Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

San Francisco 7, Colorado 1
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe 1b301011.291
Iglesias ss400001.319
Blackmon rf300110.219
Cron dh400003.297
McMahon 3b400003.243
Daza cf301000.367
Hilliard lf300001.145
Hampson 2b301000.174
Nuñez c311001.160
Totals30141210
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. rf-lf403110.333
Belt 1b302111.253
Longoria 3b500003.000
Pederson dh401112.257
1-Dubón pr-dh000000.244
Yastrzemski cf-rf410012.267
Estrada 2b522001.252
Crawford ss421300.223
González lf310011.309
Slater cf000000.275
Bart c311102.167
Totals357107512
Colorado000001000142
San Francisco00032002x7100

1-ran for Pederson in the 8th.

E – Kuhl (1), McMahon (6). LOB – Colorado 4, San Francisco 11. HR – Crawford (3), off Kuhl. RBIs – Blackmon (13), Crawford 3 (13), Bart (6), Belt (11), Wade Jr. (5), Pederson (12). SB – Joe (2), Belt (1), Estrada (5), González (3). CS – Hampson (1). SF – Belt.

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 1 (McMahon); San Francisco 7 (Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Pederson 2, Longoria, Crawford). RISP – Colorado 0 for 5; San Francisco 4 for 18.

Runners moved up – Yastrzemski. LIDP – Blackmon.

DP – San Francisco 1 (Yastrzemski, Crawford, Yastrzemski).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl, L, 3-14755381012.88
Estévez1⅓10002234.50
Colomé1⅔10000145.59
Bard12221313.18
Stephenson0000176.43
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cobb, W, 2-15⅓31126853.98
Álvarez0000053.12
Brebbia1⅔10001201.29
Rogers1⅔0000191.98
García1⅔00002130.00

Inherited runners-scored – Stephenson 3-0, Álvarez 2-1. HBP – Bard (Bart).

Umpires – Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T – 3:14. A – 23,341 (41,915).

Oakland 9, Detroit 0
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b300110.225
Neuse dh421011.290
Pinder lf511001.253
Murphy c311211.214
Laureano rf321120.167
Barrera rf000000.250
Bethancourt 1b523200.245
Smith 3b501202.217
Andrus ss312010.198
Pache cf301110.172
Totals34911975
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Meadows rf400001.281
Báez ss401001.225
Candelario 3b401000.207
Cabrera dh403001.268
Schoop 2b400001.152
W.Castro lf400001.306
Torkelson 1b300001.149
Barnhart c300000.266
Hill cf302001.270
Totals3307007
Oakland1230100029110
Detroit000000000070

E – Báez (3). LOB – Oakland 7, Detroit 6. 2B – Smith (6), Laureano (1), Hill (2). 3B – Neuse (2). RBIs – Murphy 2 (17), Pache (8), Kemp (5), Smith 2 (9), Bethancourt 2 (5), Laureano (1). SB – Laureano (1). CS – Pache (2). SF – Kemp, Murphy.

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 4 (Murphy 2, Smith, Andrus); Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Meadows). RISP – Oakland 5 for 12; Detroit 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Neuse, Bethancourt, Candelario. GIDP – Smith, Schoop.

DP – Oakland 1 (Smith, Kemp); Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Logue, W, 2-17⅔50006971.35
Moll1⅔00001140.00
Grimm1⅔20000155.00
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wentz, L, 0-12766217320.25
Peralta2⅓31121430.71
Lange1⅔00001112.31
Barnes1⅔0000090.75
Fulmer1⅔00011141.46
Soto1⅔12221274.00

Inherited runners-scored – Peralta 1-0. WP – Wentz.

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Will Little; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Greg Gibson.

T – 3:04. A – 15,375 (41,083).

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b412011.243
Adames ss400001.215
a-Brosseau ph111200.300
Yelich dh524300.259
Tellez 1b411101.245
Urías 3b511102.310
Renfroe rf522201.227
Narváez c402111.254
Cain cf511002.189
Peterson lf421111.222
Totals41111511310
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl cf433010.220
Drury 2b220030.267
Pham lf423210.245
Moustakas 3b511101.254
Stephenson dh523400.322
Moran 1b432311.215
Naquin rf402301.230
Farmer ss310110.196
Garcia c400000.179
Totals3514141473
Milwaukee00310001611152
Cincinnati43001006x14140

a-homered for Adames in the 9th.

E – Urías (1), Adames (5). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Wong (6), Yelich (8), Narváez 2 (4), Brosseau (1), Urías (1), Stephenson 2 (5), Moran (2). 3B – Yelich (1), Naquin (1). HR – Yelich (5), off Gutierrez; Renfroe (7), off Gutierrez; Renfroe (8), off Hoffman; Peterson (2), off Moreta; Brosseau (2), off Moreta; Moran (4), off Perdomo. RBIs – Yelich 3 (20), Renfroe 2 (13), Peterson (7), Brosseau 2 (7), Tellez (27), Urías (4), Narváez (7), Stephenson 4 (17), Naquin 3 (18), Farmer (14), Pham 2 (11), Moustakas (7), Moran 3 (20). SB – Friedl (1). CS – Wong (1). SF – Farmer. S – Naquin.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Tellez, Cain, Urías 2, Peterson); Cincinnati 4 (Farmer, Stephenson 2, Moran). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 12; Cincinnati 6 for 13.

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Houser, L, 3-34⅔67343903.86
Milner1⅔11100124.50
Suter1⅔2000054.09
Mejía1⅓355303233.75
Perdomo2110096.00
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gutierrez464426878.65
Díaz, W, 1-01⅓00012160.59
Hoffman2⅔21101281.93
Moreta55500179.88
Kuhnel1⅔21101144.50

Moreta pitched to 5 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Perdomo 2-2, Díaz 2-0, Kuhnel 1-1. HBP – Díaz (Tellez).

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:26. A – 11,851 (42,319).

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
T.Turner ss401010.259
Freeman 1b301010.315
Smith c401000.232
Muncy 2b300012.138
J.Turner 3b310010.194
Bellinger cf410001.206
Taylor rf310012.247
Ríos dh401302.303
Lux lf401000.269
Totals3235357
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Gamel lf401111.290
Reynolds cf400013.229
Hayes 3b500001.320
Vogelbach dh312110.258
Chavis 1b401001.269
Suwinski rf312111.238
Castillo ss310000.235
VanMeter 2b322210.184
Knapp c300002.143
Totals3258559
Los Angeles000000300350
Pittsburgh00000311x581

E – VanMeter (3). LOB – Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B – T.Turner (7), Ríos (1), Suwinski (2). 3B – VanMeter (1). HR – Suwinski (2), off Kahnle; VanMeter (2), off Kahnle; Vogelbach (5), off Hudson. RBIs – Ríos 3 (9), Suwinski (5), VanMeter 2 (4), Vogelbach (12), Gamel (14).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Muncy 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Reynolds 2, Castillo). RISP – Los Angeles 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Smith, Lux. LIDP – Freeman, Castillo.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, J.Turner, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Castillo).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pepiot3⅔10053770.00
Phillips1⅓10002203.65
Vesia00001130.00
Kahnle1⅔23302159.00
Hudson, L, 1-21⅔31101171.86
Graterol1⅔11100212.92
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peters3⅔20002431.83
Kranick3⅔20011370.00
Stratton, BS, 2-413220316.17
Crowe, W, 2-200021222.25
Bednar, S, 5-52⅔00003211.15

Inherited runners-scored – Kranick 1-0, Crowe 1-0. HBP – Pepiot (Knapp), Kahnle (Castillo). WP – Pepiot.

Umpires – Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T – 3:20. A – 11,105 (38,747).

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh310111.283
Bichette ss503001.252
Guerrero Jr. 1b401001.286
Hernández rf411101.235
Gurriel Jr. lf400001.235
Kirk c402000.274
M.Chapman 3b300100.189
Espinal 2b411001.267
Tapia cf301001.216
a-Capra ph000010.000
Totals3439327
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hicks cf400001.230
Judge dh401000.288
Rizzo 1b321011.234
LeMahieu 3b422001.290
Torres 2b412500.222
Gallo lf401001.187
Kiner-Falefa ss300001.256
Gonzalez rf301001.250
Trevino c300000.175
Totals3258516
Toronto100001001390
New York00030200x582

a-walked for Tapia in the 9th.

E – Kiner-Falefa 2 (4). LOB – Toronto 9, New York 4. 2B – Kirk (2), Bichette (7), Espinal (12), LeMahieu (7). HR – Torres (5), off Berríos. RBIs – Hernández (6), M.Chapman (15), Springer (18), Torres 5 (18). SB – Hernández (1). SF – M.Chapman, Springer.

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 4 (Kirk 2, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo). RISP – Toronto 0 for 7; New York 2 for 5.

Runners moved up – Gallo. GIDP – Guerrero Jr..

DP – New York 1 (Torres, Rizzo).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Berríos, L, 2-25⅓55514885.82
Richards10000103.86
Thornton120001233.52
Borucki0000166.75
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon, W, 3-15⅓62214852.93
King, H, 41⅔20001141.35
Holmes, H, 7100001190.55
A.Chapman, S, 8-81⅔11111180.79

Inherited runners-scored – Richards 2-2, King 2-1, Holmes 2-0. HBP – Taillon (Guerrero Jr.). WP – A.Chapman.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:50. A – 42,105 (47,309).

Miami 11, Arizona 3
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. 2b511301.295
Cooper 1b422012.263
Soler dh511002.178
Wendle 3b212200.304
González 3b-ss311101.143
García rf412311.204
M.Rojas ss401001.202
b-Aguilar ph-3b101000.267
Sánchez cf420010.217
De La Cruz lf412001.300
Stallings c412201.200
Totals40111511310
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho c400002.245
P.Smith rf200010.233
a-Luplow ph-rf111200.242
Peralta lf400001.211
Walker 1b300010.187
J.Rojas 3b300011.235
Marte 2b400001.204
Beer dh401002.208
Perdomo ss300000.188
Thomas cf322101.385
Totals3134338
Miami21000000811150
Arizona001000020340

a-homered for P.Smith in the 8th. b-singled for M.Rojas in the 9th.

LOB – Miami 5, Arizona 4. 2B – Cooper (7). HR – Wendle (2), off Kelly; Chisholm Jr. (6), off Melancon; García (2), off Wendelken; Thomas (1), off Alcantara; Luplow (4), off Okert. RBIs – Wendle 2 (10), Stallings 2 (12), Chisholm Jr. 3 (24), González (1), García 3 (7), Thomas (3), Luplow 2 (9). SB – J.Rojas (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Soler 2); Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker). RISP – Miami 5 for 7; Arizona 0 for 2.

GIDP – Sánchez.

DP – Arizona 1 (Walker, Perdomo, Walker).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara7⅔21136992.74
Okert, BS, 0-122201123.24
Bass, W, 1-10000041.20
Sulser1⅔0000192.70
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly5⅔73324931.71
C.Smith3⅔00006389.64
Melancon, L, 0-434410206.75
Wendelken54400177.71

WP – Alcantara.

Umpires – Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T – 2:58. A – 9,058 (48,686).

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf400003.185
Bohm 3b412001.311
Harper dh311010.269
Castellanos rf400001.300
Segura 2b211021.299
Hoskins 1b412402.222
Herrera cf400001.262
Quinn cf000000.167
Stott ss400003.111
Stubbs c301001.294
Totals32474313
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier 2b-rf412010.270
France 1b402100.325
Rodríguez cf401101.254
Crawford ss402000.333
E.Suárez 3b400001.202
Torrens dh-c400002.176
Winker lf401001.204
Moore rf210011.179
Mills p000000---
Steckenrider p000000---
b-Kelenic ph100001.140
Raleigh c200002.065
a-Toro ph-2b200001.150
Totals35282210
Philadelphia000400000470
Seattle001000100280

a-struck out for Raleigh in the 7th. b-struck out for Steckenrider in the 9th.

LOB – Philadelphia 4, Seattle 8. 2B – Frazier 2 (8), Crawford (7). HR – Hoskins (5), off Gilbert. RBIs – Hoskins 4 (16), Rodríguez (11), France (24). SB – Segura (2), Harper (6), Moore (2). CS – Bohm (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Herrera 3); Seattle 3 (France, Torrens, Rodríguez). RISP – Philadelphia 1 for 4; Seattle 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Castellanos. GIDP – Schwarber.

DP – Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter451104653.75
Domínguez, W, 2-11⅓10002203.09
Alvarado, H, 401121183.86
Familia, H, 41⅔20001272.53
Knebel, S, 6-71⅓00002142.70
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, L, 4-15⅔34439952.13
Murfee1⅔20001120.00
Misiewicz1⅔10000122.08
Mills1⅔00001111.17
Steckenrider1⅔10002143.86

Inherited runners-scored – Domínguez 1-0, Familia 2-1, Knebel 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T – 3:11. A – 16,387 (47,929).

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega rf502000.234
Contreras c332110.304
Happ lf310011.275
Wisdom 3b412101.229
Rivas 1b311211.289
Hoerner ss100001.271
Vargas ss300001.000
Schwindel dh411201.202
Heyward cf401101.222
Villar 2b400003.243
Totals34797310
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cronenworth 2b400102.214
Profar lf412010.187
Machado 3b402012.383
Hosmer 1b513200.367
Myers rf500001.203
Voit dh533200.184
Kim ss401000.200
Grisham cf300001.144
Alfaro c401001.226
Totals38512527
Chicago100400020791
San Diego1100012005120

E – Contreras (2). LOB – Chicago 3, San Diego 11. 2B – Schwindel (4), Ortega (6), Profar (6). 3B – Profar (1). HR – Contreras (4), off Martinez; Voit (1), off Thompson; Hosmer (4), off Givens; Voit (2), off Givens. RBIs – Contreras (10), Wisdom (16), Schwindel 2 (11), Heyward (3), Rivas 2 (10), Hosmer 2 (21), Voit 2 (7), Cronenworth (15). CS – Ortega (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Schwindel); San Diego 4 (Machado, Profar 2, Myers). RISP – Chicago 5 for 11; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up – Happ, Vargas, Hosmer. GIDP – Vargas, Hosmer, Myers.

DP – Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Villar, Rivas; Vargas, Villar, Rivas); San Diego 1 (Kim, Hosmer).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson4⅔52221611.67
Martin1⅔10000153.48
Effross, H, 21⅔21102301.98
Givens, W, 2-01⅔22202283.55
Wick, S, 2-22⅔20002330.77
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez4⅔45528814.40
Crismatt3⅔10001351.62
García, L, 0-21⅔32210203.38
Stammen1⅔10001113.09

HBP – Thompson (Grisham), Givens (Kim). WP – Martinez.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 3:26. A – 29,344 (40,209).

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2 (10)
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b400111.263
Franco dh500001.304
Choi 1b400002.283
Arozarena lf300011.223
Mejía c400001.306
Kiermaier cf421103.179
Bruján 2b411100.100
Walls ss411001.189
Phillips rf101010.158
c-Ramirez ph-rf101100.311
Totals34454310
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ohtani p-dh401001.258
Marsh lf501002.264
Rengifo 2b401002.333
Wallach c000000.222
Rendon 3b400002.198
Walsh 1b400002.265
Whitefield cf400001.000
Mayfield rf-2b301011.232
Romine c201001.500
a-Wade ph-ss110000.279
d-Trout ph000010.337
Velazquez ss200002.171
b-Ward ph-rf211200.367
Totals35262214
Tampa Bay0100000102450
Los Angeles0000000200260

a-pinch hit for Romine in the 8th. b-homered for Velazquez in the 8th. c-singled for Phillips in the 10th. d-walked for Wade in the 10th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B – Bruján (1). HR – Kiermaier (3), off Ohtani; Ward (7), off Kittredge. RBIs – Kiermaier (8), Díaz (8), Bruján (1), Ramirez (8), Ward 2 (17). SB – Mayfield (1), Ohtani (5), Walls (5), Arozarena (5), Bruján (1). S – Phillips.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 3 (Choi, Kiermaier, Díaz); Los Angeles 3 (Walsh, Marsh 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 2 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Díaz.

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
McClanahan7⅔3001111002.52
Kittredge, BS, 4-632200183.00
Poche0000152.25
Feyereisen, W, 3-01⅔00001120.00
Raley, S, 3-31⅔00011211.80
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ohtani6⅔21125922.78
Herget1⅔00002123.86
Tepera1⅔11100142.35
Iglesias1⅔00011152.31
Loup, L, 0-21⅔22102181.93

Inherited runners-scored – Poche 1-0. WP – Ohtani(2).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T – 3:17. A – 21,045 (45,517).

Atlanta 5, Boston 3
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf500000.161
Devers 3b411001.313
Martinez dh402102.298
Bogaerts ss300011.345
Verdugo lf311011.216
Story 2b411201.206
Cordero 1b300011.190
Dalbec 1b000000.148
Plawecki c301001.152
Vázquez c000010.215
Bradley Jr. rf401003.198
Totals33373411
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Swanson ss310011.226
Olson 1b401101.269
d'Arnaud c400002.294
Riley 3b301000.239
Ozuna lf400000.203
Albies 2b411000.224
Duvall cf401002.189
Arcia dh423200.355
Demeritte rf311202.271
Totals3358518
Boston021000000370
Atlanta003000002580

One out when winning run scored.

LOB – Boston 7, Atlanta 5. 2B – Verdugo (4), Devers (10), Plawecki (1), Olson (14), Riley (8). HR – Story (1), off Anderson; Demeritte (3), off Eovaldi; Arcia (1), off Brasier. RBIs – Story 2 (14), Martinez (15), Demeritte 2 (5), Olson (14), Arcia 2 (7). SB – Swanson (4). CS – Bradley Jr. (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Plawecki 2, Devers); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Riley). RISP – Boston 2 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 5.

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Eovaldi6⅓63316983.15
Strahm1⅔00002102.45
Schreiber00000100.00
Brasier, L, 0-12220073.97
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson5⅓73314964.20
McHugh00011155.25
Minter1⅔00002101.98
Smith1⅔00012262.19
Jansen, W, 1-01⅔00012163.00

Inherited runners-scored – Strahm 1-0, McHugh 2-0. HBP – Schreiber (Riley).

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T – 3:11. A – 37,200 (41,084).

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf513000.286
Marte rf411000.262
Lindor ss400002.238
Alonso dh412201.287
Do.Smith 1b400000.190
E.Escobar 3b401001.216
McNeil lf401000.330
Guillorme 2b402000.273
Nido c400000.196
Totals37310204
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Hernandez 2b423010.285
Soto rf411211.256
Bell 1b311002.349
Cruz dh321310.174
Y.Hernandez lf311011.346
Thomas lf000000.214
Ruiz c412101.275
Franco 3b300100.275
Strange-Gordon ss401100.211
Robles cf400001.215
Totals32810846
New York3000000003100
Washington53000000x8101

E – Franco (6). LOB – New York 7, Washington 6. 2B – Nimmo (4), Y.Hernandez (8). HR – Alonso (8), off Sanchez; Soto (7), off Megill; Cruz (4), off Megill. RBIs – Alonso 2 (28), Soto 2 (10), Ruiz (10), Franco (18), Strange-Gordon (1), Cruz 3 (17). SB – Ruiz (1). SF – Franco.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Marte 2, Nimmo); Washington 1 (Strange-Gordon). RISP – New York 2 for 8; Washington 3 for 5.

GIDP – Y.Hernandez.

DP – New York 1 (Guillorme, Lindor, Do.Smith).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Megill, L, 4-21⅓88811544.41
Williams320012515.73
Nogosek3⅔00023450.00
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sanchez, W, 2-25⅓63301757.58
Voth1⅓20001283.95
Arano1⅓00002163.95
Espino1⅔20000152.57

Inherited runners-scored – Williams 1-0, Voth 1-0, Arano 2-0. HBP – Megill (Bell).

Umpires – Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Wills.

T – 3:05. A – 19,715 (41,339).

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins dh301011.264
Mancini 1b401001.278
Santander rf301001.253
d-Bemboom ph100001.128
Hays cf400000.301
Odor 2b400000.193
Mateo ss411001.243
Nevin lf300001.148
Chirinos c301100.145
Owings 3b300001.115
Totals3215117
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman 2b511200.286
Goldschmidt 1b312311.294
b-Robertson ph-ss100100.000
Arenado 3b401101.315
c-Knizner ph-c000010.209
Yepez lf512101.444
Carlson rf401000.224
Molina c-1b410001.221
Bader cf411002.242
Dickerson dh211000.196
a-Pujols ph-dh110010.214
Donovan ss-3b232220.278
Totals3510111056
Baltimore000010000151
St. Louis03040102x10111

a-grounded out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 8th. c-walked for Arenado in the 8th. d-struck out for Santander in the 9th.

E – Nevin (1), Robertson (1). LOB – Baltimore 5, St. Louis 6. 2B – Chirinos (3), Carlson (7), Dickerson (2), Donovan 2 (2), Goldschmidt (8), Arenado (10). HR – Yepez (2), off Watkins. RBIs – Chirinos (4), Yepez (4), Donovan 2 (4), Edman 2 (16), Goldschmidt 3 (14), Arenado (25), Robertson (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 4 (Hays, Owings, Mateo 2); St. Louis 3 (Edman, Yepez, Bader). RISP – Baltimore 0 for 4; St. Louis 5 for 12.

Runners moved up – Mancini, Santander, Dickerson, Edman 2, Robertson. GIDP – Mancini.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Edman, Donovan, Goldschmidt).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins, L, 0-1387723815.19
Fry1⅓00001146.00
Allen1⅔11110205.14
Lakins Sr.2⅔22222549.58
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas, W, 3-17⅔41113981.49
Walsh2⅔10004340.00

Inherited runners-scored – Fry 1-0. WP – Lakins Sr..

Umpires – Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T – 2:58. A – 34,533 (45,494).

Kansas City 8, Texas 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Witt Jr. 3b501301.219
Benintendi lf400011.314
Perez c411010.198
O'Hearn dh400001.087
b-Rivera ph-dh111300.250
Dozier 1b400011.247
Isbel rf500001.192
Taylor cf310011.205
Merrifield 2b443100.161
Lopez ss411001.212
Totals3887747
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b400001.165
Ibáñez dh300011.216
Seager ss411101.243
García rf400002.200
Solak lf401001.226
Lowe 1b300000.252
White cf301001.276
Huff c301001.333
Culberson 3b101000.250
a-Miller ph-3b211100.217
Totals3126218
Kansas City001020104870
Texas000001001264

a-homered for Culberson in the 6th. b-tripled for O'Hearn in the 9th.

E – Seager (4), Lowe (3), Santana (1), Miller (2). LOB – Kansas City 7, Texas 3. 2B – Perez (7), Witt Jr. (6). 3B – Rivera (1). HR – Merrifield (1), off Allard; Miller (4), off Snider; Seager (7), off Bubic. RBIs – Merrifield (8), Witt Jr. 3 (10), Rivera 3 (3), Miller (16), Seager (15). SB – Lopez (1), Merrifield (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 3 (Isbel, O'Hearn 2); Texas 1 (Semien). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 15; Texas 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Miller. GIDP – Lowe, Miller.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, Dozier; Merrifield, Lopez, Dozier).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Speier2⅔00001170.00
Payamps, W, 1-13⅔20005392.08
Snider, H, 41⅔11110234.38
Clarke, H, 21⅔20000170.75
S.Barlow, H, 31⅔0000031.35
Bubic1⅔111021412.83
TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bush1⅔0000193.75
Allard, L, 0-23⅔21111475.40
Richards22211165.23
Martin100003233.75
Santana1⅔01010241.12
Moore2⅔34311292.45

Inherited runners-scored – S.Barlow 2-0, Martin 1-0. IBB – off Moore (Perez). WP – Santana.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T – 2:55. A – 15,561 (40,300).

