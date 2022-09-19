Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .275 T.Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .304 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .331 J.Turner dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .282 Muncy 3b 3 0 1 1 2 0 .201 Thompson lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .266 Taylor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .225 Bellinger cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .199 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Totals 34 4 6 4 7 8

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Estrada ss 3 0 1 0 2 0 .263 Villar dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .213 a-Pederson ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Flores 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .231 Davis 1b 4 0 1 1 1 3 .250 Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 2 2 .235 Bart c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .221 b-Wade Jr. ph-lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .191 Brinson cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .188 c-Yastrzemski ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .205 González lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249 Wynns c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Ramos rf 3 2 0 0 1 2 .100 Totals 36 3 6 2 6 17

Los Angeles 000 101 000 2 4 6 1 San Francisco 000 010 010 1 3 6 0

a-grounded out for Villar in the 6th. b-singled for Bart in the 7th. c-struck out for Brinson in the 7th.

E – T.Turner (15). LOB – Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 10. 2B – J.Turner (36), T.Turner (38), Betts (35), Flores (27), Brinson (2), Davis (5). RBIs – J.Turner (81), Freeman (94), Betts (78), Muncy (63), Davis (10), Flores (67). SB – Freeman (12). CS – Betts (2), Estrada (6). S – Barnes.

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Thompson 2, Taylor 2); San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr. 4, Bart 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 13.

Runners moved up – T.Turner, González, Flores, Pederson.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 4⅔ 2 0 0 1 8 65 2.66 Ferguson 1⅔ 1 1 0 0 0 16 1.50 Bickford, H, 7 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.37 Phillips, H, 19 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 3 21 1.28 Vesia, BS, 1-3 1⅔ 1 1 1 3 2 25 2.36 Kimbrel, W, 5-6 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.96 Jackson, H, 1 1 1 0 2 1 27 0.00 Bruihl, S, 1-2 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.74

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 5⅓ 4 2 2 3 3 95 3.48 Alexander 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.74 Rogers 1 0 0 0 0 2 20 4.01 Doval 1⅔ 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.49 Brebbia, L, 6-2 1 2 1 2 0 14 2.90 Szapucki ⅓ 0 0 0 1 1 12 1.35

Inherited runners-scored – Bruihl 3-0, Alexander 1-0, Szapucki 3-1. IBB – off Vesia (Longoria), off Brebbia (Freeman).

Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 4:11. A – 32,137 (41,915).