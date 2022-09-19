Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
Houston 11, A's 2
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|D.Garcia lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|S.Brown cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|J.Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Bride 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Allen ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.249
|Alvarez lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.304
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Hensley 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Dubón cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|McCormick cf-rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Maldonado c
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.184
|Totals
|38
|11
|15
|11
|3
|8
|Oakland
|000
|002
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Houston
|005
|201
|30x
|11
|15
|1
E – D.Garcia (1), Peña (16). LOB – Oakland 4, Houston 6. 2B – D.Garcia (5), Alvarez 2 (24), Bregman (37). HR – Maldonado (13), off Cyr. RBIs – D.Garcia 2 (17), Alvarez 4 (93), Bregman (86), Gurriel (47), Maldonado 4 (43), Peña (50). SB – Altuve (18), McCormick (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (S.Brown); Houston 3 (Bregman 3). RISP – Oakland 1 for 4; Houston 7 for 12.
Runners moved up – Tucker, Altuve, Peña. GIDP – Pinder, Mancini.
DP – Oakland 1 (Bride, Kemp, J.Díaz); Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk, L, 0-2
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2
|3
|52
|7.13
|Wiles
|3⅔
|5
|3
|2
|1
|3
|61
|8.31
|Snead
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|5.98
|Cyr
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|3.68
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.43
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 16-5
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|87
|2.57
|Maton
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.75
|Montero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.34
|Pressly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.02
Inherited runners-scored – Wiles 1-0, Snead 2-1, Cyr 1-1.
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Carlson.
T – 3:09. A – 30,375 (41,168).
L.A. Dodgers 4, Giants 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.275
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.331
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.201
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Taylor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.225
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|7
|8
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Estrada ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Villar dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|a-Pederson ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Flores 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.250
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.235
|Bart c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|b-Wade Jr. ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Brinson cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|c-Yastrzemski ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|González lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.249
|Wynns c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Ramos rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.100
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|2
|6
|17
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|000
|2
|4
|6
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|010
|1
|3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Villar in the 6th. b-singled for Bart in the 7th. c-struck out for Brinson in the 7th.
E – T.Turner (15). LOB – Los Angeles 9, San Francisco 10. 2B – J.Turner (36), T.Turner (38), Betts (35), Flores (27), Brinson (2), Davis (5). RBIs – J.Turner (81), Freeman (94), Betts (78), Muncy (63), Davis (10), Flores (67). SB – Freeman (12). CS – Betts (2), Estrada (6). S – Barnes.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Thompson 2, Taylor 2); San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr. 4, Bart 2). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 9; San Francisco 2 for 13.
Runners moved up – T.Turner, González, Flores, Pederson.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|4⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|8
|65
|2.66
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.50
|Bickford, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.37
|Phillips, H, 19
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|1.28
|Vesia, BS, 1-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|25
|2.36
|Kimbrel, W, 5-6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.96
|Jackson, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|27
|0.00
|Bruihl, S, 1-2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.74
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|5⅓
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|95
|3.48
|Alexander
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.74
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.01
|Doval
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.49
|Brebbia, L, 6-2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|14
|2.90
|Szapucki
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored – Bruihl 3-0, Alexander 1-0, Szapucki 3-1. IBB – off Vesia (Longoria), off Brebbia (Freeman).
Umpires – Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 4:11. A – 32,137 (41,915).
Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 3b-2b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Daza cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.310
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.261
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Rodgers 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Montero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Trejo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Joe lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Hampson ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|7
|14
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.242
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Velázquez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|a-Young ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.106
|b-Quiroz ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Morel ss-cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|8
|Colorado
|310
|000
|000
|4
|6
|1
|Chicago
|002
|001
|000
|3
|6
|0
a-walked for Velázquez in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hermosillo in the 6th.
E – Hampson (4). LOB – Colorado 9, Chicago 5. 2B – Hampson (7), Bote (4). HR – Joe (7), off Assad; Gomes (8), off Feltner. RBIs – Rodgers (61), Grichuk 2 (66), Joe (27), Gomes 3 (28). SB – Blackmon (4), Hampson (11).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Joe, Díaz, Blackmon); Chicago 1 (Quiroz). RISP – Colorado 1 for 7; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Rodgers, McKinstry.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Feltner, W, 3-8
|5⅓
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|78
|6.05
|Lawrence, H, 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|4.25
|Lamet, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.81
|Estévez, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.44
|Bard, S, 32-35
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.95
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Assad, L, 1-2
|2⅔
|2
|4
|4
|4
|3
|62
|3.86
|Rucker
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|4.25
|Uelmen
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|4.98
|Leiter Jr.
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.06
|Rodríguez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.00
|Wick
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|4.27
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 3:07. A – 35,627 (41,649).
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.221
|Reynolds dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Mitchell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.221
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.192
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Collins 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Chavis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|0
|20
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.265
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|McNeil rf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|.320
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|2-Vientos pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Canha lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.281
|Nido c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|1-Gore pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|37
|7
|12
|7
|6
|10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|003
|000
|3
|5
|4
|New York
|120
|000
|04x
|7
|12
|0
a-struck out for Collins in the 7th.
1-ran for Nido in the 8th. 2-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
E – Castro 2 (13), Delay (7), Cruz (12). LOB – Pittsburgh 3, New York 13. 2B – Cruz (10), Hayes (23). HR – Cruz (17), off deGrom. RBIs – Cruz 3 (51), McNeil 2 (58), Alonso (115), Nimmo (56), Vogelbach 2 (22), Escobar (57). SB – Alonso (4), Canha (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Suwinski, Mitchell); New York 9 (Escobar 2, Alonso 2, Guillorme 3, Vogelbach 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 5; New York 4 for 18.
Runners moved up – Lindor, Escobar. GIDP – Guillorme.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Collins).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|4⅔
|5
|3
|3
|4
|6
|84
|4.61
|Crowe
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.54
|Stephenson, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|22
|4.32
|Bañuelos
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|4.67
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|22
|4.26
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|13
|101
|2.32
|Lugo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.22
|Rodríguez, W, 1-4
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|25
|4.73
|May
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.23
Inherited runners-scored – Bañuelos 1-1, Underwood Jr. 2-2. HBP – Oviedo (Alonso), Lugo (Reynolds).
Umpires – Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 3:29. A – 36,291 (41,922).
Boston 13, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.220
|Rivero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|c-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.266
|Olivares lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Eaton 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|Waters cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.203
|Isbel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|5
|13
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.261
|Devers 3b
|6
|0
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.292
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.316
|a-Casas ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.088
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|b-Almonte ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Refsnyder rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Arroyo 1b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|K.Hernández cf
|3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.227
|Chang 2b-ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.400
|McGuire c
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.394
|Totals
|39
|13
|20
|13
|5
|8
|Kansas City
|110
|010
|000
|3
|8
|0
|Boston
|113
|024
|02x
|13
|20
|0
a-struck out for Bogaerts in the 7th. b-struck out for Martinez in the 7th. c-flied out for Perez in the 9th.
LOB – Kansas City 10, Boston 11. 2B – Pasquantino (9), Waters (5), Olivares (6), Bogaerts (38), Martinez 2 (40), Devers (39), Chang (1), McGuire (4), Refsnyder (10), K.Hernández (22), Pham (9). HR – Perez (22), off Pivetta. RBIs – Pasquantino (20), Waters (8), Perez (71), Bogaerts (68), Pham 3 (20), Refsnyder (16), Arroyo (31), McGuire 2 (8), Devers 3 (82), K.Hernández (40), Chang (1). SB – Eaton (8). SF – Pham, Refsnyder, Arroyo. S – McGuire.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 6 (Witt Jr., Melendez 2, Olivares, Massey 2); Boston 7 (Refsnyder, Arroyo 3, Bogaerts, Pham, Devers). RISP – Kansas City 1 for 12; Boston 8 for 21.
Runners moved up – Martinez, Refsnyder, McGuire. GIDP – McGuire.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Witt Jr., Pasquantino).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 2-13
|2
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|65
|5.81
|Cuas
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.28
|C.Hernández
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|7.97
|Misiewicz
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.75
|Snider
|1⅔
|5
|4
|4
|0
|1
|29
|6.68
|Weaver
|2⅔
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|38
|6.43
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 10-11
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|7
|97
|4.35
|Ort
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|5.79
|Schreiber
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|1.97
|Strahm
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.95
|Barnes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.08
Inherited runners-scored – Cuas 2-0, Misiewicz 3-2. WP – Pivetta(2).
Umpires – Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dan Merzel.
T – 3:32. A – 31,199 (37,755).
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.251
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Fairchild lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Reynolds 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Robinson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|2
|12
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Arenado dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Burleson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Nootbaar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Gorman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|Cincinnati
|001
|002
|000
|3
|10
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
E – Reynolds (5). LOB – Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 5. 2B – Robinson (1). HR – Fairchild (5), off Montgomery. RBIs – Steer (5), Fairchild 2 (6). CS – Senzel (5). S – Robinson.
Runners left in scoring position – Cincinnati 2 (K.Farmer 2); St. Louis 1 (Gorman). RISP – Cincinnati 1 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 3.
GIDP – Dickerson, Nootbaar.
DP – Cincinnati 2 (Steer, Barrero, Steer; Barrero, Reynolds, Steer); St. Louis 1 (Nootbaar, Molina, Nootbaar).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa, W, 4-3
|5⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|75
|4.85
|Law, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|25
|0.77
|Kuhnel, H, 5
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.75
|B.Farmer, S, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.29
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 5-2
|5⅓
|7
|3
|3
|2
|9
|100
|2.35
|Woodford
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|2.53
|Naughton
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.80
|Stratton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.95
Inherited runners-scored – Kuhnel 2-0, Stratton 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 2:50. A – 47,909 (45,494).
Baltimore 5, Toronto 4
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Rutschman dh-c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.257
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Bautista p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Henderson 3b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.328
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.179
|Vavra 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|a-Stowers ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|b-Urías ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|7
|6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.281
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.104
|Tapia cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Jansen c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.251
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Merrifield lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Bradley Jr. cf-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|c-Biggio ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|7
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|013
|5
|9
|0
|Toronto
|001
|100
|101
|4
|6
|0
a-singled for Mateo in the 9th. b-singled for Chirinos in the 9th. c-walked for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
LOB – Baltimore 9, Toronto 8. 2B – Rutschman (31), Mateo (22), Guerrero Jr. (34), Springer (21). HR – Aguilar (1), off Cimber; Jansen (13), off Kremer; Guerrero Jr. (29), off Tate. RBIs – Mateo (48), Aguilar 2 (2), Rutschman 2 (36), Bichette (89), Jansen (34), Guerrero Jr. (85), Springer (66). SB – Tapia (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 5 (Henderson 2, Aguilar, Mullins 2); Toronto 3 (Chapman, Bichette, Merrifield). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 9; Toronto 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Santander. GIDP – Santander.
DP – Toronto 1 (Bichette, Guerrero Jr.).
TP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Vavra, Aguilar, Mateo).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|98
|2.40
|Richards, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|5.40
|Cimber, H, 17
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.14
|Romano, L, 5-4, BS, 34-39
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|22
|2.34
Inherited runners-scored – Tate 1-0. IBB – off Romano (Henderson). HBP – Kremer (Springer).
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:18. A – 41,301 (53,506).
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Maton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|a-Realmuto ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Stubbs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|b-Vierling ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|4
|14
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Grissom 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Harris II cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.221
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|2
|9
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|001
|2
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|001
|21x
|5
|10
|1
a-walked for Maton in the 7th. b-struck out for Stubbs in the 7th.
E – Riley (13). LOB – Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 7. 2B – Harris II (26), Grossman (4), Acuña Jr. (23), Ozuna (16). HR – Bohm (12), off Strider; Realmuto (19), off Chavez; Contreras (19), off Brogdon; Grossman (5), off Coonrod. RBIs – Bohm (67), Realmuto (78), Grossman 2 (21), Contreras (41), Riley (91), Ozuna (51). SB – Stott (9).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 5 (Bohm, Maton, Stott, Schwarber, Marsh); Atlanta 4 (Riley 2, Harris II, Grossman). RISP – Philadelphia 0 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Ozuna, Acuña Jr..
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|76
|3.68
|Bellatti
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.31
|Brogdon, L, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|3.13
|Coonrod
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|5.40
|Robertson
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.95
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strider, W, 11-5
|6⅔
|1
|1
|1
|3
|10
|106
|2.67
|Matzek, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.16
|Minter, H, 30
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.19
|Chavez
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored – Bellatti 2-0. WP – Falter, Minter. PB – Contreras (3).
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 3:06. A – 42,015 (41,084).
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Urshela dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Cave lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Contreras rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|J.Palacios 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.114
|b-Gordon ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|3
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Rosario dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Naylor 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|R.Palacios lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Freeman ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.177
|a-Benson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Maile c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|3
|7
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|002
|3
|10
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Hedges in the 8th. b-walked for J.Palacios in the 9th.
E – J.Palacios (5). LOB – Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5. 2B – Straw (21). HR – Cave (5), off Morris. RBIs – Cave (14), Arraez 2 (48).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Correa, Arraez, Sánchez); Cleveland 2 (Ramírez, Gonzalez). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 8; Cleveland 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Miranda, Cave, Rosario. GIDP – J.Palacios, R.Palacios, Hedges, Rosario.
DP – Minnesota 3 (Miranda, J.Palacios, Arraez; Correa, Arraez; Arraez, Correa, Arraez); Cleveland 2 (R.Palacios, Hedges, R.Palacios; Ramírez, Giménez, Naylor).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 12-8
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|95
|3.61
|Moran, H, 1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.45
|Duran, S, 8-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|1.78
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morris, L, 0-2
|6⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|81
|2.30
|Morgan
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.60
|De Los Santos
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|24
|3.17
Inherited runners-scored – Moran 1-0. HBP – Ryan (Giménez).
Umpires – Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Beck; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Will Little.
T – 2:43. A – 19,601 (34,788).
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Mathias dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.321
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Huff c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|b-Heim ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|0
|13
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Aranda 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Paredes 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Bethancourt c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Siri cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|a-Franco ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.173
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|5
|2
|8
|Texas
|010
|002
|000
|3
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|022
|001
|00x
|5
|10
|2
a-singled for Choi in the 6th. b-grounded out for Huff in the 9th.
E – Huff (3), Walls (13), Aranda (3). LOB – Texas 5, Tampa Bay 6. 2B – Aranda (4), Bethancourt (5). HR – Jung (3), off Springs; Seager (31), off Springs; Bethancourt (7), off Otto; Siri (3), off Otto. RBIs – Jung 2 (6), Seager (79), Bethancourt (12), Siri (11), Aranda (5), Margot (43), Walls (32). CS – García (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 2 (García, Huff); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Walls, Díaz 2). RISP – Texas 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Seager. LIDP – Peralta.
DP – Texas 1 (Semien, Lowe, Semien).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 6-9
|3⅓
|7
|4
|4
|0
|3
|57
|4.88
|King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.09
|Burke
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|36
|1.57
|Hernández
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.59
|Moore
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.05
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 9-4
|5
|6
|3
|2
|0
|6
|94
|2.45
|Guerra, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.59
|Raley, H, 24
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.98
|Poche, H, 21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.19
|Fairbanks, S, 8-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.29
Inherited runners-scored – King 1-0, Guerra 2-0. HBP – Springs (Smith).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 2:58. A – 12,835 (25,000).
Miami 3, Washington 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Wendle 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Bleday cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Williams 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.216
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|5
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Call rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Pineda c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|1
|7
|Miami
|010
|001
|001
|3
|6
|0
|Washington
|000
|100
|000
|1
|7
|1
E – Abrams (6). LOB – Miami 7, Washington 5. 2B – Wendle (24), Abrams (4). HR – Cooper (9), off Sánchez. RBIs – De La Cruz 2 (29), Cooper (49), García (37). SB – Bleday (4), Call (2). SF – García.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Díaz, Cooper 2, Wendle); Washington 3 (Pineda, Hernández 2). RISP – Miami 1 for 9; Washington 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Wendle, Anderson 2, Berti. LIDP – Anderson. GIDP – Bleday, Vargas.
DP – Miami 3 (Anderson, Díaz, Anderson; Rojas, Díaz; Stallings, De La Cruz, Berti, De La Cruz); Washington 2 (Vargas, Meneses, Vargas; Meneses, Abrams, Meneses).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 13-8
|9⅔
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|103
|2.37
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 2-6
|6⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|94
|4.40
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.76
|Machado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.99
|Weems
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|6.28
HBP – Alcantara (Call), Sánchez (Stallings).
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 2:27. A – 31,638 (41,339).
Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Moncada 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Abreu 1b
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|E.Jiménez dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.313
|Sheets rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.241
|Vaughn lf
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.288
|Engel cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Pollock cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Zavala c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.269
|Gonzàlez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Totals
|40
|11
|12
|11
|4
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.251
|W.Castro 2b-ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.240
|Báez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Carpenter rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Haase c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.201
|Kreidler ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-H.Castro ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Baddoo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|5
|5
|12
|Chicago
|110
|050
|310
|11
|12
|0
|Detroit
|200
|002
|010
|5
|5
|1
a-struck out for Kreidler in the 6th.
E – H.Castro (12). LOB – Chicago 6, Detroit 4. 2B – E.Jiménez (10). HR – Pollock (12), off Hutchison; Vaughn (17), off Foley; E.Jiménez (14), off Hill; W.Castro (7), off Velasquez; Báez (14), off Banks. RBIs – Sheets 2 (48), Pollock (51), Vaughn 4 (73), E.Jiménez 3 (49), Zavala (21), W.Castro 2 (30), Carpenter (8), Candelario (46), Báez (58). SB – Moncada (2), Andrus (6). CS – Baddoo (5). SF – Candelario.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Vaughn, Sheets); Detroit 1 (H.Castro). RISP – Chicago 3 for 7; Detroit 0 for 2.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|4⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|62
|5.24
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|26
|4.37
|Lambert, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.70
|Banks, W, 2-0
|3⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|33
|3.24
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison, L, 2-9
|4
|7
|6
|6
|2
|4
|81
|4.59
|Foley
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|3.23
|Hill
|2⅔
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|55
|4.19
|Chafin
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.06
|Norris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4.64
Inherited runners-scored – Lambert 3-2, Foley 3-3. WP – Hill.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Brian Knight; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:14. A – 14,435 (41,083).
N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge cf
|5
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|.316
|Rizzo 1b
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Stanton dh
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.209
|Cabrera rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.228
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Higashioka c
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.198
|Hicks lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.216
|Totals
|43
|12
|16
|12
|4
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.262
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Tellez dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|a-Brosseau ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|b-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.250
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Urías 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Hiura 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Taylor cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|8
|4
|13
|New York
|012
|040
|302
|12
|16
|0
|Milwaukee
|310
|000
|022
|8
|12
|1
a- for Tellez in the 9th. b-doubled for Brosseau in the 9th.
E – Wong (16). LOB – New York 8, Milwaukee 8. 2B – Cabrera (5), Judge (25), Wong (22), Taylor (17), Adames (28), Peterson (14). HR – Cabrera (2), off Alexander; Judge (58), off Alexander; Rizzo (31), off Alexander; Hicks (7), off Perdomo; Judge (59), off Perdomo; Wong (12), off Cole; Taylor (17), off Cole; Tellez (31), off Schmidt. RBIs – Cabrera 2 (10), Judge 4 (127), Rizzo (72), Stanton (69), Higashioka 3 (26), Hicks (37), Wong 3 (40), Taylor (48), Tellez 2 (83), Peterson 2 (34). SB – Adames (7). CS – Torres (5).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Hicks, Rizzo, Stanton); Milwaukee 7 (Narváez 3, Hiura 2, Renfroe 2). RISP – New York 3 for 13; Milwaukee 4 for 15.
Runners moved up – Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka, Hiura.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Narváez, Wong, Narváez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 12-7
|5⅔
|4
|4
|4
|3
|8
|94
|3.41
|Schmidt, H, 2
|2⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|36
|2.82
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.35
|Peralta
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2.72
|Holmes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.55
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|3
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|79
|5.40
|Milner, L, 3-3
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|14
|3.88
|Topa, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Suter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.92
|Perdomo
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|38
|4.43
|Kelley
|2⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|32
|6.08
Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Loáisiga 1-0, Holmes 3-2, Milner 1-0, Topa 2-1, Suter 3-3.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 3:46. A – 35,964 (41,900).
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Haggerty lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Moore cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.216
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Toro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.120
|a-Raleigh ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 3b-2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Sierra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Ford 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Stefanic 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Duffy 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Soto ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|3
|5
|Seattle
|010
|000
|000
|1
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|102
|000
|20x
|5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Casali in the 7th.
LOB – Seattle 8, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Moore 2 (10), Santana (6). HR – Rengifo 2 (15), off Gonzales; Soto (1), off Gonzales. RBIs – Frazier (36), Rengifo 3 (47), Soto 2 (2). SB – Moore (16), Ward (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (Raleigh, Casali 2, Frazier 2); Los Angeles 1 (Ford). RISP – Seattle 1 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 1.
Runners moved up – Haggerty, Toro. GIDP – Ward.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Frazier, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, L, 10-14
|6⅓
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|95
|4.01
|Flexen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|3.78
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Detmers, W, 6-5
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|103
|3.71
|Herget, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.45
|Tepera
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.96
|Quijada
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Quijada 1-0. HBP – Detmers (Crawford). WP – Detmers.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 2:43. A – 24,929 (45,517).
San Diego 6, Arizona 1
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Soto rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.221
|Machado dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.296
|Drury 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Myers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Nola c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Azocar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|6
|5
|5
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|McCarthy dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.236
|Marte 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|b-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Hummel c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|a-C.Kelly ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|11
|San Diego
|201
|010
|011
|6
|8
|1
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|2
a-lined out for Hummel in the 8th. b-flied out for Carroll in the 9th.
E – Darvish (1), Nelson (1), Perdomo (14). LOB – San Diego 6, Arizona 5. 2B – Azocar (9), Drury (6), Soto (5), Marte (39), Walker (22). HR – Machado (29), off Nelson; Soto (4), off Nelson. RBIs – Machado 2 (92), Drury (24), Soto 2 (12), Cronenworth (75), Marte (51). SF – Drury, Cronenworth, Marte.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 3 (Machado, Profar, Myers); Arizona 5 (Thomas, Rivera, Hummel, Perdomo 2). RISP – San Diego 1 for 4; Arizona 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Profar.
DP – Arizona 1 (Thomas, Marte, Thomas).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 15-7
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|94
|3.05
|Suarez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.70
|Morejon
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|4.18
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson, L, 1-1
|5⅓
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|85
|1.47
|Widener
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.23
|Kennedy
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|5.01
|Melancon
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.86
WP – Melancon.
Umpires – Home, Alex MacKay; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:03. A – 20,480 (48,686).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: