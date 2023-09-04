Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b401000.250
Estrada 2b401001.276
Flores dh301010.288
Pederson lf400001.239
Bailey c400003.252
Yastrzemski rf200010.234
a-Slater ph100001.263
Davis 3b301010.246
Crawford ss200000.198
b-Haniger ph100001.219
Meckler cf300002.231
Totals3104039
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim 2b301012.275
Tatis Jr. rf410000.264
Soto lf411201.261
Machado dh423100.249
Bogaerts ss404100.266
Campusano c200000.305
Sánchez c200000.219
Carpenter 1b401002.176
Batten 3b200000.310
Grisham cf300000.200
Totals32410415
San Francisco000000000042
San Diego30100000x4100

a-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 9th. b-struck out for Crawford in the 9th.

E – Wade Jr. (8), Bailey (10), Bogaerts (7). LOB – San Francisco 8, San Diego 6. 2B – Flores (21), Bogaerts (22), Carpenter (12). HR – Soto (28), off Cobb; Machado (26), off Cobb. RBIs – Soto 2 (84), Bogaerts (47), Machado (79). SB – Kim 2 (31). S – Batten.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 2 (Pederson, Meckler); San Diego 5 (Batten, Carpenter 2, Tatis Jr. 2). RISP – San Francisco 0 for 2; San Diego 1 for 9.

GIDP – Campusano.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, L, 7-6364403583.74
Winn540012703.33
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lugo, W, 6-6630014893.49
Martinez110001183.91
Barlow100011204.08
Hader100013221.13

HBP – Martinez (Crawford). PB – Bailey (6).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 2:34. A – 41,050 (40,222).

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo rf512200.260
Ohtani dh300022.304
Drury 1b400011.263
Grichuk lf411002.174
e-Moustakas ph100001.245
Escobar 3b412201.242
Stefanic 2b400000.160
Moniak cf412001.278
Wallach c412102.213
Paris ss310012.143
Totals36695412
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ruiz cf300001.248
b-Butler ph-cf201100.231
Gelof 2b422010.266
Noda 1b321210.240
Rooker rf310021.242
C.Pérez dh311002.225
c-Kemp ph-dh111200.219
d-Bride ph-dh100000.174
Diaz 3b200001.241
a-Brown ph-lf121210.213
Langeliers c411201.206
Díaz lf-3b402000.226
Allen ss400000.209
Totals351010956
Los Angeles000300102692
Oakland00000460x10101

a-homered for Diaz in the 6th. b-grounded out for Ruiz in the 7th. c-singled for C.Pérez in the 7th. d-lined out for Kemp in the 8th. e-struck out for Grichuk in the 9th.

E – Soriano (2), Moniak (4), Muller (2). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Oakland 7. 2B – Moniak (20), Wallach (4), Langeliers (16). 3B – Díaz (1). HR – Escobar (2), off Muller; Rengifo (15), off Martínez; Noda (13), off Anderson; Brown (13), off Wantz. RBIs – Escobar 2 (12), Wallach (15), Rengifo 2 (49), Noda 2 (45), Brown 2 (45), Kemp 2 (26), Langeliers 2 (49), Butler (6). SB – Ohtani (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 4 (Moustakas, Wallach, Grichuk, Paris); Oakland 4 (Allen, Langeliers 2, Gelof). RISP – Los Angeles 2 for 6; Oakland 4 for 10.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson5⅓33335815.55
Wantz, BS, 0-321100144.62
Soriano, L, 0-136420204.36
Marte20000200.00
Ingram1000011410.80
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Muller453313787.62
Martínez2⅓21114525.27
F.Pérez, W, 1-10000185.23
Jiménez100002143.95
Snead22221284.63
May, S, 17-200000133.99

Inherited runners-scored – Wantz 1-1, Marte 1-1, May 2-0. IBB – off Soriano (Brown). HBP – Anderson (Noda). WP – Anderson, Snead(2). PB – Langeliers (7).

Umpires – Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T – 3:09. A – 12,425 (46,847).

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
LeMahieu 1b411100.241
Judge dh400002.261
Domínguez cf411201.231
Torres 2b412101.272
Volpe ss411001.218
Wells c311111.200
Pereira lf400004.130
Peraza 3b401100.161
Cabrera rf411002.213
Totals35686112
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400003.307
Bregman 3b412000.266
Alvarez lf401000.291
Tucker rf300100.289
J.Abreu 1b300001.234
Brantley dh300000.250
Peña ss302000.259
Dubón cf301000.273
Maldonado c200001.184
a-Diaz ph-c101000.284
Totals3017105
New York000003003680
Houston100000000170

a-singled for Maldonado in the 8th.

LOB – New York 3, Houston 3. 2B – LeMahieu (19), Wells (1), Peraza (3). HR – Domínguez (2), off Javier; Torres (24), off Urquidy. RBIs – LeMahieu (37), Domínguez 2 (4), Torres (58), Wells (2), Peraza (8), Tucker (99). CS – Dubón (2). SF – Tucker.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Peraza, Cabrera); Houston 0. RISP – New York 2 for 6; Houston 0 for 1.

GIDP – Altuve, Dubón.

DP – New York 2 (Volpe, Torres, LeMahieu; Torres, LeMahieu).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
King, W, 4-5551104692.88
Kahnle, H, 12200001232.65
Loáisiga, H, 4120000190.60
Holmes10000093.23
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier, L, 9-3643308964.65
Graveman100012182.25
Urquidy243302395.55

Umpires – Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Clemons.

T – 2:44. A – 41,514 (41,000).

Toronto 7, Colorado 5
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer rf401012.260
Biggio 3b210010.215
b-Espinal ph-3b201000.236
1-McCoy pr-ss010000.000
Guerrero Jr. dh322210.266
Schneider 2b411112.397
Kiermaier cf000000.271
Horwitz 1b423210.385
Merrifield lf-2b501101.290
Clement ss-3b503100.452
Varsho cf-lf400011.222
Heineman c200000.278
a-Kirk ph-c100011.256
Totals36712777
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh501001.290
Tovar ss511001.258
McMahon 3b511103.252
Jones lf401111.282
Rodgers 2b311012.202
Montero 1b321011.236
Goodman rf302310.381
Bouchard rf000000.000
B.Doyle cf300002.186
Wynns c201010.198
c-Díaz ph-c100000.266
Totals34595511
Toronto0011300027120
Colorado002120000592

a-struck out for Heineman in the 6th. b-grounded out for Biggio in the 6th. c-flied out for Wynns in the 8th.

1-ran for Espinal in the 9th.

E – Jones (4), Justice (1). LOB – Toronto 10, Colorado 8. 2B – Schneider (6), McMahon (28), Montero (10), Goodman 2 (3), Rodgers (5). HR – Guerrero Jr. (21), off Anderson; Horwitz (1), off Anderson. RBIs – Guerrero Jr. 2 (82), Horwitz 2 (3), Schneider (17), Merrifield (61), Clement (7), McMahon (69), Jones (43), Goodman 3 (6). SB – Jones 2 (11), Goodman (1). CS – Springer (5). S – B.Doyle.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 3 (Horwitz, Varsho, Espinal); Colorado 6 (B.Doyle 3, Rodgers, Tovar, Goodman). RISP – Toronto 5 for 12; Colorado 3 for 12.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr., Montero. GIDP – Varsho, Merrifield, Blackmon.

DP – Toronto 1 (Schneider, Clement, Horwitz); Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Montero; Tovar, Rodgers, Montero).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman463335673.39
Richards1⅓12223343.59
Mayza110002151.33
Hicks10001103.46
Green, W, 1-0100000721.60
Romano, S, 32-35100000122.44
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson442223666.49
T.Doyle133310275.31
Justice110012259.00
Koch110010113.34
Kinley100011237.71
Lawrence, L, 4-732211274.18
Hollowell0000035.21

Inherited runners-scored – Hollowell 2-0. HBP – Anderson (Guerrero Jr.). WP – T.Doyle.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 3:13. A – 32,283 (50,144).

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b411010.322
B.Lowe 2b513001.232
Paredes 3b501101.252
Arozarena dh501102.261
J.Lowe rf501002.284
Siri cf410012.216
Walls ss412100.216
Raley lf301011.254
Pinto c211200.304
c-Aranda ph101000.219
Bethancourt c111000.229
Totals39613539
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf411012.272
J.Ramírez 3b400012.271
J.Naylor dh401100.305
Laureano rf301112.234
Calhoun 1b300011.261
Freeman 2b100010.245
a-Tena ph-2b200001.273
Arias ss402001.223
Gallagher c200002.136
b-B.Naylor ph-c200000.219
Straw cf310000.237
d-Brennan ph100000.261
Totals33252511
Tampa Bay0020000136132
Cleveland001010000253

a-struck out for Freeman in the 6th. b-popped out for Gallagher in the 6th. c-singled for Pinto in the 7th. d- for Straw in the 9th.

E – Walls 2 (6), Freeman (1), Morgan (1), Tena (1). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 9. HR – Pinto (2), off Curry. RBIs – Pinto 2 (7), Walls (28), Paredes (85), Arozarena (78), Laureano (10), J.Naylor (80). SB – Walls (21), Kwan (18), Siri (11), B.Lowe (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 5 (Siri, Raley, Díaz, Paredes 2); Cleveland 5 (J.Ramírez, Calhoun, Gallagher, Straw, J.Naylor). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 15; Cleveland 2 for 14.

Runners moved up – Pinto. LIDP – Calhoun. GIDP – Siri, Pinto.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Siri, Walls, Siri); Cleveland 2 (J.Ramírez, Freeman, Calhoun; Arias, Tena, Calhoun).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bradley532157865.42
Kelly1⅓00001143.40
Poche, W, 10-310001112.39
Stephenson, H, 6100002122.64
Kittredge10000120.00
Fairbanks, S, 19-210000072.55
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Curry5⅓62116783.95
Hentges110000114.22
Sandlin10010213.66
Stephan, L, 6-5111112212.83
Morgan143201313.34

Inherited runners-scored – Fairbanks 2-0, Hentges 2-0, Sandlin 1-0. WP – Bradley(2).

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Chris Segal; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 3:11. A – 25,556 (34,788).

Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rutschman c401210.274
Henderson ss512200.253
Santander dh411011.258
Mountcastle 1b400002.272
McKenna rf100001.261
O'Hearn rf-1b512200.300
Hicks lf300011.255
Hays lf100001.282
Mullins cf513101.251
Urías 3b422011.260
Frazier 2b212000.243
a-Westburg ph-2b211100.264
Totals40814848
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carroll rf522100.282
Marte 2b401101.274
Gurriel Jr. lf412101.254
Longoria dh301011.232
Thomas cf400001.241
Smith 1b200002.187
b-Rivera ph-3b200000.262
Peterson 3b201000.182
c-Walker ph-1b211100.271
Herrera c300002.202
d-Moreno ph100000.283
Perdomo ss411002.267
Totals36594110
Baltimore2200040008140
Arizona101020001591

a-doubled for Frazier in the 6th. b-flied out for Smith in the 6th. c-flied out for Peterson in the 6th. d-grounded out for Herrera in the 9th.

E – Thomas (1). LOB – Baltimore 9, Arizona 5. 2B – O'Hearn (18), Westburg (12), Rutschman (23), Gurriel Jr. (29). HR – Gurriel Jr. (22), off Flaherty; Carroll (24), off Flaherty; Walker (30), off Cano. RBIs – O'Hearn 2 (49), Henderson 2 (67), Mullins (61), Westburg (19), Rutschman 2 (66), Gurriel Jr. (71), Carroll (66), Marte (70), Walker (90). SB – Santander (4). CS – Rutschman (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Westburg 2, Santander, Rutschman); Arizona 2 (Thomas, Rivera). RISP – Baltimore 5 for 12; Arizona 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Hicks, Henderson. GIDP – Marte.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Henderson, O'Hearn).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flaherty4⅔64417856.66
Coulombe, W, 5-11⅓00001152.51
Pérez11000193.55
López11000180.00
Cano111100221.68
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, L, 14-75⅓85514993.48
Nelson33300103.65
Thompson1000080.00
Jarvis210032493.21
Castro110002145.01

Nelson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored – Coulombe 1-0, Nelson 1-1, Thompson 2-2. WP – Flaherty.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:06. A – 24,284 (48,359).

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf400001.335
Albies 2b301011.270
Riley 3b400000.275
Olson 1b412101.266
Ozuna dh301011.270
E.Rosario lf300000.256
d'Arnaud c300000.243
Arcia ss300001.280
Harris II cf301001.290
Totals3015126
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts 2b403100.316
Freeman 1b400001.335
Smith c402000.273
Muncy 3b301001.206
Hernández 3b100000.248
Peralta dh200001.271
a-A.Rosario ph-dh101000.244
b-Wong ph-dh100000.333
Heyward rf412000.262
Taylor lf200021.226
Outman cf211121.254
Rojas ss411100.225
Totals32311345
Atlanta000000100152
Los Angeles00002001x3110

a-doubled for Peralta in the 6th. b-grounded out for A.Rosario in the 8th.

E – Arcia (9), Heller (1). LOB – Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 9. 2B – Ozuna (21), Harris II (23), Rojas (16), Smith (20), A.Rosario (5). HR – Olson (44), off B.Miller. RBIs – Olson (113), Rojas (25), Betts (99), Outman (60). SB – Taylor (15). CS – Riley (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Ozuna, d'Arnaud, Acuña Jr.); Los Angeles 5 (Outman, Smith, Rojas 2, Muncy). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Heyward. LIDP – Smith. GIDP – Riley, Wong, Freeman.

DP – Atlanta 3 (Riley, E.Rosario, Albies, E.Rosario; Albies, Arcia, Olson; Arcia, Olson); Los Angeles 1 (Hernández, Betts, Freeman).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, L, 14-11462233903.32
Lee110001152.95
Hand110001155.40
Heller231110304.41
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
B.Miller, W, 9-3731115963.80
S.Miller, H, 3110000132.18
Graterol, S, 7-8110011211.38

Inherited runners-scored – Lee 1-0. WP – Morton, Heller(2).

Umpires – Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:33. A – 47,499 (56,000).

Texas 6, Minnesota 5
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Julien dh312001.283
b-Luplow ph-dh110011.214
Polanco 2b210031.255
Lewis 3b523401.307
Kepler rf401012.253
Correa ss503101.228
Wallner lf301011.224
c-Castro ph-cf100000.240
Stevenson cf301010.222
d-Farmer ph-lf100001.249
Vázquez c500002.217
Gallo 1b200000.172
a-Solano ph-1b200001.294
Totals375115712
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b411010.273
Seager ss512001.341
Lowe 1b311020.280
García rf511104.247
Garver dh424400.280
Heim c402000.269
Grossman lf300011.238
Jankowski lf000000.272
J.Smith 3b400002.196
Taveras cf402000.262
Totals36613548
Minnesota0000301105110
Texas3000011016130

No outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Gallo in the 6th. b-struck out for Julien in the 6th. c-grounded out for Wallner in the 9th. d-struck out for Stevenson in the 9th.

LOB – Minnesota 12, Texas 10. 2B – Julien (14), Heim 2 (25), Taveras 2 (28). HR – Lewis (10), off J.Gray; Garver (14), off Maeda; Garver (15), off Sands; García (34), off Winder. RBIs – Lewis 4 (33), Correa (59), Garver 4 (40), García (100). SB – Lowe (1), Lewis (4), Polanco (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 6 (Vázquez 5, Kepler); Texas 8 (Taveras 2, Lowe, García 4, J.Smith). RISP – Minnesota 3 for 12; Texas 1 for 13.

Runners moved up – Lewis, Stevenson, Seager, Semien. GIDP – Correa, Lowe.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Correa, Gallo); Texas 1 (Semien, Lowe).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Maeda593323804.73
Sands222224503.74
Funderburk110001142.08
Winder, L, 2-11110054.44
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
J.Gray573348963.85
Burke121102203.74
Stratton, BS, 0-1110000161.77
Leclerc, BS, 2-611121223.02
W.Smith00010103.86
Bradford, W, 3-1100001144.29

Inherited runners-scored – Stratton 2-1, W.Smith 2-0. WP – Sands. PB – Heim (7).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 3:06. A – 35,531 (40,000).

Boston 7, Kansas City 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Verdugo rf300000.278
Abreu rf000000.333
c-Refsnyder ph-cf-lf211001.253
Devers 3b502101.270
Turner dh210110.285
Casas 1b411001.265
Duvall cf-rf411101.273
Yoshida lf412300.296
Rafaela cf000000.375
Story ss400001.176
Valdez 2b311010.235
Urías 2b000000.214
Wong c411000.248
Totals3579625
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Garcia 3b501001.280
Witt Jr. ss511003.275
Olivares dh201000.248
a-Melendez ph-dh200000.235
Perez c402101.249
Velázquez rf300011.238
Duffy 1b200000.250
b-Massey ph-2b200001.224
Loftin 2b-1b411001.429
Taylor lf200001.200
d-Waters ph-cf111010.231
Blanco cf-lf301211.238
Totals35383310
Boston000301201790
Kansas City000001002382

a-flied out for Olivares in the 6th. b-popped out for Duffy in the 6th. c-singled for Abreu in the 7th. d-walked for Taylor in the 7th.

E – Garcia (7), Witt Jr. (10). LOB – Boston 5, Kansas City 8. 2B – Casas (20), Wong (24), Devers (31), Loftin (2). HR – Yoshida (14), off Greinke; Duvall (19), off Cox. RBIs – Yoshida 3 (66), Duvall (51), Turner (89), Devers (91), Perez (62), Blanco 2 (16). SB – Garcia (20), Witt Jr. (39), Waters (11), Blanco (18). SF – Turner.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Casas, Turner); Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr. 2). RISP – Boston 2 for 6; Kansas City 3 for 6.

Runners moved up – Devers. GIDP – Wong.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Loftin, Duffy).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sale, W, 6-35200251004.46
Llovera121101244.67
Schreiber100012173.74
Bernardino110001162.49
Jansen132201213.09
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clarke100001125.33
Greinke, L, 1-143⅔53310675.34
Cox1⅔33202344.58
McArthur1⅔000012311.17
Hernández111111254.41

Inherited runners-scored – Cox 2-0, McArthur 1-1. HBP – Greinke (Turner).

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 3:07. A – 15,785 (38,427).

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b401001.265
Reynolds lf421001.264
McCutchen dh302010.253
Joe 1b310110.243
Andujar rf412200.200
Peguero ss402100.274
Suwinski cf400001.203
Capra 2b300002.167
a-Rodríguez ph100000.227
Delay c300002.261
b-J.Palacios ph100000.213
Totals3448427
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar cf321020.279
Goldschmidt dh300022.274
Gorman 2b401211.230
Arenado 3b300020.270
Burleson 1b501201.241
Walker rf422100.274
R.Palacios lf402001.324
Knizner c400001.243
Edman ss221020.246
Totals3268596
Pittsburgh010200010482
St. Louis02120010x680

a-grounded out for Capra in the 9th. b-flied out for Delay in the 9th.

E – Peguero (2), Capra (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 11. 2B – Peguero (4), Walker (15). HR – Andujar (3), off Thompson; Walker (14), off Oviedo. RBIs – Andujar 2 (9), Joe (35), Peguero (21), Gorman 2 (70), Walker (42), Burleson 2 (31). SB – Edman 2 (22), McCutchen (11), Reynolds (11), Nootbaar (9). CS – Peguero (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (Suwinski, Peguero 2); St. Louis 7 (Walker 3, Burleson 2, Arenado 2). RISP – Pittsburgh 0 for 5; St. Louis 3 for 13.

Runners moved up – Gorman. GIDP – Edman.

DP – Pittsburgh 1 (Peguero, Capra, Joe).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, L, 8-143⅔45362974.27
Borucki1⅓20000173.26
Zastryzny1⅔21001384.79
Bolton00022237.31
Hernandez00011114.46
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, W, 4-5773306923.91
Pallante, H, 12111120225.14
Gallegos, S, 10-1610000184.26

Inherited runners-scored – Borucki 3-2, Bolton 1-0, Hernandez 2-0. IBB – off Hernandez (Arenado). WP – Oviedo.

Umpires – Home, Carlos Torres; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Emil Jimenez.

T – 2:51. A – 35,856 (44,494).

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Baddoo lf000020.226
a-Ibáñez ph-2b300000.244
McKinstry 2b-3b400011.236
Torkelson dh411111.230
Carpenter rf401002.289
Vierling 3b-lf311012.260
Meadows cf210021.289
Nevin 1b201021.135
Short ss300002.221
Kelly c401200.211
Totals29353910
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss412001.242
Benintendi lf400000.273
Vaughn 1b400001.253
Jiménez dh412100.280
Moncada 3b301011.250
Andrus 2b201110.245
b-Sheets ph100000.211
1-Remillard pr000000.262
Thompson cf300003.179
c-Grandal ph000010.236
Colás rf400000.215
Lee c300001.045
Totals3226237
Detroit020000100350
Chicago200000000260

a-grounded out for Baddoo in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Andrus in the 9th. c-walked for Thompson in the 9th.

1-ran for Sheets in the 9th.

LOB – Detroit 10, Chicago 6. 2B – Kelly (1), Anderson (17), Jiménez (18). HR – Torkelson (25), off Bummer. RBIs – Kelly 2 (2), Torkelson (72), Jiménez (54), Andrus (37). SB – Baddoo (11), Carpenter (3). CS – McKinstry (4), Nevin (1). S – Short.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 6 (Ibáñez, Carpenter, McKinstry, Meadows, Vierling, Kelly); Chicago 4 (Thompson 3, Lee). RISP – Detroit 1 for 13; Chicago 2 for 10.

Runners moved up – Colás, Andrus. GIDP – Colás.

DP – Detroit 1 (Ibáñez, Short, Nevin).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, W, 4-3752227973.77
Foley, H, 22100000132.45
Lange, S, 21-25110010133.79
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kopech1⅔12252445.16
Banks320003514.97
Lambert0001095.26
Shaw1⅓10012245.90
Bummer, L, 4-4111111266.75
Ramsey100010144.05
Santos100002153.21

Lambert pitched to 1 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored – Banks 2-0, Shaw 1-0, Ramsey 1-0. HBP – Bummer (Carpenter). PB – Lee (2).

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 2:51. A – 22,246 (40,241).

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss400013.270
Rodríguez cf400001.285
Hernández rf401000.266
Raleigh c200021.228
Suárez 3b310002.232
Canzone dh412202.253
Ford 1b311110.229
Marlowe lf201001.239
a-Moore ph-2b200001.219
Rojas 2b200001.278
b-Haggerty ph-lf201000.207
Totals32363412
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf302010.262
Lindor ss410001.249
McNeil lf422100.270
Alonso 1b423401.225
Vogelbach dh300012.226
Stewart rf400003.265
Mauricio 2b411000.455
Baty 3b401000.217
Alvarez c401101.211
Totals34610628
Seattle000300000361
New York11201010x6100

a-flied out for Marlowe in the 7th. b-grounded out for Rojas in the 7th.

E – Rojas (3). LOB – Seattle 7, New York 6. HR – Canzone (4), off Megill; Ford (14), off Megill; Alonso (40), off Kirby; McNeil (7), off Leone; Alonso (41), off Thornton. RBIs – Canzone 2 (7), Ford (29), Alonso 4 (100), Alvarez (48), McNeil (49). SB – Mauricio (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (Crawford, Marlowe); New York 2 (Lindor, Vogelbach). RISP – Seattle 0 for 3; New York 1 for 3.

GIDP – Rodríguez, Alvarez.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, Rojas, Ford); New York 1 (Lindor, Mauricio, Alonso).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby, L, 10-9364303733.39
Leone1⅓11121284.40
Campbell1⅔20002242.21
Thornton211102282.16
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill, W, 8-75⅓53326855.28
Raley, H, 231⅔00002213.13
Gott, H, 3100011225.23
Ottavino, S, 8-11110013273.11

Inherited runners-scored – Campbell 1-0. HBP – Megill (Suárez).

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jacob Metz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:50. A – 27,764 (42,136).

Miami 6, Washington 4
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b422110.356
Bell 1b512002.272
Gurriel 1b000000.248
Burger dh401001.313
Chisholm Jr. cf521001.249
De La Cruz lf401111.261
Sánchez rf312111.272
Berti 3b301111.283
Wendle ss400000.220
Stallings c300011.190
Totals35610458
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Abrams ss400011.245
Thomas rf513201.285
Ruiz dh401000.255
1-Chavis pr-dh000000.247
Blankenhorn lf401000.333
Alu 2b301011.255
Vargas 3b410000.233
Smith 1b311101.258
a-Adams ph101000.281
Millas c301000.333
b-Meneses ph100000.279
2-Call pr000000.199
Young cf411100.231
Totals36410424
Miami3000010026103
Washington1000300004102

a-singled for Smith in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Millas in the 9th.

1-ran for Ruiz in the 8th. 2-ran for Meneses in the 9th.

E – Alcantara 2 (5), Gurriel (3), Vargas (6), Abrams (20). LOB – Miami 8, Washington 7. 2B – Chisholm Jr. (8), Bell (4), Smith (18). HR – Arraez (6), off Gray; Thomas (23), off Alcantara. RBIs – Arraez (61), Sánchez (46), Berti (27), De La Cruz (69), Thomas 2 (74), Smith (38), Young (2). SB – Young (2), Chisholm Jr. (18).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 4 (Berti, De La Cruz, Burger 2); Washington 2 (Smith, Thomas). RISP – Miami 2 for 13; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Chisholm Jr., Millas, Vargas. GIDP – Wendle, Arraez, Vargas, Alu.

DP – Miami 3 (Wendle, Bell; Wendle, Bell; Bell); Washington 2 (Abrams, Smith; Alu, Abrams, Smith).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, W, 7-12894223944.14
Scott, S, 4-7110001222.37
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray443342864.13
Garcia121001225.30
Weems, BS, 0-2110011252.76
Ferrer10000194.10
Harvey100002112.66
Finnegan, L, 6-4132201203.06

Inherited runners-scored – Weems 1-1. IBB – off Weems (Arraez). HBP – Gray (Burger). WP – Gray.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 2:53. A – 26,196 (41,376).

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf210031.190
1-Rojas pr-cf000000.289
Turner ss502101.261
Castellanos rf501102.273
Harper dh400000.298
Bohm 1b411100.279
Realmuto c211110.255
Stott 2b400001.289
Pache cf100021.320
b-Marsh ph-lf101000.291
Sosa 3b310000.252
Totals3146466
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Canha lf412110.295
Contreras dh511102.282
Santana 1b501003.233
Adames ss300011.212
Taylor rf401002.206
Wiemer cf300010.208
Caratini c402001.247
Monasterio 3b400001.262
Turang 2b200001.219
a-Miller ph-2b000010.262
c-Yelich ph100001.278
Totals35272412
Philadelphia000001300462
Milwaukee101000000270

a-walked for Turang in the 7th. b-doubled for Pache in the 9th. c-struck out for Miller in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 9th.

E – Sosa (10), Turner (16). LOB – Philadelphia 8, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Castellanos (33), Marsh (22). HR – Bohm (16), off Miley; Realmuto (17), off Miley; Contreras (15), off Suárez; Canha (3), off Suárez. RBIs – Castellanos (85), Bohm (83), Realmuto (53), Turner (65), Contreras (66), Canha (17). SB – Canha (1), Realmuto (13), Rojas (9). CS – Pache (1). S – Sosa.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 6 (Castellanos 3, Stott, Harper 2); Milwaukee 5 (Wiemer, Caratini 2, Adames 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 7; Milwaukee 0 for 6.

Runners moved up – Contreras. GIDP – Turang.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Turner, Bohm).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez452225753.91
Hoffman100002152.53
Domínguez, W, 4-3110000153.63
Strahm, H, 8100021243.23
Alvarado, H, 10100002171.72
Kimbrel, S, 22-25110002163.57
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, L, 7-46⅓44434893.33
Uribe10011171.77
Chafin100010169.72
Wilson110011182.91

Inherited runners-scored – Uribe 1-1. HBP – Miley (Realmuto).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Derek Thomas; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T – 2:41. A – 33,473 (41,700).

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Tauchman cf634302.262
Hoerner 2b522011.280
Happ lf413410.248
Bellinger dh512302.320
Swanson ss512201.244
Suzuki rf512002.265
Candelario 1b421103.262
Madrigal 3b522200.273
Amaya c210011.220
b-Mastrobuoni ph010000.210
Gomes c100000.265
Totals42151815312
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Martini dh501002.237
Friedl lf-cf512101.268
Steer 2b421111.270
De La Cruz ss500004.241
Encarnacion-Strand 1b411000.253
Benson rf321001.263
Stephenson c313310.252
Marte 3b401201.224
Bader cf201000.200
a-Fraley ph100001.271
Fairchild lf100000.224
Totals377117211
Chicago12000117315180
Cincinnati2200010207111

a-struck out for Bader in the 7th. b-sacrificed for Amaya in the 8th.

E – Díaz (2). LOB – Chicago 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Madrigal (14), Suzuki (24), Hoerner (25), Swanson (20), Tauchman (14), Happ (29), Encarnacion-Strand (7), Benson (12), Marte (4). HR – Bellinger (23), off Shreve; Candelario (5), off Kennedy; Friedl (12), off Taillon; Steer (19), off Taillon; Stephenson (11), off Taillon. RBIs – Bellinger 3 (84), Tauchman 3 (45), Happ 4 (72), Madrigal 2 (25), Swanson 2 (68), Candelario (14), Friedl (50), Steer (73), Stephenson 3 (47), Marte 2 (6). SB – Tauchman (6), Happ (13). CS – Bader (1). SF – Happ, Bellinger. S – Mastrobuoni.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Madrigal, Suzuki 2, Bellinger); Cincinnati 2 (Fairchild 2). RISP – Chicago 8 for 15; Cincinnati 2 for 4.

DP – Cincinnati 1 (Marte, Friedl, De La Cruz, Friedl).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon5⅔75507915.73
Palencia, W, 5-01⅓10002223.57
Thompson122221284.44
Greene11000190.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Spiers453327876.75
Shreve111101139.00
Sims110001183.59
Gibaut, BS, 1-6121102183.34
Law, L, 4-523300133.80
Díaz23100142.30
Kennedy254411426.50

Díaz pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Palencia 1-1, Díaz 3-3, Kennedy 2-2. HBP – Taillon (Benson), Law (Candelario).

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 3:17. A – 37,029 (43,891).

