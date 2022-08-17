Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho rf401002.239
Rivera 3b300002.324
Rojas 2b401001.280
Walker 1b411102.220
McCarthy lf401000.266
Thomas cf400002.242
C.Kelly c300000.218
Beer dh301001.189
Perdomo ss200000.197
Totals31151010
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pederson lf301000.253
b-Davis ph-lf100001.251
Flores dh401001.255
Belt 1b301012.226
Longoria 3b401001.246
Yastrzemski cf-rf400002.215
Estrada 2b411001.268
Crawford ss311210.223
Bart c301000.235
Wade Jr. rf200001.196
a-Slater ph-cf100001.260
Totals32272210
Arizona000100000150
San Francisco000000002270

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Wade Jr. in the 8th. b-struck out for Pederson in the 8th.

LOB – Arizona 5, San Francisco 6. 2B – McCarthy (11), Pederson (16), Belt (9), Longoria (6), Flores (23). 3B – Estrada (2). HR – Walker (29), off Junis; Crawford (6), off Kennedy. RBIs – Walker (69), Crawford 2 (37). S – Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 3 (Rivera, Rojas, C.Kelly); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Belt, Bart). RISP – Arizona 0 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 9.

Runners moved up – Estrada. GIDP – Longoria.

DP – Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly7⅔40027932.81
Mantiply, H, 151⅔10003211.91
Kennedy, L, 4-6, BS, 8-1222200163.38
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junis7⅔411071013.53
Young1⅔00001151.35
Brebbia, W, 6-11⅔10002162.84

HBP – Junis (Rivera).

Umpires – Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T – 2:46. A – 20,897 (41,915)

Oakland 5, Texas 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stevenson cf511003.167
Kemp lf501000.222
Murphy c522100.246
Brown rf-1b401111.231
Andrus ss311201.237
Langeliers dh411003.250
Machín 3b402000.216
Bride 1b201120.228
Bolt rf000000.198
Allen 2b401001.215
Totals36511539
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400000.236
Seager ss400001.249
García rf411001.254
Lowe 1b403000.291
Heim c402100.252
Taveras cf302011.301
Culberson dh300002.257
a-Miller ph100001.207
Duran 3b300010.252
Thompson lf301010.237
Totals3319136
Oakland1110002005110
Texas000001000190

a-struck out for Culberson in the 9th.

LOB – Oakland 8, Texas 8. 2B – Stevenson (1), Langeliers (1), Heim (19). HR – Murphy (14), off Arihara; Andrus (8), off Hearn. RBIs – Brown (49), Bride (4), Murphy (49), Andrus 2 (30), Heim (41). CS – Taveras (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Kemp, Allen 2, Stevenson); Texas 1 (Culberson). RISP – Oakland 3 for 13; Texas 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Machín, Allen, Culberson. GIDP – Allen, Andrus.

DP – Oakland 1 (Machín, Andrus, Brown, Murphy, Brown); Texas 2 (Duran, Semien, Lowe; Semien, Seager, Lowe).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sears, W, 4-05⅔40032761.95
Puk, H, 151⅔31103282.40
Acevedo1⅔0000093.04
Snead1⅔10000146.21
Jiménez1⅔10001103.64
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Arihara, L, 0-1583336934.76
Hearn1⅓22202295.45
Richards2⅔10001175.27

Inherited runners-scored – Hearn 1-0. HBP – Arihara (Andrus).

Umpires – Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T – 3:07. A – 15,260 (40,300)

Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Stott ss600001.221
Hoskins dh623500.253
Bohm 3b502001.289
Hall 1b511102.264
Castellanos rf533101.262
Segura 2b513000.286
Marsh cf101000.250
Maton lf411003.412
Stubbs c322320.288
Vierling lf-cf412101.222
Totals4411181129
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fraley dh412201.259
India 2b411103.243
K.Farmer 3b412001.271
Votto 1b400001.205
Almora Jr. cf401002.227
Aquino rf400002.178
Friedl lf412100.213
Barrero ss400002.182
Papierski c301002.143
Totals35494014
Philadelphia00231002311180
Cincinnati003000001491

E – India (8). LOB – Philadelphia 9, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Castellanos 2 (25), Papierski (1). HR – Hall (9), off Zeuch; Castellanos (11), off Zeuch; Hoskins (25), off Zeuch; Hoskins (26), off Sanmartin; Stubbs (5), off Sanmartin; Fraley (5), off Gibson; India (8), off Gibson. RBIs – Hall (16), Castellanos (56), Hoskins 5 (59), Vierling (18), Stubbs 3 (14), Fraley 2 (12), India (25), Friedl (8). SB – Hoskins (2). CS – Fraley (1). SF – Vierling.

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Hall, Stott 3); Cincinnati 2 (India, Barrero). RISP – Philadelphia 6 for 15; Cincinnati 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Stubbs, Vierling.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, W, 8-56⅔633011924.30
Brogdon, H, 41⅔0000191.73
Alvarado1⅔00002124.46
Nelson1⅔31100264.27
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Zeuch, L, 0-24⅔1166117813.50
Detwiler1⅔00011183.38
B.Farmer2⅔00004334.67
Sanmartin1⅓75503397.55
Lopez0000030.00

Inherited runners-scored – Detwiler 2-1, Lopez 1-0. WP – Nelson.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Junior Valentine.

T – 3:20. A – 17,074 (42,319)

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham lf422000.281
Devers 3b310011.303
Martinez dh210020.277
Verdugo rf411100.275
Arroyo 2b401100.271
Hosmer 1b301111.207
Hernández ss300102.206
McGuire c400001.249
Duran cf300001.221
Totals3055446
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Marcano lf-rf310011.227
Newman 2b-ss311010.266
Reynolds cf300012.257
Chavis 1b000000.245
Gamel dh402300.240
Padlo 1b300000.160
b-VanMeter ph-3b100000.188
Cruz ss-lf400002.195
Castro 3b-2b300011.232
Madris rf200001.176
a-Allen ph-cf200000.177
Delay c311002.271
Totals3134349
Boston410000000550
Pittsburgh000000030341

a-popped out for Madris in the 8th. b-flied out for Padlo in the 8th.

E – Reynolds (1). LOB – Boston 3, Pittsburgh 5. 2B – Gamel (17). RBIs – Verdugo (55), Arroyo (17), Hosmer (3), Hernández (25), Gamel 3 (33). SF – Hernández.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Arroyo 2); Pittsburgh 2 (Padlo, VanMeter). RISP – Boston 3 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 5.

GIDP – Hernández, McGuire.

DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Cruz, Padlo; Castro, Newman, Padlo).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, W, 9-97⅔10036994.28
Davis23310185.24
Schreiber, H, 1710001121.89
Barnes, S, 3-51⅔00002106.45
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Keller, L, 4-92⅔55431464.49
De Jong4⅔00011412.33
Brice2⅔00001214.05
Bañuelos1⅔00003164.05

Inherited runners-scored – Schreiber 3-3.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 2:37. A – 19,387 (38,747)

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b411000.272
Paredes 1b411000.218
Ramírez dh401000.328
Arozarena rf411300.256
Bethancourt c300000.232
Siri cf300002.188
Walls ss300000.174
Chang 2b200000.209
a-Lowe ph-2b100000.232
Quinn lf300002.235
Totals3134304
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Torres 2b401001.247
Judge cf400002.297
Rizzo 1b400001.218
Donaldson 3b401000.223
Trevino c400001.261
Benintendi lf312000.304
Andújar dh300102.239
Kiner-Falefa ss200010.269
Gonzalez rf300001.210
Totals3114118
Tampa Bay300000000341
New York000010000142

a-grounded out for Chang in the 8th.

E – Díaz (4), Donaldson (7), Trevino (4). LOB – Tampa Bay 1, New York 4. 3B – Benintendi (3). HR – Arozarena (16), off Cortes. RBIs – Arozarena 3 (61), Andújar (5). CS – Ramírez (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls); New York 1 (Andújar). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 3; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Trevino, Benintendi. GIDP – Gonzalez.

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Chang, Paredes).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Springs, W, 5-35⅔21114782.52
Fairbanks, H, 41⅔00001142.70
Raley, H, 1810000142.35
Armstrong, H, 21⅔10001213.77
Adam, S, 7-81⅓00002201.13
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, L, 9-47⅔43303972.74
Abreu2⅔00001282.75

Inherited runners-scored – Armstrong 1-0, Adam 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Charlie Ramos; First, James Hoye; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 2:51. A – 41,083 (47,309)

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf511100.263
Rutschman c412111.250
Santander dh400012.259
Mountcastle 1b500001.250
Vavra lf210011.278
Hays rf100000.255
Odor 2b401001.206
Urías 3b412101.247
Mateo ss300011.230
McKenna rf-lf301110.273
Totals3547458
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh411000.254
Guerrero Jr. 1b412201.286
Gurriel Jr. lf401002.309
Kirk c300010.296
Chapman 3b400003.237
Hernández rf400002.265
Bichette ss300000.259
Espinal 2b303000.271
Bradley Jr. cf200000.210
a-Tapia ph-cf100000.274
Totals3227218
Baltimore000022000471
Toronto200000000273

a-grounded out for Bradley Jr. in the 7th.

E – Mateo (15), Guerrero Jr. (5), Bradley Jr. (1), Hernández (4). LOB – Baltimore 9, Toronto 4. 2B – Gurriel Jr. (28). HR – Mullins (11), off Manoah; Rutschman (7), off Manoah; Guerrero Jr. (25), off Kremer. RBIs – Mullins (49), Rutschman (23), Urías (43), McKenna (11), Guerrero Jr. 2 (72). SB – Mullins (25). CS – Espinal (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Mountcastle, Santander, Mullins 2); Toronto 1 (Bradley Jr.). RISP – Baltimore 2 for 6; Toronto 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Odor. GIDP – Chapman.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Mateo, Odor, Mountcastle).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kremer, W, 5-47⅔72216983.58
Tate, H, 131⅔00000122.44
Bautista, S, 7-81⅔00002111.62
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manoah, L, 12-65444471072.71
Bass1⅓10001121.29
Cimber1⅔10000113.04
Phelps1⅔10010172.53

Inherited runners-scored – Bass 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Paul Emmel; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:54. A – 37,940 (53,506)

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf301011.267
Marte rf400002.287
Lindor ss402000.269
Alonso 1b300002.277
Vogelbach dh200012.237
McNeil 2b300003.312
Naquin lf200001.252
a-Canha ph-lf100000.264
Marrero 3b300002.000
Perez c200000.145
b-McCann ph-c100001.183
Totals28030214
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf010040.278
Swanson ss311010.294
Riley 3b310010.289
Olson 1b412300.252
d'Arnaud c402001.261
Contreras dh401000.258
Grissom 2b401001.400
Harris II cf400001.287
Grossman lf311100.273
Totals2958463
New York000000000031
Atlanta00120020x580

a-flied out for Naquin in the 8th. b-struck out for Perez in the 8th.

E – Naquin (2). LOB – New York 3, Atlanta 6. HR – Grossman (1), off Alvarez; Olson (25), off Alvarez. RBIs – Grossman (2), Olson 3 (79). CS – Acuña Jr. (8).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 1 (McNeil); Atlanta 3 (Olson, Grossman 2). RISP – New York 0 for 1; Atlanta 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Harris II, Swanson, Riley. GIDP – Marte, Contreras.

DP – New York 1 (Marrero, McNeil, Alonso); Atlanta 2 (Grissom, Olson; Swanson, Grissom, Olson).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Walker2⅔10020323.36
Alvarez, L, 0-12⅓433325111.57
Nogosek2⅔22210283.06
Lugo110001153.30
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton, W, 6-56300112974.04
Lee, H, 80000182.38
Minter1⅔00001102.40
Iglesias1⅔00010151.35

Inherited runners-scored – Nogosek 1-0, Lugo 1-1, Lee 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Will Little; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T – 2:51. A – 37,449 (41,084)

Miami 4, San Diego 3
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf411010.249
Soto rf411011.254
Machado 3b302321.304
Bell dh500002.281
Cronenworth 2b501002.237
Myers 1b501003.255
Grisham cf401001.201
Kim ss312011.250
Alfaro c200002.264
b-Mazara ph000000.268
c-Drury ph101000.268
Nola c000000.244
Totals363103513
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas ss400001.238
Cooper 1b300002.269
1-Berti pr000000.268
Díaz 1b000000.138
Aguilar dh301110.238
Anderson rf400003.250
Bleday lf300012.207
Fortes c433200.259
Leblanc 3b200000.362
a-Wendle ph-3b100000.259
Burdick cf211110.189
Williams 2b301002.250
Totals29464310
San Diego0000003003100
Miami01110010x460

a-grounded out for Leblanc in the 7th. b- for Alfaro in the 8th. c-singled for Mazara in the 8th.

1-ran for Cooper in the 8th.

LOB – San Diego 12, Miami 5. 2B – Machado (29), Myers (9), Aguilar (18), Burdick (3). HR – Fortes 2 (6), off Manaea. RBIs – Machado 3 (73), Fortes 2 (17), Aguilar (48), Burdick (3). SB – Berti (30). CS – Berti (4).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Bell, Profar 3, Myers, Cronenworth); Miami 4 (Fortes, Anderson 2, Rojas). RISP – San Diego 1 for 12; Miami 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Wendle, Anderson. GIDP – Anderson.

DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Kim, Myers); Miami 1 (Anderson, Wendle, Anderson).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manaea4⅔43316644.83
Crismatt2⅔00003252.82
García, L, 4-61⅔21101203.56
Martinez1⅔00020193.21
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera4⅔30027911.78
Brazoban1⅔00011221.59
Nardi, H, 11⅓233123320.25
Hernandez, W, 3-61⅓20010205.97
Bleier, H, 42000093.89
Floro, S, 3-41⅔10003173.51

Inherited runners-scored – Hernandez 3-3, Bleier 1-0, Floro 1-0. HBP – Cabrera (Alfaro), Martinez (Cooper). WP – Cabrera. PB – Alfaro (7).

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Marty Foster; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T – 3:33. A – 9,065 (36,742)

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf500003.231
Reyes rf511000.268
Báez ss411012.227
H.Castro 1b513200.282
Carpenter dh312221.333
Schoop 2b401000.204
Candelario 3b400000.196
Barnhart c301010.210
Baddoo lf402000.186
Totals37411446
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf413010.301
Rosario dh412000.284
Ramírez 3b401200.281
Gonzalez rf401002.303
Giménez 2b300010.309
Miller 1b300000.240
a-Naylor ph-1b100000.272
Freeman ss411000.227
Hedges c300001.174
Straw cf400102.205
Totals3438325
Detroit3010000004111
Cleveland100000110381

a-grounded out for Miller in the 8th.

E – H.Castro (9), Ramírez (7). LOB – Detroit 10, Cleveland 7. 2B – Schoop (19), H.Castro 2 (17), Freeman (1). 3B – Rosario (7). HR – Carpenter (2), off Plesac. RBIs – H.Castro 2 (29), Carpenter 2 (3), Ramírez 2 (96), Straw (23). SB – Báez 2 (7), Gonzalez (1). CS – Kwan (4). S – Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Reyes, Schoop 2, Candelario); Cleveland 3 (Miller 2, Kwan). RISP – Detroit 3 for 10; Cleveland 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Hedges. GIDP – Greene, Schoop.

DP – Cleveland 2 (Freeman, Giménez, Miller; Freeman, Miller).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, W, 3-36⅔41123954.22
Foley, H, 51⅔11000213.00
Jiménez, H, 91⅔21101193.55
Soto, S, 22-241⅔10001113.16
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Plesac, L, 2-115⅓944331034.42
De Los Santos110010242.97
Hentges1⅔10001223.02
Sandlin1⅔00002152.27

Inherited runners-scored – De Los Santos 2-0. WP – Hill.

Umpires – Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 3:20. A – 13,503 (34,788)

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez rf400002.225
Witt Jr. 3b301001.251
a-O'Hearn ph100001.213
Perez c401000.223
Pasquantino dh302010.269
Massey 2b400003.313
Taylor cf300003.270
Pratto 1b300002.188
Isbel lf300001.217
Lopez ss301002.244
Garcia ss000000.350
Totals31050115
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 2b523100.336
Correa ss401012.272
Buxton dh522001.229
Miranda 1b403111.283
Kepler rf520101.226
Urshela 3b514200.269
Gordon lf502200.276
Celestino cf421111.265
León c300101.182
Totals40916937
Kansas City000000000052
Minnesota02010033x9160

a-struck out for Witt Jr. in the 9th.

E – Witt Jr. (18), Massey (2). LOB – Kansas City 5, Minnesota 11. 2B – Arraez (22), Gordon (16). HR – Celestino (2), off Greinke. RBIs – León (4), Arraez (38), Celestino (13), Kepler (41), Urshela 2 (49), Gordon 2 (22), Miranda (49). SB – Witt Jr. (23). S – León.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 2 (Pratto, Massey); Minnesota 6 (León 3, Kepler 2, Celestino). RISP – Kansas City 0 for 5; Minnesota 6 for 18.

Runners moved up – Pasquantino, Gordon, Celestino. LIDP – Melendez.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Miranda).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke, L, 4-86⅔93105954.13
Mills33320274.94
Weaver1⅓43012366.75
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 7-36⅔300110923.11
Thielbar, H, 141⅔00002174.04
Fulmer1⅔1000173.13
Sands1⅔10002196.75

Inherited runners-scored – Weaver 2-0, Thielbar 2-0. WP – Greinke.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 3:01. A – 23,093 (38,544)

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5 (11)
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Madrigal 2b400000.243
Contreras c410102.247
Wisdom 3b-1b511101.221
Suzuki rf411111.245
Reyes dh522100.346
Hoerner ss413110.306
Velazquez lf301100.248
d-Happ ph-lf210002.281
Higgins 1b301102.282
e-McKinstry ph-3b101000.174
Morel cf200001.255
a-Ortega ph-cf200001.228
Totals397107210
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Robles cf211011.233
c-Hernandez ph-lf301001.272
Meneses rf601001.356
Voit 1b411112.226
Cruz dh401102.239
1-Call pr-dh010000.000
Thomas lf-cf511102.231
Hernández 2b513001.247
Abrams ss501102.224
Barrera c201000.194
b-Ruiz ph-c201010.244
Vargas 3b401111.262
Totals425135413
Chicago010201000127101
Washington000001120105130

a-struck out for Morel in the 7th. b-singled for Barrera in the 7th. c-singled for Robles in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Velazquez in the 9th. e-singled for Higgins in the 10th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 10th.

E – Steele (1). LOB – Chicago 5, Washington 11. 2B – Velazquez (4), Hoerner (18), Wisdom (23), Hernández 2 (25). HR – Reyes (2), off Corbin; Voit (16), off Wick; Thomas (11), off Wick. RBIs – Velazquez (18), Hoerner (39), Higgins (18), Reyes (5), Contreras (46), Wisdom (55), Suzuki (36), Cruz (57), Vargas (7), Voit (53), Thomas (37), Abrams (12). SB – Hoerner (13). SF – Contreras, Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Morel 2, Happ); Washington 5 (Thomas, Meneses, Ruiz, Hernandez 2). RISP – Chicago 5 for 10; Washington 4 for 16.

Runners moved up – Hernandez. LIDP – Meneses. GIDP – Reyes, Velazquez, Thomas, Meneses.

DP – Chicago 3 (Suzuki, Higgins, Suzuki; Wisdom, Madrigal, Higgins; Hoerner, Madrigal, Higgins); Washington 3 (Abrams, Hernández, Voit; Hernández, Vargas, Hernandez, Vargas, Hernandez; Abrams, Hernández, Voit).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele6⅔51025963.43
Uelmen, H, 131101113.60
Wick, BS, 7-101⅔42200244.22
Newcomb00021167.88
Rucker1⅔00002154.59
Hughes, W, 2-11⅔11002143.11
Leiter Jr., S, 1-31⅔00002114.41
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin6⅔64423976.96
Cishek1⅔00002163.78
Ramírez1⅔00003133.47
Finnegan1⅔00001153.40
Edwards Jr.1⅔11000123.09
Arano, L, 1-11⅔32101135.35

Inherited runners-scored – Wick 2-0, Newcomb 1-0. HBP – Edwards Jr. (Madrigal). WP – Arano.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 3:47. A – 26,362 (41,339)

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe lf321010.243
Blackmon dh402301.262
Rodgers 2b301010.285
Cron 1b300011.273
Iglesias ss400100.311
Grichuk rf400002.268
Montero 3b400001.250
Serven c400001.230
Bernard cf422001.273
Hampson cf000000.232
Totals3346437
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Carlson cf503000.241
O'Neill lf312100.228
Goldschmidt 1b311301.328
Arenado 3b401000.296
Pujols dh201010.251
1-Donovan pr-dh100000.280
Edman 2b411100.256
DeJong ss300002.188
Molina c301000.215
2-Dickerson pr010000.231
Knizner c010010.218
Nootbaar rf300012.227
Totals31510535
Colorado000002200461
St. Louis0001201015100

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Pujols in the 6th. 2-ran for Molina in the 7th.

E – Montero (1). LOB – Colorado 5, St. Louis 9. 2B – Blackmon (18). HR – Edman (8), off Freeland; Goldschmidt (29), off Freeland. RBIs – Blackmon 3 (66), Iglesias (46), Edman (39), Goldschmidt 3 (92), O'Neill (40). SB – Bernard (2). CS – DeJong (1). SF – Goldschmidt.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Grichuk); St. Louis 4 (Edman 2, Arenado 2). RISP – Colorado 3 for 7; St. Louis 1 for 5.

GIDP – Edman.

DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland6⅔733141004.82
Gilbreath, H, 1221101143.82
Estévez, BS, 2-4100000194.10
Lamet, L, 1-211120217.27
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quintana5⅔42223753.38
Hicks, H, 5112212335.10
Naughton, BS, 1-21000054.88
Gallegos1⅔00001133.32
Helsley, W, 7-11⅔00001120.91

Inherited runners-scored – Estévez 3-1, Hicks 3-1, Naughton 2-2. HBP – Freeland (DeJong), Gilbreath (O'Neill), Lamet (O'Neill).

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Brennan Miller.

T – 3:08. A – 39,105 (45,494)

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b411111.280
Gurriel 1b411011.243
Alvarez dh401012.295
Bregman 3b412100.261
Tucker rf301110.250
Díaz lf200000.252
McCormick lf200002.231
Peña ss400003.249
Dubón cf403000.213
Maldonado c300000.184
b-Vázquez ph-c100000.282
Totals3539349
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pollock cf-lf400001.243
Vaughn rf400000.297
García ss000000.212
Jiménez lf301010.305
1-Engel pr-cf010000.235
J.Abreu 1b413000.307
Grandal dh401000.199
Moncada 3b401101.200
Harrison 2b412101.250
Zavala c211011.287
Sosa ss200001.118
a-Sheets ph-rf101200.230
Totals32410425
Houston002010000391
Chicago01000021x4101

a-doubled for Sosa in the 7th. b-flied out for Maldonado in the 8th.

1-ran for Jiménez in the 8th.

E – Tucker (2), Harrison (6). LOB – Houston 9, Chicago 6. 2B – Bregman 2 (30), Tucker (18), Dubón (6), Sheets (14). HR – Altuve (20), off Cease. RBIs – Bregman (66), Tucker (77), Altuve (42), Harrison (23), Sheets 2 (30), Moncada (35).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 5 (Maldonado 2, Díaz, Tucker 2); Chicago 3 (Vaughn, Pollock 2). RISP – Houston 1 for 8; Chicago 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Grandal. GIDP – Grandal, J.Abreu.

DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel; Gurriel, Peña).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander7⅔833141031.95
Neris, L, 4-41⅔21111183.38
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cease5⅔63334932.09
Ruiz1⅔10001193.94
Velasquez1⅔10011255.10
Lambert, W, 1-21⅔10002122.97
Hendriks, S, 27-301⅔0000172.95

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Chris Conroy.

T – 3:10. A – 23,476 (40,615)

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4 (11)
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf511102.273
T.Turner ss502001.306
Freeman 1b411010.320
Smith c500000.271
Muncy 3b400013.186
J.Turner dh402111.257
Lux 2b400004.293
b-Alberto ph-2b100001.243
Gallo lf411100.261
c-Thompson ph-lf100001.263
C.Taylor cf411102.234
Totals41484315
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf421112.250
Adames ss511201.223
Tellez 1b301021.240
McCutchen rf410011.250
Renfroe dh511002.242
Wong 2b400013.248
L.Urías 3b300020.228
Caratini c401212.223
Davis cf300001.229
a-T.Taylor ph-cf100001.226
Totals36555814
Los Angeles00002010001480
Milwaukee20001000002550

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Davis in the 9th. b-struck out for Lux in the 11th. c-struck out for Gallo in the 11th.

LOB – Los Angeles 9, Milwaukee 10. 2B – Freeman (39), Tellez (21). HR – Gallo (3), off Woodruff; Betts (27), off Woodruff; C.Taylor (8), off Bush; Adames (23), off Pepiot; Yelich (9), off Pepiot. RBIs – Gallo (5), Betts (61), C.Taylor (31), J.Turner (58), Adames 2 (66), Yelich (36), Caratini 2 (24).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Thompson, Muncy, Freeman); Milwaukee 3 (McCutchen 2, Renfroe). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Smith.

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pepiot433356914.26
Moronta1⅓00001174.24
Price1⅔00001102.43
Phillips1⅔00002211.34
Bickford1⅔00012154.93
Vesia1⅔00011142.82
Kimbrel, L, 3-5, BS, 20-2422111204.57
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff5⅔52228933.53
Boxberger, H, 211⅔00002192.45
Bush, BS, 2-41⅔11100175.68
Rogers1⅔00001134.89
Williams1⅔00001121.59
Milner1⅔10001153.33
Suter, W, 4-31⅔11012224.00

Inherited runners-scored – Moronta 2-0.

Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Sean Barber; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:52. A – 32,948 (41,900)

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf523202.270
France 1b401211.287
Winker lf300101.227
Moore lf000000.192
Haniger dh400000.278
Suárez 3b310011.223
Crawford ss400000.259
Casali c411002.167
Frazier 2b422201.247
Haggerty rf422101.321
Totals3589829
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Fletcher ss311010.277
Ohtani dh403001.259
Rengifo 2b412201.273
Ward rf201020.268
Stassi c400002.201
Walsh 1b400003.224
Sierra cf400001.193
Gosselin 3b200002.104
a-Rojas ph-3b200001.114
Duggar lf400002.159
Totals33272313
Seattle000003005891
Los Angeles101000000270

a-struck out for Gosselin in the 7th.

E – Frazier (5), Winker (2). LOB – Seattle 3, Los Angeles 7. 3B – Frazier (2), Ohtani (4). HR – Rodríguez (19), off Chavez; Rengifo (9), off Ray. RBIs – France 2 (59), Winker (45), Frazier 2 (30), Haggerty (15), Rodríguez 2 (62), Rengifo 2 (32). SF – Winker.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 1 (Winker); Los Angeles 3 (Rengifo 2, Sierra). RISP – Seattle 4 for 5; Los Angeles 1 for 7.

GIDP – Stassi.

DP – Seattle 1 (Suárez, Frazier, France).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray, W, 9-86⅔622210973.87
Muñoz, H, 171⅔10013232.61
Festa, H, 61⅔0000093.34
Swanson1⅔00000190.97
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, L, 4-55⅓43305824.12
Herget210013362.89
Chavez1⅔455113210.80

Inherited runners-scored – Herget 2-1.

Umpires – Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 3:04. A – 20,294 (45,517)

