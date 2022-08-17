Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Varsho rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Rivera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .324 Rojas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .280 Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .220 McCarthy lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Beer dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .189 Perdomo ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Totals 31 1 5 1 0 10

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .253 b-Davis ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Flores dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Belt 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .226 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246 Yastrzemski cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .215 Estrada 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268 Crawford ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .223 Bart c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .235 Wade Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .196 a-Slater ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Totals 32 2 7 2 2 10

Arizona 000 100 000 1 5 0 San Francisco 000 000 002 2 7 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 8th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.

LOB – Arizona 5, San Francisco 6. 2B – McCarthy (11), Pederson (16), Belt (9), Longoria (6), Flores (23). 3B – Estrada (2). HR – Walker (29), off Junis; Crawford (6), off Kennedy. RBIs – Walker (69), Crawford 2 (37). S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Rivera, Rojas, C.Kelly); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Belt, Bart). RISP – Arizona 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Estrada. GIDP – Longoria.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly 7⅔ 4 0 0 2 7 93 2.81 Mantiply, H, 15 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 3 21 1.91 Kennedy, L, 4-6, BS, 8-12 2 2 2 0 0 16 3.38

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junis 7⅔ 4 1 1 0 7 101 3.53 Young 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.35 Brebbia, W, 6-1 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.84

HBP – Junis (Rivera).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:46. A – 20,897 (41,915)