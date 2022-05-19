Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Wednesday, May 19, 2022

Colorado 5, San Francisco 3
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf300102.241
b-Wade Jr. ph100000.240
Ruf lf300112.240
Belt 1b401002.228
Flores dh401000.261
Longoria 3b400002.174
Crawford ss311001.222
Estrada 2b313010.271
Bart c400003.174
Yastrzemski rf412100.290
Totals33383212
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Blackmon dh211110.222
Daza cf411100.375
Cron 1b411201.319
McMahon 3b412000.275
Rodgers 2b401101.229
Grichuk rf401001.275
Hilliard lf400002.159
Hampson ss200012.179
Serven c200000.000
a-Joe ph111000.278
Díaz c000000.214
Totals3158527
San Francisco020100000380
Colorado20000003x580

a-singled for Serven in the 8th. b-grounded out for Slater in the 9th.

LOB – San Francisco 8, Colorado 5. 2B – Estrada 2 (9), Yastrzemski (6), Rodgers (7). HR – Blackmon (6), off Webb; Cron (10), off Álvarez. RBIs – Yastrzemski (13), Slater (11), Ruf (13), Blackmon (17), Rodgers (17), Daza (8), Cron 2 (30). SB – Estrada (6). SF – Slater, Ruf. S – Blackmon.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Longoria, Bart 3, Slater); Colorado 3 (Hilliard, Grichuk, Daza). RISP – San Francisco 1 for 10; Colorado 1 for 4.

Runners moved up – Slater, Serven.

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb7⅔43326973.54
Álvarez, L, 1-1, BS, 0-132200105.00
Llovera10001101.93
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland6⅔733281034.85
Stephenson1⅔00001134.82
Kinley, W, 1-01⅔10002200.63
Bard, S, 10-121⅔00001113.77

Inherited runners-scored – Álvarez 1-1, Llovera 1-0. HBP – Freeland (Crawford).

Umpires – Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T – 2:42. A – 26,713 (50,445).

Minnesota 14, Oakland 4
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Buxton cf420022.245
Arraez 1b-2b543210.323
Correa ss422110.265
b-Celestino ph-lf101200.333
Polanco 2b321112.235
a-Miranda ph-1b100000.094
Kepler rf211110.259
Garlick rf200000.222
Sánchez dh402311.230
Urshela 3b311120.229
Jeffers c422211.207
Gordon lf-ss501101.247
Totals38141414107
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b401101.214
Neuse dh400002.272
Pache cf100001.155
Laureano cf-rf512002.174
Brown 1b512100.186
Bethancourt c401100.229
Pinder lf-p411000.253
Barrera rf-lf413100.348
Andrus ss200001.230
Allen ss100000.200
K.Smith 3b402001.209
Totals38412408
Minnesota30120500314141
Oakland1010001104121

a-grounded out for Polanco in the 7th. b-singled for Correa in the 9th.

E – Kepler (1), Barrera (2). LOB – Minnesota 9, Oakland 9. 2B – Sánchez (11), Arraez 2 (5), Correa (6), Jeffers (5), Laureano (4), Pinder (5). 3B – Brown (2). RBIs – Sánchez 3 (17), Urshela (11), Arraez 2 (9), Correa (12), Polanco (22), Kepler (16), Jeffers 2 (11), Gordon (2), Celestino 2 (3), Brown (19), Bethancourt (8), Kemp (6), Barrera (5). SB – Arraez (2), Polanco (2). SF – Kepler, Kemp.

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 5 (Jeffers, Polanco, Urshela, Buxton 2); Oakland 3 (Kemp, Brown, Laureano). RISP – Minnesota 10 for 17; Oakland 4 for 9.

Runners moved up – Kepler. LIDP – Garlick. GIDP – Urshela.

DP – Oakland 2 (Allen, Kemp, Brown; Allen, Kemp, Allen).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 1-16⅔62205843.48
Cano1⅔21101196.75
Stashak1⅔21100134.11
Duran1⅔20002233.06
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Jefferies, L, 1-74⅔76635785.72
Grimm1⅔20010223.46
Snead35531338.74
Trivino0000167.27
Kolarek2⅔00010223.07
Pinder1⅔233202627.00

Inherited runners-scored – Trivino 1-0. HBP – Cano (Allen), Pinder (Miranda). WP – Gray.

Umpires – Home, Ted Barrett; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T – 3:25. A – 7,106 (46,847).

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 1
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grossman rf400000.207
W.Castro lf-cf401000.322
Báez ss400003.204
Candelario dh401003.205
Schoop 2b300012.161
H.Castro 3b300000.292
Torkelson 1b312100.173
Barnhart c301000.272
Hill cf200002.200
b-Haase ph-lf100001.158
Totals31151111
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b413000.287
Franco ss311010.272
Ramirez dh312001.321
a-Choi ph-dh101100.279
Arozarena lf300112.225
Mejía c401202.295
Paredes 3b422200.280
Bruján rf300011.111
Walls 2b400002.167
Phillips cf311001.197
Totals32611639
Detroit000000100150
Tampa Bay30100011x6110

a-singled for Ramirez in the 7th. b-struck out for Hill in the 8th.

LOB – Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 5. 2B – Torkelson (2). HR – Torkelson (4), off Wisler; Paredes (1), off García; Paredes (2), off Peralta. RBIs – Torkelson (10), Arozarena (12), Mejía 2 (13), Paredes 2 (4), Choi (15). SB – Franco (4), Phillips (4). CS – Ramirez (2).

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 2 (Grossman, Schoop); Tampa Bay 4 (Phillips 2, Arozarena 2). RISP – Detroit 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 4 for 10.

Runners moved up – Barnhart. GIDP – H.Castro, Franco.

DP – Detroit 2 (H.Castro, Báez, Torkelson; Barnhart, Schoop, Barnhart); Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Franco, Díaz).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodriguez, L, 1-343320234.38
García211116542.57
Barnes1⅔1000051.93
Vest1⅔10002152.12
Lange1⅔00001141.88
Fulmer1⅔31100203.52
Peralta1⅔11100141.10
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, W, 4-15⅔40007872.33
Wisler2⅔11111262.29
Poche1⅔00001161.64
Feyereisen1⅔00002130.00

Inherited runners-scored – García 3-0.

Umpires – Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T – 2:55. A – 9,706 (25,000).

Milwaukee 7, Atlanta 6 (11)
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf420003.261
Olson 1b412011.255
Riley 3b512301.243
Ozuna dh512101.218
Albies 2b512001.233
d'Arnaud c501100.257
Swanson ss401001.227
Duvall cf500002.198
Demeritte lf400002.250
Heredia lf100000.111
Totals426105112
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b501101.246
Urías ss411012.294
Yelich lf511001.237
Renfroe rf312111.250
Taylor cf512101.214
Tellez dh401112.236
Brosseau 3b301101.279
a-Peterson ph-3b120010.224
Hiura 1b511201.214
Caratini c300011.205
Totals387107511
Atlanta004000000116100
Milwaukee000201001127101

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Brosseau in the 9th.

E – Wong (6). LOB – Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 9. 2B – Olson (15), Renfroe (7), Brosseau (1). 3B – Wong (3). HR – Riley (8), off Burnes; Ozuna (7), off Burnes; Hiura (3), off Chavez. RBIs – Riley 3 (18), Ozuna (17), d'Arnaud (16), Taylor (8), Tellez (30), Brosseau (8), Wong (13), Renfroe (16), Hiura 2 (7). SB – Peterson (6), Yelich (5). SF – Renfroe.

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 3 (Albies, Swanson, Ozuna); Milwaukee 5 (Hiura 2, Urías, Brosseau, Peterson). RISP – Atlanta 2 for 7; Milwaukee 5 for 15.

Runners moved up – d'Arnaud. LIDP – Wong. GIDP – d'Arnaud.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson); Milwaukee 1 (Brosseau, Wong, Hiura).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried6⅔73326943.31
Strider, H, 11⅔00003112.61
Smith, H, 31⅔00011193.60
Jansen, BS, 9-101⅔11110272.70
O'Day, BS, 0-111011103.86
Chavez, L, 0-112100114.40
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes6⅔744051052.26
Gott1⅔10002152.77
Perdomo1⅔1000084.50
Williams1⅔00003154.50
Milner1⅔01011123.86
Kelley, W, 1-01⅔11001150.00

Inherited runners-scored – Chavez 2-0. IBB – off O'Day (Tellez). HBP – Burnes 2 (Acuña Jr.,Swanson). WP – Fried.

Umpires – Home, Alex Tosi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 4:03. A – 27,014 (41,900).

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho c522001.252
Luplow rf401011.192
P.Smith dh401202.228
Walker 1b400000.212
Rojas 3b311012.243
Peralta lf401001.202
Perdomo ss401100.207
Thomas cf401001.314
Hager 2b201010.111
a-Hernandez ph100001.118
Totals3539339
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf411000.262
Freeman 1b401101.312
T.Turner ss401000.280
W.Smith c411001.253
Muncy 3b411001.167
J.Turner dh411301.203
Bellinger cf312000.205
Taylor lf300002.248
Lux 2b301100.260
Totals3359506
Arizona011000100390
Los Angeles10040000x590

a-struck out for Hager in the 9th.

LOB – Arizona 8, Los Angeles 4. 2B – Luplow (1), Betts (7), W.Smith (5), Bellinger (9). HR – J.Turner (4), off Davies. RBIs – Perdomo (4), P.Smith 2 (15), Freeman (19), J.Turner 3 (28), Lux (11). SB – T.Turner (7), Bellinger (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 5 (Thomas, Walker 3, Rojas); Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Muncy). RISP – Arizona 2 for 11; Los Angeles 4 for 8.

Runners moved up – Perdomo, P.Smith.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (T.Turner, Freeman, T.Turner).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies, L, 2-24⅔75502744.35
Mantiply1⅔10002160.61
Kennedy1⅔10002173.24
Ramirez1⅓00000193.94
Melancon0000068.03
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Buehler, W, 5-15⅔62224912.89
Bruihl, H, 11⅔10001162.61
Graterol, H, 521110214.50
Price, H, 11⅓00003161.50
Hudson, S, 2-21⅔00001142.84

Inherited runners-scored – Price 2-0. WP – Kennedy.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Larry Vanover; Second, David Rackley; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:01. A – 35,643 (56,000).

Boston 5, Houston 1
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b411102.258
Brantley lf401000.285
Díaz 3b300001.213
Alvarez dh300000.252
Gurriel 1b300002.242
Tucker rf300000.246
McCormick cf300001.233
Peña ss300002.274
Maldonado c200000.116
a-Dubón ph100000.333
Totals2912108
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández cf411100.182
Devers 3b312110.340
J.Martinez dh300101.325
Bogaerts ss411100.336
Verdugo lf400000.206
Story 2b310012.205
Cordero rf310002.214
Dalbec 1b200010.161
Vázquez c301101.225
Totals2955536
Houston100000000122
Boston20120000x550

a-flied out for Maldonado in the 9th.

E – Peña (6), Altuve (2). LOB – Houston 1, Boston 4. 2B – Brantley (8), Devers (15). 3B – Devers (1). HR – Altuve (8), off Pivetta; Bogaerts (4), off Garcia. RBIs – Altuve (13), J.Martinez (20), Bogaerts (16), Devers (21), Vázquez (9), Hernández (16). SF – J.Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 1 (Gurriel); Boston 1 (Verdugo). RISP – Houston 0 for 3; Boston 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Dalbec. GIDP – J.Martinez.

DP – Houston 1 (Peña, Altuve, Gurriel).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, L, 3-24⅔55334813.35
Abreu2⅔00002263.06
Stanek1⅔00000101.32
Montero1⅔00000110.57
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Pivetta, W, 2-49⅔211081124.22

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T – 2:38. A – 31,717 (37,755).

Seattle 5, Toronto 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Frazier rf-2b523000.274
France 1b513200.325
Crawford ss401000.300
Winker lf200110.222
Suárez 3b401000.209
Rodríguez cf400002.257
Toro 2b411102.167
Castillo p000000---
Ford dh300011.077
1-Moore pr-rf000000.161
Raleigh c411102.095
Totals35510527
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer cf301010.269
Bichette ss300011.242
Guerrero Jr. 1b301110.284
Hernández rf401000.186
Kirk dh301010.267
2-Zimmer pr000000.075
Gurriel Jr. lf200001.227
Tapia lf200000.225
Chapman 3b411000.185
Espinal 2b402000.289
Jansen c300000.353
Totals3117142
Seattle1000102015100
Toronto001000000170

1-ran for Ford in the 9th. 2-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

LOB – Seattle 6, Toronto 7. 2B – Hernández (2). HR – Raleigh (3), off Gausman; France (6), off Richards; Toro (5), off Stripling. RBIs – Winker (14), Raleigh (4), France 2 (27), Toro (11), Guerrero Jr. (21). SB – Moore (3). SF – Winker.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 2 (France, Suárez); Toronto 3 (Hernández 2, Espinal). RISP – Seattle 2 for 6; Toronto 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Frazier. GIDP – Rodríguez, Chapman, Guerrero Jr..

DP – Seattle 2 (Toro, Crawford, France; Toro, Crawford, France); Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gonzales, W, 2-46⅔51132863.08
Muñoz, H, 31⅔10000143.86
Sewald, H, 31⅔10000152.84
Castillo1⅔00010198.03
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gausman, L, 3-35⅔72213852.52
Richards122202254.76
Borucki0000033.86
Stripling2⅔11112304.62

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T – 2:47. A – 20,472 (53,506).

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hicks cf400002.204
Judge dh400001.306
Rizzo 1b411003.226
Donaldson 3b412000.254
Torres 2b411100.250
Gallo lf300013.176
Kiner-Falefa ss400001.261
Gonzalez rf301000.222
Trevino c301000.204
Totals33361110
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Mullins cf411000.253
Hays lf413100.296
Santander rf400001.219
Mancini dh401102.288
Urías 3b400001.204
Odor 2b401001.198
Mateo ss300001.235
Nevin 1b301000.200
Bemboom c300000.118
Totals3327206
New York300000000360
Baltimore000002000271

E – Bemboom (3). LOB – New York 4, Baltimore 4. 2B – Torres (5), Trevino (2), Hays 2 (11). RBIs – Torres (19), Hays (13), Mancini (14).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 2 (Hicks, Rizzo); Baltimore 1 (Urías). RISP – New York 1 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Trevino, Santander. LIDP – Santander. GIDP – Nevin.

DP – New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Rizzo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 4-07⅔62205972.89
Holmes, S, 3-32⅔10001230.44
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 2-47⅔532081064.11
Bautista10001112.87
Pérez0000170.82
López1⅔00010151.00

Inherited runners-scored – Pérez 1-0. WP – Lyles.

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:34. A – 13,850 (45,971).

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cronenworth 2b401001.206
Kim ss401002.218
Machado 3b401000.353
Hosmer 1b300000.338
Voit dh300002.167
Myers rf300001.232
Profar lf301000.190
Alfaro c300003.250
Grisham cf300002.151
Totals30040011
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hoskins 1b321111.231
Bohm 3b400002.302
Castellanos rf300013.279
Segura 2b400000.297
Realmuto c401100.238
Schwarber dh211011.188
Camargo ss301002.250
Herrera lf301101.263
Quinn cf300002.120
Totals29353312
San Diego000000000040
Philadelphia10110000x351

E – Bohm (6). LOB – San Diego 3, Philadelphia 5. 2B – Cronenworth (6), Herrera (6). HR – Hoskins (7), off Snell. RBIs – Realmuto (8), Hoskins (20), Herrera (8).

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 1 (Kim); Philadelphia 3 (Quinn, Herrera, Schwarber). RISP – San Diego 0 for 1; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Snell, L, 0-1333335847.36
Stammen0000162.77
Martinez4⅔20006503.89
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 2-37⅔40009973.49
Alvarado, H, 51⅔00002156.75
Knebel, S, 8-101⅔0000043.38

Inherited runners-scored – Stammen 1-0. WP – Stammen.

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:44. A – 27,655 (42,792).

Washington 5, Miami 4
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Hernandez 2b512101.278
Soto rf200030.250
Bell 1b500000.316
Cruz dh400012.182
3-Strange-Gordon pr-dh010000.167
Y.Hernandez lf401001.327
1-Robles pr-cf010000.237
Ruiz c313120.282
Franco 3b502000.262
Thomas cf-lf400101.202
Escobar ss411101.208
Totals3659466
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chisholm Jr. 2b222210.304
Aguilar dh400100.267
4-Bass pr000000---
Cooper 1b400101.237
García rf500002.213
Anderson lf-3b501002.250
Sánchez cf412001.221
Stallings c400003.215
Rojas ss311010.214
2-De La Cruz pr-lf000000.325
González 3b-ss301011.200
Totals34474310
Washington1200000101590
Miami1010100010470

1-ran for Y.Hernandez in the 8th. 2-ran for Rojas in the 9th. 3-ran for Cruz in the 10th. 4-ran for Aguilar in the 10th.

LOB – Washington 10, Miami 8. 2B – Ruiz 2 (8), Escobar (3), C.Hernandez (9). 3B – C.Hernandez (1), Chisholm Jr. (4). HR – Chisholm Jr. (7), off Gray. RBIs – Escobar (7), C.Hernandez (8), Thomas (12), Ruiz (11), Aguilar (18), Cooper (13), Chisholm Jr. 2 (27). SB – Soto (4). SF – Aguilar, Cooper, Chisholm Jr.. S – Robles.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 6 (Franco, Thomas, Soto, C.Hernandez, Y.Hernandez 2); Miami 4 (Anderson, Aguilar, García, González). RISP – Washington 4 for 19; Miami 0 for 9.

Runners moved up – Bell, Franco 2, García. GIDP – C.Hernandez, Bell.

DP – Miami 2 (Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Cooper; Rojas, Chisholm Jr., Cooper).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6⅔63307954.36
Edwards Jr.1⅔00011194.26
Finnegan, H, 51⅔0000173.77
Rainey, W, 1-11⅔11121233.38
Arano, S, 1-11⅔0000094.32
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López3⅔43332821.57
Nance2⅔00011241.59
Floro1⅔200011811.25
Scott1⅔00011163.45
Bender21110134.50
Sulser1⅔0000182.81
Castano, L, 0-12⅔11000160.00

Bender pitched to 4 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored – Sulser 3-0. HBP – Gray (Chisholm Jr.), Bender (Thomas). WP – Gray, López.

Umpires – Home, Mark Carlson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:56. A – 7,566 (36,742).

N.Y. Mets 11, St. Louis 4
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Donovan 2b-ss300012.294
Goldschmidt 1b511002.317
Arenado 3b412200.306
Yepez rf400000.306
Dickerson lf410003.185
Carlson cf413000.237
Pujols dh402201.260
Molina c301000.244
a-Knizner ph100001.259
Sosa ss201000.220
Edman 2b200000.269
Totals36410419
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf421111.290
Canha rf-lf332110.299
Lindor ss221021.231
Alonso 1b422400.264
McNeil lf-2b512200.315
Escobar 3b400103.211
Do.Smith dh301112.203
Guillorme 2b301100.278
1-Jankowski pr-rf010000.243
Mazeika c301000.273
Totals3111111157
St. Louis0200000204100
New York20004005x11111

a-struck out for Molina in the 9th.

1-ran for Guillorme in the 8th.

E – Escobar (2). LOB – St. Louis 7, New York 7. 2B – Carlson (9), Mazeika (1). 3B – Nimmo (3). HR – Arenado (9), off Lugo; Alonso (9), off McFarland. RBIs – Pujols 2 (8), Arenado 2 (31), McNeil 2 (18), Alonso 4 (33), Escobar (9), Do.Smith (11), Guillorme (3), Nimmo (13), Canha (14). SB – Pujols (1). CS – Sosa (1). SF – Escobar. S – Guillorme, Mazeika.

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 2 (Molina, Pujols); New York 5 (Do.Smith 2, Escobar, Mazeika, Nimmo). RISP – St. Louis 1 for 4; New York 7 for 15.

GIDP – Sosa, Guillorme.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Sosa, Donovan, Goldschmidt); New York 1 (Escobar, Alonso).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hicks4⅔32235824.21
Walsh, L, 0-1244101813.50
Wittgren1⅔10000143.77
VerHagen2⅔10002283.52
McFarland1⅔45510229.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 5-1572104872.54
Ottavino, H, 31⅓00002174.30
Lugo1⅔32201254.80
Holderman1⅔00012170.00

Inherited runners-scored – Wittgren 3-3, Ottavino 2-0. HBP – Hicks 2 (Alonso,Canha), Scherzer (Donovan), Walsh (Lindor). WP – Hicks, Wittgren.

Umpires – Home, Bill Welke; First, Chris Segal; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T – 3:29. A – 32,798 (41,922).

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b511002.289
Reynolds cf312010.214
Chavis 2b403101.286
Vogelbach dh401101.252
Castro ss300011.190
Castillo rf301001.233
a-Gamel ph-lf100001.270
Tsutsugo 1b400001.167
Heineman c400001.000
Suwinski lf-rf411102.188
Totals35393211
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf300011.215
Contreras c300001.268
Happ lf311110.282
Suzuki rf311011.257
Rivas 1b400002.226
Schwindel dh401100.228
Villar 2b401003.242
Morel 3b301012.500
Simmons ss300001.143
b-Gomes ph100000.250
Totals31252411
Pittsburgh002010000390
Chicago100100000252

a-struck out for Castillo in the 8th. b-flied out for Simmons in the 9th.

E – Happ (1), Villar (5). LOB – Pittsburgh 7, Chicago 7. 2B – Hayes (10), Suzuki (10). HR – Suwinski (3), off Smyly; Happ (3), off Crowe. RBIs – Chavis (14), Vogelbach (14), Suwinski (6), Happ (17), Schwindel (14). SB – Hayes (4), Villar (3). CS – Castillo (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Pittsburgh 2 (Castro 2); Chicago 1 (Simmons). RISP – Pittsburgh 2 for 5; Chicago 1 for 3.

GIDP – Vogelbach.

DP – Chicago 1 (Morel, Simmons, Rivas).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Crowe2⅔11113332.74
Keller, W, 1-5231124556.37
Underwood Jr., H, 12⅓00012336.23
Bednar, S, 8-82⅔10002280.90
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, L, 1-54⅓63315893.97
Effross10001121.15
Martin1⅔10001162.84
Givens1⅔00001123.14
Wick1⅔10011151.23
Robertson1⅔00002151.38

Inherited runners-scored – Underwood Jr. 1-0, Effross 1-0. HBP – Keller (Contreras).

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T – 3:02. A – 31,631 (41,649).

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss503100.338
Moncada 3b500001.200
Robert cf400003.286
Abreu 1b411000.212
Grandal c401000.177
Pollock lf401000.220
García 2b402100.198
Engel rf311010.220
Vaughn dh401001.254
Totals37210215
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield rf501101.204
Benintendi lf401000.302
Witt Jr. ss412101.224
Dozier 1b311011.273
Santana dh300011.122
Melendez c422202.265
Rivera 3b412102.257
Isbel cf302100.225
Lopez 2b411001.216
Totals34612629
Chicago0100100002101
Kansas City01100202x6120

E – Burr (1). LOB – Chicago 9, Kansas City 7. 2B – Abreu (7), Pollock (5), Dozier (7). 3B – Rivera (2). HR – Witt Jr. (4), off Giolito; Melendez (2), off Burr. RBIs – García (9), Anderson (13), Merrifield (16), Witt Jr. (15), Rivera (7), Isbel (3), Melendez 2 (4). SB – Lopez (3), Merrifield (6). CS – Isbel (1). SF – Isbel.

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 6 (Robert 2, Engel, Vaughn 2, Abreu); Kansas City 4 (Benintendi, Melendez 2, Merrifield). RISP – Chicago 3 for 13; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Grandal, Moncada 2, García, Santana. GIDP – Isbel.

DP – Chicago 1 (Abreu, Anderson, Abreu).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito5⅔72227922.84
López, L, 4-12⅔22201294.02
Burr1⅔32201206.00
Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Greinke5722141003.48
Snider, W, 3-11000044.70
Staumont, H, 21⅔10001203.45
Clarke, H, 31⅔10000162.45
Barlow1⅔00000141.47

Inherited runners-scored – Snider 2-0. WP – Giolito.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 3:11. A – 13,504 (37,903).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette