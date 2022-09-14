Major League Baseball box scores for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.284
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.204
|Adrianza 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.125
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|3
|5
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b-lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Pederson lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Villar ph-1b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Estrada 2b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Flores ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|González rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|c-Davis ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Bart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|5
|9
|Atlanta
|013
|000
|001
|5
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
a-flied out for Pederson in the 6th. b-walked for Calhoun in the 7th. c-walked for González in the 7th.
LOB – Atlanta 7, San Francisco 6. 2B – Harris II (25), d'Arnaud (20), Acuña Jr. (21), Yastrzemski (27). HR – Swanson (20), off Junis. RBIs – Grossman (18), Swanson 3 (87), Harris II (57), Pederson (63).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 1 (Olson); San Francisco 4 (Yastrzemski 2, Flores, Crawford). RISP – Atlanta 3 for 7; San Francisco 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Acuña Jr.. GIDP – Harris II, Bart, Calhoun.
DP – Atlanta 2 (Adrianza, Swanson, Olson; Adrianza, Swanson, Olson); San Francisco 1 (Villar, Crawford, Davis).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 18-5
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|100
|3.18
|Minter, H, 28
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.10
|McHugh, H, 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.79
|Iglesias, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.54
|Jansen
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.83
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis, L, 4-6
|5⅔
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|92
|4.15
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.38
|Waites
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|0.00
|Ortiz
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|36
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – McHugh 1-0, García 1-0. WP – Wright.
Umpires – Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 3:01. A – 24,872 (41,915)
Texas 8, Oakland 7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Murphy c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pinder lf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Langeliers dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.288
|Bride 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Neuse 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.205
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.161
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|1
|11
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Mathias 1b
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.366
|Lowe dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|García rf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.253
|Jung 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Huff c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Smith ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Thompson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Totals
|36
|8
|11
|8
|2
|9
|Oakland
|300
|310
|000
|7
|10
|0
|Texas
|200
|030
|201
|8
|11
|0
One out when winning run scored.
LOB – Oakland 4, Texas 5. 2B – Allen (11), Pinder (17), Garcia (4), Semien 3 (28), García (29), Jung (3), Huff (3), Mathias (3). HR – Garcia (3), off Ragans; García (25), off Waldichuk; Mathias (3), off Pruitt; Mathias (4), off Payamps. RBIs – Garcia 4 (12), Allen (13), Pache 2 (15), García 3 (92), Jung (4), Mathias 4 (14). SB – García (24).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 1 (Neuse); Texas 4 (Taveras 3, Semien). RISP – Oakland 4 for 7; Texas 5 for 16.
Runners moved up – Bride, Smith, Lowe.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldichuk
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|82
|5.40
|Pruitt, BS, 1-3
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|17
|4.53
|Puk
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|3.09
|Payamps, L, 1-2
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.31
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ragans
|4⅔
|8
|7
|7
|1
|5
|70
|5.68
|Hearn
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|54
|4.78
|Burke, W, 7-3
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|1.47
Inherited runners-scored – Hearn 1-1. WP – Ragans.
Umpires – Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, John Libka; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:51. A – 14,925 (40,300)
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 1 (Game 1)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.227
|B.Reynolds dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Suwinski cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.202
|Hayes 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Gamel lf-rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Chavis 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Mitchell rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Heineman c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|3
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|India 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Fraley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|1-Fairchild pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Steer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.165
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.172
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|3
|6
|Pittsburgh
|001
|112
|001
|6
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|0
1-ran for Fraley in the 8th.
LOB – Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 7. 2B – Castro (5), Chavis (15), Hayes (21), Gamel (19), Friedl (7). HR – Hayes (7), off Cessa; B.Reynolds (23), off Cessa; Mitchell (5), off Cessa. RBIs – B.Reynolds 2 (54), Hayes (37), Mitchell 2 (16), Gamel (42), K.Farmer (65).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 5 (Chavis, Suwinski, B.Reynolds, Gamel, Castro); Cincinnati 3 (India, Senzel, Aquino). RISP – Pittsburgh 3 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – K.Farmer.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, W, 1-1
|5⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|74
|3.72
|Thompson
|2
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|41
|5.20
|Bañuelos
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.86
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cessa, L, 3-3
|5
|8
|5
|5
|1
|5
|91
|5.25
|Dowdy
|2⅓
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|41
|0.00
|Strickland
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|5.20
Inherited runners-scored – Bañuelos 1-0. HBP – Dowdy (Heineman), Bañuelos (Fraley). PB – Romine (1).
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Larry Vanover.
T – 2:56. A – 9,338 (42,319)
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0 (Game 2)
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|O.Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|B.Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Castro 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Newman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Mitchell rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Suwinski rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Collins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Chavis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Allen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Romine c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Senzel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.297
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Lopez 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|b-K.Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Steer 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|M.Reynolds ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Fairchild cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Robinson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|a-India ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|5
|7
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100
|1
|3
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|0
|1
|1
a-grounded out for Robinson in the 8th. b-flied out for Lopez in the 9th.
E – Castro (11), Robinson (1). LOB – Pittsburgh 2, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Castro (6), Fairchild (1). RBIs – Newman (19). CS – Steer (1). S – Newman.
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Collins, Mitchell); Cincinnati 1 (Friedl). RISP – Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Cincinnati 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Mitchell. GIDP – Castro, Robinson.
DP – Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Collins; Delay, Newman, Delay); Cincinnati 1 (M.Reynolds, Solano).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ortiz
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|83
|0.00
|De Jong, W, 5-2
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.34
|Ramirez, H, 2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.06
|Underwood Jr., S, 1-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|4.41
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|F.Cruz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|1.42
|Sanmartin
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|6.61
|Espinal, L, 0-1
|2⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|3.86
|Gibaut
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|4.45
|Díaz
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored – De Jong 1-0, Gibaut 1-1.
Umpires – Home, David Rackley; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T – 2:32. A – 13,156 (42,319)
Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moniak lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|1-Sierra pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Thaiss c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.313
|Velazquez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|a-Fletcher ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|5
|8
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.291
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Miller dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Freeman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|b-Giménez ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Maile c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|1
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|00x
|3
|9
|0
a-singled for Velazquez in the 5th. b-grounded out for Freeman in the 6th.
1-ran for Ford in the 9th.
LOB – Los Angeles 6, Cleveland 7. 2B – Ramírez (41), Miller (25). HR – Thaiss (2), off Morris; Gonzalez (8), off Suarez. RBIs – Thaiss (4), Maile (15), Gonzalez 2 (34). SB – Velazquez (17), Kwan (15), Sierra (6). CS – Rengifo (2). SF – Maile.
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 2 (Duffy, Ward); Cleveland 3 (Gonzalez, Maile, Rosario). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 4; Cleveland 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Freeman, Giménez. GIDP – Duffy, Kwan.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Velazquez, Ford); Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Naylor).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 6-7
|5⅓
|9
|3
|3
|0
|3
|91
|3.84
|Weiss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|0.00
|Quijada
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.62
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morris
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|75
|2.79
|McCarty, W, 3-2
|3⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|4.88
|Karinchak, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.52
|Clase, S, 35-38
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.31
Inherited runners-scored – Weiss 1-0, McCarty 1-0. IBB – off Weiss (Ramírez). WP – Suarez.
Umpires – Home, John Tumpane; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 2:58. A – 14,419 (34,788)
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Maton rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Marsh cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Fortes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Groshans 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|a-Bleday ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|200
|2
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000
|1
|4
|1
a-flied out for Williams in the 8th.
E – Stallings (2). LOB – Philadelphia 5, Miami 3. HR – Maton (5), off Alcantara; De La Cruz (8), off Falter. RBIs – Maton 2 (16), De La Cruz (22). SB – Schwarber (7). CS – Segura (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Maton 2, Realmuto); Miami 2 (Fortes, Anderson). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 5; Miami 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Cooper. GIDP – Bohm.
DP – Miami 1 (Rojas, Leblanc, Cooper).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter, W, 5-3
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|88
|3.80
|Alvarado, H, 18
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.65
|Domínguez, H, 15
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.57
|Robertson, S, 6-8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.60
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 12-8
|7⅔
|8
|2
|2
|1
|4
|103
|2.43
|Nance
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.54
|Sulser
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.96
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Malachi Moore.
T – 2:34. A – 5,801 (36,742)
Houston 6, Detroit 3
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Alvarez lf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.295
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Dubón cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|1
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|H.Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Carpenter rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Haase dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.256
|Clemens 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Baddoo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|2
|12
|Houston
|103
|000
|200
|6
|12
|0
|Detroit
|011
|000
|100
|3
|6
|1
E – Báez (24). LOB – Houston 8, Detroit 3. 2B – Alvarez (21), Dubón (7), Haase (16). 3B – Baddoo (1). HR – Alvarez (33), off Hutchison; Tucker (26), off Hutchison; Gurriel (8), off Chafin; Clemens (4), off Neris. RBIs – Alvarez (84), Bregman (84), Tucker 2 (95), Gurriel 2 (46), Haase (40), Greene (31), Clemens (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 4 (Maldonado, Peña 3); Detroit 1 (Barnhart). RISP – Houston 2 for 7; Detroit 1 for 3.
Runners moved up – Clemens. GIDP – Peña, H.Castro.
DP – Houston 2 (Peña, Gurriel; Gurriel, Peña, Gurriel); Detroit 1 (Clemens, H.Castro, Torkelson).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brown, W, 2-0
|6⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|6
|82
|1.50
|Neris
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3.43
|Montero, H, 20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.41
|Pressly, S, 27-31
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.18
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hutchison, L, 2-8
|5⅓
|9
|4
|4
|0
|2
|89
|4.24
|Lange
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.98
|Chafin
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|3.12
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.62
|Norris
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.87
Inherited runners-scored – Lange 2-0. HBP – Lange (Altuve). PB – Barnhart (3).
Umpires – Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Cory Blaser.
T – 2:52. A – 13,820 (41,083)
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.206
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Happ lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Ortega cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|a-Hermosillo ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.088
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.212
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Bote 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|0
|16
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|b-Vientos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|5
|4
|Chicago
|010
|200
|100
|4
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001
|1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Ortega in the 4th. b-flied out for Vogelbach in the 9th.
E – McCann (4). LOB – Chicago 6, New York 6. HR – Happ (17), off deGrom; Bote (2), off Lugo; Alonso (34), off Hughes. RBIs – Happ (66), Gomes (23), Wisdom (59), Bote (4), Alonso (110). SB – Suzuki (9), Gomes (2), Rivas (5). SF – Gomes. S – Ortega, Wisdom.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 4 (Hermosillo, McKinstry 2, Bote); New York 3 (Escobar, Alonso, Vogelbach). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; New York 0 for 3.
GIDP – McNeil.
DP – Chicago 1 (Bote, McKinstry, Rivas).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson, W, 2-5
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|91
|3.48
|Rucker
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.24
|Hughes
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|29
|3.31
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|deGrom, L, 5-2
|6⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|10
|96
|2.01
|Lugo
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|3.34
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.03
|Díaz
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.47
Inherited runners-scored – Hughes 1-0. WP – Ottavino.
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T – 2:55. A – 26,435 (41,922)
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 2 (Game 1)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Aranda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.367
|Arozarena dh
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Walls 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|0
|4
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.293
|Hernández lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.237
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|a-Biggio ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Merrifield rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|b-Tapia ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|Tampa Bay
|103
|000
|000
|4
|9
|2
|Toronto
|000
|000
|020
|2
|8
|0
a-walked for Espinal in the 7th. b-struck out for Merrifield in the 7th.
E – Díaz (6), Bethancourt (3). LOB – Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 10. 2B – Bethancourt (4). RBIs – Arozarena 2 (78), Peralta (11), Margot (39), Kirk (58), Chapman (67). SB – Arozarena (29). SF – Peralta.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Peralta, Siri, Bethancourt); Toronto 3 (Springer, Bichette, Jansen). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 8; Toronto 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Aranda, Kirk, Hernández. GIDP – Bethancourt, Bichette.
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Walls, Aranda); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Springs, W, 8-4
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|78
|2.41
|Armstrong
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|48
|3.83
|Fairbanks, S, 7-7
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|1.35
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Merryweather, L, 0-3
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5.62
|White
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|0
|2
|83
|7.47
|Phelps
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|2.65
Inherited runners-scored – Fairbanks 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T – 2:59. A – 23,497 (53,506)
Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2 (Game 2)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arozarena rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Ramírez dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Paredes 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Aranda 2b-1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.364
|d-Díaz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Choi 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.233
|Walls 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.260
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Kirk c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Hernández rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Espinal ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|b-Jansen ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|1-Zimmer pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.104
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|c-Merrifield ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|2
|5
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|100
|2
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|001
|42x
|7
|8
|0
a-walked for Biggio in the 7th. b-walked for Tapia in the 7th. c-doubled for Bradley Jr. in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Aranda in the 8th.
1-ran for Jansen in the 7th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 4. 2B – Bichette (39), Guerrero Jr. (33), Merrifield (1), Hernández (28). HR – Choi (10), off Manoah; Aranda (1), off Manoah; Springer (20), off Poche. RBIs – Choi (50), Aranda (4), Kirk (59), Merrifield 2 (5), Springer 2 (60), Hernández (66), Chapman (68). SB – Arozarena (30). CS – Peralta (1). SF – Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 2 (Ramírez, Díaz); Toronto 2 (Biggio, Guerrero Jr.). RISP – Tampa Bay 0 for 3; Toronto 2 for 10.
Runners moved up – Hernández, Bichette, Kirk, Espinal.
DP – Toronto 1 (Kirk, Chapman, Kirk).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos
|4⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|0.00
|Cleavinger
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|3.12
|Beeks, BS, 2-6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.90
|Poche, L, 4-2, BS, 7-13
|⅓
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|17
|3.31
|Herget
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|10.80
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|99
|2.43
|Bass, W, 2-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.53
|Cimber, H, 16
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.13
|Romano, H, 2
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.94
|Pop
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Cleavinger 1-0, Beeks 1-1, Bass 1-0, Romano 2-0. HBP – Chirinos (Chapman), Manoah (Ramírez). WP – Chirinos, Poche(2).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Brennan Miller.
T – 3:03. A – 25,103 (53,506)
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.218
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Rivero c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Pasquantino dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.188
|Eaton 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Isbel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Waters cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Lopez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Dozier ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Totals
|27
|3
|2
|3
|4
|13
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.280
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|B.Hamilton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Miranda 1b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.279
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|Cave lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.193
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Celestino cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|3
|9
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|003
|3
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|002
|031
|00x
|6
|11
|0
a-walked for Lopez in the 9th.
LOB – Kansas City 2, Minnesota 5. 2B – Witt Jr. (26), Arraez (29), Correa (19). HR – Correa (20), off Bubic; Miranda (15), off Bubic; Urshela (12), off Misiewicz. RBIs – Witt Jr. (72), Rivero (1), Pasquantino (16), Correa 3 (57), Miranda 2 (63), Urshela (54). CS – Melendez (2). SF – Pasquantino.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 0; Minnesota 3 (Gordon 2, Sánchez). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 2; Minnesota 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Correa. GIDP – Sánchez.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Eaton, Lopez, Pratto; Witt Jr., Lopez, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic, L, 2-12
|5⅔
|10
|5
|5
|1
|6
|83
|5.55
|Misiewicz
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|8.10
|Keller
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|5.16
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, W, 11-8
|7⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|106
|3.83
|Moran
|2⅔
|2
|3
|3
|2
|4
|40
|2.59
Umpires – Home, Scott Barry; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T – 2:43. A – 19,005 (38,544)
Baltimore 4, Washington 3
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Rutschman c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Santander dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Mountcastle 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.247
|Henderson 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.304
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Stowers lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Mateo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|3
|4
|9
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Meneses rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.329
|Voit 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.290
|Cruz dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|a-Palacios ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|b-Adams ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Pineda c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vargas 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.325
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|2
|5
|Baltimore
|100
|120
|000
|4
|11
|2
|Washington
|102
|000
|000
|3
|8
|2
a-walked for Cruz in the 5th. b-struck out for Palacios in the 7th.
E – Rutschman (7), Mateo (17), Vargas (4), García (15). LOB – Baltimore 11, Washington 9. 2B – Stowers (2), Rutschman (30), Henderson (4), Hays (31), García (18), Thomas (24), Meneses (10), Abrams (3). HR – Mountcastle (22), off Harvey. RBIs – Henderson (5), Mountcastle (79), Hays (55), García 2 (36), Voit (14). SB – Mullins (31), Vargas (3). CS – Henderson (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 8 (Urías, Henderson, Mateo, Santander 3, Mullins 2); Washington 5 (Cruz, Voit, Meneses, Call 2). RISP – Baltimore 3 for 15; Washington 1 for 11.
Runners moved up – Santander, Hays, Mullins, García. GIDP – Mullins.
DP – Washington 1 (Abrams, Voit).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kremer, W, 7-5
|5⅔
|8
|3
|3
|1
|1
|82
|3.34
|Tate, H, 15
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.59
|Pérez, H, 24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.41
|Bautista, S, 13-14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.60
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott
|3⅔
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|72
|4.37
|Harvey, L, 1-1
|1⅓
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|3.26
|Machado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.12
|Weems
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|6.18
|Cishek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.63
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.60
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.83
Inherited runners-scored – Tate 1-0, Harvey 2-1, Machado 2-0. HBP – Abbott (Mullins), Cishek (Urías). WP – Harvey, Weems. PB – Pineda (2).
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 3:18. A – 31,679 (41,339)
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Holmes p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Judge cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.310
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|1-Florial pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.097
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.240
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.198
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Hicks ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.194
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|5
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.262
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.288
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.125
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.369
|2-Wong pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|36
|6
|6
|5
|2
|13
|New York
|002
|001
|010
|3
|7
|8
|0
|Boston
|021
|001
|000
|2
|6
|6
|0
a-walked for Trevino in the 10th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 10th. 2-ran for McGuire in the 10th.
LOB – New York 4, Boston 5. 2B – Torres (23). HR – Gonzalez (5), off Pivetta; Judge (56), off Pivetta; Judge (57), off Whitlock; Casas (2), off Cole; McGuire (1), off Cole; Bogaerts (14), off Cole. RBIs – Gonzalez 2 (14), Judge 2 (123), Torres 3 (61), Casas 2 (4), McGuire (6), Bogaerts (67), Verdugo (65). SB – Devers (3), Casas (1), Torres (8). CS – Judge (3).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Donaldson, Andújar); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Pham, Devers). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Boston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Gonzalez, Arroyo. GIDP – Gonzalez.
DP – Boston 2 (Arroyo, Verdugo, Bogaerts, Verdugo; Bogaerts, Casas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6⅔
|4
|4
|4
|2
|10
|98
|3.30
|Luetge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.60
|Trivino
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.20
|Loáisiga
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.42
|Holmes, W, 6-3
|1⅓
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.35
|Peralta, S, 4-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.41
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|5⅓
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|93
|4.31
|Brasier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.17
|Schreiber, H, 20
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.01
|Whitlock, BS, 6-8
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.49
|Barnes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.23
|Familia, L, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|25
|6.10
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-0, Peralta 2-2, Brasier 2-0. IBB – off Familia (Judge). HBP – Trivino (Pham), Holmes (McGuire). WP – Peralta.
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 3:37. A – 34,250 (37,755)
Chicago White Sox 4, Colorado 2
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Daza lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Toglia 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Trejo ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.266
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|7
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Abreu 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.312
|Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.317
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|2-Engel pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|1-Pollock pr-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Gonzàlez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|3
|6
|Colorado
|002
|000
|000
|2
|5
|1
|Chicago
|300
|000
|01x
|4
|7
|0
1-ran for Vaughn in the 7th. 2-ran for Sheets in the 8th.
E – Trejo (2). LOB – Colorado 4, Chicago 6. 2B – Andrus (6). HR – Trejo (3), off Kopech; Jiménez (13), off Kuhl; Abreu (15), off Lawrence. RBIs – Trejo 2 (11), Jiménez 3 (45), Abreu (67). S – Moncada.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (Rodgers); Chicago 4 (Robert, Moncada 2, Sheets). RISP – Colorado 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Abreu, Gonzàlez. GIDP – Jiménez.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Toglia).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 6-9
|6⅓
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|83
|5.33
|Lawrence
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|39
|4.46
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kopech, W, 5-9
|5⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|80
|3.77
|Lambert, H, 6
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.63
|López, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.04
|Graveman, H, 24
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|2.76
|Hendriks, S, 33-37
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored – Lawrence 2-0. WP – Lawrence.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 2:40. A – 23,606 (40,615)
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 4
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brosseau 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|a-Wong ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.234
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|McCutchen dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Urías 2b-3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Caratini c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Taylor cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Totals
|39
|8
|11
|8
|3
|8
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b-rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Edman ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.299
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Nootbaar rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|b-DeJong ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Molina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|O'Neill cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|3
|5
|Milwaukee
|220
|021
|010
|8
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|310
|000
|000
|4
|6
|1
a-pinch hit for Brosseau in the 6th. b-lined out for Nootbaar in the 6th.
E – Nootbaar (2). LOB – Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 5. 2B – Adames (26), McCutchen (22), Caratini (9), Renfroe (20), Urías (13), Arenado (39), O'Neill (11). HR – McCutchen (17), off Montgomery. RBIs – Adames 2 (85), McCutchen 3 (65), Yelich 2 (52), Renfroe (63), Arenado 2 (95), Pujols (49), Edman (55). SB – Edman 2 (29), Wong (15).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Tellez, McCutchen, Renfroe 3); St. Louis 3 (Molina 2, Arenado). RISP – Milwaukee 5 for 16; St. Louis 3 for 10.
Runners moved up – Renfroe, Caratini, Donovan, Nootbaar.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bush
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|4.86
|Strzelecki
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|3.86
|Perdomo, W, 2-0
|3⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|35
|3.38
|Boxberger, H, 27
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.87
|Milner, H, 10
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.61
|Topa, H, 1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.67
|Suter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.97
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 5-1
|5⅔
|7
|6
|4
|1
|6
|82
|2.05
|Stratton
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.12
|Naughton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.85
|Thompson
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|15
|2.30
|Woodford
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.82
Inherited runners-scored – Strzelecki 2-2, Rogers 1-0, Naughton 2-1, Woodford 2-1. IBB – off Naughton (Adames). HBP – Perdomo (Donovan), Stratton (Taylor), Naughton (Yelich). WP – Montgomery.
Umpires – Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 3:07. A – 42,047 (45,494)
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.305
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.329
|W.Smith c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Muncy 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.201
|J.Turner dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.179
|Taylor 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|7
|12
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Garrett dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.381
|Luplow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|6
|Los Angeles
|021
|000
|100
|4
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|0
LOB – Los Angeles 12, Arizona 4. 2B – Taylor (24), T.Turner (37), J.Turner (33). HR – Gallo (5), off M.Kelly; Freeman (20), off M.Kelly; Muncy (20), off Widener. RBIs – Gallo 2 (15), Freeman (91), Muncy (61). SB – Taylor (10).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 7 (W.Smith, Gallo 3, T.Turner 2, Taylor); Arizona 0. RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 7; Arizona 0 for 2.
GIDP – C.Kelly.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Taylor, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 8-3
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|82
|2.44
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.61
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.73
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 12-6
|5⅔
|5
|3
|3
|5
|8
|96
|3.01
|Widener
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|42
|7.04
|Middleton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.50
|Melancon
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|4.88
IBB – off M.Kelly (Freeman).
Umpires – Home, John Bacon; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:54. A – 21,143 (48,686)
San Diego 2, Seattle 0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.212
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.302
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|1-Liberato pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Kim ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Myers 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Nola c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|4
|11
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Haggerty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|San Diego
|000
|100
|001
|2
|8
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|0
|3
|2
1-ran for Bell in the 8th.
E – Brash (1), Rodríguez (5). LOB – San Diego 11, Seattle 2. 2B – Myers (13), Bell (5). RBIs – Myers (31), Soto (7). S – Nola, Kim.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 5 (Grisham, Bell, Myers 2, Liberato); Seattle 0. RISP – San Diego 0 for 7; Seattle 0 for 0.
Runners moved up – Soto. GIDP – Santana.
DP – San Diego 1 (Cronenworth, Kim, Myers).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, W, 14-7
|8⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|94
|3.16
|Hader, S, 3-4
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|12.10
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 12-6
|5⅔
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|107
|3.19
|Swanson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.17
|Festa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.55
|Brash
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.33
|Sewald
|1⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.62
Inherited runners-scored – Brash 1-0. IBB – off Sewald (Machado).
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 3:04. A – 34,740 (47,929)
