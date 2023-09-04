Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Flores dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Bailey c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.252
|Yastrzemski rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|a-Slater ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Crawford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|b-Haniger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Meckler cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|3
|9
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Soto lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Machado dh
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Campusano c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Sánchez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Batten 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|1
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|2
|San Diego
|301
|000
|00x
|4
|10
|0
a-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. b-struck out for Crawford in the 9th.
E – Wade Jr. (8), Bailey (10), Bogaerts (7). LOB – San Francisco 8, San Diego 6. 2B – Flores (21), Bogaerts (22), Carpenter (12). HR – Soto (28), off Cobb; Machado (26), off Cobb. RBIs – Soto 2 (84), Bogaerts (47), Machado (79). SB – Kim 2 (31). S – Batten.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Pederson, Meckler); San Diego 5 (Batten, Carpenter 2, Tatis Jr. 2). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 2; San Diego 1 for 9.
GIDP – Campusano.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, L, 7-6
|3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|58
|3.74
|Winn
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|70
|3.33
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, W, 6-6
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|89
|3.49
|Martinez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.91
|Barlow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.08
|Hader
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|1.13
HBP – Martinez (Crawford). PB – Bailey (6).
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 2:34. A – 41,050 (40,222).
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.304
|Drury 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Grichuk lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|e-Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.242
|Stefanic 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Moniak cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Wallach c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.213
|Paris ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.143
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|5
|4
|12
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ruiz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|b-Butler ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Gelof 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Noda 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.240
|Rooker rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.242
|C.Pérez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|c-Kemp ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.219
|d-Bride ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Diaz 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|a-Brown ph-lf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.213
|Langeliers c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Díaz lf-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Allen ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Totals
|35
|10
|10
|9
|5
|6
|Los Angeles
|000
|300
|102
|6
|9
|2
|Oakland
|000
|004
|60x
|10
|10
|1
a-homered for Diaz in the 6th. b-grounded out for Ruiz in the 7th. c-singled for C.Pérez in the 7th. d-lined out for Kemp in the 8th. e-struck out for Grichuk in the 9th.
E – Soriano (2), Moniak (4), Muller (2). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Oakland 7. 2B – Moniak (20), Wallach (4), Langeliers (16). 3B – Díaz (1). HR – Escobar (2), off Muller; Rengifo (15), off Martínez; Noda (13), off Anderson; Brown (13), off Wantz. RBIs – Escobar 2 (12), Wallach (15), Rengifo 2 (49), Noda 2 (45), Brown 2 (45), Kemp 2 (26), Langeliers 2 (49), Butler (6). SB – Ohtani (20).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Moustakas, Wallach, Grichuk, Paris); Oakland 4 (Allen, Langeliers 2, Gelof). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Oakland 4 for 10.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5⅓
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|81
|5.55
|Wantz, BS, 0-3
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.62
|Soriano, L, 0-1
|⅓
|3
|6
|4
|2
|0
|20
|4.36
|Marte
|⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|0.00
|Ingram
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|10.80
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Muller
|4
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|78
|7.62
|Martínez
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|52
|5.27
|F.Pérez, W, 1-1
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|5.23
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.95
|Snead
|⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|4.63
|May, S, 17-20
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.99
Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 1-1, Marte 1-1, May 2-0. IBB – off Soriano (Brown). HBP – Anderson (Noda). WP – Anderson, Snead(2). PB – Langeliers (7).
Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T – 3:09. A – 12,425 (46,847).
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Domínguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.231
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Volpe ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Wells c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Pereira lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.130
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.161
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|1
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.307
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Alvarez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.289
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|a-Diaz ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|0
|5
|New York
|000
|003
|003
|6
|8
|0
|Houston
|100
|000
|000
|1
|7
|0
a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.
LOB – New York 3, Houston 3. 2B – LeMahieu (19), Wells (1), Peraza (3). HR – Domínguez (2), off Javier; Torres (24), off Urquidy. RBIs – LeMahieu (37), Domínguez 2 (4), Torres (58), Wells (2), Peraza (8), Tucker (99). CS – Dubón (2). SF – Tucker.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Peraza, Cabrera); Houston 0. RISP – New York 2 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.
GIDP – Altuve, Dubón.
DP – New York 2 (Volpe, Torres, LeMahieu; Torres, LeMahieu).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King, W, 4-5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|69
|2.88
|Kahnle, H, 12
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.65
|Loáisiga, H, 4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.60
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.23
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier, L, 9-3
|6
|4
|3
|3
|0
|8
|96
|4.65
|Graveman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.25
|Urquidy
|2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|39
|5.55
Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Clemons.
T – 2:44. A – 41,514 (41,000).
Toronto 7, Colorado 5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Biggio 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|b-Espinal ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|1-McCoy pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.266
|Schneider 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.397
|Kiermaier cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Horwitz 1b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.385
|Merrifield lf-2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.290
|Clement ss-3b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.452
|Varsho cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|a-Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|7
|7
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|McMahon 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.252
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.202
|Montero 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Goodman rf
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.381
|Bouchard rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|B.Doyle cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|Wynns c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|c-Díaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|5
|5
|11
|Toronto
|001
|130
|002
|7
|12
|0
|Colorado
|002
|120
|000
|5
|9
|2
a-struck out for Heineman in the 6th. b-grounded out for Biggio in the 6th. c-flied out for Wynns in the 8th.
1-ran for Espinal in the 9th.
E – Jones (4), Justice (1). LOB – Toronto 10, Colorado 8. 2B – Schneider (6), McMahon (28), Montero (10), Goodman 2 (3), Rodgers (5). HR – Guerrero Jr. (21), off Anderson; Horwitz (1), off Anderson. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 2 (82), Horwitz 2 (3), Schneider (17), Merrifield (61), Clement (7), McMahon (69), Jones (43), Goodman 3 (6). SB – Jones 2 (11), Goodman (1). CS – Springer (5). S – B.Doyle.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Horwitz, Varsho, Espinal); Colorado 6 (B.Doyle 3, Rodgers, Tovar, Goodman). RISP – Toronto 5 for 12; Colorado 3 for 12.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Montero. GIDP – Varsho, Merrifield, Blackmon.
DP – Toronto 1 (Schneider, Clement, Horwitz); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Montero; Tovar, Rodgers, Montero).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|4
|6
|3
|3
|3
|5
|67
|3.39
|Richards
|1⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|34
|3.59
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.33
|Hicks
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.46
|Green, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|21.60
|Romano, S, 32-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.44
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|66
|6.49
|T.Doyle
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27
|5.31
|Justice
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|9.00
|Koch
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.34
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|7.71
|Lawrence, L, 4-7
|⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|27
|4.18
|Hollowell
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.21
Inherited runners-scored – Hollowell 2-0. HBP – Anderson (Guerrero Jr.). WP – T.Doyle.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.
T – 3:13. A – 32,283 (50,144).
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.322
|B.Lowe 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Paredes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Arozarena dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|J.Lowe rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Siri cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Raley lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Pinto c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|c-Aranda ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Bethancourt c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Totals
|39
|6
|13
|5
|3
|9
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|J.Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.271
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Laureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.234
|Calhoun 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Freeman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|a-Tena ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Arias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|b-B.Naylor ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|d-Brennan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|5
|11
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|013
|6
|13
|2
|Cleveland
|001
|010
|000
|2
|5
|3
a-struck out for Freeman in the 6th. b-popped out for Gallagher in the 6th. c-singled for Pinto in the 7th. d- for Straw in the 9th.
E – Walls 2 (6), Freeman (1), Morgan (1), Tena (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 9. HR – Pinto (2), off Curry. RBIs – Pinto 2 (7), Walls (28), Paredes (85), Arozarena (78), Laureano (10), J.Naylor (80). SB – Walls (21), Kwan (18), Siri (11), B.Lowe (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Siri, Raley, Díaz, Paredes 2); Cleveland 5 (J.Ramírez, Calhoun, Gallagher, Straw, J.Naylor). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 15; Cleveland 2 for 14.
Runners moved up – Pinto. LIDP – Calhoun. GIDP – Siri, Pinto.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Siri, Walls, Siri); Cleveland 2 (J.Ramírez, Freeman, Calhoun; Arias, Tena, Calhoun).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bradley
|5
|3
|2
|1
|5
|7
|86
|5.42
|Kelly
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.40
|Poche, W, 10-3
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.39
|Stephenson, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.64
|Kittredge
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Fairbanks, S, 19-21
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.55
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Curry
|5⅓
|6
|2
|1
|1
|6
|78
|3.95
|Hentges
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.22
|Sandlin
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.66
|Stephan, L, 6-5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|21
|2.83
|Morgan
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|31
|3.34
Inherited runners-scored – Fairbanks 2-0, Hentges 2-0, Sandlin 1-0. WP – Bradley(2).
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 3:11. A – 25,556 (34,788).
Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.274
|Henderson ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|McKenna rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|O'Hearn rf-1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Hicks lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Hays lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Urías 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Frazier 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|a-Westburg ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|40
|8
|14
|8
|4
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carroll rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Longoria dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Smith 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.187
|b-Rivera ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Peterson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|c-Walker ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|d-Moreno ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|1
|10
|Baltimore
|220
|004
|000
|8
|14
|0
|Arizona
|101
|020
|001
|5
|9
|1
a-doubled for Frazier in the 6th. b-flied out for Smith in the 6th. c-flied out for Peterson in the 6th. d-grounded out for Herrera in the 9th.
E – Thomas (1). LOB – Baltimore 9, Arizona 5. 2B – O'Hearn (18), Westburg (12), Rutschman (23), Gurriel Jr. (29). HR – Gurriel Jr. (22), off Flaherty; Carroll (24), off Flaherty; Walker (30), off Cano. RBIs – O'Hearn 2 (49), Henderson 2 (67), Mullins (61), Westburg (19), Rutschman 2 (66), Gurriel Jr. (71), Carroll (66), Marte (70), Walker (90). SB – Santander (4). CS – Rutschman (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Westburg 2, Santander, Rutschman); Arizona 2 (Thomas, Rivera). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 12; Arizona 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Hicks, Henderson. GIDP – Marte.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|7
|85
|6.66
|Coulombe, W, 5-1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.51
|Pérez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.55
|López
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Cano
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|1.68
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, L, 14-7
|5⅓
|8
|5
|5
|1
|4
|99
|3.48
|Nelson
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|3.65
|Thompson
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Jarvis
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|49
|3.21
|Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.01
Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0, Nelson 1-1, Thompson 2-2. WP – Flaherty.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:06. A – 24,284 (48,359).
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.335
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Ozuna dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|E.Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.335
|Smith c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Hernández 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Peralta dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|a-A.Rosario ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|b-Wong ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Outman cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.254
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Totals
|32
|3
|11
|3
|4
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|100
|1
|5
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|01x
|3
|11
|0
a-doubled for Peralta in the 6th. b-grounded out for A.Rosario in the 8th.
E – Arcia (9), Heller (1). LOB – Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B – Ozuna (21), Harris II (23), Rojas (16), Smith (20), A.Rosario (5). HR – Olson (44), off B.Miller. RBIs – Olson (113), Rojas (25), Betts (99), Outman (60). SB – Taylor (15). CS – Riley (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Ozuna, d'Arnaud, Acuña Jr.); Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Smith, Rojas 2, Muncy). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Heyward. LIDP – Smith. GIDP – Riley, Wong, Freeman.
DP – Atlanta 3 (Riley, E.Rosario, Albies, E.Rosario; Albies, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Hernández, Betts, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 14-11
|4
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|90
|3.32
|Lee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.95
|Hand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.40
|Heller
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|30
|4.41
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Miller, W, 9-3
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|96
|3.80
|S.Miller, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.18
|Graterol, S, 7-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.38
Inherited runners-scored – Lee 1-0. WP – Morton, Heller(2).
Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:33. A – 47,499 (56,000).
Texas 6, Minnesota 5
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Julien dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|b-Luplow ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Polanco 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.255
|Lewis 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.307
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Wallner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|c-Castro ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Stevenson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|d-Farmer ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Vázquez c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Gallo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|a-Solano ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|7
|12
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.341
|Lowe 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.280
|García rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|.247
|Garver dh
|4
|2
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.280
|Heim c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Jankowski lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|J.Smith 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.196
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|5
|4
|8
|Minnesota
|000
|030
|110
|5
|11
|0
|Texas
|300
|001
|101
|6
|13
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Gallo in the 6th. b-struck out for Julien in the 6th. c-grounded out for Wallner in the 9th. d-struck out for Stevenson in the 9th.
LOB – Minnesota 12, Texas 10. 2B – Julien (14), Heim 2 (25), Taveras 2 (28). HR – Lewis (10), off J.Gray; Garver (14), off Maeda; Garver (15), off Sands; García (34), off Winder. RBIs – Lewis 4 (33), Correa (59), Garver 4 (40), García (100). SB – Lowe (1), Lewis (4), Polanco (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 6 (Vázquez 5, Kepler); Texas 8 (Taveras 2, Lowe, García 4, J.Smith). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 12; Texas 1 for 13.
Runners moved up – Lewis, Stevenson, Seager, Semien. GIDP – Correa, Lowe.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Gallo); Texas 1 (Semien, Lowe).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Maeda
|5
|9
|3
|3
|2
|3
|80
|4.73
|Sands
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|50
|3.74
|Funderburk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.08
|Winder, L, 2-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4.44
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Gray
|5
|7
|3
|3
|4
|8
|96
|3.85
|Burke
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.74
|Stratton, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.77
|Leclerc, BS, 2-6
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|22
|3.02
|W.Smith
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|3.86
|Bradford, W, 3-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.29
Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-1, W.Smith 2-0. WP – Sands. PB – Heim (7).
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 3:06. A – 35,531 (40,000).
Boston 7, Kansas City 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Abreu rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Refsnyder ph-cf-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Devers 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Turner dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.285
|Casas 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Duvall cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Yoshida lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.296
|Rafaela cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|Valdez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Urías 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Wong c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Totals
|35
|7
|9
|6
|2
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Witt Jr. ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.275
|Olivares dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|a-Melendez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Perez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Velázquez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Duffy 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Massey ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Loftin 2b-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.429
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|d-Waters ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Blanco cf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.238
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|3
|10
|Boston
|000
|301
|201
|7
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|001
|002
|3
|8
|2
a-flied out for Olivares in the 6th. b-popped out for Duffy in the 6th. c-singled for Abreu in the 7th. d-walked for Taylor in the 7th.
E – Garcia (7), Witt Jr. (10). LOB – Boston 5, Kansas City 8. 2B – Casas (20), Wong (24), Devers (31), Loftin (2). HR – Yoshida (14), off Greinke; Duvall (19), off Cox. RBIs – Yoshida 3 (66), Duvall (51), Turner (89), Devers (91), Perez (62), Blanco 2 (16). SB – Garcia (20), Witt Jr. (39), Waters (11), Blanco (18). SF – Turner.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Casas, Turner); Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr. 2). RISP – Boston 2 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 6.
Runners moved up – Devers. GIDP – Wong.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Loftin, Duffy).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 6-3
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|100
|4.46
|Llovera
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|4.67
|Schreiber
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.74
|Bernardino
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.49
|Jansen
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|3.09
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clarke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.33
|Greinke, L, 1-14
|3⅔
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|67
|5.34
|Cox
|1⅔
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|34
|4.58
|McArthur
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|11.17
|Hernández
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|4.41
Inherited runners-scored – Cox 2-0, McArthur 1-1. HBP – Greinke (Turner).
Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 3:07. A – 15,785 (38,427).
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Reynolds lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Joe 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Andujar rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Peguero ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Capra 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|a-Rodríguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|b-J.Palacios ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Goldschmidt dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.274
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.230
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.270
|Burleson 1b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Walker rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|R.Palacios lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Knizner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Edman ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.246
|Totals
|32
|6
|8
|5
|9
|6
|Pittsburgh
|010
|200
|010
|4
|8
|2
|St. Louis
|021
|200
|10x
|6
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Capra in the 9th. b-flied out for Delay in the 9th.
E – Peguero (2), Capra (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 11. 2B – Peguero (4), Walker (15). HR – Andujar (3), off Thompson; Walker (14), off Oviedo. RBIs – Andujar 2 (9), Joe (35), Peguero (21), Gorman 2 (70), Walker (42), Burleson 2 (31). SB – Edman 2 (22), McCutchen (11), Reynolds (11), Nootbaar (9). CS – Peguero (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Suwinski, Peguero 2); St. Louis 7 (Walker 3, Burleson 2, Arenado 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 5; St. Louis 3 for 13.
Runners moved up – Gorman. GIDP – Edman.
DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Peguero, Capra, Joe).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, L, 8-14
|3⅔
|4
|5
|3
|6
|2
|97
|4.27
|Borucki
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.26
|Zastryzny
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|38
|4.79
|Bolton
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|7.31
|Hernandez
|⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.46
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, W, 4-5
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|6
|92
|3.91
|Pallante, H, 12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|22
|5.14
|Gallegos, S, 10-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.26
Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 3-2, Bolton 1-0, Hernandez 2-0. IBB – off Hernandez (Arenado). WP – Oviedo.
Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Emil Jimenez.
T – 2:51. A – 35,856 (44,494).
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Baddoo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|a-Ibáñez ph-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|McKinstry 2b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Torkelson dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.230
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Vierling 3b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Meadows cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.289
|Nevin 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.135
|Short ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|9
|10
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Jiménez dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Andrus 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.245
|b-Sheets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|1-Remillard pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.179
|c-Grandal ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Colás rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Lee c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.045
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|7
|Detroit
|020
|000
|100
|3
|5
|0
|Chicago
|200
|000
|000
|2
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Baddoo in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Andrus in the 9th. c-walked for Thompson in the 9th.
1-ran for Sheets in the 9th.
LOB – Detroit 10, Chicago 6. 2B – Kelly (1), Anderson (17), Jiménez (18). HR – Torkelson (25), off Bummer. RBIs – Kelly 2 (2), Torkelson (72), Jiménez (54), Andrus (37). SB – Baddoo (11), Carpenter (3). CS – McKinstry (4), Nevin (1). S – Short.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 6 (Ibáñez, Carpenter, McKinstry, Meadows, Vierling, Kelly); Chicago 4 (Thompson 3, Lee). RISP – Detroit 1 for 13; Chicago 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Colás, Andrus. GIDP – Colás.
DP – Detroit 1 (Ibáñez, Short, Nevin).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, W, 4-3
|7
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|97
|3.77
|Foley, H, 22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.45
|Lange, S, 21-25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.79
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|5
|2
|44
|5.16
|Banks
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|51
|4.97
|Lambert
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|5.26
|Shaw
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|5.90
|Bummer, L, 4-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|6.75
|Ramsey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|4.05
|Santos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.21
Lambert pitched to 1 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored – Banks 2-0, Shaw 1-0, Ramsey 1-0. HBP – Bummer (Carpenter). PB – Lee (2).
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 2:51. A – 22,246 (40,241).
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.270
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.228
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Canzone dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.253
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.229
|Marlowe lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|a-Moore ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Rojas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|b-Haggerty ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|McNeil lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.225
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|Mauricio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Baty 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Alvarez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|2
|8
|Seattle
|000
|300
|000
|3
|6
|1
|New York
|112
|010
|10x
|6
|10
|0
a-flied out for Marlowe in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rojas in the 7th.
E – Rojas (3). LOB – Seattle 7, New York 6. HR – Canzone (4), off Megill; Ford (14), off Megill; Alonso (40), off Kirby; McNeil (7), off Leone; Alonso (41), off Thornton. RBIs – Canzone 2 (7), Ford (29), Alonso 4 (100), Alvarez (48), McNeil (49). SB – Mauricio (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Crawford, Marlowe); New York 2 (Lindor, Vogelbach). RISP – Seattle 0 for 3; New York 1 for 3.
GIDP – Rodríguez, Alvarez.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Rojas, Ford); New York 1 (Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby, L, 10-9
|3
|6
|4
|3
|0
|3
|73
|3.39
|Leone
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|28
|4.40
|Campbell
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|2.21
|Thornton
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|2.16
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, W, 8-7
|5⅓
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|85
|5.28
|Raley, H, 23
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|3.13
|Gott, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|5.23
|Ottavino, S, 8-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|3.11
Inherited runners-scored – Campbell 1-0. HBP – Megill (Suárez).
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:50. A – 27,764 (42,136).
Miami 6, Washington 4
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.356
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Gurriel 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Burger dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Sánchez rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|4
|5
|8
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.285
|Ruiz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|1-Chavis pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Blankenhorn lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Alu 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Smith 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|a-Adams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Millas c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Meneses ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|2-Call pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Young cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|2
|4
|Miami
|300
|001
|002
|6
|10
|3
|Washington
|100
|030
|000
|4
|10
|2
a-singled for Smith in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Millas in the 9th.
1-ran for Ruiz in the 8th. 2-ran for Meneses in the 9th.
E – Alcantara 2 (5), Gurriel (3), Vargas (6), Abrams (20). LOB – Miami 8, Washington 7. 2B – Chisholm Jr. (8), Bell (4), Smith (18). HR – Arraez (6), off Gray; Thomas (23), off Alcantara. RBIs – Arraez (61), Sánchez (46), Berti (27), De La Cruz (69), Thomas 2 (74), Smith (38), Young (2). SB – Young (2), Chisholm Jr. (18).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Berti, De La Cruz, Burger 2); Washington 2 (Smith, Thomas). RISP – Miami 2 for 13; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Chisholm Jr., Millas, Vargas. GIDP – Wendle, Arraez, Vargas, Alu.
DP – Miami 3 (Wendle, Bell; Wendle, Bell; Bell); Washington 2 (Abrams, Smith; Alu, Abrams, Smith).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 7-12
|8
|9
|4
|2
|2
|3
|94
|4.14
|Scott, S, 4-7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.37
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|2
|86
|4.13
|Garcia
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|22
|5.30
|Weems, BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|2.76
|Ferrer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.10
|Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.66
|Finnegan, L, 6-4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|3.06
Inherited runners-scored – Weems 1-1. IBB – off Weems (Arraez). HBP – Gray (Burger). WP – Gray.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:53. A – 26,196 (41,376).
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.190
|1-Rojas pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Bohm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Realmuto c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Stott 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.320
|b-Marsh ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Sosa 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|6
|6
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.295
|Contreras dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Monasterio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Turang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|a-Miller ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|c-Yelich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|4
|12
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|300
|4
|6
|2
|Milwaukee
|101
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-walked for Turang in the 7th. b-doubled for Pache in the 9th. c-struck out for Miller in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th.
E – Sosa (10), Turner (16). LOB – Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Castellanos (33), Marsh (22). HR – Bohm (16), off Miley; Realmuto (17), off Miley; Contreras (15), off Suárez; Canha (3), off Suárez. RBIs – Castellanos (85), Bohm (83), Realmuto (53), Turner (65), Contreras (66), Canha (17). SB – Canha (1), Realmuto (13), Rojas (9). CS – Pache (1). S – Sosa.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 3, Stott, Harper 2); Milwaukee 5 (Wiemer, Caratini 2, Adames 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 7; Milwaukee 0 for 6.
Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Turang.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Bohm).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|4
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|75
|3.91
|Hoffman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.53
|Domínguez, W, 4-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.63
|Strahm, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|3.23
|Alvarado, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.72
|Kimbrel, S, 22-25
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.57
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 7-4
|6⅓
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|89
|3.33
|Uribe
|⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.77
|Chafin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|9.72
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.91
Inherited runners-scored – Uribe 1-1. HBP – Miley (Realmuto).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Derek Thomas; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T – 2:41. A – 33,473 (41,700).
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tauchman cf
|6
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|.262
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.248
|Bellinger dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.320
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.244
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Candelario 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.262
|Madrigal 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Amaya c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|b-Mastrobuoni ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Gomes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|42
|15
|18
|15
|3
|12
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Friedl lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Steer 2b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|De La Cruz ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.241
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Benson rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Stephenson c
|3
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.252
|Marte 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.224
|Bader cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Fraley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Fairchild lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|2
|11
|Chicago
|120
|001
|173
|15
|18
|0
|Cincinnati
|220
|001
|020
|7
|11
|1
a-struck out for Bader in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Amaya in the 8th.
E – Díaz (2). LOB – Chicago 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Madrigal (14), Suzuki (24), Hoerner (25), Swanson (20), Tauchman (14), Happ (29), Encarnacion-Strand (7), Benson (12), Marte (4). HR – Bellinger (23), off Shreve; Candelario (5), off Kennedy; Friedl (12), off Taillon; Steer (19), off Taillon; Stephenson (11), off Taillon. RBIs – Bellinger 3 (84), Tauchman 3 (45), Happ 4 (72), Madrigal 2 (25), Swanson 2 (68), Candelario (14), Friedl (50), Steer (73), Stephenson 3 (47), Marte 2 (6). SB – Tauchman (6), Happ (13). CS – Bader (1). SF – Happ, Bellinger. S – Mastrobuoni.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Madrigal, Suzuki 2, Bellinger); Cincinnati 2 (Fairchild 2). RISP – Chicago 8 for 15; Cincinnati 2 for 4.
DP – Cincinnati 1 (Marte, Friedl, De La Cruz, Friedl).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|5⅔
|7
|5
|5
|0
|7
|91
|5.73
|Palencia, W, 5-0
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|3.57
|Thompson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|4.44
|Greene
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Spiers
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|87
|6.75
|Shreve
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.59
|Gibaut, BS, 1-6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|3.34
|Law, L, 4-5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|3.80
|Díaz
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.30
|Kennedy
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|42
|6.50
Díaz pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Palencia 1-1, Díaz 3-3, Kennedy 2-2. HBP – Taillon (Benson), Law (Candelario).
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 3:17. A – 37,029 (43,891).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: