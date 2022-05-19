Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 19, 2022
Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|b-Wade Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Ruf lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.240
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Bart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|2
|12
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Daza cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|Cron 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.319
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Hampson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Serven c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Joe ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Díaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|2
|7
|San Francisco
|020
|100
|000
|3
|8
|0
|Colorado
|200
|000
|03x
|5
|8
|0
a-singled for Serven in the 8th. b-grounded out for Slater in the 9th.
LOB – San Francisco 8, Colorado 5. 2B – Estrada 2 (9), Yastrzemski (6), Rodgers (7). HR – Blackmon (6), off Webb; Cron (10), off Álvarez. RBIs – Yastrzemski (13), Slater (11), Ruf (13), Blackmon (17), Rodgers (17), Daza (8), Cron 2 (30). SB – Estrada (6). SF – Slater, Ruf. S – Blackmon.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Bart 3, Slater); Colorado 3 (Hilliard, Grichuk, Daza). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 10; Colorado 1 for 4.
Runners moved up – Slater, Serven.
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb
|7⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|97
|3.54
|Álvarez, L, 1-1, BS, 0-1
|⅓
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|5.00
|Llovera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.93
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|8
|103
|4.85
|Stephenson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.82
|Kinley, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.63
|Bard, S, 10-12
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.77
Inherited runners-scored – Álvarez 1-1, Llovera 1-0. HBP – Freeland (Crawford).
Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T – 2:42. A – 26,713 (50,445).
Minnesota 14, Oakland 4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Buxton cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.245
|Arraez 1b-2b
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.323
|Correa ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|b-Celestino ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Polanco 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.235
|a-Miranda ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Kepler rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Garlick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.230
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.229
|Jeffers c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.207
|Gordon lf-ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Totals
|38
|14
|14
|14
|10
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Neuse dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Pache cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.155
|Laureano cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Brown 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.186
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.229
|Pinder lf-p
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Barrera rf-lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Allen ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|K.Smith 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|38
|4
|12
|4
|0
|8
|Minnesota
|301
|205
|003
|14
|14
|1
|Oakland
|101
|000
|110
|4
|12
|1
a-grounded out for Polanco in the 7th. b-singled for Correa in the 9th.
E – Kepler (1), Barrera (2). LOB – Minnesota 9, Oakland 9. 2B – Sánchez (11), Arraez 2 (5), Correa (6), Jeffers (5), Laureano (4), Pinder (5). 3B – Brown (2). RBIs – Sánchez 3 (17), Urshela (11), Arraez 2 (9), Correa (12), Polanco (22), Kepler (16), Jeffers 2 (11), Gordon (2), Celestino 2 (3), Brown (19), Bethancourt (8), Kemp (6), Barrera (5). SB – Arraez (2), Polanco (2). SF – Kepler, Kemp.
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Jeffers, Polanco, Urshela, Buxton 2); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Brown, Laureano). RISP – Minnesota 10 for 17; Oakland 4 for 9.
Runners moved up – Kepler. LIDP – Garlick. GIDP – Urshela.
DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, Kemp, Brown; Allen, Kemp, Allen).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 1-1
|6⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|84
|3.48
|Cano
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|6.75
|Stashak
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|4.11
|Duran
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.06
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jefferies, L, 1-7
|4⅔
|7
|6
|6
|3
|5
|78
|5.72
|Grimm
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.46
|Snead
|3
|5
|5
|3
|1
|33
|8.74
|Trivino
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|7.27
|Kolarek
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.07
|Pinder
|1⅔
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|26
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-0. HBP – Cano (Allen), Pinder (Miranda). WP – Gray.
Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T – 3:25. A – 7,106 (46,847).
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|W.Castro lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Candelario dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.161
|H.Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.173
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Hill cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|b-Haase ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|1
|11
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Franco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Ramirez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|a-Choi ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Arozarena lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.225
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.295
|Paredes 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Bruján rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Walls 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Phillips cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Totals
|32
|6
|11
|6
|3
|9
|Detroit
|000
|000
|100
|1
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|301
|000
|11x
|6
|11
|0
a-singled for Ramirez in the 7th. b-struck out for Hill in the 8th.
LOB – Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Torkelson (2). HR – Torkelson (4), off Wisler; Paredes (1), off García; Paredes (2), off Peralta. RBIs – Torkelson (10), Arozarena (12), Mejía 2 (13), Paredes 2 (4), Choi (15). SB – Franco (4), Phillips (4). CS – Ramirez (2).
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Grossman, Schoop); Tampa Bay 4 (Phillips 2, Arozarena 2). RISP – Detroit 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 4 for 10.
Runners moved up – Barnhart. GIDP – H.Castro, Franco.
DP – Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Báez, Torkelson; Barnhart, Schoop, Barnhart); Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Franco, Díaz).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodriguez, L, 1-3
|⅓
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|23
|4.38
|García
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|54
|2.57
|Barnes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.93
|Vest
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.12
|Lange
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|1.88
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|3.52
|Peralta
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|1.10
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, W, 4-1
|5⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|87
|2.33
|Wisler
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|2.29
|Poche
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.64
|Feyereisen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – García 3-0.
Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T – 2:55. A – 9,706 (25,000).
Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6 (11)
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Riley 3b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.243
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Duvall cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Demeritte lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Heredia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Totals
|42
|6
|10
|5
|1
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Tellez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.236
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Hiura 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Totals
|38
|7
|10
|7
|5
|11
|Atlanta
|004
|000
|000
|11
|6
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|201
|001
|12
|7
|10
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Brosseau in the 9th.
E – Wong (6). LOB – Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Olson (15), Renfroe (7), Brosseau (1). 3B – Wong (3). HR – Riley (8), off Burnes; Ozuna (7), off Burnes; Hiura (3), off Chavez. RBIs – Riley 3 (18), Ozuna (17), d'Arnaud (16), Taylor (8), Tellez (30), Brosseau (8), Wong (13), Renfroe (16), Hiura 2 (7). SB – Peterson (6), Yelich (5). SF – Renfroe.
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Albies, Swanson, Ozuna); Milwaukee 5 (Hiura 2, Urías, Brosseau, Peterson). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Milwaukee 5 for 15.
Runners moved up – d'Arnaud. LIDP – Wong. GIDP – d'Arnaud.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson); Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau, Wong, Hiura).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|6⅔
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|94
|3.31
|Strider, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|2.61
|Smith, H, 3
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.60
|Jansen, BS, 9-10
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|27
|2.70
|O'Day, BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|10
|3.86
|Chavez, L, 0-1
|⅓
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.40
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|6⅔
|7
|4
|4
|0
|5
|105
|2.26
|Gott
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.77
|Perdomo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.50
|Williams
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|4.50
|Milner
|1⅔
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.86
|Kelley, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Chavez 2-0. IBB – off O'Day (Tellez). HBP – Burnes 2 (Acuña Jr.,Swanson). WP – Fried.
Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 4:03. A – 27,014 (41,900).
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Luplow rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|P.Smith dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.228
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Hager 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.312
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|W.Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Muncy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|J.Turner dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.203
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Lux 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|0
|6
|Arizona
|011
|000
|100
|3
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|100
|400
|00x
|5
|9
|0
a-struck out for Hager in the 9th.
LOB – Arizona 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Luplow (1), Betts (7), W.Smith (5), Bellinger (9). HR – J.Turner (4), off Davies. RBIs – Perdomo (4), P.Smith 2 (15), Freeman (19), J.Turner 3 (28), Lux (11). SB – T.Turner (7), Bellinger (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Thomas, Walker 3, Rojas); Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Muncy). RISP – Arizona 2 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 8.
Runners moved up – Perdomo, P.Smith.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Freeman, T.Turner).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies, L, 2-2
|4⅔
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|74
|4.35
|Mantiply
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.61
|Kennedy
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.24
|Ramirez
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.94
|Melancon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8.03
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 5-1
|5⅔
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|91
|2.89
|Bruihl, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.61
|Graterol, H, 5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.50
|Price, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.50
|Hudson, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored – Price 2-0. WP – Kennedy.
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:01. A – 35,643 (56,000).
Boston 5, Houston 1
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.258
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Díaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Alvarez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|McCormick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.116
|a-Dubón ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Totals
|29
|1
|2
|1
|0
|8
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.340
|J.Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.325
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.336
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Story 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Cordero rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Dalbec 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.161
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|3
|6
|Houston
|100
|000
|000
|1
|2
|2
|Boston
|201
|200
|00x
|5
|5
|0
a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.
E – Peña (6), Altuve (2). LOB – Houston 1, Boston 4. 2B – Brantley (8), Devers (15). 3B – Devers (1). HR – Altuve (8), off Pivetta; Bogaerts (4), off Garcia. RBIs – Altuve (13), J.Martinez (20), Bogaerts (16), Devers (21), Vázquez (9), Hernández (16). SF – J.Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 1 (Gurriel); Boston 1 (Verdugo). RISP – Houston 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Dalbec. GIDP – J.Martinez.
DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, L, 3-2
|4⅔
|5
|5
|3
|3
|4
|81
|3.35
|Abreu
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.06
|Stanek
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.32
|Montero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.57
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, W, 2-4
|9⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|112
|4.22
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T – 2:38. A – 31,717 (37,755).
Seattle 5, Toronto 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Frazier rf-2b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|France 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.325
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Winker lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.222
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Toro 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.167
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Ford dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.077
|1-Moore pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Raleigh c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.095
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|2
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Kirk dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|2-Zimmer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.075
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|4
|2
|Seattle
|100
|010
|201
|5
|10
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|000
|1
|7
|0
1-ran for Ford in the 9th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
LOB – Seattle 6, Toronto 7. 2B – Hernández (2). HR – Raleigh (3), off Gausman; France (6), off Richards; Toro (5), off Stripling. RBIs – Winker (14), Raleigh (4), France 2 (27), Toro (11), Guerrero Jr. (21). SB – Moore (3). SF – Winker.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (France, Suárez); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Espinal). RISP – Seattle 2 for 6; Toronto 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Frazier. GIDP – Rodríguez, Chapman, Guerrero Jr..
DP – Seattle 2 (Toro, Crawford, France; Toro, Crawford, France); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales, W, 2-4
|6⅔
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|86
|3.08
|Muñoz, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.86
|Sewald, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.84
|Castillo
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|8.03
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 3-3
|5⅔
|7
|2
|2
|1
|3
|85
|2.52
|Richards
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|4.76
|Borucki
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.86
|Stripling
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|30
|4.62
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T – 2:47. A – 20,472 (53,506).
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Judge dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.176
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|1
|1
|10
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Hays lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.198
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Nevin 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|6
|New York
|300
|000
|000
|3
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000
|2
|7
|1
E – Bemboom (3). LOB – New York 4, Baltimore 4. 2B – Torres (5), Trevino (2), Hays 2 (11). RBIs – Torres (19), Hays (13), Mancini (14).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Hicks, Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Trevino, Santander. LIDP – Santander. GIDP – Nevin.
DP – New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 4-0
|7⅔
|6
|2
|2
|0
|5
|97
|2.89
|Holmes, S, 3-3
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.44
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 2-4
|7⅔
|5
|3
|2
|0
|8
|106
|4.11
|Bautista
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.87
|Pérez
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.82
|López
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.00
Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-0. WP – Lyles.
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:34. A – 13,850 (45,971).
Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Voit dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Myers rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Profar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.151
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|11
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Castellanos rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.279
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Schwarber dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Herrera lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.120
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|3
|3
|12
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|0
|Philadelphia
|101
|100
|00x
|3
|5
|1
E – Bohm (6). LOB – San Diego 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B – Cronenworth (6), Herrera (6). HR – Hoskins (7), off Snell. RBIs – Realmuto (8), Hoskins (20), Herrera (8).
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Kim); Philadelphia 3 (Quinn, Herrera, Schwarber). RISP – San Diego 0 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 5.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 0-1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|84
|7.36
|Stammen
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.77
|Martinez
|4⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|50
|3.89
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 2-3
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|97
|3.49
|Alvarado, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.75
|Knebel, S, 8-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored – Stammen 1-0. WP – Stammen.
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:44. A – 27,655 (42,792).
Washington 5, Miami 4
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|C.Hernandez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.250
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|3-Strange-Gordon pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Y.Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|1-Robles pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|.282
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Thomas cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.202
|Escobar ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|6
|6
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.304
|Aguilar dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|4-Bass pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|García rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Anderson lf-3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Sánchez cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Rojas ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|2-De La Cruz pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|González 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|3
|10
|Washington
|120
|000
|010
|1
|5
|9
|0
|Miami
|101
|010
|001
|0
|4
|7
|0
1-ran for Y.Hernandez in the 8th. 2-ran for Rojas in the 9th. 3-ran for Cruz in the 10th. 4-ran for Aguilar in the 10th.
LOB – Washington 10, Miami 8. 2B – Ruiz 2 (8), Escobar (3), C.Hernandez (9). 3B – C.Hernandez (1), Chisholm Jr. (4). HR – Chisholm Jr. (7), off Gray. RBIs – Escobar (7), C.Hernandez (8), Thomas (12), Ruiz (11), Aguilar (18), Cooper (13), Chisholm Jr. 2 (27). SB – Soto (4). SF – Aguilar, Cooper, Chisholm Jr.. S – Robles.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 6 (Franco, Thomas, Soto, C.Hernandez, Y.Hernandez 2); Miami 4 (Anderson, Aguilar, García, González). RISP – Washington 4 for 19; Miami 0 for 9.
Runners moved up – Bell, Franco 2, García. GIDP – C.Hernandez, Bell.
DP – Miami 2 (Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Cooper; Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Cooper).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|95
|4.36
|Edwards Jr.
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.26
|Finnegan, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.77
|Rainey, W, 1-1
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|23
|3.38
|Arano, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.32
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|3⅔
|4
|3
|3
|3
|2
|82
|1.57
|Nance
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|1.59
|Floro
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|11.25
|Scott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|3.45
|Bender
|⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|4.50
|Sulser
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.81
|Castano, L, 0-1
|2⅔
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
Bender pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored – Sulser 3-0. HBP – Gray (Chisholm Jr.), Bender (Thomas). WP – Gray, López.
Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 3:56. A – 7,566 (36,742).
N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Donovan 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.294
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.306
|Yepez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Carlson cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Pujols dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|a-Knizner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Sosa ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Edman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|1
|9
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Canha rf-lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Lindor ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.264
|McNeil lf-2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.315
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.211
|Do.Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.203
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|1-Jankowski pr-rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|31
|11
|11
|11
|5
|7
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|020
|4
|10
|0
|New York
|200
|040
|05x
|11
|11
|1
a-struck out for Molina in the 9th.
1-ran for Guillorme in the 8th.
E – Escobar (2). LOB – St. Louis 7, New York 7. 2B – Carlson (9), Mazeika (1). 3B – Nimmo (3). HR – Arenado (9), off Lugo; Alonso (9), off McFarland. RBIs – Pujols 2 (8), Arenado 2 (31), McNeil 2 (18), Alonso 4 (33), Escobar (9), Do.Smith (11), Guillorme (3), Nimmo (13), Canha (14). SB – Pujols (1). CS – Sosa (1). SF – Escobar. S – Guillorme, Mazeika.
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Molina, Pujols); New York 5 (Do.Smith 2, Escobar, Mazeika, Nimmo). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 4; New York 7 for 15.
GIDP – Sosa, Guillorme.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Donovan, Goldschmidt); New York 1 (Escobar, Alonso).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hicks
|4⅔
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|82
|4.21
|Walsh, L, 0-1
|⅔
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|18
|13.50
|Wittgren
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.77
|VerHagen
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|3.52
|McFarland
|1⅔
|4
|5
|5
|1
|0
|22
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 5-1
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|87
|2.54
|Ottavino, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.30
|Lugo
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|25
|4.80
|Holderman
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored – Wittgren 3-3, Ottavino 2-0. HBP – Hicks 2 (Alonso,Canha), Scherzer (Donovan), Walsh (Lindor). WP – Hicks, Wittgren.
Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T – 3:29. A – 32,798 (41,922).
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Reynolds cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Castillo rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|a-Gamel ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Suwinski lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|11
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.282
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Rivas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.226
|Schwindel dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Morel 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|b-Gomes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|4
|11
|Pittsburgh
|002
|010
|000
|3
|9
|0
|Chicago
|100
|100
|000
|2
|5
|2
a-struck out for Castillo in the 8th. b-flied out for Simmons in the 9th.
E – Happ (1), Villar (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Chicago 7. 2B – Hayes (10), Suzuki (10). HR – Suwinski (3), off Smyly; Happ (3), off Crowe. RBIs – Chavis (14), Vogelbach (14), Suwinski (6), Happ (17), Schwindel (14). SB – Hayes (4), Villar (3). CS – Castillo (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Castro 2); Chicago 1 (Simmons). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 5; Chicago 1 for 3.
GIDP – Vogelbach.
DP – Chicago 1 (Morel, Simmons, Rivas).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Crowe
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|33
|2.74
|Keller, W, 1-5
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|55
|6.37
|Underwood Jr., H, 1
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|6.23
|Bednar, S, 8-8
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.90
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 1-5
|4⅓
|6
|3
|3
|1
|5
|89
|3.97
|Effross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.15
|Martin
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.84
|Givens
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.14
|Wick
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.23
|Robertson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.38
Inherited runners-scored – Underwood Jr. 1-0, Effross 1-0. HBP – Keller (Contreras).
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T – 3:02. A – 31,631 (41,649).
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.198
|Engel rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Vaughn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|1
|5
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Dozier 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.122
|Melendez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.265
|Rivera 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.257
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Lopez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|34
|6
|12
|6
|2
|9
|Chicago
|010
|010
|000
|2
|10
|1
|Kansas City
|011
|002
|02x
|6
|12
|0
E – Burr (1). LOB – Chicago 9, Kansas City 7. 2B – Abreu (7), Pollock (5), Dozier (7). 3B – Rivera (2). HR – Witt Jr. (4), off Giolito; Melendez (2), off Burr. RBIs – García (9), Anderson (13), Merrifield (16), Witt Jr. (15), Rivera (7), Isbel (3), Melendez 2 (4). SB – Lopez (3), Merrifield (6). CS – Isbel (1). SF – Isbel.
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Robert 2, Engel, Vaughn 2, Abreu); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Melendez 2, Merrifield). RISP – Chicago 3 for 13; Kansas City 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Grandal, Moncada 2, García, Santana. GIDP – Isbel.
DP – Chicago 1 (Abreu, Anderson, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito
|5⅔
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|92
|2.84
|López, L, 4-1
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|29
|4.02
|Burr
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|20
|6.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|100
|3.48
|Snider, W, 3-1
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.70
|Staumont, H, 2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|3.45
|Clarke, H, 3
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.45
|Barlow
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.47
Inherited runners-scored – Snider 2-0. WP – Giolito.
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 3:11. A – 13,504 (37,903).
