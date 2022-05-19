Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 19, 2022

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Slater cf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .241 b-Wade Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Ruf lf 3 0 0 1 1 2 .240 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Flores dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .261 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .174 Crawford ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Estrada 2b 3 1 3 0 1 0 .271 Bart c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .174 Yastrzemski rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .290 Totals 33 3 8 3 2 12

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon dh 2 1 1 1 1 0 .222 Daza cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .375 Cron 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .319 McMahon 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .275 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .229 Grichuk rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Hilliard lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Hampson ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .179 Serven c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Joe ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Díaz c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Totals 31 5 8 5 2 7

San Francisco 020 100 000 3 8 0 Colorado 200 000 03x 5 8 0

a-singled for Serven in the 8th. b-grounded out for Slater in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 8, Colorado 5. 2B – Estrada 2 (9), Yastrzemski (6), Rodgers (7). HR – Blackmon (6), off Webb; Cron (10), off Álvarez. RBIs – Yastrzemski (13), Slater (11), Ruf (13), Blackmon (17), Rodgers (17), Daza (8), Cron 2 (30). SB – Estrada (6). SF – Slater, Ruf. S – Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Bart 3, Slater); Colorado 3 (Hilliard, Grichuk, Daza). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 10; Colorado 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Slater, Serven.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Webb 7⅔ 4 3 3 2 6 97 3.54 Álvarez, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1 ⅓ 3 2 2 0 0 10 5.00 Llovera 1 0 0 0 1 10 1.93

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 6⅔ 7 3 3 2 8 103 4.85 Stephenson 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.82 Kinley, W, 1-0 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.63 Bard, S, 10-12 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.77

Inherited runners-scored – Álvarez 1-1, Llovera 1-0. HBP – Freeland (Crawford).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:42. A – 26,713 (50,445).