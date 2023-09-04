Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rengifo rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .260 Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 2 2 .304 Drury 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .263 Grichuk lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .174 e-Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Escobar 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .242 Stefanic 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Moniak cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .278 Wallach c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .213 Paris ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .143 Totals 36 6 9 5 4 12

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ruiz cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 b-Butler ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .231 Gelof 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .266 Noda 1b 3 2 1 2 1 0 .240 Rooker rf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .242 C.Pérez dh 3 1 1 0 0 2 .225 c-Kemp ph-dh 1 1 1 2 0 0 .219 d-Bride ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Diaz 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241 a-Brown ph-lf 1 2 1 2 1 0 .213 Langeliers c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .206 Díaz lf-3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .226 Allen ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Totals 35 10 10 9 5 6

Los Angeles 000 300 102 6 9 2 Oakland 000 004 60x 10 10 1

a-homered for Diaz in the 6th. b-grounded out for Ruiz in the 7th. c-singled for C.Pérez in the 7th. d-lined out for Kemp in the 8th. e-struck out for Grichuk in the 9th.

E – Soriano (2), Moniak (4), Muller (2). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Oakland 7. 2B – Moniak (20), Wallach (4), Langeliers (16). 3B – Díaz (1). HR – Escobar (2), off Muller; Rengifo (15), off Martínez; Noda (13), off Anderson; Brown (13), off Wantz. RBIs – Escobar 2 (12), Wallach (15), Rengifo 2 (49), Noda 2 (45), Brown 2 (45), Kemp 2 (26), Langeliers 2 (49), Butler (6). SB – Ohtani (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Moustakas, Wallach, Grichuk, Paris); Oakland 4 (Allen, Langeliers 2, Gelof). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Oakland 4 for 10.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5⅓ 3 3 3 3 5 81 5.55 Wantz, BS, 0-3 ⅔ 2 1 1 0 0 14 4.62 Soriano, L, 0-1 ⅓ 3 6 4 2 0 20 4.36 Marte ⅔ 2 0 0 0 0 20 0.00 Ingram 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 10.80

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Muller 4 5 3 3 1 3 78 7.62 Martínez 2⅓ 2 1 1 1 4 52 5.27 F.Pérez, W, 1-1 ⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 8 5.23 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.95 Snead ⅔ 2 2 2 2 1 28 4.63 May, S, 17-20 ⅓ 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.99

Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 1-1, Marte 1-1, May 2-0. IBB – off Soriano (Brown). HBP – Anderson (Noda). WP – Anderson, Snead(2). PB – Langeliers (7).

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:09. A – 12,425 (46,847).