
Barnes c300000.214
Totals3446478
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Estrada ss301020.263
Villar dh200002.213
a-Pederson ph-dh300001.261
Flores 2b502101.231
Davis 1b401113.250
Longoria 3b300022.235
Bart c200002.221
b-Wade Jr. ph-lf301001.191
Brinson cf211000.188
c-Yastrzemski ph-cf200001.205
González lf300002.249
Wynns c100000.230
Ramos rf320012.100
Totals36362617
Los Angeles0001010002461
San Francisco0000100101360

a-grounded out for Villar in the 6th. b-singled for Bart in the 7th. c-struck out for Brinson in the 7th.

E – T.Turner (15). LOB – Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 10. 2B – J.Turner (36), T.Turner (38), Betts (35), Flores (27), Brinson (2), Davis (5). RBIs – J.Turner (81), Freeman (94), Betts (78), Muncy (63), Davis (10), Flores (67). SB – Freeman (12). CS – Betts (2), Estrada (6). S – Barnes.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Thompson 2, Taylor 2); San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr. 4, Bart 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – T.Turner, González, Flores, Pederson.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heaney4⅔20018652.66
Ferguson1⅔11000161.50
Bickford, H, 71⅔00002154.37
Phillips, H, 191⅔10003211.28
Vesia, BS, 1-31⅔11132252.36
Kimbrel, W, 5-61⅔00001113.96
Jackson, H, 111021270.00
Bruihl, S, 1-20000073.74
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb5⅓42233953.48
Alexander1⅔10000131.74
Rogers100002204.01
Doval1⅔00012152.49
Brebbia, L, 6-212120142.90
Szapucki00011121.35

Inherited runners-scored – Bruihl 3-0, Alexander 1-0, Szapucki 3-1. IBB – off Vesia (Longoria), off Brebbia (Freeman).

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 4:11. A – 32,137 (41,915).

Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 3b-2b-3b300021.247
Daza cf310022.310
Cron 1b410013.261
Blackmon dh412010.259
Rodgers 2b100100.261
Montero 3b300002.245
Trejo ss000000.260
Grichuk rf402201.268
Díaz c300011.232
Joe lf411101.241
Hampson ss-2b401003.214
Totals33464714
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b-ss400001.209
Happ lf400002.273
Gomes c413300.242
Reyes dh400000.246
Bote 3b402000.256
Rivas 1b400001.244
Velázquez rf200001.206
a-Young ph-rf100011.222
Hermosillo cf211000.106
b-Quiroz ph-2b200000.000
Morel ss-cf210012.236
Totals3336328
Colorado310000000461
Chicago002001000360

a-walked for Velázquez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hermosillo in the 6th.

E – Hampson (4). LOB – Colorado 9, Chicago 5. 2B – Hampson (7), Bote (4). HR – Joe (7), off Assad; Gomes (8), off Feltner. RBIs – Rodgers (61), Grichuk 2 (66), Joe (27), Gomes 3 (28). SB – Blackmon (4), Hampson (11).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Joe, Díaz, Blackmon); Chicago 1 (Quiroz). RISP – Colorado 1 for 7; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Rodgers, McKinstry.

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Feltner, W, 3-85⅓63314786.05
Lawrence, H, 500010214.25
Lamet, H, 21⅔00002102.81
Estévez, H, 131⅔00000113.44
Bard, S, 32-351⅔00002151.95
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Assad, L, 1-22⅔24443623.86
Rucker1⅔10013234.25
Uelmen2⅔20004274.98
Leiter Jr.2⅔00012244.06
Rodríguez1⅔00000133.00
Wick1⅔10012184.27

Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 3:07. A – 35,627 (41,649).

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss412302.221
Reynolds dh300003.256
Castro 2b400001.239
Mitchell rf400003.221
Hayes 3b401002.244
Suwinski cf400004.192
Allen lf300002.200
Collins 1b211001.200
a-Chavis ph-1b100001.238
Delay c311001.219
Totals32353020
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf523102.265
Lindor ss502002.267
McNeil rf212230.320
Alonso 1b310110.267
Vogelbach dh402210.250
2-Vientos pr-dh000000.071
Canha lf501002.266
Escobar 3b500102.237
Guillorme 2b410012.281
Nido c412000.245
1-Gore pr010000.000
McCann c000000.196
Totals377127610
Pittsburgh000003000354
New York12000004x7120

a-struck out for Collins in the 7th.

1-ran for Nido in the 8th. 2-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E – Castro 2 (13), Delay (7), Cruz (12). LOB – Pittsburgh 3, New York 13. 2B – Cruz (10), Hayes (23). HR – Cruz (17), off deGrom. RBIs – Cruz 3 (51), McNeil 2 (58), Alonso (115), Nimmo (56), Vogelbach 2 (22), Escobar (57). SB – Alonso (4), Canha (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Mitchell); New York 9 (Escobar 2, Alonso 2, Guillorme 3, Vogelbach 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 5; New York 4 for 18.

Runners moved up – Lindor, Escobar. GIDP – Guillorme.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Collins).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo4⅔53346844.61
Crowe2⅔30001203.54
Stephenson, L, 0-11⅔21101224.32
Bañuelos12211194.67
Underwood Jr.11011224.26
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
deGrom5⅔4330131012.32
Lugo1⅔00001143.22
Rodríguez, W, 1-42⅔00005254.73
May1⅔10001195.23

Inherited runners-scored – Bañuelos 1-1, Underwood Jr. 2-2. HBP – Oviedo (Alonso), Lugo (Reynolds).

Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 3:29. A – 36,291 (41,922).

Boston 13, Kansas City 3
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c310012.220
Rivero c100000.190
Witt Jr. ss501002.248
Perez dh412100.249
c-O'Hearn ph100000.220
Pasquantino 1b402110.266
Olivares lf401001.308
Massey 2b400003.264
Eaton 3b210022.250
Waters cf402101.203
Isbel rf300012.200
Totals35383513
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf423311.261
Devers 3b604301.292
Bogaerts ss412101.316
a-Casas ph-1b200002.088
Martinez dh422001.272
b-Almonte ph-dh100001.429
Refsnyder rf401101.305
Arroyo 1b-2b411100.281
K.Hernández cf342120.227
Chang 2b-ss312120.400
McGuire c423200.394
Totals3913201358
Kansas City110010000380
Boston11302402x13200

a-struck out for Bogaerts in the 7th. b-struck out for Martinez in the 7th. c-flied out for Perez in the 9th.

LOB – Kansas City 10, Boston 11. 2B – Pasquantino (9), Waters (5), Olivares (6), Bogaerts (38), Martinez 2 (40), Devers (39), Chang (1), McGuire (4), Refsnyder (10), K.Hernández (22), Pham (9). HR – Perez (22), off Pivetta. RBIs – Pasquantino (20), Waters (8), Perez (71), Bogaerts (68), Pham 3 (20), Refsnyder (16), Arroyo (31), McGuire 2 (8), Devers 3 (82), K.Hernández (40), Chang (1). SB – Eaton (8). SF – Pham, Refsnyder, Arroyo. S – McGuire.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 6 (Witt Jr., Melendez 2, Olivares, Massey 2); Boston 7 (Refsnyder, Arroyo 3, Bogaerts, Pham, Devers). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 12; Boston 8 for 21.

Runners moved up – Martinez, Refsnyder, McGuire. GIDP – McGuire.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Pasquantino).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bubic, L, 2-13275532655.81
Cuas1⅓10001143.28
C.Hernández22210227.97
Misiewicz10001106.75
Snider1⅔54401296.68
Weaver2⅔42213386.43
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, W, 10-115⅔73327974.35
Ort1⅔00022285.79
Schreiber1⅔00011181.97
Strahm1⅔00003132.95
Barnes1⅔10000155.08

Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Misiewicz 3-2. WP – Pivetta(2).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.

T – 3:32. A – 31,199 (37,755).

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India dh301020.251
Steer 1b401102.218
K.Farmer 3b400001.260
Aquino rf400003.205
Senzel cf412001.231
Fairchild lf412201.283
Reynolds 2b401002.253
Barrero ss412001.165
Robinson c301001.103
Totals343103212
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 3b300010.282
Dickerson lf400000.284
Pujols 1b400000.256
Arenado dh400000.296
Burleson rf300010.150
Nootbaar cf200010.219
Molina c301001.222
Gorman 2b200011.226
DeJong ss301000.156
Totals2802042
Cincinnati0010020003101
St. Louis000000000020

E – Reynolds (5). LOB – Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 5. 2B – Robinson (1). HR – Fairchild (5), off Montgomery. RBIs – Steer (5), Fairchild 2 (6). CS – Senzel (5). S – Robinson.

Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer 2); St. Louis 1 (Gorman). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 3.

GIDP – Dickerson, Nootbaar.

DP – Cincinnati 2 (Steer, Barrero, Steer; Barrero, Reynolds, Steer); St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar, Molina, Nootbaar).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cessa, W, 4-35⅔10021754.85
Law, H, 1110020250.77
Kuhnel, H, 51⅓00001145.75
B.Farmer, S, 2-31⅔0000063.29
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 5-25⅓733291002.35
Woodford210003312.53
Naughton2000074.80
Stratton0000032.95

Inherited runners-scored – Kuhnel 2-0, Stratton 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 2:50. A – 47,909 (45,494).

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf310020.263
Rutschman dh-c302221.257
Santander rf500000.248
Bautista p000000---
Henderson 3b-ss300023.328
Aguilar 1b512200.179
Vavra 2b311010.276
Hays lf-rf401000.249
Mateo ss301101.224
a-Stowers ph-lf111000.231
Chirinos c300001.178
b-Urías ph-3b111000.245
Totals3459576
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh411101.260
Guerrero Jr. 1b312120.281
Bichette ss301120.283
Chapman 3b400002.237
Hernández rf400002.255
Zimmer cf000000.104
Tapia cf-lf401000.259
Jansen c211121.251
Espinal 2b400000.267
Merrifield lf300000.192
Bradley Jr. cf-rf000000.172
c-Biggio ph010010.208
Totals3146476
Baltimore000100013590
Toronto001100101460

a-singled for Mateo in the 9th. b-singled for Chirinos in the 9th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

LOB – Baltimore 9, Toronto 8. 2B – Rutschman (31), Mateo (22), Guerrero Jr. (34), Springer (21). HR – Aguilar (1), off Cimber; Jansen (13), off Kremer; Guerrero Jr. (29), off Tate. RBIs – Mateo (48), Aguilar 2 (2), Rutschman 2 (36), Bichette (89), Jansen (34), Guerrero Jr. (85), Springer (66). SB – Tapia (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Henderson 2, Aguilar, Mullins 2); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Bichette, Merrifield). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 9; Toronto 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Santander. GIDP – Santander.

DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).

TP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Vavra, Aguilar, Mateo).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah6⅔41145982.40
Richards, H, 81⅔00010135.40
Cimber, H, 171⅔11101163.14
Romano, L, 5-4, BS, 34-391⅔43320222.34

Inherited runners-scored – Tate 1-0. IBB – off Romano (Henderson). HBP – Kremer (Springer).

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 3:18. A – 41,301 (53,506).

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf200021.213
Hoskins 1b400002.248
Harper dh400002.296
Bohm 3b412100.289
Marsh cf300011.284
Segura 2b401002.281
Stott ss400002.235
Maton rf200001.281
a-Realmuto ph-c111110.269
Stubbs c200001.287
b-Vierling ph-rf200002.234
Totals32242414
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf411001.271
Swanson ss301011.280
Riley 3b401102.278
Olson 1b400003.234
Contreras c411101.278
Grissom 2b301011.302
Harris II cf421000.305
Ozuna dh402100.221
Grossman lf412200.236
Totals34510529
Philadelphia000001001240
Atlanta00100121x5101

a-walked for Maton in the 7th. b-struck out for Stubbs in the 7th.

E – Riley (13). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 7. 2B – Harris II (26), Grossman (4), Acuña Jr. (23), Ozuna (16). HR – Bohm (12), off Strider; Realmuto (19), off Chavez; Contreras (19), off Brogdon; Grossman (5), off Coonrod. RBIs – Bohm (67), Realmuto (78), Grossman 2 (21), Contreras (41), Riley (91), Ozuna (51). SB – Stott (9).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Bohm, Maton, Stott, Schwarber, Marsh); Atlanta 4 (Riley 2, Harris II, Grossman). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Ozuna, Acuña Jr..

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter441123763.68
Bellatti0000153.31
Brogdon, L, 2-11⅔11102193.13
Coonrod1⅔32202205.40
Robertson1⅔21101122.95
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, W, 11-56⅔1113101062.67
Matzek, H, 71⅔10012203.16
Minter, H, 301⅔10001142.19
Chavez1⅔11101182.18

Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 2-0. WP – Falter, Minter. PB – Contreras (3).

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 3:06. A – 42,015 (41,084).

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b502200.317
Correa ss503001.283
Miranda 3b400001.271
Urshela dh300010.275
Cave lf411100.200
Sánchez c401002.213
Celestino cf310012.238
Wallner rf302001.250
Contreras rf111000.147
J.Palacios 2b300002.114
b-Gordon ph-2b000010.276
Totals35310339
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Giménez 2b300000.297
Rosario dh400001.282
Ramírez 3b300011.278
Naylor 1b300011.252
Gonzalez rf400001.295
R.Palacios lf300001.232
Freeman ss301001.254
Hedges c100010.177
a-Benson ph100001.180
Maile c000000.222
Straw cf302000.216
Totals2803037
Minnesota0100000023101
Cleveland000000000030

a-struck out for Hedges in the 8th. b-walked for J.Palacios in the 9th.

E – J.Palacios (5). LOB – Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5. 2B – Straw (21). HR – Cave (5), off Morris. RBIs – Cave (14), Arraez 2 (48).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Correa, Arraez, Sánchez); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Gonzalez). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Miranda, Cave, Rosario. GIDP – J.Palacios, R.Palacios, Hedges, Rosario.

DP – Minnesota 3 (Miranda, J.Palacios, Arraez; Correa, Arraez; Arraez, Correa, Arraez); Cleveland 2 (R.Palacios, Hedges, R.Palacios; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ryan, W, 12-8730025953.61
Moran, H, 10000052.45
Duran, S, 8-81⅔00012171.78
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morris, L, 0-26⅔61116812.30
Morgan2⅔20001213.60
De Los Santos1⅔22222243.17

Inherited runners-scored – Moran 1-0. HBP – Ryan (Giménez).

Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.

T – 2:43. A – 19,601 (34,788).

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b401000.251
Seager ss411100.244
Lowe 1b400001.308
García rf411002.251
Mathias dh400004.321
Jung 3b412202.250
Smith lf300001.200
Huff c301001.245
b-Heim ph100000.231
Thompson cf300002.274
Totals34363013
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b412000.295
Aranda 2b411100.325
Paredes 2b000000.222
Margot rf401102.293
Ramírez 1b400002.306
Peralta lf400001.264
Bethancourt c423101.254
Siri cf312111.270
Choi dh200000.227
a-Franco ph-dh201000.264
Walls ss200111.173
Totals33510528
Texas010002000361
Tampa Bay02200100x5102

a-singled for Choi in the 6th. b-grounded out for Huff in the 9th.

E – Huff (3), Walls (13), Aranda (3). LOB – Texas 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Aranda (4), Bethancourt (5). HR – Jung (3), off Springs; Seager (31), off Springs; Bethancourt (7), off Otto; Siri (3), off Otto. RBIs – Jung 2 (6), Seager (79), Bethancourt (12), Siri (11), Aranda (5), Margot (43), Walls (32). CS – García (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (García, Huff); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Walls, Díaz 2). RISP – Texas 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Seager. LIDP – Peralta.

DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Lowe, Semien).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Otto, L, 6-93⅓74403574.88
King100001154.09
Burke1⅔21121361.57
Hernández1⅔00001112.59
Moore1⅔10002132.05
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 9-4563206942.45
Guerra, H, 31⅔00002165.59
Raley, H, 240000031.98
Poche, H, 211⅔00003143.19
Fairbanks, S, 8-81⅔00002141.29

Inherited runners-scored – King 1-0, Guerra 2-0. HBP – Springs (Smith).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 2:58. A – 12,835 (25,000).

Miami 3, Washington 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b400010.243
Wendle 3b-ss401000.258
Anderson rf400000.228
Cooper dh311111.260
Bleday cf310011.176
Rojas ss200000.235
Williams 3b211000.237
Stallings c301001.224
De La Cruz lf302210.216
Díaz 1b400002.159
Totals3236345
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Call rf211011.231
Hernández lf401000.250
Meneses 1b400002.309
García 2b300100.285
Voit dh403000.271
Vargas 3b400001.298
Abrams ss301000.231
Pineda c300002.000
Robles cf301001.228
Totals3017117
Miami010001001360
Washington000100000171

E – Abrams (6). LOB – Miami 7, Washington 5. 2B – Wendle (24), Abrams (4). HR – Cooper (9), off Sánchez. RBIs – De La Cruz 2 (29), Cooper (49), García (37). SB – Bleday (4), Call (2). SF – García.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Díaz, Cooper 2, Wendle); Washington 3 (Pineda, Hernández 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 9; Washington 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Wendle, Anderson 2, Berti. LIDP – Anderson. GIDP – Bleday, Vargas.

DP – Miami 3 (Anderson, Díaz, Anderson; Rojas, Díaz; Stallings, De La Cruz, Berti, De La Cruz); Washington 2 (Vargas, Meneses, Vargas; Meneses, Abrams, Meneses).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, W, 13-89⅔711171032.37
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, L, 2-66⅔42223944.40
Thompson1⅔00011132.76
Machado1⅔00010123.99
Weems1⅔21101296.28

HBP – Alcantara (Call), Sánchez (Stallings).

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 2:27. A – 31,638 (41,339).

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss411010.314
Moncada 3b512000.217
Abreu 1b431010.309
E.Jiménez dh423311.313
Sheets rf422211.241
Vaughn lf411400.288
Engel cf100000.221
Pollock cf-lf511101.242
Zavala c501103.269
Gonzàlez 2b400003.269
Totals4011121149
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf310013.251
W.Castro 2b-ss321212.240
Báez dh422101.241
Torkelson 1b301010.203
Carpenter rf301111.250
Haase c400001.247
Candelario 3b300100.201
Kreidler ss200000.167
a-H.Castro ph-2b200002.263
Baddoo lf300012.182
Totals30555512
Chicago11005031011120
Detroit200002010551

a-struck out for Kreidler in the 6th.

E – H.Castro (12). LOB – Chicago 6, Detroit 4. 2B – E.Jiménez (10). HR – Pollock (12), off Hutchison; Vaughn (17), off Foley; E.Jiménez (14), off Hill; W.Castro (7), off Velasquez; Báez (14), off Banks. RBIs – Sheets 2 (48), Pollock (51), Vaughn 4 (73), E.Jiménez 3 (49), Zavala (21), W.Castro 2 (30), Carpenter (8), Candelario (46), Báez (58). SB – Moncada (2), Andrus (6). CS – Baddoo (5). SF – Candelario.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Vaughn, Sheets); Detroit 1 (H.Castro). RISP – Chicago 3 for 7; Detroit 0 for 2.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Velasquez4⅔32224625.24
Ruiz1⅔12222264.37
Lambert, H, 71⅔00011152.70
Banks, W, 2-03⅔11105333.24
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hutchison, L, 2-9476624814.59
Foley1110073.23
Hill2⅔33323554.19
Chafin1⅔11000143.06
Norris1⅔0000294.64

Inherited runners-scored – Lambert 3-2, Foley 3-3. WP – Hill.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:14. A – 14,435 (41,083).

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge cf534410.316
Rizzo 1b623100.229
Torres 2b401010.245
Donaldson 3b411012.222
Stanton dh510101.209
Cabrera rf423211.228
Kiner-Falefa ss511001.267
Higashioka c501302.198
Hicks lf522102.216
Totals4312161249
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf411012.262
Adames ss422010.239
Tellez dh411201.225
a-Brosseau ph000000.262
b-Peterson ph101200.254
Renfroe rf410013.250
Wong 2b413311.250
Urías 3b501002.228
Hiura 1b500003.231
Narváez c400001.214
Taylor cf423100.230
Totals398128413
New York01204030212160
Milwaukee3100000228121

a- for Tellez in the 9th. b-doubled for Brosseau in the 9th.

E – Wong (16). LOB – New York 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Cabrera (5), Judge (25), Wong (22), Taylor (17), Adames (28), Peterson (14). HR – Cabrera (2), off Alexander; Judge (58), off Alexander; Rizzo (31), off Alexander; Hicks (7), off Perdomo; Judge (59), off Perdomo; Wong (12), off Cole; Taylor (17), off Cole; Tellez (31), off Schmidt. RBIs – Cabrera 2 (10), Judge 4 (127), Rizzo (72), Stanton (69), Higashioka 3 (26), Hicks (37), Wong 3 (40), Taylor (48), Tellez 2 (83), Peterson 2 (34). SB – Adames (7). CS – Torres (5).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Hicks, Rizzo, Stanton); Milwaukee 7 (Narváez 3, Hiura 2, Renfroe 2). RISP – New York 3 for 13; Milwaukee 4 for 15.

Runners moved up – Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka, Hiura.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Narváez, Wong, Narváez).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 12-75⅔44438943.41
Schmidt, H, 22⅓32204362.82
Loáisiga10000124.35
Peralta3220082.72
Holmes1⅔10011202.55
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander363315795.40
Milner, L, 3-312210143.88
Topa, BS, 0-102010130.00
Suter20001153.92
Perdomo143311384.43
Kelley2⅓32202326.08

Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Loáisiga 1-0, Holmes 3-2, Milner 1-0, Topa 2-1, Suter 3-3.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 3:46. A – 35,964 (41,900).

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss301000.251
France 1b400001.270
Haniger rf400002.228
Santana dh401001.181
Haggerty lf400002.273
Moore cf212020.216
Frazier 2b401101.238
Toro 3b401000.183
Casali c200000.120
a-Raleigh ph-c200002.204
Totals3316129
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 3b-2b422300.275
Trout cf300010.276
Ohtani dh301011.266
Ward rf401000.270
Thaiss c300010.238
Adell lf300002.217
Sierra lf100001.181
Ford 1b412000.231
Stefanic 2b300000.180
Duffy 3b000000.245
Soto ss322201.500
Totals3158535
Seattle010000000160
Los Angeles10200020x580

a-struck out for Casali in the 7th.

LOB – Seattle 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Moore 2 (10), Santana (6). HR – Rengifo 2 (15), off Gonzales; Soto (1), off Gonzales. RBIs – Frazier (36), Rengifo 3 (47), Soto 2 (2). SB – Moore (16), Ward (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Raleigh, Casali 2, Frazier 2); Los Angeles 1 (Ford). RISP – Seattle 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 1.

Runners moved up – Haggerty, Toro. GIDP – Ward.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, L, 10-146⅓75524954.01
Flexen110011273.78
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Detmers, W, 6-56⅔411231033.71
Herget, H, 51⅔10001162.45
Tepera1⅔10003203.96
Quijada1⅔00002143.38

Inherited runners-scored – Quijada 1-0. HBP – Detmers (Crawford). WP – Detmers.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 2:43. A – 24,929 (45,517).

San Diego 6, Arizona 1
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf511001.236
Soto rf423211.221
Machado dh421210.296
Drury 3b201110.237
Cronenworth 2b300100.241
Kim ss300011.247
Myers 1b300010.253
Nola c411001.248
Azocar cf401001.278
Totals3268655
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b400001.263
Varsho rf411002.243
McCarthy dh400001.301
Walker 1b401003.236
Marte 2b201111.245
Carroll lf301001.278
b-Rivera ph100000.230
Thomas cf300000.237
Hummel c200000.173
a-C.Kelly ph-c100000.212
Perdomo ss300002.190
Totals31141111
San Diego201010011681
Arizona000000001142

a-lined out for Hummel in the 8th. b-flied out for Carroll in the 9th.

E – Darvish (1), Nelson (1), Perdomo (14). LOB – San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B – Azocar (9), Drury (6), Soto (5), Marte (39), Walker (22). HR – Machado (29), off Nelson; Soto (4), off Nelson. RBIs – Machado 2 (92), Drury (24), Soto 2 (12), Cronenworth (75), Marte (51). SF – Drury, Cronenworth, Marte.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Machado, Profar, Myers); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Rivera, Hummel, Perdomo 2). RISP – San Diego 1 for 4; Arizona 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Profar.

DP – Arizona 1 (Thomas, Marte, Thomas).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, W, 15-76⅔10018943.05
Suarez1⅔10002252.70
Morejon2⅔21101244.18
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nelson, L, 1-15⅓34343851.47
Widener110002245.23
Kennedy1⅔21110175.01
Melancon1⅔21100124.86

WP – Melancon.

Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:03. A – 20,480 (48,686).

