Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
Giants 3, Arizona 2
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Estrada lf-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.212
|Davis 1b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Villar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.203
|Vosler 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Flores ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Proctor 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|b-Longoria ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|6
|7
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Varsho rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Garrett lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|Thomas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Alcántara ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|P.Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.216
|Carroll cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Hummel c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|021
|3
|10
|0
|Arizona
|000
|010
|001
|2
|6
|0
a-walked for Wynns in the 8th. b-singled for Proctor in the 8th.
LOB – San Francisco 12, Arizona 6. 2B – Davis 2 (8), Garrett (8), P.Smith (7), Walker (23). HR – Davis (6), off Melancon. RBIs – Longoria 2 (36), Davis (12), P.Smith 2 (33). SB – Varsho (13), K.Marte (5), Alcántara (1). SF – P.Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr., Estrada, Davis 2, Crawford 2); Arizona 5 (Thomas 2, Hummel, Carroll, Walker). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 11; Arizona 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Wade Jr., Carroll, Rojas. GIDP – Vosler, Wynns.
DP – Arizona 2 (Alcántara, K.Marte, Walker; K.Marte, Alcántara, Walker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.29
|García
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.98
|Junis, W, 5-6
|5⅓
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|83
|4.28
|Doval, S, 26-29
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|2.48
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jameson
|5⅓
|5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|87
|0.98
|Ginkel, H, 5
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.91
|Frias, L, 1-1, H, 3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|24
|10.12
|Moronta, BS, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|Melancon
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|4.75
|Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 2-0, Frias 3-0, Moronta 3-2. HBP_Jameson (Vosler). WP_Jameson. PB_Hummel 2(4).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 3:19. A – 25,389 (48,686).
N.Y. Mets 13, A's 4
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Guillorme ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Canha lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Gore cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alonso dh
|5
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.270
|a-Vientos ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Ruf 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Naquin rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Nido c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|45
|13
|19
|12
|3
|4
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Bride 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Brown cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.233
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Capel rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.500
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|J.Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Clement ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|10
|New York
|012
|400
|051
|13
|19
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|003
|4
|8
|2
a-grounded out for Alonso in the 9th.
E – Kemp (4), Capel (1). LOB – New York 9, Oakland 5. 2B – Lindor (23), Alonso (26), Naquin (7), Nido (14), Murphy (37), Langeliers (9). HR – Alonso (39), off Ruiz; Brown (25), off Scherzer; Capel (2), off Lugo. RBIs – Naquin (13), Escobar 2 (63), Lindor 3 (103), Alonso 5 (128), Guillorme (15), Brown (66), Capel 3 (7).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Ruf, Nido, Vientos, Nimmo, McNeil); Oakland 2 (Garcia, Clement). RISP – New York 10 for 22; Oakland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Nido, Escobar, Guillorme. GIDP – Escobar, Langeliers.
DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Ruf); Oakland 1 (J.Díaz, Garcia).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 11-4
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|91
|2.13
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.18
|Smith
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.53
|Lugo
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|3.56
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, L, 3-3
|3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|2
|78
|5.36
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|6.61
|Selman
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.94
|Koenig
|3⅔
|8
|6
|6
|0
|2
|56
|6.37
|Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-1, Selman 2-0. HBP_Koenig (Canha), Lugo (Murphy).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 3:07. A – 13,942 (46,847).
L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Nootbaar rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Yepez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Carlson cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Edman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|7
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|T.Turner ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.328
|Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|J.Turner dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|3
|7
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|000
|1
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|211
|000
|00x
|4
|7
|1
a-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th.
E – Lux (9). LOB – St. Louis 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Freeman (46), Bellinger (27). RBIs – Molina (23), Freeman (95), Gallo (20), Smith (85), Bellinger (60).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Carlson 2, Edman); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, J.Turner, Lux 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 7.
Runners moved up – Lux. GIDP – Yepez.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Freeman).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 11-11
|3⅔
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|74
|3.51
|Z.Thompson
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|1.99
|Romero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.45
|Woodford
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.44
|Pallante
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.11
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Grove, W, 1-0
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|69
|4.07
|Graterol, H, 10
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.89
|Jackson, S, 1-1
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|0.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Pallante 1-0. HBP_Wainwright (J.Turner).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 2:48. A – 48,695 (56,000).
San Diego 13, Colorado 6
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim ss
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Soto rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.242
|2-Grisham pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.299
|Drury dh
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.238
|Myers 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.255
|Profar lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Campusano c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Nola c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Azocar cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Totals
|43
|13
|17
|12
|5
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Daza cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|a-Toglia ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|1-Joe pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Díaz c
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Trejo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Tovar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.300
|Bouchard lf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.273
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|3
|11
|San Diego
|304
|000
|051
|13
|17
|0
|Colorado
|011
|210
|010
|6
|12
|1
a-singled for Cron in the 9th.
1-ran for Blackmon in the 8th. 2-ran for Soto in the 9th.
E – Díaz (11). LOB – San Diego 10, Colorado 8. 2B – Kim 2 (28), Myers (15), Drury (7), Nola (14), Díaz (18), Daza (20), Blackmon (22). 3B – Cronenworth (4). HR – Myers (5), off Freeland; Machado (31), off Colomé; Drury (8), off Colomé; McMahon (19), off Clevinger. RBIs – Cronenworth 3 (83), Myers 3 (34), Machado 3 (100), Drury 2 (26), Nola (38), Bouchard 3 (7), McMahon (65), Blackmon (77), Díaz (50). SF – Cronenworth.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 7 (Azocar 2, Profar 3, Cronenworth, Kim); Colorado 1 (McMahon). RISP – San Diego 6 for 15; Colorado 5 for 9.
Runners moved up – Drury, Tovar 2, Grichuk.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger
|4⅔
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|80
|4.49
|Wilson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.94
|Johnson, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.45
|Suarez, W, 5-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.49
|Martinez
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|3.43
|Stammen
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.68
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 9-11
|2
|9
|7
|7
|0
|2
|63
|4.69
|Bird
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|31
|4.40
|Lawrence
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.40
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|7.36
|Lamet
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.00
|Colomé
|⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|15
|5.87
|Hollowell
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|33
|12.00
|Gomber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.64
|Colomé pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
|⅔
Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 1-1, Bird 2-0, Gomber 2-1. HBP – Freeland (Drury). WP – Clevinger, Lamet, Gomber. PB – Díaz (3).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 3:43. A – 40,503 (50,445).
L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 3b
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Trout cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Thaiss 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|Moniak lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Stassi c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.182
|Soto ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.346
|Stefanic 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Totals
|43
|10
|16
|9
|3
|7
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Miranda 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|a-Wallner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|b-B.Hamilton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Palacios 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.088
|Cave rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|C.Hamilton c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.077
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|1
|14
|Los Angeles
|201
|200
|005
|10
|16
|0
|Minnesota
|101
|000
|010
|3
|11
|2
a-popped out for Correa in the 9th. b-struck out for Urshela in the 9th.
E – Celestino (4), Palacios (6). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Minnesota 10. 2B – Trout 2 (24), Ward (18), Stefanic (2), Stassi (12), Soto (2), Correa 2 (23), Celestino (11). HR – Trout (37), off Bundy; C.Hamilton (1), off Quijada. RBIs – Thaiss (5), Trout (77), Rengifo 2 (49), Ohtani (93), Stassi 2 (29), Soto 2 (4), Urshela (60), Gordon (45), C.Hamilton (1). SB – Soto (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Rengifo 2, Moniak 2, Trout, Ward 2); Minnesota 6 (C.Hamilton 2, Sánchez, Celestino 3). RISP – Los Angeles 7 for 18; Minnesota 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Ohtani, Thaiss.
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
|Suarez, W, 7-8
|5
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|6
|97
|4.06
|Barría, H, 4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|2.71
|Quijada, H, 9
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16
|3.89
|Tepera, H, 17
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.86
|Weiss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.45
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 8-8
|3⅓
|7
|5
|4
|2
|2
|84
|4.93
|Henriquez
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|68
|3.12
|Megill
|⅓
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|32
|4.91
|Moran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.52
|Inherited runners-scored_Barría 2-0, Quijada 3-0, Henriquez 1-0, Moran 1-0. HBP_Barría (Sánchez).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:47. A – 24,133 (38,544).
Kansas City 13, Seattle 12
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.251
|France 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Haniger rf
|6
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Raleigh c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.207
|c-Torrens ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.155
|Winker dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|1-Toro pr-dh
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Frazier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|a-Moore ph-2b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|Trammell lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|b-Haggerty ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Totals
|36
|12
|12
|12
|8
|6
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.219
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|3-Eaton pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Olivares lf-3b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Massey 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.253
|O'Hearn rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.230
|2-Isbel pr-rf-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Dozier 3b-1b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.240
|Waters cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Totals
|35
|13
|14
|13
|7
|6
|Seattle
|010
|082
|100
|12
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|011
|00(11)
|00x
|13
|14
|0
a-walked for Frazier in the 5th. b-singled for Trammell in the 5th. c-sacrificed for Raleigh in the 7th.
1-ran for Winker in the 5th. 2-ran for O'Hearn in the 6th. 3-ran for Pasquantino in the 8th.
LOB – Seattle 9, Kansas City 5. 2B – France (26), Frazier (21), Haniger (7), Pasquantino (11), Dozier (26), Witt Jr. (31), O'Hearn (5). HR – Massey (3), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Frazier (40), Haniger 2 (26), Raleigh (60), Winker (50), Moore (21), Haggerty (20), France 2 (81), Crawford 2 (41), Torrens (12), Dozier 2 (39), Pasquantino (25), Massey 4 (14), Melendez (59), Witt Jr. 2 (80), Olivares (15), O'Hearn 2 (13). SB – Eaton (11). CS – Moore (7). SF – Torrens.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France, Trammell 2, Santana 2); Kansas City 4 (Waters 2, Olivares, Massey). RISP – Seattle 5 for 18; Kansas City 7 for 13.
Runners moved up – Santana. GIDP – Santana, Witt Jr..
DP – Seattle 2 (Crawford, Moore, Santana; Moore, Santana); Kansas City 1 (Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|L.Castillo
|5⅓
|7
|5
|5
|3
|5
|97
|3.34
|Festa
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|4.25
|Brash, L, 3-5
|⅔
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|16
|4.79
|Swanson, BS, 3-5
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|1.85
|Murfee
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|2.51
|Boyd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Castillo
|4⅔
|6
|6
|6
|4
|4
|84
|5.93
|Garrett
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|22
|5.36
|Cuas, W, 4-2
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|38
|3.58
|Misiewicz, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|5.40
|Coleman, H, 16
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.48
|Barlow, S, 24-28
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.27
|Inherited runners-scored_Festa 1-1, Brash 2-2, Swanson 3-3, Garrett 3-3, Cuas 2-1. HBP_M.Castillo 2 (Winker,France), Garrett (Winker). WP_M.Castillo. PB_Melendez (6).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T – 3:43. A – 18,350 (37,903).
Houston 6, Baltimore 3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|Díaz ss-lf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Vázquez c
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Dubón lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|a-Mancini ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|1-Peña pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|37
|6
|9
|5
|4
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Rutschman c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Henderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.276
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|2-McKenna pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Vavra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Hays lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.205
|Stowers rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|38
|3
|8
|3
|1
|15
|Houston
|001
|000
|000
|14
|6
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010
|11
|3
|8
|0
a-doubled for Dubón in the 10th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 10th. 2-ran for Santander in the 10th.
LOB – Houston 7, Baltimore 5. 2B – Vázquez (2), Díaz (13), Mancini (16), Mountcastle (27). RBIs – Dubón (15), Alvarez (96), Tucker (104), Vázquez 2 (8), Odor 2 (51), Mullins (60). CS – McCormick (3). SF – Dubón, Alvarez.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (McCormick, Tucker 2); Baltimore 3 (Mateo, Mullins 2). RISP – Houston 4 for 9; Baltimore 5 for 10.
Runners moved up – Vázquez, Hays. GIDP – Vavra, Santander, Rutschman.
DP – Houston 3 (Díaz, Gurriel; Altuve, Díaz, Gurriel; Bregman, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|76
|2.65
|Smith, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.66
|Stanek, BS, 1-5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|1.21
|Abreu
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.02
|Pressly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.98
|Neris, W, 6-4
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.82
|Montero
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.51
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|83
|2.77
|Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.18
|Hall
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|8.38
|Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.76
|Pérez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.32
|Tate
|1⅓
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.70
|Akin, L, 3-3
|⅓
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|27
|3.40
|Krehbiel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.63
|Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-0, Hall 1-0, Krehbiel 3-2. HBP_Akin (Bregman). WP_Neris, Tate.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 4:02. A – 24,449 (45,971).
Cleveland 10, Texas 4
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.298
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Ramírez dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.273
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Miller 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.247
|Arias 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.130
|Freeman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Maile c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|38
|10
|10
|9
|3
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|García rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.251
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Jung 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|a-Mathias ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Taveras cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|3
|1
|12
|Cleveland
|004
|002
|040
|10
|10
|2
|Texas
|000
|110
|020
|4
|6
|3
a-struck out for Calhoun in the 7th.
E – Arias (1), Freeman (4), Jung (2), Seager (18), Semien (9). LOB – Cleveland 5, Texas 4. 2B – Jung (4). 3B – Arias (1). HR – Kwan (6), off Barlow. RBIs – Kwan 5 (49), Rosario (69), Gonzalez (42), Arias 2 (3), García (96), Smith (16), Lowe (73). SB – Kwan 2 (19), Straw (19). SF – García, Smith.
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Miller, Gonzalez, Straw); Texas 0. RISP – Cleveland 4 for 16; Texas 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Calhoun. GIDP – Arias, Maile.
DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Jung, Semien, Lowe).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 3-6
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|7
|75
|5.19
|McCarty
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|4.28
|Shaw
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|19
|5.49
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.53
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans, L, 0-3
|5⅔
|6
|4
|3
|1
|3
|79
|5.40
|King
|2⅔
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.72
|Barlow
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|26
|4.09
|Santana
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|5.50
|HBP_Barlow (Maile).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T – 2:54. A – 31,845 (40,300).
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|1-Baddoo pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Torkelson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Haase c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Carpenter rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.202
|Candelario dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Kreidler 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|35
|4
|11
|3
|3
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Moncada 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Sheets rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|a-Harrison ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Grandal dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Zavala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Gonzàlez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|1
|3
|5
|Detroit
|000
|000
|130
|4
|11
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000
|1
|6
|0
a-singled for Sheets in the 9th.
1-ran for H.Castro in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 10, Chicago 5. 2B – H.Castro (20), Schoop (22), Reyes (18). HR – Moncada (12), off Alexander. RBIs – Reyes (29), Schoop (38), Candelario (47), Moncada (49). CS – Engel (4). S – Kreidler.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 7 (Báez 4, Haase, Candelario 2); Chicago 1 (Zavala). RISP – Detroit 3 for 10; Chicago 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Schoop. GIDP – Schoop, Gonzàlez, Vaughn.
DP – Detroit 2 (Schoop, H.Castro; Báez, Schoop, H.Castro); Chicago 1 (Moncada, Zavala, Vaughn).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|79
|4.68
|Chafin, W, 2-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|2.91
|Vest, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.58
|Soto, S, 28-30
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.32
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|6⅔
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|95
|2.06
|López, BS, 0-5
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|2.84
|Graveman, L, 3-4
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|19
|3.32
|Bummer
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.66
|Kelly
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.23
|Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 2-0. HBP_Cease (Carpenter), Graveman (Reyes). WP_Chafin, Graveman.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 3:04. A – 33,549 (40,615).
Washington 6, Miami 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|García 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Meneses 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.326
|Voit dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Call lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Palacios lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Abrams ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Barrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|38
|6
|13
|4
|1
|4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Anderson dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Bleday lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.168
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Groshans 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Encarnación rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|6
|Washington
|200
|100
|021
|6
|13
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|010
|1
|6
|2
E – Abrams (7), Fortes (1), Encarnación (2). LOB – Washington 7, Miami 7. 2B – Abrams (6), Vargas (11), Thomas (25), Rojas (19), De La Cruz (15). HR – Meneses (12), off Cabrera; Díaz (5), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs – Meneses 2 (29), Abrams (9), Vargas (17), Díaz (11). SB – Thomas (8), Abrams (3), Robles (15). S – Barrera.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Voit, Thomas, Barrera, García, Robles); Miami 3 (Bleday, Fortes, Encarnación). RISP – Washington 6 for 17; Miami 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – García, Thomas, Groshans. GIDP – Anderson, Encarnación.
DP – Washington 2 (García, Abrams, Meneses; Abrams, García, Meneses).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, W, 3-6
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|95
|4.06
|Ramírez, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.10
|Harvey, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.88
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|2.75
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.73
|Miami
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, L, 6-4
|3
|6
|3
|2
|0
|3
|52
|3.01
|Brigham
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.12
|Nardi
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|9.75
|Hoeing
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|38
|13.03
|Fishman
|1⅓
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|23
|0.96
|Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 2-1, Fishman 1-1. WP_Hoeing.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 3:09. A – 13,042 (36,742).
N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Pham lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Martinez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Refsnyder rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Casas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Dalbec 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Chang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|19
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.314
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Torres 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Cabrera rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Hicks lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Totals
|25
|2
|6
|1
|2
|4
|Boston
|000
|000
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|000
|101
|2
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
E – Refsnyder (2). LOB – Boston 3, New York 7. 2B – Refsnyder (11), Judge (28), Cabrera (7), Peraza (3). RBIs – Trevino (42). SB – Cabrera (2), Torres (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Casas 2); New York 4 (Torres, Cabrera 3). RISP – Boston 0 for 1; New York 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Rizzo 2.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 2-7
|6⅔
|6
|2
|1
|2
|4
|95
|4.39
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 11-4
|6⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|101
|2.56
|Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.
|⅔
T – 2:07. A – 46,707 (47,309).
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|a-Wong ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Urías 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Hiura 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.232
|b-Tellez ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|c-Peterson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Mitchell cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|1
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|K.Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Steer 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Fairchild cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Lopez dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.285
|Aquino rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.196
|Reynolds 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Totals
|29
|2
|6
|2
|3
|8
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|000
|1
|5
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|01x
|2
|6
|0
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hiura in the 7th. c-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th.
E – Hiura (6). LOB – Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Hiura (5), Friedl (10). HR – Renfroe (28), off Lodolo; Steer (2), off Bush. RBIs – Renfroe (69), Romine (9), Steer (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (McCutchen); Cincinnati 4 (K.Farmer, India 2, Romine). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Caratini, Taylor, India. GIDP – Tellez.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Reynolds).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|44
|3.36
|Ashby
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|40
|4.50
|Strzelecki
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.13
|Gott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.76
|Boxberger
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.20
|Bush, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.43
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|99
|3.75
|Law
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.64
|B.Farmer, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.56
|Díaz, S, 9-13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|1.81
|Inherited runners-scored_Strzelecki 3-0. HBP_Ashby 2 (Friedl,Romine).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 2:46. A – 19,952 (42,319).
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.209
|Quiroz 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.210
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Hoerner dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Reyes rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Velázquez rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Higgins c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Rivas 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Hermosillo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.115
|Totals
|39
|8
|10
|6
|4
|15
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bae cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Reynolds dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.241
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.192
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Collins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.053
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|a-Gamel ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|b-Castillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|Chicago
|000
|030
|320
|8
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|002
|3
|6
|4
a- for Delay in the 9th. b-lined out for Gamel in the 9th.
E – Wisdom (14), Delay 2 (9), Cruz 2 (15). LOB – Chicago 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Happ (41), Hayes (24). HR – Wisdom (25), off Bañuelos; Reynolds (26), off Sampson. RBIs – Wisdom 3 (65), Happ (70), Velázquez (21), Quiroz (3), Reynolds (60), Castro (25), Suwinski (33). SB – McKinstry (4), Happ (9), Wisdom (8). CS – Velázquez (2). SF – Castro, Suwinski.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Hoerner, McKinstry, Happ); Pittsburgh 3 (Collins, Castillo 2). RISP – Chicago 3 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 4.
GIDP – Hayes.
DP – Chicago 1 (McKinstry, Quiroz, Rivas).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, W, 3-5
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|67
|3.23
|K.Thompson
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|3.79
|Uelmen
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|33
|5.18
|Hughes, S, 7-11
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.15
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ortiz, L, 0-1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|80
|1.17
|Bañuelos
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|4.97
|Bednar
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.77
|Underwood Jr.
|⅓
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.75
|Yajure
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|54
|8.88
|Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 3-0, Bañuelos 1-1, Yajure 1-0. HBP_Underwood Jr. (Wisdom), Uelmen (Reynolds). WP_Yajure(2).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 3:08. A – 16,192 (38,747).
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.264
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Kirk dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.293
|Chapman 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.235
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Bradley Jr. rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Tapia lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|4
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Franco ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|a-Mastrobuoni ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Ramírez 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Walls 2b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|1
|10
|Toronto
|012
|010
|021
|7
|10
|0
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000
|1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Franco in the 8th.
E – Ramírez (4). LOB – Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Walls (17), Arozarena (41). 3B – Tapia (3). HR – Kirk (14), off McClanahan; Springer 2 (23), off McClanahan; Hernández (22), off Cleavinger. RBIs – Kirk (62), Springer 3 (71), Hernández 2 (70), Guerrero Jr. (90), Arozarena (88). SF – Arozarena.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Walls, Paredes 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Margot, Bethancourt. GIDP – Bichette, Guerrero Jr..
DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Ramírez; Walls, Ramírez).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 9-4
|5⅔
|6
|1
|1
|0
|3
|76
|3.16
|Pop, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.20
|Cimber, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.98
|Richards
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|5.64
|Kikuchi
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|5.48
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan, L, 12-7
|5⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|76
|2.51
|Chargois
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.95
|Armstrong
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.42
|Cleavinger
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|3.07
|Ogando
|1⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|4.15
|HBP_Kikuchi (Paredes). WP_McClanahan.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 3:04. A – 16,394 (25,000).
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|6
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.281
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.305
|Riley 3b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.278
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.233
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|3-Heredia pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Rosario lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Grissom 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|a-Acuña Jr. ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Arcia 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Totals
|43
|8
|11
|7
|5
|17
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.214
|1-Guthrie pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.438
|c-Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|2-Muñoz pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Harper dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.287
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.291
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.276
|Marsh cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Stott ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Vierling rf-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|b-Realmuto ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|7
|5
|12
|Atlanta
|210
|200
|010
|02
|8
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|301
|020
|000
|01
|7
|10
|0
a-intentionally walked for Grissom in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Stubbs in the 9th. c-struck out for Guthrie in the 11th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for Hoskins in the 10th. 3-ran for Contreras in the 11th.
E – Grissom (4). LOB – Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B – d'Arnaud (23), Olson (43), Rosario (11), Hoskins 2 (33), Marsh (5). HR – Swanson (22), off Gibson; Schwarber 2 (42), off Morton. RBIs – d'Arnaud (58), Olson (92), Swanson 3 (92), Acuña Jr. (47), Harris II (62), Schwarber 2 (87), Bohm 2 (70), Segura (31), Harper (61), Realmuto (82). SB – Harris II (19), Guthrie (1). CS – Segura (5), Harris II (2). SF – Harper, Bohm.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 5 (Contreras 2, Riley, Grossman 2); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Marsh). RISP – Atlanta 6 for 14; Philadelphia 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Grossman, Rosario, Vierling. GIDP – Segura.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|4
|6
|6
|6
|3
|4
|102
|4.29
|Chavez
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.23
|Lee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|2.30
|Iglesias
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.42
|Jansen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.51
|Stephens, W, 3-2
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|25
|3.42
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson
|5⅔
|7
|5
|5
|2
|9
|90
|4.84
|Nelson, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.61
|Alvarado, H, 20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|3.33
|Robertson, BS, 6-9
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|21
|2.95
|Domínguez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.76
|Eflin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.03
|Bellatti, L, 4-4
|1⅔
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.27
|Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-0. IBB_off Robertson (Acuña Jr.), off Stephens (Harper). WP_Gibson, Robertson.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 4:09. A – 32,090 (42,792).
