Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022
San Francisco 2, Arizona 1
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|McCarthy lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|0
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|b-Davis ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Estrada 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.223
|Bart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Wade Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|a-Slater ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|2
|10
|Arizona
|000
|100
|000
|1
|5
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|002
|2
|7
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 8th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.
LOB – Arizona 5, San Francisco 6. 2B – McCarthy (11), Pederson (16), Belt (9), Longoria (6), Flores (23). 3B – Estrada (2). HR – Walker (29), off Junis; Crawford (6), off Kennedy. RBIs – Walker (69), Crawford 2 (37). S – Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Rivera, Rojas, C.Kelly); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Belt, Bart). RISP – Arizona 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 9.
Runners moved up – Estrada. GIDP – Longoria.
DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|93
|2.81
|Mantiply, H, 15
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|1.91
|Kennedy, L, 4-6, BS, 8-12
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|3.38
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|7
|101
|3.53
|Young
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.35
|Brebbia, W, 6-1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.84
HBP – Junis (Rivera).
Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T – 2:46. A – 20,897 (41,915)
Oakland 5, Texas 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stevenson cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Kemp lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.237
|Langeliers dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Machín 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Bride 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.228
|Bolt rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Allen 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|3
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Heim c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Taveras cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.301
|Culberson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Totals
|33
|1
|9
|1
|3
|6
|Oakland
|111
|000
|200
|5
|11
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|000
|1
|9
|0
a-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.
LOB – Oakland 8, Texas 8. 2B – Stevenson (1), Langeliers (1), Heim (19). HR – Murphy (14), off Arihara; Andrus (8), off Hearn. RBIs – Brown (49), Bride (4), Murphy (49), Andrus 2 (30), Heim (41). CS – Taveras (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Kemp, Allen 2, Stevenson); Texas 1 (Culberson). RISP – Oakland 3 for 13; Texas 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Machín, Allen, Culberson. GIDP – Allen, Andrus.
DP – Oakland 1 (Machín, Andrus, Brown, Murphy, Brown); Texas 2 (Duran, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Lowe).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, W, 4-0
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|76
|1.95
|Puk, H, 15
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|2.40
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.04
|Snead
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.21
|Jiménez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.64
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arihara, L, 0-1
|5
|8
|3
|3
|3
|6
|93
|4.76
|Hearn
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|29
|5.45
|Richards
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.27
Inherited runners-scored – Hearn 1-0. HBP – Arihara (Andrus).
Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T – 3:07. A – 15,260 (40,300)
Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Stott ss
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Hoskins dh
|6
|2
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.253
|Bohm 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Hall 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.264
|Castellanos rf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Marsh cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Maton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.412
|Stubbs c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.288
|Vierling lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Totals
|44
|11
|18
|11
|2
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fraley dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.243
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Almora Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Friedl lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|0
|14
|Philadelphia
|002
|310
|023
|11
|18
|0
|Cincinnati
|003
|000
|001
|4
|9
|1
E – India (8). LOB – Philadelphia 9, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Castellanos 2 (25), Papierski (1). HR – Hall (9), off Zeuch; Castellanos (11), off Zeuch; Hoskins (25), off Zeuch; Hoskins (26), off Sanmartin; Stubbs (5), off Sanmartin; Fraley (5), off Gibson; India (8), off Gibson. RBIs – Hall (16), Castellanos (56), Hoskins 5 (59), Vierling (18), Stubbs 3 (14), Fraley 2 (12), India (25), Friedl (8). SB – Hoskins (2). CS – Fraley (1). SF – Vierling.
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Hall, Stott 3); Cincinnati 2 (India, Barrero). RISP – Philadelphia 6 for 15; Cincinnati 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Stubbs, Vierling.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, W, 8-5
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|92
|4.30
|Brogdon, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.73
|Alvarado
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.46
|Nelson
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|4.27
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zeuch, L, 0-2
|4⅔
|11
|6
|6
|1
|1
|78
|13.50
|Detwiler
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.38
|B.Farmer
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|33
|4.67
|Sanmartin
|1⅓
|7
|5
|5
|0
|3
|39
|7.55
|Lopez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Detwiler 2-1, Lopez 1-0. WP – Nelson.
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.
T – 3:20. A – 17,074 (42,319)
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.277
|Verdugo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.207
|Hernández ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.206
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Duran cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Totals
|30
|5
|5
|4
|4
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marcano lf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Newman 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Chavis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Gamel dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.240
|Padlo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|b-VanMeter ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Cruz ss-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Castro 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Madris rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|a-Allen ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Delay c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|4
|9
|Boston
|410
|000
|000
|5
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|030
|3
|4
|1
a-popped out for Madris in the 8th. b-flied out for Padlo in the 8th.
E – Reynolds (1). LOB – Boston 3, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Gamel (17). RBIs – Verdugo (55), Arroyo (17), Hosmer (3), Hernández (25), Gamel 3 (33). SF – Hernández.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Arroyo 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Padlo, VanMeter). RISP – Boston 3 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 5.
GIDP – Hernández, McGuire.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Padlo; Castro, Newman, Padlo).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 9-9
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|99
|4.28
|Davis
|⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|5.24
|Schreiber, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.89
|Barnes, S, 3-5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|6.45
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, L, 4-9
|2⅔
|5
|5
|4
|3
|1
|46
|4.49
|De Jong
|4⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|2.33
|Brice
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.05
|Bañuelos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|4.05
Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 3-3.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 2:37. A – 19,387 (38,747)
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Paredes 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.328
|Arozarena rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.256
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Chang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|a-Lowe ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Quinn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|0
|4
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Andújar dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|000
|3
|4
|1
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|2
a-grounded out for Chang in the 8th.
E – Díaz (4), Donaldson (7), Trevino (4). LOB – Tampa Bay 1, New York 4. 3B – Benintendi (3). HR – Arozarena (16), off Cortes. RBIs – Arozarena 3 (61), Andújar (5). CS – Ramírez (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls); New York 1 (Andújar). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 3; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Trevino, Benintendi. GIDP – Gonzalez.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Chang, Paredes).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 5-3
|5⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|78
|2.52
|Fairbanks, H, 4
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.70
|Raley, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.35
|Armstrong, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.77
|Adam, S, 7-8
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|1.13
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, L, 9-4
|7⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|3
|97
|2.74
|Abreu
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|2.75
Inherited runners-scored – Armstrong 1-0, Adam 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 2:51. A – 41,083 (47,309)
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Santander dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Vavra lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Hays rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|McKenna rf-lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|5
|8
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|a-Tapia ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|8
|Baltimore
|000
|022
|000
|4
|7
|1
|Toronto
|200
|000
|000
|2
|7
|3
a-grounded out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th.
E – Mateo (15), Guerrero Jr. (5), Bradley Jr. (1), Hernández (4). LOB – Baltimore 9, Toronto 4. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (28). HR – Mullins (11), off Manoah; Rutschman (7), off Manoah; Guerrero Jr. (25), off Kremer. RBIs – Mullins (49), Rutschman (23), Urías (43), McKenna (11), Guerrero Jr. 2 (72). SB – Mullins (25). CS – Espinal (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Santander, Mullins 2); Toronto 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 6; Toronto 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Odor. GIDP – Chapman.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 5-4
|7⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|6
|98
|3.58
|Tate, H, 13
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.44
|Bautista, S, 7-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.62
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 12-6
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|7
|107
|2.71
|Bass
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.29
|Cimber
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.04
|Phelps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.53
Inherited runners-scored – Bass 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 2:54. A – 37,940 (53,506)
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.312
|Naquin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|a-Canha ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Marrero 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|b-McCann ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.183
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|2
|14
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|.278
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.289
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.252
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Grissom 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Harris II cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|29
|5
|8
|4
|6
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|1
|Atlanta
|001
|200
|20x
|5
|8
|0
a-flied out for Naquin in the 8th. b-struck out for Perez in the 8th.
E – Naquin (2). LOB – New York 3, Atlanta 6. HR – Grossman (1), off Alvarez; Olson (25), off Alvarez. RBIs – Grossman (2), Olson 3 (79). CS – Acuña Jr. (8).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (McNeil); Atlanta 3 (Olson, Grossman 2). RISP – New York 0 for 1; Atlanta 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Harris II, Swanson, Riley. GIDP – Marte, Contreras.
DP – New York 1 (Marrero, McNeil, Alonso); Atlanta 2 (Grissom, Olson; Swanson, Grissom, Olson).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|32
|3.36
|Alvarez, L, 0-1
|2⅓
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|51
|11.57
|Nogosek
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|28
|3.06
|Lugo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.30
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 6-5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|12
|97
|4.04
|Lee, H, 8
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.38
|Minter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.40
|Iglesias
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.35
Inherited runners-scored – Nogosek 1-0, Lugo 1-1, Lee 2-0.
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Will Little; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T – 2:51. A – 37,449 (41,084)
Miami 4, San Diego 3
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.304
|Bell dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Myers 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Kim ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|b-Mazara ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|c-Drury ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Nola c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|5
|13
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|1-Berti pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Díaz 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.138
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.238
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Fortes c
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Leblanc 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.362
|a-Wendle ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Burdick cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.189
|Williams 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|3
|10
|San Diego
|000
|000
|300
|3
|10
|0
|Miami
|011
|100
|10x
|4
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Leblanc in the 7th. b- for Alfaro in the 8th. c-singled for Mazara in the 8th.
1-ran for Cooper in the 8th.
LOB – San Diego 12, Miami 5. 2B – Machado (29), Myers (9), Aguilar (18), Burdick (3). HR – Fortes 2 (6), off Manaea. RBIs – Machado 3 (73), Fortes 2 (17), Aguilar (48), Burdick (3). SB – Berti (30). CS – Berti (4).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Bell, Profar 3, Myers, Cronenworth); Miami 4 (Fortes, Anderson 2, Rojas). RISP – San Diego 1 for 12; Miami 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Wendle, Anderson. GIDP – Anderson.
DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Kim, Myers); Miami 1 (Anderson, Wendle, Anderson).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|4⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|64
|4.83
|Crismatt
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|2.82
|García, L, 4-6
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.56
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|19
|3.21
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|4⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|91
|1.78
|Brazoban
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.59
|Nardi, H, 1
|1⅓
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|33
|20.25
|Hernandez, W, 3-6
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|5.97
|Bleier, H, 4
|⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.89
|Floro, S, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|3.51
Inherited runners-scored – Hernandez 3-3, Bleier 1-0, Floro 1-0. HBP – Cabrera (Alfaro), Martinez (Cooper). WP – Cabrera. PB – Alfaro (7).
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 3:33. A – 9,065 (36,742)
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Reyes rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|H.Castro 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Carpenter dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.333
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Baddoo lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|4
|6
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.301
|Rosario dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.309
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|a-Naylor ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Freeman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.205
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|5
|Detroit
|301
|000
|000
|4
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|110
|3
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Miller in the 8th.
E – H.Castro (9), Ramírez (7). LOB – Detroit 10, Cleveland 7. 2B – Schoop (19), H.Castro 2 (17), Freeman (1). 3B – Rosario (7). HR – Carpenter (2), off Plesac. RBIs – H.Castro 2 (29), Carpenter 2 (3), Ramírez 2 (96), Straw (23). SB – Báez 2 (7), Gonzalez (1). CS – Kwan (4). S – Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Reyes, Schoop 2, Candelario); Cleveland 3 (Miller 2, Kwan). RISP – Detroit 3 for 10; Cleveland 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Hedges. GIDP – Greene, Schoop.
DP – Cleveland 2 (Freeman, Giménez, Miller; Freeman, Miller).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 3-3
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|95
|4.22
|Foley, H, 5
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|3.00
|Jiménez, H, 9
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.55
|Soto, S, 22-24
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.16
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, L, 2-11
|5⅓
|9
|4
|4
|3
|3
|103
|4.42
|De Los Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|2.97
|Hentges
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.02
|Sandlin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.27
Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 2-0. WP – Hill.
Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 3:20. A – 13,503 (34,788)
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|a-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Massey 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.313
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Pratto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Isbel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Garcia ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|1
|15
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.336
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Buxton dh
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Miranda 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Kepler rf
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Urshela 3b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Gordon lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Celestino cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|León c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|40
|9
|16
|9
|3
|7
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|2
|Minnesota
|020
|100
|33x
|9
|16
|0
a-struck out for Witt Jr. in the 9th.
E – Witt Jr. (18), Massey (2). LOB – Kansas City 5, Minnesota 11. 2B – Arraez (22), Gordon (16). HR – Celestino (2), off Greinke. RBIs – León (4), Arraez (38), Celestino (13), Kepler (41), Urshela 2 (49), Gordon 2 (22), Miranda (49). SB – Witt Jr. (23). S – León.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Pratto, Massey); Minnesota 6 (León 3, Kepler 2, Celestino). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 5; Minnesota 6 for 18.
Runners moved up – Pasquantino, Gordon, Celestino. LIDP – Melendez.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Miranda).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 4-8
|6⅔
|9
|3
|1
|0
|5
|95
|4.13
|Mills
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|27
|4.94
|Weaver
|1⅓
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|36
|6.75
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 7-3
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|92
|3.11
|Thielbar, H, 14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.04
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.13
|Sands
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored – Weaver 2-0, Thielbar 2-0. WP – Greinke.
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 3:01. A – 23,093 (38,544)
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5 (11)
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.247
|Wisdom 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.245
|Reyes dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.346
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.306
|Velazquez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|d-Happ ph-lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|e-McKinstry ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Morel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|a-Ortega ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|7
|2
|10
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Robles cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|c-Hernandez ph-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Meneses rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.356
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.226
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|1-Call pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Thomas lf-cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Abrams ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.224
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|b-Ruiz ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.262
|Totals
|42
|5
|13
|5
|4
|13
|Chicago
|010
|201
|000
|12
|7
|10
|1
|Washington
|000
|001
|120
|10
|5
|13
|0
a-struck out for Morel in the 7th. b-singled for Barrera in the 7th. c-singled for Robles in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Velazquez in the 9th. e-singled for Higgins in the 10th.
1-ran for Cruz in the 10th.
E – Steele (1). LOB – Chicago 5, Washington 11. 2B – Velazquez (4), Hoerner (18), Wisdom (23), Hernández 2 (25). HR – Reyes (2), off Corbin; Voit (16), off Wick; Thomas (11), off Wick. RBIs – Velazquez (18), Hoerner (39), Higgins (18), Reyes (5), Contreras (46), Wisdom (55), Suzuki (36), Cruz (57), Vargas (7), Voit (53), Thomas (37), Abrams (12). SB – Hoerner (13). SF – Contreras, Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Morel 2, Happ); Washington 5 (Thomas, Meneses, Ruiz, Hernandez 2). RISP – Chicago 5 for 10; Washington 4 for 16.
Runners moved up – Hernandez. LIDP – Meneses. GIDP – Reyes, Velazquez, Thomas, Meneses.
DP – Chicago 3 (Suzuki, Higgins, Suzuki; Wisdom, Madrigal, Higgins; Hoerner, Madrigal, Higgins); Washington 3 (Abrams, Hernández, Voit; Hernández, Vargas, Hernandez, Vargas, Hernandez; Abrams, Hernández, Voit).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele
|6⅔
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|96
|3.43
|Uelmen, H, 1
|⅓
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3.60
|Wick, BS, 7-10
|1⅔
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|4.22
|Newcomb
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|16
|7.88
|Rucker
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.59
|Hughes, W, 2-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.11
|Leiter Jr., S, 1-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.41
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|97
|6.96
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.78
|Ramírez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.47
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.40
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.09
|Arano, L, 1-1
|1⅔
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|13
|5.35
Inherited runners-scored – Wick 2-0, Newcomb 1-0. HBP – Edwards Jr. (Madrigal). WP – Arano.
Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 3:47. A – 26,362 (41,339)
St. Louis 5, Colorado 4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.262
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Montero 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Serven c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Bernard cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Hampson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|3
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carlson cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|O'Neill lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.328
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Pujols dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|1-Donovan pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Edman 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|2-Dickerson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Knizner c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Nootbaar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|Totals
|31
|5
|10
|5
|3
|5
|Colorado
|000
|002
|200
|4
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|120
|101
|5
|10
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Pujols in the 6th. 2-ran for Molina in the 7th.
E – Montero (1). LOB – Colorado 5, St. Louis 9. 2B – Blackmon (18). HR – Edman (8), off Freeland; Goldschmidt (29), off Freeland. RBIs – Blackmon 3 (66), Iglesias (46), Edman (39), Goldschmidt 3 (92), O'Neill (40). SB – Bernard (2). CS – DeJong (1). SF – Goldschmidt.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Grichuk); St. Louis 4 (Edman 2, Arenado 2). RISP – Colorado 3 for 7; St. Louis 1 for 5.
GIDP – Edman.
DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|100
|4.82
|Gilbreath, H, 12
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.82
|Estévez, BS, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|4.10
|Lamet, L, 1-2
|⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|7.27
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5⅔
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|75
|3.38
|Hicks, H, 5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|33
|5.10
|Naughton, BS, 1-2
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.88
|Gallegos
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.32
|Helsley, W, 7-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.91
Inherited runners-scored – Estévez 3-1, Hicks 3-1, Naughton 2-2. HBP – Freeland (DeJong), Gilbreath (O'Neill), Lamet (O'Neill).
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 3:08. A – 39,105 (45,494)
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Díaz lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|McCormick lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|b-Vázquez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|4
|9
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pollock cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Vaughn rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|García ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|1-Engel pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Grandal dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Zavala c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.287
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|a-Sheets ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.230
|Totals
|32
|4
|10
|4
|2
|5
|Houston
|002
|010
|000
|3
|9
|1
|Chicago
|010
|000
|21x
|4
|10
|1
a-doubled for Sosa in the 7th. b-flied out for Maldonado in the 8th.
1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.
E – Tucker (2), Harrison (6). LOB – Houston 9, Chicago 6. 2B – Bregman 2 (30), Tucker (18), Dubón (6), Sheets (14). HR – Altuve (20), off Cease. RBIs – Bregman (66), Tucker (77), Altuve (42), Harrison (23), Sheets 2 (30), Moncada (35).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Maldonado 2, Díaz, Tucker 2); Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Pollock 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 8; Chicago 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Grandal. GIDP – Grandal, J.Abreu.
DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel; Gurriel, Peña).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander
|7⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|103
|1.95
|Neris, L, 4-4
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|3.38
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cease
|5⅔
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|93
|2.09
|Ruiz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.94
|Velasquez
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.10
|Lambert, W, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.97
|Hendriks, S, 27-30
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.95
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.
T – 3:10. A – 23,476 (40,615)
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4 (11)
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.186
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.293
|b-Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|c-Thompson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|C.Taylor cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Totals
|41
|4
|8
|4
|3
|15
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Adames ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.223
|Tellez 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|McCutchen rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Renfroe dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.248
|L.Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.228
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.223
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|a-T.Taylor ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|36
|5
|5
|5
|8
|14
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|100
|01
|4
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|010
|000
|02
|5
|5
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Davis in the 9th. b-struck out for Lux in the 11th. c-struck out for Gallo in the 11th.
LOB – Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Freeman (39), Tellez (21). HR – Gallo (3), off Woodruff; Betts (27), off Woodruff; C.Taylor (8), off Bush; Adames (23), off Pepiot; Yelich (9), off Pepiot. RBIs – Gallo (5), Betts (61), C.Taylor (31), J.Turner (58), Adames 2 (66), Yelich (36), Caratini 2 (24).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Thompson, Muncy, Freeman); Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen 2, Renfroe). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Smith.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pepiot
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|6
|91
|4.26
|Moronta
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.24
|Price
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.43
|Phillips
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|1.34
|Bickford
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.93
|Vesia
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.82
|Kimbrel, L, 3-5, BS, 20-24
|⅓
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|20
|4.57
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|5⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|93
|3.53
|Boxberger, H, 21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.45
|Bush, BS, 2-4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|5.68
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.89
|Williams
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.59
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.33
|Suter, W, 4-3
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|22
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored – Moronta 2-0.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:52. A – 32,948 (41,900)
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|.270
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.287
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Moore lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Haniger dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Casali c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Frazier 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.247
|Haggerty rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|2
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Ward rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.268
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Gosselin 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.104
|a-Rojas ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.114
|Duggar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|13
|Seattle
|000
|003
|005
|8
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|000
|2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Gosselin in the 7th.
E – Frazier (5), Winker (2). LOB – Seattle 3, Los Angeles 7. 3B – Frazier (2), Ohtani (4). HR – Rodríguez (19), off Chavez; Rengifo (9), off Ray. RBIs – France 2 (59), Winker (45), Frazier 2 (30), Haggerty (15), Rodríguez 2 (62), Rengifo 2 (32). SF – Winker.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Winker); Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo 2, Sierra). RISP – Seattle 4 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 7.
GIDP – Stassi.
DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 9-8
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|97
|3.87
|Muñoz, H, 17
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.61
|Festa, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.34
|Swanson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.97
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 4-5
|5⅓
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|82
|4.12
|Herget
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|36
|2.89
|Chavez
|1⅔
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|32
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored – Herget 2-1.
Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 3:04. A – 20,294 (45,517)
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: