Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wade Jr. rf-lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .193 Estrada lf-2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 0 0 0 2 0 .212 Davis 1b 5 1 4 1 0 0 .271 Crawford ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .230 Villar dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .203 Vosler 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .288 Slater cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Wynns c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 a-Flores ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .234 Bart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Proctor 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .200 b-Longoria ph-3b 1 0 1 2 0 0 .243 Totals 35 3 10 3 6 7

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Varsho rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .240 Garrett lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .318 Thomas cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Walker 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .237 Rojas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Alcántara ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243 P.Smith dh 3 0 1 2 0 0 .216 Carroll cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Hummel c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .172 Totals 32 2 6 2 2 10

San Francisco 000 000 021 3 10 0 Arizona 000 010 001 2 6 0

a-walked for Wynns in the 8th. b-singled for Proctor in the 8th.

LOB – San Francisco 12, Arizona 6. 2B – Davis 2 (8), Garrett (8), P.Smith (7), Walker (23). HR – Davis (6), off Melancon. RBIs – Longoria 2 (36), Davis (12), P.Smith 2 (33). SB – Varsho (13), K.Marte (5), Alcántara (1). SF – P.Smith.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 6 (Wade Jr., Estrada, Davis 2, Crawford 2); Arizona 5 (Thomas 2, Hummel, Carroll, Walker). RISP – San Francisco 2 for 11; Arizona 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Wade Jr., Carroll, Rojas. GIDP – Vosler, Wynns.

DP – Arizona 2 (Alcántara, K.Marte, Walker; K.Marte, Alcántara, Walker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alexander 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 12 1.29 García 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 2.98 Junis, W, 5-6 5⅓ 4 1 1 1 7 83 4.28 Doval, S, 26-29 1⅔ 1 1 1 1 1 21 2.48

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jameson 5⅓ 5 0 0 3 5 87 0.98 Ginkel, H, 5 1⅓ 2 0 0 1 1 21 3.91 Frias, L, 1-1, H, 3 1 2 2 2 1 24 10.12 Moronta, BS, 2-4 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.86 Melancon 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 0 20 4.75 Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 2-0, Frias 3-0, Moronta 3-2. HBP_Jameson (Vosler). WP_Jameson. PB_Hummel 2(4). ⅔

Umpires – Home, Brennan Miller; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 3:19. A – 25,389 (48,686).