Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Wong 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .243 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215 a-Brosseau ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .300 Yelich dh 5 2 4 3 0 0 .259 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .245 Urías 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .310 Renfroe rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .227 Narváez c 4 0 2 1 1 1 .254 Cain cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .189 Peterson lf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .222 Totals 41 11 15 11 3 10

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Friedl cf 4 3 3 0 1 0 .220 Drury 2b 2 2 0 0 3 0 .267 Pham lf 4 2 3 2 1 0 .245 Moustakas 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .254 Stephenson dh 5 2 3 4 0 0 .322 Moran 1b 4 3 2 3 1 1 .215 Naquin rf 4 0 2 3 0 1 .230 Farmer ss 3 1 0 1 1 0 .196 Garcia c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Totals 35 14 14 14 7 3

Milwaukee 003 100 016 11 15 2 Cincinnati 430 010 06x 14 14 0

a-homered for Adames in the 9th.

E – Urías (1), Adames (5). LOB – Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6. 2B – Wong (6), Yelich (8), Narváez 2 (4), Brosseau (1), Urías (1), Stephenson 2 (5), Moran (2). 3B – Yelich (1), Naquin (1). HR – Yelich (5), off Gutierrez; Renfroe (7), off Gutierrez; Renfroe (8), off Hoffman; Peterson (2), off Moreta; Brosseau (2), off Moreta; Moran (4), off Perdomo. RBIs – Yelich 3 (20), Renfroe 2 (13), Peterson (7), Brosseau 2 (7), Tellez (27), Urías (4), Narváez (7), Stephenson 4 (17), Naquin 3 (18), Farmer (14), Pham 2 (11), Moustakas (7), Moran 3 (20). SB – Friedl (1). CS – Wong (1). SF – Farmer. S – Naquin.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 5 (Tellez, Cain, Urías 2, Peterson); Cincinnati 4 (Farmer, Stephenson 2, Moran). RISP – Milwaukee 3 for 12; Cincinnati 6 for 13.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser, L, 3-3 4⅔ 6 7 3 4 3 90 3.86 Milner 1⅔ 1 1 1 0 0 12 4.50 Suter 1⅔ 2 0 0 0 0 5 4.09 Mejía 1⅓ 3 5 5 3 0 32 33.75 Perdomo 2 1 1 0 0 9 6.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gutierrez 4 6 4 4 2 6 87 8.65 Díaz, W, 1-0 1⅓ 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.59 Hoffman 2⅔ 2 1 1 0 1 28 1.93 Moreta ⅔ 5 5 5 0 0 17 9.88 Kuhnel 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 1 14 4.50

Moreta pitched to 5 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored – Perdomo 2-2, Díaz 2-0, Kuhnel 1-1. HBP – Díaz (Tellez).

Umpires – Home, Mark Wegner; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T – 3:26. A – 11,851 (42,319).