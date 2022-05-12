Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
San Francisco 7, Colorado 1
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Blackmon rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Cron dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Daza cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.367
|Hilliard lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Nuñez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. rf-lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.333
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.257
|1-Dubón pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.267
|Estrada 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Crawford ss
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.223
|González lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Slater cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Bart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|5
|12
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|1
|4
|2
|San Francisco
|000
|320
|02x
|7
|10
|0
1-ran for Pederson in the 8th.
E – Kuhl (1), McMahon (6). LOB – Colorado 4, San Francisco 11. HR – Crawford (3), off Kuhl. RBIs – Blackmon (13), Crawford 3 (13), Bart (6), Belt (11), Wade Jr. (5), Pederson (12). SB – Joe (2), Belt (1), Estrada (5), González (3). CS – Hampson (1). SF – Belt.
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (McMahon); San Francisco 7 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Pederson 2, Longoria, Crawford). RISP – Colorado 0 for 5; San Francisco 4 for 18.
Runners moved up – Yastrzemski. LIDP – Blackmon.
DP – San Francisco 1 (Yastrzemski, Crawford, Yastrzemski).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl, L, 3-1
|4
|7
|5
|5
|3
|8
|101
|2.88
|Estévez
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|4.50
|Colomé
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|5.59
|Bard
|⅓
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|31
|3.18
|Stephenson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.43
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb, W, 2-1
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|6
|85
|3.98
|Álvarez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.12
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|1.29
|Rogers
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.98
|García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 3-0, Álvarez 2-1. HBP – Bard (Bart).
Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T – 3:14. A – 23,341 (41,915).
Oakland 9, Detroit 0
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Neuse dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Pinder lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.214
|Laureano rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.167
|Barrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bethancourt 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Smith 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.217
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.172
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|7
|5
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|W.Castro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Oakland
|123
|010
|002
|9
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|0
|7
|0
E – Báez (3). LOB – Oakland 7, Detroit 6. 2B – Smith (6), Laureano (1), Hill (2). 3B – Neuse (2). RBIs – Murphy 2 (17), Pache (8), Kemp (5), Smith 2 (9), Bethancourt 2 (5), Laureano (1). SB – Laureano (1). CS – Pache (2). SF – Kemp, Murphy.
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Murphy 2, Smith, Andrus); Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Meadows). RISP – Oakland 5 for 12; Detroit 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Neuse, Bethancourt, Candelario. GIDP – Smith, Schoop.
DP – Oakland 1 (Smith, Kemp); Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Logue, W, 2-1
|7⅔
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|97
|1.35
|Moll
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Grimm
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.00
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz, L, 0-1
|2
|7
|6
|6
|2
|1
|73
|20.25
|Peralta
|2⅓
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|43
|0.71
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.31
|Barnes
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.75
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.46
|Soto
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|27
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-0. WP – Wentz.
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Will Little; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Greg Gibson.
T – 3:04. A – 15,375 (41,083).
Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|a-Brosseau ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Yelich dh
|5
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Urías 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.310
|Renfroe rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Narváez c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.254
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Peterson lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|Totals
|41
|11
|15
|11
|3
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl cf
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Drury 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.267
|Pham lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.245
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Stephenson dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.322
|Moran 1b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.215
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.230
|Farmer ss
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.196
|Garcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Totals
|35
|14
|14
|14
|7
|3
|Milwaukee
|003
|100
|016
|11
|15
|2
|Cincinnati
|430
|010
|06x
|14
|14
|0
a-homered for Adames in the 9th.
E – Urías (1), Adames (5). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Wong (6), Yelich (8), Narváez 2 (4), Brosseau (1), Urías (1), Stephenson 2 (5), Moran (2). 3B – Yelich (1), Naquin (1). HR – Yelich (5), off Gutierrez; Renfroe (7), off Gutierrez; Renfroe (8), off Hoffman; Peterson (2), off Moreta; Brosseau (2), off Moreta; Moran (4), off Perdomo. RBIs – Yelich 3 (20), Renfroe 2 (13), Peterson (7), Brosseau 2 (7), Tellez (27), Urías (4), Narváez (7), Stephenson 4 (17), Naquin 3 (18), Farmer (14), Pham 2 (11), Moustakas (7), Moran 3 (20). SB – Friedl (1). CS – Wong (1). SF – Farmer. S – Naquin.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Tellez, Cain, Urías 2, Peterson); Cincinnati 4 (Farmer, Stephenson 2, Moran). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 12; Cincinnati 6 for 13.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser, L, 3-3
|4⅔
|6
|7
|3
|4
|3
|90
|3.86
|Milner
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Suter
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.09
|Mejía
|1⅓
|3
|5
|5
|3
|0
|32
|33.75
|Perdomo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|6.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gutierrez
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|6
|87
|8.65
|Díaz, W, 1-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.59
|Hoffman
|2⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|1.93
|Moreta
|⅔
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|17
|9.88
|Kuhnel
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|4.50
Moreta pitched to 5 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored – Perdomo 2-2, Díaz 2-0, Kuhnel 1-1. HBP – Díaz (Tellez).
Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T – 3:26. A – 11,851 (42,319).
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.138
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Taylor rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Ríos dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.303
|Lux lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|5
|7
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.229
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Suwinski rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Castillo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.184
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|5
|9
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|300
|3
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|003
|11x
|5
|8
|1
E – VanMeter (3). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B – T.Turner (7), Ríos (1), Suwinski (2). 3B – VanMeter (1). HR – Suwinski (2), off Kahnle; VanMeter (2), off Kahnle; Vogelbach (5), off Hudson. RBIs – Ríos 3 (9), Suwinski (5), VanMeter 2 (4), Vogelbach (12), Gamel (14).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Muncy 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Reynolds 2, Castillo). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Smith, Lux. LIDP – Freeman, Castillo.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, J.Turner, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Castillo).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pepiot
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|77
|0.00
|Phillips
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.65
|Vesia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Kahnle
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|15
|9.00
|Hudson, L, 1-2
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1.86
|Graterol
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|2.92
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|1.83
|Kranick
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|0.00
|Stratton, BS, 2-4
|⅓
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|31
|6.17
|Crowe, W, 2-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|2.25
|Bednar, S, 5-5
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|1.15
Inherited runners-scored – Kranick 1-0, Crowe 1-0. HBP – Pepiot (Knapp), Kahnle (Castillo). WP – Pepiot.
Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T – 3:20. A – 11,105 (38,747).
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|M.Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Espinal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Tapia cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|a-Capra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|2
|7
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.222
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|1
|6
|Toronto
|100
|001
|001
|3
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|302
|00x
|5
|8
|2
a-walked for Tapia in the 9th.
E – Kiner-Falefa 2 (4). LOB – Toronto 9, New York 4. 2B – Kirk (2), Bichette (7), Espinal (12), LeMahieu (7). HR – Torres (5), off Berríos. RBIs – Hernández (6), M.Chapman (15), Springer (18), Torres 5 (18). SB – Hernández (1). SF – M.Chapman, Springer.
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Kirk 2, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo). RISP – Toronto 0 for 7; New York 2 for 5.
Runners moved up – Gallo. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..
DP – New York 1 (Torres, Rizzo).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 2-2
|5⅓
|5
|5
|5
|1
|4
|88
|5.82
|Richards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.86
|Thornton
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|3.52
|Borucki
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6.75
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 3-1
|5⅓
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|85
|2.93
|King, H, 4
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.35
|Holmes, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.55
|A.Chapman, S, 8-8
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|0.79
Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-2, King 2-1, Holmes 2-0. HBP – Taillon (Guerrero Jr.). WP – A.Chapman.
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:50. A – 42,105 (47,309).
Miami 11, Arizona 3
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.295
|Cooper 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Soler dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Wendle 3b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.304
|González 3b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.143
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.204
|M.Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|b-Aguilar ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Sánchez cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.217
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.200
|Totals
|40
|11
|15
|11
|3
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|P.Smith rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|a-Luplow ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|J.Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Beer dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Thomas cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.385
|Totals
|31
|3
|4
|3
|3
|8
|Miami
|210
|000
|008
|11
|15
|0
|Arizona
|001
|000
|020
|3
|4
|0
a-homered for P.Smith in the 8th. b-singled for M.Rojas in the 9th.
LOB – Miami 5, Arizona 4. 2B – Cooper (7). HR – Wendle (2), off Kelly; Chisholm Jr. (6), off Melancon; García (2), off Wendelken; Thomas (1), off Alcantara; Luplow (4), off Okert. RBIs – Wendle 2 (10), Stallings 2 (12), Chisholm Jr. 3 (24), González (1), García 3 (7), Thomas (3), Luplow 2 (9). SB – J.Rojas (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Soler 2); Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker). RISP – Miami 5 for 7; Arizona 0 for 2.
GIDP – Sánchez.
DP – Arizona 1 (Walker, Perdomo, Walker).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara
|7⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|99
|2.74
|Okert, BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|3.24
|Bass, W, 1-1
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.20
|Sulser
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.70
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly
|5⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|93
|1.71
|C.Smith
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|38
|9.64
|Melancon, L, 0-4
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|20
|6.75
|Wendelken
|⅓
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|17
|7.71
WP – Alcantara.
Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T – 2:58. A – 9,058 (48,686).
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Harper dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Segura 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.299
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.222
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Quinn cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.111
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|3
|13
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier 2b-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|France 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.325
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|E.Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Torrens dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Moore rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Mills p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|b-Kelenic ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.140
|Raleigh c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.065
|a-Toro ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|2
|10
|Philadelphia
|000
|400
|000
|4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|001
|000
|100
|2
|8
|0
a-struck out for Raleigh in the 7th. b-struck out for Steckenrider in the 9th.
LOB – Philadelphia 4, Seattle 8. 2B – Frazier 2 (8), Crawford (7). HR – Hoskins (5), off Gilbert. RBIs – Hoskins 4 (16), Rodríguez (11), France (24). SB – Segura (2), Harper (6), Moore (2). CS – Bohm (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 3); Seattle 3 (France, Torrens, Rodríguez). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 4; Seattle 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Castellanos. GIDP – Schwarber.
DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter
|4
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|65
|3.75
|Domínguez, W, 2-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.09
|Alvarado, H, 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|18
|3.86
|Familia, H, 4
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|2.53
|Knebel, S, 6-7
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.70
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, L, 4-1
|5⅔
|3
|4
|4
|3
|9
|95
|2.13
|Murfee
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Misiewicz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.08
|Mills
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.17
|Steckenrider
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-0, Familia 2-1, Knebel 1-0.
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T – 3:11. A – 16,387 (47,929).
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Contreras c
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.289
|Hoerner ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Schwindel dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.202
|Heyward cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|3
|10
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.383
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.367
|Myers rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Voit dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.184
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|2
|7
|Chicago
|100
|400
|020
|7
|9
|1
|San Diego
|110
|001
|200
|5
|12
|0
E – Contreras (2). LOB – Chicago 3, San Diego 11. 2B – Schwindel (4), Ortega (6), Profar (6). 3B – Profar (1). HR – Contreras (4), off Martinez; Voit (1), off Thompson; Hosmer (4), off Givens; Voit (2), off Givens. RBIs – Contreras (10), Wisdom (16), Schwindel 2 (11), Heyward (3), Rivas 2 (10), Hosmer 2 (21), Voit 2 (7), Cronenworth (15). CS – Ortega (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Schwindel); San Diego 4 (Machado, Profar 2, Myers). RISP – Chicago 5 for 11; San Diego 1 for 8.
Runners moved up – Happ, Vargas, Hosmer. GIDP – Vargas, Hosmer, Myers.
DP – Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Villar, Rivas; Vargas, Villar, Rivas); San Diego 1 (Kim, Hosmer).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|4⅔
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|61
|1.67
|Martin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.48
|Effross, H, 2
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|1.98
|Givens, W, 2-0
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|3.55
|Wick, S, 2-2
|2⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|0.77
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez
|4⅔
|4
|5
|5
|2
|8
|81
|4.40
|Crismatt
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|1.62
|García, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|3.38
|Stammen
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.09
HBP – Thompson (Grisham), Givens (Kim). WP – Martinez.
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 3:26. A – 29,344 (40,209).
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2 (10)
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Franco dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.179
|Bruján 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|Walls ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Phillips rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.158
|c-Ramirez ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Totals
|34
|4
|5
|4
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Marsh lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Wallach c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Whitefield cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Mayfield rf-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Romine c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|a-Wade ph-ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|d-Trout ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.337
|Velazquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|b-Ward ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.367
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|2
|14
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|010
|2
|4
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|020
|0
|2
|6
|0
a-pinch hit for Romine in the 8th. b-homered for Velazquez in the 8th. c-singled for Phillips in the 10th. d-walked for Wade in the 10th.
LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Bruján (1). HR – Kiermaier (3), off Ohtani; Ward (7), off Kittredge. RBIs – Kiermaier (8), Díaz (8), Bruján (1), Ramirez (8), Ward 2 (17). SB – Mayfield (1), Ohtani (5), Walls (5), Arozarena (5), Bruján (1). S – Phillips.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Kiermaier, Díaz); Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Marsh 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Díaz.
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McClanahan
|7⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|11
|100
|2.52
|Kittredge, BS, 4-6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|18
|3.00
|Poche
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.25
|Feyereisen, W, 3-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Raley, S, 3-3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|1.80
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|92
|2.78
|Herget
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.86
|Tepera
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.35
|Iglesias
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.31
|Loup, L, 0-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|18
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored – Poche 1-0. WP – Ohtani(2).
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T – 3:17. A – 21,045 (45,517).
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.298
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.345
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.206
|Cordero 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Dalbec 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Vázquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Bradley Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.198
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|4
|11
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.189
|Arcia dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.355
|Demeritte rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|1
|8
|Boston
|021
|000
|000
|3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|003
|000
|002
|5
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
LOB – Boston 7, Atlanta 5. 2B – Verdugo (4), Devers (10), Plawecki (1), Olson (14), Riley (8). HR – Story (1), off Anderson; Demeritte (3), off Eovaldi; Arcia (1), off Brasier. RBIs – Story 2 (14), Martinez (15), Demeritte 2 (5), Olson (14), Arcia 2 (7). SB – Swanson (4). CS – Bradley Jr. (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Plawecki 2, Devers); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Riley). RISP – Boston 2 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 5.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|6⅓
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|98
|3.15
|Strahm
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.45
|Schreiber
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Brasier, L, 0-1
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3.97
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5⅓
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|96
|4.20
|McHugh
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|5.25
|Minter
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.98
|Smith
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|2.19
|Jansen, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 1-0, McHugh 2-0. HBP – Schreiber (Riley).
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T – 3:11. A – 37,200 (41,084).
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.287
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|E.Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|2
|0
|4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.256
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.349
|Cruz dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.174
|Y.Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.346
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.275
|Strange-Gordon ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.211
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|4
|6
|New York
|300
|000
|000
|3
|10
|0
|Washington
|530
|000
|00x
|8
|10
|1
E – Franco (6). LOB – New York 7, Washington 6. 2B – Nimmo (4), Y.Hernandez (8). HR – Alonso (8), off Sanchez; Soto (7), off Megill; Cruz (4), off Megill. RBIs – Alonso 2 (28), Soto 2 (10), Ruiz (10), Franco (18), Strange-Gordon (1), Cruz 3 (17). SB – Ruiz (1). SF – Franco.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Marte 2, Nimmo); Washington 1 (Strange-Gordon). RISP – New York 2 for 8; Washington 3 for 5.
GIDP – Y.Hernandez.
DP – New York 1 (Guillorme, Lindor, Do.Smith).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill, L, 4-2
|1⅓
|8
|8
|8
|1
|1
|54
|4.41
|Williams
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|51
|5.73
|Nogosek
|3⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|45
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez, W, 2-2
|5⅓
|6
|3
|3
|0
|1
|75
|7.58
|Voth
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|3.95
|Arano
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.95
|Espino
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored – Williams 1-0, Voth 1-0, Arano 2-0. HBP – Megill (Bell).
Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.
T – 3:05. A – 19,715 (41,339).
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|d-Bemboom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.128
|Hays cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Nevin lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.148
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.145
|Owings 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|1
|7
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman 2b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.294
|b-Robertson ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.315
|c-Knizner ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Yepez lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.444
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Molina c-1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Dickerson dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|a-Pujols ph-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Donovan ss-3b
|2
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.278
|Totals
|35
|10
|11
|10
|5
|6
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000
|1
|5
|1
|St. Louis
|030
|401
|02x
|10
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. c-walked for Arenado in the 8th. d-struck out for Santander in the 9th.
E – Nevin (1), Robertson (1). LOB – Baltimore 5, St. Louis 6. 2B – Chirinos (3), Carlson (7), Dickerson (2), Donovan 2 (2), Goldschmidt (8), Arenado (10). HR – Yepez (2), off Watkins. RBIs – Chirinos (4), Yepez (4), Donovan 2 (4), Edman 2 (16), Goldschmidt 3 (14), Arenado (25), Robertson (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Hays, Owings, Mateo 2); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Yepez, Bader). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 4; St. Louis 5 for 12.
Runners moved up – Mancini, Santander, Dickerson, Edman 2, Robertson. GIDP – Mancini.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, L, 0-1
|3
|8
|7
|7
|2
|3
|81
|5.19
|Fry
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.00
|Allen
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|5.14
|Lakins Sr.
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|54
|9.58
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas, W, 3-1
|7⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|98
|1.49
|Walsh
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|34
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Fry 1-0. WP – Lakins Sr..
Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T – 2:58. A – 34,533 (45,494).
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.219
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Perez c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.087
|b-Rivera ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Dozier 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Isbel rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.161
|Lopez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|38
|8
|7
|7
|4
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|Ibáñez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Solak lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|White cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Huff c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Culberson 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Miller ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|8
|Kansas City
|001
|020
|104
|8
|7
|0
|Texas
|000
|001
|001
|2
|6
|4
a-homered for Culberson in the 6th. b-tripled for O'Hearn in the 9th.
E – Seager (4), Lowe (3), Santana (1), Miller (2). LOB – Kansas City 7, Texas 3. 2B – Perez (7), Witt Jr. (6). 3B – Rivera (1). HR – Merrifield (1), off Allard; Miller (4), off Snider; Seager (7), off Bubic. RBIs – Merrifield (8), Witt Jr. 3 (10), Rivera 3 (3), Miller (16), Seager (15). SB – Lopez (1), Merrifield (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Isbel, O'Hearn 2); Texas 1 (Semien). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 15; Texas 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Miller. GIDP – Lowe, Miller.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, Dozier; Merrifield, Lopez, Dozier).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Speier
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Payamps, W, 1-1
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|39
|2.08
|Snider, H, 4
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|4.38
|Clarke, H, 2
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0.75
|S.Barlow, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.35
|Bubic
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|12.83
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.75
|Allard, L, 0-2
|3⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|47
|5.40
|Richards
|⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|5.23
|Martin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.75
|Santana
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1.12
|Moore
|2⅔
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|29
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored – S.Barlow 2-0, Martin 1-0. IBB – off Moore (Perez). WP – Santana.
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T – 2:55. A – 15,561 (40,300).