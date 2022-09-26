Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

September 25, 2022, 8:29PM
Updated 38 minutes ago
Giants 3, Arizona 2
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. rf-lf500002.193
Estrada lf-2b401010.265
Yastrzemski cf-rf300020.212
Davis 1b514100.271
Crawford ss512001.230
Villar dh500002.203
Vosler 3b210011.288
Slater cf000000.263
Wynns c301001.250
a-Flores ph000010.234
Bart c000000.216
Proctor 2b201010.200
b-Longoria ph-3b101200.243
Totals35310367
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
K.Marte 2b401000.242
Varsho rf300011.240
Garrett lf301002.318
Thomas cf100000.231
Walker 1b411002.237
Rojas 3b401001.263
Alcántara ss311011.243
P.Smith dh301200.216
Carroll cf-lf400001.256
Hummel c300002.172
Totals32262210
San Francisco0000000213100
Arizona000010001260

a-walked for Wynns in the 8th. b-singled for Proctor in the 8th.

LOB – San Francisco 12, Arizona 6. 2B – Davis 2 (8), Garrett (8), P.Smith (7), Walker (23). HR – Davis (6), off Melancon. RBIs – Longoria 2 (36), Davis (12), P.Smith 2 (33). SB – Varsho (13), K.Marte (5), Alcántara (1). SF – P.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr., Estrada, Davis 2, Crawford 2); Arizona 5 (Thomas 2, Hummel, Carroll, Walker). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 11; Arizona 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Wade Jr., Carroll, Rojas. GIDP – Vosler, Wynns.

DP – Arizona 2 (Alcántara, K.Marte, Walker; K.Marte, Alcántara, Walker).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander1⅔10000121.29
García100002222.98
Junis, W, 5-65⅓41117834.28
Doval, S, 26-291⅔11111212.48
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jameson5⅓50035870.98
Ginkel, H, 51⅓20011213.91
Frias, L, 1-1, H, 3122212410.12
Moronta, BS, 2-41000083.86
Melancon1⅔11100204.75
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 2-0, Frias 3-0, Moronta 3-2. HBP_Jameson (Vosler). WP_Jameson. PB_Hummel 2(4).

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 3:19. A – 25,389 (48,686).

N.Y. Mets 13, A's 4
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf432011.268
Guillorme ss100100.278
Canha lf522000.267
Lindor ss533300.275
Gore cf100000.000
Alonso dh534500.270
a-Vientos ph-dh100000.160
McNeil 2b401010.317
Escobar 3b503201.238
Ruf 1b400011.152
Naquin rf512100.238
Nido c512001.242
Totals4513191234
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp lf400000.234
Machín 3b300002.231
Bride 3b100000.213
Murphy c311001.253
Brown cf311112.233
Garcia 1b411002.233
Capel rf412301.500
Langeliers dh401001.211
J.Díaz 2b402001.400
Clement ss400000.000
Totals34484110
New York01240005113190
Oakland000100003482

a-grounded out for Alonso in the 9th.

E – Kemp (4), Capel (1). LOB – New York 9, Oakland 5. 2B – Lindor (23), Alonso (26), Naquin (7), Nido (14), Murphy (37), Langeliers (9). HR – Alonso (39), off Ruiz; Brown (25), off Scherzer; Capel (2), off Lugo. RBIs – Naquin (13), Escobar 2 (63), Lindor 3 (103), Alonso 5 (128), Guillorme (15), Brown (66), Capel 3 (7).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Ruf, Nido, Vientos, Nimmo, McNeil); Oakland 2 (Garcia, Clement). RISP – New York 10 for 22; Oakland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Nido, Escobar, Guillorme. GIDP – Escobar, Langeliers.

DP – New York 1 (McNeil, Ruf); Oakland 1 (J.Díaz, Garcia).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 11-46⅔41117912.13
Ottavino1⅔00002132.18
Smith1⅔10000123.53
Lugo1⅔33301283.56
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, L, 3-3386622785.36
Ruiz1⅔21110266.61
Selman1⅓10000103.94
Koenig3⅔86602566.37
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-1, Selman 2-0. HBP_Koenig (Canha), Lugo (Murphy).

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 3:07. A – 13,942 (46,847).

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b401000.279
Nootbaar rf401000.229
Goldschmidt 1b400002.317
Arenado 3b401000.295
Yepez dh312010.260
Dickerson lf300001.270
a-Pujols ph100001.264
Carlson cf401001.238
Molina c301101.220
Edman ss300001.261
Totals3317117
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf400001.268
T.Turner ss321010.299
Freeman 1b311111.328
Smith c402100.266
J.Turner dh301001.283
Muncy 3b400001.202
Gallo lf311111.182
Lux 2b400001.287
Bellinger cf301101.205
Totals3147437
St. Louis010000000170
Los Angeles21100000x471

a-struck out for Dickerson in the 9th.

E – Lux (9). LOB – St. Louis 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B – Freeman (46), Bellinger (27). RBIs – Molina (23), Freeman (95), Gallo (20), Smith (85), Bellinger (60).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Carlson 2, Edman); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, J.Turner, Lux 2). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 6; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

Runners moved up – Lux. GIDP – Yepez.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Lux, Freeman).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 11-113⅔64431743.51
Z.Thompson2⅔00003291.99
Romero1⅔00002182.45
Woodford1⅔10000132.44
Pallante1⅔00001143.11
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Grove, W, 1-05⅔31113694.07
Graterol, H, 101⅔2000172.89
Jackson, S, 1-13⅔20003420.00
Inherited runners-scored_Pallante 1-0. HBP_Wainwright (J.Turner).

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 2:48. A – 48,695 (56,000).

San Diego 13, Colorado 6
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim ss623000.252
Soto rf422020.242
2-Grisham pr-cf010000.185
Machado 3b522311.299
Drury dh532201.226
Cronenworth 2b411310.238
Myers 1b412311.255
Profar lf512001.240
Campusano c402001.270
Nola c101100.248
Azocar cf-rf500002.272
Totals4313171257
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 3b511102.246
Daza cf511002.304
Grichuk rf500002.262
Cron 1b400002.265
a-Toglia ph101000.229
Blackmon dh402101.262
1-Joe pr-dh110000.238
Díaz c423101.234
Trejo 2b412001.267
Tovar ss200020.300
Bouchard lf302310.273
Totals386126311
San Diego30400005113170
Colorado0112100106121

a-singled for Cron in the 9th.

1-ran for Blackmon in the 8th. 2-ran for Soto in the 9th.

E – Díaz (11). LOB – San Diego 10, Colorado 8. 2B – Kim 2 (28), Myers (15), Drury (7), Nola (14), Díaz (18), Daza (20), Blackmon (22). 3B – Cronenworth (4). HR – Myers (5), off Freeland; Machado (31), off Colomé; Drury (8), off Colomé; McMahon (19), off Clevinger. RBIs – Cronenworth 3 (83), Myers 3 (34), Machado 3 (100), Drury 2 (26), Nola (38), Bouchard 3 (7), McMahon (65), Blackmon (77), Díaz (50). SF – Cronenworth.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 7 (Azocar 2, Profar 3, Cronenworth, Kim); Colorado 1 (McMahon). RISP – San Diego 6 for 15; Colorado 5 for 9.

Runners moved up – Drury, Tovar 2, Grichuk.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger4⅔85512804.49
Wilson1⅔10002192.94
Johnson, H, 61⅔00011132.45
Suarez, W, 5-11⅔00002152.49
Martinez1⅔21112223.43
Stammen1⅔10002113.68
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 9-11297702634.69
Bird1⅓00032314.40
Lawrence1⅔10001145.40
Smith1⅔00000107.36
Lamet1⅔10000163.00
Colomé44400155.87
Hollowell1⅓222223312.00
Gomber0000055.64
Colomé pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Wilson 1-1, Bird 2-0, Gomber 2-1. HBP – Freeland (Drury). WP – Clevinger, Lamet, Gomber. PB – Díaz (3).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 3:43. A – 40,503 (50,445).

L.A. Angels 10, Minnesota 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 3b601200.273
Trout cf433110.278
Ohtani dh522100.271
Ward rf401011.272
Thaiss 1b412110.218
Moniak lf511002.211
Stassi c512202.182
Soto ss512201.346
Stefanic 2b512001.203
Totals431016937
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Miranda 1b512000.269
Correa ss412002.289
a-Wallner ph100000.242
Urshela 3b402101.276
b-B.Hamilton ph100001.000
Sánchez dh401001.210
Gordon lf401102.278
Celestino cf402001.244
Palacios 2b300011.088
Cave rf400002.209
C.Hamilton c411103.077
Totals383113114
Los Angeles20120000510160
Minnesota1010000103112

a-popped out for Correa in the 9th. b-struck out for Urshela in the 9th.

E – Celestino (4), Palacios (6). LOB – Los Angeles 9, Minnesota 10. 2B – Trout 2 (24), Ward (18), Stefanic (2), Stassi (12), Soto (2), Correa 2 (23), Celestino (11). HR – Trout (37), off Bundy; C.Hamilton (1), off Quijada. RBIs – Thaiss (5), Trout (77), Rengifo 2 (49), Ohtani (93), Stassi 2 (29), Soto 2 (4), Urshela (60), Gordon (45), C.Hamilton (1). SB – Soto (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (Rengifo 2, Moniak 2, Trout, Ward 2); Minnesota 6 (C.Hamilton 2, Sánchez, Celestino 3). RISP – Los Angeles 7 for 18; Minnesota 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Ohtani, Thaiss.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Suarez, W, 7-852-382216974.06
Barría, H, 42-320002292.71
Quijada, H, 911-311104163.89
Tepera, H, 171-30000053.86
Weiss100002132.45
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy, L, 8-83⅓75422844.93
Henriquez430014683.12
Megill65501324.91
Moran0000062.52
Inherited runners-scored_Barría 2-0, Quijada 3-0, Henriquez 1-0, Moran 1-0. HBP_Barría (Sánchez).

Umpires – Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:47. A – 24,133 (38,544).

Kansas City 13, Seattle 12
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss411221.251
France 3b513200.274
Haniger rf623201.231
Santana 1b410010.216
Raleigh c310111.207
c-Torrens ph-c000100.213
Kelenic cf411010.155
Winker dh111100.219
1-Toro pr-dh121010.184
Frazier 2b201101.236
a-Moore ph-2b210110.215
Trammell lf200002.204
b-Haggerty ph-lf211110.257
Totals3612121286
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c310122.219
Witt Jr. ss522201.257
Perez dh410010.253
Pasquantino 1b412111.283
3-Eaton pr-rf000000.264
Olivares lf-3b432110.299
Massey 2b522400.253
O'Hearn rf312210.230
2-Isbel pr-rf-lf010000.206
Dozier 3b-1b313210.240
Waters cf401002.243
Totals3513141376
Seattle01008210012120
Kansas City01100(11)00x13140

a-walked for Frazier in the 5th. b-singled for Trammell in the 5th. c-sacrificed for Raleigh in the 7th.

1-ran for Winker in the 5th. 2-ran for O'Hearn in the 6th. 3-ran for Pasquantino in the 8th.

LOB – Seattle 9, Kansas City 5. 2B – France (26), Frazier (21), Haniger (7), Pasquantino (11), Dozier (26), Witt Jr. (31), O'Hearn (5). HR – Massey (3), off L.Castillo. RBIs – Frazier (40), Haniger 2 (26), Raleigh (60), Winker (50), Moore (21), Haggerty (20), France 2 (81), Crawford 2 (41), Torrens (12), Dozier 2 (39), Pasquantino (25), Massey 4 (14), Melendez (59), Witt Jr. 2 (80), Olivares (15), O'Hearn 2 (13). SB – Eaton (11). CS – Moore (7). SF – Torrens.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France, Trammell 2, Santana 2); Kansas City 4 (Waters 2, Olivares, Massey). RISP – Seattle 5 for 18; Kansas City 7 for 13.

Runners moved up – Santana. GIDP – Santana, Witt Jr..

DP – Seattle 2 (Crawford, Moore, Santana; Moore, Santana); Kansas City 1 (Massey, Witt Jr., Pasquantino).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
L.Castillo5⅓75535973.34
Festa12210174.25
Brash, L, 3-524420164.79
Swanson, BS, 3-532200111.85
Murfee1⅓00011242.51
Boyd10000130.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Castillo4⅔66644845.93
Garrett23311225.36
Cuas, W, 4-21⅓22230383.58
Misiewicz, H, 11⅔1110095.40
Coleman, H, 161⅔10000102.48
Barlow, S, 24-281⅔00001112.27
Inherited runners-scored_Festa 1-1, Brash 2-2, Swanson 3-3, Garrett 3-3, Cuas 2-1. HBP_M.Castillo 2 (Winker,France), Garrett (Winker). WP_M.Castillo. PB_Melendez (6).

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T – 3:43. A – 18,350 (37,903).

Houston 6, Baltimore 3
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b410011.294
Díaz ss-lf513000.255
Alvarez dh401101.303
Bregman 3b311010.262
Tucker rf400112.260
Gurriel 1b510003.238
Vázquez c512201.247
McCormick cf401011.235
Dubón lf200100.209
a-Mancini ph101000.268
1-Peña pr-ss010000.247
Totals3769549
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf501102.261
Rutschman c500001.256
Henderson 3b400014.276
Santander dh400001.246
2-McKenna pr-dh010000.236
Mountcastle 1b412002.251
Vavra lf200001.271
Hays lf201000.251
Odor 2b402201.205
Stowers rf401002.242
Mateo ss411001.220
Totals38383115
Houston00100000014690
Baltimore00000001011380

a-doubled for Dubón in the 10th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 10th. 2-ran for Santander in the 10th.

LOB – Houston 7, Baltimore 5. 2B – Vázquez (2), Díaz (13), Mancini (16), Mountcastle (27). RBIs – Dubón (15), Alvarez (96), Tucker (104), Vázquez 2 (8), Odor 2 (51), Mullins (60). CS – McCormick (3). SF – Dubón, Alvarez.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 3 (McCormick, Tucker 2); Baltimore 3 (Mateo, Mullins 2). RISP – Houston 4 for 9; Baltimore 5 for 10.

Runners moved up – Vázquez, Hays. GIDP – Vavra, Santander, Rutschman.

DP – Houston 3 (Díaz, Gurriel; Altuve, Díaz, Gurriel; Bregman, Gurriel).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier6⅔10008762.65
Smith, H, 61⅔00001142.66
Stanek, BS, 1-531101231.21
Abreu1000182.02
Pressly1⅔00011152.98
Neris, W, 6-41⅔21002153.82
Montero1⅔11001142.51
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Voth5⅔41106832.77
Reed1000073.18
Hall10011138.38
Baker100011243.76
Pérez1⅔0000071.32
Tate1⅓11000182.70
Akin, L, 3-314320273.40
Krehbiel10001133.63
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-0, Hall 1-0, Krehbiel 3-2. HBP_Akin (Bregman). WP_Neris, Tate.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 4:02. A – 24,449 (45,971).

Cleveland 10, Texas 4
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf523500.298
Rosario ss510101.280
Ramírez dh500003.273
Gonzalez rf511101.289
Miller 1b311020.247
Arias 3b411210.130
Freeman 2b422001.260
Maile c310001.209
Straw cf412001.218
Totals381010938
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b321010.254
Seager ss401002.247
Lowe 1b401101.304
García rf300102.251
Heim c400001.227
Jung 3b412002.194
Calhoun dh200001.201
a-Mathias ph-dh200001.298
Smith lf300101.202
Taveras cf311001.268
Totals32463112
Cleveland00400204010102
Texas000110020463

a-struck out for Calhoun in the 7th.

E – Arias (1), Freeman (4), Jung (2), Seager (18), Semien (9). LOB – Cleveland 5, Texas 4. 2B – Jung (4). 3B – Arias (1). HR – Kwan (6), off Barlow. RBIs – Kwan 5 (49), Rosario (69), Gonzalez (42), Arias 2 (3), García (96), Smith (16), Lowe (73). SB – Kwan 2 (19), Straw (19). SF – García, Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Miller, Gonzalez, Straw); Texas 0. RISP – Cleveland 4 for 16; Texas 1 for 3.

Runners moved up – Calhoun. GIDP – Arias, Maile.

DP – Texas 2 (Seager, Semien, Lowe; Jung, Semien, Lowe).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, W, 3-65⅔32207755.19
McCarty2⅔10002354.28
Shaw1⅔22112195.49
Karinchak1⅔00001181.53
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans, L, 0-35⅔64313795.40
King2⅔22003253.72
Barlow24411264.09
Santana1⅓00011215.50
HBP_Barlow (Maile).

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T – 2:54. A – 31,845 (40,300).

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf301021.251
Báez ss500002.241
H.Castro 1b403000.271
1-Baddoo pr000000.194
Torkelson 1b100001.205
Haase c511000.250
Carpenter rf411001.263
Schoop 2b412100.202
Candelario dh301110.211
Kreidler 3b311001.212
Reyes lf301101.260
Totals35411337
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Andrus ss400000.292
Moncada 3b411100.211
Pollock lf402000.247
Vaughn 1b400000.279
Sheets rf201011.246
a-Harrison ph101000.254
Grandal dh300010.203
Zavala c200011.270
Gonzàlez 2b300002.250
Engel cf301001.223
Totals3016135
Detroit0000001304110
Chicago000100000160

a-singled for Sheets in the 9th.

1-ran for H.Castro in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 10, Chicago 5. 2B – H.Castro (20), Schoop (22), Reyes (18). HR – Moncada (12), off Alexander. RBIs – Reyes (29), Schoop (38), Candelario (47), Moncada (49). CS – Engel (4). S – Kreidler.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 7 (Báez 4, Haase, Candelario 2); Chicago 1 (Zavala). RISP – Detroit 3 for 10; Chicago 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Schoop. GIDP – Schoop, Gonzàlez, Vaughn.

DP – Detroit 2 (Schoop, H.Castro; Báez, Schoop, H.Castro); Chicago 1 (Moncada, Zavala, Vaughn).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander6⅔41115794.68
Chafin, W, 2-31⅔00020272.91
Vest, H, 41⅔10000113.58
Soto, S, 28-301⅔10000133.32
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease6⅔40035952.06
López, BS, 0-51⅔21100152.84
Graveman, L, 3-443300193.32
Bummer10001112.66
Kelly1⅔00001136.23
Inherited runners-scored_Bummer 2-0. HBP_Cease (Carpenter), Graveman (Reyes). WP_Chafin, Graveman.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Malachi Moore.

T – 3:04. A – 33,549 (40,615).

Washington 6, Miami 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf522000.248
García 2b501001.271
Meneses 1b512200.326
Voit dh501002.242
Call lf310010.256
Palacios lf000000.184
Abrams ss423100.248
Vargas 3b402100.293
Robles cf402000.228
Barrera c300001.200
Totals38613414
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b400001.243
Rojas ss401000.236
Anderson dh401001.227
Fortes c300010.250
Bleday lf200021.168
De La Cruz cf402001.235
Groshans 3b401000.286
Encarnación rf400001.182
Díaz 1b311101.167
Totals3216136
Washington2001000216131
Miami000000010162

E – Abrams (7), Fortes (1), Encarnación (2). LOB – Washington 7, Miami 7. 2B – Abrams (6), Vargas (11), Thomas (25), Rojas (19), De La Cruz (15). HR – Meneses (12), off Cabrera; Díaz (5), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs – Meneses 2 (29), Abrams (9), Vargas (17), Díaz (11). SB – Thomas (8), Abrams (3), Robles (15). S – Barrera.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 5 (Voit, Thomas, Barrera, García, Robles); Miami 3 (Bleday, Fortes, Encarnación). RISP – Washington 6 for 17; Miami 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – García, Thomas, Groshans. GIDP – Anderson, Encarnación.

DP – Washington 2 (García, Abrams, Meneses; Abrams, García, Meneses).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, W, 3-65⅔20024954.06
Ramírez, H, 51⅔00000103.10
Harvey, H, 41⅔10010182.88
Edwards Jr.1⅔21101132.75
Finnegan1⅔10001163.73
MiamiHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, L, 6-4363203523.01
Brigham1⅓20001164.12
Nardi1⅔00000119.75
Hoeing1222103813.03
Fishman1⅓31000230.96
Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 2-1, Fishman 1-1. WP_Hoeing.

Umpires – Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:09. A – 13,042 (36,742).

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf300002.223
Pham lf200011.254
Bogaerts ss200010.314
Martinez dh200000.269
Refsnyder rf201000.303
Casas 1b200001.125
Dalbec 3b200000.209
Chang 2b200000.200
Wong c200001.229
Totals1901025
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge dh201010.314
Rizzo 1b300000.223
Torres 2b200010.251
Cabrera rf311001.233
Bader cf301001.294
Hicks lf310001.218
Trevino c301100.255
Gonzalez 3b300000.186
Peraza ss302001.296
Totals2526124
Boston000000011
New York000101260

No outs when winning run scored.

E – Refsnyder (2). LOB – Boston 3, New York 7. 2B – Refsnyder (11), Judge (28), Cabrera (7), Peraza (3). RBIs – Trevino (42). SB – Cabrera (2), Torres (10).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Casas 2); New York 4 (Torres, Cabrera 3). RISP – Boston 0 for 1; New York 1 for 11.

Runners moved up – Rizzo 2.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 2-76⅔62124954.39
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, W, 11-46⅔100251012.56
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:07. A – 46,707 (47,309).

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McCutchen dh400001.238
Adames ss400002.241
Yelich lf400002.255
Renfroe rf411102.253
Brosseau 3b201001.271
a-Wong ph-2b100001.254
Urías 2b-3b301000.229
Hiura 1b101010.232
b-Tellez ph-1b100000.222
Caratini c300001.197
Taylor cf201000.228
c-Peterson ph100000.243
Mitchell cf000000.267
Totals30151110
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl lf301000.249
India 2b401001.249
K.Farmer ss400002.255
Steer 3b412101.227
Fairchild cf401001.333
Lopez dh410002.285
Aquino rf200020.196
Reynolds 1b201010.255
Romine c200101.167
Totals2926238
Milwaukee010000000151
Cincinnati00010001x260

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 7th. b-grounded out for Hiura in the 7th. c-grounded out for Taylor in the 8th.

E – Hiura (6). LOB – Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Hiura (5), Friedl (10). HR – Renfroe (28), off Lodolo; Steer (2), off Bush. RBIs – Renfroe (69), Romine (9), Steer (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 1 (McCutchen); Cincinnati 4 (K.Farmer, India 2, Romine). RISP – Milwaukee 1 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Caratini, Taylor, India. GIDP – Tellez.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Steer, Reynolds).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peralta2⅔20013443.36
Ashby121120404.50
Strzelecki1⅓00002163.13
Gott1⅔00000143.76
Boxberger1⅔10002143.20
Bush, L, 0-21⅔11101194.43
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo6⅔41116993.75
Law1⅔10001100.64
B.Farmer, W, 2-11⅔00000143.56
Díaz, S, 9-131⅔00003141.81
Inherited runners-scored_Strzelecki 3-0. HBP_Ashby 2 (Friedl,Romine).

Umpires – Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 2:46. A – 19,952 (42,319).

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry ss321021.209
Quiroz 2b322120.333
Wisdom 3b421301.210
Happ lf512102.270
Hoerner dh501002.290
Reyes rf300002.233
Velázquez rf200101.195
Higgins c501003.234
Rivas 1b512001.243
Hermosillo cf400002.115
Totals398106415
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Bae cf400001.182
Reynolds dh321101.266
Cruz ss412000.215
Castro 2b201111.241
Hayes 3b402000.245
Suwinski lf300102.192
Mitchell rf300010.216
Collins 1b300011.053
Delay c300000.211
a-Gamel ph000000.231
b-Castillo ph100000.201
Totals3036336
Chicago0000303208101
Pittsburgh000001002364

a- for Delay in the 9th. b-lined out for Gamel in the 9th.

E – Wisdom (14), Delay 2 (9), Cruz 2 (15). LOB – Chicago 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – Happ (41), Hayes (24). HR – Wisdom (25), off Bañuelos; Reynolds (26), off Sampson. RBIs – Wisdom 3 (65), Happ (70), Velázquez (21), Quiroz (3), Reynolds (60), Castro (25), Suwinski (33). SB – McKinstry (4), Happ (9), Wisdom (8). CS – Velázquez (2). SF – Castro, Suwinski.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Hoerner, McKinstry, Happ); Pittsburgh 3 (Collins, Castillo 2). RISP – Chicago 3 for 11; Pittsburgh 0 for 4.

GIDP – Hayes.

DP – Chicago 1 (McKinstry, Quiroz, Rivas).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson, W, 3-56⅔41103673.23
K.Thompson2⅔00013273.79
Uelmen22220335.18
Hughes, S, 7-110000053.15
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ortiz, L, 0-1411127801.17
Bañuelos22210124.97
Bednar1⅔20002232.77
Underwood Jr.23201154.75
Yajure232115548.88
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 3-0, Bañuelos 1-1, Yajure 1-0. HBP_Underwood Jr. (Wisdom), Uelmen (Reynolds). WP_Yajure(2).

Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T – 3:08. A – 16,192 (38,747).

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 1
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf423311.264
Zimmer cf000000.103
Bichette ss501001.283
Guerrero Jr. 1b501101.275
Kirk dh511101.293
Chapman 3b210021.235
Hernández rf412200.261
Bradley Jr. rf000000.177
Jansen c300011.251
Merrifield 2b400002.220
Tapia lf422000.265
Totals36710748
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Margot rf401000.288
Arozarena lf301101.273
Franco ss301000.275
a-Mastrobuoni ph-2b100001.333
Ramírez 1b403000.313
Paredes 3b300000.219
Peralta dh400003.238
Bethancourt c400001.246
Siri cf300012.247
Walls 2b-ss411002.173
Totals33171110
Toronto0120100217100
Tampa Bay001000000171

a-struck out for Franco in the 8th.

E – Ramírez (4). LOB – Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 8. 2B – Walls (17), Arozarena (41). 3B – Tapia (3). HR – Kirk (14), off McClanahan; Springer 2 (23), off McClanahan; Hernández (22), off Cleavinger. RBIs – Kirk (62), Springer 3 (71), Hernández 2 (70), Guerrero Jr. (90), Arozarena (88). SF – Arozarena.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr.); Tampa Bay 4 (Franco, Walls, Paredes 2). RISP – Toronto 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Margot, Bethancourt. GIDP – Bichette, Guerrero Jr..

DP – Tampa Bay 2 (Walls, Ramírez; Walls, Ramírez).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, W, 9-45⅔61103763.16
Pop, H, 21⅔10001172.20
Cimber, H, 181⅔00002112.98
Richards1⅔00002125.64
Kikuchi1⅔00012215.48
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan, L, 12-75⅔64422762.51
Chargois1⅔10001142.95
Armstrong1⅔00012273.42
Cleavinger12212233.07
Ogando1⅓21101194.15
HBP_Kikuchi (Paredes). WP_McClanahan.

Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Cory Blaser.

T – 3:04. A – 16,394 (25,000).

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss613302.281
Harris II cf411121.305
Riley 3b601004.278
d'Arnaud c512101.273
Olson 1b501103.233
Contreras dh410012.276
3-Heredia pr-dh010000.127
Rosario lf422010.213
Grissom 2b300002.290
a-Acuña Jr. ph-rf111110.272
Grossman rf400002.214
Arcia 2b100000.242
Totals438117517
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf332221.214
1-Guthrie pr-rf000000.438
c-Maton ph100001.258
Hoskins 1b522001.251
2-Muñoz pr-3b000000.211
Harper dh210121.287
Bohm 3b-1b402201.291
Segura 2b400111.276
Marsh cf513001.297
Stott ss500002.225
Vierling rf-lf500001.245
Stubbs c300001.276
b-Realmuto ph-c201101.277
Totals397107512
Atlanta210200010028111
Philadelphia301020000017100

a-intentionally walked for Grissom in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Stubbs in the 9th. c-struck out for Guthrie in the 11th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th. 2-ran for Hoskins in the 10th. 3-ran for Contreras in the 11th.

E – Grissom (4). LOB – Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 8. 2B – d'Arnaud (23), Olson (43), Rosario (11), Hoskins 2 (33), Marsh (5). HR – Swanson (22), off Gibson; Schwarber 2 (42), off Morton. RBIs – d'Arnaud (58), Olson (92), Swanson 3 (92), Acuña Jr. (47), Harris II (62), Schwarber 2 (87), Bohm 2 (70), Segura (31), Harper (61), Realmuto (82). SB – Harris II (19), Guthrie (1). CS – Segura (5), Harris II (2). SF – Harper, Bohm.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 5 (Contreras 2, Riley, Grossman 2); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Marsh). RISP – Atlanta 6 for 14; Philadelphia 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Grossman, Rosario, Vierling. GIDP – Segura.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Riley, Arcia, Olson).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton4666341024.29
Chavez1⅓10001152.23
Lee1⅔00003132.30
Iglesias1⅔20000140.42
Jansen1⅔00011133.51
Stephens, W, 3-22⅔11013253.42
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson5⅔75529904.84
Nelson, H, 31⅔0000194.61
Alvarado, H, 201⅔00003143.33
Robertson, BS, 6-91⅔11122212.95
Domínguez1⅔00011162.76
Eflin1⅔00001124.03
Bellatti, L, 4-41⅔32100173.27
Inherited runners-scored_Chavez 1-0. IBB_off Robertson (Acuña Jr.), off Stephens (Harper). WP_Gibson, Robertson.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 4:09. A – 32,090 (42,792).

