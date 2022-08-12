Major League Baseball box scores for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022
Miami 3, Philadelphia 0
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|a-Aguilar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Bleday rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Leblanc 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.410
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Burdick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|2
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|1-Marsh pr-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|b-Realmuto ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|c-Sosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Vierling cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|4
|13
|Miami
|010
|002
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|1
a-popped out for Cooper in the 8th. b-struck out for Hall in the 8th. c-struck out for Stubbs in the 9th.
1-ran for Schwarber in the 5th.
E – Hoskins (9). LOB – Miami 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B – Díaz (2), Burdick (1), Marsh (1). 3B – Wendle (1). RBIs – Wendle (23), Díaz (1). SB – Leblanc (2). CS – Marsh (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Burdick, Rojas, Williams); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Schwarber, Marsh 2, Realmuto). RISP – Miami 2 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 7.
GIDP – Fortes.
DP – Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Hoskins).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, W, 3-1
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|6
|91
|2.05
|Okert, H, 14
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.77
|Floro, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.77
|Scott, S, 16-20
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|4.11
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 7-5
|6⅔
|6
|3
|2
|2
|3
|90
|4.29
|Nelson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.18
|Knebel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.45
|Brogdon
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Scott 2-0. WP – Gibson.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 3:07. A – 25,444 (42,792
Cleveland 4, Detroit 3 (10)
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.300
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Ramírez dh
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Miller 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Giménez 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Freeman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Maile c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Totals
|39
|4
|8
|3
|2
|2
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Reyes rf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|H.Castro 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.287
|W.Castro 3b-rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|b-Cabrera ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|1-Clemens pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.141
|Baddoo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.152
|a-Haase ph-lf-c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|37
|3
|7
|3
|3
|14
|Cleveland
|010
|110
|000
|1
|4
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|002
|0
|3
|7
|3
a-struck out for Baddoo in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Barnhart in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 9th.
E – Báez 2 (19), W.Castro (4). LOB – Cleveland 10, Detroit 8. 2B – Gonzalez (15), W.Castro (13), Schoop (18). HR – Kwan (3), off Hill; Báez (11), off Plesac. RBIs – Maile (11), Kwan (29), Gonzalez (19), Báez (44), Schoop (32), Haase (29). SB – Kwan (10), Giménez (14). CS – Giménez (2), Kwan (3).
Runners left in scoring position – Cleveland 4 (Miller, Straw 2, Maile); Detroit 5 (H.Castro, Báez, Greene, Schoop 2). RISP – Cleveland 2 for 13; Detroit 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Freeman, Reyes.
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|6⅓
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|100
|4.32
|Hentges, H, 2
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.16
|Stephan, H, 8
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|21
|2.66
|De Los Santos, W, 3-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.22
|Shaw, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.10
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|5⅔
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|89
|4.66
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.17
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.24
|Vest
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.68
|Castillo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.00
|Soto, L, 2-7
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.10
Inherited runners-scored – Stephan 1-0, De Los Santos 3-1. IBB – off Stephan (Cabrera). HBP – Hill 2 (Freeman,Giménez). WP – Stephan.
Umpires – Home, Chris Segal; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Bill Welke.
T – 3:37. A – 19,036 (41,083)
Houston 7, Texas 3
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.240
|Seager ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|García dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Culberson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Duran 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Thompson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|13
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Bregman 3b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.255
|Díaz lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Meyers cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.187
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|3
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|021
|3
|8
|0
|Houston
|030
|020
|20x
|7
|10
|0
LOB – Texas 8, Houston 6. 2B – Gurriel (32). HR – Semien (17), off Montero; Maldonado (12), off Ragans; Bregman (14), off Ragans. RBIs – Lowe (48), Taveras (26), Semien (55), Maldonado 3 (37), Bregman 3 (59), Díaz (32). SF – Díaz.
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Thompson 2, Culberson, Heim 2); Houston 2 (Díaz, Tucker). RISP – Texas 3 for 11; Houston 2 for 4.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans, L, 0-1
|4⅓
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|88
|4.82
|King
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|4.36
|Richards
|2⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|26
|5.53
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 11-4
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|103
|2.73
|Martinez
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|35
|2.48
|Montero
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|1.71
HBP – Valdez (Thompson). WP – Richards, Valdez.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 2:53. A – 30,872 (41,168)
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robert cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Vaughn rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Jiménez lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Abreu dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Grandal 1b-c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.204
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Sosa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|a-Sheets ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|40
|3
|14
|3
|1
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Massey 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Pasquantino 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Isbel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Dozier 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|1-Witt Jr. pr-3b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Pratto lf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|4
|9
|Chicago
|000
|000
|021
|3
|14
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|31x
|5
|8
|1
a-singled for Zavala in the 8th.
1-ran for Dozier in the 7th.
E – Dozier (2). LOB – Chicago 11, Kansas City 6. HR – Grandal (3), off Cuas; Vaughn (12), off Barlow; Pasquantino (6), off Cease. RBIs – Grandal 2 (21), Vaughn (53), Pasquantino (10), Lopez 2 (15), Melendez (41), Taylor (29). SB – Eaton (1), Lopez (12), Witt Jr. (22).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Harrison, Robert 2, Vaughn, Grandal 2); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Pratto, Melendez). RISP – Chicago 2 for 13; Kansas City 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Robert, Taylor. GIDP – Sosa, Perez.
DP – Chicago 1 (Harrison, Grandal); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Massey, Pasquantino).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease, L, 12-5
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|8
|94
|1.96
|Kelly
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|5.84
|Ruiz
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|4.03
|Foster
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|4.50
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 4-7
|6⅓
|9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|95
|4.29
|Cuas, H, 9
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|21
|3.91
|Mills, H, 4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.38
|Barlow, S, 18-21
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|2.32
Inherited runners-scored – Ruiz 2-2, Cuas 1-0, Mills 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 3:11. A – 10,009 (37,903).
Colorado 8, St. Louis 6
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|Gorman 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.332
|Arenado dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.303
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.233
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|O'Neill cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.222
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Donovan 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|6
|3
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.320
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.288
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Daza cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Hampson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Hilliard lf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.185
|Serven c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.241
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|6
|9
|St. Louis
|000
|200
|031
|6
|12
|1
|Colorado
|020
|000
|60x
|8
|9
|0
E – Gorman (5). LOB – St. Louis 7, Colorado 5. 2B – Nootbaar (7), Goldschmidt (31), Dickerson (7), Serven (3). HR – Gorman (13), off Márquez; Goldschmidt (27), off Colomé; Arenado (24), off Colomé; Rodgers (11), off Cabrera; McMahon (12), off Cabrera. RBIs – Gorman (27), Dickerson (20), Goldschmidt 3 (87), Arenado (72), Serven 2 (12), Blackmon (62), Iglesias (44), Rodgers 3 (56), McMahon (53).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 5 (O'Neill 3, Arenado 2); Colorado 3 (Rodgers, Blackmon 2). RISP – St. Louis 2 for 12; Colorado 5 for 8.
Runners moved up – Blackmon. LIDP – Montero. GIDP – Donovan, DeJong, Montero.
DP – St. Louis 2 (Donovan, Goldschmidt, Donovan; Donovan, Gorman, Goldschmidt); Colorado 2 (Iglesias, Rodgers, Montero; Iglesias, Montero).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hudson
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|75
|4.17
|Hicks, L, 3-6
|1⅓
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|27
|4.89
|Cabrera
|⅔
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|3.66
|Woodford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|2.82
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez
|6⅔
|8
|2
|2
|1
|6
|103
|5.08
|Gilbreath, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.72
|Colomé
|⅔
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|4.68
|Estévez, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.38
|Bard, S, 24-26
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|2.16
Cabrera pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Colomé pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Cabrera 2-2.
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 3:15. A – 30,293 (50,445)
Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Cruz ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.209
|Madris rf-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|c-Chavis ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Marcano 2b-lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Allen lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.163
|Godoy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|e-Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|VanMeter 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Newman ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|2
|3
|11
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Rivera 3b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.368
|Rojas dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.271
|d-Hummel ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.212
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.240
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Luplow lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.173
|b-McCarthy ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Alcántara 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Perdomo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|5
|6
|Pittsburgh
|000
|300
|000
|3
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|200
|70x
|9
|9
|2
a-popped out for VanMeter in the 7th. b-singled for Luplow in the 7th. c-struck out for Madris in the 8th. d-flied out for Rojas in the 8th. e-grounded out for Godoy in the 9th.
E – Walker (4), Alcántara (8). LOB – Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 6. 2B – Rivera 2 (3), Varsho (17). HR – Rivera (2), off Brubaker. RBIs – Marcano (9), Allen (4), Rivera 3 (4), C.Kelly (20), Thomas (30), Varsho 3 (55), McCarthy (16). SB – VanMeter (4), Luplow (5), Cruz (6), Hayes (13), Allen (3), Varsho (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 3 (VanMeter, Reynolds, Madris); Arizona 4 (Thomas, Alcántara, Hummel, C.Kelly). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Arizona 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Walker, Varsho, Thomas, McCarthy. GIDP – Hayes.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|92
|4.45
|De Jong, L, 4-1, BS, 0-1
|1⅓
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|33
|2.68
|De Los Santos
|⅔
|2
|4
|4
|3
|0
|20
|4.91
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.41
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|5⅔
|4
|3
|3
|3
|6
|99
|2.95
|Holton
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.00
|Ginkel, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10.38
|Mantiply
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.00
|Melancon
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.31
De Los Santos pitched to 5 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 2-2, Underwood Jr. 2-1, Ginkel 1-0. IBB – off De Los Santos (Rojas). HBP – De Jong (Perdomo).
Umpires – Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jim Wolf.
T – 3:20. A – 12,725 (48,686)
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Rutschman c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Vavra dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.370
|Hays rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|1-Phillips pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.149
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|6
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Arroyo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|Duran cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|1
|7
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|000
|3
|8
|0
|Boston
|102
|001
|00x
|4
|8
|0
1-ran for Urías in the 9th.
LOB – Baltimore 6, Boston 3. 2B – Bogaerts (30), Verdugo (27), Pham (4), Arroyo (8), Hosmer (3). 3B – Vavra (1). RBIs – Vavra 2 (6), Hays (49), Verdugo (54), Pham (8), Bogaerts (48), Hosmer (2). SB – Mateo (27). CS – Mateo (6). SF – Bogaerts.
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 2 (Vavra, Rutschman); Boston 3 (Arroyo, Plawecki, Martinez). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 9; Boston 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Rutschman, Santander, Mullins, Devers. GIDP – Hays, Arroyo, Verdugo.
DP – Baltimore 2 (Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle; Odor, Mateo, Mountcastle); Boston 1 (Arroyo, Bogaerts, Hosmer).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, L, 4-4
|5
|6
|4
|4
|1
|6
|87
|3.69
|Vespi
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.98
|Baker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.30
|Akin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.76
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|93
|4.69
|A.Davis, W, 2-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.70
|Barnes, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|7.08
|Schreiber, S, 4-6
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – Vespi 1-1, A.Davis 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Additon.
T – 2:46. A – 33,927 (37,755)
Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Velazquez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|b-Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|5
|12
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|India 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Reynolds 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Papierski c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Almora Jr. lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|14
|Chicago
|300
|100
|000
|4
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200
|2
|7
|1
a-walked for Romine in the 7th. b-struck out for Morel in the 8th.
E – Díaz (1). LOB – Chicago 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B – Suzuki (16), Happ (30), Barrero (1), Reynolds (8). RBIs – Suzuki (34), Hoerner (38), Happ (48), Madrigal (4), Reynolds 2 (20). SB – Wisdom (7), Madrigal (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Ortega, Hoerner, Contreras, Happ, Velazquez 2); Cincinnati 5 (India, Almora Jr., Votto 2, Solano). RISP – Chicago 3 for 16; Cincinnati 1 for 12.
GIDP – Almora Jr..
DP – Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Higgins); Cincinnati 1 (Aquino, K.Farmer, Aquino).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 5-6
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|91
|3.69
|Rucker
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|4.70
|Hughes, H, 2
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.12
|Wick, S, 7-9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.94
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, L, 3-4
|4
|7
|4
|4
|4
|6
|98
|4.72
|B.Farmer
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.25
|Kuhnel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.60
|Díaz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|1.90
|Strickland
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|5.74
Inherited runners-scored – Hughes 1-0, B.Farmer 2-0. HBP – Lodolo (Wisdom), Smyly (India). WP – B.Farmer. PB – Contreras (4).
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 3:21. A – 7,823 (8,000)
