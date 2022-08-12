Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

Miami 3, Philadelphia 0
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wendle 2b402100.262
Rojas ss300011.231
Cooper dh200010.274
a-Aguilar ph-dh100000.240
Bleday rf400000.242
Fortes c411001.250
Leblanc 3b411001.410
Díaz 1b411101.154
Burdick cf401002.200
Williams lf401002.261
Totals3437228
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf200011.211
1-Marsh pr-cf201000.278
Hoskins 1b300011.249
Bohm 3b401002.293
Hall dh301001.275
b-Realmuto ph-dh100001.267
Castellanos rf401002.254
Stott ss402001.211
Segura 2b300012.280
Stubbs c301000.273
c-Sosa ph100001.185
Vierling cf-lf300011.227
Totals33070413
Miami010002000370
Philadelphia000000000071

a-popped out for Cooper in the 8th. b-struck out for Hall in the 8th. c-struck out for Stubbs in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 5th.

E – Hoskins (9). LOB – Miami 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B – Díaz (2), Burdick (1), Marsh (1). 3B – Wendle (1). RBIs – Wendle (23), Díaz (1). SB – Leblanc (2). CS – Marsh (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Burdick, Rojas, Williams); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Schwarber, Marsh 2, Realmuto). RISP – Miami 2 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

GIDP – Fortes.

DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Hoskins).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, W, 3-1530026912.05
Okert, H, 141⅓10003182.77
Floro, H, 510011173.77
Scott, S, 16-201⅓20013394.11
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 7-56⅔63223904.29
Nelson1⅔0000174.18
Knebel1⅔00001123.45
Brogdon1⅔10003191.80

Inherited runners-scored – Scott 2-0. WP – Gibson.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 3:07. A – 25,444 (42,792

Cleveland 4, Detroit 3 (10)
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf311120.300
Rosario ss500001.285
Ramírez dh510000.280
Miller 1b502000.240
Giménez 2b421000.304
Gonzalez rf502101.301
Freeman 3b401000.250
Maile c401100.223
Straw cf400000.210
Totals3948322
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf500003.242
Reyes rf-lf501001.266
Báez ss512102.221
H.Castro 1b310021.287
W.Castro 3b-rf413001.249
Schoop 2b401100.204
Carpenter dh400003.000
Barnhart c300000.195
b-Cabrera ph000010.268
1-Clemens pr-3b000000.141
Baddoo lf200002.152
a-Haase ph-lf-c200101.237
Totals37373314
Cleveland0101100001480
Detroit0000010020373

a-struck out for Baddoo in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Barnhart in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.

E – Báez 2 (19), W.Castro (4). LOB – Cleveland 10, Detroit 8. 2B – Gonzalez (15), W.Castro (13), Schoop (18). HR – Kwan (3), off Hill; Báez (11), off Plesac. RBIs – Maile (11), Kwan (29), Gonzalez (19), Báez (44), Schoop (32), Haase (29). SB – Kwan (10), Giménez (14). CS – Giménez (2), Kwan (3).

Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Miller, Straw 2, Maile); Detroit 5 (H.Castro, Báez, Greene, Schoop 2). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 13; Detroit 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Freeman, Reyes.

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac6⅓411171004.32
Hentges, H, 21⅓10003173.16
Stephan, H, 822221212.66
De Los Santos, W, 3-000001133.22
Shaw, S, 1-11⅔00002105.10
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill5⅔43121894.66
Cisnero1⅔10000151.17
Foley1⅔00000103.24
Vest1⅔20001203.68
Castillo1⅔00000170.00
Soto, L, 2-71⅔11000173.10

Inherited runners-scored – Stephan 1-0, De Los Santos 3-1. IBB – off Stephan (Cabrera). HBP – Hill 2 (Freeman,Giménez). WP – Stephan.

Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.

T – 3:37. A – 19,036 (41,083)

Houston 7, Texas 3
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b321121.240
Seager ss511002.254
García dh401001.252
Heim c400002.246
Lowe 1b401101.281
Taveras cf402100.301
Culberson lf401002.260
Duran 3b401002.240
Thompson rf300002.160
Totals35383213
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b400010.280
Gurriel 1b423000.240
Tucker rf411001.247
Bregman 3b212320.255
Díaz lf301100.254
Mancini dh400001.265
Peña ss411002.243
Meyers cf411000.218
Maldonado c411301.187
Totals33710735
Texas000000021380
Houston03002020x7100

LOB – Texas 8, Houston 6. 2B – Gurriel (32). HR – Semien (17), off Montero; Maldonado (12), off Ragans; Bregman (14), off Ragans. RBIs – Lowe (48), Taveras (26), Semien (55), Maldonado 3 (37), Bregman 3 (59), Díaz (32). SF – Díaz.

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Thompson 2, Culberson, Heim 2); Houston 2 (Díaz, Tucker). RISP – Texas 3 for 11; Houston 2 for 4.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ragans, L, 0-14⅓65531884.82
King110001254.36
Richards2⅔32203265.53
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Valdez, W, 11-47⅔400181032.73
Martinez1⅔32213352.48
Montero1⅔11102181.71

HBP – Valdez (Thompson). WP – Richards, Valdez.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 2:53. A – 30,872 (41,168)

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robert cf501001.298
Vaughn rf512100.297
Jiménez lf502002.296
Abreu dh511002.298
Grandal 1b-c513200.204
Moncada 3b301011.196
Harrison 2b401000.241
Sosa ss400001.125
Zavala c302000.282
a-Sheets ph-1b101000.230
Totals40314317
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez c401101.237
Massey 2b301010.333
Perez dh400002.217
Pasquantino 1b211111.246
Isbel lf100000.222
Dozier 3b200012.246
1-Witt Jr. pr-3b121000.256
Pratto lf-1b311011.208
Taylor cf401101.274
Lopez ss411201.246
Eaton rf301000.259
Totals3158549
Chicago0000000213140
Kansas City01000031x581

a-singled for Zavala in the 8th.

1-ran for Dozier in the 7th.

E – Dozier (2). LOB – Chicago 11, Kansas City 6. HR – Grandal (3), off Cuas; Vaughn (12), off Barlow; Pasquantino (6), off Cease. RBIs – Grandal 2 (21), Vaughn (53), Pasquantino (10), Lopez 2 (15), Melendez (41), Taylor (29). SB – Eaton (1), Lopez (12), Witt Jr. (22).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Harrison, Robert 2, Vaughn, Grandal 2); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Pratto, Melendez). RISP – Chicago 2 for 13; Kansas City 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Robert, Taylor. GIDP – Sosa, Perez.

DP – Chicago 1 (Harrison, Grandal); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease, L, 12-56⅔31128941.96
Kelly12210165.84
Ruiz21100184.03
Foster1⅔21111254.50
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, W, 4-76⅓90005954.29
Cuas, H, 91⅔22210213.91
Mills, H, 420000134.38
Barlow, S, 18-211⅔11102162.32

Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 2-2, Cuas 1-0, Mills 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 3:11. A – 10,009 (37,903).

Colorado 8, St. Louis 6
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nootbaar rf301020.239
Gorman 2b422111.242
Goldschmidt 1b523301.332
Arenado dh511101.303
Dickerson lf403100.233
DeJong ss400001.184
O'Neill cf400004.222
Molina c401000.216
Donovan 3b411000.280
Totals37612638
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh411111.262
Iglesias ss412100.320
Rodgers 2b411302.288
McMahon 3b411102.243
Grichuk rf402002.268
Montero 1b400000.279
Daza cf000000.299
Hampson cf310012.230
Hilliard lf121030.185
Serven c311210.241
Totals3189869
St. Louis0002000316121
Colorado02000060x890

E – Gorman (5). LOB – St. Louis 7, Colorado 5. 2B – Nootbaar (7), Goldschmidt (31), Dickerson (7), Serven (3). HR – Gorman (13), off Márquez; Goldschmidt (27), off Colomé; Arenado (24), off Colomé; Rodgers (11), off Cabrera; McMahon (12), off Cabrera. RBIs – Gorman (27), Dickerson (20), Goldschmidt 3 (87), Arenado (72), Serven 2 (12), Blackmon (62), Iglesias (44), Rodgers 3 (56), McMahon (53).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (O'Neill 3, Arenado 2); Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Blackmon 2). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 12; Colorado 5 for 8.

Runners moved up – Blackmon. LIDP – Montero. GIDP – Donovan, DeJong, Montero.

DP – St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Goldschmidt, Donovan; Donovan, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Montero; Iglesias, Montero).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hudson5⅔42246754.17
Hicks, L, 3-61⅓02221274.89
Cabrera44400133.66
Woodford110002272.82
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez6⅔822161035.08
Gilbreath, W, 1-01⅔00000123.72
Colomé23310134.68
Estévez, H, 51⅔00001184.38
Bard, S, 24-261⅔21111302.16

Cabrera pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Colomé pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Cabrera 2-2.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:15. A – 30,293 (50,445)

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gamel dh300011.240
Reynolds cf401000.256
Hayes 3b412001.251
Cruz ss210021.209
Madris rf-1b300002.190
c-Chavis ph-1b100001.248
Marcano 2b-lf410102.229
Allen lf-rf401102.163
Godoy c300001.000
e-Castro ph100000.203
VanMeter 1b201000.185
a-Newman ph-2b200000.266
Totals33352311
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas cf500102.249
Rivera 3b523300.368
Rojas dh220020.271
d-Hummel ph-dh100000.169
Walker 1b311010.212
Varsho rf411301.240
C.Kelly c301110.220
Luplow lf100011.173
b-McCarthy ph-lf211100.265
Alcántara 2b412000.217
Perdomo ss310002.202
Totals3399956
Pittsburgh000300000350
Arizona00020070x992

a-popped out for VanMeter in the 7th. b-singled for Luplow in the 7th. c-struck out for Madris in the 8th. d-flied out for Rojas in the 8th. e-grounded out for Godoy in the 9th.

E – Walker (4), Alcántara (8). LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 6. 2B – Rivera 2 (3), Varsho (17). HR – Rivera (2), off Brubaker. RBIs – Marcano (9), Allen (4), Rivera 3 (4), C.Kelly (20), Thomas (30), Varsho 3 (55), McCarthy (16). SB – VanMeter (4), Luplow (5), Cruz (6), Hayes (13), Allen (3), Varsho (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (VanMeter, Reynolds, Madris); Arizona 4 (Thomas, Alcántara, Hummel, C.Kelly). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up – Walker, Varsho, Thomas, McCarthy. GIDP – Hayes.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brubaker5⅔32226924.45
De Jong, L, 4-1, BS, 0-11⅓33300332.68
De Los Santos24430204.91
Underwood Jr.110000194.41
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly5⅔43336992.95
Holton1⅓00002193.00
Ginkel, W, 1-010000610.38
Mantiply1⅔00002162.00
Melancon1⅔00001124.31

De Los Santos pitched to 5 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 2-2, Underwood Jr. 2-1, Ginkel 1-0. IBB – off De Los Santos (Rojas). HBP – De Jong (Perdomo).

Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jim Wolf.

T – 3:20. A – 12,725 (48,686)

Boston 4, Baltimore 3
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf402000.263
Rutschman c310011.250
Santander lf400000.259
Mountcastle 1b311011.259
Vavra dh412201.370
Hays rf401100.261
Odor 2b400000.194
Urías 3b401002.246
1-Phillips pr000000.149
Mateo ss401001.218
Totals3438326
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf411101.231
Devers 3b400000.306
Bogaerts ss312100.309
Verdugo rf401102.273
Martinez dh210011.276
Hosmer 1b302101.267
Arroyo 2b301000.274
Plawecki c300000.171
Duran cf311002.234
Totals2948417
Baltimore000003000380
Boston10200100x480

1-ran for Urías in the 9th.

LOB – Baltimore 6, Boston 3. 2B – Bogaerts (30), Verdugo (27), Pham (4), Arroyo (8), Hosmer (3). 3B – Vavra (1). RBIs – Vavra 2 (6), Hays (49), Verdugo (54), Pham (8), Bogaerts (48), Hosmer (2). SB – Mateo (27). CS – Mateo (6). SF – Bogaerts.

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Vavra, Rutschman); Boston 3 (Arroyo, Plawecki, Martinez). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 9; Boston 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Rutschman, Santander, Mullins, Devers. GIDP – Hays, Arroyo, Verdugo.

DP – Baltimore 2 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Hosmer).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, L, 4-4564416873.69
Vespi10000133.98
Baker1⅔00001114.30
Akin1⅔1000082.76
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski563322934.69
A.Davis, W, 2-10000034.70
Barnes, H, 11⅔10002137.08
Schreiber, S, 4-62⅔10002251.80

Inherited runners-scored – Vespi 1-1, A.Davis 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.

T – 2:46. A – 33,927 (37,755)

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b503101.250
Contreras c400010.250
Wisdom 3b311011.220
Suzuki rf311121.250
Hoerner ss411111.299
Happ lf402102.278
Velazquez dh411001.240
Higgins 1b401002.280
Morel cf300002.260
b-Ortega ph-cf100001.230
Totals354104512
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
India 2b100001.243
Reynolds 2b302201.255
Senzel cf400002.244
Papierski c000000.135
K.Farmer 3b401001.254
Votto 1b300011.217
Solano dh402001.304
Almora Jr. lf-cf300011.230
Aquino rf401002.184
Barrero ss411003.207
Romine c200001.182
a-Fraley ph-lf110010.206
Totals33272314
Chicago3001000004100
Cincinnati000000200271

a-walked for Romine in the 7th. b-struck out for Morel in the 8th.

E – Díaz (1). LOB – Chicago 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Suzuki (16), Happ (30), Barrero (1), Reynolds (8). RBIs – Suzuki (34), Hoerner (38), Happ (48), Madrigal (4), Reynolds 2 (20). SB – Wisdom (7), Madrigal (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Ortega, Hoerner, Contreras, Happ, Velazquez 2); Cincinnati 5 (India, Almora Jr., Votto 2, Solano). RISP – Chicago 3 for 16; Cincinnati 1 for 12.

GIDP – Almora Jr..

DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Higgins); Cincinnati 1 (Aquino, K.Farmer, Aquino).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, W, 5-65⅔40029913.69
Rucker1⅔32210204.70
Hughes, H, 22⅔00003213.12
Wick, S, 7-91⅔00002193.94
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo, L, 3-4474446984.72
B.Farmer1⅓10001175.25
Kuhnel1⅔0000085.60
Díaz1⅔10003211.90
Strickland1⅔10012175.74

Inherited runners-scored – Hughes 1-0, B.Farmer 2-0. HBP – Lodolo (Wisdom), Smyly (India). WP – B.Farmer. PB – Contreras (4).

Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 3:21. A – 7,823 (8,000)

